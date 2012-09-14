PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

preCharge, Inc. is Breaking Ground preCharge, Inc. has acquired all intellectual property and consumer information from preCharge USA, Inc. The new corporation, preCharge Inc. will honor and manage all current preCharge wallet holders’ assets. They want to assure all the former company’s token buyers that their tokens will... - June 03, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC

Mobile Specs for Injection Molding Now Includes Complete Supplier Data Sheets for More Than 20,000 Plastic Materials MobileSpecs LLC is happy to announce the availability of complete supplier plastic material data sheets on its website and mobile app. The addition of supplier data sheets compliment key injection molding data points and processing notes currently available on the site and in the app for more than 20,000... - December 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

MobileSpecs New Web-Based Search for Injection Molding Processing Data Now Available for Free Website now includes plastic injection molding processing parameters for 20,000 plastic materials. - September 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

WyoTech Campus Reopens in Laramie Under New, Local Leadership With former WyoTech president and alumni Jim Mathis back in the driver’s seat and a new class in session on its Laramie campus, WyoTech has officially returned to its Wyoming roots. “We’re committed to continuing the legacy of WyoTech and making the right decisions to get us there,”... - August 20, 2018 - WyoTech

Mobile Specs App Now Available for Free to Plastics Processors Mobile Specs App now free for plastics processors and includes up to 25 processing parameters for more than 20,000 commercially available plastic materials from over 100 resin suppliers. - August 07, 2018 - Mobile Specs

Markethive, Next Generation Market Network, Enters Open Book Challenge Markethive is a next generation Market Network. Market networks bring a careers worth of professional connections online and makes them more useful. For years, social networks like LinkedIn and Facebook have helped build long-term relationships. However, until market networks, they hadn't been used for commerce and transactions. - June 05, 2018 - Markethive

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - February 1, 2018 Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin February 1, 2018. - January 03, 2018 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Mobile Specs Releases Injection Molding App Mobile Device App Provides Instant Access to Processing Information for more than 20,000 Plastics. - June 06, 2017 - Mobile Specs

Golden Gate Capital Secures Funding for Five Million Dollars for the Renovation of the Grand Old Opera House in Nashville Nearby Indianapolis, Indiana Christian Grey, CEO, of Golden Gate Capital is very pleased to announce the funding in the amount of $5,000,000.00 for the purposes of restoring an iconic music and theatrical venue in Nashville, Indiana. Andrew Bloom, Senior VP, "was instrumental in organizing the capital structure and putting the pieces together for this very momentous & historic funding achievement," stated Mr. Grey. - May 05, 2017 - Goldengate Capital

Barbara McGuire Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara McGuire of Riverton, Wyoming has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of creative writing. About Barbara McGuire Ms. McGuire is an Author who writes books, poetry... - November 30, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Acquires Sweetwater Ranches Conservancy and Pathfinder Land and Ranch Management; Dallas-Based Holding Company Acquires Wyoming Conservancy Sammons Enterprises, Inc. announced it has acquired Sweetwater Ranches Conservancy, LLC and Pathfinder Land and Ranch Management with related assets from Pathfinder Renewable Wind Energy, LLC. The acquisition includes Sweetwater River Conservancy, LLC and its associated conservation banks. The Wyoming-based, Sweetwater Ranches Conservancy, offers developers habitat and species credits. - February 10, 2016 - Sammons Enterprises

Colorado Premier Basketball Club Joins Nike and the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Colorado Premier Basketball Club has announced they have accepted an offer to become a nationally sponsored Nike club. Colorado Premier is the first youth basketball program in the Rocky Mountain region to be sponsored by the world’s greatest sports brand, Nike. In addition to the sponsorship,... - October 08, 2015 - Colorado Premier Basketball Club

Robert Mullins Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert Mullins of Carol Stream, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of accounting and finance. About Robert Mullins Robert C. Mullins is an analytical problem-solver with approximately... - August 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Rick Atkins, Accountant Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rick Atkins of Cheyenne, Wyoming has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the financial field. About Rick Atkins, Accountant Mr. Atkins has over 20 years experience in the financial field. He is the Staff Manager... - June 23, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) to be Honored with "Good Scout" Award 2014 The National Capital Area Council (NCAC), Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will honor Senator Mike Enzi, (R-WY) as the 2014 “Good Scout” at the 2014 Champions of Character Dinner on June 18, 2014. This award is to recognize Senator Enzi for his outstanding service in supporting Scouting opportunities... - June 09, 2014 - Washington, DC District, National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

Irene Richardson Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Irene Richardson of Green River, Wyoming has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Irene Richardson Ms. Richardson has almost 30 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the... - February 28, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Powerbank: from Concept to Current Day Necessity - New Design Available by Hope Valley The brief history of the power bank and the development of the modern use. - February 16, 2014 - RJS Freedom Enterprises LLC

Green House Data Introduces New Cloud Storage Levels to Meet Increased Customer Demand Ranked Storage Offers Are Tailored to Database and Server Requirements - January 21, 2014 - Green House Data

Green House Data Ranked Among Top 100 Cloud Services Providers 3rd Annual Talkin’ Cloud 100 Report Identifies World’s Top Cloud Computing Companies in the IT Channel - August 06, 2013 - Green House Data

Shawn Mills of Green House Data to Participate in CEO Panel Executive Panel: “View from the Top,” A Discussion of Operating and Managing Data Centers - June 26, 2013 - Green House Data

MessageSolution to Exhibit Its Hybrid Cloud & On-Premise Information Archiving & eDiscovery Platforms at International Society for Technology in Education 2013 (ISTE) MessageSolution will be demonstrating the versatility of its cloud and on-premise information archiving and eDiscovery platform, a hybrid solution designed for the regulatory compliance, legal discovery, litigation support and storage management for the education sector at ISTE 2013. - June 24, 2013 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Wyoming’s State-Level Economic Development Agency Chooses Wyoming Data Center to Host Website The Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, has successfully moved its data storage and web hosting from an out-of-state provider back to Wyoming. The Business Council chose Green House Data, a VMware® vCloud Powered partner, and cloud hosting leader, to provide managed... - June 19, 2013 - Green House Data

Ghana Ministry of Health Receives Mobile Clinics for Specialist Patient Outreach Services Odulair LLC, the world’s leading provider of advanced mobile health clinics and mobile medical vehicles today announced that the Company has completed the first delivery of 18 Specialist Outreach medical vehicles to the Ministry of Health, Republic of Ghana in Africa, as part of the Odulair Mobile... - May 25, 2013 - Odulair, LLC

InternetReputation.com Announces Solution for Removing Mugshots from Wyoming.Arrests.org InternetReputation.com is offering a new program for people with mugshot records on Wymoing Arrests and other websites. The firm is helping people delete these mugshot records from the site and all the major search engines. - February 21, 2013 - InternetReputation.com

Green House Data Expands National Cloud Hosting Presence to the East Coast Newark Location Provides Additional Access Point to the World’s Greenest Infrastructure-as-a-Service Cloud. - December 12, 2012 - Green House Data

Green House Data Achieves HIPAA Compliance Green House Data’s HIPAA compliant cloud hosting and colocation opens doors for healthcare companies to implement a sustainable IT infrastructure. - August 07, 2012 - Green House Data

Green House Data’s Public Cloud Service Attains VMware vCloud® Powered Validation Green House Data's Cloud Service has achieved VMware vCloud Powered Status giving their customers enhanced responsiveness and agility while also reducing IT costs through increased consolidation, task automation and simplified management. - June 14, 2012 - Green House Data

Green House Data to Serve on Panel at IMN’s NY Financing, Investing & Real Estate Development for Data Centers Conference Green House Data announces their participation as panel member for the session on Data Center Energy Efficiency and ROI/Payback in the upcoming IMN NY conference: “Financing, Investing & Real Estate Development for Data Centers.” - May 17, 2012 - Green House Data

Firm Interactive Partners with Green House Data for Their Cloud Services and Channel Program Denver based application development and cloud integration company selects Green House Data for cloud hosting provider and will participate Channel Partner program. - April 11, 2012 - Green House Data

Luminart Corp. Launches 1st of Many Radio and T.V. Interviews to Share in Depth Information and Updates About the Company's Progress in North Dakota Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley gives exclusive interview on the Big Biz radio talk show. - February 21, 2012 - Luminart

Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the infrastructure... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart

WellDog Raises $5,000,000 to Support Expansion International mix of angel and strategic investors provide debt and equity capital to company. - June 08, 2011 - WellDog

Wyoming State Parks Awards Reservations & Permitting Contract to Leisure Interactive, LLC Using Hercules™ Property Management System The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails has awarded a three year contract to Leisure Interactive, LLC (LI). The move comes in response to evolving consumer expectations and the desire to deliver a new level of customer service for Wyoming State Park visitors. LI was selected after... - October 07, 2010 - Leisure Interactive LLC

Defend Yourself Economically in the New Year with a Home-Based Business Full Safety Armor joins MyFamilyCD IDentification and Safe Warriors 101 Safety Education Curricula together in a Fun, Fitness, and Safety Awareness program to all kids and adults. - December 12, 2009 - Safe Kids Card, Inc

Dana Harris Joins Associated Realty of the Americas Program In an effort to improve his competitive edge in the market place, Dana Harris and Living In Jackson Hole, have joined the international marketing organization “Associated Realty of the Americas” (AREA), an Arizona-based company that specializes in direct worldwide marketing of U.S. and Canadian... - November 05, 2009 - Living In Jackson Hole

Zerista Selects Green House Data to Make Its Events Greener- Choosing a Truly Green Data Center Decreased Energy Consumption by 90% for the Next Generation Event Software Leading green colocation and managed services provider, Green House Data, announced today that its wind-powered cloud hosting platform was chosen by Zerista to house their next generation event software platform. Zerista, a software as a service company, selected Green House’s green data center facility specifically to decrease their carbon emissions while simultaneously improving their server availability. - August 20, 2009 - Green House Data

US Soldiers Call Home for Free This Holiday U.S. troops serving overseas can call home for free on July 4th thanks to a pair of Camp Hovey soldiers. Larry Thorpe, 28, Army 1st-15th Field Artillery and Patrick Ayers, 25, an Army Medic with the 4th-7th Cavalry, are giving away 1 million minutes of free talk time to celebrate Independence Day and... - July 03, 2009 - JoeOnTheMove

Green House Data Delivers Outsourced Data Center Solution to National Outdoor Leadership School Green House Data’s wind powered facility was selected by the National Outdoor Leadership School to provide energy efficient outsourced data center services to the institution. Green House Data was chosen because it invests in energy efficiency technologies while absorbing the premium price of... - March 25, 2009 - Green House Data

Global Resource Partners, Inc. Announces Expansion in Western Africa Global Resource Partners, Inc. acquires 1,000 Acres of Mining Concession Property in Western Africa. - December 31, 2008 - Global Resource Partners, Inc.