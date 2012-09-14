PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine
A New Solar Lighting System Has Improved the City in Amazing Ways - August 15, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy has yet again demonstrated excellence in the solar LED lighting market with their latest project that brings a little more than light to an impoverished area of Berkeley, CA. The city faces a significant homeless population and decided to improve city grounds for the homeless by... - July 27, 2019 - Greenshine
The Hyatt Miraval Resort Overcame Difficult Challenges with a Unique Solution from Greenshine - June 23, 2019 - Greenshine
A brand-new solar LED lighting system worked perfectly for the nature point in Laurel, Delaware. - June 09, 2019 - Greenshine
Access Fixtures introduces a new 19w LED Open top bollard light called the ARIE. With an IP66 rating and a durable sand cast twin arm head, the ARIE will last for many years. - June 04, 2019 - Access Fixtures
Santa Monica Airport had an archaic, malfunctioning lighting system that wasn't properly lighting their grounds for commuters. Greenshine stepped in and replaced their lighting with a new solar LED system that saved the airport money and sufficiently lit their grounds for safe commuting. - May 25, 2019 - Greenshine
Greenshine New Energy develops newer, more energy-efficient, simple-to-install solar LED lighting fixtures that revolutionize older models. - May 02, 2019 - Greenshine
Access Fixtures releases a new 40w linear LED fixture for commercial indoor applications. - April 18, 2019 - Access Fixtures
Greenshine New Energy developed a new solar parking lot light project for Floor and Decor. Upon completion of this project, the new store was able to open its doors to the public. - April 15, 2019 - Greenshine
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
Introducing the 360 degree LED tube primarily used in the sign industry. Available in 4 foot, 6 foot, and 8 foot version in HO/R17D or Bipin/G13 ends. Designed with an internal driver eliminating all ballasts. Easy solution for a complicated problem. - December 24, 2017 - LGI Technology
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources.
The Progress... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
A wire-free color-tunable luminaire, the ZIBA delivers long battery life and exquisite RGBLW colors, from highly saturated to subtle pastels with flicker-free, full-range dimming. All that, and weatherproof, too. - October 31, 2017 - Luxium
Lana Rice never expected to be creating a niche in the commercial lighting industry when she was asked to develop a luminaire selector 4 years ago by a leader of one of the largest lighting agencies in the country. What she thought would be a custom web design for one manufacturer’s representative has grown into a much-needed full-scale agency providing marketing services to the lighting industry. - September 19, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing
LGI introduces California JA8-2016 state certified LED downlights in many sizes, color temperatures, and shapes. - July 25, 2017 - LGI Technology
SeniorLED introduces its advanced grow lights in Canada's lighting market. Leading LED manufacturer of China and registered brand in Canada, the company aims to give indoor farmers and floriculturists an artificial lighting solution that not only enhances plant growth but also saves power. - May 19, 2017 - SeniorLED
LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.
Luminaire Marketing, a branding and consulting agency specifically for the lighting industry, is inviting visitors to preview the new 2.0 version of The Luminaire Selector. Development of The Luminaire Selector 2.0 was driven by specifier, agency and manufacturer feedback and is part of Luminaire Marketing’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient project builder to a specific targeted market: lighting agency customers and specifiers. - May 05, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
TEAM Lighting, a manufacturers’ representative for architectural, commercial, industrial, multi-family, outdoor, and emergency lighting, is bringing state of the art resources to their specifiers by offering a new interactive website that includes The Luminaire Selector, a one of a kind on line catalogue featuring products from the manufacturers they represent. - January 25, 2017 - Luminaire Marketing
LEDrock, an industry leader in LED lighting products, has announced the launch of their new website www.LEDrock.com. The redesigned site provides electrical contractors with the LED lighting products and sales resources they need to sell and install successful LED lighting projects. - January 19, 2017 - LEDrock
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its BR40 10.5W and R20 6.5W Warm Dim LED lamps. - December 30, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI LED lamp. - November 18, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Very High Efficient LED tube by LGI technology, reaching 170 Lumens Per Watt available in 8W and 10W. - November 07, 2016 - LGI Technology
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its THINFIT Series 6’’ and 4’’ new construction downlights. - October 19, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
The MagnaLED retrofit Kit is an easy to install DYI retrofit kit that converts any fluorescent fixture into an LED fixture. - September 29, 2016 - LGI Technology
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its T5 12W HE 3FT. DIR & T5 8W HE 2FT. DIR and LED tubes. - September 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 1x4’ troffer. - September 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE announces Ken Hawley as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. - September 21, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its next generation of PL DIRect and BYPass lamps for horizontal and vertical installations. - July 31, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new Filament Series LED lamps. - July 02, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new Warm Dim Series lamps. - June 15, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Three new LED T8 models now available Ballast Bipass, Ballast Compatible, Twinlume (works with or without ballast). All three models available in made in USA versions. - May 15, 2016 - LGI Technology
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new 9.5’’, 8’’, 6’’ and 4’’ commercial downlights. - May 14, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its HID LED 45W and HID LED 27W universal voltage lamps. - April 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new PLS V 7W HYB, PLS 5.5W HYB, PLS 3.5W HYB, PLS 5.5W BYP and PLS 3.5W BYP lamps. - April 07, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its T5 24W HO DIR LED tube. - March 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 11 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society for the 2015 Progress Report. This year GREEN CREATIVE saw a combination of incandescent, halogen and fluorescent lamps and fixtures chosen. - February 05, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new 60W replacement candles. - January 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its LED A21 HO 277V universal voltage lamp. - January 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Knema, LLC is introducing a new 12x12-inch 36 LED module, designed with their customers in mind and with a focus on balancing cost and performance to construct the best LED module for their projects. - December 11, 2015 - Knema, LLC
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its PAR38 High Output 277V LED universal voltage lamp. - December 08, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE
The commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the inclusion of its BR30 CLOUD 11W High CRI GU24 lamp in the 2015 Lighting for Tomorrow competition winners. - October 23, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its first PL V 11W DIR, PL V 11W DIR HIGH CRI and PL V 11W BYP lamps. - September 17, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its 9.5’’, 8’’ and 6’’ commercial downlight retrofit kits.
Part of GREEN CREATIVE’s new Titanium LED Series 4.0, the 9.5’’ 48W CDL, 8” 32W CDL and... - August 20, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE
Greco Green Energy Co., Ltd. (the Company) announced that it is going to introduce an innovative high-tech solar powered LED light to the market, the ‘all-in-one integrated solar LED light’.
The company’s all-in-one integrated solar LED lights, ranging from 5 watt to 60 watt, are suited... - July 24, 2015 - Greco Green Energy Co.,Ltd.