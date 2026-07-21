"A Book of Poems" is a collection of works reflecting a dynamic change and growth of a poet. The experiences of the streets from traveling the US and other parts of the world and experiencing different cultures have infused a sense of gratitude to share with others. From the Island of Jamaica to Connecticut, to the streets of New York and the tent city in Los Angeles and traveling to various cities around the world instilled a cultural richness expressed in this two-volume book of poems. - March 25, 2019 - NedGJean International Inc.