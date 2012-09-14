PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Leading Janitorial Services Company in South Florida Launches Restaurant Cleaning in Pembroke Pines, FL Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators. "We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC

ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com

Grandmother’s Touch Announces 20th Anniversary Founded in 1999 by Lexton Bates and Edward Sendrea, the now national company started off small, primarily focusing on providing customers with residential carpet cleaning. - August 01, 2019 - Grandmother’s Touch Inc.

Sarasota Based Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Nominated for Sustainable Business Award With over 100 businesses submitted for consideration a local cleaning company proceeds to final round. - May 03, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, a Sarasota-Based Company, Receives Local Recognition By winning the 2019 Sarasota Herald Tribune's Readers' Choice Award - a First Time Category in This Honor. - May 01, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Allen Maintenance Corporation Offers Metro Detroit Businesses Spring Cleaning Savings Metro Detroit commercial cleaning services offered by Allen Maintenance Corporation helps prepare you for Spring cleaning. The weather is getting warm and more consumers will be making effort to get out into the community. Thus, this is the best time to begin implementing effective cleaning methodologies... - March 11, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

Blue-J Cleaning Solutions Develops a Franchise Website Blue-J Cleaning Solutions is proud to announce that it has developed a website for the Blue-J business in a box. The Blue-J business in a box is a toolkit which contains documentation that depicts the business model of Blue-J Cleaning Solutions. It includes such information such as how to market one’s... - February 21, 2019 - Blue-J Cleaning Solutions

Alpha Services, a New Pressure Washing Company Making Waves in NKY Introducing a new professional, affordable pressure washing service for residential and commercial properties in the Northern Kentucky area. - February 17, 2019 - Alpha Services

Allen Maintenance Corporation Defeats Metro Detroit Winter Weather Defeating the Metro Detroit winter storm with Damp Mop helps rid commercial properties of salt trails on tiled floors. Allen Maintenance Corporation gets the job done. Utilizing warm water and Damp Mop has been the solution implemented by Lincoln Park, MI, building maintenance and commercial cleaning... - February 15, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

Allen Maintenance Corporation Now Provides Commercial Cleaning Services for Orange Theory Fitness Allen Maintenance Corporation delivers quality and ethical commercial cleaning and building maintenance services; throughout the, Metro Detroit business districts. - February 11, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Industry Veteran Jack Grace Introduces HOODZ of Las Vegas for Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning Services Industry veteran and IKECA Past President Jack Grace, HCES/CECS/CESI opens the HOODZ of Las Vegas office to bring the HOODZ brand of professional kitchen exhaust hood cleaning services to the Las Vegas Valley. - January 28, 2019 - HOODZ of Las Vegas

Blue-J Cleaning Solutions to Hold Interest Meetings Blue-J Cleaning Solutions proudly holds interest meetings to promote its business in a box. - August 26, 2018 - Blue-J Cleaning Solutions

Maid For Dust LLC Announces New Service in the Charlotte, Waxhaw, Rock Hill, Indian Land and Fort Mill Areas Maid For Dust LLC is pleased to announce their new cleaning service in the Charlotte, Waxhaw, Rock Hill, Indian Land and Fort Mill areas. Professional cleaning experts offer affordable, immediate service for home and office cleaning. Now you can benefit from reliable and trustworthy service for your home or business. Keep your environment clean and healthy with Maid For Dust LLC. - August 17, 2018 - Maid For Dust LLC

Greener Housekeeping Expands House Cleaning Services Into Naples Florida Greener Housekeeping, a leading provider of home cleaning, green cleaning and home watch services, is pleased to announce its expansion into the rapidly growing area of Naples and Marco Island in Collier County in SouthWest Florida. - August 15, 2018 - Greener Housekeeping - Cleaning Service

Greener Housekeeping Cleaning Services Expands Residential and Commercial Cleaning Services Into Collier County Area Greener Housekeeping - Naples House Cleaning service is a locally owned, licensed and insured professional cleaning service that offers a wide range of services from residential house cleaning to commercial office cleaning. - August 11, 2018 - Greener Housekeeping - Cleaning Service

MCS Stonecare Announces Incredible Business Growth MCS Stonecare wanted to set themselves challenging growth targets for 2018. Recent insights into their success has shown incredible business growth as a result. - July 14, 2018 - MCS Stonecare

Just Call Blue-J Cleaning Solutions, Blue-J Blue-J Eco-Friendly Small Office Cleaning has officially changed its name to Blue-J Cleaning Solutions. - May 22, 2018 - Blue-J Cleaning Solutions

Barbara Co Announces Business Name Change to Azure Cleaning A spokesperson for Barbara Co, a local cleaning provider, announced last week the official company name change to Azure Cleaning. The change will be effective as of November. - November 11, 2017 - Barbara Co

Wooten Co Unveils New Company Logo Wooten Co, an established cleaning provider, announced new corporate logo today. The rebranding represents the company evolution through the years and is focusing on its mission for the future. - November 10, 2017 - Wooten Co

Affordable Cleaning Business 10BUCKSAROOM.com Looking to Expand to Harrisburg 10BUCKSAROOM.com Professional Cleaning company is looking to expand. - November 10, 2017 - 10bucksaroom.com

Tansey Co Reaches a Milestone of a 100th Monthly Regular Clients Tansey Co, a leading local cleaning service, operating in Casper, WY and the surrounding areas, has confirmed that they now assist a hundred regular customers each month. This is a milestone that the company reaches 2 years after its founding. - November 09, 2017 - Tansey Co

Hesser Co Celebrates 10th Anniversary Hesser Co is proud to announce its tenth year as a leading residential and commercial cleaning provider. Throughout the years Hesser Co has successfully implemented new technologies and achieved steady growth. The company will celebrate the anniversary with special events in November. - November 08, 2017 - Hesser Co

Ashby Co Enters the Commercial Cleaning Business Ashby Co, a local cleaning company, announced a new service today. The company is now offering commercial cleaning as well as residential cleaning, which was the main service until now. - November 05, 2017 - Ashby Co

Dakota Co Adds Vehicle Cleaning to Its List of Services Dakota Co, a leading cleaning service provider currently serving the Casper, WY area, announced today they are going to offer a new service, that will be available for their customers starting November 1, 2017 - eco-friendly vehicle cleaning. The company is implementing organic materials in their new... - October 29, 2017 - Dakota Co

Blue-J Partners with NC Everybody Works Campaign Blue-J is partnering with an organization which teaches self-advocacy skills to the disabled. - October 27, 2017 - Blue-J Cleaning Solutions

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting of Austin - The Four Points, Opening a Family Business with a Unique Spin on Education Local Family Chooses to Educate Their Son by Giving Him the Opportunity of a Lifetime - Owning His Own Business - October 20, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

Westpaq Cleaning Solutions Expands Commercial Cleaning Operations Into Fort Bend County Area Westpaq Cleaning Solutions, a leading provider of commercial post-construction cleanup, REO & foreclosure cleanout, and property preservation services is pleased to announce its expansion into the rapidly growing area of Fort Bend County in the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area. - October 10, 2017 - Westpaq Cleaning Solutions

Pat Enterprise LLC Launches New Website PAT Enterprise LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. www.PATenterprise.com - October 06, 2017 - PAT Enterprise LLC

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting Lives the Company's Core Values; Assists Those Affected from Hurricane Harvey Shine window care and holiday lighting is a nationwide franchise organization that showed their true colors when Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. - September 06, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

CleanShare Helps Win the Amenities Race for Apartment Communities Property managers of the Washington D.C. region are feeling the squeeze as millennial’s search for apartments in a competitive market with an increasing supply of multifamily housing. Amenities are what renters want. According to Multi Housing News August, 2017 “[renters] are increasingly... - September 05, 2017 - CleanShare

New Floor Protection System for Public Toilets Urinal Floor Mats introduce hygienic splash protection for floors. - July 21, 2017 - Urinal Floor Mats

S'otality Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Beauty and Wellness S'otality: Hospitality For The Modern World is a Soho, New York-based luxury, personalized hospitality company active since 2013 and the company will be re-launching its services with a renewed focus on beauty and wellness. S’otality believes that their holistic and personalized approach to hospitality... - May 31, 2017 - S'otality Inc.

DBS Building Solutions 5th Janitorial Services Location in Pennsylvania DBS Building Solutions Opens 5th Location. - May 20, 2017 - DBS Building Solutions

Kleen Pro Solutions Named Tampa Bay’s Top Commercial Cleaning Company Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Companies in the Tampa Bay Area, and identifies Kleen Pro Solutions as Tampa Bay's Number One Commercial Cleaning Company. - May 11, 2017 - Kleen Pro Solutions, LLC

Changing the Narrative-Why This Small Business Feels the Words We Use Matter Changing the narrative on an old industry. - April 05, 2017 - 10bucksaroom.com

Announcing New 10BUCKSAROOM.com Location 10BUCKSAROOM.com has sold it's very first franchise and is excited to say that they are now servicing Union County. - April 05, 2017 - 10bucksaroom.com

iRestify Launches New Real Estate Portal iRestify launches a new real estate portal to assist Toronto and Greater Toronto Area based real estage agents. - March 03, 2017 - iRestify

Essex Stone Floor Cleaner Announces Improved Website Experience Statistics There are many ways in which the success of a business can be analysed. MCS Stonecare have devised an astute way in which they can monitor their success over any given year. They are pleased to announce year on year improvement in their service provision. - March 01, 2017 - MCS Stonecare

MC Janitorial LLC Now Provides Environmental-Friendly Commercial Cleaning Services in KC MC Janitorial LLC, the leading janitorial service provider in Kansas City is now certified to offer green cleaning services, a safe and reliable way to maintain cleanliness in the work environment. - February 13, 2017 - MC Janitorial LLC

BCS Recommends Public Download List of 300 Studies Linking Illness to Mold Building Cleaning Services (BCS) (http://buildingcleaningservices.net), recommends the public download a list of more than 300 studies linking contaminants in water-damaged and mold-impacted buildings with various illnesses. The list was compiled by www.MomsAware.org, an organization whose mission is... - February 08, 2017 - Building Cleaning Services

Building Cleaning Services Helps Homeowners with Kitchen Mold Building Cleaning Services, (http://buildingcleaningservices.net/), a Los Angeles mold remediation company, is helping homeowners with kitchen mold, which it says is one of the most prevalent locations for mold in a home. A recent client, in a review on Yelp, stated: “It was a pleasure working... - February 01, 2017 - Building Cleaning Services

iRestify Teams Up with William Osler Health System Foundation iRestify announces a partnership with the William Osler Health System Foundation. For every new customer signup, iRestify will make a $2.00 donation towards supporting the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Etobicoke General Hospital. - January 25, 2017 - iRestify

BSCAI Announces 2017 Board of Directors Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) announces the installation of its newly elected officers and directors. BSCAI is proud to announce that the 2017 President is Tom Kruse, CBSE, Senior Vice President of M&A of Marsden Building, LLC. Kruse joined Marsden Holding in 2008... - January 11, 2017 - Building Service Contractors Association

BSCAI Announces 2017 Corporate Partners Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) recognizes their 2017 Premier, Corporate and Certification Partners, a group of world-class organizations who are leaders within their industry segments, for their commitment to the association and the industry. The BSCAI Partner Program... - January 11, 2017 - Building Service Contractors Association

Directed Heat Restoration LLC Offers Residential & Commercial Cleaning Services in Washtenaw and Surrounding Counties Directed Heat Restoration LLC, is an industry leading property cleaning and restoration company whether residential or commercial. Directed Heat Restoration LLC is pleased to offer water damage restoration, fire damage repairs, mold remediations, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, mobile automobile detailing and hard surface care cleaning services in Washtenaw County, Michigan. - December 30, 2016 - Directed Heat Restoration LLC

MC Janitorial LLC Discusses "The Importance of Holiday Cleaning For Businesses" MC Janitorial LLC, the leading full-service janitorial company discusses the importance of holiday cleaning for businesses. - December 24, 2016 - MC Janitorial LLC

10BUCKSAROOM Prepared to Expand Across the Nation Regulation isn't keeping a New Jersey company from reaching its goals. After nearly 2 years of preparation, 10BUCKSAROOM, LLC, announced its franchise initiative to sell 300 franchise locations nationwide. The team at 10BUCKSAROOM has been working tirelessly to ensure that all states would be registered... - December 21, 2016 - 10bucksaroom.com