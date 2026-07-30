There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City