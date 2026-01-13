Recent Headlines
Within Cattle Ranching & Farming
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more. - August 29, 2025 - LivestockCity, Inc.
LivestockCity Unveils Innovative "Farm-to-Table" Marketplace for Discerning Consumers
LivestockCity: Revolutionizing agriculture with a digital platform connecting farmers and consumers through a farm-to-table marketplace. - September 22, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
LivestockCity Adds Poultry Market to Its Site
LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online. - May 02, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Automed® Launches e-Commerce Solution for the Livestock Industry
Automed® is an easy-to-use medication applicator and management tool for livestock farming. - November 17, 2022 - Automed
AgriEID New Software Release
Powerful new modules for AgriEID digital farm platform now available. - May 31, 2022 - AgriEID
LivestockCity’s Wishmay Project Announces a New Service for Freelancers and Contractors
Wishmay, a marketplace run by LivestockCity, introduces a new service (in beta) that allows users to post a request for services needed. - November 09, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Cheesefest in June
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest event on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds,... - May 12, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
LivestockCity Announces Its New Service Called "Wishmay," an e-Commerce Division
LivestockCity has released an e-commerce product called "Wishmay" to be used to help locate hard to find items as well as more common items. - February 14, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Cheesy Dog Treats on Amazon
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is officially announcing the launch of their brand-new line of dog treats on Amazon, Dog-O’s. The seventh-generation, woman-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville produces these treats from high-quality, all-natural ingredients – 100% dried wheels of their own cheese. - February 06, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Fall Fest
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event on October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their grounds. This free event will operate similarly to Cheesefest, which occurred in June. - October 01, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Fast-Growing Digested Organics Secures New Representation by Three Firms in Key Markets
Digested Organics announces new third-party sales representatives in food and beverage, agriculture and industrial markets. - September 16, 2020 - Digested Organics
The Livestock Conservancy Improves Heritage Breed Genetics with Landmark Piglets
The first critically-endangered Large Black piglets bred from frozen, imported semen were born in the United States this summer. After years of extensive collaborative efforts from many organizations, new life and new genetics are being introduced to American Large Black Hog herds thanks to 25... - August 24, 2020 - The Livestock Conservancy
Digested Organics Wins First Ever Manure Challenge
Selection From 63 Applicants Showcases the Present and Future of Animal Agriculture - July 01, 2020 - Digested Organics
S&W Seed Company and ADAMA Finalize Collaboration to Provide the First Full-Spectrum Grass Weed Control Option for Sorghum Market
S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural company with a leading position in sorghum through its Sorghum Partners® brand, and ADAMA, one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to bring to market a new... - June 15, 2020 - SW Seed Co.
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Cheesefest Event
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be a celebration of the creamery’s 10th anniversary and kick off June as National Dairy... - May 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Local Farmers Adjust Business Practices to Meet Coronavirus Needs
Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public, local farmers are crafting innovative ideas to help keep their doors open and customers’ fridges stocked with necessary nutrients like calcium, fat, and protein. As of... - March 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs
Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year,... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein
Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time
Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division
18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese,... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June
In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
New Report by the Texas Land Trust Council Highlights Over $1 Billion in Annual Economic Benefits of Conserved Lands to Flood Mitigation, Ag, Water Resources
The new study, produced by Siglo Group in partnership with the Texas Land Trust Council, quantifies the value of lands and conservation easements that have been conserved by or with assistance from the Texas land trust community. The study found that the lands put into conservation with the help of Texas land trusts are estimated to provide more than $1 billion in benefits to Texas taxpayers each year. - March 07, 2019 - Texas Land Trust Council
Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry
Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.
A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors
Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.
Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation
Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics
Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE
The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural
Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017
Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery
Polylast Bunker Liner Expands Distribution to the United Kingdom
Bunker liner Manufacturer, Polylast Systems to distribute to United Kingdom. - November 15, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition
Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery
Polylast Systems, LLC to Provide Innovative Trailer Flooring for Kiefer Manufacturing
Polylast SurfaceGuard with Microban Antimicrobial Trailer Flooring - August 23, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Eclipse Campout at the Imperial Stock Ranch - with NASA Rockstar Adam Steltzner
For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch
DairyBusiness Announces Move to Digital Only Magazine
One of the oldest dairy publications in the world, 113 years, DairyBusiness announces that they are going "all digital" as of June 2017. - May 16, 2017 - DairyBusiness
PathogenDx, Inc. Launches Disruptive Environmental Screening Technology for Growers and Cultivators in the Legalized Cannabis Sector
PathogenDx, an Arizona based biotechnology company, which has developed a disruptive, game-changing pathogen detection screening platform recently completed the development of its second product as an entre into the legalized cannabis sector. The PDx-Es technology for Environmental Screening will provide growers and cultivators information on detection of pathogen contamination for up to 30 organisms within less than a days turnaround of the test. - April 19, 2017 - PathogenDx
Norwegian Red Genetics Continue to Grow Market Share
Geno, Norway’s cattle genetics cooperative, has reported record global sales for the third year running. Figures for its Norwegian Red dairy cattle semen show sales in 2016 of 471,000 straws, 3.5% higher than in 2015 and 41% higher than its closest rival. - March 29, 2017 - Geno SA
PathogenDx and Emerald Scientific Enter Into Distribution Agreement to Supply PDx-C Ultra-Rapid Pathogen Detection Kits to Testing Labs Nationally
PathogenDx, an Arizona-based biotechnology company, has developed a disruptive testing technology for pathogen detection for the botanical, food, and Ag testing markets. The company entered into a national sales and distribution agreement with Emerald Scientific to supply it PDx-C Ultra-Rapid kit that can detect pathogens in less than 6 hours to testing labs focused on the cannabis market. Emerald Scientific is the leading national supplier to cannabis testing labs in the United States. - January 24, 2017 - PathogenDx
Polylast Systems, LLC Expands Antimicrobial Surfaces Division Into Canada
Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today that the company has expanded its antimicrobial surfaces division into Canada. Polylast Systems manufactures a seamless 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety and comfort for horses, cattle, dogs, and yes, even humans. The patented,... - January 18, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
CERTIFIED, INC. $20 Million Fundraising Acquisition
CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.
PathogenDx Enters Into Cooperation Agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Products to Evaluate Its Ultra-Rapid PDx-M Meat Adulteration Technology
PathogenDx, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Food Products to evaluate its ultra-rapid PDx-M meat adulteration and microbial detection technology. PathogenDx has developed a breakthrough technology providing food and meat... - July 27, 2016 - PathogenDx
"Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch" Captures Hardworking Legends as Sale Discussions Continue - Second Printing of Texas Photographer’s Inaugural Book
As discussions continue for the sale of the legendary 510,572-acre Waggoner Ranch, the future is still undetermined for what may or may not change for 26 cowboys at the largest ranch in the U.S. under one contiguous fence. - December 09, 2015 - Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch
MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website
MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety
Polylast Systems, LLC Announces New Flooring with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology
Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today, that it has partnered with Microban®, the nation’s leading antimicrobial technology company, to create an antimicrobial solution for its flooring systems. Polylast manufactures a seamless, 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides... - June 27, 2015 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Week of Awareness Focuses on Endangered Farm Animals
The first annual National Heritage Breeds Week will be held May 17-23, 2015 across the United States to raise awareness about nearly 200 endangered breeds of livestock and poultry. The event is sponsored by The Livestock Conservancy, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting endangered farm... - May 10, 2015 - The Livestock Conservancy
Livestock Conservancy Launches New Podcast Series
The Livestock Conservancy has just launched a new podcast series about heritage breeds of livestock & poultry. - December 07, 2014 - The Livestock Conservancy
Thanksgiving Thank You Video by Farm Plus Financial
Epic Thank You to All the Farmers video released by Farm Plus Financial & FarmLoans.com. - November 26, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial
Farm Plus Financial Launches New farmloans.com Website & First TV Commercial; Debuts
Farm Plus Financial is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned full-featured website, www.farmloans.com. The new site has an extensive database of information packed content pages and useful articles, helpful resources including customer testimonials, frequently asked questions... - July 28, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial