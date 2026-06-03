Recent Headlines
Within Janitorial Services
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with... - May 23, 2026 - Signature Cleans
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Record-Breaking Start to 2026
Pioneering Excellence and Unprecedented Growth in Stone Restoration and Carpet Cleaning - February 05, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Veteran-Owned ACT Cleaners Expands 24/7 Crime Scene and Trauma Cleanup Services Throughout Chicago and Cook County
IICRC-Certified Biohazard Specialists Now Serving 35+ Chicago Neighborhoods with Guaranteed Emergency Response for crime scene cleanup, trauma scene cleanup, and unattended death cleanup. Chicago, Illinoi,s now has a reliable 24/7 biohazard remediation provider ready to answer calls day or night. - November 14, 2025 - ACT Cleaners - Crime and Trauma Scene Cleanup Service
New Ben Windows Cleaning LLC Launches in Auburn, Washington, Providing Premium Residential and Commercial Window Cleaning Services
Premium Window Cleaning Company, based in Auburn, Washington, provides a range of high-quality cleaning services, including window cleaning, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and house cleaning. The company is fully bonded, licensed, and insured in Washington State. Founded in 2024, Premium Window Cleaning Company was inspired by the founder’s passion for pressure washing, which was sparked by a recognition from a previous employer. - June 25, 2025 - New Ben Windows Cleaning LLC
JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and... - April 16, 2025 - Janitorial Multi Services
Tropical Breeze Commercial Cleaning Services Introduces Eco-Friendly Janitorial Solutions for Businesses
Tropical Breeze Commercial Cleaning Services has introduced a new line of advanced cleaning solutions for businesses across Reno and Sparks. Responding to the heightened need for safe and sanitized workspaces, the company now offers specialized services for office spaces, medical facilities, retail stores, warehouses, and restaurants. This initiative focuses on thorough disinfection and hygiene practices to create healthier environments while maintaining industry-leading standards. - November 09, 2024 - Tropical Breeze Janitorial Services
Cleaning WorkSource Shares Important Hiring Trends in the Growing $90 Billion Cleaning Industry
The $90 billion U.S. cleaning industry is rapidly expanding, with rising demand across residential, commercial, and specialized sectors. This growth highlights the challenge of sourcing skilled talent, as employer needs outpace available workforce. Cleaning WorkSource addresses this hiring gap by connecting job seekers with employers and sharing key hiring trends. The platform offers tools like custom career pages and Google Jobs listings to support effective recruitment in this essential field. - November 04, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
EPA Names Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, a 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year
Verde Clean has won the Environmental Protection Agency's prestigious 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award for furthering safer chemistry and products in the commercial facilities services industry. - September 25, 2024 - Verde Clean
Cleaning WorkSource: Helping Florida’s Small Businesses Fill Open Jobs Amid Worker Shortage
Job Board for Cleaning Industry Employers Offers Cost-Effective Solutions During Hiring Crisis - September 15, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
Cleaning WorkSource Goes Nationwide with Over 8,500 Searchable Jobs
Cleaning WorkSource, a job board for the cleaning industry, announces its nationwide launch with over 8,500 searchable jobs in just a month. Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the platform offers AI-powered matching and a chatbot for job suggestions. It provides affordable job posting packages, ensuring efficiency for small businesses. Job seekers can search and apply for jobs for free. - June 21, 2024 - Cleaning WorkSource
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Prestigious Health and Wellness Awards, Leading the Way for Small Businesses in Sarasota
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning in Sarasota, FL, has earned the 2024 Platinum Workplace recognition from the American Heart Association and the Sarasota County Health Department. These awards highlight their commitment to employee health and community well-being. CEO Steven Pajevic noted that these honors inspire other small businesses to positively impact their communities through health and sustainability efforts. - May 30, 2024 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Clean Team OKC Offering Free Cleaning Estimates in Edmond, OK
Clean Team OKC is now offering free commercial cleaning quotes. - April 16, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, Teams with Latinos In Action to Sponsor Event with the Janitor Who Helped Launch Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Latinos in Action and Verde Clean Invite Latino Youth to See Richard Montañez, “The Godfather of Hispanic Marketing,” at an Empowering in-Person Event. - April 05, 2024 - Verde Clean
Clean Team OKC Expands Commercial Cleaning Services to Yukon, OK, Introducing Comprehensive Cleaning Solutions
Clean Team OKC, a distinguished provider of cleaning services, proudly announces the expansion of its commercial cleaning services to Yukon, OK. The company now offers a complete suite of solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and residents in the area. - March 14, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
New Janitorial and Office Cleaning Services in Oklahoma City Offered by Clean Team OKC
Clean Team OKC Announces New Comprehensive Janitorial and Office Cleaning Services in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. - March 01, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
Clean Team OKC Elevates Cleaning Standards in Oklahoma City and Beyond
Clean Team OKC, a leading cleaning services provider, announces its commitment to delivering unparalleled post-construction final cleaning, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and residential cleaning services to Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. - February 27, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
Clean Team OKC Offers Final Cleaning Construction Services
Clean Team OKC Unveils Enhanced Final Cleaning and Construction Cleaning Services, Paving the Way for Seamless Project Completion - February 18, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
The Clean Team OKC Offers New Commercial Cleaning Services
The Clean Team OKC announces new commercial cleaning services. - February 11, 2024 - Clean Team OKC
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Building a Culture of Health and Well-Being
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Honored with Platinum recognition for completion of the 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™. - November 22, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Dual Accolades as Beloved "Neighborhood Fave" and "People's Choice in Customer Service"
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is excited to announce its dual accolades in 2023: "Neighborhood Fave" by Nextdoor and "Readers' Choice in Customer Service." These prestigious awards recognize the company's deep community connection, exceptional services, and its dedicated team's efforts. The company expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from the "CCGC Family" and the local community, acknowledging their vital role in the company's success. - August 12, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Expands Services, Introduces "Home Watch by Crystal Clean" to the Public
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning expands its services with the introduction of "Home Watch by Crystal Clean," offering personalized home watch solutions overseen by the owners themselves. The company's award-winning reputation and commitment to trust, transparency, and reliability ensure homeowners in Sarasota and Manatee counties receive unparalleled protection for their valuable assets. - August 03, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
The Cleaning Concern Unveils New Logo and Branding, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence
The Cleaning Concern, a leading provider of top-quality commercial cleaning services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new logo and branding. - May 27, 2023 - The Cleaning Concern
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Commitments to Workforce Well-Being
Sarasota-based residential cleaning company Awarded Platinum Level recognition for the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™ - April 13, 2023 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Calico Building Services Introduces a Bold New Corporate Look
Calico Building Services, a leading provider of Janitorial Services, Maintenance/Repair, and Construction Services in the Western United States since 1986 is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity. Company founder and CEO, Ron Strand, said, "We are delighted to debut our new... - February 09, 2023 - Calico Building Services
Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as a Leading Air Duct Cleaning Service in Buffalo, NY
Call today to have your air ducts cleaned. - January 26, 2023 - Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration
Affordable Cleaning Today Announces the Introduction of Professional and Budget-Friendly Cleaning Services for Homes in the Pasco and Hillsborough Regions
Affordable Cleaning Today, a company founded by a former Facebook consultant, is set to revolutionize the cleaning industry with the introduction of its professional and budget-friendly cleaning services utilizing advanced algorithms, coming soon to homes in the Pasco and Hillsborough regions. - January 18, 2023 - Affordable Cleaning Today
Academy of Cleaning Selects Jose Alicea as a Finalist for National Rock Star Custodian
Jose Alicea is a Plant Manager at Poinciana High School, part of the School District of Osceola County in Kissimmee, FL, and is one of five finalists for the 2022 National Rock Star Custodian award. - November 13, 2022 - The Academy of Cleaning Excellence
Grease Lightning Fired Up and Ready for Christmas in Woking
Oven cleaners expecting a busy Christmas period. - October 20, 2022 - Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning
Grease Lightning Expands Its Team in the Guildford Area
Continued customer demand results in growth for Grease Lightning. - October 09, 2022 - Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning
Commercial Cleaning Corporation Adopts New Robotic Technology
In May of 2022, ICE Cobotics launched Cobi 18, a compact autonomous floor scrubber. It is the first of its kind intelligent floor scrubbing robot designed for commercial use. Commercial Cleaning Corp, who has been in business nearly a century, was the first in the United States to adopt the new... - August 27, 2022 - Commercial Cleaning Corp
Bee Line Support, Inc. Wins Globee® in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards
Bee Line announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Bee Line Support a Premier Diversity Supplier & Consumer Service Hero of the Year, placing them as winners in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards. - July 09, 2022 - Bee Line Support, Inc.
