Recent Headlines
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
HistAI Unveils Groundbreaking SPIDER Initiative at HIMSS Conference
At the HIMSS Conference, HistAI announced the SPIDER Initiative, an open-source project set to become the largest supervised medical imaging dataset. The initiative will compile more than 50 millions of fully annotated images from 20 organs and 400 morphologies, advancing AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug development. The first release includes more than 4 millions of images from 6K Whole Slide Images (WSIs) across Skin, Colorectal, and Thorax. Available starting today. - March 06, 2025 - HistAI
Trump-Era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report
How Tariffs and RFK Jr.’s HHS Appointment May Shift Drug Development & Outsourcing - February 27, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN and ALPCO-GeneProof Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand CE-IVD Molecular Assay Offerings
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN business, a leading provider of high-quality in-vitro diagnostic products, and ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, jointly announced a strategic partnership to enhance the availability of GeneProof PCR kits throughout the European Union. This... - April 25, 2024 - ALPCO
Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks Pulse Report
Sponsor Outsourcing Dollars May Shift to Clinical Site Networks, Transforming the CRO Relationship - February 13, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials Report
New Market Research Shows Different Patient Preferences for Electronic Diaries - January 31, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Johari Digital Healthcare Limited Hosts Successful Webinar on Design for Manufacturing (DFM) for Medical Devices
Johari Digital Healthcare hosted a successful webinar on "Building Cost-effective Medical Devices through Design for Manufacturing." The 60-minute event discussed challenges in balancing cost and product robustness, featuring real-world case studies. Speakers highlighted early DFM benefits, such as cost reduction and faster time-to-market. - January 22, 2024 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
Impact of the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation on Clinical Trials in the EU and CRO Outsourcing Report
IVDR Delays Driving Trial Sponsors to Actively Seek Alternative Site and CRO Outsourcing Strategies - January 17, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
ALPCO Announces the Commercial Launch of Its FDA 510(K) Cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, proudly announces the commercial launch of its FDA 510(k) cleared Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay, enhancing its suite of Gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostic solutions. In July... - December 19, 2023 - ALPCO
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. Clinches Prestigious "Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year" Award at ET MSME Awards 2023
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. has clinched the esteemed "Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year" award at the ET MSME Awards 2023 in New Delhi. Celebrating the resilience of India's MSME sector, the event recognized Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. for its exceptional contributions to healthcare, particularly in manufacturing and research & development. - December 18, 2023 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
GeneProof Announces Expansion of Its IVDR-Certified PCR Portfolio
GeneProof, a leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the addition of six new IVDR-certified PCR kits to its expansive portfolio. This comes as a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering its entire portfolio of approximately 80 products as IVDR compliant by 2027. Currently,... - October 03, 2023 - ALPCO
ALPCO Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, today announced recent FDA 510(k) clearance of its Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay. The Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric (IT) Assay is now IVDD and 510(k)-cleared for in... - June 15, 2023 - ALPCO
New Research Benchmarks Biopharmaceutical Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership
Landmark Research Analyzes Perspectives of US and EU Biopharma C-Suite, Clinical Operations and Medical/Regulatory Affairs Professionals on Global CRO Thought Leadership. - June 01, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Johari Digital Makes a Significant Contribution from Their CSR Fund to Support Innovation, Research & Incubation at IIT, Jodhpur
As a part of the Industry and Academia collaboration, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. donated a significant funding amount to IIT, Jodhpur Incubation & Innovation center from their CSR Fund to boost & strengthen Med-Tech Startup Ecosystem. Mr. Satyendra Johari, Executive Chairman &... - April 24, 2023 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Partners with ALPCO-GeneProof to Broaden Their CE-IVD Molecular Assay Portfolio
ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher announced a strategic partnership that brings the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof PCR kits to market. The partnership combines the strengths of ALPCO-GeneProof’s expertise in molecular diagnostics with Thermo Fisher’s robust... - April 17, 2023 - ALPCO
New Research on Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Strategies to Boost Patient Diversity
Current and Future Clinical Trial Participants Link Enhanced Diversity and Inclusion of Underrepresented Patient Populations to DCT - March 29, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
New Research Identifies Latest Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing Trends in China
Groundbreaking Research Explores the Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Clinical Development Market, CRO Outsourcing and Future Growth with Over 100 Chinese Biopharma Professionals - March 15, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Newly Available Horse-Side IgG Test Requires No Refrigeration
VMRD, Inc is excited to share the launch of their latest offering for equine veterinarians, a novel horse-side test to measure IgG in foals. - January 17, 2023 - VMRD, Inc.
Nisha Johari, MD & Co-Founder, JDHL Featured as "Most Influential Business-Woman of the Year 2022"
Mrs Nisha Johari, MD & Co-founder of Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. has been featured as "The Most Influential Business Women of the Year 2022,” by The CEO Magazine. - December 31, 2022 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
SYNG Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Its Canadian Patent for Non-Hormonal Therapy for Endometriosis
SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYNG), a Kingston, Ontario based women’s health biotech, is pleased to announce that on October 04, 2022, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Canada Patent No. 2,903,608 titled, "Treatment of endometriosis, angiogenesis and/or endometrial lesion growth." - October 09, 2022 - SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc.
New Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Patient Satisfaction and Participation Report
800 Current and Future Clinical Trial Participants Link Satisfaction and Willingness to Participate with Decentralized Strategies - September 21, 2022 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
VMRD Begins Manufacturing Key Reagent for Detection of CWD by RT-QuIC
Veterinary Medical Research & Development (VMRD), Pullman, WA, has partnered with CWD Evolution, Fort Collins, CO, to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic reagents for detection of the abnormal prion associated with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The control of CWD requires identification of... - August 09, 2022 - VMRD, Inc.
American Laboratory Products Company Merges with GeneProof
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (“ALPCO”), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced a merger with GeneProof a.s. (“GeneProof”), a leading molecular diagnostics company based in Brno, Czech Republic. The combination creates a global market leader... - April 21, 2022 - ALPCO
ALPCO Announced Its Support of the Ukrainian People in a Company-Wide Communication to Its Employees
ALPCO (Salem, NH) announced its support of the Ukrainian people in a company-wide communication to its employees. The message outlined the company's contribution to aid refugees through the American Red Cross and Project Hope in the amount of $5,000 each. Additionally, ALPCO is offering an... - March 16, 2022 - ALPCO
Johari Digital Expands Its Horizons for Better Healthcare
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. is glad to announce that Johari Digital is expanding to Medical Device Park, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. With the expansion, Johari Digital will triple its capacity to uptake challenging projects. Johari welcomes projects from startups as well as Global Med-Tech companies. - March 04, 2022 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (MADx) Partners with ALPCO to Offer a Fully Automated Sample-to-Answer Multiplex Allergy Test Solution to the North American Market
ALPCO (Salem, NH), a leading US producer of novel immunoassay testing platforms, recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (Vienna, Austria). Together, they offer a comprehensive line of testing solutions for allergies (IgE-based) and food intolerances (IgG-based), from test material to proprietary hardware and software to process and analyze samples. - February 01, 2022 - ALPCO
Johari Digital Healthcare Inaugurated the "Johari Center of Excellence" in IIT Jodhpur Technology Park
Most research and innovations from Academia end up in publications or are shelved, but now with Industry and academia collaboration it will have chance to get converted into a real product through engineering and transfer to manufacturing cycle along with required regulatory compliances. - January 10, 2022 - Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.
Updated Findings of COVID-19 Impact on Biopharmaceutical Industry & CRO Outsourcing Report
2021 Survey Quantifies Current and Expected impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing and Changes Since 2020 - May 25, 2021 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Erica Cai Named ALPCO’s Summer 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient
Today ALPCO announced Erica Cai from Harvard Medical School as the latest recipient of its Diabetes Research Travel Grant. Dr. Cai is a postdoctoral fellow from the Joslin Diabetes Center researching the mechanism of autoimmunity that leads to beta cell destruction and type 1 diabetes (T1D). Dr. - November 10, 2020 - ALPCO
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Approval of FDA Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC., www.3sixtypharma.com, has announced the successful submission to FDA, and approval of, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its clinical-stage biotech clients. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’ 360 Start-Up arm continues to be committed to... - October 15, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
Introducing EDI’s COVID-19 Nucleocapsid IgG Quantitative ELISA Kit
The EDI™ COVID-19 Nucleocapsid IgG Quantitative ELISA Kit is designed, developed & produced for the quantitative measurement of human anti-COVID-19 (anti-SARS-CoV-2) IgG antibody in serum. The test uses a series of calibrators & controls in order to determine a standard curve, which allows for specific, concentration-based results of patient samples, giving researchers & healthcare providers access to quantitative patient data in order to better understand a patient's current disease stage. - October 14, 2020 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires American Laboratory Products Company
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (ALPCO), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand’s investment will be used to support ALPCO’s worldwide growth initiatives, including the... - September 21, 2020 - ALPCO
New eClinical Platform Strategic Analysis & Competitive Landscape Report
Survey Quantifies eClinical Platform Use and Satisfaction and Identifies Dramatic Perceptual Changes - August 26, 2020 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Mountain Country Foods Has Partnered with Immunostics, Inc. to Ensure the Health and Safety of Its Employees Through COVID-10 Antibody Testing
Mountain Country Foods has partnered with Immunostics Inc. and Dr. L Scott Benson of the University of Utah School of Medicine to support and maintain a healthy workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. - May 18, 2020 - Immunostics Inc.
New COVID-19 Impact on Biopharmaceutical Industry & CRO Outsourcing Report
Survey Quantifies Current and Expected impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing - April 30, 2020 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Marlena Holter Named ALPCO’s Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient
ALPCO's Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant has been awarded to Marlena Holter, a DVM/PhD candidate from Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Ms. Holter’s novel research focuses on GLP-1 regulated glucose regulation following vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery to define the mechanisms underlying type 2 diabetes remission and metabolic improvement following bariatric surgery. - April 14, 2020 - ALPCO
Immunostics Launches Two Rapid COVID-19 Ab Test Platforms - AFIAS and iChroma COVID-19 Ab Tests
Both AFIAS and iChroma COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests Detect the Novel Coronavirus within 10 Minutes using a whole blood, serum or plasma sample. - April 13, 2020 - Immunostics Inc.
Epitope Diagnostics Has Proudly Introduced Immunoassay Kits Exclusively for the Qualitative Detection of COVID-19
The EDI™ Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 IgG ELISA Kit and EDI™ Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 IgM ELISA Kits. With proven results from clinical testing in China, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. is eager to cooperate and collaborate to combat the current COVID-19 situation. - March 06, 2020 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Partners with Westchester Biotech Project
Leveraging its “360Start-Up” Powerhouse to Grow a Dynamic Non-Profit for Scientists - January 11, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award
ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO
ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA
ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO
ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO
New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories
8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant
ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO
Immunostics Announces the Availability of the Hemochroma PLUS™
FDA 510(k) clearance allows Immunostics to market and sell its new hemoglobin analyzer. - January 23, 2019 - Immunostics Inc.
ALPCO Launches FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA
ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO
Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. Certifies Its Total 25-OH Vitamin D EIA Kit Through the CDC’s Vitamin D Standardization-Certification Program (VDSCP)
Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (EDI), is pleased to announce it has received certification for the Vitamin D Standardization Program (VDSP) for vitamin D measurement in the EDI™ Total 25-OH Vitamin D EIA Kit. CDC’s Vitamin D Standardization-Certification Program (VDSCP) evaluates the... - October 21, 2018 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.