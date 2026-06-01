Recent Headlines
Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Kanin Wren's "Taylor Swift Experience" Sets Sail for Spring Break 2025: a Budget-Friendly Getaway with Live Performances and Exclusive Experiences
Experience the magic of Kanin Wren and her band as they perform all of Taylor Swift's iconic hits on the Spring Break 2025 cruise. Join fellow fans for a Carribean getaway filled with live performances, exclusive experiences, and unforgettable memories. Don't miss this unique opportunity to cruise with Kanin Wren and other Taylor Swift fans on this musical journey at sea. - April 11, 2024 - Kanin Wren
Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening of a New Location in Caldwell, ID
Sun Creek Point RV Park in Caldwell, ID, managed by Blue Terra Development Point RV Parks, now welcomes visitors. Spanning 30 acres with 225 stalls, the park accommodates all RV types and includes amenities like a clubhouse (set for completion in Fall 2024), landscaped areas, pet-friendly zones, and spaces tailored for families and adults. Conveniently situated for access to local attractions, it offers a comprehensive RV experience. - March 16, 2024 - Point RV Parks
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Sponsoring Blood Drive May 31
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. - May 11, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate Inc Celebrates 60 Years of Service
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. (TREI), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., proudly rang in 2022 recognizing its 60th year of service excellence. TREI was started by Mildred Thomas in the spring of 1962. She was one of the first women in real estate in the coastal area. In 1963, she became acquainted... - January 30, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received two honors from the 2021 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition. The two platinum Summit International Awards were for marketing collateral materials and online marketing/advertising. The Summit Marketing... - January 21, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Fehi Velaa Dive - World Class Diving in the Maldives at Affordable Rates
Fehi Velaa Dive will be able to accommodate its guests in its own 4* Hotel from May 2022 onwards. - December 01, 2021 - Fehi Velaa Dive
College Settlement Outdoor School Launches Fall Programming
On Wednesday, September 15th, College Settlement Outdoor School began its fall experiential environmental education program. Cheltenham High School students were provided with a day full of outdoor “hands-on” fun. - September 22, 2021 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Real Estate Inc. Receives Six Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received six honors from the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. The Awards of Distinction for marketing excellence were for: individual e-mail marketing for online advertising and marketing; features-animation for online marketing;... - June 09, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Rosalind Stacy Receives 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Rosalind Stacy, director of guest services, received the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCOC) Hospitality Employee of the Year Award. The MBCOC honored 2020’s and 2021’s most visionary and... - May 01, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OD Beach Rentals Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
OD Beach Rentals, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach. The merger expands the services of the Thomas Beach Vacations division. - February 17, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Summer Camp Board Adds New Board Members
College Settlement Summer Camp Board welcomes three new Board members for 2021. Terry Dougherty, Executive Director, said, “I am excited to add such talented individuals who are invested in the communities we serve, to our Summer Camp Board. Incorporating a diversity of professionals on our... - December 24, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Dr. Val Arkoosh Honored as Leonard Ferguson Youth Advocate
On Saturday, November 7th, College Settlement awarded Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Commissioner the Leonard C Ferguson Youth Advocate Award as the Virtual Gala. This award is given to a member of the Greater Philadelphia Community who has shown a strong commitment to children working as an... - November 25, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
College Settlement Board Members Unanimously Voted in a New Academic Engagement Camp for Essential Employees in Hatboro-Horsham Community
Utilizing the open-air Day Camp Building (8 garage doors,12 windows and ceiling fans to allow fresh air to flow throughout the building), College Settlement will embark upon this new program beginning September 14th and ending November 20th in hopes of assisting families in need. “Our 5, 3 and 2 day sessions are available to provide support to essential workers. - August 22, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Beach Vacations Joins Safe Stay Program
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay program. Safe Stay cleaning guidelines, rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are endorsed by hospitality leaders... - July 10, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Summer 2020 at College Settlement Summer Camps
A Pennsylvania Summer Camp with 100 years of experience has adapted to the challenges presented by Covid-19 by offering personalized experiences for small groups and an on-line Campfire Channel. - June 27, 2020 - College Settlement of Philadelphia
Thomas Beach Vacations of North Myrtle Beach Reopens to Guests
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to restart its vacation rental operations. It has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 business closures. - May 03, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Property Owners Offer Safe Haven for RVers While State Parks and Campgrounds Close Due to COVID-19
Over 100 new hosts in the U.S. and Canada have joined Boondockers Welcome in the month of March to help full-time RVers and traveling snowbirds find a safe place to park. Even amidst the pandemic, new and current hosts are welcoming guests as campgrounds around North America are closing. Many hosts... - April 05, 2020 - Boondockers Welcome
Nicoletti’s Property Management Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Nicoletti Property Management, of Longs, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The merger will expand the services of the Thomas Annual Rentals division. “We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the... - January 29, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Glamping Coming Near The Great Sand Dunes National Park
Glamping at Rustic Rook is just like it sounds – glamorous camping. Enjoy all the things you love about camping - being outside, seeing nature, the stars, camp fires, S’mores, tents, quality time with people you love... without sleeping on the cold, hard ground, setting up the tent, taking down the tent (even worse – in the rain), gross or no bathrooms & showers etc. Enjoy the Best Without the Mess. - January 05, 2020 - Rustic Rook Resort LLC
Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels
Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.
Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest
Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals,... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley
— Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates
Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
CuddlyNest Promotes Its Listings on Social Media Platforms
Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides High Exposure of Listings on Social Media Platforms. - June 22, 2017 - CuddlyNest
CuddlyNest Celebrates the Weekly Doubleness of Its Facebook Followers and Site Traffic
Customized CuddlyNest Company Doubles its weekly Facebook Followers and Site Traffic. - May 19, 2017 - CuddlyNest
CuddlyNest Extends Strongly Into the Balkans and Croatia
Customized CuddlyNest Company Expands Rapidly in the Balkans and Croatia. - May 06, 2017 - CuddlyNest
CuddlyNest Democratizes the VR Market by Offering More Options to Hosts
Customized CuddlyNest Company Democratizes the VR Market - April 09, 2017 - CuddlyNest
CuddlyNest Celebrates Exceeding Seven Hundred Twitter Followers
Customized CuddlyNest Company Celebrates surpassing Seven Hundred Twitter Followers. - March 24, 2017 - CuddlyNest
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Unveils Taste of Southern California Package
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of May 5-7 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” For an all inclusive rate of $175,... - March 12, 2017 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer’s market and more. - March 10, 2017 - Golden Village Palms
CuddlyNest Celebrates the Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website
Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website. - March 05, 2017 - CuddlyNest
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Celebrates 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Airshow with Special Daily Rate
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special daily rate for premium plus RV sites during the 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Air Show taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9am-3pm. - May 28, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show from Wednesday, April 27th to Sunday, May 1st. The event, which features some of the country’s finest vintage trailers and campers,... - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Debuts Taste of Southern California Package
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of April 22-24 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms to Host Free Performance by Acclaimed Recording Artist and Saxophonist Will Donato
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will be hosting a free concert on Friday, February 19th featuring acclaimed recording artist and saxophonist Will Donato. - February 11, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
Golden Village Palms RV Resort Adds 5 New Floor Plans to Its "Home Away from Home" Cottages to Its Offerings
Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today the addition of several 400 square foot, fully furnished rental cottages to its existing inventory of over 15 new models. The expansion comes as a result of the ever-growing demand for the rental or purchase of the... - January 17, 2016 - Golden Village Palms
2,200 RV’s Evicted from Orange County Storage. RV Owners Left with Few Storage Options. Eucalyptus at Beaumont Storage Condominium Owners Find Storage Oasis.
The nation's largest RV storage facility closed to make way for development in the Orange County Great Park. RV owners finding few storage options in high priced Orange County. - September 30, 2015 - Eucalyptus at Beaumont
Forever Young, Pine Forest Camp Celebrates 85 Happy Summers
Alumni Reunion Weekend Held at Camp, September 26-27, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pine Forest Camp
Pine Forest Camp, Lake Owego Camp, Camp Timber Tops, and TOP Camps Accepting New Campers and Staff Applications
Registration open for summer 2015. - October 15, 2014 - Pine Forest Camp
Port St. Lucie Fairgrounds RV Show
Florida Outdoors RV, a South Florida RV dealer with locations in Stuart and Okeechobee, announced that it will be present at the St. Lucie RV show starting Thursday, March 27th running through Sunday, March 30th at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Florida. Florida Outdoors RV will... - March 27, 2014 - Florida Outdoors RV
Summer Camp Stays Warm During the Winter with Annual Weekend Celebration
As snow and temperatures both begin to fall, the last thing on people’s mind is summer camp. That is unless you attend Southwoods Camp, one of the Northeast's premier traditional sleep-away camps. Southwoods Summer Camp creates opportunities for new and returning campers to enjoy the warmth... - December 13, 2013 - Southwoods