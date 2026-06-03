According to a CNA Slip & FALL Study Report, over half of all facilities with public access and common areas did not produce a dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) level, the measurement of a surface's slip resistance while in motion, above the minimum threshold set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Walkway Management of South Florida is looking to change that by offering full walkway safety consultations, slip testing services and remediation treatments. - April 20, 2021 - Walkway Management South Florida