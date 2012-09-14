PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Chamberlain Ballet Announces Special Guest Artists for Thanksgiving Weekend Production of The Nutcracker Chamberlain Ballet announces this year’s special guest artists appearing in their annual production of The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, will perform as the Sugarplum Fairy. Her Cavalier for the performances is guest artist Tyler Angle, also a Principal Dancer for... - October 25, 2019 - Chamberlain Ballet

Seattle Twerkshop Celebrates New Orleans Bounce Day with Twerk Workshops & Performances Washington state honors New Orleans Bounce and twerking with a proclamation led by the Seattle Twerkshop. Governor Jay Inslee signed New Orleans Bounce Day proclamation for New Orleans Bounce on June 1, 2019. To commemorate, Seattle Twerkshop will be holding events throughout Washington. - May 26, 2019 - Seattle Twerkshop

Global Rhythms is Presenting Their First Annual Dance Showcase on June 8th, 2019 Three of Nelson’s finest dance instructors, Sarah MacGregor, Corrine Bundschuh and Marilyn Hatfield have joined forces to craft Nelson’s first Global Rhythms Dance Showcase on Saturday, June 8, 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson. "There are so many excellent dance studios in Nelson,"... - May 06, 2019 - Kesavah BellyDance

Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll to Present “What Do You Want to Be When You Give Up?” Jump Rhythm® and Ed and Helen Nicoll will present a new two-person one act play to premiere at The Mark O’Donnell Theatre at the Actors' Fund Arts Centre on March 16-17, 2019. - February 21, 2019 - Jump Rhythm

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

Connecticut Concert Ballet Presents The Nutcracker 2018 Connecticut Concert Ballet, a semi-professional not-for-profit organization, is proud to present the 2018 production of The Nutcracker in the Hartford, Connecticut area. - December 03, 2018 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

Kesavah BellyDance is Offering a Free Introductory Belly Dance Class in Nelson BC Kesavah BellyDance will be holding a free interactive Belly Dance class in Nelson BC on January 15th, 2019. Come spice up your life, get fit, and have fun all at the same time. - November 22, 2018 - Kesavah BellyDance

Local Dance Team Needs DMV Help Howard University's Ooh La La Dance team wants your votes to help them win the 2nd Annual Radiant Danceoff, sponsored by HBCU Dance and Proctor and Gamble. - October 23, 2018 - Ooh La La! Dance Line

Festival of Colors Offers Antidote for Politically Divided Times Fun Free Event Champions Unity for People of All Ages and Backgrounds; Thousands of Tri-State Residents Will Celebrate Different Colors Along Hudson River (May 5, 2018) - March 30, 2018 - Surati for Performing Arts

I Am Tango by Tango Lovers Directly from Argentina and Uruguay, Tango Lovers Company arrives with a troupe of 24 world-class tango musicians, dancers and singers to bring “I Am Tango” to cities throughout the US starting April 14, 2018 for 15 days. The live music will be led by the young prodigy considered one of the... - February 23, 2018 - Tango Lovers

Belinda King to Debut New Productions Aboard Color Line British production company teams up with new generation of creatives. - January 22, 2018 - Belinda King Creative Productions

Kesavah BellyDance in Nelson, BC Now Offers Gift Certificates for Dance Classes Kesavah BellyDance is now offering gift certificates for Belly Dance Classes in Nelson, BC. - November 18, 2017 - Kesavah BellyDance

World's First Comprehensive Search Portal for Dance Schools Launched Dance Nexus launches the world's largest search portal for dance studios and instructors. The vision of this easy-to-use and comprehensive website is to encourage more people to take on dancing, a proven way to better quality of life. - November 16, 2017 - Dance Nexus

Grab Your Chance to Get Enrolled at the Leading Kizomba Tanzkurs Get introduced to the best Kizomba Tanzkurs, Salsa People, which happens to be the pioneering institute in Zurich. Here’s a report on what they are offering to learners. - November 15, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

Capezio Introduces New Limited Edition Bejeweled Sugar Plum Pointe Shoe Capezio announces their newest addition to the Nutcracker pointe shoe collection. Featuring the famous Sugar Plum Fairy scene, this year’s limited edition pointe shoe is encrusted with over 2400 Swarovski® crystals in shades of Amethyst, Fuchsia, Smokey Mauve and Crystal. Details are reminiscent of fairy dust, sugar flakes, and elegant castle backdrops, just to name a few. - November 14, 2017 - Capezio

Swingin' the New Year 10th Anniversary Celebration Featuring The Jive Aces Swingin' the New Year is coming, New Year's Eve to the spectacular St. Petersburg Coliseum in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's the 10th Anniversary Celebration of this grand event, featuring UK swing sensations, The Jive Aces. This New Year's Eve celebration is Florida's biggest swing-dance event, attracting over 1,000 people each year. All ages are welcome. - November 08, 2017 - Swing Time

Salsa People Introduces Kizomba Lessons and Professional Courses Those wishing to learn Kizomba from the top Kizomba Zurich School have the best opportunity to do so. Salsa People is here with professional courses for these individuals. - October 29, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

Big Dreams for Bergen County Dancers Local Bergen County dancers from Nunnbetter Dance Theatre accepted to prestigious ballet intensives around the country. - September 22, 2017 - Nunnbetter Dance Theatre

The Best Bachata Training in Zurich Awaits Your Arrival As one of the pioneering Bachata Zurich institutes, Salsa People offers professional courses and intensive lessons to students. Here’s a short report on their offerings. - September 10, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

Longest Running Dance Studio in Arlington Heights, the DanceXpress Dance Studio Gets Complete Make-Over, Reinvests in Community and Hosts Grand Opening Event Owner of the oldest dance studio in Arlington Heights purchases new location in Arlington Heights and reinvests in the community. The DanceXpress Dance Studio gets completely remodeled and redesigned, including website, print, and social media re-branding. Grand Opening event to be held this weekend. - September 06, 2017 - The DanceXpress Dance Studio

Check Out the Interesting Bachata Training Courses Offered by Salsa People Salsa People has come up with intensive training for Bachata enthusiasts. Check out the details for complete information on their courses and classes. - August 30, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

"Christmas X 3" – Magical Realism Meets Ballet and Immersive Theatre Souliris productions, an independent ballet production company, is delighted to announce the premier of a magical realism ballet – ‘Christmas X 3’ – to be performed on 9 December 2017, in the Salles des Nations of the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Geneva, Switzerland. This... - August 26, 2017 - Souliris Productions

"Gourmet" Ballets – Souliris Productions "Fusion Cuisine" Souliris productions, an up and coming independent ballet production company based in Geneva, specialising in the production of unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations, are delighted to announce its official launch. Souliris productions looks at the production process of... - August 21, 2017 - Souliris Productions

Anastassia Ballroom & Dance Studio of Central Florida Celebrates Dance Anniversary Special with Style Dance the night away on Friday, August 25th at Anastassia Ballroom & Dance in Central Florida. Celebrate the three-year anniversary of owner Anastassia Abramenko’s dance studio with a ballroom dance extravaganza. The festivities begin at 7 pm and feature professional dancesport entertainment, appetizers, drinks, dance music and social dancing. - August 03, 2017 - Anastassia Ballroom & Dance

Salsa People Introduces Professional Salsa Kurse Zürich for Enthusiastic Learners Salsa People offers professional courses to enthusiastic learners. Check out the Salsa Kurse Zürich offered by them and get enrolled today. - July 19, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

Art Around Adams Returns to the Avenue on June 3 Art Around Adams: Two Mile Art & Music Walk returns to Adams Avenue on Saturday, June 3 for their 14th annual year. - May 17, 2017 - Exodus Studios

Connecticut Concert Ballet Presents Spring Show 2017 Connecticut Concert Ballet is proud to present its 2017 Spring Show in the Hartford, Connecticut area. Choreographers are Artistic Directors Wendy Fish-Lawrence and David Lawrence along with Lorelei Chang and Christina Shortt. Two performances will be held at the state of the art Bailey Auditorium at Manchester High School, 134 Middle Turnpike East, on Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. - May 10, 2017 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

Gravity & Grace Dance Studio is Now Open Gravity & Grace is a new dance studio located in North Central Phoenix. Offering quality dance education to students of all ages! New classes starting up for Teen/Adult and Preschool children. Please visit www.gravityandgracedance.com for more information. - April 12, 2017 - Gravity & Grace Dance Studio

dancEnlight Presents "Echoes Beyond the Forbidden City" dancEnlight, a professional non-profit modern dance company, is proud to present the 2017 world premiere of Echoes Beyond the Forbidden City in the Hartford, Connecticut area. Artistic Director Lorelei Chang and her dancers explore the many untold stories that unfolded behind the Forbidden City's high walls and heavy doors. Two performances will be held at the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium, 1678 Asylum Ave, West Hartford, CT on Saturday, March 25 at 2; Sunday, March 26 at 7:30. - March 26, 2017 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

DanceLifeMap Helps Dancers Find Dance Studios Around the World World dance studio directory DanceLifeMap (DLM) announced today the launch of its new platform, making it available to the general public. DLM invited teachers and studio owners across the globe to create free accounts and add their venues to the dance map. - February 25, 2017 - DanceLifeMap

Tango Lovers Celebrates the Centennial of the Cumparsita in Manhattan Tango Lovers will arrive to Manhattan and will perform its award winning show celebrating the Centennial of La Cumparsita, the most iconic tango in the world. - February 07, 2017 - Tango Lovers

Salsa People Secured 5th Rank on WLDC 2016 Salsa People made everybody proud by achieving the prestigious 5th rank in World Latin Dance Cup Championship. Check out the news for more details! - January 27, 2017 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

Cocktail Hour: The Show Performed by Ballets with a Twist Comes to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center® New York City’s Ballets with a Twist brings a taste of the Big Apple to The Villages® with a performance of Cocktail Hour: The Show at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center® (1051 Main Street) on Sunday, January 22, at 7pm. Tickets are $20 to $42. To purchase, visit http://www.thesharon.com... - January 11, 2017 - Ballets with a Twist

Bharathanjali, Dance School in Abudhabi, Proudly Presents Dance Feast; A Combination of Bharatanatyam & Kuchipudi Bharathanjali, Dance school in Abu dhabi, established by Renowned Dancer Priya Manoj is arranging a classical dance feast at India Social & Cultural centre, Abu Dhabi on 6th January 2016. Free entry for all. - January 05, 2017 - Bharathanjali

GlowRage Reveals the Carnival of Color 2017 Tour Dates GlowRage Events Inc., today announces the first of their 2017 tour dates, which will immerse guests in a brand new experience, ‘The Carnival Of Color.’ Phase one of this tour will include several states in the United States, such as, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi,... - January 04, 2017 - GlowRage Events

Veeru from Literacy India Foundation Wins "Dancing Stars Ki Khoj" Hosted by Zenith Dance Institute The dance competition hosted by Zenith Dance Institute on 6th December 2016 at Lok Kala Manch – "Dancing stars ki khoj" for NGO kids in Delhi was won by Veeru from Literacy India foundation. - December 15, 2016 - Zenith Dance Institute

Kesavah Belly Dance in Nelson BC Adds New Level II Classes Kesavah BellyDance in Nelson BC is adding a new Level II Belly Dancing class starting on January 10th, 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Kesavah BellyDance

Ballet Arts of Austin Welcomes Students Aged 3 to Adult for Inaugural Year of Superb Classical Ballet Training Ballet Arts of Austin is a new ballet academy on West Anderson Lane in Austin, Texas. Founded by Lori Bodine Benold, formerly of San Francisco Ballet, the school opened its doors in April 2016. Professional faculty provide all students with a strong foundation in Russian-based classical ballet technique and artistry. Ballet Arts will host an Open House on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. - September 09, 2016 - Ballet Arts of Austin

The Pioneering Salsa Tanz Institute in Zurich Introduces Salsa Training Courses Get introduced to the best Salsa Tanzschule offering unique Salsa Tanz training sessions. Joining targeted and comprehensive courses will inevitably help students master the art of performing Salsa. - September 04, 2016 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment

518 Break Announces Fall Open House At 518 Break, your youth will build confidence, musicality, and learn some of the most impressive dance moves in the hip-hop world. - August 19, 2016 - 518 Break

Westchester Community College Presents Ballets with a Twist Performing Cocktail Hour: The Show New York City’s Ballets with a Twist sets the mood for the holiday season with a performance of Cocktail Hour: The Show at the Academic Arts Theater at Westchester Community College (75 Grasslands Road) on Saturday, November 19, at 8pm. Tickets are $24 general admission; $22 for seniors, WCC faculty/staff... - August 11, 2016 - Ballets with a Twist

"Naivedyam" - Mohiniyattam Dance Performance by Bharathanjali, Classical Dance School in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi Bharathanjali, a classical dance school in Abu Dhabi, presents Mohiniyattam dance performance by renowned dancer Priya Manoj and her Disciples. - July 25, 2016 - Bharathanjali

Sip, Paint, and Samba Fundraiser Samba Colorado, Colorado's premier Brazillian Dance Company, presents the Sip, Paint, and Samba Fundraiser. - June 22, 2016 - Samba Colorado

Staten Island Dance School Russian Mazaik to Donate Proceeds to Animal Shelter Russian Mazaik founder, Elena Bolotina has partnered with Angels On Earth Rescue to donate all proceeds from her school's dance showcase to help innocent animals get a second chance at finding a loving home. - May 25, 2016 - Russian Mazaik

Connecticut Concert Ballet Presents Spring Performance From Fairytale characters to examining Life Forces around us, Connecticut Concert Ballet’s spring showcase really moves. - May 11, 2016 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

DancEnlight Presents "Empty Space" DancEnlight, a professional not for profit modern dance company, is proud to present the 2016 world premiere of "Empty Space" in the Hartford, Connecticut area. Artistic Director Lorelei Chang and her dancers explore the potential of emptiness. Two performances will be held at the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium in the Bruyette Athenaeum, 1678 Asylum Ave, West Hartford, CT on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 p.m. - March 09, 2016 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

Kesavah BellyDance in Nelson, BC Adds More Classes for All Levels Kesavah BellyDance in Nelson, BC is adding two new Belly Dancing classes starting on April 5th, 2016. - February 29, 2016 - Kesavah BellyDance

“Defund THIS 2: Electric Vulvaloo” Uses Sex to Sell…Women’s Right to Choose Burlesque fundraiser returns to support access to women’s healthcare. - February 04, 2016 - Dirty Bird Burlesque

Salsa People Promotes Variety of Salsa Dance Programmes in This Year Salsa People is a Zurich Based dancing school and club that provides a range of courses in salsa and other forms of dance disciplines across a multiple chain of students in best proportions. - January 21, 2016 - Salsa People Dance Studio & Entertainment