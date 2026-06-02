Recent Headlines
USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost. - June 02, 2026 - USA Movie Cars
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
RV Dump Finder Launches Enhanced National Directory to Help Travelers Locate Free and Low-Cost RV Dump Stations Across the United States
RV Dump Finder announces the launch of its updated digital platform, designed to simplify the road trip experience for RV enthusiasts. The site provides an easy-to-use, searchable database of thousands of RV dump stations, including free locations and amenities at truck stops, campgrounds, and rest areas. With real-time updates and user-driven reviews, RV Dump Finder aims to be the premier resource for responsible waste management on the open road. - February 28, 2026 - RV Dump Finder
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental. - November 12, 2025 - USA Movie Cars
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
AQe Digital Delivers Enterprise-Grade AI Assistants for Customer Support and Operations
AQe Digital, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, has launched enterprise-grade AI assistants designed to revolutionize customer support and streamline business operations. With businesses under constant pressure to meet rising customer expectations while reducing operational costs,... - August 24, 2025 - AQe Digital
AQe Digital Helps Enterprises Cut App Development Costs by Up to 40% with Cross-Platform Mobile Solutions
AQe Digital, a leading software engineering service and digital solution provider, is expanding its services with cross platform mobile app development solutions with a cost-optimized delivery model that enables enterprises to reduce app development costs by up to 20-40%. With this new approach and... - July 31, 2025 - AQe Digital
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Autoini.com Rises as Indonesia’s Digital Automotive Platform
Autoini.com is a fast-growing digital platform in Indonesia’s automotive industry, offering localized news, comparisons, and video content in Bahasa Indonesia. It connects automotive brands with relevant audiences and enthusiasts, supporting direct engagement and market insights. As EV interest and digital vehicle research grow, Autoini.com continues expanding its reach across the country. - June 17, 2025 - Autoini
AQe Digital is Putting Brains in Cars – One AI Solution at a Time
As the automotive industry speeds toward a smarter, more connected future, AQe Digital is equipping vehicles with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. With its robust suite of AI-powered automotive solutions, AQe Digital is helping OEMs, EV manufacturers, and mobility startups turn traditional... - May 28, 2025 - AQe Digital
AQe Digital Brings AI-Driven Breakthroughs for the Car Rental Industry in MENA
As the car rental industry in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region continues to grow with surging tourism and business opportunities, AQe Digital is proud to unveil its AI-driven advanced solution designed to transform how rental businesses operate. With a clear focus on boosting... - May 16, 2025 - AQe Digital
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Autoini Collaborates with Jakarta’s Biker Community
Autoini Expands Reach in Jakarta’s Biker Community Autoini is rapidly gaining popularity among Jakarta’s motorcycle enthusiasts with its in-depth coverage, expert insights, and community engagement. By collaborating with biker clubs and participating in events, it has become a trusted source for riders. The platform also helps brands connect with bikers through tailored marketing. Moving forward, Autoini aims to strengthen its role as Indonesia’s top motorcycle hub. - March 20, 2025 - Autoini
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental Expands in South Jersey with New Location in Turnersville
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental, a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 5501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012. With over 40 years of experience serving South Jersey, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van... - January 10, 2025 - Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental
Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground. - October 08, 2024 - Go Rentals
Autoini.com Sees Growth in Traffic in 2024
In 2024, Autoini.com has experienced significant growth in the Indonesian automotive market. With nearly 700,000 monthly visits, the site has demonstrated increased strength and relevance in the automotive industry. This success reflects effective strategies in providing comprehensive and accurate automotive information, as well as services tailored specifically for the Indonesian audience. The rapid growth underscores Autoini.com's position as a key player in the local automotive market. - September 11, 2024 - Autoini
Tri-County International Trucks to Host Mobile Tour
Open house event will include trucks equipped with the S13 engine, T14 transmission and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system. Tri-County International Trucks' Dearborn location will host the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Mobile Tour on Tuesday, August 20. The event at Tri-County's... - July 20, 2024 - Tri-County International Trucks
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold May 15, 2024 for $5,300,000. The property spans 2.83 acres, 64,040 rentable sf and provides 128 spaces of self-storage. - May 18, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona
Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the... - May 12, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Gorden Group of Keller Williams East Valley Arranges the Sale of Rim260 Storage
Donnie Dodson of Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Rim260 Storage in Star Valley, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold March 6, 2024, for $1,200,000. The property spans 1.37 acres, 20,709 rentable sf and provides 44 spaces of self-storage and 39 RV parking spaces. Donnie... - March 10, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
Verifacto Introduces Verifacto e-Sign to Enhance Smart DMS Capabilities for Auto Dealers
Verifacto introduces Verifacto e-Sign, enhancing its Smart DMS for auto dealerships. This feature streamlines operations, saves time, and improves document management through secure electronic signatures, aligning with evolving customer preferences for online solutions. Visit Verifacto.com for more information. - February 25, 2024 - Verifacto
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Valley Mini Storage
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Valley Mini Storage in Phoenix, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold December 6, 2023 for $11,100,000. The property spans 1.14 acres, 61,300 rentable sf and provides 770 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden... - January 01, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Jeff Gorden of the Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Ourspace Storage
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The Gorden Group Closed the Sale of Guardall Self Storage in Kingman, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of GuardAll Self Storage in Kingman, AZ. The self-storage facility sold September 18, 2023 for $6,500,000. The property spans 1.3 acres and provides 409 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared the... - October 12, 2023 - The Gorden Group
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Transmax Transmissions of Ocala & Marion County, Florida Now Offers Financing
Transmax Transmissions in Ocala, Florida, and Marion County, Florida, Now Offering Financing for Its Customers, Including 100 Days Same as Cash Option - May 14, 2023 - Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair
CDN Solar Launches New DIY Solar Kits for Off Grid RV Adventures
Solar kit solutions for those RV owners who need power when going off grid, from simple plug and play to customized solar solutions for extending those off grid adventures. - May 14, 2023 - CDN Solar
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, NV
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, Nevada. The self-storage facility sold February 22, 2023 for $2,900,000. The property spans 1.2 acres and provides 218 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared... - March 11, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Wallabing Partners with Nascar Driver John Hunter
Wallabing has partnered with John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series, for the entire 2023 season. Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part... - March 01, 2023 - Wallabing
The Gorden Group Promotes Donnie Dodson to Real Estate Associate
The Gorden Group is delighted to announce that Donnie Dodson has been promoted to an Associate on the self storage team. - January 25, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Driven by a Passion for the Outdoors, Excursion Launched in 2020 as Your Gateway to Adventure
Two best friends launch a camper van rental business in Portland, OR, amid pandemic. - November 02, 2022 - Excursion Van Rentals, Inc.
Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Brinkley RV, a New RV manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers hires Jerimiah Borkowski to lead Marketing. Brinkley was founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. - October 29, 2022 - Brinkley RV
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Phoenix MSA
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group arranges the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage. - October 18, 2022 - The Gorden Group
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
Seminole PowerSports Announces Can-Am Demo Days
Sanford based power sports dealership invites consumers to test drive their 2022 line up of Can-Am motorcycles. - March 24, 2022 - Seminole PowerSports
Grand Opening - Offroad RV Resort (Utah)
This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City. - March 07, 2022 - Offroad RV Resort
YAS Limo Introduces Timely, At-the-Door Limousine Services in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Abu Dhabi residents and tourists can now benefit from the luxury limousine chauffeur service without any hassle. - February 04, 2022 - YAS Limo
YAS Limo Gains Recognition in the UAE with Their Exceptional Chauffeur Services and Luxurious Car Fleet
The UAE-based luxury limo service has become popular among citizens due to its uber-chic, finest limo fleet and unparalleled services. - January 08, 2022 - YAS Limo
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Online Auto Sales, a Rising Trend Post COVID-19: The Michael Oz, Online Auto Broker Since 2012, Launching Online Luxury Car Subscriptions & Yacht Charters in Palm Beach
The pandemic has resulted in auto sales plummeting globally - a quarterly decline of 10.4 percent for sales in the U.S. was reported at the end Q1 2020. However, as there is a record-breaking increase in e-commerce across industries, online car buying options are emerging as increasingly appealing... - September 21, 2020 - Drive Oz
Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane - Top Recommended Car Agency
Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane made it to the most top recommended car rental at the CRX Renter Awards. - May 01, 2020 - Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane