PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that its fourth Showcase Event begins May 16, 2023. The Showcase is the culmination of the Spring 2023 10-week accelerator program. At the Showcase, each startup in the fourth cohort makes a formal presentation to and meets individually with PharmStars’ pharma members. The theme of the Spring 2023 program is digital innovations in women’s health or health equity. - May 16, 2023 - PharmStars