Recent Headlines
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide
Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe. - September 29, 2025 - Electrolytic Technologies Systems
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply
Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power
Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia
A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution. - February 07, 2025 - Canopy Power
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
vermicon AG Launches the First Test Kits for Rapid & Specific Enumeration of Bacterial Species in Multi-Species Probiotics
vermicon AG announces the launch of the first Flow VIT® test kits for the probiotics sector: Flow VIT® Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium lactis, Flow VIT® Lactobacillus plantarum and Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium longum. These state-of-the-art kits enable rapid and specific enumeration of bacterial cells, even in complex mixtures, and represent a significant leap forward in precision and efficiency for quality control of probiotics. - February 02, 2024 - vermicon AG
Genesis Water Technologies Launches Irygen Water Solutions India Affiliate
Genesis Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider based in the United States, has launched a new affiliate Irygen Water Solutions India. The new affiliate will focus on providing sustainable water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to industries and communities across Southern India. The launch of Irygen Water Solutions aims to help address India's pressing water challenges, including water scarcity and pollution. - March 06, 2023 - Irygen Water Solutions Pvt Ltd
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Advanced Watertek Highlights the Issue of Water Contamination at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East
Advanced Watertek joined leaders of the offshore industry at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East 2022 where Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek, presented a thought-provoking paper on "Coping with Water Contamination on-board Jack up Rigs." - October 24, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Advanced Watertek Commissions Water Treatment System on a Remote Island in Oman
Overcoming logistical challenges, Advanced Watertek installed an RO Plant in Oman. - April 27, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
SMART FLOW Now Manages Over 70 Billion Litres of Water
SMART FLOW, today, officially announced that they are now managing 70 billion litres of water annually for their customers. The SMART FLOW Intelligent water management technology is not only beneficial in financial terms but also driving sustainable goals for their clients. SMART FLOW’S... - February 22, 2022 - SMART FLOW
Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers
Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP
Expands Engineering, Consulting and Water/Wastewater Treatment Resources in the Mid-Atlantic, including capabilities in Civil, Mining, Water and Environmental Engineering - October 05, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Advanced Watertek Manufactures, Delivers and Installs Water Maker in Record Time
Under extremely tight timelines, Advanced Watertek manufactured, delivered and commissioned a Reverse Osmosis Water Maker to a vessel at Dubai Maritime City in 4 days. - September 14, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners
Expands Multi-Disciplinary Engineering & Consulting Resources, Capabilities in Water, Environmental, Transportation and More - August 03, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Jain Irrigation Celebrates Smart Irrigation Month
Jain Irrigation promotes its support of Smart Irrigation Month and how it helps customers in the agriculture and landscape industries save water, money and see better results. - July 08, 2021 - Jain Irrigation
vermicon Announces Participation at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit on June 29 – July 1, 2021 | Digital Event
Today vermicon AG, the microbiology specialists from Munich, announced that they will be participating in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit 2021 as an Expertise Partner. The conference is being held in virtual form from June 29 till July 1. Dr. Jiri Snaidr, founder and CEO of vermicon... - June 10, 2021 - vermicon AG
Advanced Watertek Helps Double the Production Capacity with Overhaul of Sea Water Reverse Osmosis System
Advanced Watertek was approached to redesign and upgrade an existing SWRO System at Fujairah, as the existing RO system was not delivering to the client's expectations. Advanced Watertek refurbished the system and delivered a reliable, energy-efficient system with automatic operations, and consistent quality and capacity of product water. - June 09, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Advanced Watertek Celebrates Milestone of 100,000 Man-Hours Without LTI
Advanced Watertek, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Membrane-based Water Treatment solutions, announced its achievement of over 100,000 man-hours without any LTI (lost time injury) for the period from January 2020 to May 2021. Advanced Watertek is an Australian Company with offices in the UAE and Oman. - May 31, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia
Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration. - May 24, 2021 - Desaltek
Califia Partners, LLC Announces Its SEC Form D Filing for Its New Water Resources Investment Fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC
California’s drought continues, but there are innovative solutions. Califia Partners, LLC’s new fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC, has commenced its initial funding round for its acquisition of rights to substantial sustainable sources of clean water deliverable to Southern... - April 27, 2021 - Califia Partners, LLC
ITS Completes Major Re-Wiring Project at Valencia Lakes
ITS is pleased to announce the successful completion of a major project at Valencia Lakes, a 55+ community consisting of over 1,600 homes in Wimauma, FL. The community contracted Irrigation Technical Services to complete a successful two-phase 2-wire re-wiring project that spanned over 75% of its... - February 22, 2021 - Irrigation Technical Services
Apex and OptiRTC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cloud-Based Stormwater Infrastructure Management
Building Healthier Environments and Safer Communities - September 29, 2020 - Apex Companies, LLC
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
British Water: The Market That Continues to Show Investors 3% Per Month
How is a company like British Water still making clients money during financial uncertainty? Though British Water and water commodities are largely uncorrelated to financial markets, they do not exist in a vacuum. It’s worth reminding Traders while the outside world is in a short-term... - April 20, 2020 - British Water
British Water Announce Record Profits for the 1st Quarter of 2020
"The water-based investment company has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 12 months and shows no sign of slowing down in 2020." - according to Companies House. British Water has slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their water... - April 15, 2020 - British Water
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO
Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas
Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact,... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth,... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Spout Taps William Sarni for Chief Strategy Officer Adding Expert Thought Leadership to Executive Team
The key addition of industry recognized thought leader to the executive leadership team serves to more quickly and purposefully solve for critical water issues across the globe. - December 13, 2018 - Spout
Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil
An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.
Global Sports Stadiums in Russia Choose Rain Bird, Creating Water-Efficient Soccer Fields
Over the last few years Russia has welcomed many top athletes from around the world, and soon some of the top soccer teams will be competing in the newly built and renovated Russia soccer stadiums. Rain Bird Corporation is thrilled to have been selected to provide the irrigation systems for 8 of... - June 14, 2018 - Rain Bird
Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week
March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic
ESI Africa to Host Water Expert Webinar on Technology to Overcome Cape Town's Impending Day Zero
ESI Africa is hosting a live free-to-attend webinar discussion on Thursday, 8 March 2018, addressing the current water situation in the City of Cape Town, South Africa and the available technologies, strategies and solutions, to overcome the challenge. - February 18, 2018 - ESI Africa
Apex Broadens Stormwater Program in West Region
Hires Sean Porter as Stormwater Lead - January 04, 2018 - Apex Companies, LLC
WaterMicronWorld: The UN Drinking Water Report 2018
Production of a kilo of wheat requires 800 to 4,000 liters of water, while a kilo of beef, takes 2,000 to 16,000 liters, said Robert Rainman COO of WaterMicronWorld. - January 04, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.