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Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester. - December 23, 2024 - UnrealKingdoms
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Luckaton Launches $LUKT Token Presale: Next Big Opportunity in 100x Stake-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming
Luckaton, a pioneering blockchain gaming platform, has officially launched its $LUKT token presale on July 21, 2024. As an innovative play-to-earn (P2E) platform, Luckaton revolutionizes gaming by quantifying and harnessing personal luck. During the presale, 50% of $LUKT tokens will be available, offering early investors an exclusive opportunity before the decentralized exchange (DEX) listing. - July 25, 2024 - Luckaton
The Bliss-Box Bridge Takes the Power of Bliss-Box Adapters to a Console
Bliss-Box with its impressive compatibility is set to elevate its offerings. The company is designing new methods to configure, enable wireless functionality, and expand its capabilities. Why limit all this Bliss to a computer? The Bridge allows any controller to be used on any console. This is made possible because the Bliss-Box utilizes LLAPI to transmit data over the USB lines. - July 15, 2024 - Bliss-Box LLC
UK Gambling Industry Reaches £15 Billion: New Report Contextualizes This Staggering Figure
The UK gambling industry is valued at £15 billion, surpassing major economic sectors and highlighting its substantial economic impact. - May 29, 2024 - Kabono
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Wintoro Sportsbook Elevates the Gaming Experience by Adding Two Cutting-Edge Casino Software Providers
Wintoro Sportsbook, a leading name in the online gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the integration of state-of-the-art casino software, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its valued patrons. In response to the ever-growing demands of our diverse player community, Wintoro Sportsbook... - January 11, 2024 - Wintoro
RealCappers.com Revolutionizes UFC and MMA Fan Engagement with Innovative Mobile App
Capitalizing on UFC's Surge and Anticipating Wider Sports Betting Regulation in the US - October 01, 2023 - AP3 LLC dba RealCappers.com
Wintoro Sportsbook Launches with an Exceptional Betting Experience
Wintoro, a new player in the world of sports betting, is proud to announce its official launch. With a relentless commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and responsible gambling, Wintoro aims to transform sports enthusiasts' engagement with their favorite games. Hunter Raven, GM At Wintoro... - July 03, 2023 - Wintoro
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - June 15, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
OnlineCasinos.net Whitepaper: The Boom of Online Gambling in Canada - Trends & Statistics 2023
OnlineCasinos.net releases an In-depth analysis of market trends, regulations, and future projections for the rapidly growing Canadian online gambling sector. - May 30, 2023 - OnlineCasinos.net
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - March 13, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Gemini Casino USA Friendly Online Casino Introduces CashApp as New Payment Method for the USA Market
Gemini Casino is a USA friendly online casino that now supports CashApp as a deposit method. - February 04, 2023 - GeminiCasino.io
Equine Info Exchange Broadens Global Platform with Wagering and Gaming
EquineInfoExchange.com (EIE) has decades of expertise in all aspects of the luxury, sporting and equestrian lifestyle. Wagering and Gaming is a new section created to serve the interest in sports gambling and online wagering for their engaged audience. Their robust platform already includes 150 sections of comprehensive horse-related content. EIE is now accepting sponsored articles. - December 09, 2022 - Equine Info Exchange LLC
Fright Knight Legend New Game Launch Date Set For Dec. 14
LunarEx Games today announces an updated launch date for the game Fright Night Legend, updating the release date to Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 due to some technical challenges with development. Great feedback on the game was given at the DreamHack Atlanta Expo and would like to make the gameplay even... - November 25, 2022 - LunarEx Games LLC
Fright Knight Legend, Latest Beat ‘Em Up Adventure Game from LunarEx Games, Debuts on Steam
LunarEx Games today announces the Steam release of Fright Night Legend, an action-packed beat 'em-up adventure game published by solo game developer Marcel Rosado. The self-published feat comes to Steam on November 23. Whimsical, challenging, and perfect for playing with friends on local and online... - October 19, 2022 - LunarEx Games LLC
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways. - October 03, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Infinitybet.ag Raises the Stakes in Online Gaming with the Addition of its Online Poker Platform InfinityPoker.io
Online Casino Sports Betting Firm Launches Poker Platform. - August 29, 2022 - Infinitybet.ag
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival II at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's second Mixed Game Festival will be held from June 12-16 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Package, free poker merchandise, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - May 30, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
The Contemporary Art Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort Announce: "Legacy: The Art of Steve Ross"
The Contemporary Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort is pleased to announce that artist Steve Ross, son of the famed painter and public-television personality Bob Ross, will be showing his original work for the first time in a solo show and at a contemporary art gallery in the resort’s designated art space. In addition, Mr. Ross will be conducting a one-day exclusive painting workshop in the resort-casino’s event center the following day. - April 19, 2022 - Northern Waters Casino Resort
Vincell Studios Releases the Puzzler Edition on the iOS Platform
Vincell Studios is releasing an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series for the iOS platform. - April 14, 2022 - Vincell Studios Inc
Happaning Shortlisted for Startup Awards National Series
Happaning has been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the region after being shortlisted as part of a brand new awards programme. - April 09, 2022 - Happaning
The Evolution of Gaming Introduces the Next Generation of Video Gaming with Monetized Video Game Competition Platform
Today, The Evolution of Gaming LLC, of St. Kitts & Nevis and Wyoming, USA, announced, today, their plans to launch a video game competition platform that will monetize video gaming for gamers worldwide. The company states that the online video game competition platform, hosted at https://evolutionofgaming.io, will enable gamers of all skill levels to join competitions of top-rated game titles they are already playing; now with the financial motivation of earning for each competition they win. - April 08, 2022 - The Evolution of Gaming
Vincell Studios Releases a New Game Mode, Puzzler Edition
Vincell Studios kicks off New Year 2022 with Puzzler Edition, an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series. The puzzler pack edition is a collection of some of the most popular puzzles from the past game titles. However, it’s not just a bundle of old puzzles. The puzzles have been... - January 07, 2022 - Vincell Studios Inc
Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery Game Stands Out at the India Game Developer Conference 2021
Vincell Studios Inc. has recently received second place at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in the Indie Game of the Year category for its thrilling new game in the Hidden Escape series. Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery game was chosen as a runner-up by IGDC from several games entries from... - December 02, 2021 - Vincell Studios Inc
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Launching Playport’s™ Mobile, Class II Instant Win Game Platform
More ways to play and win with real-money Class II instant win games. - November 17, 2021 - Playport Gaming Systems
Upper 9 Media Launches Odds Assist to Help Sports Bettors Compare Sportsbooks & Make More Educated Betting Decisions
Odds Assist features in-depth sportsbook reviews, state sports betting guides, free tools and more. - July 29, 2021 - Upper 9 Media
Esukan.gg Launches Hebat Challenge Global Tournament in Collaboration with Techninier
Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd (“Techninier”), has launched an epic mobile game tournament called Hebat Challenge which offers RM1,000 in cash prizes. The tournament is organized by Esukan.gg... - June 25, 2021 - Techninier Sdn. Bhd.
Esukan.gg Launches First National Level Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) in Malaysia
Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn. Bhd. (“Techninier”) to allow Malaysian esports enthusiasts to participate, watch and organize esports tournaments anywhere at any time, has launched its first... - June 18, 2021 - Techninier Sdn. Bhd.
Mark Hall-Patton to Appear at Casino Collectibles Show in Vegas June 19
“Pawn Stars” most-consulted American History expert will greet attendees and sign autographs at casino memorabilia show June 19th in Las Vegas. - June 02, 2021 - Casino Collectibles Association
TPC eMedia, a Division of TPC Commedia LLC Launches New Cash Hunting Game in South Bend, Indiana - Get Cash During Pandemic - Portion of Profits to Local Charities
TPC eMedia, a division of TPC Commedia LLC, launched a new real world cash hunting game called Hidden Cash Hunts, starting in Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana. - April 06, 2021 - TPC Commedia LLC
Las Atlantis Casino Goes Live
Las Atlantis is the fifth casino brand created by Top One Partners, creators of El Royale, Aussie Play, Red Dog and Slots Empire. Like other projects, the platform has an interesting concept and diverse gameplay, not to mention a vast system of bonuses. Earlier this month, a new online casino... - October 16, 2020 - Las Atlantis Casino
Vincell Studio Brings a New Hidden Object Game
Experience life as an elite secret agent. - September 20, 2020 - Vincell Studios Inc
Americas Cardroom Announces Major Enhancements to MOMOMO PKO Tournament Series
MOMOMO PKO, which runs from September 9 through November 1, will now also include regular No Limit Hold’em tournaments with some increased guarantees. - September 03, 2020 - Americas Cardroom
Sanguine Pro Esports Teams Earn Number One World Spot in Hi-Rez Studio Major Esports Titles, SMITE & Paladins
Sanguine Esports, a professional competitive gaming brand, has just finished 1st place in the spring split of the 2020 season in top Hi-Rez Studios Titles, SMITE & Paladins. Additionally, the Sanguine Paladins team was invited to the Paladins Summer Playoffs to compete against opposing teams from North America, Europe, & Brazil. Through adversity, the group of players won the grand finals of the tournament thus earning the title, best Paladins team in the world. - July 01, 2020 - Sanguine Esports