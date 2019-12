Analog Telephones and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...

Applications Platform: IVR , from Inter-Tel Technologies



To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...

Attendant Console , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...

Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...

Call Accounting and Internet Tracking , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...

Call Center Suite , from Inter-Tel Technologies



An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...

Call Logging and Recording , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting. CTS...

Converged Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Businesses are constantly searching for better ways to help them overcome the difficult challenges they face in meeting the expectations of their customers or clients. Customers demand superior performance,...

Cordless and Wireless , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When your employees require mobile communications solutions, Inter-Tel has a wide-range of solutions designed to address the requirements of almost any environment—inside buildings, throughout campuses,...

Data Equipment , from Inter-Tel Technologies



You need the right equipment to build your data networking infrastructure. Inter-Tel offers industry-leading products from rackmount power supplies and fiber optic transmission products, to network access...

Dialers—Predictive and Progressive , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Today’s call center environments require the utmost in agent efficiency, particularly when it comes to unsuccessful call attempts. To increase your potential, Inter-Tel offers both predictive and progressive...

Education Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



The education sector requires reliable communications solutions to create an effective and safe environment, as well as to improve the way students, parents, educators and administrators communicate and...

Enterprise® Conferencing , from Inter-Tel Technologies



A powerful Collaboration tool, Inter-Tel Enterprise Conferencing is cost-effective, feature-rich solution that enables an organization to seamlessly connect its dispersed resources in a secure manner—reducing...

Enterprise® Instant Messaging , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Busy professionals often need to respond to business matters and questions quickly. Inter-Tel addresses this requirement by offering a browser-based instant messaging tool for the business environment.

Financial Services Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



In an ever-increasing effort to expand market share, financial services providers are offering a distinct value to their clients through a broad spectrum of products and services. Today’s clients demand...

Government Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the federal government and its agencies; and state, municipal and local governments throughout the United...

Headsets , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Hands-free communication makes handling phone calls even easier, giving you the freedom to use your computer keyboard, take messages and minimize the effects of holding a telephone receiver to your ear,...

Health Care Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Providing the best possible care to your patients is imperative for your practice. Streamlined operations and convenient patient offerings can help your practice improve the patient experience. Health...

Installation Equipment and Tools , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Complete your communications solutions with cable, cabinets and cases from trusted manufacturers. Case Factory offers custom, reusable equipment cases that are ideal for transporting and shipping equipment.

Inter-Tel EncoreCX® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



The success of today’s small organizations depends upon their ability to provide the very best in customer service. Businesses need new technology to address new ways of doing business over both the phone...

Inter-Tel® Axxess® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Whether your organization is a small to medium business or a large enterprise, you demand a communications platform that delivers superior performance, dependability and a feature set that will enhance...

IP Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Communications systems utilizing Internet Protocol (IP) devices require cost-effective solutions to deliver voice and fax services over data infrastructure, efficiently and without any loss to voice quality.

Manufacturing Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



The manufacturing sector faces many challenges in today’s economy. Improving time-to-market; reducing operational costs; effective training and safety; and ensuring that employees, customers, distributors...

Message-On-Hold and Voice Announce , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When you place callers on hold, don’t frustrate them with silence—motivate and educate your listeners with important information about your business. Inter-Tel offer on-hold and voice announce opportunities...

National Companies Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the nation’s largest commercial companies throughout the United States, offering the full line of Inter-Tel...

Paging Equipment , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Paging is an ever-important and effective communication tool. Inter-Tel offers solutions for environments such as large offices, warehouses, schools, hotels, hospitals and automotive dealerships—or any...

Power Protection and Backup , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Your business can’t afford downtime, and your mission-critical applications and sensitive equipment require protection from damaging voltages, surges and transients. Inter-Tel’s Quality-First designated...

Real Estate Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Running a successful brokerage is more time-consuming and complicated than ever before. Accessing and providing information quickly and conveniently, from anywhere, anytime, is imperative to closing more...

Remote Device Management , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Reduce services calls and manage your communications equipment from a central location with remote device management options. These solutions are ideal for businesses with computers, PBXs and other devices...

Security Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Video surveillance is becoming the norm. Businesses of all sizes are discovering how this technology not only provides security, but enables businesses to lower operating costs and increase productivity.

System Manager , from Inter-Tel Technologies



System Manager software unites Inter-Tel's diverse product line into a family of products that can be viewed, programmed, managed and diagnosed through a single interface. This consistency across Inter-Tel's...

Telephony Manager , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Many business use Microsoft® Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to manage customer account information and make informed business decisions. An Inter-Tel Presence tool, Telephony Manager links...

Unified Communicator® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Unified Communicator software blends presence management, call handling features, routing rules, contacts and messages into a single solution—enabling users to manage their communications with ease. This...

Unified Messaging , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Whether you're in the office or on the road, Unified Messaging software provides a single contact point for all your messages (voice mail, e-mail and fax). You can get all your messages in one call by...

Videoconferencing and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Voice Processing Unit , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s Voice Processing Unit provides messaging tools such as an automated attendant, call routing announcements, robust voice mail, various call handling functions and unified messaging capabilities.

Dual Sim Cards , from Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd

1.Ultra Slim Design dual sim card auto-switching function 2.2 numbers, 2systems, 2 providers in one mobile! 3.Display and edit your sim cards 4.Self-set auto-switching time 5.Compatible with all of...