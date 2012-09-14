PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders Delivers a Unique Travel Experience for Tourists Recognized travel agency, Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders promises to offer a personalized experience for their clients, simplifying travel planning for anyone willing to visit the Ecuador and Galapagos Islands. - March 08, 2018 - Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

New Dirt Road Luxury Tour in Ecuador Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Its Self-Guided “Dirt Deluxe” Tour - December 13, 2016 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

Opuntia Hotels Opens New Properties in Galapagos Islands New properties unveiled for premium and comfort class travel in the Galapagos Islands. - April 01, 2016 - Opuntia Hotels

The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016 The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

Crowdfunding Campaign for "Qilotoa": the First Integrated Solution for Monitoring and Analyzing Advertising, Media and Social Networks in Latin America túatú social media & pr agency has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to raise 28,000 USD, which will allow it to accelerate the implementation of Qilotoa in Ecuador and subsequently bring it to other markets in Latin America - September 20, 2015 - túatú social media & pr

Adventure Motorcyclists in Ecuador Now “Pack for a Purpose” Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announced it has joined an initiative to positively impact communities by assisting motorcyclists to take meaningful contributions in their saddlebags to schools in need. - July 02, 2015 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

New Adventure Motorcycle Travel Center in the Middle of the World Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announced it has opened a new station for international motorcycle adventurers. - March 11, 2015 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

New Tour Floats Motorcycles Into the Heart of the Amazonian Rainforest “High Andes, Deep Amazon” Tour Goes Where Roads do Not. - March 11, 2014 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Nature Galapagos Invites Sightseers to Explore the Tren Crucero Tren Crucero has recently won the Best Wider World Tourism Award for being an amazing tour idea that links Ecuador’s tropical landscapes to the World Heritage Site capital city Quito. NG&E – Leading tour operator in Quito explains what makes Tren Crucero so special. - February 06, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.

Reasons Behind Galapagos Being the Best South American Travel Destination Revealed Nikolay Mancheno, Propietario at Nature Galapagos & Ecuador, leading tour agency in Quito talks about 4 major reasons why The Galapagos Islands are considered best among all the exotic travel destinations in South American Continent. - January 12, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.

Ecuador Wins 3 Ultimate World Travel Awards Nature Galapagos & Ecuador, a tour operating company in Quito speaks about the recent achievement made by their country. Ecuador has shocked the world again. With all these attractive natural treasures, Ecuador has won the world travel awards for 3 times. - January 02, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental & Tours Incorporates Military Communication Technology Into Its Motorcycle Tours New Technology Adds Safety and Fun to Motorcycle Tours in Ecuador - November 14, 2013 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Nature Galapagos & Ecuador to Showcase in FIT America Latina 2013 in Argentina 18th Edition of FIT America Latina 2013 is about to happen in Buenos Aires coming September. Excitement has spread among all the tour operators and travel guides of the continent who will get a chance to exhibit their business and gain attention. - August 28, 2013 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental & Tours Announces New “Amazing Ecuador” Tour New Dual Sport Motorcycle Tour Will Put Ecuador on the Map for Adventure Riders Worldwide - January 09, 2013 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

A New Self-Guided Motorcycling and Surfing Adventure in Ecuador Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers the “Surf & Turf Dual-Sport Motorcycle Tour.” - October 02, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

New Dual-Sport Adventure in Northern Ecuador Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental and Tours Launches Northern Ecuador Discovery Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour - June 12, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

New Motorcycle Tour to Explore Three Worlds in One Week Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers Andes, Amazon, & Pacific Coast Tour - April 03, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

A New Motorcycle Tour of Ecuador That Will Astound Your Senses Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental continues to expand and now offers more tour options in the world's most bio-diverse country. - February 16, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Red Mangrove Galapagos and Ecuador Lodges Announces Contest for Five-Day Multi-Island Vacation for Two Commemorating Ecuador’s Acquisition of the Galapagos Islands in 1832 - Sign Up for Red Mangrove's Travel Blog and be Entered into a 5 Day Trip Giveaway for Two. - December 05, 2011 - Red Mangrove Galapagos Lodges

Ecuador Emerges as World's Best Value in Motorcycle Travel Ecuador is one of the most intensely interesting places in the world. It is the most bio-diverse and geologically-diverse country on the planet. It has now become a top choice for adventure motorcyclists on a budget. - September 30, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern

Coffee, Chocolate and Cloudforest: Now Serving Motorcycles Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers New Day Motorcycle and Mountain Bike Self-Guided GPS Tour Departing Daily from Quito - June 29, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Gives Motorcyclists 7 Reasons Why Ecuador is "Heaven" According to Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental, no other country in the world offers more spectacular motorcycling than Ecuador. The combination of terrain, scenery and suitable year-round weather make "Ecuador" synonymous with "outdoor motorbike adventure." - January 25, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

World Vision Goes Around the World to Find the True Spirit of Christmas Next Stop: Quito, Ecuador Since November 19, World Vision and thousands of people around the world have been traveling the globe in search of the Christmas spirit as part of the Christian humanitarian agency’s "Spirit of Christmas" tour. The month-long tour features interviews and stories with children and families... - November 25, 2009 - World Vision US

Donated Items Help Disabled in Ecuador Counterpart International facilitated a donation of medical equipment to a Quito-based non-profit. - July 30, 2009 - Counterpart International