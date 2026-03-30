Wyoming: Cheyenne News
NASA’s Human Research Program Launches $25,000 Data Methodology Challenge in Support of Artemis II Mission Research
As NASA prepares to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than fifty years, NASA’s Human Research Program (HRP) launched the NASA Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge. The challenge seeks innovative applications of proven data methodologies that... - March 30, 2026 - Floor23 Digital
Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time. - January 12, 2026 - Pop Maison
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Kathleen Allen’s Newly Released "Did You Know" is an Inspiring Exploration of Christ’s Love and Presence in Our Daily Lives
“Did You Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Allen is a heartfelt reflection on Christ’s experiences and sacrifices, offering readers encouragement and a deeper understanding of His love. - August 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dylan Nelson’s New Book, "Before Eternity," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Group of Lost Individuals Who Find Comfort and Strength in One Another
Recent release “Before Eternity” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dylan Nelson is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around the lives of a group of individuals, all of which are dealing with some sort of internal struggle that has caused them to become lost in life, only to find community and a family within each other. - July 01, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Jacob Benner’s New Book, "Legends of the Deep," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Hero Who Returns from His Exile to Save the World as It Descends Into Chaos
Recent release “Legends of the Deep” from Page Publishing author Jacob Benner is a compelling story of a hero who, after spending time in a self-imposed exile, begins his return to the light as a savior who fights against the darkness. But as the world grows increasingly chaotic and dangerous, he’ll find himself at risk of losing who he is if he’s not careful. - April 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Hunter W. McDaniel’s New Book, "Brooks' Heart," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Help an Old Friend Mend His Cold Heart and Return to His True Self
Fulton Books author Hunter W. McDaniel, who was raised in Wyoming, where he developed a passion for writing at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Brooks' Heart”: a compelling novel that centers around Buck Brooks, who must do everything he can to help one man return to... - February 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Aventura Acquisitions Expands Efforts to Help Business Owners Exit Smoothly Amid Baby Boomer Retirements, AI Disruptions, and Market Shifts
As Baby Boomers retire and AI-driven automation reshapes industries, many business owners face crucial transition decisions. Aventura Acquisitions is expanding efforts to provide a confidential, fair, and seamless exit strategy for owners in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. With fast closings, market-driven valuations, and a focus on preserving business legacies, Aventura helps owners secure their future while ensuring company continuity. - February 14, 2025 - Aventura Acquisitions LLC
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC Announces Legal Victory for Roger Bendelac
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC is pleased to announce a significant legal victory for its principal, Roger Bendelac. On January 24, 2025, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued its findings of fact and law in Civil Action No. 22-10889-RGS. The court's findings, in... - January 29, 2025 - Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
New Techno-Thriller "IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse" Mirrors Recent High-Tech Attacks in the Middle East
Dr. David Martorano's novel "IMMORTALITY" has demonstrated increasing relevance following recent technological attacks in Lebanon. The novel, depicting a world controlled by powerful AIs, echoes the recent alleged Israeli attacks on Hezbollah via remote-detonated devices. Martorano's story warns of the ethical dilemmas in advanced technology use. The book is available on Amazon, Audible and the local booksellers. - September 19, 2024 - Dr. David Martorano
Sandy K. Bordson’s Newly Released "Just Dance" is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith and Healing
“Just Dance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy K. Bordson is an inspiring reflection on finding joy, identity, and healing through faith in Jesus, intertwined with the author's personal stories and experiences. - July 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
William Black’s Newly Released "God Set Me Free" is a Touching Memoir That Explores One Man’s Spiritual Rebirth and Healing
“God Set Me Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Black is an emotionally charged and raw account of a trying journey through addiction and overcoming mental health challenges. - May 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Renate Maureen Goude’s New Book, “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional,” Offers a Highly Devoted Reset to All the Lovers of God
Recent release “Face-to-Face with Papa: A Weekly Devotional” from Covenant Books author Renate Maureen Goude invites those who are hungry for more of God’s presence to grow in their intercession and lives as lovers of God. - March 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Kitiara Weaver’s New Book, "My View," is a Brilliant Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Experiences and Emotions Throughout Life
Recent release “My View” from Page Publishing author Kitiara Weaver is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that will take readers on a stunning journey through the author’s life, granting them insight into the author’s mind as she ruminates upon her past challenges and emotions that have helped to shape her worldview. - March 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Tanya Hamner’s New Book, "The American Cowboy," Features Photographs That Serve as a Testament to the Cowboy Life, Defined by Hard Work in God’s Glorious Country
Recent release “The American Cowboy” from Page Publishing author Tanya Hamner is a powerful and reflective collection of stunning photography that captures the essence of cowboy life. - March 06, 2024 - Page Publishing
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence Names New Head of Product
RedSense announced today the addition of industry veteran Andrew Klein as Head of Product. - October 09, 2023 - RedSense
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
How Soil, Weather, and Altitude Determine the Best Coffee Flavor
Blue Mountain Best, a commercial producer of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, has been released an explanation of how soil, weather, and altitude determine the best coffee flavor. Coffee has been a beloved global beverage for years. But have you ever thought about what makes each cup... - March 27, 2023 - Blue Mountain Best
KT Connections is a 2023 Managed Service Provider Awards Winner
KT Connections, Inc., a leading provider of managed technology solutions, announced today their reception of the 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 award. Additionally, CRN named KT Connections to its Managed Service provider list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN’s MSP 500 List... - March 15, 2023 - KT Connections Inc
How Content Marketing Can Support Thought Leadership
