Nuttee Bean Co.® Presents FAVALICIOUS(TM): Snacks as They’ve Never Bean Before A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

Start-Up Snack Maker Crispifarms Limited: Not Just Another Company - Not Just Another Banana Chip Excited about their new product, Crispifarms prepares to share with the world, the most succulent banana chip yet. The all-natural, long-cut banana chips are coming to the Specialty Fine Food Fair at Olympia London in Hammersmith, London, where attendees can witness how Crispifarms has harnessed the amazing flavor of the Maldives in every bite. - July 28, 2019 - Crispifarms Ltd.

Sweet Chickpeas...Chokkles is Launching Sweet Dessert Hummus; Spread it, dip it, or eat is straight from the jar. Welcome to the world of Chokkles. With years of experience in the food sector, both in Australia and Internationally...Founder Rachel is introducing Chokkles Australia wide. 5% of the campaign and profits go to Animals Australia. - May 03, 2019 - Chokkles

SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky

Think Outside the Bar with the Brand New Protes Brooklyn-based protein snack company, Protes, just unveiled their revamped website, bold new packaging, improved chip line and their latest popcorn flavor, Light Butter. Protes makes getting your protein easier and more fun than ever with their plant based protein chips, available in Tangy Southern... - February 05, 2019 - Protes

Wisconsin Based Popcorn Company Vows to Help Military Veterans in Need 50% of veterans with PTSD do not seek treatment. Of those that do seek treatment, only half receive "minimally adequate" treatment (RAND study). - July 03, 2018 - Colonel Kernel Popcorn

Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company

Crackpots Food Co. Launch New Flavours and a Vegan Range Crackpots Food Co., the home of Pork Scratchings launches two new flavours, Applewood and Lemon with black pepper and a vegan range in Ho Chi Minh City. - June 11, 2018 - Crackpots Food Co.

Classy Delites Enters Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Contest Classy Delites, a chip and dip company in Austin, entered their Pistachio and Roasted Pepper Dip in the Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Contest put on by Dallas Market Center. - May 02, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Announces Tasting Event at Breed & Co. in Westlake Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, announced today they will be passing out samples of all their products at Breed & Co. in Westlake. - May 02, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Announces Giveaway for Founders Day Festival Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, announced that they’ll be giving away free bags of chips at the Founder’s Day Festival in Dripping Springs. - April 25, 2018 - Classy Delites

Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings

Classy Delites Announces Winner for Huge Giveaway Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company located in Austin, Texas, announced the winner of their Year of Free Chips giveaway at the Breed & Co. Belterra grand opening this past Saturday. - April 11, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Announces Huge Giveaway for Breed & Co. Belterra Grand Opening Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company, announced today they will be giving away a free year of chips to one lucky winner at the Breed & Co. Belterra grand opening in Austin, Texas. - April 04, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Set to Exhibit at Dripping Springs Founders Day Festival Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, will be passing out free samples of their entire product line at the April 27-29 Founders Day Festival in Dripping Springs. - March 29, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites to Exhibit at The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market Classy Delites, an Austin-based gourmet chip and dip company, is set to exhibit at the AmericasMart Atlanta show in Atlanta, Georgia on July 11-15. - March 28, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Will be Attending the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company, is set to attend The Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest specialty food industry trade event in North America. - March 21, 2018 - Classy Delites

Classy Delites Set to Exhibit at the Dallas Market Center Classy Delites, an Austin-based gourmet chip and dip company, will be exhibiting at the Dallas Market Center Total Home & Gift Market during the March and June shows. - March 18, 2018 - Classy Delites

I Heart Keenwah to Launch Microwavable Toasted Quinoa at Expo West Fair Trade, Organic, Toasted Quinoa is Ready to Eat in Just 90 Seconds - February 28, 2018 - I Heart Keenwah

Vanmark Expands Line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with 1820 Series Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has expanded its line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with the introduction of the 1820 Series. The new machines offer continuous multipurpose operation, ease-of-use and durability Vanmark equipment is known for, at a lower capacity... - January 10, 2018 - Vanmark

Instagram Taps Natural Brands I Heart Keenwah and Eating Evolved to Demo New Business Tools Quinoa-company, I Heart Keenwah and dark chocolate purveyor Eating Evolved are featured in Instagram Business’ new holiday campaign, Spread Cheer with Instagram. The campaign was officially launched on December 1, 2017, and features small businesses selected from a variety of sectors around the... - December 07, 2017 - I Heart Keenwah

Eat Your Coffee Caffeinated Energy Bars Launch New Flavor To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee

Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers user-friendly... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company

Rule Breaker Snacks Arrives in All Fourteen Better Health Stores Rule Breaker Snacks is excited to announce that all fourteen Better Health Stores in Michigan are now carrying our gluten-free and vegan brownies and blondies. Better Health stores are hosting tasting demos throughout the month of May – a perfect opportunity to sample Rule Breaker for anyone who... - May 12, 2017 - Rule Breaker Snacks

Rule Breaker Snacks Announces New Distribution & Retailers Due to overwhelming interest from retailers, Rule Breaker Snacks is proud to announce that their brownies and blondies are now available at UNFI's Chesterfield, NH, York, PA and Greenwood, IN distribution centers—in addition to the Hudson Valley and Atlanta DCs. Rule Breaker Snacks is also excited to announce new distribution through Garden Spot Foods. - March 25, 2017 - Rule Breaker Snacks

Kellogg’s "Project K" Sheds Surplus 1.6 Million Square Feet Under the Leadership of Global Food Properties The principles of Global Food Properties were retained for Kellogg's worldwide manufacturing network to lead the packaging, marketing and selling of their surplus properties. - March 25, 2017 - Global Food Properties

Family’s Solution to the Sugar Dilemma Creating the World’s First No-Sugar Added, Gluten & Grain Free Baking Mixes - January 27, 2017 - The ZenSweet Company

The Toasted Quinoa Project Educates Consumers and Preserves Tradition New educational site seeks to help consumers cook and enjoy popular superfood. - January 18, 2017 - I Heart Keenwah

I Heart Keenwah Launches the First Toasted Quinoa Hot Cereal on the Market Introducing a nutritious alternative to instant oatmeal. - January 01, 2017 - I Heart Keenwah

Chef-Crafted Shakes Fill Market Need for Healthy, Fast and Tasty Meal Replacement Indulge Right™ products are Delicious complete meal replacements that bridge the gap between the nutritional and culinary worlds - where flavor meets nutrients in a delicious tasting line of products. These chef-crafted products are made with only carefully selected, high quality organic ingredients and provide you a flavorful, healthy, convenient meal that is free from allergens. - November 06, 2016 - Indulge Right Foods

Award Winning Manuka Sport Bee-Fit The world's first energy gel to contain Manuka honey from New Zealand was Highly Commended for it's technical excellence at last week's Bridge2Foods Sports and Nutritional Conference in Holland. Manuka Sport Bee-Fit was launched this month by Family Foods Ltd. and has already received global interest. - June 23, 2016 - Family Foods

Tay's Gourmet Brings Superfood Granola to 526 Walmart Locations Walmart introduces a delicious new superfood snack to stores across the country this week. - June 11, 2016 - Tays Gourmet

Nutrition is Essential to Liver Health A recent survey of medical professionals revealed that proper nutrition is the most important factor regarding liver health. 9 out of 10 liver specialists and other medical professionals surveyed, would recommend the Amsety Bar as part of their patients nutrition program. The first meal replacement/ nutrition bar in the US designed to support a healthy liver diet. - June 02, 2016 - Amsety

Product Launch of Hi-FiBar, the Diabetic Friendly, Gluten Free, High Fiber Snack Bar Looking for low glycemic index, honestly no sugar added snack? The search is over. Hi-Fibar uses high fiber, sugar free “secret sauce” to bind nuts, seeds and fruits together into a convenient snack bar. Without added sugar (whether it is hidden under the name of “brown rice syrup”... - May 11, 2016 - Delightfull Foods Corp

Your Liver Loves Proper Nutrition and Other Healthy Lifestyle Choices. Now There is a Delicious, Convenient Way to Insure Well Balanced Nutrition for Your Liver. Is your liver healthy? Approximately 10% of the US population has some form of liver disease. There are over 100 known liver diseases and most people do not even know that they have one. One way to optimize your liver health is by eating a diet rich in liver friendly vitamins and minerals. Amesty is... - April 14, 2016 - Amsety

The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier

Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier

The Newest Product That Has the Hunting Community Talking The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars

Brothers Launches Disney's "Frozen" Healthy Fruit Snacks Brothers International is headquartered in Rochester, NY and is the parent company to several brands: Brothers All Natural, Lost Vineyards, and Harvester Farms. Brothers All Natural’s freeze dried fruit products are a healthy, convenient snacking option for anyone on the go. For more information about the company or to learn about the nutrition facts for any of the products, please visit www.brothersallnatural.com. - September 17, 2015 - Brothers All Natural

Almond Ace Packing Recognized for “Superior” Ranking & Recognition of Excellence by AHPA Almond Ace Packing Inc., a grower-owned almond processing, almond manufacturing and export company, was recognized by the Almond Hullers & Processors Association (AHPA) for achieving a “Superior” rating for the 2014-2015 season during an unannounced food safety and plant sanitation audit. - August 10, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

LesserEvil Announces the Launch of Buddha Bowl Bonsai LesserEvil Healthy Brands is excited to announce the launch of their newest addition, Buddha Bowl Foods Bonsai – a wasabi-style organic popcorn. - July 07, 2015 - LesserEvil LLC

Organic Gemini Releases Their New Gluten-Free and Nut-Free TigerNut Granola New York-based organic TigerNut food supplier has released a new line of gluten free snacks called TigerNut Raw Granola. Using an eclectic combination of ingredients including gala apple, hemp seeds and Himalayan pink salt, this new product continues their tradition of combining TigerNuts with various... - June 18, 2015 - Organic Gemini

Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com

LesserEvil Awarded Bestowed Member Favorite LesserEvil’s Buddha Bowl Foods Himalayan Pink Organic Popcorn has been awarded a Bestowed Member Favorite award for the period of April 2014 through March 2015. The Bestowed Member Favorite Award is given to brands that score greater than 4.0 out of the 5.0 rating available on average in the monthly... - May 21, 2015 - LesserEvil LLC

LesserEvil Announces the Launch of Buddha Bowl Avocado-Licious LesserEvil Healthy Brands is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest Buddha Bowl Foods organic popcorn, Avocado-Licious. With the oil of more than 1.25 avocados in every bag, Avocado-Licious offers so much more than just popcorn. - May 13, 2015 - LesserEvil LLC

Almond Ace Packing Completes Purchase of Processing Plant Real Estate; Announces Plan to Expand and Upgrade Facility Almond Ace Packing, Inc. announced the successful purchase of its current processing plant and surrounding real estate with an option to more than double its production campus and footprint over the next five years. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.