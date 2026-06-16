Recent Headlines
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
Wallflower Cannabis House Announces Second Location in Inspirada, Henderson
Wallflower Cannabis House, a renowned dispensary for Las Vegas locals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on April 4 at 8am in the Inspirada area of Henderson, at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. Building on the success of its original location on Blue Diamond Road since 2020,... - April 02, 2025 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
Arizona Pharmacy Association Appoints Garet Turner as New CEO
Today, the Arizona Pharmacy Association (AzPA), the leading voice for Arizona’s pharmacy professionals, announced the appointment of Garet Turner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Turner, a seasoned management, membership and fundraising professional will take the helm on January... - December 07, 2024 - Arizona Pharmacy Association
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. - September 13, 2024 - Quine Biologics, Inc.
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
Addressing the Impact of Heat on Medications During Transportation: PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Private Hand Delivery to Safeguard Patient Safety
A key issue arising from this summer's record breaking heat waves is the effect on mail order medication that sits in hot mailboxes or porches. There is a solution and it's important for our most vulnerable residents, often dealing with chronic conditions, to follow the directions on their medication that they should be stored at 59 to 77 degrees °F in a cool, dry place. The solution is a local independent pharmacy. - July 22, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
PMC Addresses Opioid Shortages and Advocates for Patient Well-Being
The Delaware Valley is experiencing shortages of chronic pain management tools like opioids and other medications. PMC is uniquely equipped to address these dangers by helping patients avoid missed doses so they can maintain their health, avoid hospitalization, and loss of independence. The effect of shortages is particularly dangerous for patients with chronic conditions, like persistent pain, as replacement therapies are pursued. - June 24, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration
LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more. - May 15, 2023 - LAST Skincare
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC is Commended for Their Role in Combatting the Opioid Crisis
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC has seen nearly 20 years of the Opioid Epidemic. They are helping legitimate chronic pain patients to navigate the course of guidelines and stigma to have reliable access to medication that's being regulated under the Opioid Epidemic. Many of PMC’s... - September 21, 2022 - PMC Pharmacy
River Valley Relief Names Ryan Kenaga President
River Valley Relief (RVR), a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas makes some organizational changes and names new President. - July 08, 2022 - River Valley Relief
River Valley Relief Launches Relief by RVR Line of Marijuana Concentrates
Arkansas has always been a state known for finding diamonds; just maybe not the kind that are coming out of Fort Smith recently. River Valley Relief Cultivation (“RVR”) has been hard at work producing live diamonds, among other live resin extracts, that were released to many Arkansas... - April 15, 2022 - River Valley Relief
Saeidan Inc. Joins Techstars' Future of Longevity Accelerator
Saeidan Inc., a company transforming the experience for those navigating Medicare, has joined the 2021 Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator program, run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures. Working with Techstars will significantly boost the company’s efforts to scale Ask Claire®... - November 10, 2021 - Saeidan
ASHP Case Study on Drugs in Short Supply Highlights MedShorts Online Marketplace
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) published a case study citing financial and sourcing successes for health system pharmacies utilizing the MedShorts marketplace for direct access to drugs. The data-driven marketplace consumes and analyzes data from ASHP Drug Shortages to match pharmacy needs and alleviate shortage occurrences. Read the case study: https://www.ashp.org/products-and-services/database-licensing-and-integration/ashp-drug-shortages/medshorts-case-study - October 21, 2021 - MedShorts LLC
MedShorts Announces Promotion of Blake Powers to President
MedShorts, an Orlando-based e-commerce software solution specializing in connecting pharmacies with pharmaceutical manufacturers to source short-dated and short-supply medications, announced the promotion of Blake Powers to President of the company. After serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer over the past five years, Blake has advanced to leading the company at a time when hospitals face significant financial pressure to reduce costs within their facilities. - May 06, 2021 - MedShorts LLC
Wharton Alumnae Strategic Partnership Lays Foundation of American Ecosystem for PPE
MedEquip Depot (Dallas, TX) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SA Ventures (New York, NY) through their affiliate SA Work Wear. The partnership is designed to build a reliable and sustainable supply chain ecosystem for PPE made in the Americas. Through SA Ventures' strategic relationships with material producers and FDA registered factories in the Americas, this partnership reinforces and secures the ability to meet local demand without influence from Asian markets. - February 26, 2021 - MedEquip Depot
Saeidan Publishes New Report: A Look Back on Medicare Annual Enrollment 2021
Saeidan, a solutions company seeking to transform the Medicare experience, has published a new analytics-based report on "A Look Back at Medicare Annual Enrollment 2021:Key Findings and Implications." This third comprehensive report from Saeidan, based on primary and secondary research,... - February 10, 2021 - Saeidan
alright Rolls Out CBD and CBG Pre-Roll Joints
The alright brand specializes in smokable hemp products. It offers premium and top shelf hemp in the form of CBD pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls, CBD buds, CBG buds and hemp smokes. Offering everything from smokes to joints to a lb. of hemp flower, pick your strain and enjoy a smooth and flavorful experience. - October 22, 2020 - alright
Ask Claire Digital Platform for Medicare Guidance Now Available Nationwide
Ask Claire, a free and independent digital guidance platform for people with Medicare, is now available nationwide. This online service allows users who are looking for Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, or Medicare Part D plans to simply and easily evaluate available options in their area... - October 16, 2020 - Saeidan
Saeidan Publishes New Report: Guiding Consumers Through Medicare in a Post-COVID World
Saeidan, a solutions company seeking to transform the Medicare experience, has published a new analytics report on Guiding Consumers Through Medicare in a Post-COVID World. The report, based on primary and secondary research, examines how three paradigm shifts are changing the expectations that... - September 03, 2020 - Saeidan
Global Rollout for Pcdata’s Pick-to-Light Systems at Meal Kit Company Marley Spoon
Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata Logistics Automation, a global leader in Pick and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced that they are rolling out Pick to Light Systems globally for meal kit company Marley Spoon. - May 30, 2020 - Pcdata USA
Australian-Based Skin Matrix Skin Care Launches New Skin Perfection Serum
Skin Matrix Skin Care, a Newcastle, Australian-based company specializing in creating skin care products that are healing, protective, and enhancing, is launching a new product called Skin Perfection Serum - February 28, 2020 - Skin Matrix Skin Perfection Serum
ForsterBoughman Represents Orlando Area Autism Spectrum Disorder Group Alpine Academy and Interventions Unlimited in Transaction with the Family Treatment Network
ForsterBoughman, a tax and corporate law boutique in Central Florida, represented the principals of Alpine Academy and Interventions Unlimited as they partnered their ABA school and therapy center with The Family Treatment Network. Alpine Academy and Interventions Unlimited are leaders in the... - January 16, 2020 - Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe
Sandu Ayurveda Gaurav Programme by Sandu Brothers - Planet Ayurveda
Sandu Ayurveda Gaurav programme was organised by Sandu Brothers at Annabhau Sathe auditorium, Bibwewadi to honour Ayurveda practitioners on Sunday, 24 Nov, 2019. - December 28, 2019 - Planet Ayurveda
Glamour Dolls Lip Kits Now on Amazon
Glamour Dolls is launching on Amazon with their two piece lip kit. Each set includes a Mattenetic Lipstick and Gloss Snob. The collection will consist of six different color matchups to inspire customers. - December 23, 2019 - Glamour Dolls
ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman
ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe
Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21
Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma
Sell-Able LLC Establishes 2019 Distribution Partnership with Costco for Several Premium Korean Beauty Products
Sell-Able LLC, a distribution and marketing group based out of Anaheim, CA, has shipped multiple orders to Costco as part of an ongoing vendor relationship to offer Costco consumers access to premium K-Beauty products. - January 07, 2019 - Sell-Able LLC
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Producing and Marketing Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs
Vibcare Pharma, a leading PCD pharma company operating in India and a provider of PCD pharma franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic, as well as international markets. - September 18, 2018 - Vibcare Pharma
The All New MAXGRIND™ Pill Crusher and Grinder by Maxpert Medical
The eloquently designed MAXGRIND Pill Crusher & Grinder delivers a safe, simple and satisfying pill crushing experience. MAXGRIND is truly like no other twist style pill crusher. The ergonomic, cleverly sized crusher easily conforms to your hands while the anti-slip rubber material provides... - August 25, 2018 - Maxpert Medical
Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns
PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink
European Commission Approves Endoceutics’ Drug IntrarosaTM for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy in Postmenopausal Women
The European Commission has adopted the following on 8 January 2018: Adoption of Commission Implementing Decision granting marketing authorisation under Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council for "Intrarosa - Prasterone," a medicinal product for human... - January 15, 2018 - Endoceutics
Corporate Law Boutique, Forster Boughman & Lefkowitz, Adds Specialty Healthcare Law Provider, Michael R. Lowe, P.A. to Form Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe
Central Florida law firm continues expansion of boutique service in 2018 with the addition of Michael R. Lowe, P.A. “Michael allows us to expand our corporate, tax and asset protection practice with a full-service health law division. We can now handle any corporate, planning or litigation... - January 07, 2018 - Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe
Stable Step, LLC Files Lawsuit Against Foot Care Store, Inc./Dia-Foot Corporation and Dr. Robert Gaynor, President of Foot Care Store Inc. and Dia-Foot Corporation
Stable Step, LLC files lawsuit against Foot Care Store, Inc., Dia-Foot Corporation and Dr. Robert Gaynor alleging patent infringement, trade dress and product imitation, trademark infringement and unfair competition. - December 21, 2017 - Powerstep
Sci-Unison Fitness Seeks to Shatter Previous $15,000 Record in Annual Reps4Food Charity Fundraiser
In 2013 Mr. Sullivan organized the 1st Annual Reps4Food Challenge to raise money for those less fortunate on Thanksgiving. In 2016 the Sci-Unison Fitness Thanksgiving Food Drive raised over $15,000 dollars in less than one month across multiple states. In 2017 they seek to shatter that number in order to ensure that many of those in need will have a warm meal this year on Thanksgiving. - November 14, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness
The European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorisation Application for Intrarosa for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy in Postmenopausal Women
Endoceutics Inc., a private Quebec City based biopharma company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product IntrarosaTM, intended for the treatment of... - November 13, 2017 - Endoceutics
Pcdata Hires New Baking Business Development Director
Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of Ralf Ulmer, as Director Business Development Baking. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ralf as part of the Pcdata team," says Ruud Hendrix,... - October 30, 2017 - Pcdata USA
It's World Pharmacy Day - The Red Band Trailer for the Amazon Prime Pharmacist Comedy Series "Vials" Has Been Dispensed
Today is World Pharmacy Day and the trailer for the Amazon Prime exclusive series "Vials" has been dispensed. "Vials" is the first comedy series about pharmacists, techs and interns. The streaming series will follow the team at Gateway Drug & Surgical as they fill vials for their sometimes vile customers. - September 25, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness
"Vials" the First Comedy Series About Pharmacists Comes to Amazon This Fall
"Vials," the first comedy series about pharmacists and the vials they fill for their sometimes vile customers, goes into production in Austin, Texas this week and will begin dispensing this fall on Amazon. The ensemble cast will feature the talents of Alexandria Ayala (Server Life), Elena Weinberg (#ATown), David Lampe (Kopy Kings), Ethan Stites and Sanjay Rao. - August 04, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness
Top Low Dose Naltrexone Practitioners to Speak at LDN Research Trust’s 4th AIIC LDN Conference in Portland, Oregon, USA
The LDN 2017 conference and expo will be held September 21-24, 2017, Sheraton Airport Hotel, Portland, Oregon. This unique event will feature the latest information from a panel of 29 researchers and health care providers, on topics ranging from practical advice about the dosing and biological action of LDN, to the latest research on and experience with the use of LDN to treat a wide variety of conditions. Admission to the conference includes online access to bonus case studies. - May 01, 2017 - LDN Research Trust
Powerstep Acquires Light Orthotics
Powerstep Acquires Revolutionary Custom Orthotics Technology. - April 26, 2017 - Powerstep
Pcdata USA 100+ PickCart Startup with Nationwide US Clothing Retailer Hugely Successful
Pcdata USA rolls out project of 100+ PickCarts at a socially responsible manufacturer and marketer of leading everyday basic apparel. - February 25, 2017 - Pcdata USA
Cambridge Micelle Technology in Carocelle® Lycopene and Resveratrol Anti-Ageing and Cardio-Protective Formula
Resveratrol and lycopene are the compounds known for anti-ageing and cardio-protective properties. Consumers have an enormous choice of food supplements including lycopene and resveratrol, but key information is often missing: what happens to the substance once consumed and how much of it is really absorbed? - February 14, 2017 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.
Pcdata USA Hires New Systems Engineer
Pcdata USA hires systems engineer with extensive knowledge on network and data center infrastructure thereby expanding Pcdata's expertise, supporting their growing customer network and growing their business in 2017. - February 12, 2017 - Pcdata USA
Gatekeeper Innovation Fighting Addiction with Flagship Product Safer Lock, Locking Prescription Bottles at CADCA's National Leadership Forum in Washington, DC
According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, 1.9 million Americans have a substance use disorder involving prescription pain relievers. Safer Lock is spreading the word about the importance of locking up medications at CADCA's 27th Annual National Leadership Forum from Feb. 6-9. The... - February 03, 2017 - Gatekeeper Innovation
Pcdata USA Hires New Sales Manager
Pcdata Inc., the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, is hiring a new sales manager. This in line with the strategy to add staff to keep up with current demand, and to support projected future growth. - January 29, 2017 - Pcdata USA
Effectiveness of Prescription Bottle Lock Mechanisms When Dispensing Opioids to be Studied by Department of Defense
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) For Fiscal Year 2017 takes steps to bolster the defense of the homeland, including an amendment requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to study the feasibility and cost effectiveness of using upgraded prescription bottle lock mechanisms when... - January 11, 2017 - Gatekeeper Innovation