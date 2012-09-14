PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

preCharge, Inc. is Breaking Ground preCharge, Inc. has acquired all intellectual property and consumer information from preCharge USA, Inc. The new corporation, preCharge Inc. will honor and manage all current preCharge wallet holders’ assets. They want to assure all the former company’s token buyers that their tokens will... - June 03, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

The Brevity Group Cracks the Code in Saving Homes The Brevity Group is a professional team of experts leveraging banks into fair negotiation terms. - February 21, 2019 - The Brevity Group LLC

Markethive, Next Generation Market Network, Enters Open Book Challenge Markethive is a next generation Market Network. Market networks bring a careers worth of professional connections online and makes them more useful. For years, social networks like LinkedIn and Facebook have helped build long-term relationships. However, until market networks, they hadn't been used for commerce and transactions. - June 05, 2018 - Markethive

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The Brevity Group Opens Their Doors Directly to Consumers The Brevity Group specializes in leveraging disputed entities into a fair negotiation by holding the disputed entity accountable. - November 20, 2017 - The Brevity Group LLC

Sarah Daane-Froehlich, DVM Honored as a Top Doctor by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sarah Daane-Froehlich, DVM of Casper, Wyoming has been honored as a Top 100 Doctor by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 30 years in the field of veterinary medicine. About Sarah Daane-Froehlich, DVM Dr. Sarah Daane-Froehlich... - August 04, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Barbara McGuire Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara McGuire of Riverton, Wyoming has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of creative writing. About Barbara McGuire Ms. McGuire is an Author who writes books, poetry... - November 30, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Barry Steeg Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barry Steeg of Gillette, Wyoming has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of oil and gas. About Barry Steeg Mr. Steeg has over 35 years experience in the oil and... - July 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Barbara McGuire Recognized as a VIP for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara McGuire of Riverton, Wyoming has been recognized as a VIP for 2015 and 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of creative writing. About Barbara McGuire Ms. McGuire has over 50 years experience in the creative... - July 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Fifth Column Capital, LLC Partners with GetClams.com Crytocurrency Project - Invests $23M Fifth Column Capital, LLC was formed in April of this year with an initial round of funding of $23,000,000.00 for the sole purpose of partnering with GetClams.com, specifically for marketing. It will be invested in ways to radically increase market penetration and adoption of CLAMS-GCS Virtual Currency. Its marketing road map includes investing in global Merchant and ATM Networks shortly followed by a national advertising. - May 11, 2016 - Fifth Column Capital, LLC

Mazzal Holding Corp. Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Global ITS, Inc. (OTC QB: MZZL) -- Nissim Trabelsi, Chief Executive Officer of Mazzal Holding Corp. (“Mazzal”), announced the closing of the acquisition of Global ITS, Inc., based in Tampa, Florida (“Global”) on October 26, 2015. Mazzal issued 120,000,000 shares of its common stock in exchange... - October 28, 2015 - Mazzal Holding Corp.

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

Texas Inventor to Donate Breakthrough Food Production System to 250 Schools Across America A Texas inventor who recently developed a revolutionary non-electric food production system is now pledging to donate the system to 250 schools across America. Inventor Mike Adams, holder of several pending patents and executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (www.ConsumerWellness.org),... - February 04, 2015 - NaturalNews

Petition from the Amy Bennett Foundation Quickly Gains Support Petition Calls on Wyoming State Senate to Pass HB 0085 and Give Bicyclists Three Feet of Room. - February 02, 2015 - Amy Bennett Foundation

Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) to be Honored with "Good Scout" Award 2014 The National Capital Area Council (NCAC), Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will honor Senator Mike Enzi, (R-WY) as the 2014 “Good Scout” at the 2014 Champions of Character Dinner on June 18, 2014. This award is to recognize Senator Enzi for his outstanding service in supporting Scouting opportunities... - June 09, 2014 - Washington, DC District, National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

Irene Richardson Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Irene Richardson of Green River, Wyoming has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Irene Richardson Ms. Richardson has almost 30 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the... - February 28, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

InternetReputation.com Announces Solution for Removing Mugshots from Wyoming.Arrests.org InternetReputation.com is offering a new program for people with mugshot records on Wymoing Arrests and other websites. The firm is helping people delete these mugshot records from the site and all the major search engines. - February 21, 2013 - InternetReputation.com

Buffalo, Wyo., Company Makes Top 21 List for Federal Oil Spill Response LBI Renewable’s bioremediation product, DUALZORB, was recently listed as one of 21 products to meet Environmental Protection Agency requirements for use in emergency oil spill response. - November 10, 2011 - LBI Renewable

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Featured in Award Winning Film, "The Code Of The West. Alive And Well In Wyoming" Mount Carmel Youth Ranch was honored to be chosen as a living example of what it means to live by the time honored “Cowboy Code of Ethics.” Mount Carmel Youth Ranch and the founder of this program for troubled teens, Jerry Schneider were asked by The Daniels Foundation to be featured in this award winning film. The Film is based on the book “Cowboy Ethics” by Jim Owens. - September 24, 2010 - Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Defend Yourself Economically in the New Year with a Home-Based Business Full Safety Armor joins MyFamilyCD IDentification and Safe Warriors 101 Safety Education Curricula together in a Fun, Fitness, and Safety Awareness program to all kids and adults. - December 12, 2009 - Safe Kids Card, Inc

Dana Harris Joins Associated Realty of the Americas Program In an effort to improve his competitive edge in the market place, Dana Harris and Living In Jackson Hole, have joined the international marketing organization “Associated Realty of the Americas” (AREA), an Arizona-based company that specializes in direct worldwide marketing of U.S. and Canadian... - November 05, 2009 - Living In Jackson Hole

US Soldiers Call Home for Free This Holiday U.S. troops serving overseas can call home for free on July 4th thanks to a pair of Camp Hovey soldiers. Larry Thorpe, 28, Army 1st-15th Field Artillery and Patrick Ayers, 25, an Army Medic with the 4th-7th Cavalry, are giving away 1 million minutes of free talk time to celebrate Independence Day and... - July 03, 2009 - JoeOnTheMove

Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates – Christies Great Estates is Exclusive Broker for the Teton Club Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates – Christies Great Estate’s announced today that they are the exclusive brokerage for the Teton Club located in Teton Village, Wyoming. The broker will work with the developer of the Teton Club to sell out the club's remaining inventory. Jackson Hole Real... - June 13, 2009 - Living In Jackson Hole

Living In Jackson Hole Joins Brokerage Jackson Hole Real Estate & Appraisal Living In Jackson Hole is proud to announce the that they have become a part of the Jackson Hole Real Estate & Appraisal (JHREA) brokerage. JHREA is Jackson Holes oldest and largest locally owned real estate company, with over 40 years of knowledge and experience to service client’s. According... - January 09, 2009 - Living In Jackson Hole

Interact with Other Artists / Buy & Sell Artwork Like Never Before The Vision Grove is more than an online art gallery. Here you can also get involved in a vibrant art community and interact with artists and buyers from all over the world. - July 19, 2006 - The Vision Grove