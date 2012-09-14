PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Neddy Smith's Latest CD, "My Pocomanian Girl," Released Neddy Smith latest CD, "My Pocomanian Girl," dropped November 15th, 2017. He has produced a rare insight into his Pocomanian Cultural past. Each song expresses his Afro-Caribbean & Jamaican roots such as mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dancehall and other tropical flavors fused with Euro-American club beats. Neddy’s music entertains but also reflects on the condition of humanity. There’s a cry reiterating throughout the album for love peace and happiness, too much trouble, and when will it end? - March 25, 2019 - NedGJean International Inc.

"A Book of Poems" Dedicated to Music Fans Everywhere Now Released "A Book of Poems" is a collection of works reflecting a dynamic change and growth of a poet. The experiences of the streets from traveling the US and other parts of the world and experiencing different cultures have infused a sense of gratitude to share with others. From the Island of Jamaica to Connecticut, to the streets of New York and the tent city in Los Angeles and traveling to various cities around the world instilled a cultural richness expressed in this two-volume book of poems. - March 25, 2019 - NedGJean International Inc.

Canine Company Launches Campaign to Find a Home for Dog That's Spent 500 Days in a Shelter Adopt-a-Dog gets help from Canine Company on adoption package and digital campaign to find a family for Thumbelina the dog. - October 18, 2018 - Canine Company

Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed

Victoria McGrath Foundation Launches in Time for Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary Five years after she was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing, and two years after her tragic death in a car accident, Victoria McGrath’s family is launching a foundation dedicated to “opening doors and uplifting lives.” The foundation will support causes Victoria was passionate about including caring for children with disabilities, refugee children, and veterans and their families. - April 06, 2018 - Victoria McGrath Foundation

Level Up Village is a Winner for The EdTech Digest Awards Program 2018 A pioneering provider of Global STEAM (STEM + arts) enrichment courses, Level Up Village (LUV), was selected as one of the winners for the EdTech Digest Awards Program in the 21st Century Skills category. The program recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming... - April 05, 2018 - Level Up Village

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue that... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

SCOTS Eye Stem Cell Study Reports Vision Recovery in Optic Nerve Stroke (NAION); Other Blindness Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study in Florida makes progress treating “untreatable” optic nerve and retinal conditions with publication of positive outcomes. - December 29, 2017 - MD Stem Cells

Maryknoll Lay Missioners Celebrates Jean Donovan with a Presentation of Her Guitar The event commemorates the anniversary of the martyrdom of the four churchwomen in El Salvador in 1980. - December 01, 2017 - Maryknoll Lay Missioners

Westport Attorney Joseph Maya Recognized by Peers in "Best Lawyers in America" Westport Attorney Joseph Maya of Maya Murphy, P.C. has been recognized by his peers this year to be included in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has long been considered the “most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction” in America because of the meticulous... - November 03, 2017 - MayaLaw

Alphastar to Deploy 5G Wireless Network Using C Band Alphastar, a satellite company,owns several FCC grandfathered licensees for use of mmWave spectrums and plans to deploy a 5G wireless network using the C Band. The FCC is in the process of approving C Band and others for wireless uses. Intelsat with Intel recommended to the FCC that satellite companies should commercially lease their spectrums to wireless providers to speed up the adoption of 5G. Alphastar is seeking a lease/JV to deploy 5G network to gain the advantages of early movers. - October 10, 2017 - Alphastar International LLC

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Veyo Partners Advises on Momentous Entertainment Acquisition of Mobile Ad Network Blackfox Veyo Partners is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified media company that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, in its acquisition of mobile ad network Blackfox, Inc. - August 15, 2017 - Veyo Partners LLC

Lori Bigelow Honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month-June Lori Bigelow, of Wilton, Connecticut, has recently been honored as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Biography of the Month-June for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - May 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Adatasol Launches Runsala Law Practice Management Software Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to integrate... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.

Lori Bigelow Honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2016 Top Female Executive and Leader of the Year Lori Bigelow, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has recently been honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2016 Executive and Leader of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - December 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Lori Bigelow Honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Executive of the Year Lori Bigelow, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has recently been honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2016 Executive of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21 Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock

Lori Bigelow Honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Mentor of the Year Lori Bigelow, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has recently been honored as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2016 Mentor of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - March 01, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Robert W. Avery Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert W. Avery of New Caanan, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Robert W. Avery Mr. Avery is a Luxury Real Estate Sales... - February 25, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Great Story Happening in NYC This Week: First Woman to Travel to All Countries to Speak at NYU First Documented Woman to Travel to All 196 Countries in a Guinness Record Attempt to Speak at NYU This Week. - February 09, 2016 - Expedition 196

Honored Lifetime Member, Lori Bigelow Has Been Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Mentor of the Year 2016 Lori Bigelow of Wilton, Connecticut was recently recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. She has now been named Mentor of the Year 2016. - January 21, 2016 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Operation Kidsafe Safety Event in Norwalk CT Area, Oct. 19-24, 2015 Operation Kidsafe Free Child Safety Events are happening all across the U.S. and Canada. An event has been scheduled for your area. Operation Kidsafe is Free and private for families. Parents take home the only record of the visit….(a Bio Document) that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included. - September 30, 2015 - Operation Kidsafe

Questioning Protocol Wins 2015 IndieReader Discovery Award for Health Today, bestselling indie author Melissa Foster announced the winners of the fourth annual IndieReader Discovery Awards (IRDAs) at BookExpo America (BEA), a major trade show in New York City. Questioning Protocol by Randi Redmond Oster won in the Health category. IndieReader (www.indiereader.com), the... - May 29, 2015 - Well Path Press

Lori Bigelow Honored as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable Member Lori Bigelow, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has recently been honored as a 2015 Roundtable member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - April 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Lori Bigelow Lori Bigelow of Norwalk, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Tea Manufacturing. - March 10, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

The SMART Playbook Earns 2014 Academics’ Choice Smart Book Award for Mind-Building Excellence The SMART Playbook has been honored with a 2014 Academics’ Choice Smart Book Award, a prestigious seal of educational quality, reserved only for the best mind-building media and toys. The independent Academics’ Choice Awards program and its seal of excellence are recognized worldwide by consumers and educational institutions as a mark of genuinely effective learning tools that stimulate the mind, and provide potential for the student to fully develop higher order thinking skills. - December 02, 2014 - The SMART Playbook

"Questioning Protocol" Wins 2014 Beach Book Festival Award for Best Beach Read in Health Randi Redmond Oster, a first-time author, has won a prestigious award for her just-released book, "Questioning Protocol." "Questioning Protocol" is the account of Oster’s grapple with the health care system after her son Gary was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, a chronic digestive disorder. The book offers tools and techniques for creating a high-performing healthcare team focused on what’s best for the patient. - July 16, 2014 - Well Path Press

Johnny Utah’s Bar and Restaurant to Open in South Norwalk. NYC’s Original Mechanical Bull Riding Bar and Restaurant is Set to Take the Stage May 1st. The party pros behind Johnny Utah’s in New York City and Philadelphia open their newest location in South Norwalk, Connecticut on Washington Street on May 1st. This line-dancin’, shot-pourin’, mechanical bull-ridin’ bar and restaurant is a little bit country, a little bit rock... - April 14, 2014 - Johnny Utah’s, South Norwalk

Breyers® and NASCAR Team Up with TFI Envision The Breyers team selected TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the graphics for a special pack for Kroger stores. The Kroger Daytona 500 Breyers special pack combines the comradery of the NASCAR culture and the togetherness of Breyers Ice Cream. - April 17, 2013 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Selects TFI Envision for "What Is It?" The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM) selected TFI Envision, Inc. again this year to develop the graphics for their upcoming “What Is It? Technologies and Discoveries of the Victorian Era” Opening Night Gala event on April 13, 2013. TFI Envision developed a striking iconic image for... - March 14, 2013 - TFI Envision, Inc.

"Steppin' Out" for Keystone House April 26, 2013 A fun evening to benefit Keystone House, Inc., including Open Bar, Dinner, Dancing, Live music by the renowned musical group Déjà Vu with dance performances by professional dancers from the legendary Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Norwalk, Celebrity Host and Auctioneer David Smith; Silent and Live Auctions. To ensure that guests learn about Keystone, Palace Productions of Norwalk, CT offered to write, direct and produce a video about Keystone House which will debut that evening at the event. - February 27, 2013 - Keystone House, Inc.

Bertolli® Team Selected TFI Envision, Inc. for Bertolli Light The Bertolli® team at Unilever Foods selected TFI Envision, Inc. to create the packaging graphics for their two “Light” Alfredo Sauces. The design needed to reinforce Bertolli’s premium positioning, and high quality, without sacrificing flavor, just calories! TFI Envision’s... - January 03, 2013 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Keystone Sunset Cruise a Success On August 22, 2012, over 40 people enjoyed a sunset cruise to benefit Norwalk based Keystone House. Aboard the new 45 ft. Norwalk Seaport Association’s ferry, the guests enjoyed a narrated tour of the Norwalk Islands as well as learning more about Keystone, a Norwalk based not for profit, which... - September 21, 2012 - Keystone House, Inc.

TFI Envision Puts a Face to the Issues That Keystone Clients Deal With Some issues are just hard to put a face to. For people with psychiatric disabilities, they often feel 'faceless' and unnoticed. And unfortunately, so do the issues that make their lives more difficult than most. At Keystone's May 10th "Growth Towards Independence 18th Annual Silent Auction &... - April 17, 2012 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision, Inc. Selected to Rename/Rebrand St. Luke's LifeWorks TFI Envision, Inc. was selected by St. Luke’s LifeWorks to rename and rebrand this non-profit organization that has been providing shelter and hope to individuals and families struggling with homelessness, for over 100 years. “Changing the name of this well respected organization was not... - March 27, 2012 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Abby and Keely Hughes aka "West Hartford CT Little Dog Nannys" Receive Their First Client: Zeke West Hartford Connecticut's youngest entrepreneurs may in fact be Abby and Keely Hughes. After working for over a year to get their own puppy, a tiny Pappillon named Rasa, they decided they love dogs so much that they wanted to help others care for their dogs. - March 26, 2012 - The Little Dog Nanny

Bite-Lite Candles - a Star Attraction at Academy Awards Event Connecticut business gains star-powered support by celebrities and nominees of the 2012 Academy Awards. - February 28, 2012 - Bite-Lite, LLC

Academy Awards Requests Cell-nique Super Green The 2012 Academy Awards Show has requested Cell-nique Super Green Drink for their Nominees, Executives, Writers and Production Staff. - February 24, 2012 - Cell-nique

Elizabeth P. Ball of TFI Envision, Inc. Selected as Chairperson for Keystone House, Inc. Fundraising Committee for 2012 Elizabeth P. Ball, President and Creative Director of TFI Envision, Inc. has been selected as Chairperson for Keystone House, Inc. Fundraising Committee for 2012. This committee is responsible for planning and implementing fundraising events by raising funds via the private sector for capital expenditures... - January 26, 2012 - TFI Envision, Inc.