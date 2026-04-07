Fifth Column Capital, LLC was formed in April of this year with an initial round of funding of $23,000,000.00 for the sole purpose of partnering with GetClams.com, specifically for marketing. It will be invested in ways to radically increase market penetration and adoption of CLAMS-GCS Virtual Currency. Its marketing road map includes investing in global Merchant and ATM Networks shortly followed by a national advertising. - May 11, 2016 - Fifth Column Capital, LLC