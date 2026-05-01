Recent Headlines
Within Sporting & Recreational Goods & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
FCBJerseys to Launch Mexican Independence Day Special Collection: Honoring Centuries of Independence with Soccer Apparel
FCBJerseys will officially release the "¡Viva México!" (Long Live Mexico) special commemorative soccer collection on September 16, 2025. - September 11, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program
FCBJerseys will launch the "FCBJerseys Renew Circular Initiative" on August 31, 2025. - August 21, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys Sportswear to Launch 3D Virtual Fitting Room, Pioneering a New Trend in Smart Shopping
FCBJerseys will officially launch its 3D Virtual Fitting Room technology on August 25, 2025 - August 01, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
FCBJerseys to Support Local Amateur Football Club After Fire Incident
FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. will extend its support to a local amateur football club that recently experienced a minor fire on July 6, 2025. - July 10, 2025 - FCBJerseys
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
FCBJerseys's Children’s Day Launch: Sportswear for Kids, Profits for African Children
On May 27, 2025, FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. announced a significant initiative—a new “Care for Kids, Love Sports” sportswear series set to launch on June 1, 2025, Children’s Day. The company pledges to donate 20% of the series’ profits to African children in... - May 29, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks. - January 03, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Marucci Sports Debuts First Footwear Collection, the MXB Collection
Marucci teams up with BOA® to bring the BOA® Fit System to the diamond for first time. - December 13, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Revolin Sports Welcomes K. Todd Storch as President and Chief Growth Officer
Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation. - December 13, 2024 - Revolin Sports
MES Expands Internationally with the Acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada
MES is pleased to announce the acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada, representing it first international expansion in the uniform business. This strategic acquisition allows MES to strengthen its network, capabilities, and expertise in the first responder uniform market across North... - October 11, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
National Lacrosse League and Castore Sign Landmark Partnership; Internationally Renowned Performance Apparel Brand to Reimagine the NLL’s On-Floor Style
NLL to launch Castore’s North American operations and join elite global properties outfitted by Castore including teams in Formula 1, English Premier League, and German Bundesliga. - September 09, 2024 - National Lacrosse League
MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26. - August 19, 2024 - Levenhuk
Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME... - June 24, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
ChillyBox Unveils the Coldest Lunchbox with Groundbreaking Patented Technology
ChillyBox launches the coldest lunchbox, featuring patented technology that combines a rigid refreezable tray and lid insert to create an insulated force field, keeping food fresh and drinks frosty. Designed for durability with a rugged nylon case, ChillyBox is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Available in Arctic Blue, Cool Pink, and Mojito Green. Visit ShopChillyBox.com for more info. - May 03, 2024 - ChillyBox
A4 Sportswear Makes Massive Move to Sustainable Apparel
A4, a long time sports apparel manufacturer, is making a massive move to sustainable apparel by shifting most of its styles to recycled polyester...and not charging its customers a penny more. - April 17, 2024 - A4
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies. The Agreement designates CMC Government Supply the sole law enforcement distributor for SIM-X Ammunition in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. - January 24, 2024 - CMC Government Supply
Further Development of the Ferag.Denisort Tilt-Tray Sorter Enables Transport and Sorting of Weights Up to 66 Lbs.
Ferag, a leading name in the world of intralogistics, has announced a further development of its Ferag.Denisort system. The latest improvements make it possible to convey and sort weights of up to 66 lbs and offer quieter operation thanks to the design of the trays with plastic flaps. - December 01, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag AG Acquires dereOida - Joining Forces to Revolutionize Intralogistics Solutions
In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of intralogistics solutions, Ferag AG and dereOida have announced their merger, combining their expertise and innovations to create a comprehensive, single solution for all intralogistics requirements. - September 18, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag Opens Up New Opportunities with Used Equipment in the Printing Industry
The printing industry is currently experiencing disruption that is forcing many printing plants to close their doors. As a result, second-hand post-press processing systems are available on the market for further use. In this changing industry, Ferag, as an established manufacturer, is clearly committed to its customers and supports companies and partners in taking advantage of these new opportunities. - September 16, 2023 - Ferag AG
Trekker Joe's Announces Limited Preorder of Its Ultralight Fanny Pack
New Outdoor Gear, Combining Sustainability and Functionality, Launched on July 16, 2023. - July 20, 2023 - Trekker Joe's
College Bound Nutrition Hits a Home Run for First Full Quarter of Operations
College Bound Nutrition is the creation of Austin & Alex Gere and focuses on the nutritional needs of adolescent athletes with sport-specific nutritional supplements. Unlike many of the established supplement brands that cater to bodybuilders, fitness, and physique competitors, CBN has chosen... - May 16, 2023 - College Bound Nutrition
CMC Government Supply Adds the Latest Edition of “Getting To Know ArcGIS For Desktop”
Known for its broad scope, clarity, and reliability, Getting to Know ArcGIS for Desktop is equally well suited for classroom use, independent study, and as a reference. Download access to a 180-day trial of ArcGIS 10.8 for Desktop is provided. - April 25, 2023 - CMC Government Supply
Penley Golf Shafts Brings Back a Long Time Favorite
One of Penley's most popular shaft models is making a comeback. - March 28, 2023 - Penley Golf Shafts
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires L & M Compressor
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired L & M Compressor (L & M) on March 16, 2023. L & M is a Florida based compressor manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes high pressure compressors and adjacent products. MES will continue to maintain the highest... - March 16, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Volition America and Marucci Sports: Partners Rooted in Purpose
Marucci Sports is the latest partner to join Volition America’s curated coalition of premium lifestyle brands, building towards unity in our country and inspiring the power of choice. Volition America is a movement changing the way we connect with America, through innovative apparel and... - February 07, 2023 - Marucci Sports
Ermenrich – Measuring Tools by Levenhuk
Levenhuk Optics Ltd. introduces its new brand – Ermenrich. With the new brand, the company is taking the first steps in a new direction – the production and sale of measuring tools designed for professional and home use. Ermenrich belongs to the Levenhuk company, which currently... - February 04, 2023 - Levenhuk
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Marucci Sports Reinforces Commitment to Community with Announcement of New Distribution Center
Louisiana-based sporting goods brand, Marucci Sports, continues to expand its footprint, while staying true to home-grown roots. - December 16, 2022 - Marucci Sports
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York. Tom... - October 14, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Singapore's Purpose Performance Wear is Doubling Down on Its High-Performance Modest Wear Triathlon, Running and Cycling for Modest and Muslim Women
Singapore's only performance wear brand - Purpose Performance Wear (Purpose), is doubling down on triathlon, running and cycling for modest Muslim women. One of the most physically challenging sports, triathlon has been inaccessible for women who need to remain modest, especially those from Muslim... - September 18, 2022 - Purpose Performance Wear
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
6th Annual Marucci World Series to Deliver First-Class Experience
Marucci Sports will host 98 teams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 6th Annual Marucci World Series, on July 23 – 28, 2022. The competitive youth baseball tournament will showcase teams ranging from 14U – 17U, competing in some of the best amateur baseball in the country. “Our... - July 22, 2022 - Marucci Sports
Perpetual Equestrian LLC Acquires Intrepid International
Intrepid International is under new management. - May 18, 2022 - Perpetual Equestrian
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Peakware.com Acquired by Repthewild.com
The acquisition of the domain, Peakware.com, by Rep The Wild is another step forward for the company as it develops. Company leaders are ecstatic to announce the takeover of the domain, which will be merged to repthewild.com in the coming months. This acquisition will help Rep The Wild offer more services to outdoor-loving hikers and climbers. - December 29, 2021 - Rep The Wild
Levenhuk Launches New Line of Optics with Discovery, Inc.
Levenhuk, one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, announced a new collaboration with Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment on a line of telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and weather stations. The line will be available European-wide,... - November 22, 2021 - Levenhuk
Marucci Sports Commits to Fastpitch with Addition of Haley Cruse
In pursuit of peak performance on-field and creating a legacy off-field, Haley Cruse has signed with Marucci Sports to raise the bar in the sport she loves. Cruse will work directly with the Marucci team to design, test and develop all Marucci fastpitch products, as well as an emerging female... - November 03, 2021 - Marucci Sports
Platte River Equity Announces the Acquisition of Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Platte River Equity (“Platte River”) announced today that it has acquired Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (“MES” or the “Company”) from HB Equity Partners. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES is a leading equipment supplier and service provider to... - October 04, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Marucci Sports Gears Up for Their 5th Annual Marucci World Series
Marucci Sports is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 118 teams to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 5th Annual Marucci World Series, a competitive youth baseball tournament from July 24 – 28, 2021. The 2021 tournament will showcase teams ranging from 13U – 17U, competing in some of the... - July 21, 2021 - Marucci Sports
Norfolk® Appoints McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as Canadian Sales Agency
Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada. McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined... - June 17, 2021 - NBS International Inc.
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Argo Uniform in Florida
MES, Inc. has acquired Golden Nugget Uniform, DBA Argo Uniforms Co. based in Hallandale Beach, FL. Founded over 50 years ago, Argo Uniforms, has been a leading uniform supplier to first responders throughout the state of Florida. Argo is also a leading manufacturer of custom motorcycle breeches for... - May 17, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
ICAN Launches A22 Aero Road Bike Frame
The latest carbon fibre road frame from ICAN represents the cutting edge in aero technology and design. The A22 Disc Road Frame has smooth wind-cheating lines. It is also optimized for 700c wheels and disc brakes plus electronic gear controls. This is a truly modern design, for 2021. Clearance is sufficient for 28mm tires. A stripped 54cm frame laid up in Toray T700 is a featherweight 1150 grams. - April 12, 2021 - ICAN Sports Co., Ltd.