Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals, private-pool... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley — Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit portfolio... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

CuddlyNest Promotes Its Listings on Social Media Platforms Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides High Exposure of Listings on Social Media Platforms. - June 22, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Celebrates the Weekly Doubleness of Its Facebook Followers and Site Traffic Customized CuddlyNest Company Doubles its weekly Facebook Followers and Site Traffic. - May 19, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Extends Strongly Into the Balkans and Croatia Customized CuddlyNest Company Expands Rapidly in the Balkans and Croatia. - May 06, 2017 - CuddlyNest

CuddlyNest Celebrates Exceeding Seven Hundred Twitter Followers Customized CuddlyNest Company Celebrates surpassing Seven Hundred Twitter Followers. - March 24, 2017 - CuddlyNest

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Unveils Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of May 5-7 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” For an all inclusive rate of $175, RVers... - March 12, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer’s market and more. - March 10, 2017 - Golden Village Palms

CuddlyNest Celebrates the Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website. - March 05, 2017 - CuddlyNest

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Celebrates 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Airshow with Special Daily Rate Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, today unveiled a special daily rate for premium plus RV sites during the 10th Annual Hemet-Ryan Air Show taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9am-3pm. - May 28, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Debuts Taste of Southern California Package Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today unveiled a special “Taste of Southern California” package during the weekend of April 22-24 in celebration of the state’s longest running outdoor play, “Ramona.” - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 2nd Annual Vintage Trailers and Campers Classic Show from Wednesday, April 27th to Sunday, May 1st. The event, which features some of the country’s finest vintage trailers and campers, promises... - March 16, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms to Host Free Performance by Acclaimed Recording Artist and Saxophonist Will Donato Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will be hosting a free concert on Friday, February 19th featuring acclaimed recording artist and saxophonist Will Donato. - February 11, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

Golden Village Palms RV Resort Adds 5 New Floor Plans to Its "Home Away from Home" Cottages to Its Offerings Golden Village Palms, California’s largest luxury RV resort, announced today the addition of several 400 square foot, fully furnished rental cottages to its existing inventory of over 15 new models. The expansion comes as a result of the ever-growing demand for the rental or purchase of the resort’s... - January 17, 2016 - Golden Village Palms

2,200 RV’s Evicted from Orange County Storage. RV Owners Left with Few Storage Options. Eucalyptus at Beaumont Storage Condominium Owners Find Storage Oasis. The nation's largest RV storage facility closed to make way for development in the Orange County Great Park. RV owners finding few storage options in high priced Orange County. - September 30, 2015 - Eucalyptus at Beaumont

Forever Young, Pine Forest Camp Celebrates 85 Happy Summers Alumni Reunion Weekend Held at Camp, September 26-27, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pine Forest Camp

Pine Forest Camp, Lake Owego Camp, Camp Timber Tops, and TOP Camps Accepting New Campers and Staff Applications Registration open for summer 2015. - October 15, 2014 - Pine Forest Camp

Port St. Lucie Fairgrounds RV Show Florida Outdoors RV, a South Florida RV dealer with locations in Stuart and Okeechobee, announced that it will be present at the St. Lucie RV show starting Thursday, March 27th running through Sunday, March 30th at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Florida. Florida Outdoors RV will be... - March 27, 2014 - Florida Outdoors RV

Summer Camp Stays Warm During the Winter with Annual Weekend Celebration As snow and temperatures both begin to fall, the last thing on people’s mind is summer camp. That is unless you attend Southwoods Camp, one of the Northeast's premier traditional sleep-away camps. Southwoods Summer Camp creates opportunities for new and returning campers to enjoy the warmth of... - December 13, 2013 - Southwoods

West Palm Beach Fall RV Show Friday November 8th - Sunday November 10th, Florida Outdoors RV along with other local RV dealers, will be at the West Palm Beach Fall RV Show located at the West Palm Beach fairgrounds. - November 09, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV

First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale - West Palm Beach RV Show The First Annual Spring RV Inventory Reduction Sale will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday May 16th –Sunday May 19th. - May 16, 2013 - Florida Outdoors RV

ecoBURICA to Sell Costa Rican Resort Spectacular black sand beach, fresh water lagoon, old growth forest! After 20 years ecoBURICA of Costa Rica decides to sell pristine "last frontier" property. - November 27, 2012 - ecoBURICA

Copake KOA - 2nd Annual Poker Run for Charity With the help of Saugerties KOA, Copake KOA will be hosting the 2nd Annual Poker Run to raise money for the KOA Franchise Charity - koacarecamps.org. - September 14, 2012 - Copake KOA

Tee-Shirts Made from 100% Unity, Appreciation and Community: Camp Kupugani, Multicultural Summer Camp Launches Tee-Shirt Design Contest Camp Kupugani, a summer camp that focuses on multiculturalism, has announced a “Design a Uni-tee” contest to help inspire creativity among young people. Winner receives $200. - April 05, 2012 - Camp Kupugani

Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes

A Promise Kept, a Summer Camp Legacy Born Family-Owned Blue Star Camps to Celebrate 65th Anniversary Blue Star Camp to celebrate 65th summer. - March 02, 2012 - Blue Star Camps

Destination Science Blasts Off in Dallas/Fort Worth Summer Science Camp offers cutting-edge alternative to other summer programs by grooming tomorrow’s science “super-heroes.” Destination Science is expanding to the Dallas/Fort Worth area this upcoming summer. - January 27, 2012 - Destination Science

Tents, Tubing & Tolerance? Camp Kupugani, Multicultural Summer Camp Launches Diversity Essay Contest Camp Kupugani, an overnight camp near Chicago that focuses on diversity, has announced an essay contest geared toward teaching young people social responsibility, tolerance, empowerment and respect. - January 20, 2012 - Camp Kupugani

C.Bali Works with Locals to Promote Sustainable Tourism With the ever growing popularity of the small Island of Bali, not all Balinese are happy about the expanding effects of tourism on their once quiet island. C.Bali Canoeing & Cycling Tours (C.Bali) are a Western Company working in a traditional rural village in the North of Bali, C.Bali offer small guided tours to the area under the direction of the locals, hoping to promote Sustainable Tourism in Bali. - January 12, 2012 - C.Bali Canoeing & Cycling Tours

Pacific Springs Resort Washington RV Park & Campground Remodeled Pacific Springs RV Resort, a Washington RV Park and campground, is pleased to announce that it has been renovated to offer better accommodations and more advanced technology for valued guests. - December 01, 2011 - Pacific Springs RV Resort

TripFab Works on Building a Travel Product That Promises to Change the Entire Travel Industry A new group of individuals are coming up with a new travel product which, they claim, will make the travel industry "c**p" its pants as stated on their coming soon page (http://www.tripfab.com). On an interview with the CEO and co-founder of this company about the development and goals of TripFab... - August 11, 2011 - TripFab

Costa Rica's Newest Ecotourism Resort EcoBURICA The newest ecotoursim resort in Costa Rica, ecoBURICA, has opened and is accepting reservations. The resort hosted travel industry professionals in January, all of whom raved about this forgotten and isolated part of Costa Rica. - February 13, 2011 - ecoBURICA

Manyara Ranch Conservancy Offers New Private Tented Safari Option in Northern Tanzania This tourism initiative was developed to support conservation efforts in this critical wildlife and cultural area in Northern Tanzania, and offers travelers an intimate view at Africa’s wildlife along with a personalized safari experience. - July 18, 2010 - Manyara Ranch Conservancy

Live Music, Mountain Venue, Historic Rails on Tap for Sudsy Summer Fun Annual brewfest a favorite with micro-brew lovers and train fans. - June 14, 2009 - Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

Low Prices of Yesteryear Found Today on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad Train’s Opening Weekend Ticket Price Perfect for Cost-Saving Staycation. - May 20, 2009 - Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

Full Steam Ahead. Colorado’s Rio Grande Scenic Railroad Ready to Roll. Diverse Rides, Exciting Events, Incredible Offers All Part of 2009 Season. - May 20, 2009 - Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

Island Lake Lodge and Powder Cowboy Catskiing in Great Shape After Huge Snowfall A challenging snow year in Western Canada turned around this week with a massive 65 cm (over 2 foot) snowfall. Monday, February 23rd saw 20 cms of wet snowfall, which was perfect for filling in the terrain. - March 06, 2009 - Island Lake Resort Group

Make-A-Wish with Chris Haines Motorcycle Adventure Company Dreams of Hitting the Trails in Baja Mexico Come True for North Carolina Teen - February 19, 2009 - Chris Haines Motorcycle Adventure Company

Naselle RV Park Spaces and Storage Units Available for Rent The Naselle RV Park has 12 yearly spaces available for rent at $255.00/mo. Storage units are now available for rent by park and non-park residents. - August 12, 2008 - The Naselle RV and Trailer Park