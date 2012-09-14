PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21 Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma

Sell-Able LLC Establishes 2019 Distribution Partnership with Costco for Several Premium Korean Beauty Products Sell-Able LLC, a distribution and marketing group based out of Anaheim, CA, has shipped multiple orders to Costco as part of an ongoing vendor relationship to offer Costco consumers access to premium K-Beauty products. - January 07, 2019 - Sell-Able LLC

Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Producing and Marketing Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs Vibcare Pharma, a leading PCD pharma company operating in India and a provider of PCD pharma franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic, as well as international markets. - September 18, 2018 - Vibcare Pharma

The All New MAXGRIND™ Pill Crusher and Grinder by Maxpert Medical The eloquently designed MAXGRIND Pill Crusher & Grinder delivers a safe, simple and satisfying pill crushing experience. MAXGRIND is truly like no other twist style pill crusher. The ergonomic, cleverly sized crusher easily conforms to your hands while the anti-slip rubber material provides grip... - August 25, 2018 - Maxpert Medical

Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of expired... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink

European Commission Approves Endoceutics’ Drug IntrarosaTM for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy in Postmenopausal Women The European Commission has adopted the following on 8 January 2018: Adoption of Commission Implementing Decision granting marketing authorisation under Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council for "Intrarosa - Prasterone," a medicinal product for human use. - January 15, 2018 - Endoceutics

Sci-Unison Fitness Seeks to Shatter Previous $15,000 Record in Annual Reps4Food Charity Fundraiser In 2013 Mr. Sullivan organized the 1st Annual Reps4Food Challenge to raise money for those less fortunate on Thanksgiving. In 2016 the Sci-Unison Fitness Thanksgiving Food Drive raised over $15,000 dollars in less than one month across multiple states. In 2017 they seek to shatter that number in order to ensure that many of those in need will have a warm meal this year on Thanksgiving. - November 14, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness

The European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorisation Application for Intrarosa for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy in Postmenopausal Women Endoceutics Inc., a private Quebec City based biopharma company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product IntrarosaTM, intended for the treatment of vulvar... - November 13, 2017 - Endoceutics

Pcdata Hires New Baking Business Development Director Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, announced the hire of Ralf Ulmer, as Director Business Development Baking. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ralf as part of the Pcdata team," says Ruud Hendrix, Global... - October 30, 2017 - Pcdata USA

It's World Pharmacy Day - The Red Band Trailer for the Amazon Prime Pharmacist Comedy Series "Vials" Has Been Dispensed Today is World Pharmacy Day and the trailer for the Amazon Prime exclusive series "Vials" has been dispensed. "Vials" is the first comedy series about pharmacists, techs and interns. The streaming series will follow the team at Gateway Drug & Surgical as they fill vials for their sometimes vile customers. - September 25, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness

"Vials" the First Comedy Series About Pharmacists Comes to Amazon This Fall "Vials," the first comedy series about pharmacists and the vials they fill for their sometimes vile customers, goes into production in Austin, Texas this week and will begin dispensing this fall on Amazon. The ensemble cast will feature the talents of Alexandria Ayala (Server Life), Elena Weinberg (#ATown), David Lampe (Kopy Kings), Ethan Stites and Sanjay Rao. - August 04, 2017 - Sci-Unison Fitness

Top Low Dose Naltrexone Practitioners to Speak at LDN Research Trust’s 4th AIIC LDN Conference in Portland, Oregon, USA The LDN 2017 conference and expo will be held September 21-24, 2017, Sheraton Airport Hotel, Portland, Oregon. This unique event will feature the latest information from a panel of 29 researchers and health care providers, on topics ranging from practical advice about the dosing and biological action of LDN, to the latest research on and experience with the use of LDN to treat a wide variety of conditions. Admission to the conference includes online access to bonus case studies. - May 01, 2017 - LDN Research Trust

Powerstep Acquires Light Orthotics Powerstep Acquires Revolutionary Custom Orthotics Technology. - April 26, 2017 - Powerstep

Pcdata USA 100+ PickCart Startup with Nationwide US Clothing Retailer Hugely Successful Pcdata USA rolls out project of 100+ PickCarts at a socially responsible manufacturer and marketer of leading everyday basic apparel. - February 25, 2017 - Pcdata USA

Cambridge Micelle Technology in Carocelle® Lycopene and Resveratrol Anti-Ageing and Cardio-Protective Formula Resveratrol and lycopene are the compounds known for anti-ageing and cardio-protective properties. Consumers have an enormous choice of food supplements including lycopene and resveratrol, but key information is often missing: what happens to the substance once consumed and how much of it is really absorbed? - February 14, 2017 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.

