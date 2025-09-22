When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring