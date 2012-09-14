PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Avis Malaysia Wins the Prestigious Rentalcars.com Award for Outstanding Customer Experience Avis Malaysia, a part of the DRB-HICOM Group, recently won a prestigious award for outstanding customer experience for its branches at Kuching and Kota Kinabalu International Airports from the world’s leading online car rental provider, Rentalcars.com. The Rentalcar.com Customer Favourite Awards... - July 19, 2019 - DRB-HICOM EZ-Drive Sdn Bhd

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

In an Expansionist Move, Bike Rental Player RenTrip Launches Leh Ladakh Bike Tour Packages RenTrip announced today that it shall be launching its much-awaited services for package motorcycle tours. Initially, these tours have been launched for Leh Ladakh and Tawang, however, they shall soon be available for other destinations pan India. - March 01, 2019 - Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

Driver 1 Introduces Car Subscriptions for Young Drivers "Driver 1" launches a car subscription service exclusively for 17 to 24 year olds. Affordable and flexible monthly subscription for a nearly new first car. Hand it back when off to Uni and restart when you need it. - January 12, 2019 - Driver 1 Ltd

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

MoreRentalcars.com Becomes Environmentally Friendly Car Rental Business MoreRentalcars.com are pleased to announce that they are cooperating with the Environmental Defense Fund from the 1st of December as part of their campaign to support the environment. - December 13, 2018 - MoreRentalcars.com

Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through extensive... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

RV Rental Connection Launches the First Cash-on-Cash ROI Calculator for RV Rentals RV Owners and prospective buyers can now see how their investment in their RV is currently performing or “could” perform as an RV rental in regard to cash-on-cash return on investment. - November 01, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Seminole PowerSports Partners with National Insurance Agency for Marketing Campaign Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

Masters Agrees to Official Partnership with the NJCAA Masters Transportation has agreed to be the Official Shuttle Bus and Van Sales, Leasing, and Rental provider of the National Junior College Athletic Association. - August 22, 2018 - Masters Transportation

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Seminole PowerSports Offers Generators Available for 2018 Hurricane Season Sanford, FL Powersports Dealer Encourage Homeowners to be prepared for hurricane season. - August 02, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

INVERS Helps Power New York's First Scooter Sharing Service Revel Transit has launched a new form of mobility with the help of INVERS. Electric scooter sharing has hit the streets of Brooklyn - August 01, 2018 - INVERS

Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for their... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart

RenTrip Launches Operations in Kota In a move to expand its bike rental services in the state of Rajasthan, RenTrip has launched operations in Kota. Now the people will be able to rent bikes at very affordable prices on daily, weekly or monthly rental plans. - June 22, 2018 - Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Vroom Drive India is Now Offering "Book Now & Pay Later" Payment Option with Lazypay for Self-Drive Car Rental in Bangalore Vroom Drive is launching an amazing service for all their customers, whether they are new or existing. Now you can book your rental car and take the pleasure of journey without any worries of paying before your trip, with Lazypay. Vroom Drive India Private Limited is a leading self-drive car rentals... - May 10, 2018 - Vroom Drive India Private Limited

To Lure Adventurers, Motorcycle Rental Startup Rentrip Launches Guided Tours After 2 years of disruptive innovation in Motorcycle Rental, RenTrip has finally stepped into adventure tourism. The startup is already renting bikes in 45+ cities online through its website www.rentrip.in. The Guided Motorcycle Tours were initially launched for Ladakh, but now they are available for... - May 10, 2018 - Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

Seminole PowerSports Extends Motorcross Program to Continuing Educating Consumers on Motorcross Safety Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell - March 15, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd (Segway Singapore) Announces Corporate Fleet Solution for Last Mile Fulfiment with a Wide Range of Segway e-Mobility Segway Singapore Introduces Personal Mobility Devices Fleet Leasing to Enhance Business Efficiency and Profitability. - March 08, 2018 - Gogreen Holdings Pte Ltd

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett will... - December 16, 2017 - United Access

An Industry "Disruptor’s Disruptor" Shakes Up Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Market After just 1 year in business, RV Rental Connection has taken industry “disruption” to an entirely different level. Last week, during a phone conversation with a growth equity specialist at Norwest Venture Partners, CEO Bonnie Worthington is surprised and proud to find out her startup company... - December 08, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP

CheckRecalls.com Offers Immediate ROI Pricing to Fleet Operators Fleet managers require effective solutions that are friendly to their bottom line. CheckRecalls.com is the solution that fits the bill. - October 10, 2017 - Neesh Enterprises LLC

Can-Am Demo Days Come to Seminole PowerSports North Lake County, Florida Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Can-Am Products - October 09, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly - TLC... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

RV Rental Connection is Changing the RV Rental Marketplace Over the years, the typical business model for online RV Rental Marketplace websites has been to take a commission or fees up to and over 25% of the private RV owner's income or dealer fleet rentals run through the website. RV Rental Connection is changing the RV Rental marketplace by offering a no contract, no commissions business model that is catching on quickly and gaining popularity. - September 06, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC drivers'... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Sky Track Solutions Launch New Telematics and Vehicle Security Focused Website Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions

Seminole PowerSports Announces the Purchase of Eustis, Florida PowerSports Store Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Expands Footprint into Lake County, Florida. - July 28, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Discover an Unparalleled Wine Tour Experience with Napa Valley Tours and Transportation Napa, CA-based tour operator, Napa Valley Tours and Transportation is now offering custom wine tour experiences for those visiting the Napa region this summer season. As part of their custom tour services, the company provides access to professional drivers who have years of experience navigating the... - July 22, 2017 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation

Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends. - July 13, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

Sanford Power Sports Dealer Now Offering Personal Watercraft Units in Stock Seminole PowerSports Announces New Personal Watercraft Units in Stock - May 04, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

GetLocal Launches New Search Engine for Tours in Iceland GetLocal, the Icelandic booking service and tourist information centre launches a new version of its website with a new search engine containing more than 1000 tours and activities in Iceland. - April 18, 2017 - GetLocal

Seminole PowerSports Expands Their Service Department Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer is Hiring a Certified Power Sport Technician. - April 17, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Budds’ Cadillac Announces Cadillac Concierge Test Drive Delivery Service “Don’t lift a finger” program brings your test-drive directly to customers work or home. - March 27, 2017 - Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9 is... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

"TakeMe," Car and Bike Rental Platform for Business, Vacation and City Drives Brain Speed India Pvt Ltd, a mobility service provider, has set off to address the new epoch of customized commuting experiences and launched "TakeMe." - March 09, 2017 - TakeMe

Seminole PowerSports Hosts Meet and Greet with Cristy Lee from All Girls Garage Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Welcomes Cristy Lee for the Kickoff of "Tour de Florida" - March 08, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Seminole PowerSports Offers 2017 YZF-R6 Yamaha Priority Delivery Program Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Participates In Yamaha Pre-Order Program - February 27, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports