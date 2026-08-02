Malaysia News
Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
DIGITALCONFEX Announces Return of Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference in Malaysia for 2026
The 7th edition of the Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference will take place in Malaysia in 2026, bringing together marketing, advertising, and technology professionals to explore emerging trends, practical strategies, and industry insights shaping the future of digital marketing. - April 04, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
DIGITALCONFEX Announces Next-Gen Digital Optimization Masterclass Focused on AI-Driven SEO Strategies
DIGITALCONFEX introduces an advanced masterclass in Malaysia designed to help marketers and business professionals understand and implement AI-driven SEO and modern search optimization strategies. - April 04, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Celebrates Over 15 Years of Precision Metal Manufacturing Excellence
Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, a leading Malaysian manufacturer of high-quality metal parts and custom fabrication solutions, proudly marks more than 15 years of innovation and craftsmanship. The company continues to expand globally with a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2025 - Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
Rankpage Launches to Modernise SEO with AI-Human Hybrid Approach
Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Kuala Lumpur-based SEO agency specialising in a hybrid AI-human approach to search engine optimisation. With a team backed by over eight years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering bespoke, conversion-focused strategies that drive sustainable digital growth for businesses of all sizes. - September 26, 2025 - Rankpage Sdn Bhd
Business as UNusual Launches Globally – Redefining Leadership for Uncertain Times
Acclaimed transformational leadership expert Dennis Akkerman launches Business as UNusual, a bold guide for leaders navigating disruption and change. Available via leading SE Asia bookstores, it builds on "The Naked Leader" as part of his Leadership Trilogy, offering a 360° roadmap to resilience and adaptability. - September 19, 2025 - Orbis Business School
Voted Product of the Year Announces Malaysia’s 2025 Award Winners Recognised by Local Consumers (POY SEA)
Voted Product of the Year Malaysia is part of the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Representing trust, quality, and consumer satisfaction, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly identify the best innovations on the market. - July 01, 2025 - POY SEA
WebNIC Launches Premier Partner Onboarding Program with Strategic Incentives for New Partners
WebNIC launches Premier Partner onboarding program with exclusive incentives in domains, SSL, and cloud services. Available for new partners from 16 Apr–15 May 2025 to accelerate digital service readiness. - May 08, 2025 - Web Commerce Communications (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (dba WebNIC)
tHIS ASEAN 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies and Vast Market Potential of South Asia
The Health Industry Series (tHIS ASEAN) 2025, one of the biggest medical and healthcare exhibitions in the ASEAN region, will take place from June 9 to 11 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. tHIS ASEAN is hosted by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, part of RX Global's network. Spanning... - April 02, 2025 - RX
Dr. Mike Chan: Leading the Future of Organ-Specific Stem Cell Therapies with Revolutionary Treatments in Regenerative Medicine
Dr. Mike Chan is a global leader in regenerative medicine, transforming lives with stem cells, exosomes, and peptides. His innovative treatments regenerate tissues, restore healing, and enhance vitality. Patients experience renewed hope, improved energy, and recovery from chronic conditions. His groundbreaking work is reshaping the future of healthcare. - March 28, 2025 - Dr. Mike Chan
Long An International Port Joins 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 in Malaysia
Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development. - January 16, 2025 - Long An International Port
WebNIC Celebrates 24 Years of Excellence in Digital Solutions
WebNIC marks 24 years of empowering 5,000+ businesses with innovative domain solutions across 70 countries. Explore exclusive anniversary offers on domains like .it.com, .world, and .live. Join the celebration and elevate your digital presence today. - December 11, 2024 - Web Commerce Communications (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (dba WebNIC)
Summitnext Technologies Expands to Sungai Petani, Creating 150 New Jobs in Kedah
SummitNext Technologies expands to Sungai Petani, Kedah, becoming the first BPO in the area and creating 150 new jobs over the next two years. With over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext’s new office aims to boost local employment and provide career growth in customer service and tech support. CEO Ajay Agarwal emphasizes their commitment to the region’s economic development and skill-building, enhancing Malaysia's BPO sector. - December 02, 2024 - SummitNext Technologies Sdn Bhd
Novugen Pharma Malaysia Achieves Zero Form 483 Citations in Recent USFDA Audit
Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. proudly announces the successful completion of recent USFDA audit, achieving zero Form 483 citations and No Action Indicated (NAI) status—the highest level of compliance for USFDA-registered manufacturing facilities. This milestone positions Novugen among a select few global companies meeting these standards and reflects the dedication of its team. - October 29, 2024 - Novugen
The Asian Captive Conference 2024
In The Asian Captive Conference 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, Actomate was one of the sponsors. - October 18, 2024 - Actomate
MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd Aims to Deliver Sustainable Solutions to Malaysia’s Circular Economy
The newly founded Malaysian company MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is focusing on developing the circular economy in Malaysia. The company has a strong local presence and is part of the international activities of MBP Solutions. - August 22, 2024 - MBP Solutions
Actomate Sponsors and Participates in the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium
In the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, Actomate was one of the Sponsors and Actomate’s Founder & Actuary Nicholas Yeo was one of the Speakers. - July 30, 2024 - Actomate
entomo Announces Leadership Transition: Ushering in Accelerated Growth
entomo, a leading AI powered people experience platform transforming performance, skills and wellness in the new world of work, today announced a significant leadership transition. Prithvi Shergill, who has served as an integral part of the entomo Group since 2019, will be transitioning from his... - June 13, 2024 - entomo
Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre Demonstrates Commitment to Community. Two Heartfelt Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives.
As Ramadan unfolds, Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre is proud to announce its recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, underscoring its commitment to making a positive impact within the local community during this holy month. - April 08, 2024 - Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre
Buy996.com: A Revolutionary Platform for Brand Loyalty and Customer Rewards Launched in Southeast Asia
Buy996.com introduces a transformative approach to loyalty and rewards programs. Spearheaded by a seasoned collective of e-commerce and digital marketing experts, this platform aims to innovate upon the worn-out strategies of customer engagement and retention. - March 28, 2024 - Buy996
Use AB55 and Indulge in Malaysia’s Newest Trusted and Reputable Online Casino
Online casinos are all the rage in Malaysia. While online casinos make gaming more accessible and portable, finding a trusted and reputable online casino can be difficult. Best practices suggest that players should double-check any platform when gambling online. AirBet55 (AB55) is an example of... - January 25, 2024 - AirBet55
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Receives SME100 Awards 2023
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions receives the SME100 Awards 2023 under the category of Fast-Moving Companies. - January 11, 2024 - Actomate
The ASM-SOA Joint Seminar 2023 in Kuala Lumpur
In the ASM-SOA Joint Seminar 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is one of the Sponsors and their Founder & Actuary Nicholas Yeo is one the Speakers. - December 05, 2023 - Actomate
New General Manager Arrives at Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel
Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel prides itself on encouraging guests to “Discover This Way,” and that conviction strengthens with the new appointment of Shibil Malik as General Manager. Shibil will be responsible for looking after the overall operations and business strategy of the hotel,... - December 01, 2023 - Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel
The Insurance Capital Adequacy Framework Conference in Kuala Lumpur
In the Insurance Capital Adequacy Framework (ICAF) Conference 2023 organized by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) held in Sasana Kijang, Kuala Lumpur, Nicholas Yeo, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions founder and actuary, was invited to be one of the panelists. Nicholas highlighted... - October 23, 2023 - Actomate
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Asia Conference 2023
In the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) conference, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the Gold Sponsor for the event. - October 23, 2023 - Actomate
MBizM Group Receives Accreditation from PeopleCert for IASSC Lean Programmes
MBizM Group, the leading Lean Six Sigma training and consultancy provider in Malaysia, is pleased to announce its accreditation by PeopleCert for the newest addition to its programme portfolio, the IASSC Lean programmes. This accreditation recognizes MBizM Group's expertise in delivering... - August 25, 2023 - MBizM (Meridian Biz Management)
PT Tiga Solusi Pilihan, an Affiliate of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Indonesia
The expansion of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions into the Indonesian market. - May 01, 2023 - Actomate
Kok Ming Wei, an Associate Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Actuarial Society of Malaysia Conference & Annual General Meeting 2023
In the Actuarial Society of Malaysia Conference & Annual General Meeting 2023, Kok Ming Wei delivered a presentation on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies for transforming intentions into actions. - April 12, 2023 - Actomate
Winbox Launches New and Improved Mobile App
Winbox, the leading online gaming platform in Malaysia, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved mobile application for iOS and Android. The updated app offers players an even more seamless and convenient gaming experience with a new, user-friendly interface and enhanced security... - January 19, 2023 - winbox77.asia
Introducing Online Winbox for the Gaming Experience
Over the past few years, online games have significantly increased in popularity. With the convenience of playing from the comfort of one's home and the wide range of available games and options, it is easy to see why. Mobile apps have played a significant role in this rise, allowing players to... - January 07, 2023 - winbox77official.com
Novugen Pharma Became the First Pharmaceutical Company in Malaysia to Receive USFDA Approval for Its Manufacturing Facility
The Company was audited in September 2022 and USFDA issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in November 2022. Novugen Pharma is the first USFDA approved pharmaceutical manufacturing in Malaysia and the only in Southeast Asia. - November 22, 2022 - Novugen
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Completed the Disposal Exercise of Minority Shareholding in Deartime Berhad
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading technology-based actuarial firm in Asia, today announced the completion of its disposal exercise for its minority shareholding in Deartime Berhad. - August 25, 2022 - Actomate
Nicholas Yeo, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Debbie & Nadia, Both Analysts, Presented About Developing Applications Using R Shiny
At the event of the PAI-SOA Joint Webinar, Digital Transformation & Artificial Intelligence 2022, Nicholas Yeo, Debbie Ooi & Nadia Suharto presented about their experiences in the processes and challenges of developing industry-grade, automated R Shiny applications for various actuarial work from scratch. - July 22, 2022 - Actomate
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Completion of the First Phase of Its Disposal Exercise for Its Minority Shareholding in Deartime Berhad
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading technology-based actuarial firm in Asia, today announced the completion of the first phase of its disposal exercise for its minority shareholding in Deartime Berhad. The second phase of the disposal exercise is expected to complete later this month. The... - July 17, 2022 - Actomate
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in "The Explorers – Stories of Actuary Entrepreneurs" June Webcast
In the Society of Actuaries event of "The Explorers – Stories of Actuary Entrepreneurs" June Webcast, Nicholas Yeo analyzed key business challenges, customer objectives, and also presented on business strategies such as Opportunity Management Playbook, and SNAP Selling. - June 30, 2022 - Actomate
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, and Debbie Ooi, Actuarial Analyst Present About Developing Actuarial Applications Using R Shiny
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, and Debbie Ooi, Actuarial Analyst presented at the SOA Asia-Pacific Annual Symposium that was held virtually. They described the processes and challenges of developing industry-grade, automated R Shiny applications for various... - June 27, 2022 - Actomate
Preparing to Meet Industry 5.0 Head-on: Sign-up Beginning for ASUS's “AI Talent Training Program” Online Classes
In this 11.5 hours AI course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence is, explore use real cases and plenty of applications on AI, understand AI concepts. - June 20, 2022 - SEA Taiwan AI College
Axaipay Offers Zero Transaction Fee for SMEs to Accept FPX Transactions
The merchant can enjoy zero transaction fee of FPX when they subscribe Axaipay eComPay Business Account before 31 August 2022. - June 09, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd
Axaipay Partners with Huawei and Duogo to be the Pioneer in the Country to Offer One-Stop Digital Platform for Franchise
Axaipay, Huawei and Duogo sign partnership to offer cloud-based digital solutions helping franchisors to manage and support their franchisees using centralized big data. - February 26, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd
Navneet Goenka CEO Glitzkoin, Organizes Thailand Charity Program
Navneet Goenka organizes a charity event in Thailand. With the objective of serving 50,000 healthy meals to needy Thais, the Glitzkoin CEO is ready to follow all pandemic restrictions deployed by the Thai government. - February 10, 2022 - Glitzkoin
Zerin Properties: The First Real Estate Agency to Comply with BNM AML/CFT Requirements Using HaloCheck.xyz
Zerin Properties adopts HaloCheck.xyz to comply with Bank Negara's AML/CFT requirements. Zerin Properties adopted HaloCheck.xyz, the country’s first instant background check mobile web app, in compliance with Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) AML/CFT requirements (for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism). - January 08, 2022 - HaloCheck.xyz
Glitzkoin GTN Records 500% ROI, Announces Bounty Program
The 2021 Glitzkoin GTN Bounty Program will be conducted from 5th to 15th December 2021. Glitzkoin would like to distribute free GTN tokens to well wishers and investors. - December 01, 2021 - Glitzkoin
Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Promoting Your Business Townhall Networking Event
In the Society of Actuaries event of 'Promoting Your Business Townhall’ webinar series, Nicholas Yeo presented with Aneesha Deshpande, on promoting your business, products, and self. A networking event catered to share various business ideas. - November 28, 2021 - Actomate
Launching of a Fully Automated PET Robot by Nicholas Actuarial Solutions
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, winner of Top Actuarial Firm in Asia in 2019, develops a fully automated PET robot for IFRS 17 accounting solution designed specifically for the insurance segment. The most cost-effective solution available in the market. - November 26, 2021 - Actomate
Drootoo Announces Commitment to Support New Microsoft Azure Datacenter Region in Malaysia
Drootoo, a Microsoft global partner, today announced its commitment to support new Microsoft Azure datacenter regions in Malaysia. In April, Microsoft announced that it will establish its first Azure datacenter region in Malaysia as part of its commitment to support inclusive economic growth and... - September 20, 2021 - Drootoo
Innity Adds Shoppable QuickBuy Feature to Its Shoppable Ads, Enabling Consumers to Add Products to Cart Directly from Ads
Innity has just launched Shoppable QuickBuy, a new innovative technology that allows users to browse and add products to the cart directly from within the ad. - September 13, 2021 - Innity Sdn Bhd
Malaysia Thailand Collaboration to Increase the Affordability and Accessibility of Cancer Drugs in Thailand Through Local Manufacturing
Strategic collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand has been announced for technology and knowledge transfer to develop R&D and manufacturing of prescription drugs in the initiative to help millions of cancer patients in ASEAN region. - July 28, 2021 - Oncogen Pharma (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd