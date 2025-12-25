Israel News
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users — An Essential Security and Compliance Control for Financial Files. - December 25, 2025 - Alliance Andeavour Group Ltd.
What Does It Take to Become a Business Leader and Peacemaker? Avi Shaked’s Gripping New Memoir, “The Greater the Risk,” Reveals the Answer
From construction sites to boardrooms to peace talks, “The Greater the Risk” by Avi Shaked tells the riveting true story of an Israeli entrepreneur who built 888.com, launched a $1B peace plan, and dared to believe in change. A #1 Amazon bestseller, this memoir reveals how one man turned adversity into opportunity—and business success into a mission for peace. - July 22, 2025 - Bublish
Sasa Software Appoints Udi Doenyas as New Chairman of the Board
Sasa Software, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions specializing in the prevention of file-based attacks, today announced the appointment of Mr. Udi Doenyas as the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Doenyas brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry... - March 14, 2025 - Sasa Software
MCTECH Successfully Delivers Counter-IED and Drone Defense Systems to a Presidential Guard in East Asia
MCTECH RF Technologies has supplied its advanced MC-2000-VRF 5G vehicle jammer to a Presidential Guard in East Asia. This state-of-the-art system protects convoys from modern threats like drones and RCIEDs, with reactive jamming that activates only when needed, conserving energy and maintaining communication. VP Erez Shachar highlighted its adaptability and role in high-level security. - February 20, 2025 - MCTECH RF Technologies Ltd
ScienceStyled Launches YouTube Channel: Science Education Meets Iconic Characters in Bite-Sized Videos
ScienceStyled has launched a YouTube channel, transforming its science education articles into short, engaging videos narrated by famous characters. The channel offers quick, visually rich rundowns of complex scientific topics in an entertaining and accessible format. Founder Omri Shabath says the videos bridge the gap between science and entertainment, allowing viewers to learn in minutes. Visit ScienceStyled.com and subscribe for updates. - September 10, 2024 - ScienceStyled
enCryptofire Ltd. Introduces EncryptoBase – Secure Database Operation Even in the Presence of Hackers
A post-quantum technology enabling secure and fast operations on encrypted databases, even when a hacker is present in the system. - August 23, 2024 - enCryptofire
Investor Empires: The Startup Transforming Financial Information Into an All-in-One Investment Powerhouse
A visionary startup is making significant strides to reshape how investors interact with financial information. Introducing Investor Empires: a platform designed to be the ultimate destination for all things investing. - June 22, 2024 - Investor Empires
GateScanner Introduces GS Analyzer: a Groundbreaking Static Binary Threat Analysis Component
Sasa Software, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of GS Analyzer, an innovative static binary threat analysis component integrated into its renowned GateScanner CDR suite. - May 08, 2024 - Sasa Software
Mirage Dynamics Maximizes Video Publishers' Revenue with AI-Powered In-Video Advertising Solution
The video media streaming landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with viewers increasingly consuming content across various platforms, including premium movies, TV shows, indie content, user-generated content (UGC) on social networks, influencers, and game streaming services. In this... - January 25, 2024 - Mirage Dynamics
IGANI Academy Delays First Course, Launches Free Web Dev Program for Israeli Youth
IGANI Academy Empowers Israeli Youth with a Transformative Free Web Development Course Amidst Ongoing Conflict, Focusing on Skills, Resilience, and Future Opportunities. - November 17, 2023 - IGANI Co
Quantum Ready "Keyless" Encryption Scheme, by enCryptofire
A "keyless" encryption scheme, designed to reset the world of digital security, has been developed by an Israeli startup based in Petah Tikva. Named enCryptofire, the new encryption paradigm is not only quantum-ready but also utilizes unique methods dubbed "Tesseract,"... - June 27, 2023 - enCryptofire
SMARTECH Captivates Visitors at LIGNA 2023 with Inaugural Participation
SMARTECH, a leading technology provider to the wood-based panel industry, announces its positive reception as a first-time exhibitor at LIGNA 2023 in Hannover, Germany. LIGNA, the flagship global wood products expo and trade fair held biannually in Hannover Germany, showcased top vendors across... - June 15, 2023 - SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies
Startup Kardome Receives Japanese Auto Fund Investment
Automotive Fund’s investment in the voice technology startup is its first outside Japan. Kardome will use the capital to expand its business there. - March 08, 2023 - Kardome
ARX Advisory Publishes Annual Report for 2022 Covering Israeli Companies on the TSX & TSX-V
Report highlights the increase in Israeli companies listing on TMX exchanges as an alternative to private funding, alongside the need for better pre-listing strategy and after-market support in order to build demand in Canadian markets. - December 21, 2022 - ARX Advisory
Sasa Software Wins "Top Infosec Innovator 2022"
Sasa Software, creators of GateScanner CDR file sanitization solutions has been named winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's "Top Infosec Innovator" for 2022. The Israeli vendor has been recognized for its groundbreaking security solutions that don't rely on detection to effectively block block ransomware, APT's and zero-days from outside the network. - November 17, 2022 - Sasa Software
Surge.Media is Happy to Announce the Onboarding of Cipher Sports Technology Group as Its Latest Customer
Surge.Media will be providing its Automated Marketing System to Cipher Sports Technology Group, bringing a high level of hyper personalized customer communication and automation to the groups web brands. Using Surge. technology will assist in enabling Cipher’s customers to receive valuable... - September 07, 2022 - Surge.Media
LifeBiotic's Botanical Formula Shows Significant Destruction of Multiple GI Cancer Cells
In a new cell model study, the patented LCS101 formula eliminated up to 90% of cancer cells within 72 hours. - May 19, 2022 - Lifebiotic
Tinnitus Masking Therapy Now Included in BeHear ACCESS Hearing Amplification Headsets
Alango Technologies, a leading independent supplier of DSP voice and audio enhancement software technologies for the communication industry, announced the release of a new, advanced version of its BeHear® ACCESS hearing amplifier featuring an option for basic sound personalization without using an app, customizable tinnitus masking therapy, increased amplification without feedback, and easier pairing based on Bluetooth® 5.0. - March 20, 2022 - Alango - BeHear
Author Ilan Sheinfeld is the Recipient of the 2021 Brenner Prize for Literature
Author Ilan Sheinfeld is the recipient of the 2021 Brenner Prize for Literature for his book The Jewish Monk, published by Kinneret Zmora, edited by Noa Menhaim. The announcement was made today by the Hebrew Writers Association in Israel, which is charged with awarding the prize, one of the most... - January 11, 2022 - Ilan Sheinfeld Public Relations and Shufra for Fine Literature publishing
Top Christian Music Artists to Appear at the Gallelujah Festival
Gallelujah is a 3-day Christian Music and Cultural Festival that will take place in June 2023 on the shores of the Sea of Galilee. The Festival is part of a full 12-day, Biblical Israel tour experience. - October 06, 2021 - Gallelujah, Ltd.
InTalTech Ltd. Scales Up Its Business
InTalTech Ltd. has over-performed its business ramp-up, resulting in an increase in the InTalTech professional team and its resource investments. Following the company's recent success, an investment group, Meyrablin Industries (2021) Ltd., joined the company. - June 17, 2021 - InTalTech Ltd.
Pixellot, eWinner, and Sportize Partner to Deliver Live Polish Pro Football Powered by AI
For the first time, all II Liga games will be available for fans live and on-demand via the eWinner mobile app and the Sportize Platform using Pixellot AI-automated video and analytics solution. - May 08, 2021 - Pixellot
Ariel University in Israel Appoints a New President: Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld
Ariel University in Israel appoints a new president - April 13, 2021 - Ariel University
Curatronic Ltd. Announces the New Ultra-Flash Impulse PEMF Device Exceeding 1 Tesla
The brand-new Curatron Ultra-Flash impulse PEMF machine for instantaneous pain relief. - February 03, 2021 - Curatronic Ltd.
PickApp Farming Appoints Guy Shofen as Chief Executive Officer
PickApp Farming is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Shofen as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2020. Guy has been a key member of PickApp’s executive team and will take over from co-founder Yoram Gommershtadt, who has led the company with distinction for 4 years and will... - December 21, 2020 - PickApp Farming
New Archaeological Study: Mathematical Models Work Well in Theory - Not Reality
Current method for determining the missing lengths of ancient scrolls unreliable and must be reviewed. - November 10, 2020 - Ariel University
Israeli Scholars Use a Modern Methods to Help Reconstruct an Ancient Culture
New research from Ariel University’s Shai Gordin, a senior lecturer from the Israeli Heritage Department, and his co-author Dr. Ethan Fetaya of Bar Ilan University have found a unique way to restore broken words in ancient texts written on clay tablets in the cuneiform script and in the... - November 02, 2020 - Ariel University
Kanfit Offers 3D Printing of Aluminum Parts for the Aerospace Industry Through Its Sister Company Kanfit3D
Kanfit Ltd., now offers additive manufacturing of aluminum parts through its sister company Kanfit3D. - October 29, 2020 - Kanfit
Calendar.AI Adds a Powerful New Feature: Meeting Polls
Calendar.AI unveils meeting polls, a powerful new feature in their mobile calendar app. It enables meeting organizers to poll meeting attendees about their availability preferences combined with their own personal availability already built in. It’s a hassle-free way to set meetings with numerous attendees. - September 16, 2020 - Sync.ME
A US Patent for Personal Identity Management Using Blockchain Technology Was Granted to DNAtix
Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli startup, announced today the grant of US patent No. US10673847B2 titled, “Systems and methods for user authentication based on a genetic sequence.” The patent is part of the company disruptive and innovative proprietary technology incorporating... - September 11, 2020 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.
CWS Israel & BOTH UAE Form Strategic Partnership Promoting Bilateral Trade, Following Historic Peace Agreement
CWS Israel, a contingent workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with BOTH UAE, the leading provider of support services in the UAE, to help organisations from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Dubai capitalise on the newly signed peace accord. CWS Israel is a prominent player in the... - September 08, 2020 - CWS Israel
Kanfit Successfully Completes Remote Installation of New Scholz Autoclave Despite COVID-19 Restrictions
Kanfit has successfully completed installation of its new autoclave. The Scholz autoclave was installed at Kanfit by its technical team according to Scholz specifications and performed via cell phone video calls between Kanfit in Israel and SCHOLZ in Germany due to COVID-19 restrictions, - September 02, 2020 - Kanfit
CWS Israel Forms Strategic Contractor Compliance Partnership with KellyOCG®
CWS Israel, a Contingent Workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with KellyOCG® to help mitigate clients’ IC misclassification risk. - August 27, 2020 - CWS Israel
Kitchen Robotics Launches the World’s First Robotic "Dark Kitchen" Solution - BeastroTM
Kitchen Robotics today announced its launch of BeastroTM, the world’s first fully-programmable robotic kitchen, which can serve up to 45 dishes per hour and can prepare dishes in multiple cuisines such as Italian, Asian, salad, soups and more. BeastroTM, powered by a cloud-based operating... - August 20, 2020 - Kitchen Robotics
Crusoe Security Names Guy Guzner, Former CEO & Founder of Fireglass (Acquired by Symantec) as a Member of the Board of Advisors
Crusoe Security appoints new executive leadership and gears up for its upcoming investment round. - August 12, 2020 - Crusoe Security
Ariel University Researcher on the Mental Health Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
A new study published by Professor Menachem Ben Ezra from the School of Social Work at Ariel University examines the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. - July 29, 2020 - Ariel University
Sync.Ai Launches Calendar.Ai; New Smart Scheduling to Maximize Time Management and Virtual Productivity
Sync.Ai unveiled Calendar.Ai’s new free smart scheduling (Android) to help users schedule their online meetings during the surge of remote work. The new feature includes a smart appointment scheduler on what is already a powerful calendar that provides rich insights about people and companies... - April 10, 2020 - Sync.Ai
SnatchBot Helps Save Lives with a Coronavirus Chatbot
The team at SnatchBot, the chatbot building platform, have created a chatbot to help disseminate up-to-date information and advice about coronavirus. In the last week it has had a phenomenal response, mostly from users of Facebook Messenger (https://m.me/coronaviruschatbot/). The chatbot takes RSS... - April 07, 2020 - SnatchBot
Ravi Jacob, Ex-Intel Executive Joins Snatch App as Chairman of the Company
Snatch App, the company that is rapidly taking off in the chat app sector, recently announced that Ravi Jacob, former vice president and treasurer of the Intel Corporation for 35 years, has joined as chairman of both the company and the board. - April 03, 2020 - SnatchBot
Ethernity Networks and TietoEVRY Boost 5G Performance with UPF/VPP Acceleration
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualised networking appliances, and TietoEVRY, a leading digital services and software company, announced today that they are jointly offering an open source concept based on... - February 15, 2020 - Ethernity Networks
Kanfit Achieves Nadcap Accreditation for Non-Metallic Materials Testing for Composite Materials
Kanfit has successfully completed a Nadcap audit for Non-Metallic Materials Testing of composite materials, expanding the scope of its accreditation for composite materials. - February 13, 2020 - Kanfit
SQream Hits Record Analytics Acceleration Levels for Massive Data with Release of SQream DB v2020.1
Seamless, Rapid Integration with Hadoop and Legacy Data Warehouses Propels Analytics and AI/ML Capabilities, Removing Data Size Barriers While Reducing Query Time by Up to 80% - January 24, 2020 - SQream Technologies Ltd
Kanfit Moves Into New, Larger Manufacturing Facility
Kanfit Ltd. has moved into its new facility in Northern Israel. At 11,000 sq. meters (118,000 sq. ft.) the plant is approximately triple the size of its old one, enabling the company to expand its products and services to meet customer demands. Kanfit manufactures primary and detailed parts, sub-assemblies, and fit and fly assemblies made from composites and sheet & block metals, and the integration of both. - January 16, 2020 - Kanfit
Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership
Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit
DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault
Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.
CiiTECH is a Proud Platinum Sponsor of CannX Medical Cannabis Expo in Tel Aviv
CannX is one of the biggest events in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Industry taking place September 9-10 in Tel-Aviv, Israel. - September 10, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.
Dr. Ronen Shemesh, PhD Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of CardioLync
CardioLync’s Scientific Advisory Board provides knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - August 23, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.
Tier 1 South East Asian Service Provider Deploys RAD’s Service Assured vCPE Solution
RAD, the industry pioneer of network edge virtualization, today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in South East Asia has selected its Service Assured vCPE solution as part of a project to completely transform the operator’s network to NFV/SDN. RAD’s solution includes the ETX-2v... - August 17, 2019 - RAD
RAD Augments Portfolio with OTT Carrier Ethernet and SDN Automation
RAD, the industry leader of Service Assured Access, today announced the addition of disruptive capabilities to its next generation Carrier Ethernet access devices (NG-EADs), part of RAD’s Service Assured Access solutions. The ETX-2 NG-EADs now feature LTE/broadband connectivity to enable... - August 15, 2019 - RAD
8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input
The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices