PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Work Comp & Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Six Straight Years Sixth consecutive year award winner as surveyed by claims staff. - September 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

ASC President, Glenn Backus to Present a Session at RIMS 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition Measuring your claims operation effectiveness has never been so accessible. See how at RIMS 2019 in Boston this month. - April 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jolie Barnes Promoted to Claims Manager for Third-Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Senior claim adjuster promoted to newest claim manager for TPA Alternative Service Concepts. - March 07, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts Ranked in The Top 25 Best Places to Work in Insurance Workers' compensation and property and casualty Third Party Administrator (TPA) ranks five (5) consecutive years. - November 11, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts' Mark Kernahan to Co-Present at ExecuSummit, presenting “The Tripartite Relationship” The Tripartite Relationship is a crucial relationship between the insured, the claims professional, and legal counsel. This Inaugural Government Liability ExecuSummit session explores the crucial steps to take when handling GL, EL and law enforcement claims. - October 12, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Once Again Workers' compensation and property & casualty third-party administrator named for its fifth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jim Matthews Joins Work Comp and Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts Former sales producer joins third-party administrator ASC. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

ASC's President to Co-Present on Takeaways from a Team Approach to Manage Workers’ Compensation Litigation and Drive Down Costs at RIMS 2018 Conference ASC President, Glenn Backus, to co-present on how a TPA's best practices contribute to lower workers' comp cost drivers. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Farmer Joins Work Comp and Liability Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts as New National Account Executive Former global account manager, Greg Farmer, is ASC's newest national account executive. - April 04, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Copcast - USA App Gives Investigators a New Tool to Record Evidence Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single purpose... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA

Dealing with the Insurance Company After a Disaster: The First Five Steps from Insurance Consultant, Rapid Disaster Recovery When disaster strikes, those affected may feel their world has literally fallen apart. They can act quickly to get on the road to rapid recovery. These first five steps will help victims deal successfully with their insurance company and its adjusters. - November 09, 2017 - Rapid Disaster Recovery

Alternative Service Concepts' President, Glenn Backus to Co-Present at Texas PRIMA – “Indirect WC Costs: The Hidden Part of the Iceberg that Sinks Ships" Direct costs in a workers' compensation program are easy to identify: Indirect costs can be four-to-seven times more costly than direct (ASSE, OSHA), but are difficult to identify and quantify. - November 04, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a 2017 Best Places to Work in Insurance Workers' compensation and property and casualty third-party administrator is honored for its fourth consecutive year. - September 22, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Promotes Tracy Patterson to Claims Manager Senior claim adjuster promoted to claims manager for third party administrator ASC. - May 13, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

Hampton Promoted to Assistant Vice President for TPA Alternative Service Concepts Work comp and property & casualty third party administrator ASC appoints claim manager to the role of AVP. - May 11, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Earns the Honor as a Best Places to Work in Insurance for Third Consecutive Year Alternative Service Concepts, LLC (ASC), a national provider of workers’ compensation and property and casualty third party claims administration services, this week announced it earned spot #11 out of 51 in the small-size category for the 2016 Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. - December 11, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts' President, Glenn Backus to Co-Present Session at National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo Workers' Compensation TPA to co-present “Takeaways From Alsco Inc.’s Strategy for Workers’ Compensation Litigation.” This topic will take place at the 25th Annual National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo in New Orleans, November 30 - December 2. - November 13, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jules Staten Joins TPA Alternative Service Concepts as National Account Executive Workers' compensation and property and casualty third party administrator has hired Mr. Jules Staten of Arlington, Texas to serve the southwest region, including Texas and Oklahoma. - September 30, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Tina Lee Promoted to Claims Supervisor for TPA Alternative Service Concepts Workers' compensation and property & liability third party administrator promotes senior claim adjuster to claims supervisor. - September 29, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Morrison Investigations Makes "Best Of Dallas" List for Private Investigators Morrison Investigations, a Dallas Fort Worth based investigation company, was named one of the 19 best private investigation companies in Dallas by Expertise. More than 250 firms were reviewed as part of Expertise's research. Morrison Investigations is an all female investigation team based in Fort... - September 21, 2016 - Morrison Investigations

