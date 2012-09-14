PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Michael Schoeff: "In 2017, Pup Pee Poo Palace Attends SuperZoo, the Most Popular Trade Show for Pet Industry in U.S." Pup Pee Poo Palace participates at SuperZoo, one of the most successful events produced by World Pet Association and held in Las Vegas, during July 25-27, 2017. - July 14, 2017 - Michael Schoeff

Wayne Economic Development Council Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President Search The WEDC has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. to conduct a national search for President. - June 07, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Orthopedic Shoulder Surgeon, Scott Stephens, MD Joins OrthoNeuro in November 2016 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Scott Stephens joined their multi-specialty physician practice on November 28th, 2016. Dr. Scott Stephens is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, and sports medicine. He performs all aspects of shoulder surgery from minimally... - November 28, 2016 - OrthoNeuro

Tough Mudder Returns to Mansfield, OH in New Venue Mansfield, Ohio will again play host to the Tough Mudder, with the adventure competition event taking place May 9-10 at a new location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Those who are willing to test both their mental and physical strength may register at ToughMudder.com. They're encouraged to also visit MansfieldTourism.com... - April 28, 2015 - Mansfield & Richland County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Bobbie Perry of Donaldson Plastic Surgery Named One of Columbus State Community College’s 50 History Makers Donaldson Plastic Surgery announces that Bobbie Perry, surgical first assistant to plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, has been named one of the 50 most influential graduates of Columbus State Community College. - October 08, 2013 - Donaldson Plastic Surgery - Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson

$100,000 College Basketball Bracket Challenge Announced by the International Association of Sports Bars and Pubs A contest where players can win up to $100,000 by correctly picking the outcome of games to played in the upcoming college basketball tournament. Simply contact your local sports bar or pub to enter. - February 07, 2011 - Ultimate Sports Network

Christian University Mount Vernon Nazarene University Again Climbs National Rankings Mount Vernon Nazarene University was Ranked for the Sixth Year in a Row in the Top Tier “Best Baccalaureate Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report in its America’s Best Colleges 2010 publication. - September 01, 2009 - Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Introducing Live Transfers for Insurance Leads, Provided by Dial Your Leads - dialyourleads.com Dial Your Leads is now offering a Live Transfer service for Insurance agents who buy leads via email. The service instantly calls all of the Internet leads agents buy and then live transfers those interested customers right to the agent's office phone line. The service will transfer an unlimited number of leads on a month-to-month basis, with no contracts. Features: 5 followup calls per lead, lead management, call recording, use any lead source, including: NetQuote. - July 14, 2009 - Dial Your Leads

Going Green: Smart BINZ Solar Powered Recycling Receptacle SMART BINZ Corporation plans to begin manufacturing a compact (28” x 28”) recycling receptacle made from 90% recycled ABS plastic material adapted with a solar module into the top of the receptacle whereby lighting up the side panels of the unit making it more visible and hopefully used more frequently. - April 17, 2009 - SMART BINZ Corporation

Lens-a-Hand Images Presents "Honoring the Courageous" Call for Entries Lens-A-Hand Images, Ltd. is hosting the 2009 Veteran's Memorial Art & History Exhibition in Downtown Newark, OH and announces a call to artists for “Honoring The Courageous”, a national juried exhibition, May 23 – May 30, 2009. $1,000+ in cash awards. All media, all styles. Must... - March 13, 2009 - Lens-A-Hand Images Ltd.

New Gift Site for Professionals Professional Products of America, Inc. Has Developed a New Personal and Gift Line of Products Bearing Copyrighted Professional Logos for Over 100 Different Professions. Consumer Products Personalized for the Individual User to Recognize Professional Achievement. - February 01, 2009 - Professional Products of America, Inc.

Bubba’s Got a MySpace; New Ticket Website Gives Customers the Chance to Interact with Cartoon Mascot “I have read that product mascots are a defining characteristic of American Society. Mascots like Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam have stood the test of time and achieved immortality. Although many dotcoms do not take advantage of social networking sites like MySpace, connecting with a website that produces more traffic than any site excluding Google and Yahoo provides an untapped opportunity for internet companies today,” Dan Chandler, CEO, TriFectaTickets LLC. - October 16, 2008 - TriFectaTickets LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com