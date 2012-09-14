PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Infusion Center in Phoenix, AZ RE Pharmacy announces a new infusion center, in partnership with neurologist David Saperstein, MD and the the Center of Complex Neurology in Phoenix, AZ. - October 03, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

Raritan Pharmaceuticals Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year at Walmart Canada Raritan Pharmaceuticals announced that Walmart Canada, a key customer of Raritan, has awarded its 2018 Supplier of the Year award to Raritan Pharmaceuticals in the Health and Wellness Category. Raritan Pharmaceuticals received the award for Private Brand Consumables, Health & Wellness. The award... - April 23, 2019 - Raritan Pharmaceuticals

RE Pharmacy Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Rapid Growth After years of expansion, RE Pharmacy is pleased to announce the moving of their corporate headquarters. Located in Irvine, California, the two-story headquarters was chosen for its ample space and open floorplans. The layout of the building will allow for added employees and possible pharmacy operations. “The... - April 19, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

RE Pharmacy Announces New Website Launch RE Pharmacy, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today their newly designed corporate website, https://www.repharmacy.com. The overhauled website features streamlined and simplified mobile viewability, improved functionality, and enriched content. The purpose of the new website... - April 17, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing That’s Engineered for Temperatures as Low as -112°C New AdvantaSil Ultra Low Temperature Silicone Tubing is designed to aid pharmaceutical and biopharm manufacturers with protecting their high-value cell and drug products. The platinum-cured tubing is engineered for Single-Use applications involving cold storage and transport. It’s the first commercially-available tubing engineered for flexibility and crush resistance upon removal from a minus 86 degrees C freezer. A video on AdvantaPure’s website shows the test procedures and results. - November 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Producing and Marketing Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs Vibcare Pharma, a leading PCD pharma company operating in India and a provider of PCD pharma franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic, as well as international markets. - September 18, 2018 - Vibcare Pharma

AdvantaPure® Introduces New Case Studies on Tubing, Closures and Molded Assemblies; Each Study Describes Processing Problems, Customer Goals, and Product Solutions Three new case studies from AdvantaPure highlight fluid transfer challenges in the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries. One study explores leak-proof container systems coupled with the goal of foam reduction. Another focuses on Single-Use molded tubing assemblies in a final fill application. The third examines how a customer decided between movable totes and two styles of clean room wall pass-through systems. - July 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure® Completes Full BPOG Extractables Testing of Several Silicone and TPE Tubing Products; Provides Drug Manufacturers with Extensive Test Results for Comparison Tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure announces the completion of BPOG testing on three of its tubing lines used for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. Two styles of silicone tubing – standard and high pressure – and the company’s weldable and sealable TPE tubing now offer full BPOG test results for extractable compounds. Tests were performed by a fully-accredited, third-party test lab using a variety of analytical techniques. Results are available upon request. - June 14, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Kalongen, "The Total Health Difference" Featuring Pharmaceutical Grade Supplements Packaged Exclusively by Ortho Molecular Board Certified Optometrist and Certified Nutritional Specialist, Dr. Roy Bruce is expanding his business to include an innovative Total Health Management Program for his Patients. Going beyond your typical in-office eye exams and diagnosis, Dr. Bruce offers a full Health Management Program with a nutritional focus, which is now being offered online at www.kalongen.com. - June 13, 2018 - Kalongen

AdvantaPure(R) Contributes to Newly-Released Forecasting and Supply Planning Guide from BPOG; Combined Effort Aims to Improve Forecasting and Demand Planning BPOG, the BioPhorum Operations Group, recently developed a best practices guide on forecasting and demand planning involving the biopharmaceutical industry. The guide, a collaborative effort involving biomanufacturers and suppliers, is available from BPOG’s website. It aims to help manufacturers and their vendors improve understanding and communication regarding each other’s needs. A self-assessment tool for measuring companies’ current planning processes is also available from the site. - June 01, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Second Patent Awarded for AdvantaPure(R)’s AdvantaPass(R) Clean Room Wall Pass-Through System AdvantaPure has been issued a second U.S. patent for its AdvantaPass technology. The system maintains the separation of room atmospheres to minimize contamination risks in biopharm and pharmaceutical processing. Improvements that warranted the second patent include welded wall portals, the elimination of adhesives and sealants and adjustable wall flanges. The upgrades offer users more options regarding mounting and using the system. - April 06, 2018 - AdvantaPure

Value Drug Scores Big in Pharmaceutical Returns PharmaLink is the New Partner in Drug Returns Processing Value Drug, a top-rated wholesaler to independent pharmacies, announced another industry leading initiative with PharmaLink. Together they will now provide to all of their members a full array of services in the take back and processing of expired... - March 14, 2018 - PharmaLink

Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health Hosts the Third Annual NAD Summit NAD+ Researchers and Clinicians Gather to Discuss New Discoveries and Innovations Center for Research on Addiction and Brain Health (CRABH), a recently developed 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization investigating therapies to improve brain health, addiction recovery and age reversal, is hosting the first ever NAD Summit on the West Coast. The organization launched fall of 2017... - January 25, 2018 - Center for Reasearch on Addiction and Brain Health

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Sterile, Single-Use, Molded Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. They feature molded connections for seamless fluid flow. Supplied sterilized and ready to install, the assemblies are manufactured with tubing, bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories specified by the customer. Two tubing materials are offered. - December 21, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Blue Diesel Data Science Introduces Pharmaceutical Insight Platform Reducing Research Time from Weeks to Minutes Blue Diesel Data Science announces the beta launch of its pharmaceutical platform VisionaryRX. VisionaryRX provides a deep and comprehensive view into the drug industry. It relates multiple forms of industry standard data in the pharmaceutical industry under one view. Because VisionaryRX uses over 50 million rows of information, the result is fast and complete visibility into the industry. Useful for pharmaceutical manufacturing, labeling, partnerships and strategic direction insight. - December 10, 2017 - Blue Diesel Data Science

Creative BioMart to Expand Its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service Capacity to Meet Rising Demands Creative BioMart, a global leader in the supply of high quality protein products and efficient protein manufacturing techniques, today announced a major expansion of its Protein Glycosylation Labeling Service capacities as a response to rising customer needs and market demands for characterizing glycan... - November 26, 2017 - Creative Biomart

ProlifeStream Named Among Top Products for 2017 CPG Editors Choice Award for Innovation and Market Impact at SupplySide West Expo About SupplySide West: For 21 years, SupplySide has helped dietary supplement, food, beverage, personal care and cosmetic professionals find information to explore, discover, innovate and market their next best-selling product. ProlifeStream was nominated in the Antioxidant Category for innovation and impact. - October 05, 2017 - ProlifeStream

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaSil(TM) High Pressure Silicone Tubing; Ideal for TFF Systems, Integrity Testing, Purification Processes AdvantaPure has launched AdvantaSil High Pressure unreinforced silicone tubing, a product designed to allow for biopharm and pharmaceutical fluid processing at higher flow rates. The tubing offers pressure usage three times that of standard silicone transfer tubing, along with benefits such as limited pumpability up to 30 psi back pressure, full vacuum capabilities on most sizes and better clarity than braided silicone hose. Full BPOG testing is in process. This product is made in USA. - September 15, 2017 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Announces Its ISO 9001:2015 Certification; Validates the Company’s Quality Management System Following months of preparation, the AdvantaPure high purity tubing division of NewAge(R) Industries has gained ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification also applies to the company’s Verigenics(R) RFID division. The upgrade validates the company’s commitment to consistent, high quality processes and products. - August 03, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Refine Technology, LLC Establishes East Coast Distribution for New 1.5” Single Use Connector Refine Technology, LLC is best known for the award winning ATF™ system for cell perfusion. It is now reinventing itself with new products for cell biology and bioprocesing applications, beginning with a new 1.5" Single Use Connector to address the challenges of rapid sterile fluid transfer in large volume single use bioprocessing. - July 13, 2017 - Refine Technology, LLC

Axis Biotec Brazil Innovative, Safe and Efficacious Wound Dressing with IP Rights Approved in 11 Countries, Colzen® Treats Lesions That Are Difficult to Heal Some wounds can be difficult to heal and the patients affected by them can suffer from infections, pain and other complications. A Brazilian product capable of revolutionizing wound treatment has already had its Intellectual Property (IP) rights approved in Germany, China, Spain, the United States, France,... - April 27, 2017 - Axis Biotec

AdvantaPure(R) Launches AdvantaSil(TM) Brand of Silicone Tubing and Hose AdvantaPure has rebranded its silicone tubing and reinforced hose under the AdvantaSil name. The products, used primarily for biopharm and pharmaceutical Single-Use processes, have been depended upon by design engineers for years. AdvantaSil products include unreinforced tubing, reinforced hose, pump grade tubing and wire reinforced suction hose. - March 16, 2017 - AdvantaPure

Gensco Pharma Announces ColciGel®, a New Transdermal Medication Indicated for the Treatment of Acute Gout Flares in Adults A new transdermal gel has been developed and is now available by prescription only to treat the symptoms of gout attacks. ColciGel® is a transdermal medication that provides rapid relief of pain at the first sign of acute gout flares without gastrointestinal problems. - November 22, 2016 - Gensco Pharma

Astero®, Manufactured by Gensco Laboratories, is the Only FDA Approved Prescription Hydrogel with Topical Anesthetic, Indicated for Painful Wounds Astero® is indicated for painful wounds such as stage I-IV pressure ulcers, Venous stasis ulcers, ulcerations caused by mixed vascular etiologies, Diabetic skin ulcers, first and second degree burns, post-surgical incisions, cuts and abrasions. Astero® is specifically formulated to create a moist healing environment, which promotes granulation, epithelialization, and autolytic debridement, while providing prolonged anesthesia of the wound, lessening the need for systemic pain medications. - November 19, 2016 - Gensco Pharma

Cannabis Manifesto Issues Urgent Wake-Up Call to Global Society The Dà Má Collective has released "Dissolving The Stigma Against Nature’s Oldest & Safest Medicine: a manifesto," which aims to correct public opinion towards the healing herb known as cannabis. The 7-page illustrated manifesto makes the case, supported by 11,000+ years of hard evidence, that any stigma surrounding the use of cannabis (the notion that cannabis is somehow ‘naughty’) is unfounded and unsustainable. - September 06, 2016 - The Da Ma Collective

Silicone Suction Hose from AdvantaPure(R) is Now NSF Listed; Provides an Increased Level of Quality Assurance AdvantaPure’s APSW silicone suction hose now boasts an NSF listing (NSF-51), giving users reassurance for the product’s compatibility with food, beverage and other clean applications. APSW is reinforced with a helical stainless steel wire and layers of fabric and silicone to handle both suction and discharge applications. The hose is available in smooth or convoluted O.D. styles, withstands temperatures up to 350 degrees F, and may be sterilized using several different methods. - September 02, 2016 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Releases Its Schedule of Trade Show Appearances for Summer and Fall 2016; Includes Events in the US and Asia AdvantaPure, the high-purity division of plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries, will exhibit at shows in Taiwan, Massachusetts and China over the next several months. The shows will focus on biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical equipment and processes. AdvantaPure will highlight its products that meet those processing needs, such as Single-Use tubing, process hose, leak-proof molded manifold assemblies, container closures, and wall pass-through systems. - July 15, 2016 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Offers a New White Paper Focusing on Molded Tubing Connections; Illustrates the Risks and Expenses of Fluid Leaks in Biopharma Manufacturing Operations Immediately available from high purity tubing manufacturer AdvantaPure is a report titled “How Molded Manifold Assemblies Prevent Leaks and Costly Consequences.” It addresses the risks and costs associated with tubing-to-fitting connection leaks and presents a solution, namely the use of molded connections. The white paper shows how critical leak risk becomes based on the number of connections in a manifold assembly. Additional white papers are available as well. - June 16, 2016 - AdvantaPure

ValueTrak 8.0 Release Re-Imagines Fee-for-Service Scorecarding with New Data Quality Metrics and Robust Customization Capabilities ValueCentric, the industry leader in healthcare channel intelligence, announced enhancements to their Scorecard capabilities as part of ValueTrak 8.0 software release. Improvements include advanced Specialty and Channel Data Management metrics, integrating data completeness, timeliness, and accuracy... - June 15, 2016 - ValueCentric

ValueCentric’s Training Conference, Focus 2016, Sells-Out in Record Time ValueCentric, the leader in healthcare channel intelligence, today announced their annual user-training conference, being held in Princeton, NJ May 24th and 25th, has sold out. Anticipation for this event has accelerated with the company’s expanded data service offerings, a significant increase... - May 20, 2016 - ValueCentric

ValueCentric’s Order Management Module Becomes Choice Solution for Top Pharma Manufacturers ValueCentric, the industry leader in healthcare channel intelligence, announced today that their Order Management application surpassed a significant milestone of $200 billion in processed orders annually. Following two recent implementations, the company is now processing critical order data for more... - April 22, 2016 - ValueCentric

ValueCentric Expands Specialty Data Quality and Performance Measurement Reporting Capabilities Dashboards and reports are now available to Specialty manufacturer clients through the ValueTrak Platform. - April 07, 2016 - ValueCentric

Global Medical Solutions to Sell China Operations to Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Global Medical Solutions to sell China Operations to Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals and enter into a long-term collaborative partnership in China. - March 28, 2016 - Global Medical Solutions

New Bioreactor Tubing Kits from AdvantaPure(R) Speed Turnaround and Increase Processing Capacity; Single-Use and Customizable for Benchtop Bioreactors Custom, Single-Use Bioreactor Tubing Kits, new from AdvantaPure, contain tubing, filters and connectors for harvest, vent, sparge and addition lines used in benchtop bioreactors. Because the kits arrive preassembled, they provide quicker turnaround time, convenience and less chance of cross contamination. Platinum-cured silicone or AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing may be selected as the tubing components in each kit. This product will be exhibited at Interphex booth 3055. - March 24, 2016 - AdvantaPure

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces BioClosure(R) System Assemblies That Reduce Assembly Time, Protect Product Integrity and Decrease Contamination Risks Single-Use components supplier AdvantaPure announces the availability of BioClosure System Assemblies. The ready-to-use, closed container systems are designed to save customers time and expense in their bioprocess applications by eliminating cleaning validations, reducing the need for multiple inventoried parts, and assembling onsite. The Single-Use assemblies also help decrease contamination risks. Applications include aseptic sampling, cell growth, filling, process R&D and cold storage. - March 10, 2016 - AdvantaPure

Ixogel®: Agreement on Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) by the US Food and Drug Administration for the Prevention of Lyme Disease Ixodes AG, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention of Lyme Disease, today announced that the company has reached agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the phase III protocol according to the Special Protocol Assessment... - March 01, 2016 - Ixodes AG

Wego Health to Demonstrate the Importance of Patient Influencers During ePharma Summit 2016 Company will ask for a single question to show how the pharmaceutical industry can benefit from engaging patient community leaders. - February 24, 2016 - Wego Health

AdvantaPure(R) Introduces AdvantaFlex® Sterile Molded Tubing Ends to Add Versatility to Tubing Single-Use, molded, mini Tri-Clamp tubing ends are designed to improve production and reduce operational costs involved with biopharma processes. Made from AdvantaFlex biopharmaceutical grade TPE tubing and an overmolding process, the ends are well suited for aseptic fluid transfer applications. They reduce the potential for leaks and help simplify cleaning and validation procedures. AdvantaFlex Molded Tubing Ends are compatible with sterile tubing welders. - February 21, 2016 - AdvantaPure

New Acid Catalyst Offers Significant Cost Reductions with Increased Stability An exciting new acid catalyst from PhosphonicS could help significantly reduce costs and minimise losses in the Pharmaceutical and Chemical industries. The recently launched Phos-Cat4 has been specially designed to be just as effective as the rest of the PhosphonicS acid catalyst range but offer even... - November 12, 2015 - PhosphonicS

New Sealed Tubing Ends from AdvantaPure(R) Reduce Operational Costs and Improve Efficiencies; Help to Maintain a Sterile and Closed Fluid Transfer System Now available from AdvantaPure is its AdvantaFlex(R) biopharmaceutical grade tubing with pre-sealed ends. The ends maintain a closed, sterile fluid path system for sampling and storage uses in biopharma and pharmaceutical applications. Sealed Tubing Ends save time compared to sealing on site and reduce the need for expensive aseptic connectors. The Single-Use product is supplied gamma sterilized and ready for immediate use in both upstream and downstream applications. - October 29, 2015 - AdvantaPure

The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company

Gensco Laboratories Supports World Arthritis Day on October 12, 2015 Gensco Laboratories, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has recently introduced a new transdermal prescription medication that provides rapid relief at the first sign of an acute gout flare, ColciGel®, indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of acute gout flares in adults. ColciGel® is easy to apply directly on the site of pain and each bottle has Metered Dose Technology (MDose™) which dispenses the exact amount of transdermal medication. - October 12, 2015 - Gensco Labs

Ixogel® is Granted QIDP Status by the US Food and Drug Administration Ixodes AG, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention of Lyme Disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated the company's lead product candidate, Ixogel®, as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the prevention of Lyme Disease after a tick bite and is working with the company on the phase III protocol. Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) confirmation expected soon. - September 29, 2015 - Ixodes AG

Ambu Partners with ValueCentric in Data Enhancement Initiative Ambu chooses ValueCentric for their expertise in data cleansing and enhanced Master Data Management services. - August 27, 2015 - ValueCentric

AdvantaPure(R) Welcomes Mark Mistretta as East Coast Sales Manager; Brings Sales and Engineering Experience to Assist Customers with Process System Integration AdvantaPure announces the appointment of Mark Mistretta to its team. Mistretta fills the east coast sales position vacated due to the recent promotion of another team member. His experience in sales and mechanical engineering will help AdvantaPure’s Single-Use system customers work out their biopharma fluid flow concepts and application challenges. As Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Mistretta is responsible for the management and growth of accounts in the eastern U.S. - August 21, 2015 - AdvantaPure

Gensco Labs Announces LiDORx® Copay Program Mobile Platform for Pain Management Text “LIDO to 37500” on your mobile device to receive the benefits of the Program Gensco Laboratories™ (www.genscolabs.com), A Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, announces a new mobile platform that uses innovative smart phone technology to provide copay assistance and facilitate pain... - August 11, 2015 - Gensco Labs