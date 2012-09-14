PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Vegan Cruise Company in World First Vegan Culinary Cruises presents the world’s first fully vegan LGBT focused cruise. - August 30, 2019 - Vegan Culinary Cruises

8 Best Ways to See the Detroit Fireworks with Step On Bus Tours Enjoy the 61st Annual Detroit Ford Fireworks this year. Sail on the Detroit River for the fantastic fireworks display. Board the bus, enjoy a box lunch, a slice of apple pie, an Americana goodie bag, and other surprises on the way. The motorcoach will cross into Canada to board a Canadian Cruise ship where travelers will have a wide selection of Hors d’oeuvres. - May 19, 2019 - Step On Bus Tours

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches New Women Only and Solo Only Trips SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips. These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of travelers... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Tours in 3 East African Countries SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leaders in cycle tours in emerging destinations, has just launched 3 new countries in their lineup of adventure cycling destinations: Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. The launch covers 2 new adventure cycling tours, Cycling Kilimanjaro to the Indian Ocean, a... - August 10, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Off Road Hall of Fame Inductee and Land Use Warrior Joins ModernJeeper Group Del Albright to be Worldwide Ambassador and Brand Leader for ModernJeeper’s Media and Event Activities. - July 20, 2018 - Metalcloak

SpiceRoads Cycling Rolls Out E-Bikes in Vietnam and Sri Lanka SpiceRoads Cycling has introduced electric bicycles, e-bikes, into their fleets in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, two of Asia’s most popular destinations for adventure tourism. It was announced today. - June 22, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

Mexico Tourism: The Most Thrilling Destinations and Attractions Recommended by Koox Diving Mexico has a wealth of popular tourism features from the sun and the beach to cuisine, architecture, cultural, and historic experiences. Take a look at modern Mexico tourism and the most thrilling destinations and attractions to visit. - March 03, 2018 - Koox Diving

Worldwide Boat Announces the Bahamas as the Number One Charter Destination for Spring Worldwide Boat, a full-service yacht charter company, has announced that the number one destination boat charters will be setting for during spring 2018 is the Bahamas. With other destinations, like the Caribbean, being severely impacted by hurricanes last year, the vessels that would typically travel... - February 27, 2018 - Worldwide Boat

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Adventure Biking Tours in Jordan and Israel SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leading bicycle adventure tour operators, has announced that Jordan and Israel will be the latest additions to a range of itineraries now covering 32 destinations. "Following the huge success of our 'Jewels of Persia' tour launched in Iran last year,... - November 24, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

The Smiling Seahorse Awarded 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the Third Year in a Row 3 years of excellence rewarded by TripAdvisor: Recognized as a Top Performing Dive Centre in the Region as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site. - November 17, 2017 - The Smiling Seahorse

Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ride with Team SpiceRoads in the 2017 Masters Tour of Chiang Mai International cycling operator SpiceRoads Cycling will be participating in the 2017 Master Tour of Chiang Mai cycle race. Other riders are encouraged to sign up for this fun and exciting challenge and ride with Team SpiceRoads. - August 08, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Cruises to Benefit Wounded Warrior Project Jeanne Farley, CCC of Cruise Planners Supports Injured Service Members with Memorial Day 2018 Cruises. - May 28, 2017 - Jeanne Farley, CCC Cruise Planners

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Updates Its Brand Identity SpiceRoads, a premier niche cycling touring operator, unveiled a new evolution of its brand, including a website relaunch. It was announced today. - May 11, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Colorado Springs Yellow Cab Announces New Management Team Focusing on Community Service, Faster Response Times, Efficiency Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs has announced the installment of Scott Holisky as the General Manager of the Pikes Peak regional terminal, and Matthew Drew as Director of Marketing. Mr. Holisky previously served as the terminal’s Operations Manager from 2012-2016, at which time he assumed... - April 30, 2017 - Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs

Meet One Small Family with a Really Big Idea to Help Make a Change in the World. This Florida Family is Kicking Off a 15-State Road Trip to Help 15 Charities as They Go. A Tampa Bay area family is getting ready to hit the road on an adventurous journey. They will be living small, working hard and changing lives, one mile at a time. They will be driving up the East coast, traveling through 15 states, to work with a charity in every state. One goal of the trip is to not just help, but to share the stories of the people and places along the way. Using social media they will be able to take followers, from all over the world, along with them to share the experience. - April 03, 2017 - Tripping for Charity

SpiceRoads Launches Its First Family Bike Tour in Vietnam The cycling operator adds a new Southeast Asia cycling tour designed for families. - March 22, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

The Mark Travel Corporation Inducts Prestige Travel Systems Into 500 Club Program The Mark Travel Corporation's elite program that recognizes sales & service achievements inducts Prestige Travel Systems from Tampa, FL into it's 500 Club Program. - March 03, 2017 - Prestige Travel Systems

Sven Teuber Named Brand Ambassador Peter Sontag, Founder and CEO of Fast Lane Travel, Inc. announced today the promotion of Sven Patrick Teuber to Brand Ambassador for this long-established Porsche Travel Company. Fast Lane Travel, Inc. is the official “Treffen” Travel Company (the Company) for the 140,000-member Porsche... - February 24, 2017 - Fast Lane Travel, Inc.

SpiceRoads Presents Once-a-Month Tour in Kyushu SpiceRoads adds Japan’s beautiful southern island, Kyushu, to its destination list. - February 20, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Spiceroads Launches Once-a-Year Tour in Kanchanaburi SpiceRoads adds a historical ride in Thailand to its short tour lineup. - February 02, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

New Dirt Road Luxury Tour in Ecuador Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Its Self-Guided “Dirt Deluxe” Tour - December 13, 2016 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Khaya Saw the 2017 Confederations Cup Come Alive in Kazan The future of the FIFA Confederations Cup looks uncertain and it is possible that next years event in Russia will be the last – but Russia will do everything possible to make it a memorable event. - December 01, 2016 - Khaya

Success with the Launch of Khaya From Rio to Monaco and beyond, Khaya received the thumbs up from clients all over the globe. - November 02, 2016 - Khaya

Banjo Tours in the World Trade Market 2016 Banjo Tours will visit the World Trade Market 2016 which is celebrated from the 7th to 9th of November in London. This is exciting news as it is a great opportunity for the Bolivian tour operator to meet new clients and partners and extend their networking. Partners interested in contacting them can... - October 15, 2016 - Banjo Tours

SpiceRoads Launches The Jewels of Persia by Bicycle SpiceRoads launches their 30th destination tour in Iran. - September 23, 2016 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Fantasy Peter Swift from Dimension Q Catapults Readers Into the Omniverse’s World of Imagination and Whimsy Discover where you’re in your element - September 23, 2016 - Siren School

Travel Around Jamaica Tours Earns 2016 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Travel Around Jamaica Tours today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the second year in a row. Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. About The Certificate... - June 09, 2016 - Travel Around Jamaica Tours

Classic Kenya Safari – Discover Africa’s Natural Wonders with Magical Lands Magical Lands launch a 12 day safari package including flights from just £2,999. The Classic Kenya Safari comes with named accommodation throughout, a maximum group size of just 6 people, most meals included and no single supplements. The Maasai Mara, Samburu National Park, Thompsons Falls and... - May 20, 2016 - Magical Lands

Magical Lands Tours Launch a Unique 15 Day Guided Tour of Jamaica Magical Lands has launched a unique 15 day escorted tour to discover the real Jamaica beyond the tourist trail. No Compulsory Single Supplements and a Maximum of Twelve people per Tour. Available for booking now. - May 01, 2016 - Magical Lands