Puffing for Police and Patriotism A new business in Doylestown Township is having an ongoing fund raiser for local law enforcement. - November 14, 2019 - Cigar, Cigars

Customer Appreciation Day at Seeds of Wellness in Avon Lake, Ohio On December 15, Seeds of Wellness offers a Customer Appreciation Day between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. People can sign up for a psychic reading and/or massage as well as enjoy discounts on products, sign up to win raffle items and receive free gifts. - December 07, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist

Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase

Crystal Healing Sessions Offered at Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts crystal healing sessions on July 28 at their store. - July 22, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

Seeds of Wellness Sponsors 5th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH On Sunday, June 10, Seeds of Wellness sponsors their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features energy healers, psychics and unique gift items from local vendors. “For the first time, we offer over five holistic/energy healers for people to experience,”... - May 29, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

4th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair Sponsored by Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, May 21. The fair features four energy healers, health products, five psychics, essential oils and unique gift items from local vendors. “This is a great way for people to... - May 12, 2017 - Seeds of Wellness

Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of land... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars

Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio Hosted by Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness sponsors a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, October 16. - October 07, 2016 - Seeds of Wellness

Prohibition Supports Our Troops with Smoke “While we argue and pontificate about the morality and social acceptability of smoking, we often forget that men and women have died to give us the freedom to do so, and we want to send a special thank you for those in service.” - Luke Russell There is no better place in the world to get... - July 07, 2016 - Prohibition Spirits and Cigar Lounge

Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, May 22. The fair features six psychics, four energy healers, health products, gemstones and unique gift items from local vendors. - May 12, 2016 - Seeds of Wellness

Luxor Glass Art Launches Website Luxor Glass Art, one of the leading American handmade water pipe manufacturers is proud to announce its brand new ecommerce website https://www.luxorglassart.com/. The company, which aims to create innovative water pipe designs which stand out from the crowd, built the new website to provide online retail... - December 02, 2015 - Luxor Glass Art

Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Giving Free Classes, Free Reiki Sessions and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio On October 3 and 4, Seeds of Wellness celebrates their 5th Anniversary with free classes, free Reiki and a psychic fair. The celebration features five free classes on Saturday, four psychics on Sunday, free Reiki, 50/50 raffle, drawings and special discounts. “We’re excited to celebrate... - October 03, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness

EcigatorUSA.com Releases Sub Ohm Technology in a Pen Style Vaporizer EcigatorUSA a quality manufacturer of personal nicotine vaporizers utilize high wattage battery technology to produce sub ohm vaping in a small package. Announcing the release of the GTP Sub Ohm vaporizer. - September 21, 2015 - EcigatorUSA

Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars

Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio On May 17, Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Mona Lisa Eco Spa’lon in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features five psychics, two energy healers, health products for people and their pets, a variety of spa treatments and unique gift items made by local vendors. “We... - May 10, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness

Two Guys Smoke Shop Exclusive LFD Firecracker Two Guys Smoke Shop announces limited edition Firecracker from La Flor Dominicana due to arrive in April. - March 26, 2015 - United Cigar Group

Cigar Time TV is Smoking Hot “It’s always time for a fine cigar.” That’s the slogan and the philosophy of cigarTIME TV, the first and only broadcast television show dedicated entirely to cigars. The show is available in 2.7 million homes in the Philadelphia market, and millions more on the internet. - March 12, 2015 - Cigar, Cigars

Seeds of Wellness Hosts New Psychic, Rev. Donna Bretz Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts readings with a new psychic, Rev. Donna Bretz, on February 14 at their store. Donna, an Intuitive Empath, has been using her gifts for over 25 years to help others. She does regular psychic reading at several locations and psychic fairs... - February 02, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness

Creating New Year’s Intentions Instead of Resolutions at Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, offers a “New Beginnings in 2015” class on Sunday, January 11, to help create and set your intentions for the new year. Donna Bretz, psychic reader, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist and ordained Minister, teaches us how to use and... - January 01, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars

Florida Tobacco Shop Adds Swisher Sweets Cigars Products to Expand Customer Choices Florida Tobacco Shop, one of the three top online outlets for machine-made cigars, is pleased to announce the addition of Swisher Sweets Cigars to its inventory of exceptional tobacco products. Established in 2014 to provide an extraordinary customer experience for the increasing number of discriminating yet adventurous cigar smokers, Florida Tobacco Shop's online operation has exceeded all expectations and business goals by capturing a major share of the online cigar industry. - November 06, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Seeds of Wellness Hosts Evening with Spirits – a Halloween Event in Avon Lake, Ohio Ever wonder what messages your departed loved ones or spirits has for you? On Thursday, October 30, at 7:00 pm, Seeds of Wellness gives you the chance to find out. "I will be connecting with spirits and relaying their messages to the group," states psychic medium, Greg St. John. "You... - October 26, 2014 - Seeds of Wellness

Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio Seeds of Wellness sponsors Holistic & Psychic Fair on Sunday, October 12, 2014, 11 am to 5 pm at Mona Lisa Café Eco Salon Spa in Avon Lake, Ohio - October 02, 2014 - Seeds of Wellness

Seeds of Wellness Hosts Psychic, Rev. Pat Beers Seeds of Wellness hosts psychic readings with Rev. Pat Beers, an internationally known professional psychic, at their store in Avon Lake, Ohio on Saturday, September 27 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. - September 18, 2014 - Seeds of Wellness

Heavy Vape E Liquid Joins Forces with E Cigarette Manufacturer Heavy Vape E Liquid and quality electronic cigarette manufacturer Ecigator of China have joined together to warehouse electronic cigarette related products in U.S.A. to meet growing market demands. Announcing launch of www.heavyvape.com. - September 16, 2014 - EcigatorUSA

FloridaTobaccoShop.com Adds Clipper Filtered Cigars and Cigarillos to Brand Portfolio FloridaTobaccoShop.com announced today that the company has recently added the Clipper brand to their extensive portfolio of cigar and cigarillo products. Florida Tobacco Shop already had many years of experience in the tobacco industry when the company established its online store in 2014. That site, FloridaTobaccoShop.com, is now one of the top three sites for machine-made cigars online. - August 22, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

New Addition of Cheyenne Filtered Cigars to Florida Tobacco Shop’s Brand Portfolio Florida Tobacco Shop, a well known online retail store for tobacco products and related accessories, announces the addition of Cheyenne Filtered Cigars to their existing collection. A variety of other products are also offered by this company. - August 20, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Captain Black Little Cigars Joining Florida Tobacco Shop Club Newly established online tobacco retailer Florida Tobacco Shop is proud to announce the addition of Captain Black Little Cigars to the already diverse line-up of brand name products. - August 19, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Florida Tobacco Shop is Proud to Announce the Addition of Black & Mild Pipe Tobacco Cigars to Its Catalog Top-selling tobacco brand, Black & Mild is now part of the extensive selection of cigars available at FloridaTobaccoShop.com. Company officials of the online store announced that adding Black & Mild to their portfolio of machine-made cigars is part of an overall mission to provide customers with the best shopping experience at competitive prices. - August 19, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

FloridaTobaccoShop.com Adds Blackstone Cigars to Its Inventory FloridaTobaccoShop.com recently announced that they will be adding Blackstone cigars to their line of products. Blackstone cigars are a product of Swisher Co., which is one of the most well-known makers of flavored cigars. "These cigars come in cherry or vanilla flavors," said a representative of FloridaTobaccoShop.com. "Customers enjoy not only the rich flavor but also the aroma they produce." - August 19, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Florida Tobacco Shop Announces the Addition of Backwoods Cigars Florida Tobacco Shop is pleased to announce that it now carries Backwoods Cigars, machine-made but natural-wrapped cigars that have a distinctive appearance, unique packaging and a variety of pack sizes including singles and two-, five- and eight-packs. Florida Tobacco Company, which began business in 2014, has quickly captured customer loyalty and a high share of the cigar industry's online business. - August 14, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Florida Tobacco Shop Announces Addition of Bella Filtered Cigars to Its Product Portfolio Florida Tobacco Shop announced that Bella filtered cigars will be added to its product line. Bella cigars were released in 2010 and were marketed to give women a more sophisticated-looking tobacco product with a desirably smooth flavor. Bella makes these cigars in full flavor, light, ultra light, menthol... - August 12, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com

Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" Sets Chart Records - Smoke Magazine Shon Brooks of Brooks Entertainment Inc. invents top rated S.O.B™Dominican cigar while in the mist of launching a new television channel with Cox Media. Shon Brooks, helped increase the highest NCAA Championship Nielsen Ratings after signing a ESPN Cox Media contract for March Madness. He is also one of the (IMDB) Internet Movie Database (SEO) search engine optimization traffic leaders and now becomes one of Smoke Magazine’s top 36 cigar manufacturers in the world! - July 16, 2014 - S.O.B cigars

The E Vape Company, a New E Cigarette Shop Opening in Spring Hill, FL The E Vape Company Inc. set to open their first public retail store in Spring Hill, FL offering electronic cigarette products, accessories and choice liquids that can be mixed to taste. Electronic cigarettes have been used successfully by many as an alternative to traditional tobacco smoking. Doors open on Tuesday, July 1, 2014 at 10 am. - June 25, 2014 - The E Vape Company

Cork & Stogie Awarded 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Cork & Stogie Recognized as a Top Performing Restaurant Wine Bar as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site Tripadvisor - May 30, 2014 - Cork & Stogie

A New Style of Vapor Shop is Opening in Franklin, TN. Vapor Cafe Opens May 3rd. Vapor Cafe will open on Saturday, May 3rd. Vapor Cafe offers the largest vapor lounge in Middle TN, where they encourage their customers to try all of Vapor Cafe's delicious premium e juice flavors at the tasting bar in the Badger Hole. - April 25, 2014 - Vapor Cafe

Vapordigest.com Delivers Unbiased and Accurate Information on the E-Cigarette Industry Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest

Wood Creek Vapory Opening in Converse On January 15th Wood Creek Vapory will be opening its doors in Converse, at 8021 FM 78. Providing what the owners describe as ‘a smooth vaping experience’ and a place where ‘eCigs are made easy’ it comes into being thanks to the desire to quit smoking combined with the need to... - January 11, 2014 - Wood Creek Vapory

Study: How Much Money Can You Really Save by Switching to eCigs? ZemoCigs.com, a Long Island based retailer has done extensive research on the real savings of making a switch from traditional cigarettes to Zemo’s electronic cigarettes. The results and savings are huge, and will save smokers a great deal of money. Instead of spending thousands of dollars smoking,... - November 26, 2013 - Zemo LLC

Adult Crayon Coloring Contest at Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts an adult crayon coloring contest during the month of November and December. Three prizes will be awarded to participants on Saturday, December 21. To enter the contest, adults 18 and older can pick up a blank entry picture at Seeds... - November 21, 2013 - Seeds of Wellness

Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars

Seeds of Wellness Marks Their Third Anniversary by Offering Sales and Services Seeds of Wellness, a gift store on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, celebrates their third anniversary on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. To celebrate their three years of success, Seeds of Wellness offers psychic readings, massage therapy, Reiki treatments, one day sale and a... - October 17, 2013 - Seeds of Wellness

Tuscan Liquid - the Vaper's Dreams Are Coming True Tuscan Liquid, the new Romanian e-liquid manufacturer, made its impact on the market by releasing last month their first range of flavors for electronic cigarettes. The new range of flavors had been released on their new website and after many months of creating and testing the Tuscan Liquid Lab has... - September 18, 2013 - Mirific Events SRL

4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars

ZemoCigs Announces New and Improved E-Cigarette Cartridge Design Zemo LLC, a Long Island-based retailer doing business at ZemoCigs.com, has recently introduced a new and even better cartridge design for its e-cigarettes. The changes are designed to make the Zemo e-cigs much easier to set up and use, and to keep the cartridges fresher. “We designed our e-cigarettes... - September 06, 2013 - Zemo LLC