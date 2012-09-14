PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.
Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing
Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network
Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company.
The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO
Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey
It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey
Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency
For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive.
“During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey
Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM
NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event.
In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE
Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester
The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication.
"Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey
JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets.
Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing
TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards.
This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media
To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek
Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.
Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com
NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing
Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises
Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey
Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate.
Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Expands Executive Team. - October 31, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien
LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital
In their continued effort to provide the highest quality digital marketing services, Ezzey Digital Marketing has added several new faces to their ever growing team. Google Adwords Expert and Google Partner Rick Bodey joins the team as it’s new Chief Marketing Officer.
With nearly two decades of... - October 31, 2019 - Ezzey
Award-winning Creative Director, Todd Perelmuter, launches Bizadmark to reintroduce creativity in online marketing and ad campaigns. - October 30, 2019 - Bizadmark
Brand Activation is the art of driving consumer action through brand interaction and experiences. In marketing, engaging your target audience in experiences is one of the best ways to resonate emotionally with them. Join AMA New Jersey for an energetic panel discussion focusing on experiential marketing... - October 29, 2019 - AMA New Jersey
The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
zarlun.com teaches low cost online advertising techniques to help small businesses grow their company.
zarlun.com, a dynamic Internet Marketing and Training company established to help small business owners market their business online. Their services are cost effective and can give a business owner... - October 27, 2019 - zarlun.com
With many digital marketing agencies choosing virtual collaboration and work spaces, Ezzey Digital Marketing finds strength and efficiency in its new offices in North Scottsdale. Sitting in the heart of the Scottsdale Airpark, the Ezzey offices make for a convenient and accessible location for the Ezzey... - October 24, 2019 - Ezzey
Briggs & Schuster publishing house announced a novel by Sylvia Hornback Ed.D. With a broad distribution by Ingram to over 36,000 outlets, the recently released book, “Jeanne: A journey from abandonment and abuse to forgiveness and truth.” Experiences and stories from Sylvia Hornback’s... - October 22, 2019 - Briggs & Schuster Agency
321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax SEO company, recently released a blog explaining local SEO tips for Northern Virginia. As the business sector in this area is rapidly growing, extra steps are necessary to get your business at the top of the search engine results page.
Local SEO (search engine optimization)... - October 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing
Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital
Ezzey Digital Marketing was proud to sponsor “Flight Plan: The Latest in Social Media and Digital Strategy in Real Estate” alongside many Phoenix Real Estate power companies. Filled with industry specialists, the event was a “who’s who” of agents using digital marketing... - October 17, 2019 - Ezzey
Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE
The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe
The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager
Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and Partner.
“Having... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger
Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.
Companies are praising Biz4Solutions for its transparent communication and excellent collaboration style, through Clutch.co, leading search and review site. Biz4Solutions team is highly professional, timely and knowledgeable in their work. - October 05, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Agreement incorporates both local and national advanced audience television audience data. - October 05, 2019 - CTV Media
SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com
SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com
SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com
Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC
Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.
My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency
A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini
Develop4u.co, a renowned search platform for app development companies, has declared Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company for the year 2019. - September 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC
Adalane Media Group LLC today announced it has signed on with Octave (www.findoctave.com) as their Digital Marketing Agency for all paid and organic search and social media.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Octave as it allows us to showcase our proprietary audience segmenting... - September 15, 2019 - Adalane Media Group LLC