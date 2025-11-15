Oregon: Medford-Ashland News
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Robert Epperly’s Newly Released “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” is a Gripping Historical Thriller Exploring an Alternate Legacy of the Third Reich
“The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Epperly is a provocative and imaginative historical fiction that dares to explore the possibility of a hidden heir to Adolf Hitler. Drawing from real-world events, espionage networks, and historical speculation, this novel delivers a tense and thought-provoking journey into one of history’s darkest chapters. - August 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Chris Hutchinson’s Newly Released "Heaven-Sent" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Divine Intervention, Unexpected Companionship, and Second Chances
“Heaven-Sent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chris Hutchinson is a charming narrative that blends the earthly with the heavenly, weaving an uplifting story of healing, purpose, and the unanticipated ways grace can arrive. - July 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Brian Van Cleave’s Newly Released "The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Obedience, and Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“The Walls Fell Down: Walking in Faith for Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Van Cleave is a compelling blend of biblical teaching and personal testimony that encourages readers to embrace obedience as the key to spiritual victory. - June 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gary Robinson’s New Book, "The Key of David," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Read That Explores the Path to Revelation and Salvation Through God’s Word
Recent release “The Key of David” from Page Publishing author Gary Robinson is a fascinating exploration of the concept of the Key of David that is found within the Holy Bible. Drawing from over thirty years of Biblical study, Robinson shares his writings to offer readers a path to salvation and a deeper relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. - April 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Author Neil Stewart’s New Book, "My Oregon Houses," is a Fascinating Account That Follows the Author’s Building Career in Constructing Home and Business Structures
Recent release “My Oregon Houses” from Covenant Books author Neil Stewart is a unique and engaging overview of the author’s work in building structures for homes and businesses. With each project, Stewart reveals his trials and triumphs, turning each building into a chance to learn. - April 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
Tim Lawrence’s New Book, "Silent No More," is a Powerful Memoir Told Through a Series of Poems That Explores the Trauma and Healing the Author Endured Throughout His Life
Fulton Books author Tim Lawrence, a veteran who currently resides in Oregon with his wife, Mary, and their dog, Seven, has completed his most recent book, “Silent No More”: a poignant and compelling collection of poems that speak from the author’s heart as he recounts the years of... - February 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Dianne Carter’s New Book, “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World,” Takes Readers Into a Zombie Apocalypse
Recent release “Bloodwork: An Insouciant, Annotated Novel of Life in the Modern World” from Page Publishing author Dianne Carter includes those who are not generally included in the annals of history people read in school. - February 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Harley Brattain’s New Book, “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe,” is a Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller That Follows the Ongoing Fight Against a Corrupt AI Justice System
Recent release “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe” from Page Publishing author Harley Brattain is a stirring novel set in the future in which an AI software, backed by the government, has been put in control of the justice system. As the AI software goes out of control, a group of heroes must rise to the challenge of taking it down in order to save their world. - January 29, 2025 - Page Publishing
Shawn Kintner’s Newly Released "Divinity Series: Jasper’s Oath" is a Gripping Tale of Redemption, Resilience, and the Battle for Humanity’s Soul
“Divinity Series: Jasper’s Oath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn Kintner is a compelling narrative that weaves together themes of hope, inner struggles, and a fight against dark forces that threaten the future of humanity. - January 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
John R. Meyer’s New Book, "In Their Own Words," is a Compelling Series That Fills in the Blanks of Various Biblical Figures and Stories to Help Bring Them to Life
Fulton Books author John R. Meyer has completed his most recent book, “In Their Own Words”: a captivating collection of stories that aims to bring Biblical figures to life by using fiction to fill in the gaps left in Scripture, designed to fulfill unanswered questions pertaining to... - January 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Barbara Knight’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Reflections Written Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent release “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl” from Page Publishing author Barbara Knight is a riveting series of poetry that invites readers into a world of whimsy, adventure, and heartfelt reflections. This charming and engaging book offers a glimpse into the author’s world, blending nostalgia with an enduring love for life in the country. - November 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Ira Edwards’s Newly Released "Mere Christian, Mere Scientist" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Modern Issues
“Mere Christian, Mere Scientist: More of the Story about Faith, Woke, Climate, Islam, Culture, Science” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ira Edwards is an insightful discussion that bridges Christianity and science while addressing contemporary social and cultural topics. - November 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Fact-Based Novel Unveils Realities of Coming AI Singularity
For Readers Aware That an AI-Fueled Singularity Will Arrive, a Vividly Plausible Narration of Worldwide Robot Dominance - October 22, 2024 - Baldwin Books
Author Sid Spurgeon’s New Book, "The Grandmother We Never Met," is a Touching Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family History
Recent release “The Grandmother We Never Met” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sid Spurgeon is a heartfelt exploration of memories, offering a poignant tribute to a grandmother who passed away before her grandchildren were born. - October 11, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. - October 10, 2024 - Caballo Automotive
Author Kent Ramos’s New Book, "My Life in Hell," is a Compelling Tale of One Boy’s Struggle to Navigate the Ever-Changing Challenges of Life and Personal Discovery
Recent release “My Life in Hell” from Page Publishing author Kent Ramos is a captivating tale that invites readers to embark on a transformative journey through adolescence. Centered around the poignant experiences of Chris, a young boy navigating high school, this introspective narrative delves into themes of self-discovery, academic challenges, and the complexities of teenage life. - September 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Kurt Hagerman’s New Book, "Heaven Made Clear," is a Riveting Exploration of How One Can Prepare Themselves Spiritually for the Second Coming of the Lord
Recent release “Heaven Made Clear” from Covenant Books author Kurt Hagerman is a fascinating, faith-based discussion of spiritual readiness that aims to challenge readers and encourage them to embrace urgency and anticipation for the return of Jesus Christ and the promise of everlasting life through Him. - August 05, 2024 - Covenant Books
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Grants Pass Shopping Center
Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Grants Pass Shopping Center, located at 820-1160 NE D St., Grants Pass, OR 97526. - July 11, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Bob Mackenzie’s Newly Released "Roddel’s War" is an Intense Tale of Redemption and Self-Discovery
“Roddel’s War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob MacKenzie is a gripping narrative that follows the journey of Roddel, a scarred warrior haunted by his past, as he navigates through a tumultuous world of loyalty, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. - July 08, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven’s Newly Released “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” is a Whimsical Journey Through the Wonders of Nature
“AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven is a delightful tale of adventure and discovery set in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska. Through the escapades of Scruffy, Fluffy, and their cousin, readers are transported to a world of excitement, learning, and gratitude for the beauty of the natural world. - June 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Judy Cooley’s New Book, “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story,” is an Uplifting Biography That Celebrates the Meaningful Life of the Author’s Mother
Recent release “In the Blink of an Eye: Marjorie’s Story” from Page Publishing author Judy Cooley is a moving biography that tells the story of the lasting legacy of the author’s mother. - June 07, 2024 - Page Publishing
Jeff Hale’s Newly Released "Life as a Hospital Chaplain" is an Insightful Glimpse Into Compassionate Care
“Life as a Hospital Chaplain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Hale offers a heartfelt portrayal of the role of chaplains in holistic healing. Through poignant vignettes, Hale sheds light on the diverse ways in which chaplains provide support and comfort to patients, families, and staff, showcasing the invaluable contribution of chaplaincy in healthcare. - June 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Jim Miller’s Newly Released “The Secret of Paradisegate” is an Engaging Fiction That Will Delight the Imagination
“The Secret of Paradisegate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Miller is an enjoyable blend of fantasy and allegory as a young boy finds himself traversing an unexpected journey. - February 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author John F. Good’s Newly Released “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” is a Faith-Based Account of the Author's Life and How It Was Transformed by the Holy Spirit
“Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” from Christian Faith Publishing author John F. Good follows the author's life and the ways it was impacted by the Holy Spirit, setting him on a life journey that centered around honoring and following God. Through his story, Good recounts how his relationship with God helped to shape his future, and motivate him to be the best version of himself possible. - January 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author N. Beetham Stark’s New Book, “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail,” is a Charming Story for Young People and All Cat Lovers
Recent release “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail” from Page Publishing author N. Beetham Stark is a true story for young people about two cats who are overloaded with personality and who can teach everyone to love and respect all animals. - December 26, 2023 - Page Publishing
Author Frank Patka’s New Book, "The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition," Offers Advice for Navigating the Barriers and Obstacles of Re-Entry
Recent release “The Returning Citizen’s Survival Guide: First Edition” from Covenant Books author Frank Patka was written by a returning citizen for individuals preparing to be released from prison. - December 21, 2023 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Nova USA Wood’s ExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fasteners Named Preferred Rainscreen Siding Fastening System by Hewn
Hewn, a leading manufacturer of boutique, prefinished wood products, has named Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® as the preferred Rainscreen siding fastening system for their Accoya® and Western Red Cedar siding products. Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and... - September 14, 2023 - Nova USA
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Nominations Open for the Annual “Athenix Gives Back” Program
Athenix Body Sculpting Institute invites the public to nominate an Unsung Hero to receive a complimentary cosmetic procedure of their choosing. - November 07, 2022 - Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
Great Western Leasing & Sales is Now Great Western Trailer
As they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Great Western Leasing & Sales, the company are excited to announce that they’re changing their name to Great Western Trailer. They feel that their new brand better communicates their full suite of trailer offerings: sales, leasing, rentals,... - October 09, 2022 - Great Western Trailer
The IPA Confirms IPAC2022NV Medical Conference at Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, NV with CME on Cannabis, Psilocybin, Psychedelics, Mental Health & More
The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is holding its next Annual Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 at the Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 13-15, 2022. Included in the IPACs are a variety of Edutainment and Networking Events, Engaging Pre-Recorded Content on Psychedelics, Cannabis and More with 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM Centered Around Providers “Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management” - Plus a Bonus Day-3 Clinical Practicum. - October 06, 2022 - Integrative Providers Association
Food Industry Visionary Returns to Offer Healthy Alternatives in Soups and Sauces
Kevin Fortun returns to the food industry with a focus on food service with Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces. - March 17, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office. - February 08, 2022 - Comscend
ZEAL Invests 1% of Gross Revenue Into Bridging the Gap
ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of gross revenue into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers, while the remaining 50% went to organizations like One Digital World, and Women in Tech. - December 30, 2021 - ZEAL
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion in 15 Days
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding for the acquisition of a three-asset hotel portfolio in Oregon, closing in just 15 days. The quick close allowed the borrower to begin to execute on his plan to convert the hotel portfolio to multifamily housing. - August 16, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Truck Accessories Group Hiring for Manufacturing Positions Across the Company
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is actively recruiting for manufacturing and OTR positions throughout the company. TAG locations across the country are hiring for a number of positions including paint preppers, assemblers, headliner installers, painters and OTR Class A drivers. TAG has openings in all of plants including the corporate headquarters in Elkhart County, IN. Other locations are in Milton, PA; Medford, OR; Woodland and Long Beach CA; and Centralia, WA. - January 06, 2021 - LEER
Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers
5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget
Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Wikipedia Named Best Global Website by 2019 Web Globalization Report Card
Web Globalization Report Card recognizes leading global websites including Google, NIVEA, Microsoft, and IKEA. - February 14, 2019 - Byte Level Research LLC
Russell Fishing and Grieve's Guide Service Join Forces to Create Russell's Wilderness Outfitters
After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge
Expanded eBook Edition of Author Lee Baldwin’s Cyber Fantasy, "Next History" - Free Until May 18
Surprises and twists from this seasoned author of mystery and speculative fiction. Free Bonus edition features extended excerpts of his other novels. - April 24, 2018 - Baldwin-Books.com
Wikipedia Named Best Global Website of 2018 by Byte Level Research
Wikipedia unseats Google in in 2018 Web Globalization Report Card. New report recognizes leading global websites including Google, NIVEA, Adobe, and IKEA. - February 08, 2018 - Byte Level Research LLC
Media Advisory - the New Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Oregon
Curry Health Network is pleased to invite media participation at events related to the historic opening of the new Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach, Oregon. A VIP/Dignitary event, in addition to public Ribbon-Cutting ceremony with guided tours is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2017. Please... - March 13, 2017 - Curry Health Network