Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

CiiTECH is a Proud Platinum Sponsor of CannX Medical Cannabis Expo in Tel Aviv CannX is one of the biggest events in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Industry taking place September 9-10 in Tel-Aviv, Israel. - September 10, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.

Dr. Ronen Shemesh, PhD Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of CardioLync CardioLync’s Scientific Advisory Board provides knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - August 23, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Tier 1 South East Asian Service Provider Deploys RAD’s Service Assured vCPE Solution RAD, the industry pioneer of network edge virtualization, today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in South East Asia has selected its Service Assured vCPE solution as part of a project to completely transform the operator’s network to NFV/SDN. RAD’s solution includes the ETX-2v uCPE... - August 17, 2019 - RAD

RAD Augments Portfolio with OTT Carrier Ethernet and SDN Automation RAD, the industry leader of Service Assured Access, today announced the addition of disruptive capabilities to its next generation Carrier Ethernet access devices (NG-EADs), part of RAD’s Service Assured Access solutions. The ETX-2 NG-EADs now feature LTE/broadband connectivity to enable Carrier... - August 15, 2019 - RAD

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

SoliCall Launches Noise Firewall on the Genesys AppFoundry SoliCall’s Noise Firewall combines with Genesys Customer Experience Platform to improve customer experience and prevent leakage of sensitive data. - April 03, 2019 - SoliCall

Summit of the 3: Jerusalem Non-Profit Convenes Urban Summit The Alma Innovation Center, a Jerusalem based non profit organization for facilitating dialogue between Asian countries, is convening the first ever trilateral summit between civic representatives of London, Hong Kong, and Jerusalem - March 01, 2019 - Summit of the Three

RAD, ASPIDER-NGI Jointly Launch Secure, Edge Computing-Enabled Industrial IoT with Global eSIM/USIM Deployment-Ready Platform Provides Comprehensive, Scalable Management and Monitoring of IIoT Systems. - February 22, 2019 - RAD

Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Two Major European Service Providers Deploy RAD in First 5G Rollouts The RAD future-proof Cell Site Gateway Allows Flexibility in Adapting to Evolving xHaul Needs. - February 13, 2019 - RAD

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Professor Azaria JJT Rein, MD Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of CardioLync CardioLync has begun forming a Scientific Advisory Board that will provide knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - January 31, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Announcing Protectival - A Natural Way to Boost the Immune System and Enhance Cellular Health After 15 year of research in collaboration with renowned Oncologists and Scientists, LifeBiotic is launching Protectival, a natural product boosting immunity and cellular health. - January 26, 2019 - Lifebiotic

Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM 100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Cloudonix and Yealink Announce Interoperability Certification Cloudonix®, a cloud based telecommunication service, today announced the device certification of Yealink’s phones with Cloudonix’s technology. - November 20, 2018 - Cloudonix

RAD Wins MEF 2018 NFV Technology of the Year Award Service Assured vCPE Toolbox Recognized for Excellence and Innovation. - November 07, 2018 - RAD

Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

RAD Unveils 100G, SDN-Ready Service Assured Demarcation and Aggregation Platform Provides Flexible Service Delivery and Assurance at Ultra-high Bandwidths. - October 25, 2018 - RAD

Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

CallVU Chosen by International Credit Card Provider to Simplify and Secure Customer Interactions with Advanced Biometric Authentication CallVU is the first to enable financial service companies anywhere in the world to use fingerprint and facial recognition to identify callers via smartphone during service calls. - September 20, 2018 - CallVU

EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

Cloudonix Certifies Integration of DIDx Cloudonix, a cloud-based telecommunication backbone, today announced the integration certification of DIDx with Cloudonix technology. - September 11, 2018 - Cloudonix

Oktopost Becomes a HubSpot Connect Certified Partner Oktopost joins HubSpot as a Connect Certified Partner, empowering B2B marketers to build highly-targeted marketing campaigns with social engagement data. - August 16, 2018 - Oktopost

CardioLync to Exhibit at the International Conference on Acute Cardiac Care in Tel Aviv CardioLync will be Exhibiting Its Diagnostic Interface Portal at the 11th International Conference on Acute Cardiac Care in Tel Aviv June 11-12, 2018. - June 08, 2018 - CardioLync, Inc.

Cloudonix Certifies Asterisk Phones Cloudonix, a cloud based telecommunication backbone, today announced the device certification of Digium’s phones with Cloudonix technology. Cloudonix, the game changing cloud communications backbone, has certified the new Digium Asterisk Phones. This certification comes after rigorous testing... - May 09, 2018 - Cloudonix

All-Stocks.net Began Its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) This Week On April 15, the FinTech company All-Stocks.net started its ICO. - April 19, 2018 - AllStocks

Coronet Enables Wi-Fi Security When It’s Needed Most Coronet Security Technology Helps Lenovo™ PC Users Reduce Connections to Unsecured Wireless Networks. - March 13, 2018 - Coronet

BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd

Success at ISE 2018: Official After Show Review of NoviSign Digital Signage NoviSign's IoT Digital Signage steals the show at 2018 ISE - the world’s largest AV system’s show Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow was held in Amsterdam, last month. - March 01, 2018 - NoviSign

Playgorithm Joins Intango AdTech Accelerator to Boost Engagement and User Value Gamification Platform startup Playgorithm joins the Intango AdTech Accelerator with a mission to increase traffic quality and user engagement. - February 24, 2018 - Intango

RAD Adds Versa Networks’ SD-WAN to Its vCPE Toolbox for Service Providers Comprehensive Optimized & Open vCPE Solution with High Availability Over Any Access, Using Any Hardware - February 15, 2018 - RAD

Blushfashion Introduces Fresh Collection of Wedding Dresses with Express Shipping Blushfashion is a leading online boutique specialized in offering gorgeously crafted, fresh and trendy wedding dresses, handmade gowns and more, backed by a superior customer service and fast delivery. - January 13, 2018 - Blushfashion

CallVU Wraps Up 2017 with Strong Bookings, Five New Strategic Partners, and Successful Expansion Into North America Company moves into 2018 with goal of doubling sales staff in Israel and the United States. - January 10, 2018 - CallVU

15,000+ Listings on Colnect Marketplace The amount of collectibles offered for sale is growing rapidly on Colnect's newborn marketplace. Sellers now create more then 1,000 every day. - January 08, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community

Colnect Marketplace Has Been Launched The Colnect marketplace is now available for everybody interested in trading mass-produced collectibles. The catalog descriptions of items are available in the sales on the Colnect Marketplace. - December 27, 2017 - Colnect Collectors Community

~15% of Publishers Implementing Ads.txt May be Losing Money Due to Implementation Errors FirstImpression.io, an ad-tech company with a solution for creating highly customized new ad products with no coding, has launched the Ads.txt Industry Dashboard (https://adstxt.firstimpression.io). An industry first, this free and daily updated tool provides deep insights on the adoption of and trends... - December 22, 2017 - FirstImpression.io

RAD’s vCPE Claims MEF’s Proof of Concept Silver Award A demonstration at MEF 17 that focused on SD-WAN managed services over a multi-vendor infrastructure earned an award for RAD and the four companies that worked with RAD in that demo. - December 08, 2017 - RAD

American Law Society Recognizes Steven Ettinger The American Law Society Board of Directors is proud to announce that Steven Ettinger has been accepted as a new member with ATL distinction. The America's Top Lawyers list is comprised of well-rounded individuals representing a diverse cross-section of U.S. legal advocates. - November 21, 2017 - American Law Society

Coronet Offers First of a Kind Protection Against KRACK Coronet's Security Solution Delivers End-to-End, Outside The Perimeter Security Including Newly Discovered WPA and WPA2 Vulnerability - October 19, 2017 - Coronet

Bank Leumi Strengthens Digital Services Leadership with CallVU’s Visual-IVR and Agent-Customer Collaboration CallVU’s Advanced Digital Engagement Hub Enables Leumi to Offer a Wide Range of Self-Service Channels, Key to Maintaining Its Leadership in Digital Banking - October 19, 2017 - CallVU

New Survey Finds Consumers Would Use Visual IVR for Customer Service Needs If Given the Option 57% of Respondents Still Prefer Phone and Face-to-Face Interaction; Half Are Unhappy with Current IVR Service - October 13, 2017 - CallVU

Leader in Automated Phishing Prevention, Detection & Response, IRONSCALES, Recognized as 2017 CRN Emerging Vendor Suite of award-winning email phishing mitigation products enable solution providers to detect, mitigate and remediate stealthy email phishing attacks targeting their customers in real-time. - August 03, 2017 - IRONSCALES