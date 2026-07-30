California: Chico-Paradise News
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Syokami Introduces Artsy Japanese Cleaver, Combining Functional Design with Contemporary Aesthetics
Syokami announces the release of its Artsy Japanese Cleaver, a multifunctional kitchen knife designed to integrate ergonomic handling with modern visual design. The product has previously ranked as a Best Seller on Amazon in its category. - March 31, 2026 - Syokami
Visual Music Art That Channels the Energy and Inspiration of Music
Visual Music opens March 7 at Art Etc., exploring how sound transforms into color, movement, and form. This dynamic group exhibition examines the deep connection between music and visual art, from expressive abstractions inspired by rhythm to works depicting instruments and performance. Opening reception March 7, 5–7 PM, with live harp by Kathryn Robinson. On view through May 7 at 256 East First Street, Chico. - March 04, 2026 - Art Etc
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Promoting Tribal Energy Sovereignty: Colusa Indian Community’s Colusa Indian Energy Partners with Navajo Power for Solar Development Needs
Colusa Indian Energy (CIE) is a Tribal corporation owned wholly by the Colusa Indian Community (CICC) in northern California. CIE provides energy infrastructure assistance to other Tribes and has built strategic partnerships to provide the services needed with gas and diesel engine manufacturers,... - March 25, 2024 - Navajo Power
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Lincoln Pawn Announced They Updated Their Inventory of Diamond Engagement Rings
Are you thinking about asking your sweetheart to marry? Lincloln Pawn announced they updated their inventory of diamond engagement rings in time for Christmas. - December 01, 2022 - Lincoln Pawn Shop
Beach Loan Services Announced Updated Musical Instrument Inventory and Services
Shopping for the holidays will be in full swing soon. School is in session and there will be social events and concerts to attend. With the announcement by Beach Loan Services, customers have a new option to obtain a quality musical instrument. - September 28, 2022 - Beach Loan Services & Pawn
Lambert Pawn Announces an Updated in Store Shop Inventory
With the holiday season just around the corner, Lambert Pawn located in Whittier, CA announced they have an updated online shop. This shop provides customers with a new way to shop for the holidays, saving them time and money. - September 28, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
Western Loan and Jewelry Announces Free Designer Purse Authentication Services
There are many counterfeit luxury goods on the market. To decrease the risk to consumers, Western Loan and Jewelry Announced they offer free luxury handbag authentication. - July 25, 2022 - Western Loan and Jewelry
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Synchronicity and Precognition: is It Real or an Illusion?
Is Synchronicity and Precognition Real or an illusion? In “Synchronicity and Precognition: Science or Fiction,” the author examines whether there is a scientific or realistic basis to these paranormal phenomena. Donald A. Eisner, Ph.D. J.D. evaluated the studies and came to several... - March 22, 2022 - Donald Eisner
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Hanine Mansour-Fakih Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Hanine Mansour-Fakih of Calabasas, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational consulting. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They... - January 25, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Mancini’s Sleepworld Opens Their 36th Store at Livermore, East Bay Area
Mancini’s Sleepworld is your go-to destination for quality-crafted mattresses and furniture in Northern California. Founded over 50 years ago, they have a history of providing premium-quality mattresses that help you get the best sleep possible. They now have 36 stores spread across Northern California. - December 07, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Farmers Group Inc. Sued by Alleged Victims of California Fire
A 90 year-old widow and her daughter, alleged victims of the Camp fire in Paradise, California, have filed a lawsuit against Farmers Insurance and Gordon Rees Scully and Mansukhani for allegedly trying to prevent their chosen attorney from representing them. - May 13, 2021 - William D. McCann, Esquire
Mark Whitwell Responds to Alabama Overturning a 28-Year Ban on Yoga in Schools
“Yoga is not religion. It is a tool that has been used by many different religions to realize their beautiful ideals. The spiritual aspects of Yoga are not symbolic. They are inherent in the union of body and breath. Specific cultural forms like mantra or yantra are not automatically required.” - Mark Whitwell - April 08, 2021 - Heart Of Yoga
President Biden: Will You Save America’s Heritage Wild Horses?
An open letter to the President of the United States of America - Joseph R. Biden Jr. about the Bureau of Land Management's mismanagement of native-species American wild horses. - February 10, 2021 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
New World Medical Listed in Top Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year
Among companies with 35-124 employees, New World Medical was listed 4th in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2020. This list is based on an anonymous survey of employees at participating companies. - February 01, 2021 - New World Medical
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility)
There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City
Local Photographer, Connie Casparie, Captures Many Cats in the Trees of Bidwell Park
Local artist, Connie Casparie compiles a select group of photographs of Bidwell Park, Chico, CA to be printed in 2019 calendar. After 20 years of photographing Bidwell Park in Chico, California, Ms. Casparie has chosen to share a few of her best photos. To add a bit of whimsy she has added... - October 19, 2018 - Connie Casparie
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
Film Festival Intrigued Filmmaker's Combination of UAV Filmography, Wild Horses & Wildfire
Using UAV technology, filmmaker William E. Simpson II captures cinematic glimpses of the secret lives of threatened native-species American wild horses in a balanced fire-resilient ecosystem. - August 23, 2018 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Dustin Cheatham, REALTOR, Receives Top 10 Producer Award
REALTOR® Dustin Cheatham received the Top 10 in Production award for the first half of 2016 from Century 21 Jeffries Lydon Chico, CA. - September 24, 2016 - Dustin Cheatham Century 21 Realtor
Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles
Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
Springboard Biodiesel Announces Grand Opening of New Closed Local Loop Production Facility
California based, clean-tech manufacturer Springboard Biodiesel launches fully automated, zero-waste biodiesel production plant that is designed for low-cost production of multiple feedstocks. Capable of producing up to 1,500 gallons per day, the facility currently processes locally collected UCO feedstock into ASTM-grade B-100 biodiesel with an exceptionally low carbon intensity. - April 24, 2014 - Springboard Biodiesel