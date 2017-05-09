PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Exabytes Internet Marketing Summit 2019 Gathered 1000 Digital Marketing Geeks - Another Milestone Achieved by Exabytes Network 1000 attendees attended EIMS 2019 to learn the latest digital marketing trends and skills of 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd

MADSA Publishes Malaysian Dietary Supplements Industry Status & Outlook Report The Malaysian Dietary Supplements Association publishes inaugural market research data on the status and outlook of the industry in Malaysia as foreign published market research is based on remote desktop methodology. - August 25, 2019 - Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association

Malaysia “Kampung Wi-Fi” on eaziCloud An innovative collaboration between Intelligence Netcare and AttreLogix Networks - July 22, 2019 - AttreLogix Networks

Avis Malaysia Wins the Prestigious Rentalcars.com Award for Outstanding Customer Experience Avis Malaysia, a part of the DRB-HICOM Group, recently won a prestigious award for outstanding customer experience for its branches at Kuching and Kota Kinabalu International Airports from the world’s leading online car rental provider, Rentalcars.com. The Rentalcar.com Customer Favourite Awards... - July 19, 2019 - DRB-HICOM EZ-Drive Sdn Bhd

Leading Asian Actuarial Firm Establish Branch Operations in Labuan Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading actuarial firm in Asia, has established of branch office in Labuan. - June 27, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Orang Asli Youths Benefit from KidZania Visit Through Deutsche Bank's Born to Be Youth Programme in Partnership with Global Peace Orang Asli youths from Janda Baik experience their dream jobs on day trip to KidZania. - June 18, 2019 - Global Peace Foundation Malaysia

Green Data Center LLP Clinches RM33.96 Million Deal in Malaysia Green Data Center LLP, the producer of the Submersify branded fluid submersion data center cooling technology, has clinched a RM33.96 million deal to build and deploy an ultra-green data center facility in Shinsei Malaysia 1, reportedly South East Asia’s largest data center which is located in... - May 27, 2019 - Green Data Center LLP

Global Peace Foundation Malaysia Lights up Sarawakian Village with Solar Energy In the small village of Sion in Sarawak, 45 families have been living without electricity for the past 27 years. Through Global Peace Foundation Malaysia's All-Lights Village initiative, the solar energy was brought to relieve the energy poverty in Sion. - May 25, 2019 - Global Peace Foundation Malaysia

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Shortlisted for Risk Management Award StrategicRISK an international award-winning publication for corporate risk and insurance managers has shortlisted Nicholas Actuarial Solutions as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year in the upcoming Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards 2019. - May 06, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

SATO Launches New Sales Branch in Johor, Malaysia SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labeling solutions, announced the launch of new sales branch office in southern region of Malaysia in the state of Johor Darul Takzim from April 2019. The office is located in the capital city of Johor state, Johor Bahru. By establishing SATO Auto-ID... - May 04, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services

Demand Options, a Subsidiary of Ge-Shen Corporation Adds Additional Factory Space to Increase Capacities in Metal Stamping Custom metal stamping and sheet metal fabricator in Malaysia expands its factory and plans to double its stamping press to grow its business. - April 04, 2019 - Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

Tenby Schools Penang Announces Annual Spring Fair Being Held on Saturday, 6th April 2019 The public is invited to enjoy international food, a market bazaar, music and games galore at Tenby Schools’ upcoming 4th Annual Spring Fair on Saturday 6th April 2019. The fair will be open from 10 am to 2 pm. - March 31, 2019 - Tenby Schools Parents' Association Penang

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sets Up Japan Desk Nicholas Actuarial Solutions establishes a Japan Desk. - January 09, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

Supahands Releases New Website to Match Growing Demand in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Supahands, a training data provider for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, announces its newly designed and updated website (https://www.supahands.com). This decision is in tandem with the surge of implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning within key sectors such as the... - October 29, 2018 - Supahands

Paper Presentation at National Seminar: "Treatment Model & Drug Addiction Recovery in Solace Sabah" by Dr. Premkumar Shanmugam Dr. Premkumar Shanmugam, the Chief Executive Officer and Clinical Director of Solace, the leading, award winning, recognised, addiction rehabilitation centre in Malaysia, has presented a paper at University Malaysia, Sabah on October 10/11 titled "Treatment Model & Drug Addiction Recovery in... - October 12, 2018 - Solace Sabah

Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Food Contamination and Hygiene Practices in Supply Chain Industry Do you know how food contamination happens in supply chain management? Find out more information on how to achieve a better sustainable supply chain risk management? - August 22, 2018 - Rentokil Initial

Kexxel Group: "Finance Made Easy" Was the Main Theme Highlighted at Richard Parker’s Strategic Finance Course A two-day event on Strategic Finance for Decision Makers. - August 20, 2018 - Kexxel Group

Germany’s Most Successful and Wealthiest State "Free State Bavaria" Opens an Office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia "This will be a game changer for Malaysia and Germany/Bavaria." - Bernhard Schutte. The Free State Bavaria was the poorest state in Germany after the Second World War. Now they are the wealthiest, not only in Germany but also in Europe; this is because of the Bavarian’s drive in Education... - August 08, 2018 - Tapio Management Advisory

Glitzkoin DiaEx Diamond Exchange on Schedule, CEO Navneet Goenka After completion of the ICO, the Glitzkoin team is focused on developing DiaEx, the world's first blockchain based exchange for trading diamonds. - July 30, 2018 - Glitzkoin

ICO Successfully Completed for Glitzkoin's Diamond Blockchain Project Glitzkoin, the superior diamond blockchain project, successfully completed its ICO on the 25th of June, 2018. 14,000 people participated in the ICO for the blockchain that is seeking to revolutionize the $90BN diamond industry. - July 05, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Maxis Gamewars Winners Walk Away with Prizes Worth Up to RM100,000 Gamewars today completed the Crossy Strikers game tournament with an intensive round of live gaming sessions. A total of five finalists battled it out through eight game mastery challenges to get their share of the total RM100,000 worth of prizes. The winner, Ajrul Qadri Bin Ahmad Lutfi Amir, 24, took... - June 18, 2018 - Gamewars

Navneet Goenka, CEO of Glitzkoin: No Synthetic Diamonds on Our Blockchain Platform Navneet Goenka confirms that there will be no synthetic diamonds on Glitzkoin's Blockchain platform. - June 14, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Gamewars Launches New Game Tournament - Gorilla Smash Gamewars today releases the fourth game tournament “Gorilla Smash” and continues to rack up a total RM100, 000 worth of prizes to be won by Maxis customers. Gorilla Smash is an “arcade” game that puts the player in control of a gorilla under attack by a large military. To fend... - June 13, 2018 - Gamewars

Gamewars Releases New Game Tournament Sky Invasion 3D for Maxis Gamewars today launched “Sky Invasion 3D” and exclusively offers a total RM200, 000 worth of prizes to Maxis customers. The fifth game tournament by Gamewars, “Sky Invasion 3D” is a major revamp of the wildly popular classic shoot-em-up genre. “Sky Invasion 3D” is... - June 13, 2018 - Gamewars

Gamewars Launches Crossy Strikers and Offers RM100,000 Prizes for Maxis Users Gamewars is proud to launch a new mobile game tournament “Crossy Strikers,” which exclusively offers a total of RM100,000 worth of prizes to Maxis customers. Gamewars kicks-off with first and second tournament game Giant Smash and Fishy Fish respectively, which successfully garnered players... - June 13, 2018 - Gamewars

Digi Gamestrike Awards Winners with Prizes Worth Up to RM100,000 A total of five finalists battled it out through eight game mastery challenges to get their share of the total RM100,000 worth of prizes. - June 08, 2018 - Gamestrike

Gamestrike Unleashes New Game Kill Shot Legacy for Digi Gamestrike today launches “Kill Shot Legacy” and exclusively offers a total RM100,000 worth of prizes to Digi customers. “Kill Shot Legacy” is an intense first-person shooting game that takes place across different timelines including the Old West, an Alien Zone, Military Base... - June 08, 2018 - Gamestrike

Gamestrike Launches Second Mobile Game Tournament Crossy Strikers Gamestrike today release the second mobile game tournament “Cross Strikers” and continues racks up a total of RM100,000 worth of prizes to be won by Digi customers. The second mobile game tournament for Gamestrike "Crossy Strikers" is an "arcade" game that places you... - June 08, 2018 - Gamestrike

Gamestrike Launches Gorilla Smash and Offers RM100,000 Worth of Prizes Gamestrike is proud to launch an epic mobile game tournament portal with the first game title, Gorilla Smash, which exclusively offers total RM100,000 worth of prizes to Digi customers. - June 08, 2018 - Gamestrike

Digi Gamestrike Customers Walk Away with Prizes Worth Up to RM100,000 Gamestrike completed the Gorilla Smash Tournament with intensive round of live gaming sessions. A total of five finalists battled it out through eight game mastery challenges to get their share of the total RM100,000 worth of prizes. - June 05, 2018 - Gamestrike

Impulse Studio Officially Launches Impulse Studio App Impulse Studio Sdn Bhd have officially launched their new Impulse Studio App, which is available for download on Google Play and Apps Store for the convenience to all existing and potential customers to book their training sessions, track their health and fitness progress via the Impulse Studio App. With... - May 24, 2018 - Impulse Studio

CIPRA Announces Preliminary Programme and Supporters The 3rd Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Asia conference & exhibition, organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will be hosted by CyberSecurity Malaysia in Sarawak, Malaysia on 17th-19th July 2018. - April 18, 2018 - Torch Marketing Co Ltd

Solidiance Releases New White Paper, "The ~USD 320 Billion Healthcare Challenge in Asean" The six major economies in ASEAN – Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore – are facing an unprecedented rise in healthcare cost in the coming decade. Solidiance’s latest white paper, “The ~USD 320 billion healthcare challenge in ASEAN,” explores the reasons behind rising healthcare costs, provide the value opportunities, and suggest measurable actions to improve the industry over time. - March 31, 2018 - YCP Solidiance

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Inked Strategic Partnership with Businessbuysell.my to Provide Analytics and Due Diligence Services to the Marketplace Nicholas Actuarial Solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Businessbuysell.my to provide analytics and due diligence services to buyers and sellers of businesses. Through this strategic partnership, business buyers shall benefit from the unique proprietary analytics model of Nicholas... - March 29, 2018 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

Marcus Evans Brings Together Experts to Redefine Strategic Road Networks Transforming roads of the future by redefining strategic road networks. - March 18, 2018 - Marcus Evans Group

Techninier Launches Fourth Tournament for Celcom Game Hero Grab Cash Prizes on Celcom Game Hero – Endless Trials - March 10, 2018 - Techninier Sdn Bhd

Rentokil Initial Continues Its Efforts in Strengthening Food Safety Standards with GFSI Think about the number of meals we have in a day, and the different varieties of food that we eat, are we confident that it is safe for consumption? In a recent 2016 Food Safety Survey, 5 out of 10 respondents think it is more common to get food poisoning from restaurants compared to food prepared at... - March 08, 2018 - Rentokil Initial

D Asia Travels: Premier Malaysia Inbound Tour Operators Announce Discount for Matta Fair D Asia Travels: Premier Malaysia Inbound Tour Operators Announce Discount for Matta Fair Mar' 2018 - February 27, 2018 - D Asia Travels

Melinda Looi RTW Cruise 2017/2018 Collection - Hi-Tea in Shanghai The Melinda Looi Ready-To-Wear Cruise collection 2017/2018 named Hi-Tea In Shanghai Collection 2018 was inspired by the colors of Shanghai. - February 02, 2018 - Mellooi Creation Sdn. Bhd.

YAP CHAN KOR Scientists Validate One of Malaysia’s Oldest Alternative Pain Treatment YAPCHANKOR Pain Treatment Centre, specialising in chronic joint and muscle pain treatment, announced today initial results from a scientific study showing clear anti-inflammatory effects in its proprietary Chinese medicine formula. Working with its research partners, Relivium Sciences Sdn. Bhd. and scientists... - January 30, 2018 - YAPCHANKOR

Sarawak Energy Are the Gold Sponsors of the 3rd Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Asia The 3rd Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Asia conference & exhibition, organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will be hosted by CyberSecurity Malaysia in Sarawak, Malaysia on 17th-19th July 2018. - January 12, 2018 - Torch Marketing Co Ltd

Bloom.com.my Announces Valentine’s Day Promotion for Lovebirds in Malaysia Bloom.com.my, a leading flower shop based in KL (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia that is well known for its creative and appealing promotion ideas, announces its much-awaited promotion for the upcoming Valentine's Day. - January 07, 2018 - Bloom.com.my

Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global

Solidiance Publishes a New White Paper "Is Malaysia Ready for Industry 4.0? Due to the rapid development in today’s technology such as Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, among others, businesses are embracing the digital age by automating their production lines and moving their internal processes online. However, while we do know when it will happen, we do not know where it will begin, which changes will come into effect first, and who will come out on top of this. - December 01, 2017 - YCP Solidiance

Korenix and Advancenet Successfully Held an IDC Workshop in Malaysia Korenix Technology and Advancenet have successfully held a professional Industrial Data Communication workshop in Malaysia on 9/5/2017 (Tue.) at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong, Malaysia. - October 26, 2017 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.