Recent Headlines
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Flemingoo Introduces Premium Electric Cookers from Leading Brands Across Bangladesh
Flemingoo, a rapidly growing Bangladeshi e-commerce platform specializing in electronics and electrical appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of top-brand electric cookers. Customers nationwide can now conveniently browse, compare, and order high-quality electric... - February 21, 2026 - Flemingoo
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Top Brands of Blender Machine Are All Available at Flemingoo
Flemingoo, a trusted e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, has launched a top collection of blender machines in an affordable price with free home delivery nationwide. Featuring genuine, high-quality brands, Flemingoo ensures fast 3-day delivery, secure payments, and excellent customer support. Shop now for the best deals on blenders at flemingoo.com - August 09, 2025 - Flemingoo
Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). - July 14, 2025 - Phenotap, Inc.
MON CARBONE Father’s Day Exclusive: For the Champion in Your Life, Gift What Lasts
Father’s Day Exclusive: From June 3 to 15, receive a complimentary personalized name tag with every BLACKDIAMOND Carbon Fiber Luggage purchase — a refined tribute to performance, legacy, and the men who lead with quiet strength. - June 06, 2025 - MON CARBONE
SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays. - May 14, 2025 - Chetco Digital
This Mother’s Day, Less is More: MON CARBONE Introduces BLACKDIAMOND Carbon Fiber Luggage with Limited Edition Pink Handle
This Mother’s day, MON CARBONE invite you to give back, not with words, but with something she can truly feel: a gift that carries less weight, but means so much more. light in hand, meaingful in purpose, and worthy of the strength she’s always shown. To celebrate the occasion, MON... - May 01, 2025 - MON CARBONE
Nybsys Unveils 4G/5G NSA and SA Small Cells at MWC Barcelona; Bridging the Network Evolution Gap
Nybsys, a pioneer in private cellular and small cell technology, proudly announces the launch of its advanced small cell portfolio including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells. These solutions now support 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes, offering... - March 08, 2025 - Nybsys
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
Lanner Partners with Nybsys to Build Scalable Edge-Cloud RAN Platform
Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and telco edge cloud servers, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Nybsys, a leading telecommunications equipment and services provider. The collaboration brings together the latest technologies for advancing Edge-Cloud... - February 24, 2024 - Nybsys
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Introducing ovOlio: The Sensorial Desk Toy Designed for Stillness and Serenity
Atto Digital Launches ovOlio, a Mindful Desk Toy That Invites Users to Practice Stillness and Connect with Nature. With ovOlio, users can slow down and experience calm by nudging the wooden toy to spin around its base. It also diffuses essential oil aroma for a multisensory experience. For every ovOlio backed, the company will plant one tree. - May 08, 2023 - ovOlio
Kublet: Mini Monitors for Your Desk
Monitor any data you want on our mini monitors. Stocks, crypto, Grafana, social media following, weather, and more. - August 12, 2022 - Kublet Inc.
Witlingo Launches Social Audio Channel for Local Governments
Residents are able to engage with their local government by submitting digital audio posts and listening to posts from other residents. - August 11, 2022 - Witlingo
Knockdown Officially Launches Its 3D Printed Custom-Fit Wireless Earbuds
Knockdown's 3D printed, custom-fit, wireless, Knockdown Earbuds offer maximum stability and comfort with a true custom fit for any activity. In addition, Knockdown Earbuds provide premium sound with earbuds that never fall out. Knockdown Earbuds offer high sound quality and connectivity, a touch... - May 23, 2022 - Knockdown
RTBShopper Expands with Rent to Own Furniture Options
Need to buy furniture but don't have the cash? RTBShopper.com has a new rent-to-own furniture program with free home delivery included. - March 10, 2022 - RTBShopper
FirstRec – The Voice Recorder Specially Designed to Foster Independence and Education, Launches on Kickstarter
On September 22nd, FirstRec launches on the crowd-funding site Kickstarter. FirstRec is the first truly voice recorder designed to be so simple to use that everyone can use. - September 22, 2021 - ovOlio
Futura Technologies Announces the Release of AutoVent - A New Device That Automates the Bathroom Fan
Futura Technologies announces the release of AutoVent on Kickstarter. AutoVent is a new product in the home automation sector that automates a bathroom fan. It monitors humidity and engages the fan as needed. The AutoVent requires no wiring or modification to the fan to be installed and can be removed easily if the user moves. - September 08, 2021 - Futura Technologies LLC
Mitey AV Uses COVID as an Opportunity to Expand in New Orleans
Interview with local New Orleans business owners Shaun and Lindsay McCarron about their journey from hosting multiple AirBnB's in the City of New Orleans', to now owning one of the premier Audio Video Equipment Rental Companies in the city. - April 09, 2021 - Mitey AV
Leading ID Card Printers Supplier & Security Solutions Provider in Middle East & Africa Region
With over 20 Years of Industry Experience, Digital Factors are the global solutions providers for Access Control Systems, Visitor Management, Cashless Solutions and so much more. Digital Factors have a long reputation of dealing with the most reputed Brands and achieving the highest level of Customer Satisfaction. Know more at www.dfsme.ae - March 16, 2021 - Digital Factors
MON CARBONE Releases World's First Changeable Insert Military Ballistic Fiber Case for iPhone 12
Presenting one of a kind iPhone 12 case collection with a theme Make it Your Own featuring a changeable insert that users can customize according to their mood and occasions. - October 16, 2020 - MON CARBONE
Carroll Center for the Blind Publishes New Book for Web Browsing with Screen Readers
Sometimes, one web browser is not enough. This new book provides guidance on web browsing with popular browsers to improve experiences for blind and visually impaired screen reader users. - August 05, 2020 - The Carroll Center for the Blind
Joint Venture Established for AC Subscription Business in Immature Market - AC Manufacturer Daikin and Electrical Power Service WASSHA Team Up in Tanzania
Daikin Industries, Ltd. and WASSHA Inc. have recently established a new company, Baridi Baridi Inc., to conduct an air conditioner subscription business. - July 22, 2020 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
Long Term Security and Safety Management Ensured with CDS TAURI Tablets
Crystal Display Systems are helping to ensure security and safety as the world attempts to resume back to normal working life. In this troubled time, customers and employees are counting on their employers and stores to look out for their safety. - May 28, 2020 - Crystal Display Systems
(Virtual) Reality Check: Global Platform Solution, LLC is Putting the Unimaginable Within Reach and Making What Once Felt Impossible, Possible
Official Pre-Launch Underway: Global Platform Solution, LLC, also known as GPS, is providing U.S. consumers with an opportunity to upgrade their realities and their lives by combining their innovative product suite with a proven business model. - May 16, 2020 - GPS
RTBShopper.com Helping Americans with Bad Credit Nationwide Get Financing
RTBShopper.com, the speciality e-retailer, is shaking up the industry with their new instant approval financing plans for Americans with bad credit. The rapidly growing e-commerce store has helped hundreds of different Americans nationwide with their lease to own financing plans. In addition to their instant financing, RTBShopper.com also is offering same day in-store pick up. RTBShopper.com offers some of the most popular electronics like Apple MacBook and Samsung TVs on finance. - February 17, 2020 - RTBShopper.com
New Assistive Technology Lab at The Carroll Center for the Blind Empowers Individuals with Visual Impairments
Access to assistive technology creates life-changing opportunities and possibilities for people with disabilities, whether at school, work, home or in the community. With hundreds of assistive devices on the market, a newly created device lab will showcase options for people of all ages dealing with vision loss. - January 29, 2020 - The Carroll Center for the Blind
XoverIoT – New Partner of STMicroelectronics
On December 6, STMicroelectronics has nominated XoverIoT as ST Partner for Sigfox and subGHz RF-module solutions with Sigfox certified modules and Sigfox USB kickstart tools. The Sigfox modules of XoverIoT the SIGFOX-DEV1-E, the SIGFOX-DEV1-C and the development tool SIGFOX-USB2-C are implementing... - January 10, 2020 - XoverIOT
Pwrgoose Branding Charging Station for TicketSmarter Events
Pwrgoose will be branding and providing a mobile device charging station for TicketSmarter, the title sponsor of the 2020 Birmingham Bowl football game. The station will be available free to use for fans at the Street Fest and Fan Zones ahead of the game. - December 28, 2019 - Pwrgoose
West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota,... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures
iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY
Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento
Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio
Daikin India Aims to be a Rs 5,000-crore Firm in FY20, Looks for 20% Growth
Air conditioner maker Daikin India is aiming to be a Rs 5,000-crore company this fiscal year with around 20 per cent growth in sales, helped by rising demand of power-efficient inverter ACs and expansion of sales network, said a top company official. - September 22, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry
One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com
Witlingo Launches Voice First Communities
Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Voice First Communities, an extension of its Buildlingo offer that enables anyone to post audio content into deployed Amazon Alexa skills and Google Assistant actions. - July 24, 2019 - Witlingo
Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa Honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution
In a glittering ceremony graced by Dr. D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Daikin India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award on 5th May 2019. - June 20, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
Bomaker Releases Odine and Njord Soundbars to Advance Your Home Theater Audio Experience
Bomaker, a leading brand of Substanbo Inc. that designs and innovates home theater products, has unveiled two affordable wireless soundbars called Odine Ⅰ and Njord Ⅰ. Bomaker Odine Ⅰ, a slim 2.0 Channel Soundbar, 37-inch length lightweight design, built in Bass and DSP... - June 07, 2019 - Aipaws.com
Thinking Robots and a New Type of Robot Assistant: Travelmate Robotics
The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics
Reinventing Entry-Level Home Audio; Bomaker Launches an Affordable Wireless Sound Bar Odine I
Bomaker, a brand that designs home theater products, has unveiled an affordable wireless soundbar Odine I in an attempt to reinvent the entry-level home audio. - May 31, 2019 - Aipaws.com
Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965
Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro