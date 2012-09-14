PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Georgia: Albany News

The Financial Cures LLC
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Teleperformance
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Robert L. Krus Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Robert L. Krus of Baconton, Georgia has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of plumbing. About Robert L. Krus Mr. Krus has over 31 years experience in the plumbing field. He is the Owner... - June 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia
New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army
David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, Releases Free iPhone & Android Mobile Accident App
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Franchise Direct USA
Top 100 Global Franchises Report - a Blue-Print for Succeeding in Franchise Business Opportunities
Franchise Direct (www.franchisedirect.com) has ranked the world's most successful franchises in 2009 that performed best in international markets into a Top 100 List. - November 19, 2009 - Franchise Direct USA
Anna Balkan
Designing for a Difference Holiday Gift Idea - Gifts That Give Back and Save Lives
Anna Balkan, a Ukrainian born and US based jewelry designer, is helping raise money for STOP (Stop Trafficking of People). She created a STOP signature jewelry piece, the Circles of Life necklace, inspired by the victims’ struggles, that represents a continuous transformation and interconnection of life. $100 from each necklace, which retails for $150, is given directly to STOP to help them raise funds for the rescue center in Bosnia. The goal is to sell 1,000 necklaces by the end of 2009. - October 10, 2009 - Anna Balkan
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Campus Pride
LGBT-Friendly Campus Climate Index Sets National Standard for Higher Learning
As the US Senate votes on the Matthew Shepard Act, Campus Pride releases a new online tool that measures progress and highlights gay-friendliness of colleges and universities. See photo for what the listings look like. - September 28, 2007 - Campus Pride
eLIFE Magazine
Atlanta Bridal Gown Designer Anne Barge Featured in June 2007 eLIFE Magazine
Internationally known wedding gown designer Anne Barge talks with eLIFE about her career and her Fall 2007 designs. - June 11, 2007 - eLIFE Magazine
