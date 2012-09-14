PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Wikipedia Named Best Global Website by 2019 Web Globalization Report Card Web Globalization Report Card recognizes leading global websites including Google, NIVEA, Microsoft, and IKEA. - February 14, 2019 - Byte Level Research LLC

Russell Fishing and Grieve's Guide Service Join Forces to Create Russell's Wilderness Outfitters After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing

3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge

Expanded eBook Edition of Author Lee Baldwin’s Cyber Fantasy, "Next History" - Free Until May 18 Surprises and twists from this seasoned author of mystery and speculative fiction. Free Bonus edition features extended excerpts of his other novels. - April 24, 2018 - Baldwin-Books.com

Wikipedia Named Best Global Website of 2018 by Byte Level Research Wikipedia unseats Google in in 2018 Web Globalization Report Card. New report recognizes leading global websites including Google, NIVEA, Adobe, and IKEA. - February 08, 2018 - Byte Level Research LLC

Media Advisory - the New Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Oregon Curry Health Network is pleased to invite media participation at events related to the historic opening of the new Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach, Oregon. A VIP/Dignitary event, in addition to public Ribbon-Cutting ceremony with guided tours is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2017. Please join... - March 13, 2017 - Curry Health Network

Odor Free RV Becomes Official Licensed Online Retailer for the Happy Camper Holding Tank Treatment Hard time finding the Happy Camper holding tank treatment? Odor Free RV has set out to remedy that as the licensed online retailer for the product, managing multiple online sales channels. - December 15, 2016 - Odor Free RV

Professional Wheelchair Basketball Franchises Now Available for a Limited Time "A pro league would make my dream possible to compete in the game I cherish, in the Country that I love." -Matt Scott USA Wheelchair Basketball Today, there are more opportunities for adaptive athletes in America and more are being created by various groups around the world. With the success... - August 11, 2016 - PWBL Enterprises

New Hampshire Veteran Pens Gritty Iraq War Novel Nathan Ritzo's debut novel, "Tower 13," recounts the harrowing experiences of a young Army sergeant in Iraq during the days surrounding the capture of Saddam Hussein. - June 21, 2016 - L&R Publishing

Five-Year Battle to Get Bigfoot Movie Released Has Big Payoff In spite of life threatening illnesses, labor issues, lack of funding, and not being able to see, the writer and producer finishes his quest to tell the story of Bigfoot, and fans love it. - July 19, 2015 - Thomas Nash Productions

Suzutomo Co. Ltd. Partners with Prismatic Powders and Cerakote Ceramic Coatings Cerakote® Ceramic Coatings and Prismatic Powders® are proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Suzutomo Co. Ltd., located in Tokyo, Japan. Tosh Suzuki, President of Suzutomo, recently attended the specialized hands-on Cerakote® training program to become Cerakote® Factory... - July 08, 2015 - NIC Industries, Inc.

CannaGrow Expo Comes Portland, Oregon First Grow Expo in Recreationally Legal Oregon - July 07, 2015 - CannaConnections

Producer Wins Five-Year Battle to Get Bigfoot Movie Released In spite of two life threatening illness, labor issues, lack of funding, and not being able to see, the writer and producer continues to finish project to tell the story of Bigfoot. - July 01, 2015 - Thomas Nash Productions

Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation

Cerakote Gen II Coatings: Reduced Weapons Visual-IR Signature Detection Cerakote Gen II Coatings: Reduced Weapons Visual-IR Signature Detection Full Technical Report. - June 11, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Trijicon Offers Cerakote™ Finish on Select ACOG®, Reflex and RMR® Models for 2014 New for 2014, Trijicon has introduced a selection of ACOG, Reflex and RMR models featuring Cerakote™ finishes. Cerakote is a ceramic based finish that can be applied to metals, plastics, polymers and wood surfaces. This versatile finish is becoming a popular option for high-quality firearms and... - January 24, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Kickstarter Campaign: Kingdoms of a New World Bicycle Playing Cards Printed by USPCC Nathanael Mortensen game designer launches another noteworthy kickstarter project to raise money to print a richly illustrated deck of playing cards that will be printed by USPCC, Bicycle Branded. - October 28, 2013 - MortensenGames

Cerakote & Prismatic Powders to Showcase Custom Bicycle Coating at Interbike 2013 Cerakote and Prismatic Powders, divisions of NIC Industries, will be showcasing new coating options for the bicycle industry at the 2013 Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. - August 29, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Unveils the Latest in High Temperature Ceramic Coatings The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Restaurants and Nationally Acclaimed Musicians Come Together in Support of Children's Cancer Awareness Day on July 27th The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation

Cerakote Ceramic Coating Corrosion Test (ASTM B117) Video Released See what happens when Cerakote Ceramic Coatings are tested against seven other competitive finishes in the ASTM B117 Salt Spray Corrosion Test. - June 26, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Specialty Marketing 800-555-Numbers with Identical Domain Names Now Available for Acquisition Twenty 800-555-Numbers that spell memorable business-specialty "phonewords" are offered by 800 555 Biz with acquisition of their matching telephone/Internet domain names, aka, Teledotcoms. The numbers have not been activated for service on any telecom network from their December 15, 1994, assignment. - March 29, 2013 - 800 555 Biz

"Romancing the West" Tour Kicks Off Historical Concerts at Main Street Theaters in April Woodstock Legend, “Melanie,” (Brand New Key), to headline “Romancing the West Legacy Tour” in April, in her first West Coast Tour in Years. Melanie Safka headlines, “Romancing the West,” an epic documentary style concert taking theater patrons on a time traveling journey through 240 years of the American West. - March 25, 2013 - Romancing the West

Removal of Oregon Mugshots Now Offered by InternetReputation.com InternetReputation.com announces a new service that guarantees removal of mugshots from Oregon.Arrests.org. - November 26, 2012 - InternetReputation.com

Custom Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings Displayed at 2012 SEMA Show Cerakote Ceramic Coatings were on display at the 2012 SEMA Show showcasing world leading protection and complete customization. - November 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Trilobyte Games Releases World’s First Award-Winning Interactive Movie, “Tender Loving Care,” for iOS First blockbuster specifically for touch screen tablets released by legendary indie game studio, Trilobyte Games. - October 09, 2012 - Trilobyte Games, LLC

Structural Engineering Firm Supports American Military and Government Precision Structural Engineering, Inc. has been working hand in hand with Big Top Shelters in order to provide structural engineering for the American military. The work they are doing will affect military bases throughout the country. They have already put their expertise to good use by completing work... - March 09, 2012 - Precision Structural Engineering Inc.

WhoCanHelp.com Helps Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Find Professional Service Providers WhoCanHelp.com helps ABC Television Show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition find workers, volunteers and donations for their current project in Medford, Oregon. The Missoula, Montana based company hopes to help the TV Show link service providers with the opportunity to be a part of the community project. - September 02, 2011 - WhoCanHelp.com

Merchant360 Releases NFC Stack for Payment Terminals Payment Terminals Need NFC Stack to Enable Scheme, Contactless and New NFC Applications to Work on The Same Device and Merchant360 Delivers. - May 05, 2011 - Merchant360, Inc.

Oregon Restaurant Association Names Vice President of Strategic Communications Oregon Restaurant Association (ORA) announced today that John Hamilton has been promoted to the newly developed position of Vice President of Strategic Communications and will report directly to ORA President & CEO Steve McCoid. He will be responsible for creating and managing communications programs... - October 26, 2009 - Oregon Restaurant Association

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Singles Are Searching Online for Their Perfect Match on Niche Dating Sites Niche sites from every possible subset of our society are connecting more singles in a phenomenon that is sweeping dating cyberspace - June 22, 2008 - Dating Directory Review

Nationally Known Oregon Artist, Cristina Acosta, Represented by High Desert Gallery & Custom Framing of Central Oregon High Desert Gallery & Custom Framing of Central Oregon announces the signing of a representation agreement with Nationally known Oregon Artist, Cristina Acosta. - March 19, 2008 - High Desert Gallery of Central Oregon

Cary L Weigand Represented by High Desert Gallery of Central Oregon High Desert Gallery of Central Oregon is pleased to announce the representation of Oregon Artist, Cary L Weigand. An artist feature showcasing Cary's recent works will be open to the public through January 30 at the High Desert Gallery, 281 W. Cascade, Sisters, Oregon. Work on display includes new fine art porcelain sculpture. - December 17, 2007 - High Desert Gallery of Central Oregon

MyHomeAssets! Software Receives Mortgage Industry 1003 PA Certification MyHomeAssets! Software Receives Mortgage Industry 1003 PA Certification Software is First to Obtain Certification from the 1003PA Standards Alliance for Producing Standard Mortgage Lending Reports and Files. - October 19, 2007 - MyHomeAssets! Software

EQNEED Inc. Founder, Bruce Wayne Henion, a U. S. Navy Veteran, Releases the First of 16 Books for Publication by Mid 2008 on the History of U. S. Aircraft Carriers USS Coral Sea CV-43, CVB-43, CVA-43 & CV-43 History, and those aircraft carriers operating with Coral Sea during her tour of service and a tour of duty in the U. S. Navy (August 1977 to February 1983) Construction to Launching and Early Jet Aircraft Development - October 18, 2007 - Energy Quest National Energy Efficient Development, INC.

Learn How to Windsurf, the Ultra-Premium Way. Stretch Limo Included. Ultra premium windsurfing lessons in Hood River, Oregon. Stretch limo included. - July 27, 2007 - Hood River WaterPlay