Washie Minority Co-Founders Launch Product to Eliminate Toilet Seat Covers for Good
Washie start up co-founders, Rob Poleki (Polynesian) & Dane Simmons (African-American), launch the Washie Toilet Seat. They are the first to infiltrate the industry with this invention. Their toilet seats have been installed in Airports, Hospitals, Arenas, Convention Centers, office spaces and are in negotiations with NBA arenas. - February 22, 2022 - Washie
American Heart Association Recognizes Crystal Clean Green Cleaning for Workplace Health Achievement
The results of the American Heart Association 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Crystal Clean Green Cleaning achieved national Bronze Level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well‐being for their workforce. Crystal Clean Green... - December 04, 2021 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
CCS Facility Services Announces Participation in WELL AP Program
CCS Facility Services Invests in WELL AP Credentialing to Support Customer Building Wellness Efforts - June 25, 2021 - CCS Facility Services
Walkway Management Now Servicing South Florida
According to a CNA Slip & FALL Study Report, over half of all facilities with public access and common areas did not produce a dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) level, the measurement of a surface's slip resistance while in motion, above the minimum threshold set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Walkway Management of South Florida is looking to change that by offering full walkway safety consultations, slip testing services and remediation treatments. - April 20, 2021 - Walkway Management South Florida
CCS Facility Services First Company in the World to Earn GBAC STAR Service Accreditation
CCS Facility Services is honored to announce that the company is the first to earn GBAC STAR™ Service accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. - March 09, 2021 - CCS Facility Services
Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC. Evolved Into Arizona’s First All-in-One Cleaning Solution
Keeping a home or business clean takes a lot of effort. Bacteria, dust, dander, dirt and grime build-up can make a home or working environment unhealthy. Kamil Tuma, owner of Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC., quickly saw that there was a need for more than carpet cleaning. - March 09, 2021 - Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC
Making Corona Test Centres Safe
London based cleaning company, Fluid Hygiene, help the national fight against COVID-19 by making safe Corona Test Centres across the country for visitors and staff. - February 27, 2021 - Fluid Hygiene
Strategic Pest Management, LLC Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. Strategic Pest Management, LLC, Woman-Owned Small Business receives 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award. - February 01, 2021 - Strategic Pest Management, LLC
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Services Realizes Growth in Q4
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Services is growing. With expansion into 7 states, and several more states to be added after bids are completed, the team is excited to service new concepts like HopDoddy. And numbers keep expanding with national chains like Carraba's and Red Lobsters restaurants. To... - November 26, 2020 - ERC Services
Maid Brigade Celebrates Grand Opening in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Maid Brigade opens new location in Sarasota-Manatee Area. - October 25, 2020 - Maid Brigade
With COVID-19 Spiking Again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes. - September 29, 2020 - Disinfect Boston LLC
Cleaning Software Company Launches Custodial QR Code - Scan2Clean
Janitorial Manager launches custodial QR Code-Scan2Clean. This allows employees and building patrons to see real-time data on when a room was cleaned, cleaning activities performed, and send notifications on services required. QR codes will make shared spaces safer as facilities adapt to the new normal. - September 18, 2020 - Double A Solutions
K1 Cleaning Ottawa Keeps Businesses Clean During COVID-19
Stage 3 of COVID-19 is here and most workplaces are reopening. Despite this fact, almost half of Ontario workers don't feel safe about returning to work (Statistics Canada, 2020). Employers can reduce fear in employees by guaranteeing a sanitary work environment when entering the workplace. Ensure employees feel safe about going to work with K1 Cleaning, Ottawa's cleaning experts. The team at K1 will ensure that all germs and bacteria are removed from workplaces before employees arrive. - August 11, 2020 - K1 Cleaning
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Moves HQ to League City (Texas)
ECO Restoration and Cleaning opened its new location in League City, TX this spring. The 7300 sq. ft. facility houses the headquarters and leadership for the 17-year old restoration and cleaning services company. The newly-built facility will also offer a showroom for restoration customers to... - July 31, 2020 - ERC Services
Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Local Cleaning Company in York, PA, Provides Commercial Disinfecting Services
Clear View Cleaning, a cleaning company based out of York, PA, wishes to announce to nearby business owners that it is available for sanitizing and disinfecting services. This announcement comes during the global COVID-19 pandemic, wherein many individuals are concerned about the cleanliness of... - July 04, 2020 - Clear View Cleaning
Double A Solutions Decides to Work Remotely, Indefinitely
Double A Solutions decides to allow employees to work remotely, indefinitely, in the wake of COVID-19 after positive productivity results. Double A Solutions is committed to employee flexibility. Since Double A Solutions’ employees began working remotely in response to COVID-19, employee and company production is at an all-time high as team members continue to serve customers at a high-level. - June 24, 2020 - Double A Solutions