PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit
Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.
CannX is one of the biggest events in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Industry taking place September 9-10 in Tel-Aviv, Israel. - September 10, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.
CardioLync’s Scientific Advisory Board provides knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - August 23, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.
RAD, the industry pioneer of network edge virtualization, today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in South East Asia has selected its Service Assured vCPE solution as part of a project to completely transform the operator’s network to NFV/SDN.
RAD’s solution includes the ETX-2v uCPE... - August 17, 2019 - RAD
RAD, the industry leader of Service Assured Access, today announced the addition of disruptive capabilities to its next generation Carrier Ethernet access devices (NG-EADs), part of RAD’s Service Assured Access solutions.
The ETX-2 NG-EADs now feature LTE/broadband connectivity to enable Carrier... - August 15, 2019 - RAD
The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
SoliCall’s Noise Firewall combines with Genesys Customer Experience Platform to improve customer experience and prevent leakage of sensitive data. - April 03, 2019 - SoliCall
The Alma Innovation Center, a Jerusalem based non profit organization for facilitating dialogue between Asian countries, is convening the first ever trilateral summit between civic representatives of London, Hong Kong, and Jerusalem - March 01, 2019 - Summit of the Three
Deployment-Ready Platform Provides Comprehensive, Scalable Management and Monitoring of IIoT Systems. - February 22, 2019 - RAD
FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
The RAD future-proof Cell Site Gateway Allows Flexibility in Adapting to Evolving xHaul Needs. - February 13, 2019 - RAD
Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
CardioLync has begun forming a Scientific Advisory Board that will provide knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - January 31, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.
After 15 year of research in collaboration with renowned Oncologists and Scientists, LifeBiotic is launching Protectival, a natural product boosting immunity and cellular health. - January 26, 2019 - Lifebiotic
100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Cloudonix®, a cloud based telecommunication service, today announced the device certification of Yealink’s phones with Cloudonix’s technology. - November 20, 2018 - Cloudonix
Service Assured vCPE Toolbox Recognized for Excellence and Innovation. - November 07, 2018 - RAD
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM.
Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Provides Flexible Service Delivery and Assurance at Ultra-high Bandwidths. - October 25, 2018 - RAD
Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
CallVU is the first to enable financial service companies anywhere in the world to use fingerprint and facial recognition to identify callers via smartphone during service calls. - September 20, 2018 - CallVU
EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
Cloudonix, a cloud-based telecommunication backbone, today announced the integration certification of DIDx with Cloudonix technology. - September 11, 2018 - Cloudonix
Oktopost joins HubSpot as a Connect Certified Partner, empowering B2B marketers to build highly-targeted marketing campaigns with social engagement data. - August 16, 2018 - Oktopost
CardioLync will be Exhibiting Its Diagnostic Interface Portal at the 11th International Conference on Acute Cardiac Care in Tel Aviv June 11-12, 2018. - June 08, 2018 - CardioLync, Inc.
Cloudonix, a cloud based telecommunication backbone, today announced the device certification of Digium’s phones with Cloudonix technology.
Cloudonix, the game changing cloud communications backbone, has certified the new Digium Asterisk Phones. This certification comes after rigorous testing... - May 09, 2018 - Cloudonix
On April 15, the FinTech company All-Stocks.net started its ICO. - April 19, 2018 - AllStocks
Coronet Security Technology Helps Lenovo™ PC Users Reduce Connections to Unsecured Wireless Networks. - March 13, 2018 - Coronet
BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd
NoviSign's IoT Digital Signage steals the show at 2018 ISE - the world’s largest AV system’s show Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow was held in Amsterdam, last month. - March 01, 2018 - NoviSign
Gamification Platform startup Playgorithm joins the Intango AdTech Accelerator with a mission to increase traffic quality and user engagement. - February 24, 2018 - Intango
Comprehensive Optimized & Open vCPE Solution with High Availability Over Any Access, Using Any Hardware - February 15, 2018 - RAD
Blushfashion is a leading online boutique specialized in offering gorgeously crafted, fresh and trendy wedding dresses, handmade gowns and more, backed by a superior customer service and fast delivery. - January 13, 2018 - Blushfashion
Company moves into 2018 with goal of doubling sales staff in Israel and the United States. - January 10, 2018 - CallVU
The amount of collectibles offered for sale is growing rapidly on Colnect's newborn marketplace. Sellers now create more then 1,000 every day. - January 08, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community
The Colnect marketplace is now available for everybody interested in trading mass-produced collectibles. The catalog descriptions of items are available in the sales on the Colnect Marketplace. - December 27, 2017 - Colnect Collectors Community
FirstImpression.io, an ad-tech company with a solution for creating highly customized new ad products with no coding, has launched the Ads.txt Industry Dashboard (https://adstxt.firstimpression.io). An industry first, this free and daily updated tool provides deep insights on the adoption of and trends... - December 22, 2017 - FirstImpression.io
A demonstration at MEF 17 that focused on SD-WAN managed services over a multi-vendor infrastructure earned an award for RAD and the four companies that worked with RAD in that demo. - December 08, 2017 - RAD
The American Law Society Board of Directors is proud to announce that Steven Ettinger has been accepted as a new member with ATL distinction. The America's Top Lawyers list is comprised of well-rounded individuals representing a diverse cross-section of U.S. legal advocates. - November 21, 2017 - American Law Society
Coronet's Security Solution Delivers End-to-End, Outside The Perimeter Security
Including Newly Discovered WPA and WPA2 Vulnerability - October 19, 2017 - Coronet
CallVU’s Advanced Digital Engagement Hub Enables Leumi to Offer a Wide Range of Self-Service Channels, Key to Maintaining Its Leadership in Digital Banking - October 19, 2017 - CallVU
57% of Respondents Still Prefer Phone and Face-to-Face Interaction; Half Are Unhappy with Current IVR Service - October 13, 2017 - CallVU
Nano Jewelry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmEzauoRqfo - August 17, 2017 - Nano Jewelry
Suite of award-winning email phishing mitigation products enable solution providers to detect, mitigate and remediate stealthy email phishing attacks targeting their customers in real-time. - August 03, 2017 - IRONSCALES
Veteran Business Development Expert to Help Anti-Phishing Leader Further Expand into International Markets. - July 27, 2017 - IRONSCALES