Georgia: Albany News
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent. - October 07, 2025 - Copeland Road Entertainment
Immunotec Names Mandy Boles Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has named Mandy Boles as Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada. - September 11, 2025 - Immunotec
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” is an Epic Fantasy Filled with Intrigue, the Supernatural, and the Struggle for Survival
“Hand of the Divine: The Year of Veras Book 6” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is an enthralling tale set in the world of Androvia, where coalition armies, rebellious heroes, and supernatural forces collide in a desperate fight for survival and control. - May 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Desmond A. Cook’s New Book, "A Broken Mind of a Marine," is a Powerful Story of a Former US Marine Who Finds Himself Struggling with PTSD from His Years of Service
Recent release “A Broken Mind of a Marine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Desmond A. Cook is a stirring novel that follows David, a former US Marine, who struggles with PTSD and addiction upon returning from service. After losing everything, David finds the help he needs and uses his newfound life in order to help others facing the same battles back home. - January 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” is a Gripping Fantasy Saga of Duplicity, Alliance, and Ancient Prophecies
“Allies in Arms: The Year of Veras Book 5” from author J. Mark McDonald is a thrilling continuation of an epic fantasy series. This installment delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, the unfolding of ancient prophecies, and the struggle to preserve a world on the brink of chaos. - January 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
J. Mark Mcdonald’s Newly Released "Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4" is an Epic Fantasy Adventure
“Broken Crowns: The Year of Veras Book 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is a thrilling continuation of the impressive saga, delving deeper into themes of prophecy, international intrigue, and the battle against ancient enemies across two worlds. - July 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kehinde Adelusi’s Newly Released "Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers" is a Transformative Spiritual Guide
“Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kehinde Adelusi is an empowering manual for believers, emphasizing the importance of fervent prayer in navigating life's challenges and deepening one's relationship with God. - June 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Valdosta, Georgia
The locally owned and newly developed storage facility, Flying Tiger Storage, is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Valdosta, Georgia. The facility is at 4036 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605 and comprises 447 units totaling 49,580 rentable square feet. Flying Tiger Storage... - January 28, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Dawn Meffert’s Newly Released "The King’s Son and the Little Tree" is an Enjoyable Faith-Based Narrative That Explores the Challenges of Weathering Life’s Storms
“The King’s Son and The Little Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Meffert, is a sweet story of trusting in God and doing one’s best no matter the challenges that may spring up in one’s journey. - February 27, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Author Emily Whatley’s New Book, "Prayers from the Heart," is an Interactive Book of Prayers That Invites Readers to Record Their Thoughts and Blessings with Each Prayer
Recent release “Prayers from the Heart,” from Covenant Books author Emily Whatley, is a series of prayers and reflective prompts that encourage readers to open their minds and hearts to Christ's love. With each prayer, Whatley gives readers the opportunity to document all that God has given them, offering a chance to look back and recognize the Lord for all the miracles he has granted. - December 30, 2022 - Covenant Books
Smyrna Pawn Announced a Gucci GG Supreme Monogram Flora Shoulder Bag Added to Their Christmas Inventory
Smyrna Pawn has upgraded their luxury handbag inventory. During the upgrade, they included a pre-owned Gucci GG Suprreme Monogram Shoulder bag in time for Christmas shopping. - November 30, 2022 - Smyrna Pawn
Doug Hodge, ARA, MAI Joins AgValue Consulting
AgValue Consulting recently announced Doug Hodge has joined the firm, expanding the firm's offerings. - November 02, 2022 - AgValue Consulting
Atlanta Business Woman to Host Four-Day Empowerment Assembly
Verlisa Wearing to Host Four-Day Inaugural "I AM WOMAN Summit 2022," Sept. 28 Through Oct. 1. - August 26, 2022 - RiseHer Network
Pat Will Help U, an Affiliate Marketing Agency Provides Comprehensive Online Training Blogs to Their Audiences
Valdosta-based affiliate marketing and advertising agency branches out with online training blogs on e-commerce, online trading, dropshipping, and more on their website. - February 02, 2022 - Pat Will Help U
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July. “We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. - July 08, 2021 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Giving Health Partners with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health to Study Delivery of Telemedicine Services to Low-Income, Uninsured Chronic Patients
Unique cooperative study being undertaken by Emory University and Giving Health to advance the reach and power of Telehealth for underserved communities. - June 05, 2021 - Giving Health Inc.
SuccessFluent Gains Ground as a Financial Service Firm in USA, Representatives Claim
SuccessFluent, a growing financial service and accounting firm in the USA, recently showcased, at its annual conference, its mounting portfolio of clientele, along with the plethora of positive reviews the firm received for its operations. - February 16, 2021 - SuccessFluent
Local Businesses "Skyrocket" Sales with Increased Online Reviews from Get Iconic
Google is putting more weight than ever on reviews. How often a business comes up in local search results, depends heavily on their online reviews. Many business owners know they need more reviews, but are either too busy, or don't have a proper system in place - that consistently works - to ask customers for a review. SkyRocket, from Get Iconic, helps businesses with a streamlined platform that makes it easy for their staff to generate more and better online reviews from customers. - December 23, 2020 - Get Iconic
Three-Property Portfolio, Albany and Leesburg, Georgia, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of a three-property portfolio located in Albany and Leesburg, Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. Michael also sourced the buyer to facilitate the deal. This portfolio consists of three... - November 13, 2020 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Aditanium Capital Corp. Launches a Secure Investor Relations Dashboard
Aditanium.com, a company located in Canada, BC, Chilliwack - Abbotsford, is connecting investors with real estate investment fund managers, executives, financial experts and industry professionals. The dashboard was created to target and engage with new investors / shareholders through one common dashboard. - June 15, 2020 - Aditanium Capital Corp.
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Robert L. Krus Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Robert L. Krus of Baconton, Georgia has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of plumbing. About Robert L. Krus Mr. Krus has over 31 years experience in the plumbing field. He is the... - June 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia
New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army
David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, Releases Free iPhone & Android Mobile Accident App
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Top 100 Global Franchises Report - a Blue-Print for Succeeding in Franchise Business Opportunities
Franchise Direct (www.franchisedirect.com) has ranked the world's most successful franchises in 2009 that performed best in international markets into a Top 100 List. - November 19, 2009 - Franchise Direct USA
Designing for a Difference Holiday Gift Idea - Gifts That Give Back and Save Lives
Anna Balkan, a Ukrainian born and US based jewelry designer, is helping raise money for STOP (Stop Trafficking of People). She created a STOP signature jewelry piece, the Circles of Life necklace, inspired by the victims’ struggles, that represents a continuous transformation and interconnection of life. $100 from each necklace, which retails for $150, is given directly to STOP to help them raise funds for the rescue center in Bosnia. The goal is to sell 1,000 necklaces by the end of 2009. - October 10, 2009 - Anna Balkan
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
LGBT-Friendly Campus Climate Index Sets National Standard for Higher Learning
As the US Senate votes on the Matthew Shepard Act, Campus Pride releases a new online tool that measures progress and highlights gay-friendliness of colleges and universities. See photo for what the listings look like. - September 28, 2007 - Campus Pride
Atlanta Bridal Gown Designer Anne Barge Featured in June 2007 eLIFE Magazine
Internationally known wedding gown designer Anne Barge talks with eLIFE about her career and her Fall 2007 designs. - June 11, 2007 - eLIFE Magazine