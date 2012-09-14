PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Webtivity Launches New Website for Out of the Blue Yacht Charters Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey

How BluePrint Business Communications Went from Pissing Off the NCAA While Managing a Chapel Hill Hot Dog Joint's Twitter Account to Launching Raleigh’s Newest Agency "Franklin Street was my favorite and greatest classroom to learn from throughout my time at UNC-Chapel Hill," said BluePrint Business Communications, President, Brice Connors. The North Carolina native often heard small business owners and startup entrepreneurs complain about the lack of quality... - December 03, 2019 - BluePrint Business Communications

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive. “During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Convertr and Orb Intelligence Launch Strategic Partnership Convertr, a data routing and optimization platform that delivers data acquisition, integration, and database integrity solutions, has partnered with Orb Intelligence, a global data provider with 60 million company records. Convertr’s new integration with Orb Intelligence will automate data enrichment... - November 22, 2019 - Convertr

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

The Charlotte Sun Awards Elizabeth Lombardo of The Firm Advertising Agency Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 The Charlotte Sun today announced that Elizabeth Lombardo, president and CEO of The Firm Advertising Agency, has made its coveted Best of Charlotte list taking home Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 by popular vote. This is the second Under 40 award received by Lombardo, previously earning a spot in the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017. - November 21, 2019 - The Firm Advertising Agency

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication. "Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey

TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards. This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media

Launch of London’s First Same Day Photo and Video Studio HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London’s first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours. - November 15, 2019 - HYPER CRUNCH

Matcha Design Recognized for Website & Corporate Logo Design at the 2019 International Davey Awards Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design

The Power of the Pixel: Navigating the Marketing Landscape of Social Media with Ezzey Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Growing Without the Pains: Ezzey Digital Marketing Continues to Grow Its Team of Experts In their continued effort to provide the highest quality digital marketing services, Ezzey Digital Marketing has added several new faces to their ever growing team. Google Adwords Expert and Google Partner Rick Bodey joins the team as it’s new Chief Marketing Officer. With nearly two decades of... - October 31, 2019 - Ezzey

Verve Integrative Proudly Announces the Denver Launch of Their Client ONUS Rides™ Providing Free Ride Credits to People Who Enjoy Going Out to Eat and Drink Just in time for the holiday season, this free app offers an innovative solution to keep city streets safe from impaired drivers and reduce DUIs. - October 31, 2019 - Verve Integrative

Concrete Roots for a Digital Agency: Ezzey Makes North Scottsdale Its Home Base with New Offices With many digital marketing agencies choosing virtual collaboration and work spaces, Ezzey Digital Marketing finds strength and efficiency in its new offices in North Scottsdale. Sitting in the heart of the Scottsdale Airpark, the Ezzey offices make for a convenient and accessible location for the Ezzey... - October 24, 2019 - Ezzey

Content Delivery & Security Association Launches Content Protection Month with Bob Gold & Associates CDSA selects Bob Gold & Associates to promote and bring awareness to Content Protection Month in collaboration with major studios and production companies. - October 19, 2019 - Bob Gold & Associates

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

Ezzey Takes Flight: Ezzey Sponsors Flight Plan Event Hosted by Chicago Title Arizona Ezzey Digital Marketing was proud to sponsor “Flight Plan: The Latest in Social Media and Digital Strategy in Real Estate” alongside many Phoenix Real Estate power companies. Filled with industry specialists, the event was a “who’s who” of agents using digital marketing... - October 17, 2019 - Ezzey

Bob Gold to Receive the 2019 Communications Professional of the Year Award by the Public Relations Society of America PRSA Los Angeles’ Board Selects Bob Gold to be Honored at the 2019 PRSA PRism Awards in Los Angeles. - October 16, 2019 - Bob Gold & Associates

Modo Modo Agency Named to the Entrepreneur 360 Modo Modo Agency was named #201 on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360, a listing of the top entrepreneurial companies in America. - October 14, 2019 - Modo Modo Agency

When Giants Collide: Ross Denny Brings Decades of Experience to Ezzey Digital Marketing Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and Partner. “Having... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Forbes Music Entertainment Receives 2019 Best of Bronx Award Forbes Music Entertainment has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bronx Award in the Record Company category by the Bronx Award Program. Each year, the Bronx Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These... - October 06, 2019 - Forbes Music Entertainment

LIFT Agency Opens Two New Offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon LIFT Agency, a San Francisco-based firm that develops and produces integrated marketing campaigns, has announced the opening of two new offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon. The move is designed to help the agency better serve its current client base - which includes telecommunications company... - October 02, 2019 - LIFT Agency

My-Canada.Today Expands to Cover Over 115 Electoral Districts with the Official Launch of Montreal Measures My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency

Octave Chooses Adalane Media Group LLC to Drive Therapy and Coaching Sessions for Clients’ Emotional Well-Being Adalane Media Group LLC today announced it has signed on with Octave (www.findoctave.com) as their Digital Marketing Agency for all paid and organic search and social media. “We are very excited about this partnership with Octave as it allows us to showcase our proprietary audience segmenting... - September 15, 2019 - Adalane Media Group LLC

Guaranteed Removals is Named One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. - September 12, 2019 - Guaranteed Removals

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

MKTDIRECTOR Named 2019 UpCity Local Marketing Excellence Award Winner in Miami MKTDIRECTOR announced the company has been named one of the top 20 service providers in Miami as part of UpCity’s Local Excellence Awards. UpCity is an online Marketplace that helps businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. UpCity’s Local Excellence Award winners are selected... - September 09, 2019 - MKTDIRECTOR

Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions

Jeff Sobel Promoted to Caribbean Living Magazine Group Co-Editor-in-Chief Caribbean Living Magazine, Inc. publishing company (www.CaribbeanLivingMagazine.com / www.SwankyRetreats.com) announced today that Jeff Sobel has been promoted to Co-Editor-in-Chief for the media group, effective immediately. In his new role, Sobel will oversee all editorial content alongside Peta Phipps, founder of the media group. - September 05, 2019 - Caribbean Living

Find Your Influence and BFY Capital Announce Marketing Alliance Partnership to Deliver Unique Value to High-Growth Consumer Brands - September 04, 2019 - Find Your Influence

4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC

Brand Ethos Welcomes Mike Ficara as Their Newest Chief Operating Officer Brand Ethos, a unique marketing and communications firm, has named Mike Ficara as their Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mike will personally lead the team that focuses on helping clients grow and scale to their full potential. An entrepreneur at heart, Mike has successfully managed sales and... - August 29, 2019 - Brand Ethos

New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.