Recently, it seems that content marketing and thought leadership have been competing for airspace in the marketing industry. These concepts may seem similar at face value but differ in their fundamental approach to content. Instead of fuelling this competition, content marketing agency ELV Agency... - March 13, 2023 - ELV Agency
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Lobbie Releases SocialNPS Module for Healthcare
Automated Net Promotor Score (NPS) surveys to monitor and improve the patient experience and drive positive Google Business Reviews. - February 08, 2023 - Lobbie
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Author Steven Hunt’s New Book, "We Survived Tomorrow," is an Enthralling Look at What is Needed for Survival Should the Modern World and Its Laws One Day Collapse
Recent release “We Survived Tomorrow,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Hunt, is a riveting tale that centers around Steven, who has become part of a secret group that trained for the possibility of having to survive on one's own following a cataclysmic global event. When that day finally arrives, the small group will do what they must to navigate the dangers of their new world together. - January 18, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Alexis Hunter’s New Book, "Allison's Adventure," is a Charming Tale of a Little Girl Who Cannot Find Her Kitten and Must Search for Her so They Can Play Together
Recent release “Allison's Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Alexis Hunter, is an enthralling story that centers around young Allison, who sets off in search of her kitten Brownie so the two can play together. Unable to find her cat on her own, Allison begins to worry and must recruit her other animal friends to find where she is hiding. - January 06, 2023 - Covenant Books
The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Prestigious Three-Star Rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
The Medical Center of Aurora has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and lung cancer resection outcomes. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Medical Center of Aurora among the elite... - August 31, 2022 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Shield Coin, the Premier Cryptosurance Provider is Here
Shield Coin the only project to offer cryptosurance, passive income, and long term wealth is live. - March 28, 2022 - Shield Coin LLC
New Cryptocurrency Shield Coin Aims to Offer Investor Protection in the DeFi Crypto Space
Newest cryptocurrency Shield coin seeks to change DeFi by introducing cryptosurance, the only insurance for crypto assets. - March 22, 2022 - Shield Coin LLC
i Money Crypto Now Listed on CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko; Price, IMC to USD & Chart Available
As of midday November 15, 2021: The live i Money Crypto price today is $0.524906 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $610,944 USD. They update their IMC to USD price in real-time. i Money Crypto is down 0.83% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #3448. The max. supply is... - November 15, 2021 - IMC
IMC Token, (i-MoneyCrypto) Launched November 1st, is Now Being Added to Lbank Exchange
IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is a utility token from WY, USA for global everyday life, backed by real e-commerce communities, like G Point community. IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in Gpoints which can be converted to IMC. All transactions are done through the G-Wallet app where users can eventually exchange tokens for G-points and buy coins with the G-wallet app. - November 08, 2021 - IMC
First Disabled Man and Woman to Host an Outdoor Video Series
Ashlee Lundvall & Chad Waligura are the first male and female hosts with a disability to create and produce their own outdoor video series in order to help others get back into the great outdoors (hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, wild game cooking & travel). - October 13, 2021 - Able Outdoors
URICIDE® Solves Pet Odor Problems with Amazing New Technology
Remarkable New Technology Completely Eliminates Pet Odors - July 07, 2021 - URICIDE
Lloyds of London Insurance Syndicate Mandates Trusted Sender Score to Help Mitigate Successful Cyber Security Attacks
Zulu Labs Inc., the leading post DMARC authentication email service provider and email trust network, is pleased to announce that a leading Lloyds of London Insurance Syndicate mandates Trusted Sender Score to help mitigate successful cyber security attacks. - October 09, 2020 - Zulu Labs Inc.
Certified Cannabis Compliance Training, Inc. Announces Three Day Compliance Audit Seminar for Cannabis Licensees Conducting in House Compliance Audits
Certified Cannabis Compliance Training, Inc. will be offering a general knowledge three day seminar for individuals wanting to learn how to conduct cannabis compliance audits. The course is based on the only complete compliance guidebook offered in the industry, "The Certified Cannabis Compliance Officer Audit Manual & Guidebook" an 800+ page book provided to attendees with hundreds of pages of checklists and guidance on conducting cannabis licensee audits for any sort of cannabis operation. - October 02, 2020 - Marijuana Business Operations
Manimas Offers Electoral Vote Donation to DNC
Write-in Presidential candidate John Manimas and the Real Democracy Party have extended an offer to donate any electoral votes awarded to John Manimas to the Democratic candidate but only if the House of Representatives first passes specified elections reforms, including mandatory voting. - August 12, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Swedish Medical Center Performs First MRI-Guided Laser Surgery for Revolutionary New Epilepsy Treatment
New minimally invasive approach offers a safer and less invasive surgical treatment for epilepsy. - July 24, 2020 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety
Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - July 01, 2020 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Bulk Coronavirus Masks Now Available to the General Public After Shortage Announced
With the shortage of reusable, cloth face masks around the world due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS Coalition has announced how the general public and businesses needing these masks and reusable gowns can access the much needed supplies in bulk. These masks and gowns are 100% American made with American material from some of the top clothing manufacturers across the nation. - April 13, 2020 - Gunslinger Business Development
Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
preCharge, Inc. is Breaking Ground
preCharge, Inc. has acquired all intellectual property and consumer information from preCharge USA, Inc. The new corporation, preCharge Inc. will honor and manage all current preCharge wallet holders’ assets. They want to assure all the former company’s token buyers that their tokens... - June 03, 2019 - preCharge Inc.
Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments
Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC
Mobile Specs for Injection Molding Now Includes Complete Supplier Data Sheets for More Than 20,000 Plastic Materials
MobileSpecs LLC is happy to announce the availability of complete supplier plastic material data sheets on its website and mobile app. The addition of supplier data sheets compliment key injection molding data points and processing notes currently available on the site and in the app for more than... - December 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs
MobileSpecs New Web-Based Search for Injection Molding Processing Data Now Available for Free
Website now includes plastic injection molding processing parameters for 20,000 plastic materials. - September 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs