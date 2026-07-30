Recent Headlines
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
West Coast Self-Storage Opens Renovated Jurupa Valley Facility
Following a full renovation and rebuild of the property, West Coast Self-Storage is has opened a newly upgraded storage facility in Jurupa Valley. Located at 6515 Clay St, West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers modern features, expanded convenience, and a wide range of storage options for... - June 03, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Auburn, AL
Local owners of Thistle Lane Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 20 Lee Road 672 Auburn, AL. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features (299) units totaling (36,700) rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure,... - May 22, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group... - May 21, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire. - May 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Absolute Celebrates 24 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Trusted Partnership
Memphis, TN — Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to celebrate its 24th anniversary, marking more than two decades of steady growth, resilient leadership, and trusted partnerships across the property management industry since its founding in May 2002. What began as a small but... - May 15, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. - May 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, Tulsa, OK
Jared Jones, CCIM, of Jones Investment Real Estate and an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, a 27,050-square-foot self-storage asset located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale was between a private seller... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Extra Space Storage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Jared Jones, CCIM of Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC, the Oklahoma affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Extra Space Storage (Third Pary Managed). The institutional grade asset, located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma from a private Seller to a private... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. 2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026: - Increased same-store revenue by . - May 02, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
West Coast Self-Storage to Exhibit at WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show
West Coast Self-Storage will exhibit at the Washington Self Storage Association’s 2026 WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show on May 1, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle. The company will be available at Booth #6 to meet with... - April 26, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Josh Koerner and the team at Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of STOR Self Storage, located at 7000 Iris Street Sarasota, FL. This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between... - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of D&S Self Storage in Evansdale, Iowa
Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market. - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Denver, NC
Local owners of Roll Up Self Storage- Lake Life proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2836 Hagers Court, Denver, NC 28037. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 240 units totaling 36,570 rentable square feet. It offers and... - April 12, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Munford, Tennessee
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Munford – Tabb Drive proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 101 Tabb Drive Munford, TN 38058. Under new ownership and new management, the facility is also undergoing a rebrand, reflecting a renewed commitment to quality service and... - April 11, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announce Sale of Oscar's Mini Storage in Sioux Falls, SD
Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of Oscar's Mini Storage, located at 2209 W. 5th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The transaction closed on Friday, March 27, 2026, at a purchase price of $4,500,000. Oscar's Mini Storage is a stabilized,... - April 04, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Freedom Storage & RV in Benson, Arizona
The Gorden Group successfully closed the sale of Freedom Storage & RV, a value-add self-storage and RV facility located in Benson, Arizona. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2026, with Darsh Desai of The Gorden Group, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, representing the... - March 29, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
West Coast Self-Storage Auburn Launches Food Donation Drive in Support of Auburn Food Bank
The storage facility becomes the fifth drop-off location in the Auburn, Washington area. - March 28, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Best Storage NW Becomes Food Donation Collection Site for Sumner Community Food Bank
Best Storage NW, located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, is now serving as a food donation collection location in support of the Sumner Community Food Bank, helping make it easier for local residents and storage customers to give back to families in need in the Sumner community. Through this effort,... - March 27, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Titusville, FL Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Personal Mini Storage (Managed), located at 2025 US 1, Titusville, FL. This well-established, 4.97-acre self-storage facility offers 21,180 RSF | 172 drive-up units and 55 RV & Boat Parking spots. Coastal Storage Group was honored to... - March 27, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Alpharetta, Georgia
Local owners of Davis Drive Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 11500 Davis Drive Alpharetta, GA 30009. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 689 units totaling 76,610 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - March 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of 8th Street Storage in Colorado Springs
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of 8th Street Storage, a well-located self-storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction. - March 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
WareGo Launches Warehouse Optimization Software Feature for Supply Chain Management
WareGo has recently announced the launch of their new warehouse optimization software feature. - March 24, 2026 - WareGo
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Richmond Hill Self Storage Facility
Carrie Stowell of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Richmond Hill Lock-N-Store, located at 400 Longwood Drive in Richmond Hill, GA. This well-established, 1.57-acre self-storage facility offers 27,200 RSF of storage within the Savannah MSA. Coastal Storage Group was honored... - March 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Choctaw, Oklahoma
Local owners of Owens Cubbies Self Storage & RV proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 166 units totaling 22,300 rentable square feet. It... - March 13, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Space Rental Portfolio in Newton, Iowa
Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Space Rental, a two-property self storage portfolio located in Newton, Iowa. The portfolio totals approximately 71,188 net rentable square feet across 320 units, situated on... - March 12, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
27th Avenue Self Storage Rebrands as Sound Storage of Kennewick
27th Avenue Self Storage announced today that it is now operating as Sound Storage of Kennewick, marking the facility’s transition into the Sound Storage family of locations. The property remains at 3112 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 and continues serving the Canyon Lakes area and greater... - March 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Minor Fire Contained at All About Storage; No Injuries Reported
All About Storage Concord, a property managed by Absolute Storage Management, experienced a fire over the weekend that impacted 16 storage units at the Annex location (290 Warren C. Coleman Blvd). The incident was quickly contained. Emergency responders acted swiftly to secure the area, and... - March 06, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor. - March 03, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Moore, South Carolina
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Spartanburg proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 469 units totaling 60,175 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - February 20, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West Announces Facility Enhancements Focused on Security and Customer Access
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West announced an enhanced customer experience at its Tualatin facility, highlighting layered security measures and simplified access designed to help renters store with added confidence and convenience. Located near I-5 and Lower Boones Ferry Road, the... - February 13, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Mississippi Self Storage Portfolio
Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., Sharon Wright, CCIM, and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering the Gulf Coast, announced the successful sale of a three property self-storage portfolio in Mississippi totaling 61,550 net rentable square feet across 450 units. - February 12, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Dallas, Georgia
Local owners of Alpha Omega Store All proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 540 units totaling 71,060 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - January 28, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Johnnie T. Melia Moving Named 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger
National Van Lines is proud to announce that agent Johnnie T. Melia Moving was awarded 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger. Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting and donating surplus food... - January 25, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process. Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines