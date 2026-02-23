Recent Headlines
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
Introducing IAQ: The Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter
Now available to purchase on Kickstarter, IAQ monitors more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, CO, VOCs, mold, and particulate matter. - April 30, 2023 - IAQ
This Invisco Cell Phone Radiation Shield is Bigger Than Your Pocket
Kurt Shafer, Founder and Inventor at Invisco LLC has released a new shield with more performance than any other on the market with 6 unique layers, each of which is one of the top 6 shielding fabrics and foils you can find. This eliminates the question "how do I know this will work?" And the shield is so big (6 in by 8 in) that you can cut it for a perfect fit in any pocket. Not many flat shields prevent radiation from getting around the edge. - February 08, 2022 - Invisco
Following Fan, Person-Tracking Smart Fan, Now Commercially Available
Following Fan is a new person-tracking fan that always points at you, no matter where you move. It is now commercially available in 2022. - February 05, 2022 - Following Fan LLC
Modern Hybrid Rooftop Ventilation System Has Optional SelfClosing Raintop
The first Hybrid Rooftop to be built in America offers the best of free gravity air flow plus optional motorized air flow in one unit. It uses a very high performance turbine rain hat that allows air to flow up and out unimpeded. The turbine is the first in history to close all the blades and drop the top so all air movement is stopped so it acts just like a damper. - February 02, 2022 - Invisco
Thorwaldson Whole House Fans Announces First Automatic Window Control
Whole house fan owners often turn on their fans remotely while on the way home. They must leave a window open if they plan to do that. Now they can leave the windows securely closed at all times. When this control is installed it prevents the window from opening until the whole house fan is turned on. A local switch allows manual opening when needed. - June 06, 2021 - Invisco
Home Owners Associations Need This Storage Shed That Hides Behind Low Walls
Invisco announces the world's first shed with a pop up roof for communities with HOA rules that disallow sheds higher than the walls or fences. Kurt Shafer, owner and inventor, offers pop up roofs at no more cost than one with a fixed roof. - November 05, 2020 - Invisco
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.
Invisco Announces Handyman Advice Now Available at a Very Attractive Price
We all know about sites that offer advice, some of them for just a dollar (to get started). But you can now get a full week of advice on any number of issues for a very low price. - March 17, 2020 - Invisco
XoverIoT – New Partner of STMicroelectronics
On December 6, STMicroelectronics has nominated XoverIoT as ST Partner for Sigfox and subGHz RF-module solutions with Sigfox certified modules and Sigfox USB kickstart tools. The Sigfox modules of XoverIoT the SIGFOX-DEV1-E, the SIGFOX-DEV1-C and the development tool SIGFOX-USB2-C are implementing... - January 10, 2020 - XoverIOT
Thorwaldson Now Selling Hybrid Rooftop Ventilators in Australia
Thorwaldson, a division of Invisco LLC, has opened in Australia to offer industrial and commercial building engineers the best performance in a hybrid rooftop ventilator ever offered. CSR Edmonds in Seven Hills, NSW, was the first to create the modern hybrid ventilator concept with their EcoPower series. - January 06, 2020 - Invisco
Origin Wireless™ Completes Its B1 Financing Round with Over-subscription
Origin Wireless™ closes its B1 round of financing with a solid portfolio of strategic investors that will help accelerate its growth trajectory with a focus on commercialization and expansion of its robust IP portfolio. - December 23, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit
For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services
Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series
To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.
Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now.
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Certified Master Home Inspector Kurt Shafer Offers Luxury Home Team
Luxury home buyers now have more expertise available to maximize their success and minimize issues when buying large homes at high prices in Southern California. Kurt has assembled a team of very successful home inspectors to offer luxury home buyers the best inspection they can find. - July 29, 2019 - Invisco
Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin
On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store
More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse
Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car
Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless
BARDAJ to Launch Kickstarter Campaign
BARDAJ, a lighting experience company that is shifting the scene and interrupting the lighting space with handcrafted lamps, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for production and manufacturing of a new art-lamp collection. BARDAJ lamps are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art... - December 14, 2018 - BARDAJ
Giclee Prints of Artist Rosemarie Hahn's Famous "Library" Oil Painting Now Available
Full size Giclee prints are now available on archival canvas in the original size of 28 inches wide by 35 inches high. - November 26, 2018 - Invisco
Zaap Expands on "Quick Touch One" Series with Launch of New, Versatile Smartphone Mount
ZAAP, creators of the best-selling universal smartphone car mounts on the market, has done it again. If you enjoy the ZAAP Quick Touch One Car Mount line then get ready for their newest addition. - October 26, 2018 - Zaap Technologies
Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest
Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.
The World's First Offline English - Chinese Translation Device Offers Online Translating in 20 Languages; "IU" Started Its Crowdfund on Kickstarter 24th July 2018
Intelligent Group Ltd. (http://i-u.com.tw/en/ Taiwan CEO：Austin Yang) has started crowdfunding for his multi-language-translation-device "IU." This hand-size machine is the world's first offline English-Chinese translator with over 20 languages available for translation when online. The world’s smallest, and most lightweight device yet “IU” began crowdfunding on Kickstarter offering low prices to early customers. - July 26, 2018 - Intelligent Group Ltd.
Thorwaldson Whole House Fans Announces Rooftop Fan for Mid Century Modern Homes
Homes by Eichler, Flat Roof Smith, Cliff May and others are beautifully simple structures with floor to ceiling windows and open beam ceilings. They have no attic so, until now, owners have not been able to install whole house fans that cool homes fast at nearly no power cost compared to air conditioning. - June 27, 2018 - Invisco
Invisco Industrial Announces World's First 48 Inch Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator
In 2016 the Air Movement and Control Association International, Inc. (AMCA) created a new classification for rooftop ventilators - Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator. This was prompted by their recognition of the CSR Edmonds EcoPower EP900 as the first modern hybrid rooftop in history. Now Invisco Industrial has invented a higher performance hybrid by adding a powerful motor and blade. - June 11, 2018 - Invisco
Fire Cam, Leading Supplier of Firefighting Camera Equipment, Has Acquired Blackjack, Provider of Light and Camera Mounts for Helmets
Veteran firefighters join forces to provide new products for emergency services departments. - May 30, 2018 - Fire Cam
Origin Wireless Turns Popular Mesh Routers Into Smart Sensing Stations
Origin Wireless™ today announced its collaboration with ASUS® to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Wi-Fi by porting its patented Time Reversal Machine™ (TRM) to the popular ASUS Lyra wireless mesh routers based on the Qualcomm® Mesh Networking Platform, as to be demonstrated at COMPUTEX 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Origin Wireless
Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements
Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex
Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex
Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex
Thorwaldson Whole House Fan Company Offers Highest Performance Rooftop Whole House Fan
Homeowners with no attics can now get a powerful 8000 CFM (cubic feet per minute) rooftop mounted whole house fan. The new Tornado ER-8000 will move all the air in a 2000 square foot home with 8 foot high ceilings in just 2 minutes. - February 22, 2018 - Invisco
Touch International Joins A3E Touchscreen Technology Panel at NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, CA
Shaun Detmer, Director of Marketing at Touch International, will be joining the A3E Advanced Audio + Applications Exchange as a panelist during NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, California. The topic of the segment will be Advancements in Touchscreen Technology for Music Production and will focus on how product designers and manufacturers of music production equipment can integrate touch screen technology when developing their future products. - January 24, 2018 - Touch International, Inc.
Ambrogio, the World’s Leading Mowing Robot, Comes to the US Market
Popular robotic lawn mower, Ambrogio Robot, reaches the US Market in 2017, after gaining wide acceptance in Europe with over 220,000 Ambrogio robots sold to-date. Ambrogio robot, manufactured by Zucchetti Centro Sistemi in Italy, will be distributed by Paradise Robotics and is sold to consumers through its network of local dealers. Ambrogio is the well-known technology leader in robot mowers, surpassing competitors with its wide range of models, including those for large yards and steep hills. - November 10, 2017 - Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces Promotion Agreement with a Valuable Discount
Home buyers in Southern California can now get a valuable gift certificate for the new high performance Invisco Tornado ES-6400 whole house fan. - August 21, 2017 - Invisco
Invisco Tornado Whole House Fan Offers Highest Performance, Lowest Price
Kurt Shafer, Founder of Invisco, invented a way to get 6,320 CFM at 505 watts from a 19.5 inch 8 blade fan in a 20 inch diameter throat. - May 24, 2017 - Invisco
Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces a Wireless Speed Control for Infinitely Variable Speed EC Motors
Invisco is the only whole house fan supplier to offer infinitely variable speed fans. Now there is a wireless control for them that includes an on/off switch with memory for the last speed that was set. - March 21, 2017 - Invisco
Invisco Rooftop Whole House Fan Now Pulls 8000 CFM at 505 Watts
Homeowners with no attics have not been able to get a good whole house fan until now. Invisco combined the high performance of the Invisco Tornado rooftop turbine gravity ventilator with the best US Motors EC motor and the best high flow Multi-Wing blade to achieve air flow never seen before in a 20 inch diameter throat. - March 18, 2017 - Invisco
Invisco Selected by IdeaBuyer for Investment in Tornado Rooftop Whole House Fan
IdeaBuyer.com has become the world's largest marketplace for patents and has processed billions of dollars in patent sales. It is also an investor in patents and a marketing company connected with major retailers all over the United States. Their investing decision makers selected the Invisco Tornado Rooftop Whole House Fan to receive almost $20,000 worth of services to take the invention to their market. - January 17, 2017 - Invisco
Tatung USA Fusion Cooker Available Now
Tatung USA Fusion Cooker combines grilling and steaming and is available for purchase from Major Retailers. - November 30, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.
World's First High Performance Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator Offers Free Gravity Air Flow Plus 6,320 CFM or More When Powered
Invisco Hybrid Turbine Rooftop Ventilator is the first hybrid rooftop to be built in the United States. Like the CSR Edmonds ecoPOWER, it is available in sizes up to a 36 inch throat. But unlike the ecoPOWER, Invisco uses a powerful EC motor and an 8 bladed propeller to force 6,320 CFM up in just 20 inches of throat and at a record low 505 watts. Throat sizes up to 36 inches are available with higher CFM. - November 23, 2016 - Invisco
Tatung USA to Release New Interactive LED Displays
Tatung USA launches a new Interactive LED Display that integrates Multi-touch Technology. Tatung USA is launching a new interactive LED display option to accompany the existing interactive display model TS65M10-AG. The new interactive displays comes in 2 models with 10 touch points, additional... - November 20, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.
Highest Performance Rooftop Motorized Ventilator 4.730 CFM at 370 Watts
Invisco Fan Company has just announced the highest performance motorized rooftop ventilator in US history. Based on the patent pending Invisco Tornado gravity rooftop ventilator, the first model offers unprecedented air flow and low input power. - November 01, 2016 - Invisco