Pcdata USA Hires New Systems Engineer Pcdata USA hires systems engineer with extensive knowledge on network and data center infrastructure thereby expanding Pcdata's expertise, supporting their growing customer network and growing their business in 2017. - February 12, 2017 - Pcdata USA

Gatekeeper Innovation Fighting Addiction with Flagship Product Safer Lock, Locking Prescription Bottles at CADCA's National Leadership Forum in Washington, DC According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, 1.9 million Americans have a substance use disorder involving prescription pain relievers. Safer Lock is spreading the word about the importance of locking up medications at CADCA's 27th Annual National Leadership Forum from Feb. 6-9. The Community... - February 03, 2017 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Pcdata USA Hires New Sales Manager Pcdata Inc., the North American division of Pcdata, a global leader in Pick- and Put to Light order fulfillment and tracking solutions for the supply chain industry, is hiring a new sales manager. This in line with the strategy to add staff to keep up with current demand, and to support projected future growth. - January 29, 2017 - Pcdata USA

Effectiveness of Prescription Bottle Lock Mechanisms When Dispensing Opioids to be Studied by Department of Defense The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) For Fiscal Year 2017 takes steps to bolster the defense of the homeland, including an amendment requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to study the feasibility and cost effectiveness of using upgraded prescription bottle lock mechanisms when dispensing... - January 11, 2017 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Pcdata USA Obtains 100+ Pickcart Order with Major US Clothing Retailer Pcdata USA, the North American division of Pcdata, obtained a contract for a 100+ PickCart project with a major US clothing retailer. - December 25, 2016 - Pcdata USA

Improving Lutein’s Efficacy with a Breakthrough Carocelle® Technology There are many factors that can influence supplements' bioavailability, such as the type of ingredient and the format in which it is consumed and processed. The bioavailability of key substances in many food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. Carocelle Micelle Technology has been developed to improve carotenoids bioavailability and bioactivity. - December 24, 2016 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.

Pcdata USA Expansion – Office Moved Pcdata USA moved to new location on 29 Kripes Road in East Granby, CT adding new team members and managing growing product flow. - December 18, 2016 - Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is Expanding - Adding Sales and Operations Staff "Pcdata USA will close 2016 for the 6th consecutive year growing its top line sales," says Marc Braun, president of Pcdata’s North American operations, "and adding staff to keep up with current and projected demand for our products and solutions is the right thing to do." - December 14, 2016 - Pcdata USA

Gatekeeper Innovation's Safer Lock Locking Prescription Bottles Now Sold at Lowe's Retail giant Lowe's is helping prevent prescription drug abuse by carrying Safer Lock locking prescription bottles; $14.99. Look for Safer Lock in the Child Safety Area of the Hardware Department in 58 Lowe's stores in California, Oregon, and Washington. Safer Lock is also sold online nationwide at... - December 09, 2016 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Safer Lock Locking Prescription Bottles Now Sold Nationwide Thru Precision Disposables Precision Disposables is helping prevent prescription drug abuse nationwide by carrying Safer Lock locking prescription bottles. "We believe Safer Lock is truly innovative and saves lives," says Bruce Capagli, COO for Precision Disposables. "Precision is always seeking differentiators... - October 28, 2016 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Safer Lock Launches National TV Campaign to Raise Awareness About Risk of Teens Stealing Medication from Own Parents Safer Lock's new commercial drives home the importance of locking up prescription medications. View ad at https://youtu.be/CKMHEYMVKpU. The ads for Safer Lock combination locking prescription bottles air on the DISH Network and Fox News Network reaching more than 17 million households, starting October... - October 27, 2016 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Gatekeeper Innovation Names Kim Box President & COO Gatekeeper Innovation, Inc., a Sacramento-based company, announced that Kim Box is the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously as a Vice President at Hewlett-Packard, Box led a $1B global organization of over 10,000 HP employees and 5,000 contractors in more than 100 locations. In entirety,... - October 15, 2016 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Safer Lock Locking Prescription Bottles Sold at Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond is helping prevent prescription drug abuse by carrying Safer Lock locking prescription bottles; $12.99. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, 1.9 million Americans have a substance use disorder involving prescription pain relievers. Often home is... - October 15, 2016 - Gatekeeper Innovation

Clinical Trial Supplies Clinical Trial Supplies 2nd Annual Symposium will be held in Brussels on the 20th and 21st of October 2016. CTS is a meeting dedicated in exploring the medical supplies required for Clinical Trials and Operations. Presented by prestigious pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally engaged to... - August 25, 2016 - Business Dialogue

Saffa Compounding Pharmacy/Sunshine Care Partners Tulsa. Saffa Pharmacy Announced as Sunshine Care Partners Territory License Owner for Tulsa County, OK. Saffa Compounding Pharmacy is proud to announce its purchase of the Sunshine Care Partners, Tulsa County Territory, and welcomes territory owners Debra Wells DPh, and Karla Taylor, both residents of Tulsa County. Tulsa County physicians serving Chronic Care Patients can partner with Saffa/Sunshine who, after serving the community for over 42 years, is expanding their services to both physicians and patients. - July 07, 2016 - Saffa Compounding Pharmacy

Remington Products Company, Parent Company of Powerstep®, is Recognized as One of Northeast Ohio's Top Workplaces for the Second Year in a Row Powerstep’s parent company, Remington Products Company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics,... - June 28, 2016 - Powerstep

PHM-CEE Delivers Nearly $1m USD of Life Saving Cancer Medicines to Macedonia Patients Less than one year old PHM-CEE, a Macedonia NGO, leads in helping cancer patients fight the disease. - April 07, 2016 - PHM-CEE

CareZips® Receives the SeniorSelect® Seal of Approval CareZips® receives the SeniorSelect® Seal for ease of use, comfort and practicality benefiting caregivers and wearers. The seal is determined by a panel of senior adults. - March 16, 2016 - MDF Designs, LLC

High Doses of Iron Salts in Traditional Iron Supplement Can Impede Absorption Clinical trial results show conclude that high doses of iron salts found in conventional Iron supplements can decrease absorption. Naturally fermented Bio-Active Iron by Nutrexin provides an excellent alternative. - January 22, 2016 - Nutrexin USA

Now More Hope for Menopausal Women Experiencing the Physical and Emotional Impact of Painful Sex and Vaginal Dryness New clinical data released on Prasterone (DHEA) Vaginal Ovules' positive effect on moderate to severe dyspareunia (Painful sex due to menopause) and vaginal dryness, symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy, and of the genitourinary syndrome of menopause. - January 06, 2016 - Endoceutics

Remington Products Company, Parent Company of Powerstep®, Voted One of Northeast Ohio's Top Workplaces Powerstep’s parent company, Remington Products Company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research... - June 25, 2015 - Powerstep

MDF Designs, LLC, Owner of CareZips® Announces Patent Approved Patent has issued on Jan. 27, 2015 for a design MDF Designs, LLC created and developed. - February 21, 2015 - MDF Designs, LLC

Russell Hornfisher Joins Orthotic Holdings, Inc (OHI) as O&P Channel Manager Orthotic Holdings, Inc. (OHI), the leading manufacturer in North America of custom, lower extremity orthotic devices and related products, today announced that Russell Hornfisher has joined the OHI business development team as O&P Channel Manager. - October 03, 2014 - OHI

Pharma Compliance Group, LLC Launches LongitudeRX, a Premier Prescription Analysis Software Pharma Compliance Group LLC announces the launch of its proprietary prescription analysis software LongitudeRx. LongitudeRx assists pharmacies, distributors and manufacturers in the analysis of their controlled substance distribution, inventory and dispensing. - October 01, 2014 - Pharma Compliance Group, LLC

Smile Shield Launches New Web Site Smile Shield™ is an all new 100% natural stain blocker for your teeth. Prevent stains BEFORE they happen. Just roll it on and enjoy coffee or red wine with no worries. - July 15, 2014 - Smile Shield

Stable Step, LLC (Powerstep®) Acquires Archmolds, LLC Stable Step, LLC (Powerstep®) improves its orthotic offering with the acquisition of Archmolds™ Heat Moldable Orthotics. - May 30, 2014 - Powerstep

Solvo Biotechnology, the Transporter Company and Qualyst Transporter Solutions Execute a License to B-Clear® Services Agreement Supporting Use of Qualyst’ s Patented B-CLEAR® Technology for Services offered by Solvo Biotechnology - May 29, 2014 - Solvo Biotechnology

Sweet Romances with Honey Time Condom Distributor Open4Biz.hk launches chocolate-flavored condoms for your sweet tooth. - May 19, 2014 - Open For Business Company Limited

CareZips Announces HealthSpan Solutions for Sales & Marketing CareZips is a an innovative product in the eldercare space - 3-zippered trousers allowing for a dignified and easier handle of adult incontinence. - May 17, 2014 - MDF Designs, LLC

Exova Wins Major Defence Contract Exova, the global testing, calibration and advisory services provider, has won a major contract with FMV, the Swedish Defence Material Administration, worth a potential £24.5 million over seven years. - March 21, 2014 - Exova

Honey Time Condom Distributor Open4Biz.HK Sparks a Condom Evolution Cute and fun Honey Time condoms are more than just a sweet romance but a key in reducing sex-related social problems. - February 06, 2014 - Open For Business Company Limited

Exova Metech Secures Outsourcing Deal with Vestas Exova Metech, the calibration and metrology division of Exova, the global testing, calibration and advisory services provider, has won an outsourcing deal with the leading wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, to become its preferred supplier of calibration services. Exova Metech will now acquire the Vestas... - January 18, 2014 - Exova

Open4Biz.hk - the New HoneyTime Condom Distributor Website Launch The overly stagnant condom market is about to get an adrenaline rush from the cute and fun condom brand HoneyTime. - December 28, 2013 - Open For Business Company Limited