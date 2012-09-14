PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility) There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City

Local Photographer, Connie Casparie, Captures Many Cats in the Trees of Bidwell Park Local artist, Connie Casparie compiles a select group of photographs of Bidwell Park, Chico, CA to be printed in 2019 calendar. After 20 years of photographing Bidwell Park in Chico, California, Ms. Casparie has chosen to share a few of her best photos. To add a bit of whimsy she has added silhouettes... - October 19, 2018 - Connie Casparie

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Film Festival Intrigued Filmmaker's Combination of UAV Filmography, Wild Horses & Wildfire Using UAV technology, filmmaker William E. Simpson II captures cinematic glimpses of the secret lives of threatened native-species American wild horses in a balanced fire-resilient ecosystem. - August 23, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection is Changing the RV Rental Marketplace Over the years, the typical business model for online RV Rental Marketplace websites has been to take a commission or fees up to and over 25% of the private RV owner's income or dealer fleet rentals run through the website. RV Rental Connection is changing the RV Rental marketplace by offering a no contract, no commissions business model that is catching on quickly and gaining popularity. - September 06, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Dustin Cheatham, REALTOR, Receives Top 10 Producer Award REALTOR® Dustin Cheatham received the Top 10 in Production award for the first half of 2016 from Century 21 Jeffries Lydon Chico, CA. - September 24, 2016 - Dustin Cheatham Century 21 Realtor

Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Springboard Biodiesel Announces Grand Opening of New Closed Local Loop Production Facility California based, clean-tech manufacturer Springboard Biodiesel launches fully automated, zero-waste biodiesel production plant that is designed for low-cost production of multiple feedstocks. Capable of producing up to 1,500 gallons per day, the facility currently processes locally collected UCO feedstock into ASTM-grade B-100 biodiesel with an exceptionally low carbon intensity. - April 24, 2014 - Springboard Biodiesel

Meeting to You Corp. Launches Indiegogo Campaign for VOVIE, 1st PC Software Private Network for Secure Live HD Stereo Chats Over Low Band Connections MTY founders Norm Towson and Ted Rybicki announce, “VOVIE brings every user the military grade security of scrambled private network channels across the cloud while empowering: Personal stereo voice calls, HD video chats up to 1080p, live stereo music share & texting over low cost global connections for the first time.” VOVIE, patents pending was designed by the Meeting to You Team, after decades building secure real time infrastructure computing equipment & software. - September 26, 2013 - Meeting to You Corporation

"Romancing the West" Tour Kicks Off Historical Concerts at Main Street Theaters in April Woodstock Legend, “Melanie,” (Brand New Key), to headline “Romancing the West Legacy Tour” in April, in her first West Coast Tour in Years. Melanie Safka headlines, “Romancing the West,” an epic documentary style concert taking theater patrons on a time traveling journey through 240 years of the American West. - March 25, 2013 - Romancing the West

Reflections – a New Outstanding CD Release of Relaxing Piano Music by Veteran Solo Pianist John Paris While there are numerous solo piano CD’s available, the uplifting compositions of John Paris stand out from the crowd. On his latest release, Reflections, elements from his years of playing jazz blend alchemically with relaxing new age music that brings to mind the improvisational style of Keith Jarrett and Liz Story. The music is written to be spiritually uplifting, relaxing and healing. - March 06, 2012 - Paris Original Music

Open House Set for Christmas in Maxwell Announcing the 15th Annual Christmas Open House for Christmas in Maxwell. A quaint but classy Christmas store located in northern CA host an annual Holiday Champagne Brunch to launch the Christmas Holiday Shopping. October 15th, 2011 - 11:00 am; RSVP: 530-438-2971 - September 16, 2011 - Christmas in Maxwell

Ohana Modular Homes Launches New Website Website Provides Detail Regarding Affordable Housing Solutions - January 25, 2010 - Blue Planet Studio

FairwayPro Ultimate Divot Simulator Golf Mat Wins "Best New Golf Product in GolfBizz for 2009" at Amsterdam Golf Fair & FairwayPro is Being Featured on YouTube.com/golf Every golfer who is serious about the sport understands the importance of practice. Yet golfers who don't have access to real grass must settle for practicing on range mats that do not react the same way natural turf does. Until now. FairwayPro —the ultimate golf practice device— allows you to practice the way you play. The patented design of FairwayPro includes a top turf tray that reacts when it's impacted by a club. Find out more at www.fairwaypro.com. - October 24, 2009 - FairwayPro

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

"The Horror Vault" Out Now Independent horror film anthology out on DVD worldwide now - May 02, 2008 - Cetus Productions

DVDVideoSoft Updates Free Video to Flash Converter DVDVideoSoft an internet resource dedicated to free software, multimedia software guides and tutorials has just updated Free Video to Flash Converter. The new version features 30+ player skins and new easy-to-use web integration, just copy and paste html code to the site or blog. - February 21, 2008 - DVDVideoSoft Limited

YapStone Announces Card-Present Processing with Online Integration YapStone, Inc., through its RentPayment™ division, is the Country’s largest payment processor to the property market, focusing primarily on apartments, student housing, homeowner associations, and other property-related markets. - February 15, 2008 - Yapstone, Inc.

StreamSend Email Marketing Integrates with Google Analytics StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced new Google Analytics integration functionality. Customers now gain access to advanced campaign tracking and data analysis features. - February 06, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Trendy Gift Line Announces Holiday Therapy Aromatherapy Interventions, the breakthough candle line, has just released two new “therapies” for the holiday season: All Nighter™, for those who can’t quit and don’t want to, and Extro-Version™, a mood for those who like people almost more than anything. - December 17, 2007 - Aromatherapy Interventions

"Awake" the Movie Highlights the Need for "Goldilocks" Anesthesia, Says Dr. Barry L. Friedberg In the well-known fairy tale, Goldilocks finds Poppa bear's porridge too hot, Mama bear's porridge too cold, but Baby bear's porridge just right. ‘Goldilocks’ anesthesia alludes to minimally invasive anesthesia(MIA)® wherein patients are neither over-anesthetized nor under-anesthetized but 'just right.' - November 27, 2007 - Barry L. Friedberg, M.D., Cosmetic Surgery Anesthesia

How Dentists Refer Braces Patients to Orthodontists: Survey Results Most general dentists tend to refer most braces patients to an orthodontist. However, one in four dentists reports that they treat all or most orthodontic cases themselves, according to a recent Wealthy Dentist survey. - November 05, 2007 - The Wealthy Dentist

Granite Shield's Sealed Granite You Don't Worry About Getting Stains What customers, other company’s and even Granite Shield applicators are saying about the Granite Shield lifetime guaranteed permanent sealing process. - September 25, 2007 - Granite Shield

Precision Talent Introduces New Casting Services Precision Talent is a new innovation in voice over casting and audio production. Founded by a former radio and voice over producer from Chiat/Day, Precision Talent provides efficient, voice over casting in today's hectic market. For as little as $100 a script for casting, one can avoid the headache of mass casting and make better use of one's time and money, with much better results. - September 24, 2007 - Precision Talent

"Swiggies" Wrist Water Bottle by HydroSport - Unique New Product Swiggies are wrist water bottles that attach to your wrists and hold a total of 11 ounces of water or sports drink for hands-free exercising. They weigh 1/2 lb. each when filled and also come in kids sizes and colors. - September 17, 2007 - HydroSport