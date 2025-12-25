Author Ilan Sheinfeld is the recipient of the 2021 Brenner Prize for Literature for his book The Jewish Monk, published by Kinneret Zmora, edited by Noa Menhaim. The announcement was made today by the Hebrew Writers Association in Israel, which is charged with awarding the prize, one of the most... - January 11, 2022 - Ilan Sheinfeld Public Relations and Shufra for Fine Literature publishing