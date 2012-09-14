PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

RAPIDTOOL Supplies Highest Quality Rebar Tying Machines in Australia RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s prominent supplier of Rebar Tying Machines, Benders and Cutters, now stocks the highest quality range of rebar tying machines including the RT-40 max 40mm rebar tier and replacement rebar tie wire. One could minimise incidents that can cause downtime, loss of productivity,... - November 04, 2019 - Rapid Tool Australia

France is the New World’s Most Positive Country for 2019 France topped the list of most positive countries for the first time ever. The USA jumped back into the list in 2019 after missing out last year. Canada moved down to the sixth position from the top of the list within a year. Ethiopia, South Korea, Denmark, Costa Rica and Argentina are the regional winners. - November 03, 2019 - Daily Positive (D+)

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Teamscape Australia Creates New High Tech "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience - the "High-Tech Amazing Race" - combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 11, 2019 - Teamscape Australia

Check Your Cyber Resilience During October Cybersecurity Awareness Month "Back to Basics" solutions to counter the email borne threat. - October 11, 2019 - Ingressum Pty Ltd

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Teamscape Creates New "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience, the "High-Tech Amazing Race," combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 07, 2019 - Teamscape

Network Pacific Strata Management Achieves an Important Award Nomination for Industry Excellence Urban Developer's Awards for Industry Excellence - September 06, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

PI Real Estate and Mark White Team Join Forces North Lakes-based real estate investment firm, PI Real Estate, and Mark White, formerly the principal of RE/MAX Connected North Lakes and founder of the Mark White Team, have joined together under PI Real Estate. Mark White, had this to say about the new partnership, “Having been a scout leader... - August 26, 2019 - PI Real Estate

Farm Management System Offers Fully Automated Remote Irrigation Solution With many years of experience, Farm Management System offers a complete way to remotely monitor and control your irrigation equipment. - August 25, 2019 - Farm Management System

Australian Liquor Marketers Partner with StayinFront to Optimize Field Force Effectiveness An announcement from StayinFront that Australian Liquor Marketers (ALM) has deployed its technology in Australia to increase field force effectiveness. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions. - August 23, 2019 - StayinFront, Inc.

PaperCut Solves Print Queue Deployment with New Release PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 introduces Print Deploy, a feature that markedly simplifies print queue deployment. Print Deploy rounds out PaperCut’s offering of an industry-first print management and print enablement complete solution. PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 released August 20, 2019. - August 20, 2019 - PaperCut Software

Australian Companies Are Missing Out on the Latest CX Innovations A new start-up has launched to help bring the latest in CX tech to Australia. Beyonde is on the look out for CX start-ups from outside of Australia. - August 19, 2019 - Ellipsis

Visual Marketing Australia Celebrates 10th Anniversary A time to reflect on the past and project into the future. - August 10, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Clutch Listed HashRoot as the #1 Managed IT Service Provider in Australia HashRoot, a preferred Managed IT Service Provider in Australia, is placed in the #1 position for “Top managed IT services in Australia” by the B2B review platform “Clutch.” - August 09, 2019 - HashRoot

Clever Content in the Cloud: Edalex Content Services (ECS) Edalex, an EdTech services provider, today announced the launch of Edalex Content Services (ECS), a suite of platform-agnostic, cloud-based extensions delivering "clever content in the cloud." - July 31, 2019 - Edalex

Hinfo Digital Hotel Solution Powered by App IT Byte: Auto Translate Compendiums and Easily Message Guests in Their Preferred Language The Hinfo Digital Hotel Solution now covers languages spoken by 65% of Australia’s international tourists. Translating compendium information has never been easier with the addition of Auto Translate. Hinfo addresses many limitations found with other compendium solutions in a digital hotel solution, with no hotel tablets required. - July 31, 2019 - App IT Byte

Web Agents Now Offers Non Fixed Term Contracts Many businesses hesitate to commit to a marketing plan with an agency because of the upfront financial commitment. Many digital marketing agencies expect clients to pay at least 4 months upfront. Other advertising services, like business directories can demand a 12 month commitment. It’s not surprising... - July 29, 2019 - Web Agents

HashRoot Extends Operations from Australia HashRoot, a preferred Managed Service Provider has extended operations in Australia with an office based in Sydney. HashRoot’s office in Australia is situated at Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. - July 19, 2019 - HashRoot

Valles Digital Media Launches a New Website to Support Local Businesses Valles Digital Media, a trusted name in Graphic Design, Web Design, SEO and Digital Marketing, is proud to announce the launch of their new website. The new website has been designed to offer ultimate user-friendly experience with enhanced navigation and functionality offering prospective and existing... - June 27, 2019 - Valles Digital Media

Wellving Asset Management Annual Investment Seminar Wellving Asset Management have announced their worldwide annual seminar tour starting from November 11 up until December 17. Tickets will be available for the events and locations will be added too. Wellving Asset Management have announced their seminar tour scheduled in for November through December. - June 26, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Separovic Injury Lawyers Are Expanding and Taking on Another Team of Expert Personal Injury Lawyers Separovic Injury Lawyers specializes in workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident and public liability personal injury compensation claims. The practice has recently experienced steady growth in referred clients. Demand for Separovic Injury Lawyers' services has increased and the firm has been planning for growth. To assist the practice in servicing new clients, Separovic Injury Lawyers are creating an additional specialist personal injury legal team. - June 05, 2019 - Separovic Injury Lawyers

Bondle Australia Enters Asia Through a Strategic Partnership with the Rockwills International Group Sydney-based startup, Bondle Australia today announced its successful expansion into Asia having inked a significant partnership with The Rockwills International Group (“Rockwills”). Rockwills, with operations in Malaysia and Singapore has chosen to partner with Bondle Australia to manage their communications, documentation and processes utilizing Bondle’s unique client collaboration software. - May 30, 2019 - Bondle Australia

Australian Tech Company, Royal Wins, Scores Ground Breaking Pure Skill Real Money Gaming Licence Royal Wins, pioneers and leaders in pure skill real money gaming, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a gaming licence for its games of skill. The granting of such a license is widely seen to be a first of its kind, a major milestone for the company, and a signal of acceptance and recognition of skill gaming by main stream gaming commissions. - May 30, 2019 - Royal Wins

A New Zoho Application is Launched – Hub Zoho Marketing Hub is Accessible to Australian Businesses Through VMA Visual Marketing Australia is pleased to announce that the newly-launched Zoho application, Zoho Marketing Hub, is available to Australian organisations immediately after being released on the global market. The Zoho New Application Marketing Hub is a comprehensive marketing automation piece of software... - May 22, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Former Shirt Studio Uniform Apparel Company Drops Name for Newly Branded The Uniform Edit Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Sweet Chickpeas...Chokkles is Launching Sweet Dessert Hummus; Spread it, dip it, or eat is straight from the jar. Welcome to the world of Chokkles. With years of experience in the food sector, both in Australia and Internationally...Founder Rachel is introducing Chokkles Australia wide. 5% of the campaign and profits go to Animals Australia. - May 03, 2019 - Chokkles

Hospitality Industry Places Demands for Unique Custom Uniforms Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Network Pacific Strata Management News Update - April Network Pacific Group of Companies to run a television commercial for Carparklock on Channel 9 and the Nine Network. - April 27, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

How ARA Interiors Creates Clinics That Motivates Staff to Get Stuff Done How does the work environment make doctors feel? Most medical practitioners are time-poor but would love to work in more inspiring spaces. They spend long days and nights dealing with situations that can be highly stressful and yet, they report not having a single piece of art, greenery or even window views to allow their minds to wonder for a few minutes a day. On average, most physicians work over 60 hours per week and have less than 1 hour for daily breaks. - April 18, 2019 - ARA Interiors

Property Company Network Pacific Strata Management Celebrates 25 Years in Business Network Pacific Strata Management and the Network Pacific Group of Companies, celebrate 25 years on Business. Since opening the doors in Melbourne in 1994, the Group has grown to be one of the leading property companies in the country. - April 18, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Understand Your Return on CX Can you measure the relationship between your CX initiatives and customer value? There is plenty of evidence that customer centric companies grow faster and make more money - the NPS evidence. It seems that the “...and they will buy more and they will stay longer” is silent in many CX projects. - April 17, 2019 - Ellipsis

Be Software Released IINSIGHT 6.2.10 Includes Live Timer feature Be Software Released IINSIGHT 6.2.10. This update introduces the new Live Timer feature. - April 11, 2019 - Be Software International Pty Ltd

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

Edalex Selected for Amazon’s AWS EdStart Program Edalex, an educational technology company, has been selected to join Amazon’s AWS EdStart Program. AWS EdStart is a program designed to help innovative companies build the next generation of online learning, analytics, and education management solutions, incorporating cloud technologies. Edalex’s... - March 29, 2019 - Edalex

Comfort Works Introduces First Custom Couch Covers Integrated with Wireless Charging The innovative slipcover makers called Comfort Works have re-imagined the traditional couch cover. Combining design and technology, the team is taking custom slipcovers and your everyday sofa covers to not only being beautiful, but functionally smart as well with latest built-ins, such as USB ports and wireless charging. - March 29, 2019 - Comfort Works

New Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Booking Platform for Australian Architects CPD Box was launched in July 2018 to assist CPD point providers to market and advertise their CPD topics to Australian architects to generate bookings. Since the launch over 800 bookings have been generated. - March 28, 2019 - CPD BOX

Espire Shall Once Again Host Exclusive Breakfast Meet for Higher Education in Melbourne Espire Infolabs, a global IT services provider, announced today that they would be hosting a power-packed breakfast meet for Digital Enablement of higher education on Thursday, 28th March 2019 at Hotel Intercontinental, Melbourne. A similar Sitecore-partnered breakfast event was held last year in Sydney,... - March 27, 2019 - Espire Infolabs

ClaimVantage Exhibits at FSC Life Insurance Conference in Sydney ClaimVantage, a leading international provider of life claim management software solutions, will exhibit at the FSC Life Insurance Conference in Sydney, Australia on March 21st, 2019. The Financial Services Council, which will be hosting this annual conference, is the voice of the life insurance industry. - March 18, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Visual Marketing Expanding with Additional Staff VMA explains new steps of company expansion. - March 17, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Research by Ingressum Indicates Poor State of Cyber Readiness of Philippine Banking Sector Philippine banking and finance sector is not prepared for any cyber threats as a result of digital transformations. - March 08, 2019 - Ingressum Philippines Corp

Be Software Releases Version 6.2.9 of IINSIGHT Be Software added a new feature Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in their latest Version 6.2.9 of IINSIGHT the leading injury case management software. - February 27, 2019 - Be Software International Pty Ltd

ClaimVantage Exhibits at ANZIIF InsurTech Conference in Sydney InsurTech solutions are improving the customer experience from policy purchasing to making a claim. - February 23, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Viaggio Italia Travel Launches Early Bird Discount for 2019 Tours Travelling to Italy is a great experience and Viaggio Italia Travel – Brisbane’s leading small group tour operator specialising in Italy – is making it an even better right now with the release of their Early Bird Discount for its range of northern autumn 2019 escorted tours of Italy. - January 25, 2019 - Viaggio Italia Travel

Beekeeper, the #1 Operational Communication Platform, is Now Available in Australia Beekeeper, the multi-award winning operational communication platform for connecting a hotel’s non-desk workers across locations and departments, is now available in Australia. - January 21, 2019 - Technology4Hotels