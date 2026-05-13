Recent Headlines
Within Snack Food Manufacturing
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the... - October 24, 2025 - Century Snacks
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn Unveils Exciting New Website Design
Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn, the beloved destination for gourmet popcorn lovers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed website, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers. The redesign reflects modern design trends and showcases the brand’s commitment to... - November 02, 2024 - Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn
Buon Bambini’s “Pouch Topper” Wins 2023 Parent’s Pick Award
Pouch Topper selected as a winner in Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product categories. - October 20, 2023 - Buon Bambini
BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its... - May 15, 2023 - BCFoods
IN BOLD PRINT. Closes $500K Pre-Seed Funding Round
IN BOLD PRINT., the first product sustainability scoring platform for ecommerce companies, today announced the close of a $500 thousand Pre-Seed financing round from Jimber Capital. The capital will further the development of IN BOLD PRINT.’s platform as it gains traction with early ecommerce... - April 28, 2022 - IN BOLD PRINT.
NYC's Alt-Medicine Event Series is Back Live with “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Generation of Food & Beverage”
Bootleg Avocado has announced their comeback event in their series focused on the intersection of food, beverage, cannabis, and psychedelics. This time around, “Bootleg Avocado Presents: Planting the Next Gen of F&B,” will feature a panel of industry professionals pioneering wellness solutions discussing their approach to “innovation,” recent pivots, new product releases, and expected 2022 trends. The event will take place in Chelsea, NYC on December 2, 2021. - November 17, 2021 - Bootleg Avocado LLC
Nuzest Relaunches Its Clean Lean Protein Bars and Good Green Vitality Bars in Plant-Based Lineup
Nuzest is excited to relaunch its range of Clean Lean Protein Bars and Good Green Vitality Bars in its plant-based bars lineup. Clean Lean Protein Bars Recent times have identified the importance of prioritizing our health and wellness, and of maintaining a balanced diet to help us feel healthy,... - September 24, 2021 - Nuzest USA
Cloud & Joy Wins Best Dairy Dessert at the World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021
Cloud & Joy's low calorie healthy lifestyle ice cream dessert won Best Frozen Dairy Dessert in FoodBev Media's annual dairy product accolades. Judges looked at 222 products in 20 categories from 25 countries. - June 26, 2021 - Cloud & Joy LLC
Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
2021 Sofi New Product Winner - Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn
Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Awards, but finally White Cheddar Truffle by Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn amazed the customers in terms of flavor, appearance, texture, ingredient, quality, innovation & won the Sofi Award. - May 15, 2021 - Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Buon Bambini Introduces Convenient Travel Case for Pouch Topper Universal Food Pouch Feeding Accessory
Good news for on-the-go parents. - April 11, 2021 - Buon Bambini
Pork King Good Expands Product Line with 7 Oz. Party Size Pork Rinds
Pork King Good continues to take the pork rind market by storm with the addition of 4 new much anticipated SKUS this month. A common request coming from loyal customers has been for a larger size option on the pork rind bags, and Pork King Good has certainly delivered with the launch of their new 7... - November 05, 2020 - Pork King Good
Second Year of Favalicious® Snacks as Runners Ups of the FoodNavigator-USA Summit 2020: Food for Kids
Favalicious® debuts with their single serving Fava Bean Snacks specially designed for “Picky Eaters.” - November 03, 2020 - The Nuttee Bean Co.
Vanmark Adds New Equipment Solutions to Address Peeler Water Usage and Treatment
Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has introduced two new machines that significantly reduce water treatment costs and usage from their line of abrasive peelers. These solutions allow potato and produce processors to operate more sustainably. The Water... - February 19, 2020 - Vanmark
Bootleg Avocado LLC Launches Event Series Around Food & Cannabis in NYC
Bootleg Avocado LLC has announced a new event series focused on the interplay of food and cannabis. The inaugural event, “Bootleg Avocado Presents - State of the Union: Culinary + Cannabis,” takes place Thursday evening, February 27, in New York City. One of the first events of its... - February 15, 2020 - Bootleg Avocado LLC
Vanmark Welcomes Jack Grote in New Technical Sales Role
Jack is the third generation to join family-owned and operated Grote Company, Vanmark. His newly-created role is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities. - February 01, 2020 - Vanmark
Nuttee Bean Co.® Presents FAVALICIOUS(TM): Snacks as They’ve Never Bean Before
A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.
Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities
Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot
Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company
Start-Up Snack Maker Crispifarms Limited: Not Just Another Company - Not Just Another Banana Chip
Excited about their new product, Crispifarms prepares to share with the world, the most succulent banana chip yet. The all-natural, long-cut banana chips are coming to the Specialty Fine Food Fair at Olympia London in Hammersmith, London, where attendees can witness how Crispifarms has harnessed the amazing flavor of the Maldives in every bite. - July 28, 2019 - Crispifarms Ltd.
Sweet Chickpeas...Chokkles is Launching
Sweet Dessert Hummus; Spread it, dip it, or eat is straight from the jar. Welcome to the world of Chokkles. With years of experience in the food sector, both in Australia and Internationally...Founder Rachel is introducing Chokkles Australia wide. 5% of the campaign and profits go to Animals Australia. - May 03, 2019 - Chokkles
SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA
Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky
Think Outside the Bar with the Brand New Protes
Brooklyn-based protein snack company, Protes, just unveiled their revamped website, bold new packaging, improved chip line and their latest popcorn flavor, Light Butter. Protes makes getting your protein easier and more fun than ever with their plant based protein chips, available in Tangy... - February 05, 2019 - Protes
Wisconsin Based Popcorn Company Vows to Help Military Veterans in Need
50% of veterans with PTSD do not seek treatment. Of those that do seek treatment, only half receive "minimally adequate" treatment (RAND study). - July 03, 2018 - Colonel Kernel Popcorn
Grote Company Releases New Inline Tortilla Warmer
Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has expanded its equipment line with the new Inline Tortilla Warmer. The new machine warms a wide variety of tortillas and flatbreads, making them more pliable for end products such as wraps and burritos. - June 15, 2018 - Grote Company
Crackpots Food Co. Launch New Flavours and a Vegan Range
Crackpots Food Co., the home of Pork Scratchings launches two new flavours, Applewood and Lemon with black pepper and a vegan range in Ho Chi Minh City. - June 11, 2018 - Crackpots Food Co.
Classy Delites Enters Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Contest
Classy Delites, a chip and dip company in Austin, entered their Pistachio and Roasted Pepper Dip in the Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Contest put on by Dallas Market Center. - May 02, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Announces Tasting Event at Breed & Co. in Westlake
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, announced today they will be passing out samples of all their products at Breed & Co. in Westlake. - May 02, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Announces Giveaway for Founders Day Festival
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, announced that they’ll be giving away free bags of chips at the Founder’s Day Festival in Dripping Springs. - April 25, 2018 - Classy Delites
Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer
Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings
Classy Delites Announces Winner for Huge Giveaway
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company located in Austin, Texas, announced the winner of their Year of Free Chips giveaway at the Breed & Co. Belterra grand opening this past Saturday. - April 11, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Announces Huge Giveaway for Breed & Co. Belterra Grand Opening
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company, announced today they will be giving away a free year of chips to one lucky winner at the Breed & Co. Belterra grand opening in Austin, Texas. - April 04, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Set to Exhibit at Dripping Springs Founders Day Festival
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company in Austin, will be passing out free samples of their entire product line at the April 27-29 Founders Day Festival in Dripping Springs. - March 29, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites to Exhibit at The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market
Classy Delites, an Austin-based gourmet chip and dip company, is set to exhibit at the AmericasMart Atlanta show in Atlanta, Georgia on July 11-15. - March 28, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Will be Attending the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York
Classy Delites, a gourmet chip and dip company, is set to attend The Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest specialty food industry trade event in North America. - March 21, 2018 - Classy Delites
Classy Delites Set to Exhibit at the Dallas Market Center
Classy Delites, an Austin-based gourmet chip and dip company, will be exhibiting at the Dallas Market Center Total Home & Gift Market during the March and June shows. - March 18, 2018 - Classy Delites
I Heart Keenwah to Launch Microwavable Toasted Quinoa at Expo West
Fair Trade, Organic, Toasted Quinoa is Ready to Eat in Just 90 Seconds - February 28, 2018 - I Heart Keenwah
Vanmark Expands Line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with 1820 Series
Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has expanded its line of Peeler/Scrubber/Washers with the introduction of the 1820 Series. The new machines offer continuous multipurpose operation, ease-of-use and durability Vanmark equipment is known for, at a lower... - January 10, 2018 - Vanmark
Instagram Taps Natural Brands I Heart Keenwah and Eating Evolved to Demo New Business Tools
Quinoa-company, I Heart Keenwah and dark chocolate purveyor Eating Evolved are featured in Instagram Business’ new holiday campaign, Spread Cheer with Instagram. The campaign was officially launched on December 1, 2017, and features small businesses selected from a variety of sectors around... - December 07, 2017 - I Heart Keenwah
Eat Your Coffee Caffeinated Energy Bars Launch New Flavor
To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee
Grote Company Launches New Brand, Website
Grote Company, a commercial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, recently rebranded and unveiled a new website. With this rebranding, Grote Company focuses on quality and enduring commitment to providing the best equipment and service available. The new grotecompany.com offers... - September 15, 2017 - Grote Company
Shark Tank Success "Nuts ‘n More" Bringing Innovative High-Protein Spreads to the Middle East
Healthy Nut-Spread Company Enjoys Sweet Success in Global Market. - June 28, 2017 - Nuts 'N More
Rule Breaker Snacks Arrives in All Fourteen Better Health Stores
Rule Breaker Snacks is excited to announce that all fourteen Better Health Stores in Michigan are now carrying our gluten-free and vegan brownies and blondies. Better Health stores are hosting tasting demos throughout the month of May – a perfect opportunity to sample Rule Breaker for anyone... - May 12, 2017 - Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks Announces New Distribution & Retailers
Due to overwhelming interest from retailers, Rule Breaker Snacks is proud to announce that their brownies and blondies are now available at UNFI's Chesterfield, NH, York, PA and Greenwood, IN distribution centers—in addition to the Hudson Valley and Atlanta DCs. Rule Breaker Snacks is also excited to announce new distribution through Garden Spot Foods. - March 25, 2017 - Rule Breaker Snacks
Kellogg’s "Project K" Sheds Surplus 1.6 Million Square Feet Under the Leadership of Global Food Properties
The principles of Global Food Properties were retained for Kellogg's worldwide manufacturing network to lead the packaging, marketing and selling of their surplus properties. - March 25, 2017 - Global Food Properties