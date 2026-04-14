Recent Headlines
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management. - September 15, 2025 - Pattison ID
Ultralox™ Railing Systems Partners with Iriaquez Iron Works to Expand High-Quality Railing, Aluminum Decks, and Balconies Across Texas and the Southwestern U.S.
Ultralox™ Railing Systems has partnered with Iriaquez Iron Works to expand their high-quality aluminum railing, deck, and balcony solutions across Texas and the Southwest. Known for its innovative interlocking technology, Ultralox brings seamless installation and durability, while Iriaquez Iron Works adds exceptional craftsmanship. This collaboration enhances local support, faster lead times and a broader range of railing options to meet growing demand in both commercial and residential markets. - November 01, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
Ironwood Connection Becomes Official Licensed Dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology in Texas
Ironwood Connection, a premier provider of high-quality stair and railing products, announces its new status as an official licensed dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology. This partnership expands Ironwood's product portfolio to include Ultralox's durable, easy-to-install aluminum railing, fencing, and framing systems, enhancing their offerings to general contractors, builders, remodelers, and discerning property owners. - July 31, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
Home Innovation Research Labs Announces State-of-the-Art Fire Testing Facility
Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland. - February 12, 2024 - Home Innovation Research Labs
E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers. - November 07, 2023 - Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18
The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways. - September 14, 2023 - Home Innovation Research Labs
Exhibition Invitation - Jinggong Technology Invites You to Visit UTECH and PUTECH 2023
Zhejiang Jinggong Intelligent Building Materials Equipment Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 002006), controlled by Zhongjianxin (Zhejiang) Holdings Group Co., LTD., was... - August 17, 2023 - Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. - October 31, 2022 - Hydrajaws Limited
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Flint Equipment is Now a Certified Merlo Dealer
Flint Equipment with 19 locations covering South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia is now a certified Merlo dealer. - March 11, 2022 - Flint Equipment
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers High-End Load Moment Indicators and Wind Speed Indicators to Make Crane Operations Safer and Efficient
Ensure Safe Crane Operations with High-End LMI, RCI and Wind Speed Indicators Available at CWSA - October 26, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is Making the US Construction Industry Safer with RaycoWylie State-of-the-Art Crane Safety Products
Atlanta Based Crane Safety Company Continues to Help Make the Construction Industry Safer - October 24, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is Bringing Rayco Wylie's Technologically Advanced Crane Safety Products to the US Construction Industry
The authorized Rayco Wylie crane products distributor helps construction businesses in the US minimize safety hazards at construction sites. - September 29, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning System Atlanta Offers Top-of-the-Line Crane Safety Technology to Construction Sites Across the United States
National Distributor of Crane Safety Instrumentation Helps Keep Construction Sites Safe All Over the United States - August 19, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
The Partnership Between Rayco Wylie and Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is Making Construction All Over America Safer
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has partnered with Rayco Wylie, an industry leader in Crane Monitoring and Safety Systems, to make Crane Operation safer throughout construction sites in the US. - July 28, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers the Latest Equipment to Help Construction Companies Mitigate Crane Safety Risks
The Atlanta-based company offers a range of crane safety instrumentation at competitive rates. - July 01, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is Proud to Collaborate with RaycoWylie to Provide Advanced Crane Safety Equipment
The crane safety equipment distributor provides RaycoWylie load moment indicators and anti-two-block warning systems to keep crane operators, ground crew, and civilians safe. - May 20, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Provides Sales, Service & Support for Rayco Wylie Products
A recognized crane safety systems distributor offers post-sale support and troubleshooting for reliable RaycoWylie products in Atlanta, Georgia. - April 01, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Helps Prevent Mobile Crane Tipping Incidents with Crane Safety Systems in the US
The leading crane safety products distributor helps clients ensure mobile crane safety and efficiency during life operations. - February 25, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is the Oldest and Largest USA Distributor of RaycoWylie Crane Safety Products
The company has been providing sales, support, service, and parts for the RaycoWylie products since 2001. - February 09, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Provides After-Sales Support and Service for RaycoWylie Products in the US
The crane safety systems distributor offers parts, service, sales, and support for RaycoWylie products in the United States. - January 02, 2021 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Helps Enhance Mobile Crane Safety and Reduces Costs for Construction Companies in the US
A distributor of Rayco-Wylie products, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta, can help reduce the costs in the construction process while improving security during operation. - November 28, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Helps Construction Contractors Enhance Crane Safety and Reduce Site Accidents
Leading distributor of RaycoWylie crane systems ensures crane safety with its comprehensive crane warning systems. - November 06, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Encourages Construction Companies to Buy Technologically Advanced Crane Indicator Systems to Ensure Construction Safety
The leading distributor of the Rayco Wylie crane system provides top-quality crane safety instrumentation at competitive rates. - October 02, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Continue to Provide Crane Safety Equipment to Construction Companies Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Following strict protocols and ensuring customer safety, the company has been providing crane safety equipment to construction companies across the U.S. during the pandemic. - September 04, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Conveyor Application Systems Promotes Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales
Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Mazziotti to Director of Sales. Luke will be focused on growing the CAS® sales team and ensuring the upward sales trend continues. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems’ President-Arlen Rexius. - August 19, 2020 - Conveyor Application Systems
Cratos Equipment Makes the Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 3rd Time, South Florida based, Cratos Equipment Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1858 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of Over 200% Percent - August 16, 2020 - Cratos Equipment
Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as President
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as their new President. In this expanded role, Liam will be responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, technology, and finance. Prior to this promotion, Liam had served as Durante Rentals Chief Operating Officer since May... - July 31, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta and Rayco Wylie, a Long-Standing Partnership That’s Brought Safety to the Forefront of Atlanta’s Construction Industry
The US distributor of RaycoWylie crane safety instruments has been providing its services since 2001. - July 29, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Has Been Providing High-Quality Crane Safety Products to Customers for Over 20 Years
The company stocks the latest crane safety products from Rayco Wylie. - June 25, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a Leading Distributor of RaycoWylie Crane Safety Indicators
The US Distributor partners exclusively with RaycoWylie to provide world-class crane monitoring systems. - May 21, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Spreads Safety Awareness in Light of COVID-19, Helping Construction Companies Improve Workplace Safety
The leading distributor of the Rayco Wylie crane system has been vocal about the importance of taking safety measures to combat COVID-19. - April 30, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers Wired and Wireless Anti Two Block Systems to Help Companies Maximize the Safety of Crane Operations
ATB warning systems are essential for crane operators to prevent two-block accidents on site. - April 22, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers High-Quality Camera Equipment to Maximize Safety at the Construction Site
The advanced CCS camera system improves worker safety and increases productivity. - April 19, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta
Durante Rentals Announces New Global Headquarters in New Rochelle, New York
Move supports multi-year strategic growth initiative and focus on employee satisfaction - February 10, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers Extensive Online Support to Help Crane Operators Carry Out Their Jobs Safely
The company offers online support to make crane operations safer. - January 31, 2020 - Crane Warning Systems Atlanta