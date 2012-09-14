PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the great... - October 15, 2019 - Bike Barn

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

USA Wrestling Announces Partnership with EarSplintz Cauliflower Ear Prevention and Management USA Wrestling is proud to announce that EarSplintz will be an official sponsor through the 2021 season. The sponsorship designates EarSplintz as an Official Cauliflower Ear Prevention sponsor for USA Wrestling. With EarSplintz, consumers now can purchase the same products doctors use to treat ear injuries... - May 27, 2019 - EarSplintz

NSGA Announces Program Lineup for Annual Management Conference and Team Dealer Summit The National Sporting Goods Association (NSGA) today announced the program lineup for the 55th annual Management Conference and 21st annual Team Dealer Summit, May 19-21 at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Through a combination of presentations, panel discussions and networking... - April 12, 2019 - National Sporting Goods Association

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Husband of Terminally Ill Wife Launches Barbecue Project in Her Honor Rob Ainbinder, a native of New England, recently launched a barbecue project on Kickstarter in honor of his Texas born & bred wife of 23 years. The couple relocated to North Carolina 18 years ago and could find none of Angela’s Texas style barbecue. “At that time, harder lines were drawn... - July 26, 2018 - Pitmaster's Log Book

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

Bauer Hockey Obtains Favorable Head Protection Technology Judgement by the Federal Court of Canada Bauer Hockey (the company), the world’s leading hockey equipment manufacturer, announced today that the Federal Court of Canada ruled favorably in a head protection technology and patent case brought against the company by MIPS, AB, a Swedish company. The court determined, contrary to MIPS’... - May 15, 2018 - Bauer Hockey

Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global

PlayingCardDecks.com Releases Monster Playing Card Deck on Kickstarter Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com

PLB Sports, Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Food Products, Launches Brand-New WWE Fruit Snacks Featuring Top Names in Wrestling PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more, WWE... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports

Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global

USL Partners with Act Global Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global

YPurchasing.com, an Official Group Purchasing Organization for YMCAs, Adds 50th Member YPurchasing.com has added its 50th YMCA Member. The Mansfield Area Y joined YPurchasing, bringing their membership up to nearly 600 locations nationwide. Read more about this exciting milestone here: goo.gl/brUKpc - May 13, 2017 - YPurchasing.com

Shred Soles Announces Availability of Skateboarding Insoles Shred Soles announces the launch and availability of Skateboarding Insoles, bringing foot comfort to skateboarders and snowboarders year-round. “We noticed many of our loyal customers using our snowboarding model in their skate shoes and everyday footwear, so we decided to design an insole specifically... - April 16, 2017 - Shred Soles LLC

Run's Done Introduces Solutions-Oriented Products Made for Runners by Runners Run's Done, headquartered in Georgia, has launched a new product line, website & wholesale network. The new product line includes reusable and disposable seat covers designed to protect vehicle seats from post-workout sweat. - March 22, 2017 - Run's Done

Penley Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Energy Transfer Accelerance Design with The QUASAR ET3 Shaft Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts

Act Global Acquires UBU and Turfscape Brands Acquisition of brands combines Act Global's technologies with a new line of sports and landscape synthetic turf solutions - December 15, 2016 - Act Global

New Tennis Website Happy Ball Tennis School for All Ages & All Levels This tennis website offers a Money Back Guarantee for students who are unsatisfied with their tennis lessons. The aim is to allow tennis students to enjoy and love tennis lessons with experienced tennis coaches. - November 29, 2016 - Happy Ball Tennis School

Sudbury Boat Care Acquires Tip Top Teak Products Sudbury expands product line to include teak cleaners for marine and patio furniture. - October 30, 2016 - Sudbury Boat Care Products

WeeTect Developed Unique Anti-Fog Photochromic Lens for High End Photochromic Sunglasses Market WeeTect has developed anti-fog photochromic lens with anti-fog coating to serve the increasing high end photochromic sunglass market. The WeeTect Photochromic Lenses (WPL) feature a revolutionary technology with photochromic, anti-scratch and anti-fog ingredients. WPL possesses both optical class 1 properties... - October 21, 2016 - WeeTect

Top Midwest and East Coast Players to Compete at 2016 Butterfly Badger Open Almost 250 players will descend on Franklin, WI (15 miles from downtown Milwaukee) this weekend to compete in the 9th annual Butterfly Badger Open. Leading the list of top players in the Open Singles event are Liang Jishan (2638) who finished in 2nd place at last year's event, followed closely by player-coaches... - September 18, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Retail Fitness Distributor, Busy Body Texas, Partners with soOlis to Revamp Their Marketing and SEO Strategy Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas’ leading fitness equipment supplier, Busy Body Texas has hired soOlis to redesign their website and more. soOlis has over 52 years of experience in the health and fitness industry and are experts in fitness equipment. Busy Body Texas has sought them out for a comprehensive SEO strategy, e-Commerce Development, and Pay-Per-Click strategy based on their extensive experience in the industry as well as their full-service internet marketing offerings. - September 14, 2016 - soOlis.com

Bob Chen & Tao Wenzhang Avenge Singles Losses to Win Open Doubles Title at 2016 Butterfly LA Open Bob Chen and Tao Wenzhang long time professional player-coaches at ICC have dedicated the majority of their time to training the US’s best junior and national team members. However, the pair are also incredible competitors with both losing in the semi-final stage of the Open Singles event at the... - September 11, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Zha Wenting Captures Women’s Singles Title at Butterfly LA Open Offering $2,000 in prize money for first place, the women’s singles event at the 2016 Butterfly LA Open attracted some of the best female players and player-coaches in the west coast. Top seed in the event, Tang Liying, defending 2014 and 2015 LA Open singles champion, headed the seeding list and... - September 10, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Vladimir Samsonov Wins 2016 Butterfly LA Open In a league of his own, Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus, WR #9) effortlessly adds the 2016 Butterfly Los Angeles Open champion to his long and storied table tennis resume with a straight game win over 2015 LA Open champion Hou Ying Chao from China. The long anticipated offense vs. defense match drew over... - September 08, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Badger Open: Bigger and Better in 2016 On September 16th-18th, the 9th annual Butterfly Badger Open, one of the nation’s biggest and longest standing table tennis tournaments, will take place in Franklin, WI (15 miles from downtown Milwaukee) at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex. A Midwest favorite, the Butterfly Badger Open will... - September 07, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Vladimir Samsonov & Hou Ying Chao Compete at 2016 Butterfly LA Open 2016 Rio Olympic Semifinalist Vladimir Samsonov and Former World Top 10 Hou Ying Chao. Compete at 2016 Butterfly Los Angeles Open. 15 events, $36,000 in prize money, 2,000+ spectators and one of the most energetic table tennis competitions in the US begins this weekend in Los Angeles, California. The... - September 06, 2016 - Butterfly North America

SUPJet in Aliso Viejo, CA is Proudly Unveiling Its Newest Creation, the SUPJet Powered Paddle Board; SUPJet is a Pristinely Designed Jet Propelled Personal Watercraft Versatile and sturdy at 11ft 6in, the SUPJet provides all ages and experience levels with hours of fun. The built in jet drive system is contained completely inside the board, so there is virtually no drag and no impeller safety issues. The SUPJet is the perfect companion for beginners through experts. - August 30, 2016 - SUP Jet

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors 2016 Butterfly Badger Open Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Butterfly Badger Open. The Butterfly Badger Open is a four-star USATT sanctioned table tennis tournament on September 16 th through September 18th in Franklin, Wisconsin. This year’s Badger Open offers $11,000 in total prize money. Tournament director... - August 12, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Orange County Table Tennis Academy Joins Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” Butterfly is pleased to announce Orange County Table Tennis Academy, OCTTA, has joined Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” club program. As a “We are Butterfly” club, Butterfly table tennis and OCTTA will work together to promote table tennis, promote the club,... - July 27, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors 2016 Butterfly LA Open Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Butterfly LA Open. The Butterfly LA Open is a four-star USATT sanctioned table tennis tournament on September 3rd and 4th with over $36,000 in total prize money. This year’s tournament brings the “Tai Chi Master,” Vladimir Samsonov, and... - July 22, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors Upcoming 2016 Butterfly San Francisco Open Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Butterfly San Francisco Open Table Tennis Championship. The four-star USATT sanctioned table tennis tournament is August 13th & 14th at the Academy of Art University located at 2225 Jerrold Avenue in San Francisco, California. As tournament director,... - July 02, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors the 2016 Butterfly Canadian Table Tennis Championships Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Butterfly Canadian Table Tennis Championships. In 25 days, Table Tennis Canada and Manitoba Table Tennis Association will present the start of this tournament. Athletes from provinces and territories, along with Butterfly professional tables, will fill... - June 11, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors the 2016 Donate Life Transplant Games of America Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Donate Life Transplant Games of America. The Donate Life Transplant Games is a multi-sport festival event produced by the Transplant Games of America for individuals who have undergone life-saving transplant surgeries. Competition events are open to living... - June 04, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors the ITTF 2016 PANAM Junior Championships Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming ITTF 2016 PANAM Junior Championships. The ITTF sanctioned table tennis tournament commences June 25, 2016 and continues through June 30th at the Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby, British Columbia. The PANAM Junior Championships is open to two teams from... - May 20, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Table Tennis Minnesota Joins Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” Butterfly is pleased to announce Table Tennis Minnesota has joined Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” club program. As a “We are Butterfly” club, Butterfly table tennis and Table Tennis Minnesota will work together to promote table tennis, promote the club, and... - May 01, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors the 2016 Butterfly Vancouver Open Butterfly is proud to sponsor the 2016 Butterfly Vancouver Open table tennis tournament, which is Saturday May 28th & 29th at the A.R. MacNeill Secondary School located at 6611 Number 4 Road in Richmond, British Columbia. Sanctioned by Table Tennis Canada, the 3-star tournament is presented by the... - April 21, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Butterfly Proudly Sponsors the 2016 Valor Games Butterfly is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2016 Valor Games Southeast. In the Spirit of Fierce Competition, the 2016 Valor Games is a competition for all disabled Veterans and disabled members of the Armed Forces. The 2016 Valor Games Southeast takes place May 23th to May 26st at three venues in the... - April 21, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Join Together at the 2016 America’s Team Championship Gather fellow table tennis players and join the fun at the 2016 America’s Team Championship. The 4-star USA table tennis tournament is May 28th & May 29th at the South Barrington Table Center in South Barrington, Illinois. Tournament Director, Ed Hogshead will oversee all tournament proceedings. - April 20, 2016 - Butterfly North America

ICC Table Tennis Joins Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” Butterfly is pleased to announce India Community Center Table Tennis Club (ICC) has joined Butterfly North America’s “We Are Butterfly” club program. As a “We are Butterfly” club, Butterfly table tennis and ICC Table Tennis will work together to promote table tennis, promote... - April 09, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Triangle Table Tennis Looks Forward to Future Success with Cary Cup Tournament Having opened less than two years ago, Triangle Table Tennis (TTT) has already made a name for itself as one of the best table tennis training facilities in the US. With impeccable wood flooring, Olympic level lighting, and space for up to 40 tables, the facility is a USA table tennis National Center... - April 06, 2016 - Butterfly North America

Top 16 Seeds Advance to Single Elimination Rounds at 2016 Butterfly Cary Cup On the main day of play at the 2016 Butterfly Cary Cup, over 130 players competed in 16 giant round robin groups of 8 players each to determine the top competitors moving on to the single elimination rounds on Sunday. In Divisions B, C and D the top 2 from each round robin group advanced to meet the... - April 05, 2016 - Butterfly North America