Recent Headlines
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical... - April 05, 2026 - GenInvo, Inc.
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Pipeline Integrity Enters a New Risk Era - Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
Fleming Events Launches “Digital Quality in Clinical Trials” Training to Address New ICH E6 (R3) GCP Expectations
Fleming Events, a global provider of professional training and industry knowledge programs, has announced its upcoming masterclass Digital Quality in Clinical Trials, scheduled for 22–23 April 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The training comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide increase... - October 28, 2025 - Fleming Events
Finetech Updates All Plastic Ampoule Filling Machines; Now Introduces 1 New Series of Machines
Finetech has launched a new line of plastic ampoule filling machines designed to meet small-dose filling needs, suitable for filling solutions for test drugs, cosmetics, health products and food. - October 27, 2025 - Finetech
GENINVO Celebrates 8 Years of Innovation and Growth in the Life Sciences Industry
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly celebrates its 8th anniversary—a journey marked by innovation, collaboration, and impactful contributions across global healthcare and pharmaceutical domains. From a vision sparked eight... - July 22, 2025 - GenInvo, Inc.
GENINVO Announces Its Latest Innovation – Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Confidential Information Scanner (CIS) Tool. This tool is designed to help organizations identify publicly available company confidential information (CCI) across... - April 12, 2025 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group Announces Executive Director of Clinical Operations
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to introduce Carolyn Schultz-Walter as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations. With over 25 years of global clinical operations experience spanning both sponsor and clinical research... - March 31, 2025 - Huntington Study Group
Polar Lab Projects Redefines Laboratory Relocation Standards with Global, Single-Source Logistics Solution
Polar Lab Projects is setting a new standard in laboratory relocations and logistics, offering a single-source, seamless solution tailored to the life sciences industry worldwide. With an extensive network of industry experts, they provide unmatched service excellence, meeting clients' needs wherever they operate. - November 06, 2024 - Polar Lab Projects LLC
Huntington Study Group and HD Genetics Collaborate to Better Serve HD Gene Positive Patients
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HD Genetics to assist patients who have tested positive for Huntington’s disease (HD) learn about and enroll in research studies. There remains a... - September 05, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group Announces New CEO
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce that Daniel Claassen, MD, MS, an internationally recognized Huntington’s Disease neurologist and researcher has accepted the role as the organization’s Chief Executive... - August 20, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Innovations in Life Science Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: DocQC
GENINVO has been working towards automating healthcare industry and contributing to faster drug discovery. GENINVO target to bring innovations as technologies, to automate the traditional and time-consuming process of Medical Writing. One example being, automating the process of clinical and... - August 02, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group Announces Launch of LEAD-HD Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) today announce the release of their newest Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) study, LEAD-HD. This observational study was developed collaboratively with the University of Rochester Center for Health +... - July 15, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering – DocWrightAI
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science products and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: DocWrightAI. GENINVO understands the various challenges in generating clinical documents. The time taken to draft clinical documents with accuracy and compliance has... - May 18, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
Boiron’s New Arnicare® Wellness Kits Offer Holistic Approach to Pain Management
Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, introduces its new Arnicare Wellness Kits as convenient and comprehensive solutions for painsleep and stress relief. The kits are designed to provide individuals with daytime and nighttime options to manage pain with occasional sleeplessness and... - April 11, 2024 - Boiron
Huntington Study Group Launches Project AWARE 2.0 Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce the launch of Project AWARE 2.0, an observational study developed in collaboration with Roche Products Limited and Genentech to understand and improve Awareness, Willingness, and... - April 10, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Life Science Product and Business Solutions Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: ApoGI™
ApoGI™ is an integrated, one stop automation platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms to focus on standards and metadata driven generation of artifacts. The Primary objective of this platform is to help SMEs (Subject matter experts) focus on curating... - February 15, 2024 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Empowering Data Privacy: GENINVO Offers Anonymization as a Service
GENINVO, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the offering of its on-demand service Anonymization as a Service. GENINVO a trailblazer in data privacy solutions, is excited to introduce its ground-breaking offering, Anonymization as a Service. With data... - December 14, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group and Roche Collaborate on GENERATION HD2 Study
The Huntington Study Group together with its wholly-owned clinical research organization, HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (HSGCR), is pleased to announce a collaboration with Roche-Genentech to optimize our collective experiences in Huntington’s disease (HD) clinical research. Together we are... - December 13, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group® Holds 30th Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG®), a world leader in conducting clinical trials and providing educational programming for Huntington’s disease (HD), recently held its 30th annual meeting, HSG 2023, November 2-4 in Phoenix, AZ. Hundreds of scientists, industry partners, HSG research... - November 21, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group® Observational Pilot Study Shows HSG’s myHDstory® Platform Reaches the Unreachable
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (HSGCR), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today announces that the pilot observational study on their innovative online direct-to-patient... - October 16, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group Welcomes FDA Approval of New Drug for Chorea in Huntington’s Disease
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today shares that the Phase 3 pivotal KINECT®-HD study conducted by HSG in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences,... - August 18, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group Announces Positive Topline Results for Virtual Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale® (vUHDRS®) Study
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today announces positive topline results from its Virtual Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale®... - August 14, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group and CHDI Foundation Collaborate on Enroll-HD
HSG Clinical Research, Inc. - the Huntington Study Group’s clinical research organization (CRO) and wholly owned subsidiary (collectively referred to here as HSG) - has begun providing CRO services for CHDI Foundation’s Enroll-HD observational study and clinical research platform in the... - July 25, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
PharmStars Announces Spring 2023 Accelerator Graduates: 13 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-Focused Accelerator Program
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that 13 startups have graduated from its Spring 2023 program focused on “Innovations in Women’s Health or Health Equity.” The graduating startups successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week program. PharmaU culminated with a Showcase Event, held in Boston in May, that brought together the participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members. - June 20, 2023 - PharmStars
PharmStars Announces “Digital Innovations in Therapeutic Delivery: Supply Chain to the Patient Interface” Theme for its Fall 2023 Accelerator
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 cohort around the theme “Digital Innovations in Therapeutic Delivery: Supply Chain to the Patient Interface.” The cohort is open to startups with digital health solutions that pharma can use to innovate therapeutic supply chain management, medication delivery, or the patient-drug experience for small molecules, biologics, or advanced therapies. Applications are due July 10, 2023. - June 06, 2023 - PharmStars
GenInvo Part of PHUSE US Connect & Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency & Plain Language Summaries Event - 2023
GENINVO was a part of 2 recent global events for the life science industry. The first was "PHUSE US Connect 2023" which was held in Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld Florida on 5th – 8th March 2023 and the second event, Informa Connect Clinical Data Disclosure, Transparency &... - June 05, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group Announces Call for Abstracts for 30th Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), with a mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for those impacted by Huntington’s disease, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease... - June 01, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Publication of Full KINECT™-HD Phase 3 Study Results of Valbenazine
Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Publication of Full KINECT™-HD Phase 3 Study Results of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease in The Lancet Neurology. - Statistically Significant Improvement in Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease... - May 19, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
PharmStars Announces Spring 2023 Startup Showcase Event Underway
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that its fourth Showcase Event begins May 16, 2023. The Showcase is the culmination of the Spring 2023 10-week accelerator program. At the Showcase, each startup in the fourth cohort makes a formal presentation to and meets individually with PharmStars’ pharma members. The theme of the Spring 2023 program is digital innovations in women’s health or health equity. - May 16, 2023 - PharmStars
Huntington Study Group Achieves Last Patient Last Visit for Its Observational Study to Test Virtual Use of the Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale®
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., announces an important milestone in the novel observational study Virtual Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale (vUHDRS™). The last participant completed the last visit, marking... - May 16, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
HSG and HD-CAB Collaborate to Provide Global Patient Advisory Board
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), recently collaborated with Huntington’s Disease – Community Advisory Board (HD-CAB) to provide a... - March 30, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
HSG Announces 30th Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials and providing educational programming for Huntington’s disease (HD), recently announced that their 2023 Annual Meeting will be held November 2-4, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, AZ, a... - March 21, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering – Datalution
GenInvo, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: Datalution. GenInvo has recognized various challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, especially in generating data for clinical trials. The need of clinical data to... - March 11, 2023 - GenInvo, Inc.
Huntington Study Group Names First Chief Innovation Officer
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in clinical research for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, today announced Brett Kinsler has been named to the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). - January 10, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
PharmStars Announces Fall 2022 Accelerator Graduates: 11 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-Focused Accelerator Program
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces the graduation of 11 startups from its Fall 2022 program focused on “Innovations in Real-World Evidence.” The graduating startups successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week education, and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated with a Showcase Event--held in Boston in early November--that brought together the participating startups and PharmStars’ seven innovation-minded pharma members. - December 08, 2022 - PharmStars
PharmStars Announces “Innovations in Women’s Health and Health Equity” Theme for Spring 2023 Accelerator
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its Spring 2023 cohort with the theme “Digital Innovations in Women’s Health and Health Equity.” Startups with digital innovations that promote more equitable, inclusive healthcare for underserved population or focused on women’s health (e.g., breast, ovarian, and cervical cancer; gynecological conditions; osteoporosis; menopausal, hormonal, and reproductive conditions) are welcome to apply. - December 05, 2022 - PharmStars
Clinical Research Organization, Huntington Study Group “Firsts” Continue
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s Disease (HD) through its Clinical Research Organization (CRO), HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (HSGCR) continues making groundbreaking progress in the HD world. At their Annual Meeting in November, the... - December 05, 2022 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s Disease (HD), recently held its 29th Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. This renowned meeting brings together HD thought leaders, scientific experts, industry partners and sponsors, advocacy groups, and... - November 29, 2022 - Huntington Study Group
PharmStars Announces Fall 2022 Startup Showcase Event
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that its Fall 2022 Showcase Event will begin on November 8, 2022. The Showcase is the culmination of a 10-week startup accelerator program. At the Showcase Event, startups will make formal presentations to and meet... - November 08, 2022 - PharmStars
Huntington Study Group Announces Results from the HD-Net Assessment on the State of Care for Huntington’s Disease in the United States
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in clinical research for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, is pleased to announce the results from the novel HD-Net survey, which examined the United States Huntington’s disease (HD) care delivery in a variety of clinic settings by HD specialists and non-specialists. - October 25, 2022 - Huntington Study Group
Huntington Study Group Announces myHDstory™ Pilot Study: Making HD Voices Heard Has Reached Target Enrollment
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in clinical research for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, is pleased to announce that the pilot study, Making HD Voices Heard, on the new online research platform, myHDstory™, has reached its enrollment target. “The HSG... - October 18, 2022 - Huntington Study Group
Kantify and Mcule Harness the Power of Data to Accelerate Drug Discovery
Kantify, using its AI technology for drug discovery and Mcule, with its compound sourcing platform, are collaborating to leverage data for better hit prediction. - October 17, 2022 - Mcule
Huntington Study Group Enrolls First Participant for Its Observational Study to Test the Reliability of the Virtual Use of the Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, together with its Clinical Research Organization (“CRO”), the HSG Clinical Research, Inc., today announces the enrollment of the first participant of its... - October 12, 2022 - Huntington Study Group