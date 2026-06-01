Glamping at Rustic Rook is just like it sounds – glamorous camping. Enjoy all the things you love about camping - being outside, seeing nature, the stars, camp fires, S’mores, tents, quality time with people you love... without sleeping on the cold, hard ground, setting up the tent, taking down the tent (even worse – in the rain), gross or no bathrooms & showers etc. Enjoy the Best Without the Mess. - January 05, 2020 - Rustic Rook Resort LLC