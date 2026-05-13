To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee