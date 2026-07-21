Connecticut: Norwalk News
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
"I'm Fine - a Lie Lived. A Childhood Survived. A Story Told - On My Terms," by Gina Gee
A heartbreaking memoir that turns pain into purpose and gives a real look at what it is like to be raised with unthinkable intergenerational trauma and childhood abuse, what it takes to heal, and the ways that trauma presents itself long after leaving the environment. - June 05, 2026 - Gina Gee
Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors. - June 04, 2026 - Onward Group Holdings
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
From Woodstock to Wisdom: a Generation Raised on Protest Confronts a New Democratic Crossroads
"From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80" launches as both a book and a bold call to action from author and purpose advocate Vicki Thomas. Once a generation that marched for change, Baby Boomers now face a culture that sidelines aging voices. With wit, wisdom, and urgency, Thomas reframes longevity as leadership, challenges ageism, and urges readers to age visibly, live purposefully, and keep shaping the future—because purpose doesn’t retire, and neither should impact. - February 10, 2026 - My Future Purpose, LLC
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities
Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy. - September 25, 2025 - Forte Law Group
APTMetrics Welcomes Dr. Doug Reynolds and Dr. Matt Paese
APTMetrics, a talent management consultancy that enables organizations to unlock workforce and leadership potential through proven, AI-powered people science, announced today that Dr. Doug Reynolds and Dr. Matt Paese will be joining its leadership team. Dr. Reynolds will take on the role of... - September 04, 2025 - APTMetrics
Malaika Boyer-Seme’s Newly Released "Malaika’s Faith" is an Inspiring Testament to Hope, Resilience, and Unshakable Faith
“Malaika’s Faith: A powerful memoir on holding onto faith in the midst of pain, fear and loss.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malaika Boyer-Seme is a deeply personal and uplifting narrative chronicling the author’s journey through trauma and transformation after the loss of her legs as a teenager. - July 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Peggy Sands’s New Book, "Teeing Off," is a Compelling Story of a Young Woman Who Finds Solace in the Game of Golf Amidst the Chaos of the Ongoing Vietnam War
Fulton Books author Peggy Sands has completed her most recent book, "Teeing Off": a stirring and thought-provoking novel that centers around a young woman who takes up golf as her refuge to escape the chaos of the Vietnam War, only to find herself drawn in a new direction that will... - June 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
2024 MCC Construction Expo and Matchmaker Building Inclusion for MBE Contractors
Friday, October 4, 2024, the MCC Construction Expo and Matchmaker will showcase over 100 Minority & Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBEs/DBEs), Construction Managers, General Contractors, State Agencies, Municipalities, Private Entities, and Resource Partners. - September 30, 2024 - The Minority Construction Council, Inc.
Author Christopher J. Heacox’s New Book, "The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson," Follows a Hedgehog-Like Creature on a Thrilling Adventure
Recent release “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” from Covenant Books author Christopher J. Heacox takes readers on a delightful journey through the enchanting town of Murgitville, where Bogee Chudderdudder and his loyal friend Wij navigate adventures with mystical creatures and an ancient amulet. - August 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Angela Elder’s Newly Released “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” is an Inspirational Guide to Faith and Resilience
“Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Elder is a motivational exploration of faith, personal growth, and the transformative power of life's pressures through a Christian lens. - July 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Marcelo Ortiz’s New Book, "My Life, My Concerns, My Country," Takes an Eye-Opening Look at the Current State of America, Based on the Author’s Own Observations
Recent release “My Life, My Concerns, My Country” from Page Publishing author Marcelo Ortiz is a powerful and enlightening read that tackles the dangerous threats to freedom, truth, and American democracy in an attempt to help readers remove the blindfolds from their eyes and discover for themselves first-hand the corruption and greed that has eroded the values and ideals of the United States. - April 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Jeff Turner’s New Book, "The Horseman Who Came from the Sea," is a Moving Period Piece About a Young Runaway Finding His True Passion for the Craft of Horsemanship
Recent release “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea” from Page Publishing author Jeff Turner is a captivating read about discovering destiny. Henry Cameron is an aimless runaway when he is given the opportunity to live and work on a Vermont horse farm. Little does he know that through mentorship and determination, this remote farm would shape him into something great. - March 20, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Julina Worthey’s New Book, "Next Level Eating," is a Mouth-Watering Cookbook for Indecisive Eaters Who Crave Balance and Flexibility
Recent release “Next Level Eating” from Page Publishing author Julina Worthey is an exciting cookbook that features recipes and tips for eaters who frequently change their minds and enjoy exploring various types of cuisine. - February 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Frederick Gold’s New Book, "The Great Crime," is a Captivating Tale of the Pursuit of Culprits Who Are Committed to Destroying the United States’ Way of Life
Recent release “The Great Crime” from Page Publishing author Frederick Gold is an endlessly intriguing novel with continued relevance to life in America today, following the hunt for culprits trying to upend the American way of life. - January 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Jessica Richardson’s New Book, “The Adventures of Lauralei McCalaster,” Follows a Young Woman Who Learns the Truth About Her Past and Embraces Her New Future as a Witch
Fulton Books author Jessica Richardson, who currently resides in Connecticut with her husband, their seven-year-old son, and their golden retriever, Fenrir, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Lauralei McCalaster”: a gripping fantasy that centers around a young girl... - January 04, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Deborah O’Sullivan’s New Book, “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” is a Charming Children’s Story Celebrating the Bonds of Love Between a Little Girl and Her Family
Recent release “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” from Page Publishing author Deborah O’Sullivan is a sweetly illustrated book with a heartwarming message of love and belonging for young readers. Ella is a young girl whose faithful pup, Daisy, helps her understand how much she means to the special people in her life. - December 12, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Leading Dermatologist Sang H. Kim Joins the Connecticut Skin Institute with Offices in Stamford and Milford, CT
Dr. Sang H. Kim joins the Connecticut Skin Institute with offices in Stamford and Milford, CT. Dr. Kim has extensive training and experience in all aspects of adult and pediatric dermatology. - January 13, 2023 - Connecticut Skin Institute
After Four Years in Payments Innovation, PAYARC Rebrands Its Image to Strengthen Its Commitment as a Leading Technology, Financial, and Payment Solutions Provider
To successfully embody fintech's growth as an organization, the rebrand includes a new look, logo, and website across all platforms. - January 12, 2022 - PAYARC
Hands Off Our Schools Makes Key Endorsements
HOOS Endorses Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves for the New Canaan Board of Education - October 27, 2021 - Hands Off Our Schools
Lillian August Announces Auction of Remaining Assets from Flagship Showroom
Live Auction Will Run from August 7 to August 10 at 32 Knight Street in Norwalk, CT - August 09, 2021 - RMP Partners
Army Veterans Unite to Start Connecticut Fence Franchise
Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to announce their latest fence franchise opening in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With West Point graduates and former Army officers at the helm, co-owners Michael Picone and Lyle Gal are just the team to establish the newest market for Superior Fence & Rail. - March 20, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Edward Nusbaum is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of Connecticut
Joseph A. Materna is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2021 Q1 Edition, and is being Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York. - November 26, 2020 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut
A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC
Neddy Smith's Latest CD, "My Pocomanian Girl," Released
Neddy Smith latest CD, "My Pocomanian Girl," dropped November 15th, 2017. He has produced a rare insight into his Pocomanian Cultural past. Each song expresses his Afro-Caribbean & Jamaican roots such as mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dancehall and other tropical flavors fused with Euro-American club beats. Neddy’s music entertains but also reflects on the condition of humanity. There’s a cry reiterating throughout the album for love peace and happiness, too much trouble, and when will it end? - March 25, 2019 - NedGJean International Inc.
"A Book of Poems" Dedicated to Music Fans Everywhere Now Released
"A Book of Poems" is a collection of works reflecting a dynamic change and growth of a poet. The experiences of the streets from traveling the US and other parts of the world and experiencing different cultures have infused a sense of gratitude to share with others. From the Island of Jamaica to Connecticut, to the streets of New York and the tent city in Los Angeles and traveling to various cities around the world instilled a cultural richness expressed in this two-volume book of poems. - March 25, 2019 - NedGJean International Inc.
Canine Company Launches Campaign to Find a Home for Dog That's Spent 500 Days in a Shelter
Adopt-a-Dog gets help from Canine Company on adoption package and digital campaign to find a family for Thumbelina the dog. - October 18, 2018 - Canine Company
Phlatbed Receives Investment from Connecticut Innovations
Moving Application Also Expands with Launches in New England and NYC Metropolitan Area - May 12, 2018 - Phlatbed
Trumbull, CT CPA and Entrepreneur Creates New Holiday
#NationalBeanCountersDay is Something to Celebrate - April 14, 2018 - Kevin Wenig CPA
Victoria McGrath Foundation Launches in Time for Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary
Five years after she was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing, and two years after her tragic death in a car accident, Victoria McGrath’s family is launching a foundation dedicated to “opening doors and uplifting lives.” The foundation will support causes Victoria was passionate about including caring for children with disabilities, refugee children, and veterans and their families. - April 06, 2018 - Victoria McGrath Foundation
Level Up Village is a Winner for The EdTech Digest Awards Program 2018
A pioneering provider of Global STEAM (STEM + arts) enrichment courses, Level Up Village (LUV), was selected as one of the winners for the EdTech Digest Awards Program in the 21st Century Skills category. The program recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in... - April 05, 2018 - Level Up Village
XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS)
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons
FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro
FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season
FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro