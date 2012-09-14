PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greenshine New Energy Meets the City of Tooele’s Requests of Robust Lighting Without Damaging Beautification Efforts The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Saves Fortuna's Beautification Efforts While Providing a Robust New Lighting Solution A New Solar Lighting System Has Improved the City in Amazing Ways - August 15, 2019 - Greenshine

The City of Berkeley Reaches Out a Hand for the Homeless with Some Help from Greenshine New Energy Greenshine New Energy has yet again demonstrated excellence in the solar LED lighting market with their latest project that brings a little more than light to an impoverished area of Berkeley, CA. The city faces a significant homeless population and decided to improve city grounds for the homeless by... - July 27, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Lights the Path to a New Resort Opening The Hyatt Miraval Resort Overcame Difficult Challenges with a Unique Solution from Greenshine - June 23, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Brings New Solar Light and Life to Phillips Landing A brand-new solar LED lighting system worked perfectly for the nature point in Laurel, Delaware. - June 09, 2019 - Greenshine

New 19w Open Top Bollard Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures introduces a new 19w LED Open top bollard light called the ARIE. With an IP66 rating and a durable sand cast twin arm head, the ARIE will last for many years. - June 04, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Greenshine New Energy Completely Overhauls Santa Monica Airport's Archaic Lighting Setup Santa Monica Airport had an archaic, malfunctioning lighting system that wasn't properly lighting their grounds for commuters. Greenshine stepped in and replaced their lighting with a new solar LED system that saved the airport money and sufficiently lit their grounds for safe commuting. - May 25, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Revolutionizes Their Solar LED Light Products with a Product Overhaul Greenshine New Energy develops newer, more energy-efficient, simple-to-install solar LED lighting fixtures that revolutionize older models. - May 02, 2019 - Greenshine

New 40w Linear LED Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures releases a new 40w linear LED fixture for commercial indoor applications. - April 18, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Greenshine New Energy Helps a New Store Open with Installation of New Solar Parking Lot Lights Greenshine New Energy developed a new solar parking lot light project for Floor and Decor. Upon completion of this project, the new store was able to open its doors to the public. - April 15, 2019 - Greenshine

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

LED 360 Degree Tube Sign Light Introducing the 360 degree LED tube primarily used in the sign industry. Available in 4 foot, 6 foot, and 8 foot version in HO/R17D or Bipin/G13 ends. Designed with an internal driver eliminating all ballasts. Easy solution for a complicated problem. - December 24, 2017 - LGI Technology

Eight GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the IES 2017 Progress Report GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources. The Progress... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

A New Dynamic in Changing the Minds of the Lighting Industry-Luminaire Marketing Fills a Void in a Rapidly Evolving Industry Lana Rice never expected to be creating a niche in the commercial lighting industry when she was asked to develop a luminaire selector 4 years ago by a leader of one of the largest lighting agencies in the country. What she thought would be a custom web design for one manufacturer’s representative has grown into a much-needed full-scale agency providing marketing services to the lighting industry. - September 19, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing

JA8-2016 California State Certified Title24 LED Downlights LGI introduces California JA8-2016 state certified LED downlights in many sizes, color temperatures, and shapes. - July 25, 2017 - LGI Technology

SeniorLED Announces Power Saving Grow Lights for Canadian Market SeniorLED introduces its advanced grow lights in Canada's lighting market. Leading LED manufacturer of China and registered brand in Canada, the company aims to give indoor farmers and floriculturists an artificial lighting solution that not only enhances plant growth but also saves power. - May 19, 2017 - SeniorLED

Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Obtains LM-80 Report for Its SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 Certification LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.

A Bright Idea for the Lighting Industry. Not Just a Line Card, The Luminaire Selector Changes the Way Lighting Manufacturers and Their Representatives Reach Customers. Luminaire Marketing, a branding and consulting agency specifically for the lighting industry, is inviting visitors to preview the new 2.0 version of The Luminaire Selector. Development of The Luminaire Selector 2.0 was driven by specifier, agency and manufacturer feedback and is part of Luminaire Marketing’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient project builder to a specific targeted market: lighting agency customers and specifiers. - May 05, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing

GREEN CREATIVE Launches STIRP QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE's MR16 8.5W High CRI LED Lamp Wins Big at LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches ELEVATE SERIES Panel LED Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified HYPERBAY Series High Bay Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

TEAM Lighting Launches New Interactive Website with The Luminaire Selector; More Than Just a Line Card, The Luminaire Selector Offers Fixture Images and More TEAM Lighting, a manufacturers’ representative for architectural, commercial, industrial, multi-family, outdoor, and emergency lighting, is bringing state of the art resources to their specifiers by offering a new interactive website that includes The Luminaire Selector, a one of a kind on line catalogue featuring products from the manufacturers they represent. - January 25, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing

LEDrock Launches Their New Website LEDrock.com LEDrock, an industry leader in LED lighting products, has announced the launch of their new website www.LEDrock.com. The redesigned site provides electrical contractors with the LED lighting products and sales resources they need to sell and install successful LED lighting projects. - January 19, 2017 - LEDrock

GREEN CREATIVE Releases New BR40 & R20 Warm Dim LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its BR40 10.5W and R20 6.5W Warm Dim LED lamps. - December 30, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases New ENERGY STAR Certified 75W Halogen Replacement High CRI MR16 Lamp GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI LED lamp. - November 18, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

LED Stella Tube T8 170 Lumens Per Watt Very High Efficient LED tube by LGI technology, reaching 170 Lumens Per Watt available in 8W and 10W. - November 07, 2016 - LGI Technology

GREEN CREATIVE Releases ENERGY STAR Certified New Construction THINFIT Series 6 Inch and 4 Inch Downlights GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its THINFIT Series 6’’ and 4’’ new construction downlights. - October 19, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

LGI Lighting Technology is Proud to Release the All New Easy to Install MagnaLED Do It Yourself Retrofit Kit The MagnaLED retrofit Kit is an easy to install DYI retrofit kit that converts any fluorescent fixture into an LED fixture. - September 29, 2016 - LGI Technology

GREEN CREATIVE Releases Plug and Play T5 HE DIR 3FT. & 2FT. LED Tubes GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its T5 12W HE 3FT. DIR & T5 8W HE 2FT. DIR and LED tubes. - September 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified ELEVATE Series LED 1x4’ Troffer GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 1x4’ troffer. - September 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Ken Hawley Joins GREEN CREATIVE as Vice President of Sales GREEN CREATIVE announces Ken Hawley as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. - September 21, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases PL EDGE SERIES DIRect and BYPass LED Lamps with New 13-18W Replacement Options GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its next generation of PL DIRect and BYPass lamps for horizontal and vertical installations. - July 31, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Full Line of Filament LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new Filament Series LED lamps. - July 02, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Warm Dim Series LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new Warm Dim Series lamps. - June 15, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

LGI Technology Proudly Announces the Launch of 3 New LED Tubes Three new LED T8 models now available Ballast Bipass, Ballast Compatible, Twinlume (works with or without ballast). All three models available in made in USA versions. - May 15, 2016 - LGI Technology

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Award Winning Energy Star Certified Commercial Downlights with Adjustable Lumen Output GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new 9.5’’, 8’’, 6’’ and 4’’ commercial downlights. - May 14, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases DLC Qualified HID Replacement Universal Voltage Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its HID LED 45W and HID LED 27W universal voltage lamps. - April 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases All New PLS HYB and BYP LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new PLS V 7W HYB, PLS 5.5W HYB, PLS 3.5W HYB, PLS 5.5W BYP and PLS 3.5W BYP lamps. - April 07, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases DLC Qualified Plug and Play T5 HO DIR LED tube GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its T5 24W HO DIR LED tube. - March 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Eleven GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the Illuminating Engineering Society 2015 Progress Report GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 11 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society for the 2015 Progress Report. This year GREEN CREATIVE saw a combination of incandescent, halogen and fluorescent lamps and fixtures chosen. - February 05, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches ENERGY STAR Certified 60W Incandescent Replacement LED Candles GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new 60W replacement candles. - January 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases A21 High Output 277V Universal Voltage LED Lamp for Incandescent and HID Replacement GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its LED A21 HO 277V universal voltage lamp. - January 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

The Customers Spoke & Knema, LLC Listened When They Designed Their New LED Module Knema, LLC is introducing a new 12x12-inch 36 LED module, designed with their customers in mind and with a focus on balancing cost and performance to construct the best LED module for their projects. - December 11, 2015 - Knema, LLC

GREEN CREATIVE Releases PAR38 High Output Universal Voltage LED Lamp GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its PAR38 High Output 277V LED universal voltage lamp. - December 08, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE’s BR30 CLOUD Receives 2015 Lighting for Tomorrow Award The commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the inclusion of its BR30 CLOUD 11W High CRI GU24 lamp in the 2015 Lighting for Tomorrow competition winners. - October 23, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases New PL EDGE Series Vertical DIRect and BYPass LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its first PL V 11W DIR, PL V 11W DIR HIGH CRI and PL V 11W BYP lamps. - September 17, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches ENERGY STAR Certified Commercial Downlight LED Retrofit Solutions GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its 9.5’’, 8’’ and 6’’ commercial downlight retrofit kits. Part of GREEN CREATIVE’s new Titanium LED Series 4.0, the 9.5’’ 48W CDL, 8” 32W CDL and... - August 20, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE