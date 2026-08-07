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WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections
Limited-Time Opportunity Gives Business Professionals Lifetime Savings and Exclusive Access to Premium Networking and Growth Opportunities - June 24, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations. - December 19, 2025 - BPM Systems
Fine Perforators Strengthens Global Supply of Nickel Screens with Advanced Rotary Nickel Screen Manufacturing for Industrial Applications
Recognized among leading nickel screen manufacturers in India, Fine Perforators expands its range of rotary nickel screens and nickel mesh screen solutions for Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico. - October 16, 2025 - Fine Perforators
The Concierge Office Suites Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Launches Professional Presence Society, an Online Community for Growth-Oriented Professionals - October 10, 2025 - The Concierge Office Suites
Chattanooga's 30-Year Executive Suite Leader Celebrates International Podcast Day with Professional Studio and Personal Brand Support
The Concierge Office Suites marks three decades of service while empowering executives to monetize expertise through professional podcasting/videocasting. - October 03, 2025 - The Concierge Office Suites
Professional Business Association Launches Speakers Network to Empower Business Leaders and Inspire Growth
WNFP launches Speakers Network Program, connecting experts with opportunities to share knowledge, inspire growth, and empower professionals. - October 03, 2025 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Data Entry Inc. Launches Reliable Outsourcing Web Research Services from India
Data Entry Inc. has adopted advanced Web Research Services from India to boost the speed and accuracy of its web research services. This implementation focus mainly on streamlining workflows, reduce errors, and deliver faster results for their global clients. By leveraging web research services, the company strengthens its commitment to efficiency, quality, and innovation in the business process outsourcing industry. - September 06, 2025 - Data Entry Inc.
Military Veterans Join Virtue Recovery to Expand Community Outreach with Hope and Support
Virtue Recovery has expanded its Business Development Team with the addition of two American Veterans, Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash. Both bring extensive military service, professional expertise, and a passion for helping others, strengthening Virtue Recovery’s mission to provide compassionate, whole-person treatment across its nationally accredited centers. - September 03, 2025 - Virtue Recovery Center
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Local Business Group Opens Fall Applications for NextGen Event Marketing Internship Program
Equipping the Next Generation of Professionals with Practical, Real-World Experience and Skills - August 06, 2025 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
A Place to Heal: Virtue Recovery Center Stands with Veterans and Families Across the United States
Virtue Recovery Center in Las Vegas, NV, is stepping up as a critical ally in the fight against veteran suicide and substance abuse by offering specialized, compassionate care for former service members in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon. With alarming statistics showing 17 veterans die by suicide each day, Virtue Recovery provides a safe, stigma-free environment where veterans can receive personalized treatment for PTSD, addiction, and co-occurring mental health issues. - April 24, 2025 - Virtue Recovery Center
Westchester Business Group Launches NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship Program
Empowering the Next Generation of Professionals Through Hands-On, Real-World Experience - April 09, 2025 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
AAA – The Auto Club Group and Riptide Transform Roadside Assistance with Generative AI
The Auto Club Group harnesses Riptide’s “Ripley” to orchestrate multiparty communications — delivering 10x faster responses, a 4% boost in member satisfaction, and keeping everyone in sync. - March 10, 2025 - Riptide
Big Sky Packaging Shines at Unified Wine & Grape Symposium 2025: Moments Captured
Big Sky Packaging presented its luxury yet innovative wine packaging solutions at the Symposium 2025. Dive in and find the highlights from the event. - March 07, 2025 - Big Sky Packaging
BoxesGen Announces Special Promotion on Custom Packaging Solutions
BoxesGen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, is set to offer exciting promotions this December on its wide range of packaging products. The company, known for its durable, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging, is providing customers with discounts on over 30 categories of boxes designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. - December 04, 2024 - BoxesGen
Daugherty Recognized as Dallas Top Workplaces 2024 Award Winner
Daugherty Business Solutions, a national advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News. - November 14, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver
The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey. - October 24, 2024 - The Profile Virtual Services Inc.
Daugherty Among Best Places to Work in New Jersey for NJBIZ 2024 Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. - October 05, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Business Solutions Recognized as A Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2024 Award Winner
Daugherty Business Solutions, a national advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. - August 24, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
QCWIB Implements Innovative AI Assistant to Fast-Track B2B Opportunities for Women-Owned Businesses Nationwide
Meet Quinn AI, the AI assistant helping thousands of women founders to fast track their chances at corporate contracting. - August 06, 2024 - Queen City Women in Business Inc.
Daugherty Named Largest IT Consulting Firm for 2024
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as the St. Louis Business Journal’s number one largest IT consulting in the region. About the St. Louis’ Largest IT Consulting Firm Recognition The list maintained by the St. - July 29, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Named 2024 Best of the Best Small Business in Chicago
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as Chicago’s Best of the Best Small Business in Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards. - July 12, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2024 for Atlanta
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been named a winner in Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Medium Business category. - July 08, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Named 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Dallas
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the early round of 2024 winners in the Dallas region. - July 03, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Minneapolis Top Workplaces 2024 Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minneapolis by the Star Tribune for 2024. Daugherty placed in the 1000-2499 company size category. - June 28, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Business Solutions Ranks Second for St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces 2024 Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, ranked 2nd in the large company category of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces awards. - June 26, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Wins New Jersey Top Workplaces 2024 Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJ.com Top Workplaces. - June 22, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Daugherty Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status
Daugherty Business Solutions announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status. This designation recognizes that Daugherty has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application... - June 01, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Launchware Unveils AI-Phone Agents to Transform Customer Service and Dispatch Operations
Launchware announces the launch of AI Phone Agents and Dispatch AI, revolutionizing customer service and dispatch processes across industries. AI Phone Agents combine AI efficiency with human empathy, while Dispatch AI streamlines non-emergency calls for 911 centers. These customizable solutions offer 24/7 support, intelligent call routing, and seamless integration. Launchware empowers businesses to enhance customer interactions and drive growth through cutting-edge AI technology. - May 24, 2024 - Launchware
Daugherty Named a 2024 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. Daugherty was among the top companies in the Big company category (companies with 250-999 employees working in the region). - May 22, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team. - May 14, 2024 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
BoxesGen Make Custom Packaging with Free Shipping on All Orders
In a groundbreaking move, BoxesGen, a leader in packaging solutions, announces free shipping on all product packaging boxes, effective immediately. This strategic decision aims to empower businesses of all sizes by reducing overhead costs and simplifying the packaging process. With the global... - May 10, 2024 - BoxesGen
Daugherty Business Solutions Named Top 5 in the Nation for 2024 Top Workplaces USA
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has ranked top five in the nation the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. - March 23, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Connecting Conversations for Success: Virtual Business Horizons Kicks Off
Virtual Business Horizons: Connecting Conversations announces the launch of its monthly virtual networking event series. Through dynamic networking sessions, participants will have the opportunity to build strong relationships, exchange ideas. - March 03, 2024 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Daugherty Wins Five9 Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2023. Daugherty has been named Breakthrough Partner of the Year by Five9, the provider of the... - February 10, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
Workshoppes Co-Working, a Visionary Co-Working Space Concept, Opens in North Brunswick, New Jersey
Workshoppes co-working, a visionary co-working space concept for providing accessible convenient workspace, is delighted to introduce its space in the heart of City of North Brunswick, NJ. This much-needed venture aims to redefine the way professionals work, fostering creativity, collaboration, and... - November 15, 2023 - Workshoppes, Inc.
Chicago Tribune Recognizes Daugherty as Top Workplace
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023 by the Chicago Tribune. Teammates attended the celebration dinner November 7 at Chicago Winery to mark the 14th year the Top Workplaces awards were held in the... - November 11, 2023 - Daugherty Business Solutions