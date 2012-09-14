PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them. “We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site... - September 14, 2019 - Sure Grip Controls

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

MetalPress Machinery Announced a New Website in August of 2018 MetalPress Machinery is now offering the latest technology and best value in Hydraulic Trim Presses and Spotting Tryout Presses. Manufacturers worldwide are enjoying the low costs and dependable Hydraulic Trim Presses that they have running in their Facilities. MetalPress Machinery is an international... - August 09, 2018 - MetalPress Machinery

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Conveyor Application Systems Launches New Interactive Website Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) has launched the Slinger industry’s first interactive website, www.slingers.com. Like the Slinger equipment Conveyor Application Systems (CAS®) manufacturers, the new website is loaded with features and functionality. www.slingers.com also allows... - June 20, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing

G-TEX Construction Lands on the Cover of Build Houston Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce Conveyor Applications Solutions' (CAS®) customer, G-TEX Construction, www.gtex.com, has landed on the cover of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) June/July 2018 issue of Build Houston Magazine, www.buildhoustononline.com... - June 18, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

Conveyor Application Systems Adds Luke Mazziotti to the Team Eugene, OR, Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Luke Mazziotti as National Account Representative. Luke is focused on introducing new contractors to the advantages of CAS® Slingers throughout North America. Luke will report directly to Conveyor Application Systems, Director of Sales & Marketing-Don Lindsey. - May 22, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

The First of The CAS® Off-Road AT7 Tier 4 Slingers Are Rolling Off the Assembly Line Conveyor Application Systems (www.slingers.com) is pleased to announce that the tier 4 engine conversion is complete and the first of the new AT7 Tier 4 Slingers are rolling off the assembly line. - March 03, 2018 - Conveyor Application Systems

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

DAT Instruments Introduces DAT Widelog Data Logger, with New Large 18.5-Inch Monitor, for Drilling and Special Foundations DAT WideLog Eliminates Need for Multiple Data Loggers with Single Data Logger Capable of Executing and Monitoring Multiple Operations Simultaneously - January 12, 2018 - DAT instruments

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing

Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Ruwac's NA35 Series: The Safest, Healthiest Solution to Collecting Metal Additive Manufacturing Dust The NA35 Series is the only immersion separator available on the market featuring a complete self-contained vacuum system. Additive manufacturing environments using explosive or impact sensitive materials that may contain an ignition source (such as aluminum, titaniumor zirconium) and other volatile dusts will not only benefit from eliminating the risk of an explosion, but keeping workspaces clean in the process. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s OSHA Compliant Industrial Vacuums for the Safe Removal of Silica Dust All Ruwac vacuum cleaners recommended for silica dust removal comply with the latest OSHA standards for worker safety while featuring industry-leading filtration innovative technology that can be custom tailored to suit your individual needs. - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac USA’s FA3100 Silo Central Vacuum System Series – Your Solution to Extreme Fine Dust Filtration Improve performance and filtration in your central vacuum system with the FA3100 Silo central vacuum system series, a brand new designed vertical filtration solution for removing large quantities of fine dust. It features high performance, over-sized pleated filtration, and innovative reverse pulse filter... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

Ruwac’s PCS Series: The Most Efficient Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating Paint re-contamination inside powder coating booths is a chronic problem facing workers within the powder coating industry. To combat this, Ruwac USA’s brand new PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are designed specifically to collect every particle of paint off the surface in these booths,... - September 14, 2017 - Ruwac

YANMAR America Patents New Swivel Seat for SA Series Tractors YANMAR America is proud to announce that Jarrod Hyder, along with Kazuyuki Kotani of YANMAR Co., Ltd., has received a new United States patent for a “swivel seat” design used on YANMAR’s SA221, SA324 and SA424 tractors. - August 11, 2017 - YANMAR America

Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design. “For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality" Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Leavitt Machinery Acquires Edmonton Training Company Crane Safety Ltd. Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing materials handling equipment dealers in North America. They pride themselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options for every application. Leavitt Machinery's full service branches offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support. - July 14, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Leavitt Cranes Receives COR Certification in BC Committed to upholding and exceeding health and safety standards, Leavitt Cranes is an organization that prioritizes the safety of their employees as well as their customers. This dedication has caused them to go above and beyond the legal requirements of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational... - July 13, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals

YANMAR America Adds Three New, Larger Wheel Loaders YANMAR America’s Construction Equipment Division is pleased to announce the addition of three new, larger wheel loaders. YANMAR has added the V8 (61 HP, 1.05 – 1.57 yd3 bucket), V10 (74 HP, 1.31 – 2.03 yd3 bucket) and V12 (100 HP, 1.57 – 2.35 yd3 bucket) sized wheel loaders to... - June 21, 2017 - YANMAR America

Use the High Bob to Keep Tools Safe in High Places Great new product allowing you to easily store tools and run wire while on an aerial lift. Easy to install tool box to keep you and your tools safe. - June 14, 2017 - High Bob

Georgia Governor and Delegation Visit YANMAR Headquarters On June 7, 2017, a 23-member delegation from Georgia, including Governor Nathan Deal, his wife Sandra and representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development visited YANMAR’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan. - June 14, 2017 - YANMAR America

Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel Joins Team Durante Rentals Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals

YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division Grows Distribution Network YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division is excited to announce three new additions to its distribution network, Mack Boring & Parts Co., W.W. Williams and Antilles Power. “We are very excited to add these three companies to our distribution network. Their long-term commitment to... - June 07, 2017 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Energy Systems Offers Project Financing with Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division announces the availability of project financing through Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services beginning May 1, 2017. Project financing will allow the division’s customers to achieve a faster return on investment, conserve cash, make low monthly payments, take advantage of tax benefits and have flexible financing term options. - April 27, 2017 - YANMAR America

Leavitt Cranes Acquires New Tower Crane Assets in Pacific Northwest As of April 7th, 2017, Leavitt Cranes has acquired the assets of Pacific Tower Crane (PTC) and Pacific Lift Equipment (PLE) from Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2015, Barnhart purchased Sicklesteel Cranes, which included multiple mobile crane and rigging entities, as well... - April 18, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

YANMAR America Announces Organizational Structure Changes Effective April 1, 2017, YANMAR America announces changes to its organizational structure that will strengthen its customer support functions in accordance with the company’s growth strategy through the integration of business functions and a department design that will accelerate results. The... - April 03, 2017 - YANMAR America

Todd Grondzki Named Marketing and Events Manager for YANMAR Training and Experience Center YANMAR America is pleased to announce that Todd Grondzki has been named the Marketing and Events Manager for the company’s new Training and Experience Center (Y-TEC) currently under construction in Acworth, Georgia. His years of experience managing events and customer experience make him a valuable... - March 25, 2017 - YANMAR America

DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products, including... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC

PVG Global Applying for Zoning Exception on LA. 108 Hwy 108 Workforce Housing Soution to Lake Charles Economic Development - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC

Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.

YANMAR America Breaks Ground on New Training and Experience Center On November 16, 2016, Federal, State and Local officials joined together with YANMAR America and its honored guests to officially break ground on the new YANMAR America Training and Experience Center located in Acworth, Georgia in Cherokee County. “Customer service is a top priority for our company,”... - November 19, 2016 - YANMAR America

Bandsaw Producer Metamob Relocates to New Headquarters European bandsaw producer Metamob has relocated into a new facility combining production and commercial activities under one roof. The new facility with 50,000 square feet of space houses new production equipment from Iseli capable of meeting the increased demands from USA markets. Earlier this year... - November 10, 2016 - Union Grove Saw & Knife