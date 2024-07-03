Recent Headlines
Within Printing & Imaging Equipment
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
Ink Hub Offers Cheaper Printer Cartridge Alternatives
Ink Hub is keen to let Australia know that they have a huge range of generic cartridges now available at super low prices. There is no need to pay the ridiculous OEM prices which the printer companies are charging. Ink Hub's cartridges will provide the exact same print quality at a fraction of the cost of the equivalent genuine cartridges. - November 20, 2023 - Ink Hub
Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing
Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. - May 13, 2023 - Procolored
Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Advance Business Systems
FTG Makes Strategic Investment in Advance Business Systems to Expand Market Share in the Northeast - March 21, 2023 - Flex Technology Group
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
FSSI Splash Joins ANA to Facilitate Brand Growth in the Non-Profit Industry
FSSI Splash joins the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as a Marketing Services Provider (MSP) to facilitate brand growth. - September 08, 2022 - FSSI
FlexPrint Proudly Supports Family Focus at 44th Annual Anniversary Gala
FlexPrint’s Donation Provides a Month of Diapers to 120 Families Experiencing Sudden Financial Hardship - May 29, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Expands Market Share in California with Strategic Investment in Copy Link
Copy Link to roll under CBE Office Solutions to further the company’s national expansion initiative. - May 04, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
FSSI Introduces Direct Mail Division to Expand Marketing Services to Clients
FSSI announces the launch of Splash, its advanced direct mail marketing division. Splash builds on the tried-and-true critical mail processes applying security practices and individual mailpiece tracking to modern direct mail. Investing in state-of-the-art marketing technology, the new division provides clients with the same targeted, high-quality print, along with automation and digital components, to increase response and engagement. - March 16, 2022 - FSSI
FSSI Launches Fully Redesigned Website with an Innovative User Experience
FSSI announces the launch of its redesigned innovative new website. Build a free personalized custom brochure and learn more about the company. The new site is faster, more intuitive and a brand new concept for the service provider industry. - February 02, 2022 - FSSI
ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide... - January 03, 2022 - ACM Technologies
New LIR320 Thermal Camera from New Infrared Technologies (NIT)
New Infrared Technologies (NIT) presents a new product line of thermal cameras called LIR CAMERAS. The first product in this series is the LIR320 camera, a compact camera with small dimensions, industrial connectivity and capabilities oriented to the Industry 4.0. The LIR320 is the perfect device for Machine Vision and Industrial IoT applications. - November 10, 2021 - New Infrared Technologies, S.L.
imageOne Acquires Quantum Technologies, Expands Reach and Customer Support for Managed Print Services
imageOne, a nationally recognized print management provider based in the Greater Detroit Area for over 30 years, has acquired Quantum Technologies into its family of companies. In business for over 25 years, Fenton, Missouri-based Quantum Technologies is also a managed print provider renowned for... - September 15, 2021 - imageOne
Flex Technology Group Achieves Unprecedented 12 Consecutive Years on the 2021 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Flex Technology Group (FTG) has once again been included in Inc. magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year, with a ranking of #2273 for 2021. Making this prestigious list becomes more challenging each year as the... - August 24, 2021 - Flex Technology Group
Alder Color Solutions and Strategic Partner Fluid Color Present 4-Part Webinar Series "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions"
Alder Color Solutions, an industry leader in color IT solutions, will be hosting a free 4-part live webinar series on "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions" in partnership with wide-format UV technology company, Fluid Color. These presentations will introduce commercial... - July 28, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
Flex Technology Group Featured on Selling Power’s "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021
Flex Technology Group (FTG) has earned the accolade as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” by Selling Power, the nation’s leading sales management publication. This is the fourth time FTG has earned a top spot in this national list of selling organizations. Flex Technology... - July 10, 2021 - Flex Technology Group
Graph-Tech USA Adapts COVID-19 Passport System for Immediate Implementation
Responding to the current commercial environment, in just a few weeks Graph-Tech USA (GTUS®) modifies and delivers a COVID-19 Passport System that prints IQ-R barcodes for COVID-19 identification cards in Hungary. The system is now producing more than 1,000,000 cards per week. - June 29, 2021 - Graph-Tech USA, LLC
Alder Color Solutions Announced as Exclusive Distributor for ChromaChecker’s Individual Color Conformance Inspectors
Alder Color Solutions in partnership with ChromaChecker, has been selected as the exclusive distributor of ChromaChecker’s individual inspector tools. The premier inspector tools of the Color Conformance Platform can now be individually purchased, through the Alder Color Assurance Program. - March 24, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
Alder Color Solutions Names Marty Davis as New Co-President
Experienced leader in the color industry, Marty Davis is named Co-President of Alder Color Solutions, to work alongside current President, Keith Voigt, effective March 15, 2021. - March 17, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
BlueCrest Card Attaching – the Market’s First Integrated Card Attaching System – Gains Global Interest
BlueCrest, an industry-leading global technology provider and supplier of a comprehensive line of enterprise software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions, is excited to announce its new integrated, high-speed card attaching system. This new capability from BlueCrest enables mailers... - March 05, 2021 - BlueCrest
Beckatt Solutions Wins Software & Technology Award
Beckatt Solutions was recently announced as one of the winners of New World Reports annual Software and Technology Awards, 2020. - February 15, 2021 - Beckatt Solutions
Baked Industries of Northern California to Launch 3D Printing Affiliate Program
Baked Industries, a manufacturing company in Northern California who pride themselves on being able to make anything just announced the launch of their Additive Manufacturing 3D printing affiliate program. The Additive Manufacturing 3D printing service is a process which uses MJF for making... - January 06, 2021 - Baked3D
Beckatt Solutions Named One of Mirror Review’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020
Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of Mirror Review Magazine’s Top 3D Printing Companies of 2020. - November 24, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Selpic Star A - the World’s Most Cost-Effective Multifunctional 3D Printer Live on Kickstarter Now
Selpic Inc. has announced the official launch of the Selpic Star A- the world’s most cost-effective multifunctional 3D printer on Kickstarter now. Selpic Star A is a super-compact and easy-to-use multifunctional 3D printer, supporting open-source customization and multiple functions. Turn... - November 05, 2020 - Selpic
Beckatt Solutions Wins Technology Innovator Award
Beckatt Solutions was recently named one of the Best Additive Manufacturing Products Distributors – USA, as part of the 2020 Technology Innovator Awards - October 27, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Flex Technology Group Named One of America's 1,000 Largest and Most Inspiring Private Companies by Inc. Magazine
Flex Technology Group Ranked Among America's Top Private Companies on Inc.'s Private Titans of 2020 List. - April 29, 2020 - Flex Technology Group
Beckatt Solutions Joins Additive Manufacturing Community in Providing 3D Printed Medical Parts and PPE to Hospitals Facing Critical Shortages
Beckatt Solutions stands ready to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering 3D printing of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in short supply. - April 02, 2020 - Beckatt Solutions
Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth
Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region
Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems
Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st
Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Celebrates the Opening of Phoenix, Las Vegas Offices
Beckatt Solutions announced the opening of two new offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas to support 3D printing customers in the Southwest. - July 15, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D Printing Technology at ACTE Region III Conference on June 13th in Lisle, IL
The theme for this year’s Association for Career and Technical Education Region III Conference is “CTE is HOT! HOT! HOT!” - June 12, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Present on 3D Printing in Manufacturing on May 30th
Beckatt Solutions will present Smart Manufacturing: Advancing the Future with Industrial 3D Printing at the Turkish Trade Center in Elk Grove Village. This event is being held in coordination with the Chicago Chapter of SME. - May 26, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions
Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services
Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras
Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.
Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America
FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
Beckatt Solutions’ Michael Storey to Present on 3D Printing at Rotary Club Meeting on November 15th
St. Charles Rotary Club presentation to focus on 3D printing in business, and feature Michael Storey, Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions. - November 16, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Exhibit 3D printing technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 9th, in Warrenville, IL
The fourth annual STEM Expo provides students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 10, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events
The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Flex Technology Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer to Align Strategy with People
Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
Celiveo Enterprise 8 Removes All Print Servers, Provides Pull Print and Direct IP Printing, with High Availability, Security and Cloud-Readiness
Celiveo, global provider of enterprise-class print management solutions, today released Celiveo 8 service pack 4, a scalable, resilient and Enterprise-Class document management solution for print fleets between 1 and 100,000 printers capable of removing all printing-related servers, granting high availability, global usage monitoring and advanced cost reduction. Celiveo supports most network printers, any brand, and advanced MFPs from HP, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, Ricoh and Xerox. - July 23, 2018 - Celiveo
Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area
Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac
Beckatt Solutions Launches New Website; Beckatt.com 2.0
Beckatt.com 2.0 is a revamped and improved website for 3D printing, which will help customers identify 3D printing solutions for their businesses and schools. - May 29, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions
Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility
Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac
7 Insane Things Made by a 3D Printer That Will Blow Your Mind
A 3D printer able to print anything? Since 3D printing technology is still under development, there aren’t any machines that give a chance to print literally anything, but it is just a matter of time. Nevertheless, even nowadays, with the use of 3D printing technology we are able to create... - November 16, 2017 - Zortrax
Beckatt Solutions Showcases 3D Printing Technology at STEM Expo Kick-Off Events
The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 14th at the Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch, and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library, Main Branch - November 13, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Exhibited 3D Printing Technology at the Student Excellence Foundation STEM Expo on November 3rd, in Warrenville, IL
The third annual STEM Expo provided students the opportunity to visit exhibits and participate in hands-on STEM experiments. - November 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
Beckatt Solutions Managing Partner, Michael Storey, to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12th
Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC. - October 07, 2017 - Beckatt Solutions
External Materials for Zortrax M Series Printers; Advantages, Disadvantages and How to Use Them Properly
Zortrax is not only a printer. Zortrax has created a whole ecosystem, which includes machines, dedicated software, and high-quality materials made especially for their hardware. Providing comprehensive solutions was the idea from the beginning, because it was the best way to get the best quality without wondering about filament or slicer issues. - September 28, 2017 - Zortrax