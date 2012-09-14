PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Spout Taps William Sarni for Chief Strategy Officer Adding Expert Thought Leadership to Executive Team The key addition of industry recognized thought leader to the executive leadership team serves to more quickly and purposefully solve for critical water issues across the globe. - December 13, 2018 - Spout

Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Global Sports Stadiums in Russia Choose Rain Bird, Creating Water-Efficient Soccer Fields Over the last few years Russia has welcomed many top athletes from around the world, and soon some of the top soccer teams will be competing in the newly built and renovated Russia soccer stadiums. Rain Bird Corporation is thrilled to have been selected to provide the irrigation systems for 8 of the... - June 14, 2018 - Rain Bird

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

ESI Africa to Host Water Expert Webinar on Technology to Overcome Cape Town's Impending Day Zero ESI Africa is hosting a live free-to-attend webinar discussion on Thursday, 8 March 2018, addressing the current water situation in the City of Cape Town, South Africa and the available technologies, strategies and solutions, to overcome the challenge. - February 18, 2018 - ESI Africa

WaterMicronWorld: The UN Drinking Water Report 2018 Production of a kilo of wheat requires 800 to 4,000 liters of water, while a kilo of beef, takes 2,000 to 16,000 liters, said Robert Rainman COO of WaterMicronWorld. - January 04, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd Announced That It is Planning a Regional Head Office in Europe Currently the European Region has very low recoverable fresh water resource, with only 3 cu per km. - December 29, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

IBERTRADING BUSINESS CORP. Ready to Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd (WMW) to Build Assembly Plants Around the World WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators can produce pure drinking water more cheaply than desalination or reverse osmosis – providing a practical and economical solution to water scarcity. - December 15, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld - the World is Running Out of Water 21 of the world’s 37 biggest sources of drinking water are on the verge of disappearing. - November 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators Market Analysis Forecasts Report 2017 Global Atmospheric Water Generators market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2024, according to WMW Robert Rainman. - November 05, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd. Has Finally Released 3 Different Atmospheric Drinking Water Generation Technologies This Atmospheric Water company offers a complete end to end drinking water solution. - November 03, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Thailand Company WaterMicronWorld is Expanding Into Iran Retail Stores Blade Nirooye Khavarmiyaneh Co. P.J.S. plans to bring Atmospheric Water Generators into Iran’s own retail stores with WaterMicronWorld Technology. - October 04, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Technology, Could Help Drinking Water Crisis A Global drinking water crisis in coming decades could cause food prices to “skyrocket” and damage the economy. - October 02, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Introduce the World's First 6 in 1 Atmospheric Water Generators WaterMicronWorld,Ltd launch the next generation of Multi-Functional Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). Robert Rainman said. - September 26, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water

WaterMicronWorld Manufactures Atmospheric Water Generators, Producing Pure Drinking Water from the Air WaterMicronWorld is the leader in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of highly advanced Atmospheric Water Generators that extract the moisture from the air and converts it into clean, pure drinking water. Water, essential for all aspects of life, is the world's most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. - September 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Rain Bird Joins Forces with "Military Makeover" to Update Kansas Veteran’s Landscape Rain Bird recently partnered with mini-series “Military Makeover,” airing on Lifetime TV, to help create a beautiful, water-efficient landscape for U.S. Army veteran Zeke Crozier and his family of Overland Park, Kan. While serving in Afghanistan, Crozier was injured and still suffers from... - June 22, 2017 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Golf’s Central Control Software Version 8 Further Simplifies Irrigation Management Golf course superintendents can now enjoy improved mapping capabilities and an enhanced user interface with Rain Bird’s new Central Control software version 8. The latest software includes new features that give superintendents greater control over their irrigation systems and includes most previously... - May 06, 2017 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Joins Forces with Golf Environment Organization (GEO) Rain Bird has partnered with international non-profit, the Golf Environment Organization (GEO). This relationship will build upon the two organizations’ shared interest in creating a stronger, more sustainable future for the entire golf industry. “This new, globally relevant relationship... - March 30, 2017 - Rain Bird

Atlanta Athletic Club Saves Money and Gains Control by Converting to Rain Bird’s Integrated Control (IC) System Throughout 2016, the Atlanta Athletic Club enhanced and upgraded its Highlands Golf Course using a plan developed by Golf Course Architect Rees Jones. As a part of the course’s renovation, the club upgraded its previous Rain Bird block irrigation system to Rain Bird’s single-head-controlled... - March 25, 2017 - Rain Bird

Plumbing Leaks Waste Billions For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic

New Rain Bird® LFX300 Low Flow Sprinkler Provides Efficient, Flexible Irrigation Sprinkler’s small footprint and operational flexibility are ideal for low-volume agricultural, greenhouse and nursery applications. - February 17, 2017 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird's New LNK WiFi Module Offers Remote Irrigation System Access Plug-in device and mobile app provide simple irrigation management and automatic weather-based scheduling adjustments - December 14, 2016 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Gives Back by Helping to Create the Lois Marrero Memorial Garden Rain Bird is proud to support of the Tampa Police Department in creating the Lois Marrero Memorial Garden, opened October 11, 2016. - December 02, 2016 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Irrigation System Helps Bring New Life to Turf Grass on the National Mall in Washington, DC Over the past nine years, the highly visible grass along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. has been under renovation. Running from the Capitol building to the Lincoln Memorial, this newly restored 18-plus-acre national park now includes a state-of-the-art Rain Bird irrigation system to help it remain pristine year round. Rain Bird is proud to be part of this important project to restore and beautify our nation. - October 30, 2016 - Rain Bird

A.J. Van de Ven Announces Candidacy for Vallecitos Water District Van de Ven, a long-time North County San Diego resident, has dedicated his entire career and a large majority of his education to water conservation and education. A resident of San Marcos since 2008, Van de Ven plans to use his acquired skill set in the water industry to help the community he loves... - October 13, 2016 - A.J. Van de Ven

The City of Sierra Madre, CA Creates Water-Efficient Landscape Using Rain Bird Irrigation System The City of Sierra Madre sets an example for its citizens by replacing City Hall’s irrigation system with a water-efficient drip irrigation Rain Bird system that uses weather-based irrigation control and drought tolerant plants. To accentuate the overall design, the project also included pathways,... - October 07, 2016 - Rain Bird

Carolyn Maloney Named Channel Marketing Manager for Rain Bird’s Golf Division Rain Bird’s Golf Division has named Carolyn Maloney as its new channel marketing manager. In her new role, Maloney will be responsible for managing marketing communications, segmentation strategy, data analytics and strategic marketing plans for Rain Bird Golf. She will also work with Rain Bird... - September 10, 2016 - Rain Bird

New TLF Series Twist Lock Fittings from Rain Bird - Simplify Drip Tubing Installation Flexible, reliable and easy to install, Rain Bird’s dripline and drip tubing products have been at the heart of efficient drip irrigation installations for decades. Now, Rain Bird is making dripline and tubing installations even easier by introducing new TLF Series Twist Lock Fittings. - September 10, 2016 - Rain Bird

Contaminated Site Causing Heartburn from Acidic Conditions? A Raleigh-Based Firm Has Patented the Antacid. Solutions-IES, Inc., (SIES) a Raleigh-based environmental engineering company, has obtained United States Patent No. 9,393,602. The invention provides a safe, low-cost, effective method for the remediation of contaminated subsurface environmental media that require increasing or maintaining pH to improve... - August 21, 2016 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Safe-T-Cover Announces New Rep: REPCOR Safe-T-Cover announces their strategic alliance with REPCOR as manufacturer's representative for the Northern California and Northern Nevada territories. Repcor is an industry leading representative in the Plumbing, Waterworks, Irrigation and Fire segments, and is an excellent addition to the Safe-T-Cover... - August 17, 2016 - Safe-T-Cover

Global Sports Venues Choose Rain Bird to Help Create Beautiful Water-Efficient Spaces in Brazil Rain Bird Corporation is excited to have been selected as the irrigation system partner for 13 newly constructed multi-sport and green-space venues in and around Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With a focus on sustainability and Rain Bird’s commitment to The Intelligent Use of Water™, these new venues offer the world’s best soccer, hockey and rugby player’s superior field conditions. Fans also get to enjoy beautiful, water-efficient green spaces in various sports complexes and city parks throughout. - August 15, 2016 - Rain Bird

Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine

HPNow Selected for EUR 400,000 Investment by Innovation Fund Denmark HPNow has been selected by Innovation Fund Denmark’s highly competitive Innobooster program for a DKK 2.9M (EUR 400,000) investment for the development of its sustainable water purification technology. - June 28, 2016 - HPNow

HPNow Recognized as a Top-3 Emerging Technology by the Royal Chemical Society HPNow ApS awarded 3rd prize under the food and water category at the Royal Chemical Society Emerging Technologies Competition. - June 20, 2016 - HPNow

Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Southwest Florida Welcomes New Puronics Water Systems Dealer Puronics water systems welcomes it's new authorized dealer for Southwest Florida; After the fairly recent death of Peter Wisniewski and his Sarasota county family in a fatal plane crash. - May 05, 2016 - WaterPURE

Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product direction,... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Roving Blue, Inc. is Selected to Participate in USSOCOM TE 16-1 Technical Experimentation Roving Blue, Inc. is proud to announce their selection to attend SOCOM TE 16-1 for Technical Experimentation-Medical Training Technologies including Medical Simulations and Sensitive Site Exploitation (SSE) Technologies. - November 20, 2015 - Roving Blue

High Performance Epoxy for Repair, Protection and Rebuild of Pumps and Process Equipment The new release of the Z-TEC 751, 752 and 753 and STEEL-TEC 801 has fulfilled the need for a high performance product capable of the repair, protection and re-building of pumps and process equipment. - August 14, 2015 - Dc Dynamis Epoxy Solutions

WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries