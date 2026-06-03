Luminaire Marketing, a branding and consulting agency specifically for the lighting industry, is inviting visitors to preview the new 2.0 version of The Luminaire Selector. Development of The Luminaire Selector 2.0 was driven by specifier, agency and manufacturer feedback and is part of Luminaire Marketing’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient project builder to a specific targeted market: lighting agency customers and specifiers. - May 05, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing