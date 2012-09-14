PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Branching Out to Medical: Ezzey Digital Marketing Launches Sister Company in Ezzey Medical Marketing It’s not uncommon for marketing companies to expand the professional verticals they work with. What works for one type of marketing client should work for another, as most companies would believe. Ezzey Digital Marketing has taken that idea one step further to launch Ezzey Medical Marketing, which... - December 05, 2019 - Ezzey

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program For over seven decades, The Marine Toys For Tots program has provided hope and joy during the holiday season by giving toys to less fortunate children around the world. To honor this tradition, Ezzey Digital Marketing will be a proud partner and drop off location for the 2019 Toys For Tots drive. “During... - November 28, 2019 - Ezzey

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication. "Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey

JRM Web Marketing Names Jason Pesigan Website Consultant JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets. Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing... - November 21, 2019 - JRM Web Marketing

TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards. This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media

Manchester Based Digital Geek Media to Work for Free for an Entire Year for World Kindness Day To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek

Recruitive Ltd. Launches The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding Entertainment Company Forever-Ever Entertainment Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises

The Power of the Pixel: Navigating the Marketing Landscape of Social Media with Ezzey Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Growing Without the Pains: Ezzey Digital Marketing Continues to Grow Its Team of Experts In their continued effort to provide the highest quality digital marketing services, Ezzey Digital Marketing has added several new faces to their ever growing team. Google Adwords Expert and Google Partner Rick Bodey joins the team as it’s new Chief Marketing Officer. With nearly two decades of... - October 31, 2019 - Ezzey

Bizadmark Launches a Digital Marketing Agency That Focuses on Creativity Award-winning Creative Director, Todd Perelmuter, launches Bizadmark to reintroduce creativity in online marketing and ad campaigns. - October 30, 2019 - Bizadmark

American Marketing Association (AMA) New Jersey Chapter Event: Attract & Engage Consumers with the Art of Brand Activation: An Evening of Thought Leadership & Networking Brand Activation is the art of driving consumer action through brand interaction and experiences. In marketing, engaging your target audience in experiences is one of the best ways to resonate emotionally with them. Join AMA New Jersey for an energetic panel discussion focusing on experiential marketing... - October 29, 2019 - AMA New Jersey

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

zarlun.com Introduces Beginners Web Design Course and Challenge with Cash Prizes Starting November 1, 2019 zarlun.com teaches low cost online advertising techniques to help small businesses grow their company. zarlun.com, a dynamic Internet Marketing and Training company established to help small business owners market their business online. Their services are cost effective and can give a business owner... - October 27, 2019 - zarlun.com

Concrete Roots for a Digital Agency: Ezzey Makes North Scottsdale Its Home Base with New Offices With many digital marketing agencies choosing virtual collaboration and work spaces, Ezzey Digital Marketing finds strength and efficiency in its new offices in North Scottsdale. Sitting in the heart of the Scottsdale Airpark, the Ezzey offices make for a convenient and accessible location for the Ezzey... - October 24, 2019 - Ezzey

"Jeanne, A Journey from Abandonment and Abuse to Forgiveness and Truth" - the Latest Book Published by Briggs & Schuster Briggs & Schuster publishing house announced a novel by Sylvia Hornback Ed.D. With a broad distribution by Ingram to over 36,000 outlets, the recently released book, “Jeanne: A journey from abandonment and abuse to forgiveness and truth.” Experiences and stories from Sylvia Hornback’s... - October 22, 2019 - Briggs & Schuster Agency

Fairfax SEO Company Discusses Local SEO Tips for Northern Virginia 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax SEO company, recently released a blog explaining local SEO tips for Northern Virginia. As the business sector in this area is rapidly growing, extra steps are necessary to get your business at the top of the search engine results page. Local SEO (search engine optimization)... - October 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

UAE-Based Digital Marketing Agency Expands Into North America Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital

Ezzey Takes Flight: Ezzey Sponsors Flight Plan Event Hosted by Chicago Title Arizona Ezzey Digital Marketing was proud to sponsor “Flight Plan: The Latest in Social Media and Digital Strategy in Real Estate” alongside many Phoenix Real Estate power companies. Filled with industry specialists, the event was a “who’s who” of agents using digital marketing... - October 17, 2019 - Ezzey

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

When Giants Collide: Ross Denny Brings Decades of Experience to Ezzey Digital Marketing Ezzey Digital Marketing partners with leading Scottsdale Entrepreneur and Marketer Ross Denny, to combine expertise and create a digital marketing super agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Denny joins Ezzey Digital Marketing as it’s new President, Chief Operating Officer, and Partner. “Having... - October 10, 2019 - Michael Hamburger

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

Clients Compliment Biz4Solutions’ Collaboration Style via Clutch.co Companies are praising Biz4Solutions for its transparent communication and excellent collaboration style, through Clutch.co, leading search and review site. Biz4Solutions team is highly professional, timely and knowledgeable in their work. - October 05, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC

Comscore Partners with Media Solutions Pioneer CTV Media to Deliver Television Audience Measurement Agreement incorporates both local and national advanced audience television audience data. - October 05, 2019 - CTV Media

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

My-Canada.Today Expands to Cover Over 115 Electoral Districts with the Official Launch of Montreal Measures My-Canada.Today has compiled a plethora of information about Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax weather forecasts, job postings and more. - September 23, 2019 - Wayne A. Cargill Agency

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

Biz4Solutions Bags Second Position in Top App Development Companies on Develop4u.co, 2019 Develop4u.co, a renowned search platform for app development companies, has declared Biz4Solutions as a leading mobile app development company for the year 2019. - September 19, 2019 - Biz4Solutions LLC