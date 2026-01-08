Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence

Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence

Blue Williams, LLC and Houston’s Heard & Medack announced a merger effective January 1, 2026, expanding Blue Williams’ Texas presence. Heard & Medack attorneys join the Blue Williams Houston office, strengthening trial capabilities and service offerings statewide. The merger adds seasoned litigators Joe Heard and David Medack to the Houston team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex litigation across multiple practice areas. - January 08, 2026 - Blue Williams, LLC

CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter

CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter

As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform. - September 30, 2025 - CaseGlide

Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets

Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets

Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services

DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation

DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation

Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS

SCA Claim Services Launches "3 or It's Free" Service with Cycle Time Guarantee for Standard Auto Claims

SCA Claim Services Launches "3 or It's Free" Service with Cycle Time Guarantee for Standard Auto Claims

SCA Claim Services has launched its "3 or It's Free" guarantee for standard auto claim appraisals. SCA promises to complete the file within three business days of FNOL or there is no charge. - May 07, 2024 - SCA Claim Services

Morgan Elite Specialist Services Emerges Triumphant in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2

The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry, is pleased to unveil the early victors for its second competitive season in 2023. The awards garnered more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United... - October 16, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Specialist Services Receives Glowing Customer Review for Exceptional Service

Morgan Elite Specialist Services, a leading provider of public insurance adjusting services, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a highly positive customer review highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional service and client satisfaction. The review, penned by a valued... - August 25, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Specialist Services Awarded Coveted 5-Star Review, Setting New Standards in Customer Satisfaction

Morgan Elite Specialist Services (MESS), a leading innovator in public adjusting, proudly announces the reception of a stellar 5-star review from a happy client, solidifying its position as a customer-centric organization committed to excellence. The glowing review comes as a result of MESS's... - August 06, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Customer Service Continues to Generate Happy Clients

MESS aids another client in securing the claim settlement they deserve. - July 05, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Specialist Services Celebrates Outstanding Customer Success and 5-Star Review in Public Insurance Adjusting

MESS achieves another victory against a client's insurance company. - June 21, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Specialist Services Receives Rave 5-Star Review for Outstanding Customer Assistance

MESS achieves another victory against a client's insurance company. - June 07, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC Wins Silver Stevie Award for Financial Services Company of the Year

Morgan Elite Specialist Service wins another award for their outstanding service as Public Insurance Adjusters. - May 05, 2023 - Morgan Elite Specialist Services, LLC

Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Opens Jacksonville, FL Office to Help Settle Local Property Damage Claims

Florida’s Best Public Adjusters opens Jacksonville office. Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a reputation for assisting Jacksonville property owners with their insurance claims. - May 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader

CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and... - April 28, 2022 - CCMS & Associates

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Warns: Pest Infestations May Mean Something More

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Warns: Pest Infestations May Mean Something More

Homeowners understand that water on the floor or a brown stain on the ceiling is a good indicator that they have a water leak somewhere. However, most are surprised to learn that there is a connection between water leaks and pest infestations. “Insects, rodents, and other pests build their... - April 28, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Clients with Burst Pipe Claims

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Clients with Burst Pipe Claims

Aftermath Adjusters helps homeowners provide needed information and proof to show insurance companies where the leak occurred, the type and extent of damage, and the cause of the leak. - April 14, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims

Although filing any kind of water damage claim is difficult, condo owners face an additional dilemma – who’s at fault and whose insurance will pay? Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting helps condo owners figure out the nuances related to their water damage claim so they can get the necessary payout to make needed repairs. - April 01, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage

Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.” - March 17, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Fort Myers Helps Tornado Victim Insurance Policyholders Settle Their Claims

Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a proven history of helping property owners in Fort Myers and across the state with their underpaid and denied insurance claims for damage related to tornadoes and other extreme weather. Their local professionals are readily available to provide hands-on, responsive service. - March 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes

Did you know that 76 million homes in America have cast-iron pipes? If your home was built before 1975, it is likely that your home’s pipes are rusting and disintegrating. Unfortunately, this will lead to costly water damage and the potential for a denied homeowner’s insurance... - March 12, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Clarifies Burst Pipe Coverage

No one wants to wake up in the night to find the floors covered in water – the toilet flushed in the bathroom having run all night, overflowing into their home. Unfortunately, this happens, which is why Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting highly encourages homeowners to have a homeowners... - March 07, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC

How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture

How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture

As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills. - March 05, 2022 - CCMS & Associates

Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates

Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates

Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with... - March 04, 2022 - CCMS & Associates

Doug Fletcher Elected to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel

Fletcher Farley founding partner Doug Fletcher has been appointed to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC). The FDCC is composed of recognized leaders in the legal community who have achieved professional distinction and is dedicated to promoting knowledge, fellowship, and... - December 02, 2021 - Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas, LLP

Xtract and LYTX Partner

Xtract and LYTX Partner

Lytx and Xtract Partner to Bring Advanced Accident Reporting and Real-time Reconstruction to Fleet Managers and the Insurance Claims Process. - September 09, 2021 - Xtract

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Promotions of Key Leadership Team Member Morgan Davis to Manager

