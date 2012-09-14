PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

Daikin India Aims to be a Rs 5,000-crore Firm in FY20, Looks for 20% Growth Air conditioner maker Daikin India is aiming to be a Rs 5,000-crore company this fiscal year with around 20 per cent growth in sales, helped by rising demand of power-efficient inverter ACs and expansion of sales network, said a top company official. - September 22, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

Witlingo Launches Voice First Communities Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Voice First Communities, an extension of its Buildlingo offer that enables anyone to post audio content into deployed Amazon Alexa skills and Google Assistant actions. - July 24, 2019 - Witlingo

Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa Honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution In a glittering ceremony graced by Dr. D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Daikin India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award on 5th May 2019. - June 20, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Bomaker Releases Odine and Njord Soundbars to Advance Your Home Theater Audio Experience Bomaker, a leading brand of Substanbo Inc. that designs and innovates home theater products, has unveiled two affordable wireless soundbars called Odine Ⅰ and Njord Ⅰ. Bomaker Odine Ⅰ, a slim 2.0 Channel Soundbar, 37-inch length lightweight design, built in Bass and DSP technology,... - June 07, 2019 - Aipaws.com

Thinking Robots and a New Type of Robot Assistant: Travelmate Robotics The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your fingers,... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics

Reinventing Entry-Level Home Audio; Bomaker Launches an Affordable Wireless Sound Bar Odine I Bomaker, a brand that designs home theater products, has unveiled an affordable wireless soundbar Odine I in an attempt to reinvent the entry-level home audio. - May 31, 2019 - Aipaws.com

Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965 Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates upper... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro

Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter Today, Clean Light Ltd., a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter’s online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company’s worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin based candles and oil lamps,... - March 13, 2019 - Boxlite

Witlingo Announces the General Availability of Buildlingo Voice First Startup Witlingo releases Buildlingo, an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice first experience for customer care and digital marketing on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant by simply using a Mobile App. - February 06, 2019 - Witlingo

CDS Gives 7 Points on How to get Digital Signage Right Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have worked with many companies and organisations and marketing agencies to help get Digital signage correct as it is not a simple case of putting up some displays and throwing some content together. Here CDS gives you 7 excellent ideas and advice on things to consider in order to optimise your Digital signage impact and generate business. - January 12, 2019 - Crystal Display Systems

Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions from CDS Crystal Display Systems has updated its Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document with the latest products, developments and forthcoming products and technologies. - December 12, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Witlingo Launches Castlingo for Micro-Casting on Amazon Alexa Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Castlingo(SM), an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice experience on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana by simply using a Mobile App. - November 08, 2018 - Witlingo

Crystal Display Systems (CDS) Introduces New and Unique Digital Signage to the Retail Arena CDS has brought high quality and reliable systems using some of the new technologies available including the Transparent Displays and showcase boxes to many brands and resellers to add that WOW factor to retail installations. - August 10, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Witlingo and Walrus Partner to Launch Sophie Sprout on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice First startup, Witlingo and award winning creative agency Walrus, today announced the availability of Sophie Sprout by Sprout Foods on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. - August 08, 2018 - Witlingo

Marcy Releases Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903 Marcy announces today the release of their latest fitness machine offering, the Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903. The 3-in-1 total body training system is a premier home fitness solution, offering a variety of strength training options for customers. The Smith machines are some of the brand’s... - July 31, 2018 - Marcy Pro

Papago! Releases the GoSafe S810 Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera giving you peace of mind. The S810 will become your discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing your front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - July 05, 2018 - Papago Dash Cameras

THINKSOUND Releases Their First Made in the USA Headphones THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the new USP1 monitor series in-ear headphones that are made in the USA from domestic and imported parts and eliminates throw-away packaging from their earbuds. - February 15, 2018 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

Digibell - The Next Generation Cat Bell Kickstarter Campaign Has Launched Traditional cat bells just don't work. Cats are far too smart. Digibell is the digital solution to this age old problem, and is now available on Kickstarter. - February 08, 2018 - Digimal LTD

CDS to Exhibit Its Latest Open Frame Monitors and Touch Monitors as Well as Ultra-Wide Stretched Monitors at ICE Expo in London in February CDS exhibit its latest open frame monitors and touch monitors as well as ultra-wide stretched monitors at the most international business event in gaming, ICE Expo London in February. - February 04, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

CDS Release Brand New Monitor Line Offering Best Quality and Reliability Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have launched its brand new Monitor production line to give its customers the best quality and reliability for its wide range of monitors and touch monitors. - January 18, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Digibell - The Next Generation Cat Bell Digibell, launching on Kickstarter in February 2018, is a digital cat bell that solves the problems faced by cat owners who use traditional bells - that they simply don’t work. Digibell is a unique product in the pet wearables marketplace, reducing cleanup for cat owners and reducing the impact on wildlife made by domestic cats. - January 11, 2018 - Digimal LTD

Lingofest 2018: Beyond Alexa, Google, and Cortana - Thinking Through the Ubiquitous Voice Society Headlining the conference will be Phillip Hunter, Head of the Amazon Alexa Skills UX Team, and Brett Frischmann, The Charles Widger Endowed University Professor in Law, Business and Economics at Villanova University and author of "Re-Engineering Humanity," Cambridge University Press (forthcoming Spring 2018). - December 27, 2017 - Witlingo

CDS Offers Free of Charge Samples for Gaming and Casino TFT Touchscreen LCD Monitor Projects Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, are offering free of charge samples for gaming and casino TFT touchscreen LCD monitor projects. - November 25, 2017 - Crystal Display Systems

CDS Increases Range of E-Paper Displays for Transportation Information and Digital Signage Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions is offering one of the most environmentally friendly display technologies that can be used in many applications including retail and transport, such as bus stops, rail information boards etc. - November 18, 2017 - Crystal Display Systems

