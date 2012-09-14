PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Domani Wealth Acquires Local Advisory Firm As of Friday, Dec. 6, Domani Wealth has completed the acquisition of EHD Advisory Services. EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning... - December 13, 2019 - Domani Wealth

Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.: Shareholder Update Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.

MarketCurrents Publishes Its Fall Real Estate Edition 2019 MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices. The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City. Over 25 family offices convened at the... - December 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents

Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

Berkshire Hills Capital is Opening Latin American Office in Bogota, Colombia The new office aims to boost Berkshire Hills Capital Group’s operations as it expands its services in the region. Berkshire Hills Capital (BHC) has a new office in Bogota. The Managing Director Simon Sandoval and his partner and CEO of Berkshire Finance, Jose Luis Huayhua launched the office with... - November 28, 2019 - Berkshire Hills Capital Group

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Nvestox, Heading Forward to an Exciting 2020 in New York Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox

The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) is Proud to Announce Their Newest Chapter Member – Gary S. Williams, Who Will Represent the Baltimore, Maryland Area SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time. They are comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a Pro Bono service to their communities by conducting free financial educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations. - October 17, 2019 - Williams Asset Management

The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) is Proud to Announce Their Newest Chapter Member – Nicholas Ibello, CFP®, AIF®, Who Will Represent the Baltimore, Maryland Area SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time. They are comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a Pro Bono service to their communities by conducting free financial educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations. - October 13, 2019 - Williams Asset Management

MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices MarketCurrents will hold a closed-door summit bringing together a select group of single-family office principals on November 5 in Midtown Manhattan. The focus of the summit will be real estate, which... - October 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents

Paul Edward Clay Joins Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

ARGI Announces Atlanta Partnership Financial firms join forces in the Atlanta market. - September 25, 2019 - ARGI

Exciting New Plumbing and HVAC Business Comes to North Dallas, TX 1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber

Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Receives 2019 Best of Orlando Award Orlando Award Program Honors the Achievement. - September 14, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management

Advance Capital Management Earns Three Names on Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors List Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that three of its financial advisors, Daniel McHugh, Michael Hohf and Terra Hohf, have been named to Forbes magazine’s 2019 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. The list recognizes the top young wealth advisors in each state. This year’s... - September 12, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Lewis Bentley Group: China Expected to Deliver More Stimulus Lewis Bentley Group says PBoC may need to resort to more stimulus after China’s Q2 grows at weakest pace since 1992. - August 13, 2019 - Lewis Bentley Group

Rice Financial Group Offers Advice on Managing Debt How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Advance Capital Management Advisor Named One of America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Daniel McHugh earns a spot on Forbes magazine’s coveted top advisor list for the second year in a row. - July 31, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Ellis Marshall Global: UK Economy Returns to Growth Re-opening of UK car manufacturing operations trigger return to growth but Ellis Marshall Global analysts warn of possible contraction in Q2. - July 24, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Findlay Nicolson: Trade War Could Derail Japan’s Economic Recovery Findlay Nicolson: Weakening exports could affect Japan’s economic recovery as trade tensions remain unresolved. - July 19, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Kipley Lytel’s Advisory Firm Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 897 for 2019 Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are honored to have again been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List for the year of 2019 particularly given the depth of 897 candidates considered. - July 03, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Ellis Marshall Global: German Manufacturing Downturn Continues Ellis Marshall Global reports trade war and Brexit uncertainty send German manufacturing sector into recession territory for sixth straight month. - July 02, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Advance Capital Management Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers For the third year in a row, Advance Capital Management, has been named as a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. “We’re honored to be named a top financial adviser in the U.S. and especially proud to have... - June 29, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Morgan Creek Founder Yusko Will be a Keynote Speaker at Markets Group’s Private Wealth West Forum Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Activemarket.io, a Member of Active Trading Group, is Announcing the Launch of a Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange for the Scandinavian Market The exchange will offer trading between Norwegian Krone (NOK), Swedish Krona (SEK), Danish Krone (DKK), United States Dollar (USD) and Euros (EUR) against major cryptocurrencies pairs. - June 24, 2019 - Activemarket.io

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded 2019 Wealth Management Firm of the Year for Southern California Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Ellis Marshall Global: Hong Kong’s Economy Loses Momentum Ellis Marshall Global analysts comment as Hong Kong’s Trade Development Council downgrades forecasts. - June 19, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Findlay Nicolson: Vietnam Economy to Benefit from Trade War Findlay Nicolson economists say trade war could help Vietnam to become a developed economy as businesses seek alternatives to investing in China. - June 13, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Nicholas Ibello Joins the CASH Campaign of Maryland’s Pro-Bono Financial Planning Program The CASH Campaign of Maryland promotes economic advancement for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in Baltimore and across Maryland. - June 06, 2019 - Williams Asset Management

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group