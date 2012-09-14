PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Transparent BPO Announces New Organizational Structure, Leadership to Manage Growth Record growth inspires company to shift from a shared team to site-based BPO model, hire an executive team to oversee. - October 17, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Transparent BPO to Open Contact Center in Belmopan, Belize Early 2020 Belmopan expansion will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for Cayo district residents. - September 14, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Local Bookkeeping Service Provider Announces Automated Bookkeeping Packages B&M Financial Management Services specializes in providing cost-effective and reliable accounting and tax solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Located in Westchester County, New York. - September 03, 2019 - B&M Financial Management Services

DFW Based WORKSUITES Opens Its 20th Location in Allen, TX WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES

SKY Telecom LLC Announced the Opening of a New Office in Sheridan Wyoming, USA SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

SKY Telecom Launches New Business Continuity Disaster Restoration Service When your business operations are interrupted by flood, fire, or storm damage you need to get back operating immediately. - August 26, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

Transparent BPO Makes Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 5th Time – 4 Years Running Transparent BPO appears on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th time, ranking no. 3562 with three-year revenue growth of 102 percent. - August 16, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Agents Republic Opens East Coast Sales Office in Toronto Company expands its footprint to strengthen client relationships to provide high-quality customer support outsourcing services worldwide. Agents Republic Inc. announces the opening of its East Coast sales office in Toronto, ON as an addition to its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The new office is located at 250 Yonge Street, in the office building of the iconic Toronto Eaton Centre and it will strengthen client relations across East Coast North America. - July 22, 2019 - Agents Republic Inc.

Daugherty Chicago Named 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Daugherty Business Solutions, a provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce their Chicago business unit has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the third consecutive year the Chicago office has received this recognition. The... - July 19, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more than... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

Daugherty’s Creative Services and Software Development Teams Collaborate to Design Award-Winning Mobile App Daugherty Business Solutions, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce the Daugherty Creative Services team has been awarded a Platinum Hermes Creative Award for the UI design of a mobile app created for Anheuser-Busch. This award was an integrated effort between... - July 03, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Westchester Business Association Kick Off Summer Lunch & Learn Networking Program Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend the Summer Lunch & Learn Networking Program to assist in the advancement of their business success. - June 19, 2019 - B&M Financial Management Services

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Nine 26, Inc. Gets Nominated for Best and Brightest Companies to Work for 2019 Premier marketing and sales firm Nine 26, Inc. announced that their work on behalf of a major client in Pittsburgh, PA has resulted in being nominated for Best and Brightest Companies to Work for - on a national level for 2019. - May 17, 2019 - Nine 26, Inc

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

MetaSource MERS Compliance Reviews Highlight Need for Improved Documentation Subservicer Compliance, Staff Turnover Among Sources of Difficulty - March 28, 2019 - MetaSource

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Closing Disclosures Continue to Cause Mortgage QC Trouble in 2018 MetaSource Study Finds Closing Disclosure Problems Still Dominating the Top 15 Quality Control Issues in Loan Origination. - January 24, 2019 - MetaSource

ISSI Adds Process Automation Strength by Acquiring ISC Financial Systems The acquisition adds 32 years of enterprise content management, business process automation and Hyland OnBase experience to the ISSI professional services team. - January 08, 2019 - Imaging Solutions & Services, Inc. (ISSI)

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Marketing to the Generations Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider in Waunakee, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “Marketing to the Generations.” One of the greatest challenges facing marketers today is the... - January 04, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to EvenStart Foundation Digital Lion, a company specializing in Web and graphic design and development, is donating 10% of the year’s profits to EvenStart Foundation. - December 20, 2018 - Digital Lion Inc.

Westchester Business Organization Invites Professionals to New Year Holiday Networking Event Westchester Networking for Professionals hosts their Annual New Year Networking Mixer on January 24th at 5:30 pm in White Plains, New York to celebrate the new year networking and building new business. - December 11, 2018 - B&M Financial Management Services

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Maximizing the Impact of New Opportunity Zones New Tax Incentive for Investors to Re-Invest Their Capital Gains - November 16, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Finalists for the 24th Annual KOSBE Awards Are Announced The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) is pleased to announce 21 finalists for the 24th Annual KOSBE Awards. Winners will be declared at a special recognition event on Thursday, December 13th, from 6 to 8 PM, at The Meadowview Marriott in Kingsport, Tennessee. The... - November 15, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Call for Entries for the 24th Annual KOSBE Small Business Awards The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) is seeking nominations for local businesses to be recognized at the 2018 Annual KOSBE Awards, including locally-owned and operated: 1. Franchise 2. New business (in business less than 3 years) 3. Young entrepreneur (owner... - October 13, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

KOSBE to Host Google Livestream - Drive a Holiday Shopping Rush for Your Business Workshop The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Google Livestream Part II - Drive a Holiday Shopping Rush for Your Business workshop on Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at The Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport... - October 05, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

KOSBE to Host Managing Payroll & Timekeeping Seminar The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Managing Payroll & Timekeeping seminar on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and... - September 23, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

KOSBE to Host Seminar for Aspiring and New Business Owners - Advantages and Challenges of Business Ownership The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host So, You Want to Start a Business: Advantages & Challenges of Business Ownership seminar on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by... - September 14, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Business Owners’ Speed Networking Dinner Held on October 25, 2018 Westchester Networking for Professionals will host an exclusive business networking experience for decision-makers. - September 11, 2018 - B&M Financial Management Services

KOSBE to Host Bank Expert Panel: Get Ready for the Bank The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Bank Expert Panel: Get Ready for the Bank workshop and panel discussion on Friday, August 24th, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of... - August 17, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Premier BPO Achieves Highest Level of PCI Certification Philippines-based Center Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Requirements - August 08, 2018 - Premier BPO

KOSBE Hosts Air Travel Tips for Business to Make Travel Hassle Free The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Air Travel Tips for Business on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at The Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship... - August 04, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

KOSBE to Host Small Business Summer School Livestream Workshop The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Small Business Summer School Livestream workshop on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm at The Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development... - July 20, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

KOSBE Announces Propel Mentor/Protégé Pilot Program Class Members Each year, from the graduating class, one rural company and one urban company will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their efforts and results while participating in the program. Participants must attend meetings and sessions 90 percent of the time to be eligible for the cash prize. - July 14, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Vision360 Enterprise® Intelligent Cloud-Based AP Automation Services Provider Nominated by CFO Tech Magazine as Top 10 AP Automation Solution for 2018 Today, BlueCreek Software was nominated by CFO Tech Magazine for their Cloud-Based AP Automation solution Vision360 Enterprise ® as a "Top 10 AP Automation Solution for 2018." According to industry reports, today’s finance professionals are in search of accounts payable solutions that help solve for their top payables challenges associated with the non-essential tasks of manually routing, coding, matching and entering supplier invoices. Vision360 Enterprise® solves these challenges. - June 10, 2018 - BlueCreek Software

Regional Subcontracting Workshop at the Kingsport Chamber The Tennessee Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host How to Successfully Subcontract with Prime Contractors & Do Business with Govt. & Large Corporations workshop on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 from 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM at The Kingsport Chamber. This... - June 07, 2018 - Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship - KOSBE