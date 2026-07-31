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TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
New Study Finds Organic Search Remains the Leading Revenue Driver for Ecommerce Businesses
Full Throttle SEO has released new research analyzing website analytics data from 18 ecommerce businesses. The report finds that organic search continues to generate significantly more traffic and revenue than AI-assisted search, while highlighting how businesses can balance emerging search trends with proven SEO strategies. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Full Throttle SEO Warns Businesses Against Repeating the Biggest Content Mistake of the SEO Era in the Race for AI Visibility
As businesses rush to optimize for AI search, many are being told to create more content. Full Throttle SEO founder Ivy Boyter cautions that this approach risks repeating the content bloat and keyword cannibalization that hurt websites in the past. Instead, she advocates strengthening existing content, improving clarity, and focusing on strategies that drive qualified traffic, leads, and revenue, not just AI mentions. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Asterio.ai Introduces AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module to Deliver Smarter, Privacy-First Advertising
Asterio.ai today announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module, enabling advertisers and publishers to reach audiences based on real-time content understanding. - July 08, 2026 - Asteriosoft
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
River Valley Smile Center Expands Access to All-on-4 Dental Implants for Patients Across the River Valley
Fort Smith dental practice highlights growing availability of full-arch dental implant treatment designed to restore smiles, function, and confidence. - June 26, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Full Throttle SEO Launches “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” Framework to Help Businesses Connect SEO Strategy to Revenue
Full Throttle SEO, a Jacksonville-based SEO consultancy, has launched its “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” framework to help businesses evaluate whether their SEO strategy is creating meaningful visibility, buyer trust, leads, and revenue instead of relying only on rankings, clicks, and traffic reports. - June 21, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Asterio.ai Launches New Prebid Adapter Aligned with Prebid.org’s Transition to TypeScript
Asterio.ai has released a new Prebid adapter aligned with Prebid.org’s transition to TypeScript. The adapter is officially approved and available on the Prebid website, ensuring seamless integration, improved performance, and compliance with the latest standards for programmatic advertising. - May 25, 2026 - Asteriosoft
Slicky Media Introduces Specialized Digital Growth and Visibility Solutions for Healthcare Clinics
Slicky Media has launched a new digital marketing and online visibility framework designed specifically to help healthcare clinics improve their local outreach, connect with new clients, and streamline their digital appointment inquiries. - May 23, 2026 - Slicky Media
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Medical Marketing Firm Expands Nationally, Bringing AI-Powered Cosmetic Practice Marketing to 15 Major U.S. Markets
Uday Rajaram is the founder of Medical Marketing Firm, an AI-powered agency working exclusively with cosmetic and aesthetic medical practices. With 22 years of Google Ads and digital marketing experience, Uday built MMF around AI at every layer — machine learning bid optimization, AI-assisted content, and attribution that connects every dollar to a booked consultation. The result: smarter cosmetic practice marketing that actually shows you what's working. - May 06, 2026 - Medical Marketing Firm
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
White-Label DSP Asterio Launches Advanced Retargeting Functionality Powered by Tracker-Based Automation
Asteriosoft, an leading AdTech company in DSP solutions, today announced the launch of its new retargeting functionality for Asterio Demand Side Platform. New feature enables seamless audience list management and rule-based optimization for improved campaign performance. - April 10, 2026 - Asteriosoft
River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children. Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the... - April 06, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
SEO Reimagined: Inspire Clicks Launches as a Boutique SEO Agency Dedicated to High-Intent Organic Growth
Inspire Clicks, a new boutique SEO agency, has officially launched to provide a sophisticated alternative to traditional, volume-heavy search marketing. Moving away from "cookie-cutter" SEO tactics, the agency focuses on "Inspiration Mapping"—a strategy that balances technical search dominance with high-quality brand storytelling. - April 04, 2026 - Inspire Clicks
Liz Ash Launches Personal Branding Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Branding service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms. - March 19, 2026 - Liz Ash
Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods. - March 06, 2026 - Santhoff Plumbing
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Asteriosoft Launches White-Label Ad Server to Accelerate Programmatic Growth
Asteriosoft, an AdTech development company with 20 years of experience, has launched its White-Label Ad Server - a SaaS platform that consolidates industry best practices into a turnkey solution. - February 24, 2026 - Asteriosoft
SpecBuilder AI Turns 10-Hour Website Proposals Into 10-Minute Specs
Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions launches SpecBuilder AI, an artificial intelligence platform that generates complete website development specifications in under 10 minutes. Built by 25-year sales veteran Shawn Burrell, SpecBuilder eliminates the 10-15 hours agencies waste on unbilled proposal work. - February 22, 2026 - Shawn Burrell Digital Solutions
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
Search Peak Marketing Expands Digital Marketing Services in Lakewood Ranch, Florida
Search Peak Marketing has expanded its digital marketing services in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, helping local businesses improve online visibility, attract qualified leads, and grow sustainably. Services include SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, paid advertising, and content marketing, all tailored to the Lakewood Ranch market and focused on long-term performance and trust. - February 08, 2026 - Search Peak Marketing
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
Cohesion Introduces the Discipline of Business Direction
Cohesion introduces Business Direction, a leadership discipline focused on turning sound strategy into clear, usable direction and ensuring it governs decisions over time. As organizations scale and AI fills gaps in loosely defined intent, clarity and governance become critical. Business Direction works upstream of brand and execution to protect leadership intent as work moves through systems, teams and technology. - January 25, 2026 - Cohesion
Findbiz Online Launches Business Listing & Article Publishing Platform for Local Businesses
Findbiz Online, a newly launched online business listing and article publishing platform, is designed to help local businesses improve online visibility, brand presence, and search engine rankings. The platform offers a centralized solution for discovering businesses, publishing informational... - January 14, 2026 - Findbiz Online
SANA IT Solution Announces AI-Powered SEO & Digital Growth Solutions to Transform How Businesses Scale Online
SANA IT SOLUTION is an India-based AI-powered SEO, Web Design & Performance Marketing agency helping businesses build, rank and scale online with confidence. Through automation, UX design and growth-focused marketing, SANA IT Solution delivers measurable ROI for brands in India and across global markets. - January 13, 2026 - SANA IT Solution
The Fractional Executive Network Officially Launches to Deliver Senior-Level Fractional Leadership for Growing Organizations
The Fractional Executive Network today announced its official launch, introducing a senior-level leadership platform designed to help growing and evolving organizations access experienced executive leadership without the cost or long-term commitment of full-time hires. Officially launched on... - January 12, 2026 - The Fractional Executive Network
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
New Year, New Smile: River Valley Smile Center Encourages Patients to Prioritize Cosmetic Confidence in 2026
As the new year begins, River Valley Smile Center is encouraging patients to make cosmetic confidence part of their 2026 goals. With a full range of modern cosmetic dentistry solutions, the practice is helping individuals start the year with a smile that reflects how they want to look and... - January 01, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
Digital Agency Cerostech Unveils "Analytical Artistry" Framework for Global Marketing Success
The company's unique "Data-Driven Creativity" methodology bridges the gap between analytics and creative design, ensuring measurable ROI for international clients. - January 01, 2026 - Cerostech
From Concept to Deployment: Asteriosoft Launches Comprehensive AI Business Development Framework
Asteriosoft, a technology company specializing in AI-driven business solutions, today announced the launch of its Comprehensive AI Business Development Framework, a structured, end-to-end approach that helps organizations move confidently from AI ideas to production-ready systems delivering real business value. - December 19, 2025 - Asteriosoft
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Asteriosoft Served as the Technical Partner in Launching a Custom DSP for Asia’s Leading Super App Entering the US Programmatic Market
Asteriosoft, a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, announced the completion and delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for Asia’s leading Super App as it expands into the US market. Acting as the project’s technical development partner together with its US business partner, Asteriosoft built the DSP to align with the client’s unique business logic, infrastructure, and performance requirements. - November 30, 2025 - Asteriosoft
Dream Fuel Marketing Launches in Vero Beach with Bold Branding, Storytelling, and Digital Strategies
Fueling the Dreams That Drive Your Brand Forward - November 24, 2025 - Dream Fuel Marketing
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Asteriosoft Launches Innovative Dsp Platform with New Rent-to-Own Business Model
Asteriosoft, a leading provider of digital advertising technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Demand-Side Platform (DSP) built on a new rent-to-own business model — a first in the programmatic advertising market. - November 04, 2025 - Asteriosoft
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com