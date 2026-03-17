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Within Dance Companies
Michelangelo Canale Expands Dance Opportunities with New Adult Ballet Competition in Florida
Internationally acclaimed ballet master, teacher, and choreographer Michelangelo Canale has announced the launch of a new Adult Ballet Competition as part of the inaugural St. Petersburg Festival of Dance. The event will take place July 13–18, 2026, welcoming dancers ages 18 and over of all... - March 17, 2026 - St. Petersburg Festival of Dance
Maestro Michelangelo Canale Brings International Dance Festival and Adult Dance Competition to Florida
Maestro Michelangelo Canale, an internationally renowned ballet master, has founded the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, bringing world-class training, an adult ballet competition, and global dance events to the region. - February 10, 2026 - St. Petersburg Festival of Dance
Concert Artists Guild’s ArcoStrum Presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York
Winners of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition, ArcoStrum presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York City. The violin–guitar duo performs music spanning Baroque, tango, film, and Chinese traditions, highlighting inventive programming and cross-cultural artistry. - January 22, 2026 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Professional Dance Network (PDN) Announces "Treasures of the World," a Celebration of Global Culture
A cultural festival is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The event will celebrate dance, music, food, and arts representing various global cultures. Admission to the festival grounds is free. A Cultural Dance Performance, a central feature of the day, will begin at 3:00 PM at the James Armstrong Theatre. - January 12, 2026 - Professional Dance Network
Northeastern Ballet Theatre Announces Open Auditions for Its Production of Cinderella
Open Tryouts January 17-18 | Family-Friendly Performances May 2-3 at Kingswood Regional Arts Center Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is excited to announce open auditions for its spring production of Cinderella—a timeless tale of magic, transformation, and good triumphing over evil. Dancers... - December 22, 2025 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. - November 25, 2025 - Image Quilt Productions, Inc.
Dogtown Dance Revives the 2025 Richmond Dance Festival
The Richmond Dance Festival returns on April 26, 2025, featuring performances by professional and emerging dance artists at two Richmond venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School. The festival will include a range of dance styles and is designed to be accessible to the broader community. Presented by Dogtown Dance, the event continues a legacy of supporting independent artists and creative expression. - April 14, 2025 - Dogtown Dance
Fiddling Through Time: Cross-Tuning from Baroque to Appalachia, March 5
March 5 at The Kosciuszko Foundation (15 E 65th St., NYC), The Bohemians present Amelia Sie & Friends present an enchanting journey through Scordatura from 17th-century Italian, German, and Scottish traditions to modern Appalachian fiddle. Scordatura alters standard string tuning for unique effects, chords, or timbres. Learn more about their performers: Amelia Sie (violin), Nathan Whittaker (cello), and Benjamin Katz (harpsichord). - February 21, 2025 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to New York
Learn the choreography from the viral sensation "Red Beret Girl Dance" from the "Matilda" musical film with the Red Beret Girl herself, Meesha Garbett. - June 21, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
Crown International Management Group Presents Exclusive One-Day Tennis Camp with Professional Player Madi Harrison in Denver, CO
An exclusive one-day tennis camp led by professional tennis player, Madi Harrison. Intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself. - June 16, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
Crown International Management Group Presents the Geo Explorer Hike Event
Join famed Mountaineer Lucy Westlake and Elley Ringo of "Elley Knows Rocks" for an exhilarating Geology Hike at the majestic Mt. Sanitas Trail in Boulder, Colorado. - May 31, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
January 23: The Bohemians Presents Prizewinning Violin & Guitar Duo "ArcoStrum" - an Unforgettable Fusion of Vivaldi, Piazzolla, and Chinese Tradition
Jan 23, 2024, at Home Studios, Union Square, The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club presents their opening concert featuring award-winning violin-guitar duo "ArcoStrum" TY Zhang and Strauss Shi. An evening with drinks, artisan cookies and a musical fusion featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango, and enchanting "Er Hu" music. - January 09, 2024 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Announcing The Bohemians' 117th Concert Season
The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club announces their five-concert 2023-2024 season and March benefit. January through June 2024 will present some remarkable collaborations with Concert Artists Guild, American Pianists Association, In Absentia Productions, Juilliard Historical Performance alumni, and the Second Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition. - January 09, 2024 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Boom Crack! Dance Company Presents "Ghetto Vintage" Hip Hop Dance Production
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company, a renowned Chicago Hip Hop dance company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 6th annual production, "Ghetto Vintage," taking place on December 2 and 3, 2023. This performance showcases BOOM CRACK!'s dynamic choreography, infectious beats, and immense talent. - October 20, 2023 - BOOM CRACK Dance Company
A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to Orlando
Learn the “Red Beret Girl” dance with Meesha Garbett. - August 16, 2023 - Crown International Management Group
A Documentary Film of the Godfather of Disco Streams for One Night Only
From the sophisticated Philly sound out of the famed Sigma Sound Studios session group MFSB; the glittering disco balls and pulsating dance floors in New York City’s discotheque with the sounds of percussion rhythm, flowing strings provided by the Salsoul Orchestra and the cutting edge musical genres of house, edm, and techno in the years beyond, follow the musical legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and for many, the Godfather of Disco, Vincent Montana Jr. - May 23, 2023 - Heavy Vibes The Film LLC
National Musical Theatre Festival Fosters the Next Generation of Performers
National Musical Theatre Festival Produces Over 200 Student Winners in Star-Studded Weekend of Performance, Education, and Magic. MTCA 2023 delivers an action-packed three days headlined by performances from Broadway stars and participating students. The magic of musical theatre took center stage... - April 02, 2023 - MTCA
The Caché Dance Project Launches to Empower Women through the Healing Power of Dance
The Caché Dance Project is an open dance movement that empowers women from all walks of life through the transformative power of dance. Based on the science of the body-mind connection and the power of positive mindset, this project is helping women reclaim their Divine Femininity. - March 24, 2023 - The Caché Dance Project
The Bohemians Announce Finalists of the Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition
Today, The Bohemians: New York Musician’s Club announced three finalists of the Club’s first Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition. These three young pianists will compete over a two-part final round on December 18th and 19th. The finalists were selected from a virtual preliminary... - December 09, 2022 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Ballet Arts Partners with Adelphi Orchestra for "The Nutcracker"
This year, Ballet Arts’ annual performance of “The Nutcracker” comes with an early holiday gift – live orchestral music. Ballet Arts, a premiere dance school serving the New York and New Jersey area, is partnering with Adelphi Orchestra for its first-ever ballet with concert musicians. - November 18, 2022 - BalletArts
NBT Announces a Thanksgiving Weekend of the Nutcracker at Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro
Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is pleased to announce a special Holiday Weekend of Nutcracker performances November 26-27 at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro, NH. Based on the original Boston Ballet Nutcracker, in which NBT Artistic Director Edra Toth danced the role of Sugar Plum Fairy,... - October 24, 2022 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Freaks With Lines Dance Company Fall Gala Event Celebrates the Burgeoning Company's New Look with 5 Live Ballet Performances and Wine Tasting
Freaks With Lines, an avant-garde contemporary ballet company, celebrates new digital presence with live performances and wine tasting at its Fall Gala Event, Saturday, October 1 at 6PM. - September 08, 2022 - Freaks With Lies
Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is Thrilled to Announce That NH Magazine Has Selected NBT's Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022
NH Magazine Has Selected Northeastern Ballet Theatre Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022. Led by Founder and Artistic Director Edra Toth, former Prima Ballerina of the Boston Ballet, the family-friendly production features dancers from New Hampshire and the Greater Boston Area, hand-crafted costumes, and state-of-the-art digital backgrounds. - June 30, 2022 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Choreographer & Mentor Andye J Joins Monsters of HipHop in New Expanded Role
Monsters of HipHop is thrilled and honored to announce that Monsters Show Alumni and current AList Faculty member Andye J has joined the team in an expanded role. In addition to teaching in select Monsters cities, Andye will take on the position of Program Support Coordinator. In this role, she... - May 26, 2022 - Monsters Dance Conventions
Fresh Squeezed Opera Premieres AI Opera, Self Defined Circuits
Self Defined Circuits Premieres May 3 for a limited run at the HERE Performing Arts Center. - March 10, 2022 - Fresh Squeezed Opera
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company’s Gala Taking The Den Theater Stage
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company is back and bringing a new high energy production to Chicago audiences. Known for their distinct style that breaks the boundaries of traditional hip-hop, it will be a show that undoubtedly inspires dancers and non-dancers alike. The Gala at The Den Theater on Sat., Dec. 4th, will feature the world premiere of their fifth production, “Three” as the main event, audiences will experience exactly how this award-winning company makes music visible. - November 25, 2021 - BOOM CRACK! Dance Company
Holiday Classic "Nutcracker" Gets Massive Makeover in Revolution Dance Theatre’s "Hot Chocolate"
New holiday concert set to debut at the Aronoff Center this December - November 01, 2021 - Revolution Dance Theatre
Aim High's 29 Free Online Dance Classes for Adults and Children
We're Aim High Dance academy and we are offering 29 free dance classes for adults and children all online. These are weekly classes that will be going on until the end of March. - December 23, 2020 - Aim High Dance Academy
Athena Art Awards-Dance Category: Global Entries Are Open Now
The Global nomination and selection for Athena Art Awards – Dance Category established by Athena Cultural Education Foundation, is officially launched. Athena Art Awards is an annual international professional award for arts and education and was founded by Athena Culture Education... - November 09, 2020 - Athena Culture Education Foundation
Epicenter for the Arts Announces New Performing Arts Training Facility
Epicenter for the Arts just started their eighth season in Southlake and will be moving to a larger facility soon. They are excited to share about their expansion with their Southlake families and the surrounding communities. They would love to set up a time to speak more about who they are and what they do. - October 05, 2020 - Epicenter for the Arts
Radically Inclusive Dance Group Launches 5th Annual ON DISPLAY GLOBAL in Honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Heidi Latsky Dance holds durational Zoom performance with worldwide participation. - September 26, 2020 - Heidi Latsky Dance
Conductor Ming Luke Assembles Major Players in the Ballet Industry for New Chat Series
Musical Point(e)s features Zoom Conversations with Stars from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and more. - September 04, 2020 - Maestro Ming Luke
El Toro Training's Speedwraps - The Reinvention of the Ankle Weight Are Gaining Significant Traction in Fitness & Dance Studios Around the Globe
The next generation of wearable weight systems has taken several new markets by storm. Although the product was invented with Soccer in mind to increase foot speed and agility it has now become clear that the fitness industry and the dance world have identified Speedwraps as mandated equipment for many classes and studios. - July 05, 2020 - El Toro Training
Anastassia Ballroom Goes Virtual with Online Dancing Program
Anastassia Ballroom & Dance has launched a new virtual ballroom dance program to help others stay active and socialize through ballroom dance fitness. Dance classes incorporate a live, video coaching format taught by a dedicated dancesport professional. Participants can enjoy weekly group... - April 14, 2020 - Anastassia Ballroom & Dance
Firefall Performs in Dearborn March 14
Firefall, Orleans and The Babys will perform at the Michael A. Guido Theater in Dearborn, Michigan on March 14. - February 28, 2020 - City of Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department
Dance Company "LSL Dance Co" Promises Sustainability Through Creativity by Empowering Dancers to "Put Their Foot Down" on Environment Issues via Dance, Fashion & Art
The Tainted Nature movement has manifested through a 2020 Spring-Summer Dancewear collection which explores the malpractices of modern society and polluting practices that have tainted nature. This collection is also a stage of transformation for LSL as a brand as it begins its transition to more sustainable & ethical practices. - January 16, 2020 - LSL Dance Co
Chamberlain Ballet Announces Special Guest Artists for Thanksgiving Weekend Production of The Nutcracker
Chamberlain Ballet announces this year’s special guest artists appearing in their annual production of The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, will perform as the Sugarplum Fairy. Her Cavalier for the performances is guest artist Tyler Angle, also a Principal Dancer... - October 25, 2019 - Chamberlain Ballet
Seattle Twerkshop Celebrates New Orleans Bounce Day with Twerk Workshops & Performances
Washington state honors New Orleans Bounce and twerking with a proclamation led by the Seattle Twerkshop. Governor Jay Inslee signed New Orleans Bounce Day proclamation for New Orleans Bounce on June 1, 2019. To commemorate, Seattle Twerkshop will be holding events throughout Washington. - May 26, 2019 - Seattle Twerkshop
Global Rhythms is Presenting Their First Annual Dance Showcase on June 8th, 2019
Three of Nelson’s finest dance instructors, Sarah MacGregor, Corrine Bundschuh and Marilyn Hatfield have joined forces to craft Nelson’s first Global Rhythms Dance Showcase on Saturday, June 8, 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson. "There are so many excellent dance studios in... - May 06, 2019 - Kesavah BellyDance
Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll to Present “What Do You Want to Be When You Give Up?”
Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll will present a new two-person one act play to premiere at The Mark O’Donnell Theatre at the Actors' Fund Arts Centre on March 16-17, 2019. - February 21, 2019 - Jump Rhythm
Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia
In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited
Connecticut Concert Ballet Presents The Nutcracker 2018
Connecticut Concert Ballet, a semi-professional not-for-profit organization, is proud to present the 2018 production of The Nutcracker in the Hartford, Connecticut area. - December 03, 2018 - Connecticut Concert Ballet
Kesavah BellyDance is Offering a Free Introductory Belly Dance Class in Nelson BC
Kesavah BellyDance will be holding a free interactive Belly Dance class in Nelson BC on January 15th, 2019. Come spice up your life, get fit, and have fun all at the same time. - November 22, 2018 - Kesavah BellyDance
Local Dance Team Needs DMV Help
Howard University's Ooh La La Dance team wants your votes to help them win the 2nd Annual Radiant Danceoff, sponsored by HBCU Dance and Proctor and Gamble. - October 23, 2018 - Ooh La La! Dance Line
Festival of Colors Offers Antidote for Politically Divided Times
Fun Free Event Champions Unity for People of All Ages and Backgrounds; Thousands of Tri-State Residents Will Celebrate Different Colors Along Hudson River (May 5, 2018) - March 30, 2018 - Surati for Performing Arts
I Am Tango by Tango Lovers
Directly from Argentina and Uruguay, Tango Lovers Company arrives with a troupe of 24 world-class tango musicians, dancers and singers to bring “I Am Tango” to cities throughout the US starting April 14, 2018 for 15 days. The live music will be led by the young prodigy considered one of... - February 23, 2018 - Tango Lovers
Belinda King to Debut New Productions Aboard Color Line
British production company teams up with new generation of creatives. - January 22, 2018 - Belinda King Creative Productions
Kesavah BellyDance in Nelson, BC Now Offers Gift Certificates for Dance Classes
Kesavah BellyDance is now offering gift certificates for Belly Dance Classes in Nelson, BC. - November 18, 2017 - Kesavah BellyDance
World's First Comprehensive Search Portal for Dance Schools Launched
Dance Nexus launches the world's largest search portal for dance studios and instructors. The vision of this easy-to-use and comprehensive website is to encourage more people to take on dancing, a proven way to better quality of life. - November 16, 2017 - Dance Nexus
Grab Your Chance to Get Enrolled at the Leading Kizomba Tanzkurs
Get introduced to the best Kizomba Tanzkurs, Salsa People, which happens to be the pioneering institute in Zurich. Here’s a report on what they are offering to learners. - November 15, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment