Australia News
Recent Release, "Pilgrims," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Neekita Chand, Explores a Realm Where Chosen Warriors Battle Darkness and Rescue the Innocent
Neekita Chand has completed a new book, "Pilgrims," which follows Jade, one of five pilgrims selected by God to minister to souls in the Harrows—a supernatural dimension where those who have passed from earth receive another chance to encounter Jesus and transition to heaven. - July 17, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Australian Property Buyers Seek Independent Research as Housing Market Cools, Says PropCred
As softer property prices and lower auction clearance rates create uncertainty across Australia’s housing market, more buyers and sellers are seeking independent property analysis before deciding what a home is worth. - July 14, 2026 - PropCred
Tahlia Rahme Brings Warm, Evidence-Based Child Psychology to Melbourne
As demand for accessible youth mental health services rise across Australia, MLA Psychology strengthens its clinical offering with the appointment of neuroaffirming child and adolescent psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - July 13, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services
Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
MLA Psychology Strengthens Mental Health Support Across Victoria with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology today announced that Tahlia Rahme, a fully registered psychologist, is expanding her practice to deliver comprehensive diagnostic assessments and evidence-based therapy for children, adolescents, and young adults across Melbourne and regional Victoria. - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology’s Tahlia Rahme Brings Neuroaffirming Child and Adolescent Psychology to Families Across Australia Via Telehealth
MLA Psychology today announced the availability of specialist psychological services for children, adolescents and young adults, led by AHPRA-registered psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology Expands Neuroaffirming Care for Children and Teens Across Melbourne and Australia with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology, a psychology practice dedicated to accessible and inclusive mental health support, today announced the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its clinical team. An AHPRA-registered psychologist, Tahlia brings a warm, neuroaffirming approach to child and adolescent psychology — serving... - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Expands Australia Lineup with Launch of TOY2KD Dash Cam
Dual-channel 2K recording, Sony STARVIS sensor, and intelligent parking modes deliver reliable everyday protection for Australian drivers. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
Jason Suli Digital Marketing Launches AI-Driven SEO Service for Brisbane Businesses
Jason Suli Digital Marketing has announced the launch of a new AI-Driven SEO service designed to help Brisbane businesses improve visibility in both traditional search results and emerging AI-powered search experiences. The new service responds to growing changes in how consumers discover local... - June 01, 2026 - Jason Suli Digital Marketing
Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival. - May 24, 2026 - Australian Cruise Group
MLA Psychology Welcomes Tahlia Rahme, Strengthening Support for Children and Adolescents with ASD and ADHD
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its growing team of dedicated clinicians. - April 28, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology Expands Services with Female Psychologist Specialising in Child and Adolescent
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the availability of a highly skilled female psychologist, expanding its commitment to providing accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based care for children and families across Australia. - April 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology Announces Specialist Support in Child and Adolescent Therapy with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its child and adolescent services, led by psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - April 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Hinfo Digital Compendium: Two Factor Authentication for Manager Accounts, Guest Usage Charts and New Near Me Categories
Hinfo is launching Version 3.11 of their Hinfo service today with 3 big enhancements; Hinfo is rolling out increased security for management accounts with opt-in two factor authentication; Property managers can now view expanded guest usage data with new charts to show trends of how guests are viewing their property and local area details. • Near Me includes 6 new categories to increase the range of locations and events to list. - April 02, 2026 - App IT Byte
MLA Psychology Embarks on a New Chapter in Providing Accessible, High-Quality Mental Health Care in Australia
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the launching of something new and exciting that reflects its ongoing commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care. - February 23, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles - February 14, 2026 - OCARE NZ
Our Event Album Launches QR Code Photo Sharing for Weddings and Events
Sydney-based Our Event Album launches an innovative QR code photo sharing solution that allows wedding and event guests to easily share their photos without downloading any apps. Over 1,000 event hosts have already used the platform. - February 09, 2026 - Our Event Album
Australian Auction Discovery Platform Expands Search Coverage to Over 100 Auction Houses Nationwide
AuctionFinder.com.au has expanded its auction search engine to index live listings from over 100 Australian auction houses, marking a significant milestone in the platform's effort to consolidate fragmented auction inventory across the country. - February 09, 2026 - AuctionFinder
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
Trust Pest Control Melbourne Employs New Senior Pest Technician for Eastern Melbourne Suburbs
Leading Richmond-based pest management company strengthens service capacity with appointment of experienced senior technician as Melbourne's pest control industry experiences record growth. - November 27, 2025 - Trust Pest Control Melbourne
EndoSoft Pty Ltd., Achieves Integration with the Australian Government’s National Cancer Screening Register
EndoSoft, a leading healthcare IT and software company, proudly announces their partnership with the Australian government’s National Cancer Screening Register (NCSR). The NCSR is designed to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) and... - November 16, 2025 - EndoSoft, LLC.
Burnout Epidemic Among High Performers, Says Tony Wilson of Performance Lab.
High performers are burning out at an alarming rate in corporate Australia. - November 15, 2025 - Performance Lab
Roulette77 Released a PWA App for Free Roulette Play in Australia
The new web app from Roulette77 allows Australian users to play standard American and European roulette directly from their phones, whether iOS or Android. - October 23, 2025 - Roulette77
AI Fincap Strengthens Compliance Framework for Escrow and Clearing Agent Selection
In line with company's ongoing commitment to the highest standards of security, transparency, and operational integrity, AI Fincap is introducing enhanced compliance protocols for the appointment of escrow and clearing agents, effective immediately. Under the new framework, all prospective agents... - October 16, 2025 - AI Fincap
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
Australian Cruise Group Announces Early Bird Group Offers for Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney
As the festive season approaches, Australian Cruise Group is inviting groups to celebrate on the water with its 2025 Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney that run from November 14 through to December 24. To get ahead of the high demand for celebrations on the harbour, there are group booking discounts... - September 20, 2025 - Australian Cruise Group
Hinfo: New Liquid Glass Design on iOS/iPadOS 26, New Drag and Drop Sorting Interface and Redesigned Local Services in CMS
Hinfo is releasing Version 3.10 of their service today, featuring three major upgrades; The iPhone and iPad apps now showcase a refreshed look, adopting Apple's new Liquid Glass design; A drag-and-drop interface has been added to the CMS to simplify the ordering of items; The CMS Local Services section has been redesigned to provide a consistent way of managing local area details. - September 18, 2025 - App IT Byte
Otto IT Named Best Place to Work and Top Managed IT Support Company
Otto has been named a Best Place to Work and ranked the #1 Managed IT Support Company. With four ISO certifications, award-winning service, and 50% female leadership representation, Otto is redefining what excellence looks like in IT and cybersecurity. From rethinking SLAs to leading the MSP space, Otto continues to set the standard for what modern IT support should be. - September 16, 2025 - Otto IT
Trinity Accounting Practice Celebrates 22 Years Supporting Small Businesses, Non-Profits, and Local Communities in Beverly Hills
Trinity Accounting Practice, established in 2003, marks 22 years of providing accounting, bookkeeping, tax return, business consulting, and VCFO services. Based in Beverly Hills NSW, the firm supports small businesses, non-profit organisations, and professionals with practical financial solutions, compliance expertise, and personalised service. - September 11, 2025 - Trinity Accounting Practice
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
Skilled Medical Celebrates 20 Years Of Service
The year 2025 marks an important milestone for Skilled Medical as it proudly celebrates 20 years of service in medical recruitment, helping to deliver qualified medical professionals wherever and whenever they are needed. Since 2005, its mission has remained the same: to deliver the best possible... - August 28, 2025 - Skilled Medical
WebGlobals Launches Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia
WebGlobals, a Sydney-based digital marketing agency, has launched its Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia. Designed for agents, agencies, and developers, the done-for-you service includes websites, Google Business Profiles, local ads, SEO, and ongoing support. Focused on authenticity and professionalism, it helps real estate professionals grow online without marketing stress. A free 30-minute strategy call is available. - August 28, 2025 - WebGlobals
HPA Unveils AirICU Max+: Precision Aerosol Therapy for the Next Era of Critical Care
HPA launches the TGA-approved AirICU Max+, an advanced mesh nebuliser delivering safer, precise, and efficient respiratory therapy. - August 24, 2025 - HPA
MLA Psychology Supports Bullying No Way Week: Be Bold. Be Kind. Speak Up.
MLA Psychology is proud to stand with the nation in support of Bullying No Way Week, Australia’s annual initiative dedicated to preventing bullying in schools and communities. This year’s theme, “Be Bold. Be Kind. Speak Up.” encourages every Australian to take action in... - August 16, 2025 - MLA Psychology
Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry
Dr. Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 15 years of academic and industrial experience, has launched sajjadi.me — a streamlined personal site that consolidates his research background, ORCID profile, and real-world applications in resin technologies. The platform is built for academic outreach, citation clarity, and professional discovery. - July 30, 2025 - Sajjadi
Podium Australia Launches Powerful Online Review Management Solution for Local Businesses
Podium Australia has launched a new Online Review Management solution to help local businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer reviews more efficiently. The platform supports real-time review tracking, SMS-based requests, and centralized response management — making it easier for businesses to enhance their online reputation and visibility. Tailored for the Australian market, the solution is ideal for service-based industries like healthcare, retail, and automotive. - July 26, 2025 - Podium Australia
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane Launches Trusted Roofing Services Across Brisbane
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane, a leading provider of professional roofing solutions, announces its official launch as a full-service roof restoration company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Brisbane and surrounding suburbs. - July 18, 2025 - ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane
Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - July 11, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
A Novel-in-Verse Journey to Offer Hope in the Wake of the Climate Crisis
Wildflower Books is excited to announce the 30 June 2025 publication of "A Song for the Earth," by Shannon Jade. This lyrical novel in verse follows protagonist January on a journey through Earth’s major biomes, with a focus on hopeful climate action and ecological restoration. - July 03, 2025 - Shannon Jade
Ray Isaac Finds Healing and Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - June 28, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
New NDIS Funding Periods Begin May 2025: How SafeLane Healthcare Is Helping Participants Prepare
SafeLane Healthcare is helping NDIS participants transition to new 12-month fixed funding periods starting May 19, 2025. They offer tailored support coordination, goal-aligned planning, and guidance to prevent fund mismanagement. Through pre-review sessions, budget mapping, and crisis planning, SafeLane ensures participants retain choice, control, and continuity of care during this major system change. - June 19, 2025 - SafeLane Healthcare
MLA Psychology Marks World Schizophrenia Awareness Day by Calling for Inclusion, Education, and Action
MLA Psychology is proud to stand in solidarity with individuals and families affected by schizophrenia as part of World Schizophrenia Awareness Day. This international day of recognition sheds light on a condition that is often misunderstood — and challenges us all to replace stigma with... - May 30, 2025 - MLA Psychology
StressCare Solutions Empowers Australian Workplaces to Combat Burnout
As Australian workplaces grapple with escalating stress levels and the hidden toll of trauma, recently launched - StressCare Solutions, is leading the charge in transforming organisational cultures through evidence-based, trauma-informed practices. - May 27, 2025 - StressCare Solutions
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes - May 16, 2025 - ClickHome
Premier Ship Models Onboards Dedicated ANZ Representative
Premier Ship Models announces Nazia Lalloo as the dedicated brand partner for the Australia and New Zealand region. - May 15, 2025 - Premier Ship Models
Like Minded Australians Set to Conquer Ama Dablam with Ramsay Banna
Adventurer and endurance athlete Ramsay Banna is spearheading an ambitious mountain tour, bringing together a team of young Australians to conquer Ama Dablam, a formidable peak that promises both challenge and transformation. This initiative is designed for first-time and seasoned adventurers,... - May 15, 2025 - Ramsay Banna
MLA Psychology Expands Services to Support Workers Recovering from Work-Related Injuries Through WorkCover Program
MLA Psychology is proud to announce its specialised psychological services for individuals recovering from work-related injuries under the WorkCover scheme. - May 09, 2025 - MLA Psychology