Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Motorola Solutions U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award. This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of Homeland Security Tactical Communications Equipment and Services Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Perle Launches DIN Rail Hi-PoE Injectors Maximum installation flexibility with up to 60 Watts PoE - June 30, 2019 - Perle Systems

Perle Launches DIN Rail Patch Panels Simplify the connection between field cabling and control cabinet cabling - June 27, 2019 - Perle Systems

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Edda Margeson Earns Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Cynergy Professional Systems (Cynergy) is proud to announce that Edda Margeson, Director of Business Development, recently added Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to her credentials. The PMP certification is well known as the leading industry-recognized certification for project managers. When... - May 22, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Perle Launches High-Power PoE Media Converters 72 Copper to Fiber Converters with IEEE 802.3bt compliant Hi-PoE 100W PSE power injection. - April 12, 2019 - Perle Systems

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Perle Launches Console Servers with Integrated 4G LTE for Out-of-Band-Management Secure Console Server with integrated 4G LTE Cellular Access and support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports. - March 14, 2019 - Perle Systems

Perle Launches Industrial DIN-Rail Power Supplies Industrial-grade DIN Rail mountable power supplies provide reliable AC to DC and DC to DC power conversion in industrial environments. - March 06, 2019 - Perle Systems

Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Alertus Technologies’ Amanda Sassano to Present at TEC 2019 Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Cynergy Professional Systems Sponsorship Helps Provide a Dominican Family a New Home A group of ten IT professionals from the Washington, DC area traveled to a rural community in the San Juan de La Maguana District of the Dominican Republic for a week-long service experience to help build a house for a family in the village of La Guama. Bridges to Community’s Dominican staff worked... - February 06, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM 100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of the Interior Field Communications IDIQ Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communications systems and information technology solutions, has recently been awarded the U.S. Department of Interior’s Field Communications Multiple-Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under Functional... - December 29, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Perle Launches Industrial IEC 61850-3 and HazLoc Media Converters Industrial Copper to Fiber Converters that extend and convert 10/100/1000Base-T data over 100/1000Base-X fiber in electric utility, substation and hazardous location environments. - December 01, 2018 - Perle Systems

Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Perle Launches Industrial Fiber to Ethernet Media Converters 98 Copper to Fiber Converters with DIN Rail Mount, Triple Power input and Extended Operating Temperature Support. - November 29, 2018 - Perle Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Lake will oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of the company as well... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Earns AS9100D Certification Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, recently earned its AS9100 Revision D accreditation. This specific version of the ISO 9001 standard was established to improve quality and delivery for companies serving... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Perle Launches Modular Console Servers for In-Band and Out-of-Band-Management Support for up to 50 USB and RS232 Console Ports, redundant copper and fiber Ethernet network access, WiFi network access and a V.92 modem connection. - November 01, 2018 - Perle Systems

Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Phoenix Tower International Closes on Acquisition of 1,039 Wireless Communication Tower Sites in the Dominican Republic Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") has closed on it’s agreement with Altice Dominicana, a subsidiary of Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe"), to purchase 100% of the tower company, Teletorres del Caribe, with a portfolio comprising of 1,039 wireless communication tower sites for $170M. - October 04, 2018 - Phoenix Tower International

Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

StarLeaf Appoints Granteq as Its Value Added Distributor in the Middle East Granteq announced its partnership with StarLeaf, leading global collaboration solution provider, as its value added distributor for the Middle East region. With StarLeaf’s full portfolio of software, meeting room and management collaboration solutions, Granteq is now in a unique position to address... - June 30, 2018 - Granteq

Morningstar Debuts an Innovation "Triple Play" at InterSolar Europe The employee-owned leader in solar charging technology expands into power conversion and advanced system monitoring; also introduces a new affordable line for global customers. - June 19, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

SmartSky Networks Manage Air-to-Ground (ATG) 4G In-Flight Broadband Network with Perle Console Servers Cisco recommended IOLAN SCS Console Servers to remotely monitor, access and manage Cisco equipment. - June 16, 2018 - Perle Systems

Linux Kernel 4.x Support for Perle Serial & Parallel Cards Serial Card and Parallel Card driver supports Linux Kernel 4.x. - April 29, 2018 - Perle Systems

Perle PCI Cards Are Certified for Windows Server 2016 Digitally signed drivers are now available for Perle PCI Serial & Parallel Cards. - April 26, 2018 - Perle Systems

Perle Releases eR-S1110 Ethernet Repeater Extend network data transmission distances an additional 100m and perform rate conversion - April 21, 2018 - Perle Systems

PROFINET & Modbus TCP Now Supported on Perle IDS Industrial Switches IDS Switches can be directly installed and managed via PLC, NMS, HMI or SCADA systems. - April 19, 2018 - Perle Systems

Morningstar Expands by Adding New Technology to Its Solar Line and New Talent to Its Team The employee-owned leader in charge controllers recruits three industry veterans as part of its growth strategy into new solar product categories and markets. - April 17, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Alertus Features Expanded Outdoor Notification Solutions at ISC West 2018 Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, will feature its new fully supervised and integrated High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) solution for outdoor notification at ISC West 2018, Booth #13141. Many organizations are confronted with fragmented communications and life safety... - April 11, 2018 - Alertus Technologies

WNS Announces Technology Partnership with ATN Media Group Wide Network Solutions (WNS) today announced a new partnership with ATN Media Group to bring Persian TV channels to the ATN’s IPTV platform. Set to target Persian speaking viewers in Europe and North America, the deal is believed to massively boost both viewership and subscriptions. ATN Media... - February 12, 2018 - Wide Network Solutions

HNL Corp to Exhibit Several CCTV Systems at Westfield Broward Mall Business Expo HNL Corp announces that they will exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall, February 10 and 11, 2018. For more information please contact hnlcorp.com or greatersouthfloridachamber.com. - February 07, 2018 - HNL Corp

Cypress Christian School Safeguard the Phone System and Firewall with Perle Surge Protectors Recurring power surges cut off school’s phone and internet communication. - January 25, 2018 - Perle Systems