3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO

ALPCO Launches FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. Certifies Its Total 25-OH Vitamin D EIA Kit Through the CDC’s Vitamin D Standardization-Certification Program (VDSCP) Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (EDI), is pleased to announce it has received certification for the Vitamin D Standardization Program (VDSP) for vitamin D measurement in the EDI™ Total 25-OH Vitamin D EIA Kit. CDC’s Vitamin D Standardization-Certification Program (VDSCP) evaluates the accuracy... - October 21, 2018 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

ALPCO Announces Inaugural Young Investigators Award Recipient ALPCO announces the first recipient of its new young investigators award, the Diabetes Research Travel Grant. - October 17, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s Quality Management System Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification ALPCO announces that its quality management system recently received the distinguished ISO 13485:2016 certification from Intertek to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of its products in the clinical diagnostics field. - October 09, 2018 - ALPCO

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. Joins MetroConnect to Expand International Growth Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. is pleased to announce it has been selected to take part in MetroConnect 2018, an export assistance program run by the World Trade Center San Diego (WTC) and designed to help San Diego companies accelerate their global growth. This program will allow Epitope Diagnostics to... - September 23, 2018 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Partner to Offer a Complete Solution to Assess Beta-cell Function in Islet Microtissue Culture Models ALPCO and InSphero announce partnership to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet microtissue culture models. - July 24, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO Releases STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) Amide ELISA to Accurately Quantify Fasted Levels ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, recently announced the launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity to accurately quantify active GLP-1 (7-36) amide levels as low as 1.5 pg/mL with a 25 µL... - July 17, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Feature New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at ADA’s 78th Scientific Sessions ALPCO will promote its new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, FL. - June 19, 2018 - ALPCO

CytoTest Boosts Global Sales Team CytoTest announces the continued expansion of its sales team with the addition of representatives in three major market territories. - January 30, 2018 - CytoTest Inc.

ALPCO to Highlight Assay Qualification Program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO announced it will feature a variety of products supported by its assay qualification program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego August 1-3, 2017. Among these products is the Easy Stool Extraction Device and a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring ELISA portfolio. - July 25, 2017 - ALPCO

Coppe Laboratories Announces Powassan Virus Co-Infection Research in Wisconsin Lyme Patients Coppe Laboratories conducted patient testing research in Wisconsin among 95 Lyme suspected patients. Within the 95 patient cohort, 41 were tested positive for Lyme disease. Of the 41 tested positive it was demonstrated in the research that approx. 17% of patients were also positive for Powassan Virus. - July 11, 2017 - Coppe Laboratories

ALPCO Offering Demonstrations of STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader at ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions The STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader offers a simple plug-and-play setup, and is the ideal size for any lab. ALPCO’s Field Applications Scientist will be on-site at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions offering live demonstrations of the new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader. - June 07, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Collaborate at the ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions to Advance Metabolic Disease Research ALPCO and InSphero will team up at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions to enhance the study of islet function, regeneration, and preservation by providing researchers with methods to perform 3D islet microtissue culture, as well as assays for measuring glucagon secretion and glucose-regulated insulin assays. - June 06, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Launch New Zonulin ELISAs and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Assays for IBD at Digestive Disease Week® ALPCO will launch new gastrointestinal and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) assays at Digestive Disease Week® May 7-9, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Included in this launch are two Zonulin ELISAs for the study of gut permeability and celiac disease, as well as therapeutic drug monitoring assays for IBD. - May 02, 2017 - ALPCO

New Research Identifies Need for Patient-Centric Clinical Trials and Role for CROs New Research Identifies Patient-centric Strategies for Clinical Development with over 125 Global Research Opinion Leaders. - April 28, 2017 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

New Research Explores Wearable Technology Utilization in Clinical Trials and the Role of CROs New Report Identifies Current and Future Wearable Technology Utilization and CRO Implications with 130 Clinical Outsourcing Decision Makers. - December 01, 2016 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

New Gastrointestinal Pathogen Assays Available from ALPCO ALPCO is now offering a line of research assays for the investigation of common bacterial and parasitic gastrointestinal (GI) pathogens including Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium spp., Blastocystis hominis, Entamoeba histolytica/dispar, and Clostridium difficile. These assays can be used to research... - November 15, 2016 - ALPCO

New Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA to Confidently Measure Fasted Levels of Active GLP-1 ALPCO has released its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA, the most sensitive active GLP-1 assay on the market. - November 09, 2016 - ALPCO

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 5-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Opportunities for Pharma Sponsors to Improve Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - October 24, 2016 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

ALPCO Releases Versatile and Economical Chemiluminescent Plate Reader ALPCO has launched its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader, an economical and versatile system for any size lab. - September 20, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA Offers High Sensitivity with Low Sample Volume The new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA from ALPCO features superior sensitivity and requires only 10 µL of sample. - September 13, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New and Improved Adiponectin ELISAs Allow Researchers to Confidently Study Type 2 Diabetes ALPCO has released new and improved versions of their Total Adiponectin and HMW & Total Adiponectin ELISAs which allow researchers to confidently measure adiponectin for the study of high molecular weight (HMW) to total ratios. - August 17, 2016 - ALPCO

KinderPharm to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Exton Office Pennsylvania Elected Officials to Participate in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Event; KinderPharm is pleased to announce that it will hold a Grand Opening event and Ribbon-Cutting ceremony for its new office at 100 Arrandale Blvd., Exton, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., food and refreshments, and industry networking. - August 16, 2016 - KinderPharm LLC

ALPCO Releases New Broad Range Periostin ELISA ALPCO now has a new broad range Periostin ELISA capable of measuring elevated levels of periostin consistent with current research. - June 07, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s Bioactive Leptin ELISA Allows Researchers to Differentiate Between Leptin Resistance and Non-functional Leptin ALPCO recently announced the release of its Bioactive Leptin ELISA, offering diabetes and obesity researchers a new tool to differentiate between leptin resistance and non-functional leptin. The assay allows for the measurement of leptin in human serum through the process of binding leptin to leptin... - April 26, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO's New Chemiluminescent IL-6 ELISA Delivers Flexibility and Cost Savings ALPCO announced the launch of its new STELLUX® Chemi Human IL-6 ELISA - the first cytokine assay in the STELLUX® Chemiluminescence product line. - April 06, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO's New NT-proBNP ELISA Offers Cost Savings and Flexibility ALPCO recently announced the release of its new NT-proBNP (1-76) ELISA, offering researchers investigating cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and diabetes with a flexible, user friendly and cost effective tool. The assay is highly characterized to measure changes in levels of NT-proBNP, and can... - February 23, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO Releases New Basophil Activation Test Validated for the Evaluation of Kinase Inhibitors in Early Drug Development ALPCO has released its new InhibiScreen Basophil Activation Test (BAT) which was developed and validated specifically for the evaluation of kinase inhibitors during early drug development. - February 16, 2016 - ALPCO

Studies Use Epitope Diagnostics’ ELISA Kit to Establish Chromogranin A as a Potential Prognostic Marker in Prostate Cancer Patients Treated with Antiandrogens Italian research group uses Epitope Diagnostics' Chromogranin A ELISA kit in study to determine CgA as a potential prognostic marker in castration-resistant prostate cancer patients treated in abiraterone or enzalutamide. - February 11, 2016 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

ALPCO's New Stool-Based Gastroenterology Assays and Extraction Method Can Improve Lab Sample Processing Time by Up to 86% ALPCO recently launched a new panel of 13 stool-based gastroenterology assays that are all compatible with one single extraction step, allowing labs to improve sample processing time by up to 86%. - January 26, 2016 - ALPCO

Atomo Diagnostics Secures US$6M Investment from The Global Health Investment Fund The Global Health Investment Fund (GHIF) announced today that it has provided a US$6 million [A$8.5 million] loan to Atomo Diagnostics (Atomo) to support scale-up of Atomo’s production operations and expansion of commercial activities related to the AtomoRapid™ rapid diagnostic test (RDT) platform. Funds will also be used to commercialise a self-test solution for HIV and other infectious diseases. - January 16, 2016 - Atomo Diagnostics

Sydney Company Wins State Funding to Make HIV Self Test Atomo Diagnostics awarded A$1.8 mil from the NSW Medical Device Fund to develop innovative HIV self test in Australia. - November 28, 2015 - Atomo Diagnostics

VMRD's Anaplasma cELISA Antibody Test Kit v2 Now Available VMRD is excited to announce release of version 2 (V2) of its bovine Anaplasma cELISA antibody test kit. This new version includes several long-requested customer improvements such as: * Shorter run time: 30 minutes faster / 100 minutes total * Easier to use: requires fewer steps and eliminates adsorption... - October 15, 2015 - VMRD

New Research Identifies Leading Clinical CROs Best Positioned for Future Success New Research Identifies Future Leadership and Benchmarks CRO Operational Performance with over 160 Clinical Outsourcing Decision Makers - October 07, 2015 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

ELISA Biology Contract Research Services Provided by Altogen Labs Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a widely used laboratory research assay designed for detecting and quantifying substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies and hormones. ELISA is a very accurate, highly sensitive and specific immunoassay in comparison to other types of common protein... - October 03, 2015 - Altogen Labs

Regulate Gene Expression with Altogen Labs RNAi Technology Ribonucleic Acid or RNA is a molecule critical to biology because it is behind the coding, regulation and expression of genes. With the RNA Interference or RNAi technology service offered by Altogen Labs it is possible to effectively regulate gene expression. Moreover, Altogen Labs has developed methods... - October 03, 2015 - Altogen Labs

Epitope Diagnostics Introduces Novel Fecal NGAL Specific ELISA Kit for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epitope Diagnostics introduces its novel fecal neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) ELISA kit. This is the first commercial kit that is developed for measurement of NGAL levels in human stool sample. Fecal NGAL is potentially a better marker than those currently used in clinical practice. - September 01, 2015 - Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

KinderPharm LLC Acquires Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometric Research and Development Company KinderPharm LLC., announced that it has acquired PKPD Bioscience, Inc., a clinical pharmacology and pharmacometric research and development company. The purchase will strengthen the capabilities of KinderPharm LLC to provide pediatric PK/PD modeling and simulation as well as Pop PK and sparse sampling. - September 01, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

ALPCO Releases New STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Adiponectin ELISAs ALPCO has launched its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Total Adiponectin and HMW Adiponectin ELISAs. - August 25, 2015 - ALPCO

KinderPharm Raises $1 Million to Further Advance Pediatric Drug Development KinderPharm, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated exclusively to pediatric drug development, has raised $1 million from a Series A comprised of individuals, companies and angel investors. The $1 million investment will be used to further advance the clinical development of new medicines for children. - August 13, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

ABR Launches Bovine Polyomavirus Testing Service ABR (now a VMRD division) announced today the availability of a new testing service that can detect the presence of bovine polyomavirus (BPyV) in animal origin products, master virus seeds, and other sample types. This infectivity assay, without using non-infectivity assays such as PCR, has the ability... - August 12, 2015 - VMRD