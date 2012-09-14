PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division 18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

New Report by the Texas Land Trust Council Highlights Over $1 Billion in Annual Economic Benefits of Conserved Lands to Flood Mitigation, Ag, Water Resources The new study, produced by Siglo Group in partnership with the Texas Land Trust Council, quantifies the value of lands and conservation easements that have been conserved by or with assistance from the Texas land trust community. The study found that the lands put into conservation with the help of Texas land trusts are estimated to provide more than $1 billion in benefits to Texas taxpayers each year. - March 07, 2019 - Texas Land Trust Council

Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking cow. IIT... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the Coclé... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Polylast Bunker Liner Expands Distribution to the United Kingdom Bunker liner Manufacturer, Polylast Systems to distribute to United Kingdom. - November 15, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Eclipse Campout at the Imperial Stock Ranch - with NASA Rockstar Adam Steltzner For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch

DairyBusiness Announces Move to Digital Only Magazine One of the oldest dairy publications in the world, 113 years, DairyBusiness announces that they are going "all digital" as of June 2017. - May 16, 2017 - DairyBusiness

PathogenDx, Inc. Launches Disruptive Environmental Screening Technology for Growers and Cultivators in the Legalized Cannabis Sector PathogenDx, an Arizona based biotechnology company, which has developed a disruptive, game-changing pathogen detection screening platform recently completed the development of its second product as an entre into the legalized cannabis sector. The PDx-Es technology for Environmental Screening will provide growers and cultivators information on detection of pathogen contamination for up to 30 organisms within less than a days turnaround of the test. - April 19, 2017 - PathogenDx

Norwegian Red Genetics Continue to Grow Market Share Geno, Norway’s cattle genetics cooperative, has reported record global sales for the third year running. Figures for its Norwegian Red dairy cattle semen show sales in 2016 of 471,000 straws, 3.5% higher than in 2015 and 41% higher than its closest rival. - March 29, 2017 - Geno SA

PathogenDx and Emerald Scientific Enter Into Distribution Agreement to Supply PDx-C Ultra-Rapid Pathogen Detection Kits to Testing Labs Nationally PathogenDx, an Arizona-based biotechnology company, has developed a disruptive testing technology for pathogen detection for the botanical, food, and Ag testing markets. The company entered into a national sales and distribution agreement with Emerald Scientific to supply it PDx-C Ultra-Rapid kit that can detect pathogens in less than 6 hours to testing labs focused on the cannabis market. Emerald Scientific is the leading national supplier to cannabis testing labs in the United States. - January 24, 2017 - PathogenDx

Polylast Systems, LLC Expands Antimicrobial Surfaces Division Into Canada Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today that the company has expanded its antimicrobial surfaces division into Canada. Polylast Systems manufactures a seamless 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety and comfort for horses, cattle, dogs, and yes, even humans. The patented, revolutionary,... - January 18, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC

CERTIFIED, INC. $20 Million Fundraising Acquisition CERTIFIED, INC. has announced an agreement with Switzerland based Galileo Asset Management SA (galileoam.com) to assist in the acquisition of $20 million of equity funding. Such funding will expedite CERTIFIED’s international distribution and usage of their breakthrough disruptive smartphone VERITY™... - November 21, 2016 - CERTIFIED INC.

PathogenDx Enters Into Cooperation Agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Products to Evaluate Its Ultra-Rapid PDx-M Meat Adulteration Technology PathogenDx, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Food Products to evaluate its ultra-rapid PDx-M meat adulteration and microbial detection technology. PathogenDx has developed a breakthrough technology providing food and meat processors... - July 27, 2016 - PathogenDx

"Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch" Captures Hardworking Legends as Sale Discussions Continue - Second Printing of Texas Photographer’s Inaugural Book As discussions continue for the sale of the legendary 510,572-acre Waggoner Ranch, the future is still undetermined for what may or may not change for 26 cowboys at the largest ranch in the U.S. under one contiguous fence. - December 09, 2015 - Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch

MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength that... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety

Polylast Systems, LLC Announces New Flooring with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today, that it has partnered with Microban®, the nation’s leading antimicrobial technology company, to create an antimicrobial solution for its flooring systems. Polylast manufactures a seamless, 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety... - June 27, 2015 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

Thanksgiving Thank You Video by Farm Plus Financial Epic Thank You to All the Farmers video released by Farm Plus Financial & FarmLoans.com. - November 26, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial

Farm Plus Financial Launches New farmloans.com Website & First TV Commercial; Debuts Farm Plus Financial is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned full-featured website, www.farmloans.com. The new site has an extensive database of information packed content pages and useful articles, helpful resources including customer testimonials, frequently asked questions and... - July 28, 2014 - Farm Plus Financial

The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory

Alpaca Marketing Coach is Guest Speaker at ABR Nov. 10 Meeting Alpaca Marketing Coach Julie Wassom will be the featured speaker on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Quarterly Membership Meeting of the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies (ABR). The meeting runs from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Western Club, 4655 Humboldt Ct. in Denver, and is open to members and guests. Wassom... - November 01, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

Alpaca Fall Festival, Holiday Boutique Open to the Public The Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies (ABR) is presenting its 17th Annual Fall Festival Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3. The free event is being held at the recently remodeled Ranch Events Complex at the Larimer County Fairgrounds, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. Colorado is home to about 500 alpaca... - October 17, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

ABR Hosts Successful Event, The Great Western Alpaca Fleece Round-Up and Sortathon; More Than 800 Pounds of Fleece Sorted and Sold More than 100 alpaca industry members recently gathered at the National Western Complex for a weekend of learning more about alpaca fleece sorting, grading and selling. The three-day Great Western Alpaca Fleece Round Up and Sortathon was organized by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies (ABR) to assist... - September 19, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

Colorado Alpaca Owner to Participate in National Alpaca Farm Days Sept. 28-29 Make a date to meet an alpaca in September. Colorado is home to about 500 alpaca farms and a number of them will be participating in National Alpaca Farm Days Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29. “If you’re thinking about raising alpacas or just curious about these friendly, gentle animals... - September 18, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are interested... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not have... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Alpaca Owners to Participate in Estes Park Wool/Fiber Market Members of the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies (ABR) and the Alpaca Breeders Alliance of Northern Colorado (ABANC) will participate in the Estes Park Wool Market on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. The Wool Market, now in its 23rd year, is one of the largest all-natural fiber markets in North America and... - May 30, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

Denver Alpaca Shows to Feature Nation's Best Alpacas May 3-5, May 17-19 Denver Mayor, Michael Hancock has proclaimed May as National Alpaca Awareness Month in recognition of Denver hosting two major alpaca shows. - April 20, 2013 - Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch Celebrates National Alpaca Month; Free Alpaca Seminar Offered on Grand Reopening Day at Silken Suri In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC

Nolan Ryan Beef Announces New Partnership to Supply Beef to Johnny Carino’s Restaurants Across the Nation Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is proud to announce Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant as the company’s newest foodservice client. Nolan Ryan Beef is now available at Johnny Carino’s in more than 65 cities and seven states across the nation. Johnny Carino’s restaurants will... - February 01, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Texas Rangers Cook-Up Partnership with Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef has been selected as the exclusive hot dog and official beef provider for the Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Beginning with the 2013 season, fans will be served all beef hot dogs at the ballpark’s food service sites. As the Official Hot Dog and... - January 18, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Current and Projected Growth Leads Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to Strengthen Staff and Hire Company’s First Controller Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef kicks off the New Year by adding a new position to the staff structure and welcoming Paul Stroade as the company’s first controller. “Due to current and projected growth, we needed to add strength to our company’s staff structure,” said Charlie... - January 11, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Launches E-Commerce Website Holiday Shopping Made Easy - November 30, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and Black-Eyed Pea Unite to End Childhood Hunger in Texas Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is partnering with Black-eyed Pea to help end childhood hunger in Texas with Share Our Strength’s national Dine Out For No Kid Go Hungry™ campaign. From Sept. 17 to 30, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and the Black-eyed Pea will offer $5 coupon books... - September 19, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Fort Worth Favorite Tommy’s Hamburger Grill Now Serves Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural, Never Frozen Beef Nolan Ryan Beef is now the exclusive provider of all-natural, never frozen beef to the famed Fort Worth establishment, Tommy’s Hamburger Grill. A staple in the community for nearly 30 years Tommy’s Hamburger selected Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to further enhance the quality of their... - August 25, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Experiences Growth, Hires Texas A&M Graduate Nolan Ryan Beef continues to build its client roster, and as a result recently added Alyx Tschirhart as the Nolan Ryan Beef order coordinator. Tschirhart will have daily interaction with clients and vendors and is responsible for collecting and filling all retail and foodservice orders. As part of her... - August 09, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm, Ranch... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Nolan Ryan Beef Expands Its All-Natural Product Distribution, Announces Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse as Newest Foodservice Client Nolan Ryan’s All–Natural Beef announces today an exciting new partnership with restaurant chain Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse. Ichibon will be the first first Japanese hibachi grill to offer beef cuts from Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef. Ichibon will serve Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural... - June 15, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef