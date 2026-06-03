Recent Headlines
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Bring Nature Indoors with Active Grow’s Next-Gen Walden White 3-Tier Grow Tents
Active Grow, the leader in sustainable horticultural lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the 2nd generation of its bestselling 3-Tier Walden White Grow Tent and LED Grow Tent Kits for both home and commercial grows. This revolutionary grow tent series was redesigned based on... - March 27, 2024 - Active Grow
Luminetworx™ PoE Lighting: A Game-Changer in the Lighting Industry
LV Energy Systems, a leading provider of PoE (Power over Ethernet) lighting solutions, is revolutionizing the way we light our homes, offices, and public spaces. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design of the Luminetworx™ brand of PoE Lighting. Paving the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective lighting future. - February 26, 2023 - LV Energy Systems LLC
Here Comes the BOOM
Q-Tran revolutionizes its product portfolio with BOOM, a suspended fixture with a unique profile, impressive performance, and endless design options. - June 30, 2022 - Q-Tran
Grow Food at Home with Active Grow 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits for Fruits & Vegetables
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of two new 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits: The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit and The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit. These innovative and easy-to-use systems allow growers of all... - June 08, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Completely Redesigns the T5 HO LED Grow Light Fixture
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its T5 HO 2.0 LED Grow Light Fixture. This new take on the classic fluorescent grow light provides growers with the lightest and thinnest T5 HO LED grow light fixture in the industry. With a... - May 14, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches New 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent Racking System, Seed Starting & Microgreens LED Grow Tent Kits
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent along with its Essentials, Seed Starting and Microgreen 3-Tier Walden LED Grow Tent Kits. This innovative grow tent series was designed from the ground up for... - April 30, 2022 - Active Grow
Vitex Systems, LLC. Creates New Holding Company, Arqai, LLC.
On October 1, 2021, Vitex Systems, LLC., announced plans to create a new holding company, Arqai, LLC. Arqai, is a privately held American holding company headquartered in Naples, Florida. It was created through a restructuring of Vitex Systems, LLC on January 1, 2021, and became the parent company... - December 07, 2021 - Vitex Systems, LLC.
LEDCONN Awarded Best Back-Lit & Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Awards
LEDCONN Corporation, Premier Southern CA based custom LED backlighting solution provider, has been awarded the title of Best Back-lit and Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Architecture Awards. This international award is a notable accolade and achievement for the custom LED... - August 25, 2021 - LEDCONN
Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures
Enlightened Thinking: The Future is Here - August 18, 2021 - Q-Tran
Active Grow’s T5 LED Horticultural Strip Light Now Available in New Blue Sun Spectrum for Aquariums, Mushrooms and Red Lettuce Varieties
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the new Blue Sun Spectrum. This versatile, heavy-blue spectrum with an average 11,500K CCT and a high CRI 85, is designed specifically for growing... - August 18, 2021 - Active Grow
Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights
Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com - August 05, 2021 - Wishing Lights
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
Active Grow Releases Updated Horticulture Lighting Terms Page
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, has released an updated Horticulture Lighting Terms page to help its customers make better-informed decisions when purchasing LED grow lights. Active Grow knows buying grow lights can be a confusing and daunting task, especially as... - April 01, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow DLC Listed LoPro Max LED Grow Lights Video: Watch and Learn About Far-Red Wavelengths, High CRI Benefits and the PBAR Spectral Range
Watch the video for Active Grow's DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) Listed LoPro Max LED Luminaires and learn about horticultural lighting concepts like the benefits of high CRI light, the impact of far-red wavelengths, the Emerson Effect and why the extended PBAR (280-800 nm) spectral range may... - March 25, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches New 100% EcoWhite PEVA Walden LED Grow Tents
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new Walden Grow Tents. The 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Grow Tents are designed for professional indoor growers who are not afraid of showing off their garden and do not want... - February 12, 2021 - Active Grow
Greenshine New Energy Lands Media Attention in Two Solar Pathway Lighting Projects
The solar LED lighting leader is proud to deliver cost-effective, green energy lighting for pathways. - January 27, 2021 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy’s New Solar Lighting Project Enhances Safety and Powers Security
Sometimes a project serves more purposes than just one. That’s the case with Bucky’s Casino in Arizona, where the customer had an overflow lot that was located on a hill separate from the casino. The Yavapai Tribe considered traditional lighting, but would have had to pay tens of... - October 29, 2020 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Eliminates High Lighting Costs for SkyBlue Mesa Elementary School
The solar lighting corporation helped the elementary school secure a cost-effective, green energy set of lights. - October 11, 2020 - Greenshine
Active Grow’s New T5 HO Ballast Bypass LED Horticultural Lamp Selected for the IES 2020 Progress Report
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the selection of its new 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2020 Progress Report. The IES Progress Committee’s mission is to stay... - October 04, 2020 - Active Grow
Greenshine New Energy Develops and Publishes the Most Authoritative Solar Lighting Guide Yet
Greenshine New Energy has released a one-stop document that guides the reader through everything they need to know about commercial solar lighting. - September 19, 2020 - Greenshine
Albo Pepper, The Urbanized Grower, Reviews the New Active Grow LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, recently had its new LoPro Max Series Luminaires reviewed by Al Gracian of Albo Pepper Urbanized Growing. Gracian’s website, albopepper.com, is for urban gardeners who enjoy the science of plant growing and features independent... - July 02, 2020 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches UL Listed LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires as HPS Replacements for Commercial and Home Growers
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its LoPro Max 640W and 320W horticultural luminaires. These lightweight, UL Listed fixtures conveniently replace 600-1000W and 400-600W HPS lights in vertical racking or sea of green commercial... - June 18, 2020 - Active Grow
Greenshine New Energy Launches a New Website with New Content in Recognition of Earth Day 2020
Greenshine's website gets an improvement in speed and authoritative content. - April 26, 2020 - Greenshine
IKIO LED Lighting Launches Its Hazardous Location Lighting Range
IKIO LED Lighting, a leading LED Light manufacturer, announces the launch of its Hazardous Location Lighting Range. The company, well known for its exhaustive range of high-efficiency Commercial, Industrial and Hospitality / Multi-Housing lighting, has recently forayed into this lighting segment... - March 11, 2020 - IKIO LED Lighting
Greenshine New Energy Improves Santa Clarita's Lot Safety with Solar
Santa Clarita Elementary School (Saugus District) had a problem on their hands of a poorly lit side parking lot. School officials were concerned about attracting unwanted activity and people, and so they needed a lighting system that was quick and easy to install that remained within a budget. The... - December 20, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Meets the City of Tooele’s Requests of Robust Lighting Without Damaging Beautification Efforts
The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Saves Fortuna's Beautification Efforts While Providing a Robust New Lighting Solution
A New Solar Lighting System Has Improved the City in Amazing Ways - August 15, 2019 - Greenshine
The City of Berkeley Reaches Out a Hand for the Homeless with Some Help from Greenshine New Energy
Greenshine New Energy has yet again demonstrated excellence in the solar LED lighting market with their latest project that brings a little more than light to an impoverished area of Berkeley, CA. The city faces a significant homeless population and decided to improve city grounds for the homeless... - July 27, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Lights the Path to a New Resort Opening
The Hyatt Miraval Resort Overcame Difficult Challenges with a Unique Solution from Greenshine - June 23, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Brings New Solar Light and Life to Phillips Landing
A brand-new solar LED lighting system worked perfectly for the nature point in Laurel, Delaware. - June 09, 2019 - Greenshine
New 19w Open Top Bollard Light from Access Fixtures
Access Fixtures introduces a new 19w LED Open top bollard light called the ARIE. With an IP66 rating and a durable sand cast twin arm head, the ARIE will last for many years. - June 04, 2019 - Access Fixtures
Greenshine New Energy Completely Overhauls Santa Monica Airport's Archaic Lighting Setup
Santa Monica Airport had an archaic, malfunctioning lighting system that wasn't properly lighting their grounds for commuters. Greenshine stepped in and replaced their lighting with a new solar LED system that saved the airport money and sufficiently lit their grounds for safe commuting. - May 25, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy Revolutionizes Their Solar LED Light Products with a Product Overhaul
Greenshine New Energy develops newer, more energy-efficient, simple-to-install solar LED lighting fixtures that revolutionize older models. - May 02, 2019 - Greenshine
New 40w Linear LED Light from Access Fixtures
Access Fixtures releases a new 40w linear LED fixture for commercial indoor applications. - April 18, 2019 - Access Fixtures
Greenshine New Energy Helps a New Store Open with Installation of New Solar Parking Lot Lights
Greenshine New Energy developed a new solar parking lot light project for Floor and Decor. Upon completion of this project, the new store was able to open its doors to the public. - April 15, 2019 - Greenshine
Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
LED 360 Degree Tube Sign Light
Introducing the 360 degree LED tube primarily used in the sign industry. Available in 4 foot, 6 foot, and 8 foot version in HO/R17D or Bipin/G13 ends. Designed with an internal driver eliminating all ballasts. Easy solution for a complicated problem. - December 24, 2017 - LGI Technology
Eight GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the IES 2017 Progress Report
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources. The... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
Introducing Ziba - Wireless PAR Freedom in a Compact, Battery-Powered, Multi-Purpose LED Event Light from Luxium Lighting with DMX and Mobile App Control
A wire-free color-tunable luminaire, the ZIBA delivers long battery life and exquisite RGBLW colors, from highly saturated to subtle pastels with flicker-free, full-range dimming. All that, and weatherproof, too. - October 31, 2017 - Luxium
A New Dynamic in Changing the Minds of the Lighting Industry-Luminaire Marketing Fills a Void in a Rapidly Evolving Industry
Lana Rice never expected to be creating a niche in the commercial lighting industry when she was asked to develop a luminaire selector 4 years ago by a leader of one of the largest lighting agencies in the country. What she thought would be a custom web design for one manufacturer’s representative has grown into a much-needed full-scale agency providing marketing services to the lighting industry. - September 19, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing
JA8-2016 California State Certified Title24 LED Downlights
LGI introduces California JA8-2016 state certified LED downlights in many sizes, color temperatures, and shapes. - July 25, 2017 - LGI Technology
SeniorLED Announces Power Saving Grow Lights for Canadian Market
SeniorLED introduces its advanced grow lights in Canada's lighting market. Leading LED manufacturer of China and registered brand in Canada, the company aims to give indoor farmers and floriculturists an artificial lighting solution that not only enhances plant growth but also saves power. - May 19, 2017 - SeniorLED
Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Obtains LM-80 Report for Its SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 Certification
LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.
A Bright Idea for the Lighting Industry. Not Just a Line Card, The Luminaire Selector Changes the Way Lighting Manufacturers and Their Representatives Reach Customers.
Luminaire Marketing, a branding and consulting agency specifically for the lighting industry, is inviting visitors to preview the new 2.0 version of The Luminaire Selector. Development of The Luminaire Selector 2.0 was driven by specifier, agency and manufacturer feedback and is part of Luminaire Marketing’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient project builder to a specific targeted market: lighting agency customers and specifiers. - May 05, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing
GREEN CREATIVE Launches STIRP QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE's MR16 8.5W High CRI LED Lamp Wins Big at LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Launches ELEVATE SERIES Panel LED Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified HYPERBAY Series High Bay Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE