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Within Asset Management
Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader. - June 10, 2026 - DoubleDiamond Investment Gp
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice. - May 24, 2026 - Pension Resource Institute
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
VRC Enters Private Buyouts
Verma Research Capital LLC is a Milwaukee-based investment firm founded by Divyanshu Verma that operates a forward-tested quantitative trading and value equity programme and has now entered private buyouts with the launch of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., targeting $50 million in committed capital for distressed asset acquisitions globally. - April 15, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
Why 2026 is the Best Time to Combine DAM and PIM Software Unlocks Faster Growth, Top Customer Experiences, and Operational Efficiency, Says Industry Expert Josh Van Dyk
Organizations looking to modernize their digital commerce operations are increasingly turning to the combined power of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth. Industry expert Josh Van Dyk, a recognized leader in enterprise digital transformation and commerce strategy, says integrating these two technologies has become essential for brands competing across ecommerce, & retail. - February 16, 2026 - Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
VRC Announces Its Launch
VRC announced its launch as an investment firm integrating quantitative research with fundamental value investing. - January 30, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Juniper Investment Group Secures $24 Million First Close for Fund III and Announces First Acquisition in Laredo, TX
The $100 million multifamily fund partners with family offices and wealth managers to target workforce housing acquisition opportunities in secondary markets. - December 19, 2025 - Juniper Investment Group
Blueleaf Capital and Three Vision Partners Acquire Springhill Suites Atlanta Buckhead; Repositioning Plan Underway to Unlock Long-Term Value in Core Atlanta Submarket
Blueleaf Capital, in partnership with Three Vision Partners, has acquired the 220-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. The 11-story hotel, located adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station with direct access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, will undergo a comprehensive modernization. The investment positions the hotel for long-term performance in one of the Southeast’s most desirable submarkets. - December 19, 2025 - Blueleaf Capital
Fintec Markets to Showcase Copy Trading Innovation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026
Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, will participate in iFX Expo Dubai 2026 for the first time, showcasing its technology-driven copy trading solutions. The platform allows users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over risk, emphasizing transparency and responsible market participation. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and highlight how copy trading can support structured and informed trading practices. - December 19, 2025 - Fintec Markets
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond. - November 05, 2025 - TriData Inc
New Distribution Deal Will Ship RadHash to 10,000 Users Globally
RadHash and Cloud Underground are partnering to deliver the first hybrid infrastructure stack designed for software sovereignty and data ownership. The integration of Hash aiOS with the Underground Nexus Stack empowers enterprises to build and deploy AI-native systems anywhere while maintaining full control of their assets, uptime, and IP. - October 29, 2025 - RadHash Ltd.
Understanding Web 3.0: How Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Solana Are Shaping the Next Phase of Blockchain Technology
How Fleet Mining Expands Cloud-Based Access to Blockchain Computing Services - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Computing Platform to Support Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), and XRP in 2025
Fleet Mining introduces upgraded LTC cloud computing contracts designed to enhance transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility for users worldwide. - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Major Financial Institutions Explore Digital Asset Collateral - Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground as a New Income Model
Global financial institutions are increasingly exploring the use of digital assets as collateral within institutional lending structures - a sign of growing interest in blockchain-based finance across traditional banking. According to research by Fleet Asset Management Group, this trend reflects... - October 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Solana ETF Licensed in Hong Kong, AI Hashrate Technology Reshapes Crypto Mining Returns - Fleet Mining Highlights 2025 Cash Flow Trends
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the first Solana spot ETF by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), with trading set to begin on October 27. This development makes Hong Kong the first major financial center to offer a regulated Solana investment vehicle to... - October 24, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
2025 Digital Asset Trends: Cloud Mining Gains Strong Momentum as an Alternative to Traditional Crypto Investments
Cloud mining is transforming participation in the digital asset economy, offering a new infrastructure-based model amid ongoing market volatility and evolving investor strategies. - October 23, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Bitcoin Market Trend: Cloud Mining Outpaces Speculation - Fleet Mining Offers Promotional Hashrate for New Users
Fleet Mining highlights how automated cloud mining is becoming a popular alternative to traditional crypto speculation by offering simplified, technology-driven participation. - October 22, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Industry Veterans Are Fixing What’s Broken in Compliance Tech with Skematic's Employee Compliance Product Launch
Having seen the cracks from the inside, Skematic’s founding team is tackling the systemic flaws that have long hindered compliance officers. - October 21, 2025 - Skematic
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
Mint Miner Launches AI Cloud Mining Platform Supporting XRP and Major Digital Assets
Mint Miner has introduced an AI-powered cloud mining platform that streamlines the process of allocating computing resources across major digital assets, including XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE. Designed to make cloud mining more accessible, the platform enables users to participate in mining through automated computing contracts supported by secure infrastructure and intelligent technology. - October 19, 2025 - Mint Miner
Fleet Mining Launches AI-Assisted Cloud Mining Platform for Digital Asset Enthusiasts
Global Platform Introduces Mobile-Friendly Mining Management Tools and Renewable-Energy Integration - October 16, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Mint Miner Launches XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App
Mint Miner, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining technology company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application designed to make digital asset mining more accessible and energy-efficient. The app allows users to monitor mining activity, manage contracts, and track performance data from... - October 13, 2025 - Mint Miner
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management