Her leading the Shared Services segment will strengthen and help streamline the foundation of their claim lifecycle. The added challenge for her is accepting the role during this exciting growth phase. - July 28, 2021 - CCMS & Associates

The Doan Group Relaunches Specialty Division with Enhanced Quality Control Measures

The Doan Group has relaunched its Specialty Division with enhanced quality control measures thanks to its new centralized Quality Control Divisions. The Quality Control Division adds a new third layer of QC to every file written to better ensure accuracy without negatively affecting cycle time. - July 03, 2021 - The Doan Group

The Doan Group Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Nationwide auto and property appraising and claim servicing company The Doan Group has been providing a boutique client experience since 1981. - July 01, 2021 - The Doan Group

IME360 by prIME Assessments Addresses the Contentious Medico-Legal Assessments and Reporting System of Accident Injuries

IME360 by prIME Assessments Addresses the Contentious Medico-Legal Assessments and Reporting System of Accident Injuries

Years in development and leveraging technology, IME360 is an alternative to the present burdensome and adversarial process. - September 29, 2020 - prIME Assessments

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development

CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development

CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to... - July 14, 2020 - CCMS & Associates

Experienced Public Adjusters Sets Out to Change Industry with New Franchise Launch

Experienced Public Adjusters Sets Out to Change Industry with New Franchise Launch

Experienced Public Adjusters revamps residential and commercial segments of insurance claims industry through franchise expansion. - June 30, 2020 - Experienced Public Adjusters

Work Comp & Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Six Straight Years

Sixth consecutive year award winner as surveyed by claims staff. - September 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

ASC President, Glenn Backus to Present a Session at RIMS 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition

Measuring your claims operation effectiveness has never been so accessible. See how at RIMS 2019 in Boston this month. - April 18, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jolie Barnes Promoted to Claims Manager for Third-Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts

Senior claim adjuster promoted to newest claim manager for TPA Alternative Service Concepts. - March 07, 2019 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts Ranked in The Top 25 Best Places to Work in Insurance

Workers' compensation and property and casualty Third Party Administrator (TPA) ranks five (5) consecutive years. - November 11, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Alternative Service Concepts' Mark Kernahan to Co-Present at ExecuSummit, presenting “The Tripartite Relationship”

The Tripartite Relationship is a crucial relationship between the insured, the claims professional, and legal counsel. This Inaugural Government Liability ExecuSummit session explores the crucial steps to take when handling GL, EL and law enforcement claims. - October 12, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a Best Places to Work in Insurance Once Again

Workers' compensation and property & casualty third-party administrator named for its fifth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Named “Corporate Housing Provider of the Year – International” by the Forum for Expatriate Management

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Named “Corporate Housing Provider of the Year – International” by the Forum for Expatriate Management

Blvd Suites recognized as the top international provider of corporate housing by the Forum for Expatriate Management, an online community for the global mobility and HR industry. - May 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

ASC's President to Co-Present on Takeaways from a Team Approach to Manage Workers’ Compensation Litigation and Drive Down Costs at RIMS 2018 Conference

ASC President, Glenn Backus, to co-present on how a TPA's best practices contribute to lower workers' comp cost drivers. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Jim Matthews Joins Work Comp and Liability TPA Alternative Service Concepts

Former sales producer joins third-party administrator ASC. - April 06, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Farmer Joins Work Comp and Liability Third Party Administrator Alternative Service Concepts as New National Account Executive

Former global account manager, Greg Farmer, is ASC's newest national account executive. - April 04, 2018 - Alternative Service Concepts

Blvd Suites Promotes Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a leading global provider of serviced apartments, has promoted Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development; Will lead company efforts in key client acquisition and foster strategic growth in targeted verticals and industries that align with the company’s needs and strengths. - March 08, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Copcast - USA App Gives Investigators a New Tool to Record Evidence

Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA

Blvd Suites Promotes Kim Krollman to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development

Kim Krollman has been promoted to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development at Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. She will work with company leadership to continue the implementation of strategies necessary to fulfill client needs long-term across an evolving global platform. - January 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Dealing with the Insurance Company After a Disaster: The First Five Steps from Insurance Consultant, Rapid Disaster Recovery

When disaster strikes, those affected may feel their world has literally fallen apart. They can act quickly to get on the road to rapid recovery. These first five steps will help victims deal successfully with their insurance company and its adjusters. - November 09, 2017 - Rapid Disaster Recovery

Alternative Service Concepts' President, Glenn Backus to Co-Present at Texas PRIMA – “Indirect WC Costs: The Hidden Part of the Iceberg that Sinks Ships"

Direct costs in a workers' compensation program are easy to identify: Indirect costs can be four-to-seven times more costly than direct (ASSE, OSHA), but are difficult to identify and quantify. - November 04, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Named a 2017 Best Places to Work in Insurance

Workers' compensation and property and casualty third-party administrator is honored for its fourth consecutive year. - September 22, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas

With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

TPA Alternative Service Concepts Promotes Tracy Patterson to Claims Manager

Senior claim adjuster promoted to claims manager for third party administrator ASC. - May 13, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

Hampton Promoted to Assistant Vice President for TPA Alternative Service Concepts

Work comp and property & casualty third party administrator ASC appoints claim manager to the role of AVP. - May 11, 2017 - Alternative Service Concepts

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