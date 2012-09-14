PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC
As of Friday, Dec. 6, Domani Wealth has completed the acquisition of EHD Advisory Services.
EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning... - December 13, 2019 - Domani Wealth
Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.
MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices.
The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City.
Over 25 family offices convened at the... - December 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents
Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox
The new office aims to boost Berkshire Hills Capital Group’s operations as it expands its services in the region.
Berkshire Hills Capital (BHC) has a new office in Bogota. The Managing Director Simon Sandoval and his partner and CEO of Berkshire Finance, Jose Luis Huayhua launched the office with... - November 28, 2019 - Berkshire Hills Capital Group
Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab
Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox
SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time. They are comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a Pro Bono service to their communities by conducting free financial educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations. - October 17, 2019 - Williams Asset Management
MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices
MarketCurrents will hold a closed-door summit bringing together a select group of single-family office principals on November 5 in Midtown Manhattan. The focus of the summit will be real estate, which... - October 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents
Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Financial firms join forces in the Atlanta market. - September 25, 2019 - ARGI
1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber
Orlando Award Program Honors the Achievement. - September 14, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC
Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management
Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that three of its financial advisors, Daniel McHugh, Michael Hohf and Terra Hohf, have been named to Forbes magazine’s 2019 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.
The list recognizes the top young wealth advisors in each state. This year’s... - September 12, 2019 - Advance Capital Management
With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals. - August 22, 2019 - DataPoints
Lewis Bentley Group says PBoC may need to resort to more stimulus after China’s Q2 grows at weakest pace since 1992. - August 13, 2019 - Lewis Bentley Group
How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group
PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
Daniel McHugh earns a spot on Forbes magazine’s coveted top advisor list for the second year in a row. - July 31, 2019 - Advance Capital Management
Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today - July 25, 2019 - DataPoints
Re-opening of UK car manufacturing operations trigger return to growth but Ellis Marshall Global analysts warn of possible contraction in Q2. - July 24, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global
Findlay Nicolson: Weakening exports could affect Japan’s economic recovery as trade tensions remain unresolved. - July 19, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson
Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman
Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are honored to have again been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List for the year of 2019 particularly given the depth of 897 candidates considered. - July 03, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Ellis Marshall Global reports trade war and Brexit uncertainty send German manufacturing sector into recession territory for sixth straight month. - July 02, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global
For the third year in a row, Advance Capital Management, has been named as a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.
“We’re honored to be named a top financial adviser in the U.S. and especially proud to have... - June 29, 2019 - Advance Capital Management
Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman
Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group
Mark Yusko, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Morgan Creek Capital Management, will attend Markets Group’s 4th Annual Private Wealth West Forum on July 31, 2019 in Seattle as one of the event’s keynote speakers.
Yusko, who in 2018 correctly predicted the... - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group
The exchange will offer trading between Norwegian Krone (NOK), Swedish Krona (SEK), Danish Krone (DKK), United States Dollar (USD) and Euros (EUR) against major cryptocurrencies pairs. - June 24, 2019 - Activemarket.io
Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group
myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community.
MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite
Ellis Marshall Global analysts comment as Hong Kong’s Trade Development Council downgrades forecasts. - June 19, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
Findlay Nicolson economists say trade war could help Vietnam to become a developed economy as businesses seek alternatives to investing in China. - June 13, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson
The CASH Campaign of Maryland promotes economic advancement for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in Baltimore and across Maryland. - June 06, 2019 - Williams Asset Management
Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group
NPPG are delighted to announce that Northeast Professional Planning Group, Inc. (“NPPG”) welcomed Pinnacle Financial Services (“Pinnacle”) to the NPPG family of companies. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Michigan, the combined NPPG-Pinnacle provides bespoke... - June 01, 2019 - Northeast Professional Planning Group