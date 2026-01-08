Recent Headlines
Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence
Blue Williams, LLC and Houston’s Heard & Medack announced a merger effective January 1, 2026, expanding Blue Williams’ Texas presence. Heard & Medack attorneys join the Blue Williams Houston office, strengthening trial capabilities and service offerings statewide. The merger adds seasoned litigators Joe Heard and David Medack to the Houston team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex litigation across multiple practice areas. - January 08, 2026 - Blue Williams, LLC
CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform. - September 30, 2025 - CaseGlide
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
SCA Claim Services Launches "3 or It's Free" Service with Cycle Time Guarantee for Standard Auto Claims
SCA Claim Services has launched its "3 or It's Free" guarantee for standard auto claim appraisals. SCA promises to complete the file within three business days of FNOL or there is no charge. - May 07, 2024 - SCA Claim Services
Morgan Elite Specialist Services Emerges Triumphant in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2
The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry, is pleased to unveil the early victors for its second competitive season in 2023. The awards garnered more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United... - October 16, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Specialist Services Receives Glowing Customer Review for Exceptional Service
Morgan Elite Specialist Services, a leading provider of public insurance adjusting services, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a highly positive customer review highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional service and client satisfaction. The review, penned by a valued... - August 25, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Specialist Services Awarded Coveted 5-Star Review, Setting New Standards in Customer Satisfaction
Morgan Elite Specialist Services (MESS), a leading innovator in public adjusting, proudly announces the reception of a stellar 5-star review from a happy client, solidifying its position as a customer-centric organization committed to excellence. The glowing review comes as a result of MESS's... - August 06, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Customer Service Continues to Generate Happy Clients
MESS aids another client in securing the claim settlement they deserve. - July 05, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Specialist Services Celebrates Outstanding Customer Success and 5-Star Review in Public Insurance Adjusting
MESS achieves another victory against a client's insurance company. - June 21, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Specialist Services Receives Rave 5-Star Review for Outstanding Customer Assistance
MESS achieves another victory against a client's insurance company. - June 07, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC Wins Silver Stevie Award for Financial Services Company of the Year
Morgan Elite Specialist Service wins another award for their outstanding service as Public Insurance Adjusters. - May 05, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Opens Jacksonville, FL Office to Help Settle Local Property Damage Claims
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters opens Jacksonville office. Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a reputation for assisting Jacksonville property owners with their insurance claims. - May 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and... - April 28, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Warns: Pest Infestations May Mean Something More
Homeowners understand that water on the floor or a brown stain on the ceiling is a good indicator that they have a water leak somewhere. However, most are surprised to learn that there is a connection between water leaks and pest infestations. “Insects, rodents, and other pests build their... - April 28, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Clients with Burst Pipe Claims
Aftermath Adjusters helps homeowners provide needed information and proof to show insurance companies where the leak occurred, the type and extent of damage, and the cause of the leak. - April 14, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims
Although filing any kind of water damage claim is difficult, condo owners face an additional dilemma – who’s at fault and whose insurance will pay? Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting helps condo owners figure out the nuances related to their water damage claim so they can get the necessary payout to make needed repairs. - April 01, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage
Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.” - March 17, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Fort Myers Helps Tornado Victim Insurance Policyholders Settle Their Claims
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a proven history of helping property owners in Fort Myers and across the state with their underpaid and denied insurance claims for damage related to tornadoes and other extreme weather. Their local professionals are readily available to provide hands-on, responsive service. - March 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes
Did you know that 76 million homes in America have cast-iron pipes? If your home was built before 1975, it is likely that your home’s pipes are rusting and disintegrating. Unfortunately, this will lead to costly water damage and the potential for a denied homeowner’s insurance... - March 12, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Clarifies Burst Pipe Coverage
No one wants to wake up in the night to find the floors covered in water – the toilet flushed in the bathroom having run all night, overflowing into their home. Unfortunately, this happens, which is why Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting highly encourages homeowners to have a homeowners... - March 07, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture
As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills. - March 05, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates
Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with... - March 04, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Doug Fletcher Elected to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel
Fletcher Farley founding partner Doug Fletcher has been appointed to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC). The FDCC is composed of recognized leaders in the legal community who have achieved professional distinction and is dedicated to promoting knowledge, fellowship, and... - December 02, 2021 - Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas, LLP
Xtract and LYTX Partner
Lytx and Xtract Partner to Bring Advanced Accident Reporting and Real-time Reconstruction to Fleet Managers and the Insurance Claims Process. - September 09, 2021 - Xtract
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Promotions of Key Leadership Team Member Morgan Davis to Manager
