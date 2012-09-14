PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH
Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies
U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis.
“Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award.
This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Maximum installation flexibility with up to 60 Watts PoE - June 30, 2019 - Perle Systems
Simplify the connection between field cabling and control cabinet cabling - June 27, 2019 - Perle Systems
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Cynergy Professional Systems (Cynergy) is proud to announce that Edda Margeson, Director of Business Development, recently added Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to her credentials. The PMP certification is well known as the leading industry-recognized certification for project managers.
When... - May 22, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
72 Copper to Fiber Converters with IEEE 802.3bt compliant Hi-PoE 100W PSE power injection. - April 12, 2019 - Perle Systems
Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation
Secure Console Server with integrated 4G LTE Cellular Access and support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports. - March 14, 2019 - Perle Systems
Industrial-grade DIN Rail mountable power supplies provide reliable AC to DC and DC to DC power conversion in industrial environments. - March 06, 2019 - Perle Systems
FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies
A group of ten IT professionals from the Washington, DC area traveled to a rural community in the San Juan de La Maguana District of the Dominican Republic for a week-long service experience to help build a house for a family in the village of La Guama.
Bridges to Community’s Dominican staff worked... - February 06, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communications systems and information technology solutions, has recently been awarded the U.S. Department of Interior’s Field Communications Multiple-Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under Functional... - December 29, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Industrial Copper to Fiber Converters that extend and convert 10/100/1000Base-T data over 100/1000Base-X fiber in electric utility, substation and hazardous location environments. - December 01, 2018 - Perle Systems
Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
98 Copper to Fiber Converters with DIN Rail Mount, Triple Power input and Extended Operating Temperature Support. - November 29, 2018 - Perle Systems
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Lake will oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of the company as well... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, recently earned its AS9100 Revision D accreditation.
This specific version of the ISO 9001 standard was established to improve quality and delivery for companies serving... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems
Support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports, redundant copper and fiber Ethernet network access, WiFi network access and a V.92 modem connection. - November 01, 2018 - Perle Systems
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM.
Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") has closed on it’s agreement with Altice Dominicana, a subsidiary of Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe"), to purchase 100% of the tower company, Teletorres del Caribe, with a portfolio comprising of 1,039 wireless communication tower sites for $170M. - October 04, 2018 - Phoenix Tower International
A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region.
With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq
The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Cisco recommended IOLAN SCS Console Servers to remotely monitor, access and manage Cisco equipment. - June 16, 2018 - Perle Systems
Serial Card and Parallel Card driver supports Linux Kernel 4.x. - April 29, 2018 - Perle Systems
Digitally signed drivers are now available for Perle PCI Serial & Parallel Cards. - April 26, 2018 - Perle Systems
Extend network data transmission distances an additional 100m and perform rate conversion - April 21, 2018 - Perle Systems
IDS Switches can be directly installed and managed via PLC, NMS, HMI or SCADA systems. - April 19, 2018 - Perle Systems
The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation
Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, will feature its new fully supervised and integrated High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) solution for outdoor notification at ISC West 2018, Booth #13141.
Many organizations are confronted with fragmented communications and life safety... - April 11, 2018 - Alertus Technologies
Wide Network Solutions (WNS) today announced a new partnership with ATN Media Group to bring Persian TV channels to the ATN’s IPTV platform. Set to target Persian speaking viewers in Europe and North America, the deal is believed to massively boost both viewership and subscriptions.
ATN Media... - February 12, 2018 - Wide Network Solutions
HNL Corp announces that they will exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall, February 10 and 11, 2018. For more information please contact hnlcorp.com or greatersouthfloridachamber.com. - February 07, 2018 - HNL Corp
Recurring power surges cut off school’s phone and internet communication. - January 25, 2018 - Perle Systems
Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions