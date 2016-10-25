PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.

Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Beckatt Solutions’ Michael Storey to Present on 3D Printing at Rotary Club Meeting on November 15th St. Charles Rotary Club presentation to focus on 3D printing in business, and feature Michael Storey, Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions. - November 16, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D printing technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 9th, in Warrenville, IL The fourth annual STEM Expo provides students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 10, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Flex Technology Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer to Align Strategy with People Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Celiveo Enterprise 8 Removes All Print Servers, Provides Pull Print and Direct IP Printing, with High Availability, Security and Cloud-Readiness Celiveo, global provider of enterprise-class print management solutions, today released Celiveo 8 service pack 4, a scalable, resilient and Enterprise-Class document management solution for print fleets between 1 and 100,000 printers capable of removing all printing-related servers, granting high availability, global usage monitoring and advanced cost reduction. Celiveo supports most network printers, any brand, and advanced MFPs from HP, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, Ricoh and Xerox. - July 23, 2018 - Celiveo

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Beckatt Solutions Launches New Website; Beckatt.com 2.0 Beckatt.com 2.0 is a revamped and improved website for 3D printing, which will help customers identify 3D printing solutions for their businesses and schools. - May 29, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon Café,... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac

7 Insane Things Made by a 3D Printer That Will Blow Your Mind A 3D printer able to print anything? Since 3D printing technology is still under development, there aren’t any machines that give a chance to print literally anything, but it is just a matter of time. Nevertheless, even nowadays, with the use of 3D printing technology we are able to create really... - November 16, 2017 - Zortrax

Beckatt Solutions Showcases 3D Printing Technology at STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 14th at the Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch, and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library, Main Branch - November 13, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 3rd, in Warrenville, IL The third annual STEM Expo provided students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Managing Partner, Michael Storey, to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12th Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC. - October 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

External Materials for Zortrax M Series Printers; Advantages, Disadvantages and How to Use Them Properly Zortrax is not only a printer. Zortrax has created a whole ecosystem, which includes machines, dedicated software, and high-quality materials made especially for their hardware. Providing comprehensive solutions was the idea from the beginning, because it was the best way to get the best quality without wondering about filament or slicer issues. - September 28, 2017 - Zortrax

Beckatt Solutions Receives 2017 Best of Elgin Award Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement - September 16, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions Lands #11 Spot in National "50 Best Companies To Sell For" List FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions, a Mesa-based, full-service managed print services company that delivers consistent, custom-tailored strategic solutions to satisfy any organization’s printing needs, this week was excitedly named to the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list in 2017. Coming... - September 10, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

Monotech Expands Portfolio; Boosts Installation Base Chennai-based digital equipment specialist Monotech Systems announced their plan to expand their own manufactured portfolio with the launch of an inkjet label press in October. - September 07, 2017 - Monotech Systems Limited

FlexPrint LLC Managed Print Solutions Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 for Eighth Consecutive Year FlexPrint LLC Joins an Exclusive Group That Has Made This List for 8 Straight Years - August 22, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems Kompac’s New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry. Now offering an Anilox... - August 13, 2017 - Kompac

Oval Partners Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in Action Imaging Group FlexPrint’s growth strategy continues with 4th acquisition in the last 10 months. - July 31, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

Phanes Develops an Uber Integration for WooCommerce & Prestashop Platforms Phanes 3DP is the company behind the STL calculator for the 3D print business. Today, Phanes is announcing the release of a UberRush Integration for WooCommerce and Prestahop Platforms, their first non 3D product for e-Commerce. - July 10, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Buehler and JH Technologies Form New Partnership An agreement has been made between JH Technologies and Buehler for distribution rights in 11 US states. - June 22, 2017 - JH Technologies

Phanes 3DP Platform Integrates with Astroprint Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company's latest release integrates its 3D printing e-commerce platform with Astroprint's 3D Printing Cloud Platform. - June 13, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Beckatt Solutions Announces Partnership with Re3dTech Re3dTech, an additive manufacturing service bureau in the north suburbs of Chicago, has partnered with Beckatt Solutions to provide industrial-grade 3D printing access and capacity to end users. - April 14, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions

Kompac Announces Success Based on Dscoop Phoenix, Looks Towards Lyon With the close of Dscoop Phoenix, Kompac is pleased to announce they’ve signed a deal with Acculink for a Kwik Finish 32 UV/Aqueous coater. With the install to take place later in April, both Kompac and Acculink were pleased with the outcome of Dscoop and ability to connect with peers in the industry. During... - April 10, 2017 - Kompac

Novio 3D Launches Their Latest 3D Printing Products and Services Novio 3D, a world renowned 3D printer company, is proud to announce its recently launched 3D printing products, services, and printing upgrades. - April 06, 2017 - Novio 3D

Managed Print Service Provider Supports the Leading Association Serving Long-Term Care and Senior Living Communities FlexPrint Proudly Supports Argentum - March 18, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Honored as One of Arizona’s Top 100 Best Arizona Companies FlexPrint’s Culture, Employee Empowerment, and Creativity Garners “Best Of Wings” Recognition in Shaping Arizona’s Workplaces and Economy - March 04, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

Phanes Now Offering 3D Printing Calculator Wordpress Plugin for 3D Printing Freelancers and Small Businesses Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company has developed a 3D calculator that can be easily installed on any Wordpress site to help freelancers provide quick and reliable quotes. - January 09, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Beckatt Solutions Nominated for 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards Awards Ceremony held on 10/25/16 at The Harris Theater; Nominee Reception held on 9/7/16 at Park West. - December 18, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Receives 2016 Best of Elgin Award – Elgin Award Program Honors the Achievement Beckatt Solutions has been selected for the 2016 Best of Elgin Award in the Distribution Service category by the Elgin Award Program. - December 11, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

Beckatt Solutions Named Authorized Reseller for EnvisionTEC 3D Printers The partnership, in which Beckatt Solutions will add EnvisionTEC’s unique lines of 3D printers to their product offerings, will to help make world-class, professional 3D printing more accessible to Chicago-area companies and education institutions. - December 04, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

FlexPrint Aligns with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) to Elevate Managed Print Solutions in Healthcare FlexPrint is pleased to announce that they have become a Foundation Member with the College of Healthcare and Information Management Executives (CHIME) organization for 2016/2017. “We look forward to collaborating with the CHIME community and bringing our expertise in managed print solutions to... - October 31, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Support Children Touched by a Parent's Cancer National Managed Print Provider Hosts 11th Annual Golf Invitational Benefiting Camp Kesem. - October 16, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Options Inc. Acquisition Will Advance FlexPrint’s Growth Strategy to Enhance Enterprise Managed Print Services - September 04, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Ranks #26 in National "50 Best Companies to Sell For” List FlexPrint featured in the Selling Power 2016 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. - August 19, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

Beckatt Solutions to Begin Taking Pre-Orders for the Mcor ARKe, the World's First Full-Color, Desktop 3D Printer Beckatt Solutions, a Midwest distributor of 3D printing products, and certified reseller for Mcor Technologies, will begin taking pre-orders for the Mcor ARKe starting on July 18th, 2016. Beckatt Solutions will offer current and new customers the chance to reserve a full color ARKe 3D printer, scheduled... - July 17, 2016 - Beckatt Solutions

FlexPrint Listed on CRN’s 2016 Solution Provider 500 List for the Third Consecutive Year CRN has announced today that FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions has been named to the 2016 Solution Provider 500 list for the third consecutive year. The CRN SP500 is an annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers, and technology consultants in North America by revenue. “Technology... - June 08, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

Genesis Technologies Becomes an iManage Case Management Software Partner Genesis adds iManage Work and iManage Share to Its Document Management Software Lineup, Specifically for the Legal Industry. - May 03, 2016 - Genesis Technologies

3D FAB LAB LTD Announces Their Novio 3D Printers 3D FAB LAB LTD, a 3D printer company based in Hong Kong, introduces its series of affordable yet powerful 3D printers for all creative people who loves creating innovative stuff. - April 23, 2016 - Novio 3D