Her leading the Shared Services segment will strengthen and help streamline the foundation of their claim lifecycle. The added challenge for her is accepting the role during this exciting growth phase. - July 28, 2021 - CCMS & Associates
The Doan Group Relaunches Specialty Division with Enhanced Quality Control Measures
The Doan Group has relaunched its Specialty Division with enhanced quality control measures thanks to its new centralized Quality Control Divisions. The Quality Control Division adds a new third layer of QC to every file written to better ensure accuracy without negatively affecting cycle time. - July 03, 2021 - The Doan Group
The Doan Group Celebrates 40 Years of Service
Nationwide auto and property appraising and claim servicing company The Doan Group has been providing a boutique client experience since 1981. - July 01, 2021 - The Doan Group
IME360 by prIME Assessments Addresses the Contentious Medico-Legal Assessments and Reporting System of Accident Injuries
Years in development and leveraging technology, IME360 is an alternative to the present burdensome and adversarial process. - September 29, 2020 - prIME Assessments
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to... - July 14, 2020 - CCMS & Associates
Experienced Public Adjusters Sets Out to Change Industry with New Franchise Launch
Experienced Public Adjusters revamps residential and commercial segments of insurance claims industry through franchise expansion. - June 30, 2020 - Experienced Public Adjusters
Work Comp & Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Six Straight Years
Sixth consecutive year award winner as surveyed by claims staff. - September 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts
ASC President, Glenn Backus to Present a Session at RIMS 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition
Measuring your claims operation effectiveness has never been so accessible. See how at RIMS 2019 in Boston this month. - April 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts
Jolie Barnes Promoted to Claims Manager for Third-Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts
Senior claim adjuster promoted to newest claim manager for TPA Alternative Service Concepts. - March 07, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts
Alternative Service Concepts Ranked in The Top 25 Best Places to Work in Insurance
Workers' compensation and property and casualty Third Party Administrator (TPA) ranks five (5) consecutive years. - November 11, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
Alternative Service Concepts' Mark Kernahan to Co-Present at ExecuSummit, presenting “The Tripartite Relationship”
The Tripartite Relationship is a crucial relationship between the insured, the claims professional, and legal counsel. This Inaugural Government Liability ExecuSummit session explores the crucial steps to take when handling GL, EL and law enforcement claims. - October 12, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Once Again
Workers' compensation and property & casualty third-party administrator named for its fifth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Named “Corporate Housing Provider of the Year – International” by the Forum for Expatriate Management
Blvd Suites recognized as the top international provider of corporate housing by the Forum for Expatriate Management, an online community for the global mobility and HR industry. - May 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
ASC's President to Co-Present on Takeaways from a Team Approach to Manage Workers’ Compensation Litigation and Drive Down Costs at RIMS 2018 Conference
ASC President, Glenn Backus, to co-present on how a TPA's best practices contribute to lower workers' comp cost drivers. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
Jim Matthews Joins Work Comp and Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts
Former sales producer joins third-party administrator ASC. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
Farmer Joins Work Comp and Liability Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts as New National Account Executive
Former global account manager, Greg Farmer, is ASC's newest national account executive. - April 04, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts
Blvd Suites Promotes Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development
Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a leading global provider of serviced apartments, has promoted Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development; Will lead company efforts in key client acquisition and foster strategic growth in targeted verticals and industries that align with the company’s needs and strengths. - March 08, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
Copcast - USA App Gives Investigators a New Tool to Record Evidence
Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA
Blvd Suites Promotes Kim Krollman to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development
Kim Krollman has been promoted to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development at Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. She will work with company leadership to continue the implementation of strategies necessary to fulfill client needs long-term across an evolving global platform. - January 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
Dealing with the Insurance Company After a Disaster: The First Five Steps from Insurance Consultant, Rapid Disaster Recovery
When disaster strikes, those affected may feel their world has literally fallen apart. They can act quickly to get on the road to rapid recovery. These first five steps will help victims deal successfully with their insurance company and its adjusters. - November 09, 2017 - Rapid Disaster Recovery
Alternative Service Concepts' President, Glenn Backus to Co-Present at Texas PRIMA – “Indirect WC Costs: The Hidden Part of the Iceberg that Sinks Ships"
Direct costs in a workers' compensation program are easy to identify: Indirect costs can be four-to-seven times more costly than direct (ASSE, OSHA), but are difficult to identify and quantify. - November 04, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts
TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a 2017 Best Places to Work in Insurance
Workers' compensation and property and casualty third-party administrator is honored for its fourth consecutive year. - September 22, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts
Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas
With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc
TPA Alternative Service Concepts Promotes Tracy Patterson to Claims Manager
Senior claim adjuster promoted to claims manager for third party administrator ASC. - May 13, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts
Hampton Promoted to Assistant Vice President for TPA Alternative Service Concepts
Work comp and property & casualty third party administrator ASC appoints claim manager to the role of AVP. - May 11, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts