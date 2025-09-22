Ecuador News
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Becomes the World’s Most Awarded Motorcycle Tour Company with 13th Consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Ecuador Freedom continues to lead motorcycle tourism worldwide, achieving record-breaking awards and global recognition for service quality. - September 22, 2025 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Webcongress Ecuador 2025: Transforming the Professional Landscape Through Artificial Intelligence
Ecuador’s First Lady, Ms. Lavinia Valbonesi, will be promoting her ANA initiative at WebCongress Ecuador 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito, establishing itself as the ideal platform to address these challenges under the theme “Future Ready.” This leading international event in Latin America will bring together top experts from major global tech companies to present innovative strategies and practical tools for adapting to the digital age. - May 08, 2025 - WebCongress, inc.
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Thrilling New Adventure - The "Andes Twist" Guided and Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announces a new motorcycle tour, the Andes Twist, allowing riders to explore the Ecuadorian Andes and Amazon Basin, available immediately as a self-guided tour and as a guided tour from June 30, 2024. - February 13, 2024 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Expands Its Rental Motorcycle Fleet with the Best ADV Bikes of 2022
The leading adventure motorcycle tour company now has the widest selection of rental motorcycles in South America. - May 05, 2022 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
FADESA Ecuador and FADESA Peru Earn First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Facility Designations in South America
Metal container solutions leader Fadesa is the latest recipient of the “SpecMetrix Certified Facility” Award from Sensory Analytics recognizing the company’s successful transition and demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and coating process control. Fadesa is the first metal packaging manufacturer in South America to be awarded this status. - December 28, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Toll-Free Motorcycle Touring in Ecuador
New Tech to Give Motorcycle Rental Customers the Freedom to Bypass Toll Traffic - December 01, 2020 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises
Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf
3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition
When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring
Ecuador Freedom Brings High Performance Australian Motorcycle Tires to the Middle of the World
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Luxury Hotels Team Up with Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental to Create a New High-End Road Trip
New “Lap of Luxury” Self-Guided Adventure Tour in Ecuador - January 29, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd
Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years
The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour
A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders Delivers a Unique Travel Experience for Tourists
Recognized travel agency, Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders promises to offer a personalized experience for their clients, simplifying travel planning for anyone willing to visit the Ecuador and Galapagos Islands. - March 08, 2018 - Ecuador and Galapagos Insiders
World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet
New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Luxury Travel Guide Names Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental as “Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year 2017”
Ecuador Now Internationally Recognized as a Top Motorcycle Destination - April 04, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
New Dirt Road Luxury Tour in Ecuador
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Its Self-Guided “Dirt Deluxe” Tour - December 13, 2016 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left
To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Opuntia Hotels Opens New Properties in Galapagos Islands
New properties unveiled for premium and comfort class travel in the Galapagos Islands. - April 01, 2016 - Opuntia Hotels
The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016
The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Crowdfunding Campaign for "Qilotoa": the First Integrated Solution for Monitoring and Analyzing Advertising, Media and Social Networks in Latin America
túatú social media & pr agency has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to raise 28,000 USD, which will allow it to accelerate the implementation of Qilotoa in Ecuador and subsequently bring it to other markets in Latin America - September 20, 2015 - túatú social media & pr
Adventure Motorcyclists in Ecuador Now “Pack for a Purpose”
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announced it has joined an initiative to positively impact communities by assisting motorcyclists to take meaningful contributions in their saddlebags to schools in need. - July 02, 2015 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
New Adventure Motorcycle Travel Center in the Middle of the World
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announced it has opened a new station for international motorcycle adventurers. - March 11, 2015 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
New Tour Floats Motorcycles Into the Heart of the Amazonian Rainforest
“High Andes, Deep Amazon” Tour Goes Where Roads do Not. - March 11, 2014 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Nature Galapagos Invites Sightseers to Explore the Tren Crucero
Tren Crucero has recently won the Best Wider World Tourism Award for being an amazing tour idea that links Ecuador’s tropical landscapes to the World Heritage Site capital city Quito. NG&E – Leading tour operator in Quito explains what makes Tren Crucero so special. - February 06, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.
Reasons Behind Galapagos Being the Best South American Travel Destination Revealed
Nikolay Mancheno, Propietario at Nature Galapagos & Ecuador, leading tour agency in Quito talks about 4 major reasons why The Galapagos Islands are considered best among all the exotic travel destinations in South American Continent. - January 12, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.
Ecuador Wins 3 Ultimate World Travel Awards
Nature Galapagos & Ecuador, a tour operating company in Quito speaks about the recent achievement made by their country. Ecuador has shocked the world again. With all these attractive natural treasures, Ecuador has won the world travel awards for 3 times. - January 02, 2014 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental & Tours Incorporates Military Communication Technology Into Its Motorcycle Tours
New Technology Adds Safety and Fun to Motorcycle Tours in Ecuador - November 14, 2013 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Nature Galapagos & Ecuador to Showcase in FIT America Latina 2013 in Argentina
18th Edition of FIT America Latina 2013 is about to happen in Buenos Aires coming September. Excitement has spread among all the tour operators and travel guides of the continent who will get a chance to exhibit their business and gain attention. - August 28, 2013 - Nature Galapagos & Ecuador Cia Ltd.
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental & Tours Brings Triumph Tiger 800 X/C Into Its Adventure Motorcycle Fleet
Thrilling New Option for Fly and Ride Adventures Now Available in South America. - May 23, 2013 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental & Tours Announces New “Amazing Ecuador” Tour
New Dual Sport Motorcycle Tour Will Put Ecuador on the Map for Adventure Riders Worldwide - January 09, 2013 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
A New Self-Guided Motorcycling and Surfing Adventure in Ecuador
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers the “Surf & Turf Dual-Sport Motorcycle Tour.” - October 02, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
New Dual-Sport Adventure in Northern Ecuador
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental and Tours Launches Northern Ecuador Discovery Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour - June 12, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
New Motorcycle Tour to Explore Three Worlds in One Week
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers Andes, Amazon, & Pacific Coast Tour - April 03, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
A New Motorcycle Tour of Ecuador That Will Astound Your Senses
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental continues to expand and now offers more tour options in the world's most bio-diverse country. - February 16, 2012 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Red Mangrove Galapagos and Ecuador Lodges Announces Contest for Five-Day Multi-Island Vacation for Two
Commemorating Ecuador’s Acquisition of the Galapagos Islands in 1832 - Sign Up for Red Mangrove's Travel Blog and be Entered into a 5 Day Trip Giveaway for Two. - December 05, 2011 - Red Mangrove Galapagos Lodges
Ecuador Emerges as World's Best Value in Motorcycle Travel
Ecuador is one of the most intensely interesting places in the world. It is the most bio-diverse and geologically-diverse country on the planet. It has now become a top choice for adventure motorcyclists on a budget. - September 30, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
Coffee, Chocolate and Cloudforest: Now Serving Motorcycles
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Offers New Day Motorcycle and Mountain Bike Self-Guided GPS Tour Departing Daily from Quito - June 29, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Gives Motorcyclists 7 Reasons Why Ecuador is "Heaven"
According to Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental, no other country in the world offers more spectacular motorcycling than Ecuador. The combination of terrain, scenery and suitable year-round weather make "Ecuador" synonymous with "outdoor motorbike adventure." - January 25, 2011 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
World Vision Goes Around the World to Find the True Spirit of Christmas Next Stop: Quito, Ecuador
Since November 19, World Vision and thousands of people around the world have been traveling the globe in search of the Christmas spirit as part of the Christian humanitarian agency’s "Spirit of Christmas" tour. The month-long tour features interviews and stories with children and... - November 25, 2009 - World Vision US
Donated Items Help Disabled in Ecuador
Counterpart International facilitated a donation of medical equipment to a Quito-based non-profit. - July 30, 2009 - Counterpart International
V!VA Travel Guides Releases Most-Up-to-Date Guidebook to Navigate Colombia
Until recently, Colombia has been masked in mystery and danger—off limits to all but the most intrepid travelers. But VIVA Travel Guides’ latest book is lifting the veil and opening the door, giving anyone the freedom to easily navigate Colombia’s untouched beaches, cosmopolitan... - October 24, 2008 - V!VA Travel Guides