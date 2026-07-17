Recent Headlines
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Alive Telecom Announces the Purchase of RadioWaves and KP Performance from Infinite Electronics
Alive Telecommunications, a global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services has agreed to purchase RadioWaves and KP Performance Antennas businesses from Infinite Electronics, a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Alive Telecom will continue to... - March 19, 2024 - Alive Telecom
Perle Systems Named M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year
Perle products create the crucial bridge between isolated IoT devices and an enterprise network data processing hub. - January 21, 2024 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches IDS-710CT Industrial Managed Ethernet Switches with Fiber
Enabling seamless and reliable network connectivity in an incredibly small package. - November 18, 2023 - Perle Systems
Power and Efficiency Reinvented: Perle Systems Launches IDS-100HP PoE Switches
Fully compliant IEEE802.3bt PoE Industrial Switches that support all PD types, classes, and topologies in a compact DIN Rail chassis. - November 16, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG7440 5G Router is T-Mobile Network Certified
The IRG7440 Router delivers primary or failover 5G connectivity without annual subscription or license fees. - September 16, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers Are T-Mobile Network Certified
IRG5000 Routers provide primary or failover backup connectivity for branch offices, temporary "pop-up" locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - September 14, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches Native OCI Container Support in IRG Cellular Routers
With no license needed, Perle's Docker-based container solution provides native support to deploy lightweight apps to optimize edge computing processing capabilities. - July 20, 2023 - Perle Systems
Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products in 30 Years
New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar professionals to design and build “all-Morningstar” systems to meet their highest standards; both now shipping. - June 12, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Clearwater County Integrates Perle Console Servers for Out-of-Band Management of Micro Data Centers
IOLAN Console Servers enable administrators to remotely access and manage all equipment housed in numerous micro data centers (MDCs) sites throughout the county. - May 18, 2023 - Perle Systems
Morningstar Corporation Announces New Leadership
Founder and President of the 30 year-old solar energy category leader, Lee Gordon, set to retire in June; Director William Mellema assumes CEO role. - April 25, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Perle IRG Routers and IDS Switches Are Used in the Creation of Virtual Reality (VR) Environments
The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence chose Perle’s ultra-low-power products that are ideal for use in battery-powered applications. - March 09, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle Announces New IDS Industrial Unmanaged Switches with QoS
Robust hardware and prioritization of data traffic to ensure a stable network and increased system availability. - January 28, 2023 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG7440 5G Router is Certified as Orange Assessed
Orange’s IoT Journey Partnership Program tests devices to validate functionality and ease of connection to the Orange network. - January 12, 2023 - Perle Systems
Sport-Club Freiburg Use Perle PoE Managed Switches at New Europa-Park Stadium
IDS-710HP-XT provides PoE and secure connectivity for Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras and Wi-Fi Access Points (WAPs) in a distributed network architecture. - November 11, 2022 - Perle Systems
Project Nixus Update: Electronics Testing Phase
Perle sponsors aspiring rocket scientists in liquid-fuelled rocket design and build. - October 13, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Wins Mission Critical’s 2022 Top Tier Product Award
IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers recognized as Product of the Year for Management Systems. - October 07, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Wins Two Security Today New Product of the Year Awards
IOLAN SCG Secure Console Servers and IRG7440 5G Router recognized as outstanding security products. - September 30, 2022 - Perle Systems
Morningstar "Reimagines" the Solar Controller
In the category led by the brand since 1993, Morningstar Corporation sets a new reference standard for itself and others in the field, with the first-of-its-kind GenStar MPPT. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Leading Solar Controller Brand Expands Into Inverters
Responding to demand from top solar system designers and installers, Morningstar unveils its comprehensive new line of SureSine industrial-grade off-grid inverters. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Perle Systems Nominated in Funkschau ICT Products of the Year 2022
Vote for IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers in the Network Infrastructure Category. - August 12, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Wins Network Management Product of the Year
IOLAN SCG Network Management Product of the Year Award. - August 06, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle IOLAN Console Servers are Top-of-Rack in Bielefeld University Data Centers
Out-of-Band network access is used to remotely manage Cisco and HP Switches, WLAN controllers, and VPN Servers for 24/7 Network Uptime. - June 16, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches 10-Port Industrial Managed Switches
The IDS-710 is packed with features in an incredibly small chassis designed to fit into any space. - June 09, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle IDS Managed Switches Provide Reliable Connectivity in Traffic Light Control Systems
Telemetry data from cameras, sensors, and radios is collected to synchronize the City of Charlotteville traffic lights. - April 14, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge 5G Routers
The IRG7440 Router delivers primary or failover 5G connectivity without annual subscription or license fees. - March 24, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle IOLAN SCG Console Servers Now Offer Software-Selectable RS232/422/485 Interfaces
Multiprotocol interface support increase the value of serial-based equipment by enabling secure serial data transmission across existing Ethernet networks. - February 05, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Expands IOLAN SCG Console Servers to Support Dual Feed 48vDC
An input voltage range of 24-60vDC gives telecommunications facilities a reliable out-of-band management solution. - January 29, 2022 - Perle Systems
State Electric Company (STELCO) Remote Substations Use Perle PoE Switches in Surveillance Camera Installation
IP cameras are connected to Perle Industrial Switches for PoE and Copper to Fiber conversion at Maldives substation and transformer locations. - January 27, 2022 - Perle Systems
Perle Enhances Out-of-Band-Management Resiliency of IOLAN SCG Console Servers
Firmware v6 adds support for cloud-based hosting and full routing capabilities. - December 24, 2021 - Perle Systems
Multilink Introduces the New Optima U, a Hybrid Fiber Enclosure
Multilink, Inc. announces their newest product to hit the market, the new hybrid fiber enclosure – Optima U. - November 15, 2021 - Multilink, Inc.
Ahr Valley First Responders Use Perle IRG LTE Routers in Flood Response & Recovery Efforts
Mobile, rugged & always-on network connectivity ensures reliable communications for first responders. - November 05, 2021 - Perle Systems
Perle IRG LTE Routers Enable Greenville Electric to Fulfill Service Level Agreements
Equipment diagnostics, parameters, alerts, and alarms are transmitted to headquarters over LTE to reduce unscheduled service calls. - October 23, 2021 - Perle Systems
Perle Fiber Media Converters Enable a Hybrid Video Surveillance System Using Both Analog and IP Cameras
Perle Media Converters to provide copper to fiber conversion in a scalable solution as a Dragon Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) facility migrates from analog to digital IP cameras. - October 16, 2021 - Perle Systems
Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable
Perle Launches FirstNet™ Ready LTE Routers
IRG5500+ FN Routers achieve the FirstNet Ready™ designation for relevancy, high security, and performance. - August 19, 2021 - Perle Systems
WebSprix Helps Ethiopia Close the Digital Divide with netElastic Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) and Carrier Grade NAT (CGNAT)
netElastic solutions are key ingredients in WebSprix’s plans to expand internet access across Ethiopia - August 11, 2021 - netElastic
Converged Technology Professionals Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Unified Customer Engagements
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, creates a formal partnership with CCaaS leader TalkDesk to serve mid-market and enterprise clients with advanced contact center solutions. - June 08, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers Provide Communication Gateway Between Surveillance Cameras and Cloud Services
IRG Routers provide high throughput for multiple HD streams in Eli Controls’ new cloud-based surveillance solution. - May 01, 2021 - Perle Systems
Converged Technology Professionals is Named a RingCentral Premier Partner
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is named a RingCentral Premier Partner after an excellent year of global sales with enterprise clients in the financial, manufacturing, legal, government and education industries. - February 17, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Leonardo Chooses Perle PoE Switches to Power ALPR Cameras
IDS Industrial Switches provide up to 30 Watts PoE to Elsag® Fixed Plate Hunter ALPR cameras mounted along highways, bridges, tunnels, and overpasses. - February 13, 2021 - Perle Systems
Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading-edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division. In this role, Mr. Duffy will focus on face-to-face interactions with... - February 10, 2021 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Ariane Medical Use Perle WiFi Device Servers to Make Their Papillon+ Cancer Treatment System Wireless and Portable
IOLAN WiFi Device Servers provide a safe and secure way to transmit serial RS232 data over WiFi. - January 21, 2021 - Perle Systems
AcoustAlert Integrates Perle Ethernet Extenders Into Perimeter Detection System
Keeping unauthorized intruders from entering a business location is a critical part of protecting corporate assets. In many cases, fencing or walls are adequate deterrents. Other times, more sophisticated intrusion detection systems, such as security cameras, thermal energy detectors, and sensor... - December 12, 2020 - Perle Systems
Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming Virtual Seminar to Help Organizations Navigate the New COVID-19 Landscape
Date Change - Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce its third virtual seminar, Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020. This complimentary seminar will focus on helping organizations... - November 23, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
QBE Chose Perle Console Servers for Out-of-Band Management
If the network goes down, secure remote access to QBE data centre and branch office IT equipment is enabled through IOLAN Console Servers. - November 21, 2020 - Perle Systems
Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, Named One of the "Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK"
Congratulations to Tarcisio Vergani, President and Group CEO of N-and Group, for being recognized as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2020 in the UK by The CEO Magazine. His visionary leadership, passion and dedication have guided N-and Group through 5 years of continous growth. - October 24, 2020 - N-and Group
Perle Launches a 10-Port PoE (100W) Gigabit Switch with Fiber or Copper Uplink Ports
The IDS-710HP is a fully compliant IEEE802.3bt PoE Industrial Managed Switch that supports all PD types, classes, and topologies in a compact DIN Rail chassis. - September 24, 2020 - Perle Systems