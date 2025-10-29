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PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
X-faces Brings Fast, Data-Driven Identity Verification to iGaming Operators
X-faces helps operators cut losses by uniting instant KYC, fraud prevention and behavioural analytics. Already adopted by major platforms, it reduced fraudulent affiliate traffic by 75%, protecting revenues and building player trust while keeping onboarding seamless. - September 25, 2025 - X-faces
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Introducing Community-Driven Content Creation and Fact-Checking at cryptogambling.com
Multibrands Digital announces community-centric content features at cryptogambling.com and invites the public to be part of the incentivized launch phase (Q2 2025). - February 21, 2025 - Multibrands Digital
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
CasinoAllianz Introduces AI-Powered Feature to Enhance Player Experience and Promote Responsible Gambling
CasinoAllianz has launched a new AI-powered feature designed to enhance the online gaming experience by offering personalized game recommendations. The technology also includes safeguards to promote responsible gambling, reflecting CasinoAllianz's commitment to player safety and innovation in the gaming industry. This development represents an important advancement in how players interact with online gaming platforms. - September 05, 2024 - CasinoAllianz
U.S.-Based 10 Ten Gaming Launches SmilesCasino.com
Los Angeles, California, September 3, 2024: 10 Ten Gaming has announced the launch of SmilesCasino.com, a new social casino poised to transform social casino gaming. - September 05, 2024 - 10 Ten Gaming
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
How BetVictor is Focused on Sustainability in Online Gambling
As a leading online casino gaming company, BetVictor is acutely aware of the evolving landscape of the industry. In the UK, where online gambling plays a significant role in entertainment, the push toward sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity. BetVictor believes that adopting... - August 05, 2024 - BetVictor
Spinberry LTD Partners With Caesars Digital
Spinberry LTD. partners with Caesars Digital to launch unique features including Spectacular Link, Feature Spin, and more on Caesars Digital iGaming platforms. - August 02, 2024 - Spinberry LTD
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
UK Gambling Industry Reaches £15 Billion: New Report Contextualizes This Staggering Figure
The UK gambling industry is valued at £15 billion, surpassing major economic sectors and highlighting its substantial economic impact. - May 29, 2024 - Kabono
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Wintoro Sportsbook Elevates the Gaming Experience by Adding Two Cutting-Edge Casino Software Providers
Wintoro Sportsbook, a leading name in the online gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the integration of state-of-the-art casino software, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its valued patrons. In response to the ever-growing demands of our diverse player community, Wintoro Sportsbook... - January 11, 2024 - Wintoro
DSPYT - CodeVerse - Shaping the Future of Programming, Data Science, and Blockchain
Data science, blockchain, DSPYT community, decentralized autonomous organization, programming, prediction accuracy, AI success, Synthetix, DeFi, blockchain cybersecurity, CBDCs, technologies. - December 25, 2023 - DSPYT DAO
ODDSworks Enhances Game Library; Partners with Konquer to Bring Innovative, Novel Games to North America
ODDSworks is proud to announce that an agreement has been finalized to bring Konquer’s unique and innovative casino games to the BETguard™ Remote Game Server. Konquer plans to provide a continuing series of unique games over the next several years. The team builds a small handful of... - August 23, 2023 - ODDSworks
Bookiehelper.com Enters the Gambling Software Provider Arena
BookieHelper.com has launched a betting software platform aiming to revolutionize online bookies' operations. They provide concierge-style support, professional assistance, and scalable solutions for both small and large betting operators. The platform offers pre-game and dynamic live betting, virtual and live dealer casinos, a prop builder, and premium racebook software. Free call center services, multiple language support, and secure cryptocurrency payments are also provided. - July 03, 2023 - Bookie Helper
Wintoro Sportsbook Launches with an Exceptional Betting Experience
Wintoro, a new player in the world of sports betting, is proud to announce its official launch. With a relentless commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and responsible gambling, Wintoro aims to transform sports enthusiasts' engagement with their favorite games. Hunter Raven, GM At Wintoro... - July 03, 2023 - Wintoro
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - June 15, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
OnlineCasinos.net Whitepaper: The Boom of Online Gambling in Canada - Trends & Statistics 2023
OnlineCasinos.net releases an In-depth analysis of market trends, regulations, and future projections for the rapidly growing Canadian online gambling sector. - May 30, 2023 - OnlineCasinos.net
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - March 13, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
Home.ca Launches Cutting-Edge Real Estate Apps for Canadians
Home.ca, the leading technology-driven real estate marketplace in Canada, has announced the launch of its new iOS and Android apps aimed at revolutionizing the way Canadians search, buy, and sell homes. The apps offer a wealth of free real estate data and analytics, along with an intuitive interface and powerful search capabilities, to empower consumers with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their biggest investment - their home. - February 11, 2023 - Home.ca
Gemini Casino USA Friendly Online Casino Introduces CashApp as New Payment Method for the USA Market
Gemini Casino is a USA friendly online casino that now supports CashApp as a deposit method. - February 04, 2023 - GeminiCasino.io
Winbox Launches New and Improved Mobile App
Winbox, the leading online gaming platform in Malaysia, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved mobile application for iOS and Android. The updated app offers players an even more seamless and convenient gaming experience with a new, user-friendly interface and enhanced security... - January 19, 2023 - winbox77.asia
How is Omnihorse Reshaping Horse Racing Industry?
Just because horse racing is limited to people willing to put a lot of wealth behind it, doesn’t mean there’s no space for the sport of kings into NFT space. - January 05, 2023 - Omnihorse
Equine Info Exchange Broadens Global Platform with Wagering and Gaming
EquineInfoExchange.com (EIE) has decades of expertise in all aspects of the luxury, sporting and equestrian lifestyle. Wagering and Gaming is a new section created to serve the interest in sports gambling and online wagering for their engaged audience. Their robust platform already includes 150 sections of comprehensive horse-related content. EIE is now accepting sponsored articles. - December 09, 2022 - Equine Info Exchange LLC
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways. - October 03, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Surge.Media is Happy to Announce the Onboarding of Cipher Sports Technology Group as Its Latest Customer
Surge.Media will be providing its Automated Marketing System to Cipher Sports Technology Group, bringing a high level of hyper personalized customer communication and automation to the groups web brands. Using Surge. technology will assist in enabling Cipher’s customers to receive valuable... - September 07, 2022 - Surge.Media
Infinitybet.ag Raises the Stakes in Online Gaming with the Addition of its Online Poker Platform InfinityPoker.io
Online Casino Sports Betting Firm Launches Poker Platform. - August 29, 2022 - Infinitybet.ag
ComOps to be Title Sponsor for the 5th Annual Revparblems Fantasy Football League
Influencer Calvin Tilokee, CEO and Creative Director of RevPAR Media LLC, is back with the Revparblems Fantasy Football League, sponsored by ComOps. - August 28, 2022 - ComOps
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival II at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's second Mixed Game Festival will be held from June 12-16 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Package, free poker merchandise, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - May 30, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
The Evolution of Gaming Introduces the Next Generation of Video Gaming with Monetized Video Game Competition Platform
Today, The Evolution of Gaming LLC, of St. Kitts & Nevis and Wyoming, USA, announced, today, their plans to launch a video game competition platform that will monetize video gaming for gamers worldwide. The company states that the online video game competition platform, hosted at https://evolutionofgaming.io, will enable gamers of all skill levels to join competitions of top-rated game titles they are already playing; now with the financial motivation of earning for each competition they win. - April 08, 2022 - The Evolution of Gaming
Blue Line Bets NHL Betting Podcast Now Streaming Daily
Red Hot Daily NHL Betting Podcast from a Pro. - March 09, 2022 - Jeff Hochman
How Blockchain is Changing the Real Estate Industry
With the advent of blockchain technology, the real estate industry as we know it will never be the same. Not only will this revolutionary financial system change how people buy and sell property, but it’s also being used to create new and innovative ways to perform basic real estate-related... - March 04, 2022 - Homerun Token
Homerun Token, a Multi-Chain Hybrid Real Estate Investment Token with Staking Rewards & Reflections
With a successful public launch February 12th, 2022, let's take a look and see how Hmrn token will disrupt the conventional real estate investing models available. How will Homerun Token offer investors exposure to real estate in both the physical world and the virtual one? And why should real... - February 28, 2022 - Homerun Token
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Launching Playport’s™ Mobile, Class II Instant Win Game Platform
More ways to play and win with real-money Class II instant win games. - November 17, 2021 - Playport Gaming Systems
Upper 9 Media Launches Odds Assist to Help Sports Bettors Compare Sportsbooks & Make More Educated Betting Decisions
Odds Assist features in-depth sportsbook reviews, state sports betting guides, free tools and more. - July 29, 2021 - Upper 9 Media
PayPerHead Set to Begin New Pricing Until Super Bowl Promo
Sportsbook software company PayPerHead is about to release its most extended promotion of the year. The company's Super Bowl Promo begins in July and lasts until the 2022 NFL Championship. The National Football League has added an extra game this season, pushing both the playoffs and the 2022... - June 29, 2021 - PayPerHead
EURO 2020 in 2021 to Increase PayPerHead Agent Revenue
PayPerHead bookie agents expect to benefit from ESPN+ showing all 51 group play matches at EURO 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to push EURO 2020 to this year. When asked why UEFA didn’t change the name from EURO 2020 to EURO 2021, the... - June 18, 2021 - PayPerHead
ASX Enters Distribution Agreement with 4Tune Entertainment for North American Sports Gaming Markets
ASX is a new fantasy sports betting company led by gaming industry visionary Paddy Power. The deal has the potential to reach over 90 million digital users in the US. - May 24, 2021 - American SportZ Exchange