Alternative Service Concepts Appoints Karen Baskin to Claims Manager Alternative Service Concepts, a national Third Party Claims Administrator (TPA), announced the promotion of Ms. Karen Baskin to claims manager. Ms. Baskin will be based in ASC’s Nashville, Tennessee office. As a claims manager, Ms. Baskin will be responsible for overall coordination of office... - August 17, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

You Have a Choice with How Your Workers’ Compensation Claims Are Administered ASC President, Glenn Backus shares service models for your workers' compensation claims administration program. - June 03, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts to Exhibit at the PRIMA 2016 Annual Conference in Atlanta Workers' compensation and property & casualty third party administrator to exhibit at annual PRIMA conference. - May 13, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts, a Third Party Administrator, Hires New Regional Claim Supervisor Stephanie Krug Appointed to the Property & Casualty Position for National TPA. - April 09, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Keais Records Service to Sponsor Medical Insurance Conference Keais Records Service is thrilled to be a sponsor of the Crittenden Medical Insurance Conference for the second year in a row. The Conference will take place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami April 3-5. “We are thrilled to be sponsoring such an excellent conference. It's a great event designed... - March 28, 2016 - Keais Records Retrieval

Matt Stickelmaier Promoted to National Sales Director for TPA Alternative Service Concepts Workers' compensation TPA and property & casualty TPA Alternative Service Concepts appoints new national sales director. - March 05, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Moore & Logsdon Appointed to Assistant Vice President for Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Claim managers promoted to new roles as assistant vice presidents effective February 2016 for national workers' compensation and property and casualty TPA. - February 24, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts Appoints Pam Finch as New Chief Operations Officer Third Party Administrator Names New COO for National Workers' Compensation and Property & Casualty Claims Business. - January 14, 2016 - Alternative Service Concepts

East Coast Adjusters Announces Expansion Locally owned East Coast Adjusters LLC announced today that the Public Insurance Adjusting Company will be expanding their operation into South Carolina effective January 1, 2016. New Fields East Coast Adjusters management expects this expansion to not only widen its customer base but also hire new... - November 17, 2015 - East Coast Adjusters LLC

Alternative Service Concepts Recognized as a 2015 Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance Nashville-Based Third Party Administrator Makes the Prestigious List for Second Consecutive Year - November 13, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

Anthony Grande Promoted to Claims Manager for Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Claims supervisor promoted to claims manager for ASC Orlando serving workers' compensation and property and casualty claims for Florida clients. - November 04, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts' Sue Lorance to Co-Present at DRI Southeastern Conference – “Do the Right Thing: Ethics Issues in Workers’ Compensation” Third party administrator Alternative Service Concepts' Sue Lorance to sit on a panel of industry experts to discuss workers' compensation claim ethical considerations. - August 22, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

Brendan Hamel Joins Third Party Claims Administrator Alternative Service Concepts as National Account Executive National TPA Selects 18 Year Business Development Veteran Brenda Hamel as New National Account Executive - April 24, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

AFX Research, LLC Integrates with Xactware to Provide Title Searching Services for Property Claims AFX Research, LLC has integrated with Xactware to more efficiently deliver title search reports ordered by property claims insurers. This collaboration allows claims representatives to order a title search through their XactAnalysis file. Not only will this simplify the process for claims reps, it will also expedite their order and research will begin immediately and shorten the turnaround time in which they receive their title searches. - April 09, 2015 - AFX Research, LLC

Tracy Petty Promoted to Assistant Vice President by TPA Alternative Service Concepts Petty promoted from director of injury management responsible for workers' compensation and property and liability TPA claim offices in California, Nevada, Iowa and Tennessee. - March 05, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

Vickie Hampton Promoted to Claim Manager by Alternative Service Concepts a Third Party Administrator Hampton to head a claims staff of ten within Alternative Service Concepts' Nashville corporate office. - March 05, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

Lisa Wagner Promoted to Vice President by Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts (ASC) Formerly a regional assistant vice president, Ms. Wagner has been promoted to vice president responsible for partnering with several key customers, and managing the daily operations of multiple ASC claim offices throughout the Southeast. - March 04, 2015 - Alternative Service Concepts

A.M. Best Upgrades Ratings of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group to A+ Superior A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency for the insurance industry, has upgraded the financial strength rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the issuer credit ratings to “aa‐“ from “a+” of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company (Vermont Mutual) and its two fully... - December 10, 2014 - Vermont Mutual Insurance Company

Patricia Piper Promoted to Regional Claim Manager by Texas Third Party Claim Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Formerly a senior claim adjuster based in Irving, Texas, Pat Piper has been promoted by third party claim administrator Alternative Service Concepts. - September 24, 2014 - Alternative Service Concepts

Marianna Vela Named National Account Executive for Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Marianna Vela assumes the primary role of business development throughout the State of Texas and the region for TPA Alternative Service Concepts. - September 14, 2014 - Alternative Service Concepts

Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts Named a Business Insurance Best Places to Work in Insurance Honoree The sixth annual Best Places to Work in Insurance award program, a joint effort between Business Insurance magazine and Best Companies Group, recognizes TPA Alternative Service Concepts. - September 04, 2014 - Alternative Service Concepts

Public Insurance Adjusters New Location in Williamstown, Gloucester County, South Jersey East Coast Adjusters LLC is a New Jersey licensed and bonded public insurance adjusting company helping policyholders maximize their insurance damage claim. - August 04, 2014 - East Coast Adjusters LLC

Glenn Backus Named President of TPA Alternative Service Concepts Announcing important management change as Glenn Backus was named President of third party administrator Alternative Service Concepts. - September 11, 2013 - Alternative Service Concepts

What Are Adjuster Claim Handling Traps, Lisa Wagner with TPA Alternative Service Concepts Explains The topic of “Blips, Bloopers and Blunders” will be presented by a panel Tuesday 8/20 at WCEC, to discuss how to avoid traps that are intentionally and unintentionally set for adjusters by a variety of people during the handling of a typical claim. - July 25, 2013 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jim Revis Promoted to New Assistant Vice President Position for TPA Alternative Service Concepts Revis promoted from claim supervisor/account manager to newly created assistant vice president executive position with oversight of five regional claim offices. - May 09, 2013 - Alternative Service Concepts

Dane Street Announces Kathy Heiting Garcia, RN, BSN as Vice President of Operations Dane Street, a leading URAC accredited provider of Peer Review services to the Workers Compensation, Disability, Pharmacy, Auto and Group Health markets, today announced that Kathy Heiting Garcia, RN, BSN has joined Dane Street as Vice President of Operations. Kathy brings over 20 years of Clinical... - May 02, 2013 - Dane Street

The Homestar Group Responds as Massive Hail Storm Hits South Atlanta Suburbs - Latest Update The Homestar Group (www.homestargroup.net) with locations nationwide is currently responding to a large number of heavily-damaged roofing, siding and gutter issues caused by a violent hail storm that ripped through the southern Atlanta suburbs of Stockbridge, Ellenwood, Douglasville, Jonesboro and Hampton. Some of the hardest hit areas include Henry County, Douglas County, Dekalb County, & Clayton County. - April 10, 2013 - The Homestar Group

Paper Trace Investigations LLC is Moving Paper Trace Investigations LLC is a Minnetonka, MN based investigations company, offering a wide range of investigative services; from surveillance and undercover investigations to skip tracing and witness interviews. Paper Trace Investigations is expanding and moving into the Metropolitan Financial Center in Minnetonka, MN. - April 03, 2013 - Paper Trace Investigations