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Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening and 15 Years of Community in Elyria
Local wellness shop marks milestone with ribbon-cutting, raffle prizes, and special guests, including Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker. - October 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 15 Years with Grand Opening in Elyria This Saturday
Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic and metaphysical shop serving the local community for 15 years, is celebrating its Grand Opening and 15-Year Anniversary this Saturday, October 11, from 12–5 PM at its new Elyria location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G. The celebration begins at 12 PM with a... - October 11, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz Collaborate for Exclusivo Hawaii
Reinado Cigars unveils the anticipated release of Exclusivo Hawaii as an R. Field Wine Co. exclusive; blended by Antonio Lam and Master Blender Eladio Diaz from Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera. - August 21, 2025 - Reinado Cigars
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes
Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH. - April 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Wallflower Cannabis House Announces Second Location in Inspirada, Henderson
Wallflower Cannabis House, a renowned dispensary for Las Vegas locals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on April 4 at 8am in the Inspirada area of Henderson, at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. Building on the success of its original location on Blue Diamond Road since 2020,... - April 02, 2025 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Broadleaf Tobacco in Severna Park, Maryland Announces New Ownership, New Era
Broadleaf Tobacco, a fixture in the Severna Park, Maryland community, is pleased to announce its acquisition by new ownership, marking an exciting new chapter in the establishment's history. The transition in ownership and management took effect on January 13, 2025. - February 03, 2025 - Broadleaf Tobacco
Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing
Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon. - December 13, 2024 - Seeds of Wellness
Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic... - April 24, 2024 - Jolly Cannabis
Jolly Cannabis to Shine Bright at Total Products Expo in Las Vegas
Jolly Cannabis, a prominent nationwide cannabis company, is set to shine at the Total Products Expo from January 31 to February 2, and Jolly Cannabis extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at #28143, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center. - December 13, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
NOBO Selected to BizWest Mercury 100 List for 2023
NOBO was recognized as the fastest-growing private company in the Boulder Valley with above $22M revenue by BizWest's Mercury 100. - June 14, 2023 - NOBO
Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056
Jolly Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, will be exhibiting at the Champs Atlantic City trade show from May 9-11, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Jolly Cannabis will be showcasing their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more, at booth 4056. The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities. - April 27, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Trade Show 2023
Jolly Cannabis is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2023 Champs Trade Show. The event will take place from February 8-11, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. - February 02, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
Jolly Legal Cannabis Unveils Their New Product Lines and Explains Their Quickly-Rising Brand
Jolly Cannabis is reaching even deeper into the cannabis industry to meet the needs of more consumers. CBD and THC soft chews, disposables and tinctures are coming soon to the Jolly Cannabis product lineup. - November 05, 2022 - Jolly Cannabis
Cannavative Named Biggest Cannabis Brand in Nevada
LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List today, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. Cannavative Group, a cultivation and production facility outside of Reno, NV, was announced as a... - November 16, 2021 - Cannavative
Sativa Bliss Announces an Innovation in Their Customer Service Department
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique, one of the promising cannabis retailers in Ontario which is committed to providing a unique shopping experience, announces new capabilities in their customer service department which serves as a key differentiator in the cannabis retail business. - February 16, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day
For weedy lovers, Valentine’s Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14. - February 14, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Improves Product Selection and Services Using Survey Results on Canadians’ Use of Cannabis as Released by Health Canada
A recent survey was conducted by Health Canada that aims to gather the behavior, perception, and feelings of Canadians about cannabis shows amusing results. The result of the said survey is crucial for cannabis dispensaries in Canada like Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique in further improving their product selection and services to their customers. - January 27, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Kitchener, Ontario
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener dispensary is now open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 8PM. During the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, the store is only open for Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery if you order by 6pm. - January 20, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
alright Rolls Out CBD and CBG Pre-Roll Joints
The alright brand specializes in smokable hemp products. It offers premium and top shelf hemp in the form of CBD pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls, CBD buds, CBG buds and hemp smokes. Offering everything from smokes to joints to a lb. of hemp flower, pick your strain and enjoy a smooth and flavorful experience. - October 22, 2020 - alright
Tobacco Outlet Overcomes Industry Challenges to Thrive, Winning 2020 Consumer Choice Award
Modern Retailer's hard work pays off in difficult industry during tough times for Bricks and Mortar Retail. Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique Awarded Best Tobacconist in Southern Alberta. - October 04, 2020 - Tobacco Outlet Cigars
Cannabis Brand New Normal Enters Partnership with Nabis Distribution
Formed by a group of industry veterans and Fortune 500 talent from companies like Apple, Google, LVMH, and Alibaba, New Normal’s ambitions are nothing short of substantial. The high-end cannabis brand has its sights set on 150 dispensaries across California by the end of 2020, with a multistate expansion planned for 2021. To this end, in June 2020, New Normal will enter a partnership with one of California’s largest cannabis distributors, Nabis, to ensure the best delivery experience. - June 16, 2020 - New Normal
Cannabis Brand, New Normal, Debuts in Orange County’s Largest Dispensary, People’s OC
After completing hundreds of formulations and facilitating expansive focus groups in cannabis communities, New Normal delivers an unmatched vape experience using the highest-purity oil for which the top cannabis brands are known. Officially debuting in Orange County's largest dispensary, People's OC, they are primed for success and plan to expand to 150 California dispensaries by the end of 2020. - April 28, 2020 - New Normal
Puffing for Police and Patriotism
A new business in Doylestown Township is having an ongoing fund raiser for local law enforcement. - November 14, 2019 - Cigar, Cigars
Customer Appreciation Day at Seeds of Wellness in Avon Lake, Ohio
On December 15, Seeds of Wellness offers a Customer Appreciation Day between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. People can sign up for a psychic reading and/or massage as well as enjoy discounts on products, sign up to win raffle items and receive free gifts. - December 07, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness
Award Winning Myst Ecigs is Now Steamist Vape Supply
Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary
Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase
Crystal Healing Sessions Offered at Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts crystal healing sessions on July 28 at their store. - July 22, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors 5th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
On Sunday, June 10, Seeds of Wellness sponsors their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features energy healers, psychics and unique gift items from local vendors. “For the first time, we offer over five holistic/energy healers for people to... - May 29, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness
4th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair Sponsored by Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, May 21. The fair features four energy healers, health products, five psychics, essential oils and unique gift items from local vendors. “This is a great way for people... - May 12, 2017 - Seeds of Wellness
Up and Coming Boutique Cigar - Calá Cigars
Calá Cigars founder and owner Jose Calá was born in the city of La Vega, in El Cibao, Dominican Republic. Calá's parents retired to the heart of the tobacco growing and manufacturing industry, a place called Santiago de los Caballero. Calá's parents, who own 20 acres of... - March 15, 2017 - Oohmo Cigars
Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio Hosted by Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness sponsors a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, October 16. - October 07, 2016 - Seeds of Wellness
Prohibition Supports Our Troops with Smoke
“While we argue and pontificate about the morality and social acceptability of smoking, we often forget that men and women have died to give us the freedom to do so, and we want to send a special thank you for those in service.” - Luke Russell There is no better place in the world to... - July 07, 2016 - Prohibition Spirits and Cigar Lounge
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio
Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, May 22. The fair features six psychics, four energy healers, health products, gemstones and unique gift items from local vendors. - May 12, 2016 - Seeds of Wellness
Luxor Glass Art Launches Website
Luxor Glass Art, one of the leading American handmade water pipe manufacturers is proud to announce its brand new ecommerce website https://www.luxorglassart.com/. The company, which aims to create innovative water pipe designs which stand out from the crowd, built the new website to provide online... - December 02, 2015 - Luxor Glass Art
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Giving Free Classes, Free Reiki Sessions and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio
On October 3 and 4, Seeds of Wellness celebrates their 5th Anniversary with free classes, free Reiki and a psychic fair. The celebration features five free classes on Saturday, four psychics on Sunday, free Reiki, 50/50 raffle, drawings and special discounts. “We’re excited to... - October 03, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness
EcigatorUSA.com Releases Sub Ohm Technology in a Pen Style Vaporizer
EcigatorUSA a quality manufacturer of personal nicotine vaporizers utilize high wattage battery technology to produce sub ohm vaping in a small package. Announcing the release of the GTP Sub Ohm vaporizer. - September 21, 2015 - EcigatorUSA
Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged
Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio
On May 17, Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring a Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Mona Lisa Eco Spa’lon in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features five psychics, two energy healers, health products for people and their pets, a variety of spa treatments and unique gift items made by local... - May 10, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness
Two Guys Smoke Shop Exclusive LFD Firecracker
Two Guys Smoke Shop announces limited edition Firecracker from La Flor Dominicana due to arrive in April. - March 26, 2015 - United Cigar Group
Cigar Time TV is Smoking Hot
“It’s always time for a fine cigar.” That’s the slogan and the philosophy of cigarTIME TV, the first and only broadcast television show dedicated entirely to cigars. The show is available in 2.7 million homes in the Philadelphia market, and millions more on the internet. - March 12, 2015 - Cigar, Cigars
Seeds of Wellness Hosts New Psychic, Rev. Donna Bretz
Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts readings with a new psychic, Rev. Donna Bretz, on February 14 at their store. Donna, an Intuitive Empath, has been using her gifts for over 25 years to help others. She does regular psychic reading at several locations and psychic... - February 02, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness
Creating New Year’s Intentions Instead of Resolutions at Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, offers a “New Beginnings in 2015” class on Sunday, January 11, to help create and set your intentions for the new year. Donna Bretz, psychic reader, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist and ordained Minister, teaches us how to use... - January 01, 2015 - Seeds of Wellness
Shon Brooks "Star Cigar" and Greatest Hits Board NASA Rocket
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Florida Tobacco Shop Adds Swisher Sweets Cigars Products to Expand Customer Choices
Florida Tobacco Shop, one of the three top online outlets for machine-made cigars, is pleased to announce the addition of Swisher Sweets Cigars to its inventory of exceptional tobacco products. Established in 2014 to provide an extraordinary customer experience for the increasing number of discriminating yet adventurous cigar smokers, Florida Tobacco Shop's online operation has exceeded all expectations and business goals by capturing a major share of the online cigar industry. - November 06, 2014 - FloridaTobaccoShop.com
Seeds of Wellness Hosts Evening with Spirits – a Halloween Event in Avon Lake, Ohio
Ever wonder what messages your departed loved ones or spirits has for you? On Thursday, October 30, at 7:00 pm, Seeds of Wellness gives you the chance to find out. "I will be connecting with spirits and relaying their messages to the group," states psychic medium, Greg St. John. - October 26, 2014 - Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, Ohio
Seeds of Wellness sponsors Holistic & Psychic Fair on Sunday, October 12, 2014, 11 am to 5 pm at Mona Lisa Café Eco Salon Spa in Avon Lake, Ohio - October 02, 2014 - Seeds of Wellness