Papago Inc Named as CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree Papago Inc's Ray was announced as a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree. - November 11, 2017 - Papago Dash Cameras

Vindor Music Launches Easy-to-Play Electronic Saxophone on Kickstarter Vindor Music, a developer of affordable electronic instruments, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its electronic saxophone, the Vindor ES1 - October 18, 2017 - Vindor Music

Group of University of Notre Dame Students Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revolutionize Audio Industry with “Mini-O: The Powerful, Pocket-Sized Speaker" Consumer electronics and tech company founded by a group of undergraduate students from the University of Notre Dame, Flato Inc., has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for its new product Mini-O. Mini-O is a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker made with innovative and unprecedented technology that has never been seen before in the U.S. - October 17, 2017 - Flato Inc.

TPCAST Announces Wireless Support for Oculus Rift TPCAST Wireless Technology Takes the Virtual Reality Experience to the Next Level. TPCAST, the leader in wireless virtual reality (VR) technology, announced today that it is working on a wireless adapter for the Oculus Rift headset. TPCAST is the first to introduce a commercial Wireless Adapter for Virtual Reality, which preserves the video quality and application performance. - October 13, 2017 - TPCAST

THINKSOUND Goes Package-Free with the Release of the New ts03+mic In-Ear Headphone THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the new ts03+mic in-ear headphones and eliminates the packaging from their products. - July 19, 2017 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

CDS, Helping Customers Take Their Advertising Outside In the warmer Summer months why not take your advertising outdoors to catch your audience, who will now be spending most of their time outside? - July 15, 2017 - Crystal Display Systems

Witlingo Launches Voice Enablement of Social Properties Voice First Startup Witlingo worked with 10 companies to create Alexa skills for their social network pages. - July 11, 2017 - Witlingo

DNX Co to Launch Carah, the Smart Safety Watch for Women, on Kickstarter A new hybrid smart safety watch, Carah, will launch on August 1st on Kickstarter. It boasts an SOS function that immediately notifies pre-selected guardians of the wearers location and sounds an alarm if the wearer holds down the watch face for longer than 2 seconds. Carah aims to provide back up for women who want to live their lives more freely and securely without sacrificing their style or comfort. - July 06, 2017 - DNX

Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Obtains LM-80 Report for Its SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 Certification LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.

Witlingo and The Motley Fool Partner to Launch a Cortana Skill Witlingo and The Motley Fool delivering a voice-first trifecta with the planned publication of the Motley Fool Cortana Skill, having previously launched an Alexa Skill and a Google Action. - May 10, 2017 - Witlingo

Meetup and Witlingo Partner to Launch an Amazon Alexa Skill "Alexa, Ask Meetup, What's Happening Today?" Meetup customers can now ask Alexa about what’s happening around them by just speaking. - May 04, 2017 - Witlingo

CDS Adds New Products to Its TFT LCD Range to Create the Widest Range Offered in Europe Using only high-tech factories to partner with, CDS provide clients with the service of designing liquid crystal display panel (LCD) and liquid crystal display modules (LCM), and are committed to the customized service, R&D, sales and after-sales service of display products. - April 30, 2017 - Crystal Display Systems

Stromtank – Presentation of New Models Stromtank - two new Stromtank models for audio requirements will be shown at the coming High-End show in Munich, May 18th – 21st 2017. - April 28, 2017 - Winbat Technology GmbH

Video Camera Startup Huddly Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding in Less Than 10 Days Huddly, the startup that’s building a computer-vision software platform for video collaboration, has raised $10 million in new equity in the recently oversubscribed Series B investment round. The equity issue was led by existing lead investors and a selected number of new high-quality private... - April 26, 2017 - Huddly

See the Most Powerful Software-Upgradable Video Collaboration Camera In-Person Huddly Inc. on stage and in the hall at Enterprise Connect 2017. - March 22, 2017 - Huddly

Petbot Brings Even More Cute Pet Videos to the Internet Pet Monitor Company Opens Orders for Next Batch of Product. - March 13, 2017 - PetBot

Relativity Education with Audeze, Ableton + SubPac, Announce the Next Edition of the Innovative Electronic Music Sessions Educational Program In conjunction with Audeze, Ableton, and SubPac, Relativity Education is proud to announce the newest iteration of its innovative Ableton-Certified Electronic Music Sessions (EMS) programming, beginning March 23rd, 2017. The premier music production course offered by Relativity Education is a 12 Week... - March 08, 2017 - Audeze

Popular n'4get Reminder App Gets Android Update A new update is available for Android's popular reminder app "n'4get Reminder." The new version expands the number of available icons to over 80. It is now easier to find the right icon for each reminder. The update also features a new app icon that blends into Android 7 and the Google Pixel... - February 10, 2017 - Christoph Schmoliner

PAPAGO Launches the AirFresh S10D, a Hand-Gestured Controlled Air Purifier This innovative air purifier can purify an area of up to 10 cubic meters and it’s controlled by the wave of your hand. - February 03, 2017 - Papago Dash Cameras

Witlingo and Audm Partner to Deliver Conversational Audio Content for Large Brand Print and Web Publications The partnership between Witlingo and Audm enables customers to move from the passive consumption of audio content via static podcasts to more engaging conversational and interactional experiences. - January 11, 2017 - Witlingo

Trabug Provides Smart Solution for Smart Travellers to India Trabug India announces the launch of its flagship product: Trabug®, a solution suite that addresses a host of long-standing travel worries: how to stay in touch while on the move, how to discover new places of interest, how to stay safe, and how to do all of the above without running up a massive... - January 05, 2017 - Trabug LLP