Ohio: Mansfield News
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "Level Three: Book 3 of 5," is a Riveting Story of a Young Girl as She and Her Class Complete Various Achievements and Excel in School
Recent release “Level Three: Book 3 of 5” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry is an engaging story that centers around Brooklyn Berry, a young girl who begins attending classes at the Learning Factory with facilitator Nana Wynn. Through her work with Nana, Brooklyn’s experiences reveal that young children can learn with the proper instructions and discipline. - July 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Ruthy Shoemaker’s New Book, "My Quiver in Time," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Recounts Various Moments from the Author’s Life That Have Come to Define Her
Recent release “My Quiver in Time” from Page Publishing author Ruthy Shoemaker is a captivating autobiographical account that invites readers to witness various instances from the author’s life. Spanning from her childhood to precious time spent with her grandchildren, Shoemaker shares her struggles and triumphs to reveal to readers how God has always been by her side. - June 30, 2025 - Page Publishing
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Author Laurence Rawls’s New Book, "Church History," is a Comprehensive Overview of the Evolution of the Christian Church, from Its Earliest Days to Modern Times
Recent release “Church History” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Laurence Rawls is an engaging and eye-opening exploration of the foundational theological teachings and figures that have impacted the Christian Church from its inception, focusing on making this historical account easily digestible to modern audiences. - January 27, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Beth Konti’s Newly Released "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!" is a Heartwarming and Whimsical Bedtime Tale
“Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Konti is a charming and faith-filled story that transforms bedtime into a cherished and imaginative journey filled with love and blessings. - January 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will... - December 09, 2024 - Make Believe Family Fun Center
Author Caleb Sidders’s New Book, "Colony's Edge: Infestation," Follows a Group of Mercenaries as They Navigate Treacherous Landscapes and Face Deadly Adversaries
Recent release “Colony's Edge: Infestation” from Page Publishing author Caleb Sidders is a gripping sci-fi thriller that follows Callum and his crew as they make an unfortunate enemy after refusing to complete a job. After landing in prison, Callum does all he can to break-out, but in the process releases an unimaginable terror. - May 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Mary Ellen Yoder’s Newly Released "Homemade Living: The Book That Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One" is a Helpful Guide to Sustainable Living
“Homemade Living: The Book that Brings Frugal and Healthy Living Together in One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Ellen Yoder offers readers a treasure trove of DIY recipes and practical tips for embracing a frugal, nontoxic lifestyle. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, Yoder’s book empowers readers to live mindfully while caring for their homes, families, and the environment. - May 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Future of Music Unveiled: Dotlyfe Entertainment Emerges as a Cultural Catalyst in Mansfield, Ohio
Dotlyfe Entertainment is a Mansfield, Ohio-based, record and entertainment label founded by Terry Petty, also known as "Dotti Lyne," and co-owner Shawn Sydnor. With a commitment to making every artist a top priority, Dotlyfe Entertainment is set to emerge as a cultural catalyst in the music industry, hoping to showcase some of the world's greatest talents. The label is distributed through Sony Music Entertainment / The Orchard. - February 09, 2024 - Dotlyfe LLC
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Anchor Crete Announces Revamped Website to Better Serve Ohio Residents
With summer quickly approaching, Ohio residents are looking forward to spending more time outdoors, planning graduation parties, BBQs, and family gatherings. With its new website, Anchor Crete, a leading concrete contractor in Columbus, Ohio, highlights its range of services growing in popularity and helping transform outdoor spaces into property improvements that add value, increase curb appeal, and improve utility. - July 06, 2023 - Anchor Crete LLC
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LCN Named Woman of Excellence/Industry Leader and Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of Excellence/Industry Leader by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and is featured as a Woman of the Month in the spring 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Hughes was selected for... - April 12, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mark Obral is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio
Mark Obral, the founding attorney and owner of Obral, Silk & Pal, LLC, based in Cleveland, Ohio is Recognized by Top 100 Lawyers as the 2023 Personal Injury Attorney of the Year in the State of Ohio. - January 26, 2023 - Top 100 Lawyers
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Trace Adkins Comes to the Warner Theatre in Erie, PA on November 17
Trace Adkins: The Way I wanna go Tour presented by GTG Promotions makes a stop in Erie, PA at the Warner Theatre on November 17, 2022. Tickets on sale now at ohiomusic.com. - November 04, 2022 - GTG Promotions
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
Interventional Pain Management Specialist, Dustin Reynolds, MD, to Join OrthoNeuro in November
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, announced today that Dustin Reynolds, MD, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice starting November 1. Dr. Reynolds is a board-eligible anesthesiologist specializing in interventional pain management. - October 12, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in October 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in October of 2021. Dr. Shetgeri is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Neurosurgeon specializing in... - September 21, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC Celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of healthcare and consulting. These women are... - September 16, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jamie Ray Performing Magic City Cowboy in Columbus Ohio
Jamie Ray performing hit single, Magic City Cowboy. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite or visit HBCUExtreme.com. September 18, 2021 at The Moment Banquet Hall, Inside Eastland Mall; 2704 Eastland Mall, Columbus, OH 43232; Doors open @8, show @9 - September 08, 2021 - HBCU Extreme Experience
OrthoNeuro Wins Columbus CEO Best of Business in Two Categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, in conjunction with Columbus CEO Magazine, announced today that OrthoNeuro won Best of Business in two categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy. In the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category, OrthoNeuro took the win... - July 28, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and consulting. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. - July 22, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Orthopedic Surgeon and Total Joints Specialist, Mark Kolich, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Mark Kolich, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in August of 2021. Dr. Kolich is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in outpatient total joints, including minimally invasive anterior approach total hips, less invasive total knees, and complex hip and knee revision cases. - July 14, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic. - February 03, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020. Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including... - October 09, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins is One of Three Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide to Utilize New Handheld Robotics Platform
Last week, OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins, D.O. FAOAO became one of just three orthopedic surgeons worldwide to use Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new generation handheld robotics platform - the CORI Surgical System. Dr. Gittins... - July 23, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients
Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Michael Schoeff: "In 2017, Pup Pee Poo Palace Attends SuperZoo, the Most Popular Trade Show for Pet Industry in U.S."
Pup Pee Poo Palace participates at SuperZoo, one of the most successful events produced by World Pet Association and held in Las Vegas, during July 25-27, 2017. - July 14, 2017 - Michael Schoeff
Wayne Economic Development Council Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President Search
The WEDC has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. to conduct a national search for President. - June 07, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Orthopedic Shoulder Surgeon, Scott Stephens, MD Joins OrthoNeuro in November 2016
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Scott Stephens joined their multi-specialty physician practice on November 28th, 2016. Dr. Scott Stephens is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, and sports medicine. He performs all aspects of shoulder surgery from... - November 28, 2016 - OrthoNeuro
Tough Mudder Returns to Mansfield, OH in New Venue
Mansfield, Ohio will again play host to the Tough Mudder, with the adventure competition event taking place May 9-10 at a new location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Those who are willing to test both their mental and physical strength may register at ToughMudder.com. They're encouraged to also visit... - April 28, 2015 - Mansfield & Richland County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Bobbie Perry of Donaldson Plastic Surgery Named One of Columbus State Community College’s 50 History Makers
Donaldson Plastic Surgery announces that Bobbie Perry, surgical first assistant to plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, has been named one of the 50 most influential graduates of Columbus State Community College. - October 08, 2013 - Donaldson Plastic Surgery - Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson
$100,000 College Basketball Bracket Challenge Announced by the International Association of Sports Bars and Pubs
A contest where players can win up to $100,000 by correctly picking the outcome of games to played in the upcoming college basketball tournament. Simply contact your local sports bar or pub to enter. - February 07, 2011 - Ultimate Sports Network
Christian University Mount Vernon Nazarene University Again Climbs National Rankings
Mount Vernon Nazarene University was Ranked for the Sixth Year in a Row in the Top Tier “Best Baccalaureate Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report in its America’s Best Colleges 2010 publication. - September 01, 2009 - Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Introducing Live Transfers for Insurance Leads, Provided by Dial Your Leads - dialyourleads.com
Dial Your Leads is now offering a Live Transfer service for Insurance agents who buy leads via email. The service instantly calls all of the Internet leads agents buy and then live transfers those interested customers right to the agent's office phone line. The service will transfer an unlimited number of leads on a month-to-month basis, with no contracts. Features: 5 followup calls per lead, lead management, call recording, use any lead source, including: NetQuote. - July 14, 2009 - Dial Your Leads
Going Green: Smart BINZ Solar Powered Recycling Receptacle
SMART BINZ Corporation plans to begin manufacturing a compact (28” x 28”) recycling receptacle made from 90% recycled ABS plastic material adapted with a solar module into the top of the receptacle whereby lighting up the side panels of the unit making it more visible and hopefully used more frequently. - April 17, 2009 - SMART BINZ Corporation
Lens-a-Hand Images Presents "Honoring the Courageous" Call for Entries
Lens-A-Hand Images, Ltd. is hosting the 2009 Veteran's Memorial Art & History Exhibition in Downtown Newark, OH and announces a call to artists for “Honoring The Courageous”, a national juried exhibition, May 23 – May 30, 2009. $1,000+ in cash awards. All media, all styles. - March 13, 2009 - Lens-A-Hand Images Ltd.
New Gift Site for Professionals
Professional Products of America, Inc. Has Developed a New Personal and Gift Line of Products Bearing Copyrighted Professional Logos for Over 100 Different Professions. Consumer Products Personalized for the Individual User to Recognize Professional Achievement. - February 01, 2009 - Professional Products of America, Inc.