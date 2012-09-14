PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide

Superior Group VIP Releases Bitcoin Instant Payments SuperiorShare has announced that the brands it represents in Superior Casino, 24VIP Casino and 888Tiger Casino will now process Bitcoin payments instantly. The popular digital currency has seen an astonishing rise over the last years and players from all parts of the globe are using this cryptocurrency... - July 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Ascensus Interactive's Flagship Poker Brand PCFPoker is Now Live on the Microgaming Poker Network London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Surebet247 Bet Builder; The New Deal for Punters Nigeria’s leading sports betting company has blazed the trail as usual by being the first to introduce the bet builder feature in Nigeria. Surebet247 (Chess Plus Internation Ltd) introduced the bet builder feature with other unique features like the Pulse Bet, Action Bet and Fast market. - April 10, 2019 - ChessPlus International Limited

Superior Group Acquires 888 Tiger Casino Superior Gaming Group, operator of the finest online casinos in the industry in SuperiorCasino.com and 24VIP.com, has announced the acquisition of 888 Tiger Casino. - March 08, 2019 - SuperiorShare

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

StarLadder and LOOT.BET Collaborate to Host CS:GO Analytical Show Consisting of Top Talents StarLadder, the largest esports operator in CIS, and LOOT.BET, a world-leading esports bookmaker, launched a joint analytical and entertainment broadcast “LOOT.BET Show” dedicated towards major Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. The show is hosted by most popular Russian speaking talents... - February 26, 2019 - Livestream Ltd.

SuperiorShare Launches New In-House Affiliate Program The new Affiliate Program has been built around the concept of simplicity, flexibility and adaptability. - February 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia 123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited

Gamble On Podcast #10: G2E, New Mexico Sports Betting, RG Network (with Cal Spears) Gamble On, a weekly podcast hosted by USBets Managing Editor Eric Raskin and Senior Analyst and Pulitzer Prize finalist John Brennan, returns with on-the-scene reporting from the G2E conference in Las Vegas, analysis of New Mexico’s surprise entry into sports betting, and DraftKings’ first live championship in the sports wagering space, plus a conversation with RotoGrinders CEO Cal Spears about the launch of the RG Network. - October 14, 2018 - USBets

24VIP Casino Announces Its Presence in Latin America and the Entire Spanish-Speaking World The Superior Share casino group continues to increase its international presence in response to the constant growth of online casino players in Latin America and other Spanish-speaking markets. With this in mind, and just as Superior Casino has done for many years, 24VIP Casino announces its new version... - August 19, 2018 - SuperiorShare

Boom Fantasy Crowns First "Boom Streaks" Champion, Daily Fantasy Insider CEO Justin MacMahan Wins $10,000 from $1 Entry Fee Boom Fantasy, a leading innovator in the daily fantasy sports industry, announced today that its latest gameplay innovation, Boom Streaks, has produced its first $10,000 winner. The $10,000 champ was none other than established DFS pro Justin MacMahan, who also heads up the growing fantasy contest site... - August 06, 2018 - Boom Fantasy

Visionary iGaming Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables Visionary iGaming Expands Its Live Casino Studio and Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables. - June 14, 2018 - Visionary iGaming

New Casinos Product News: Dream Vegas Becomes Q2’s Best Casino New-Casinos.uk has selected their second quarter's best British site. Dream Vegas wins the second quarter thanks to a unique and user friendly design, a large game library, the market's most generous welcome bonus and unusually quick pay-outs. - June 01, 2018 - NewCasinos.com - Catena Media

Superior and 24VIP Casinos World Cup Promotions The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Russia from June 14th through July 15th. Superior Casino & 24VIP Casino players, as well as Superior Share affiliates, are invited to join in the World Cup fervor with two dedicated and rewarding events, which include free spins for players and Android... - May 18, 2018 - SuperiorShare

NewCasinosOnline.co Comments on UK Gambling Figures Each year, the UK Gambling Commission publishes a report of participation figures within the industry and they’ve just released the statistics for 2017. Overwhelmingly, it’s all about growth, with higher levels of gaming and stimulated numbers in the industry. Experts at New Casinos Online... - May 06, 2018 - NewCasinosOnline.co

NewCasinos.com Product News: Lets Bet Release World's 1st Talk Show for Online Casino New Casinos latest review covers Lets Bet, a new website that provides a type of social interaction to players. Through the world’s first talk show created for the online casino market, the company provides seven hours of daily entertainment from an interactive live show. Daily missions are given out by three female agents, adding a level of excitement and reward to the mix. - April 27, 2018 - NewCasinos.com - Catena Media

BETFUN Entertainment Takes a Gamble on For-Fun Sports Betting BETFUN Entertainment Group, a Florida technology-marketing corporation registered in Florida, announced that it would begin building mobile apps based on fun sports gambling themes. But unlike other bookmakers, the BETFUN mobile sports book gaming apps will be completely free to play. “Our business... - April 10, 2018 - BETFUN Entertainment Group

Superior and 24VIP Casinos Support Bitcoin Betting Bitcoin is hitting the mainstream, and Superior Casino and 24VIP Casino are pleased to announce that bitcoin is supported and accepted as a payment method. Superior Casino pioneered the use of Bitcoin for the online gambling industry in 2014, revolutionizing the simplicity and security of online transactions. The... - February 22, 2018 - SuperiorShare

New Casinos Product News: Spin Rider Elected Best Site 2018 New Casinos in-depth review of this year's latest sites is complete. The winner has been appointed and there is no doubt that Spin Rider stands out from the crowd with a better gaming range, fancier design and higher bonuses than the competitors. Continue below to discover more about Spin Rider and a motivation why it is chosen as the best new casino site 2018. - February 03, 2018 - NewCasinos.com - Catena Media

New Casinos Product News: Releasing Market Interviews About 2018 New Casinos is launching an interview series with representatives of prominent sites being asked about the plans and expected events on the market in the coming year of 2018. The first interview is with 10 Bet Casino, one of the leading sports betting and online casino sites in the UK. - December 17, 2017 - NewCasinos.com - Catena Media

Bitcoin is Booming in Sports Betting Industry Says PayPerHead.com Bookies are racing to accommodate the industry’s billions of dollars spent in Bitcoin. - December 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

GamerSaloon.com Now Accepts Bitcoin Esports veteran, GamerSaloon, announces official Bitcoin integration into its video game tournament network. - December 08, 2017 - GamerSaloon

NewCasinos.com Product Release: Vegas Hero Goes Live To showcase the newest brands, NewCasinos.com, part of Catena Media, has made an in-depth evaluation on an exclusive partnership release, Vegas Hero. The new casino site is going live today with licenses from both United Kingdom and Malta. - December 01, 2017 - NewCasinos.com - Catena Media

Extreme Sports | First Anonymous Decentralized Wagering Platform Xsports has innovated a technology based on the same technology bitcoin runs on allowing for the same decentralization. Blockchain technology is changing the world, now you can make wagers on the Xsports platform and keeping that wager between you and whatever other participants you decide to include. Fully anonymous and no central point of failure. - November 27, 2017 - Extreme Sportsbook

Game.IO Announces New Official Website Has Been Launched for Yatzy Top dice game with more than 5.000.000 unique users on iOS, Android, Windows and Facebook, launched its website. - November 10, 2017 - Game.io

XSports - Extreme Sportsbook Launches Presale; Edgeless Blockchain Betting Attracts Investors Extreme Sportsbook offers its players a platform for placing bets without the middleman and without a house edge. The potential for mistrust between the players and the house will be completely removed from the equation using an incentive inspired blockchain Proof-Of-Stake trust protocol. This disruptive improvement to the wagering industry presents a unique opportunity for people that do not favor hypocritical government regulation. - November 09, 2017 - Extreme Sportsbook

SuperiorShare Announces the Launch of 24VIP Casino and Addition of New Affiliate Manager Superior Gaming Group announces the addition of a new casino brand to the company's portfolio of managed properties. 24VIPcasino.com joins SuperiorCasino.com, which has been live since 2006. To help facilitate expected growth, the company has also announced the addition of Connie Burstin to the team... - October 20, 2017 - SuperiorShare

Enticing Odds Push Mayweather-McGregor Toward Top Spot as Biggest Sports Betting Event in History The Mayweather-McGregor fight may top out as the biggest sports betting event of all time, surpassing the record $135 million wagered on last year’s Super Bowl. Mayweather, the undefeated middleweight, is the overwhelming favorite. But McGregor represents an element of unpredictability – in both technique and intensity – making this a night where anything can happen, and an enticing prospect for sports bettors. - August 23, 2017 - MyBookie.ag

Sloty Awarded Best New Casino in the Summer of 2017 New Casinos independent review team has awarded Sloty as the best new site in the summer of 2017. Reasons for winning include better recurring offers, 8 prominent game developers and 13 of the leading deposit methods. - August 11, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

New Casinos 2017: Sloty Launch with Superior Bonuses Sloty stands out as one of the top new casinos 2017 with over five recurring bonuses every week and a fantastic web design. Sloty is a site created by the group behind successful Spinit and Casino Cruise. Learn more about their superior bonuses and website below. - July 23, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

New Graduates Turn to Online Bookie Industry to Pay Student Debt, Says PayPerHead.com PayPerHead.com sees a ten percent increase in new graduates entering the online bookie business over 2016. - June 20, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

2017 Triple Crown Wagers to Total $400 Million, Says PayPerHead.com​ The second largest wagered sports event, the Triple Crown, too large to be missed. - May 05, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

Spinland Appointed the Most Stylish of All New Casinos 2017 The online casino market has grown rapidly over the past years and the latest entrants are becoming increasingly stylish according to many experts. The most stylish new casino site is Spinland Casino, according to a recent review. New Casinos examines all the new options on the market and has created a top list of the most appealing websites. - May 04, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

New Online Casinos in April, 2017: Casilando with Exclusive Bonuses Casilando is a playful and stylish new online casino going live in April 2017. The company offers a large variety of online slots and casino games, with 500 various games from 20 developers. During the month of April there also an exclusive bonus offer that only lasts until end of the month. - April 17, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

EveryMatrix Increases Live Casino Product Offering with Content from Visionary iGaming Visionary iGaming signs with EveryMatrix to distribute their live casino games via the EveryMatrix CasinoEngine platform. Visionary iGaming specializes in producing some of the most authentic, interactive, and entertaining live dealer experiences available online. By merging its unique and engaging... - April 06, 2017 - Visionary iGaming

New Casinos 2017: Fantasino Wins Best Online Casino Award in Q1 Fantasino, the new casino website, starts the year magnificently. The company won the award for best online casino in the first quarter of 2017 thanks to remarkable bonuses, a great gaming environment and truly quick support. - March 20, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

US$4 Million Bet on Peerplays Blockchain, Before Crowdsale Peerplays (www.peerplays.com), a peer-to-peer gaming and wagering platform designed to displace traditional sportsbooks and online casinos, has raised US$4 million in donations from strategic parties in advance of its crowdfund which will begin on Sunday, February 26, 2017. “We’ve had a... - February 17, 2017 - Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association

Official Launch of BetBit.com Bitcoin Live Casino Betbit.com is a new live bitcoin casino that offers live casino games with real dealers. Betbit.com offers live roulette, blackjack, and baccarat as well as many other online slots. - February 13, 2017 - BetBit

NewCasinos.com Launches with Safe, Trusted & Tested Brands Following successful releases in several European countries, a global site for new casinos is going live. NewCasinos.com will feature the latest online casinos available for all markets around the world. After intensive testing, all safe, play worthy and innovative new casino brands will be shown with in-depth reviews. - February 03, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

PayPerHead.com Launches News Network for Online Bookie Agents The Oracle Network will offer PayPerHead.com customer's tips, tricks and in-house industry knowledge to increase business. - February 03, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

PayPerHead.com Releases Advanced New Dashboard for Industry Leading Per Head Software Solution Game Changing dashboard offers streamlined interface for ease-of-use. - January 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

Poker Players International (PPI) and Tain Reach Landmark Deal Poker Players International and Tain have agreed to offer real money poker via PPIPOKER.net. Employing the most advanced poker software in existence, this new poker destination aspires to meet and exceed every player’s gaming interest and desire. - January 09, 2017 - Poker Players International

New Casinos 2016: Epic Miami Dice Goes Live Another new online casino in 2016 is going live today. Miami Dice Casino is the sequel to The Grand Ivy and Spin Station casino brands, which were both released earlier this year. This third new casino has plenty of changes compared to the earlier brands. Continue to find out more. - December 15, 2016 - New Casinos Ltd.