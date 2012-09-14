PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Georgia: Augusta-Aiken News

The Financial Cures LLC
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Kratos Gas and Power
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power
Health Gorilla
Health Gorilla, Inc. Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification
Health Gorilla (https://www.healthgorilla.com), provider of a nationwide Clinical Network that enables clinical interoperability under the Trusted Exchange Framework Common Agreement (TEFCA) announced today they have completed a Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 Audit. The SOC 2 Type 1 Independent... - September 04, 2018 - Health Gorilla
Center for Endometriosis Care
Author to Bring Endometriosis Awareness & Education Home at Local Book Signing
Center for Endometriosis Care Staff to join Author Samantha Bowick, MPH at Hometown Book Signing for “Living with Endometriosis” - April 27, 2018 - Center for Endometriosis Care
A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery
A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met
Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery
Teleperformance
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
SEAMS Association
SEAMS Announces Speakers for 50th Anniversary Spring Conference
Sewn products and textile industry analysts and executives will share their experiences and views on the trends and opportunities that will Shape the Next 50-Years at the SEAMS Spring Networking Conference on May 16-17 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. - April 20, 2017 - SEAMS Association
TaxSlayer
One of the Top Marketers in the U.S. Lands at TaxSlayer; Chris Moloney to Lead Marketing, Digital and Growth for the Fast-Growing Tax and Online Financial Services Firm
After leading Scottrade, Experian, and Wells Fargo Advisors through major growth periods, Chris Moloney joins one of the top tax service providers in the U.S. "Moloney put Scottrade on the map." - CMO.com / Adobe; Moloney has keynoted digital marketing events in Australia and Japan and was featured in the marketing book, "Taking Down Goliath." His creation of the "Band Search Campaign" for Experian earned him a Grand Midas Award. - April 19, 2017 - TaxSlayer
Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc.
ATL Host Cyber Security Training
Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc. (ATL) hosted Cyber Range Training conducted by Metova CyberCENTS at their IT/Cyber Training facility located in the Enterprise Mill in downtown Augusta, GA last week. Students were provided lecture and hands-on instruction. Training topics included: · Cyber Range... - January 30, 2017 - Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc.
SageNext Acquires Phoenix Datacenter to Strengthen the Cloud Hosting Capabilities
SageNext has always worked hard to find a unique solution for cloud accounting to small and medium businesses so that they get a cost effective service by maintaining world class standards. - October 25, 2016 - SageNext Infotech LLC
Shopfloor Support LLC
Shopfloor Bolsters Sales and Customer Support Throughout the Americas
The leader in advanced data collection and real-time production control solutions is leveraging the fashion industry and sewn products manufacturing experience of agents based in Colombia and Honduras to accelerate sales and enhance client services in North, Central and South America. - October 04, 2016 - Shopfloor Support LLC
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., (“GET”) CEO Dain L. Schult, Introduces Its Rural America Media Strategy
GET’s approach will allow for unique convergence of rural radio stations, affordable WiFi and solar panel energy creation, advertiser websites and apps and Internet Radio. Multi-Internet Media & Electricity (MIME SM) - the actual melding of Terrestrial and Internet Radio with High Speed Wireless... - August 19, 2016 - Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
SEAMS Association
SEAMS Hosts Supply Chain USA Pavilion and Networking Gala at Texprocess Americas
Powered by SEAMS, the Supply Chain USA pavilion will feature 38 individual company exhibits featuring the complete range of Made in USA raw materials, manufacturing capabilities, supplies and professional services for the diverse fashion and sewn products industries. A Wednesday evening reception is open to pre-registered industry professionals from every aspect of the global sewn products industries. - April 13, 2016 - SEAMS Association
PrivatePlus Mortgage
PrivatePlus Mortgage Adds Antoinette Macon to Ops Team
PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of Private Bank of Buckhead, has named Antoinette Macon as a Disclosure Desk Specialist. Atlanta-based PrivatePlus originates mortgages in 49 states. - October 15, 2015 - PrivatePlus Mortgage
Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia
New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia
Pendulum Golf of Georgia
Georgia Startup Putter Manufacturer to Compete in Golf Industry's Highly Competitive Envronment
Can a small startup Georgia based manufacturer become successful today in golf's highly competitive environment? Pendulum Golf of Georgia thinks so, and announced today the launch of The Pendulum Putter, the product of years of research and design conducted by Bob and Bo Chambers, a father and son team from Marietta Georgia. - June 05, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Announces Direct Messaging
CareSouth announces Direct messaging, providing single point of connectivity for secure transfer of health information for their home health agencies. - May 11, 2015 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
Smart Accounting Services an Atlanta Based Virtual Accounting Firm is Looking to Franchise New Locations in Jacksonville Florida and Augusta Georgia
In January of 2015 Smart Accounting Services announced the launch of their national location licensee opportunity for independent accountants and bookkeepers. The company’s goal is to establish locations throughout the United States. With sights now on Jacksonville Florida and Augusta Georgia, the company is looking to establish new locations immediately. - May 09, 2015 - Smart Accounting Services
SEAMS Association
SEAMS Conference to Focus on Growing U.S. Sewn Products Manufacturing
The SEAMS Spring 2015 Conference will focus on how fashion, textile and other soft goods companies can more effectively grow in the expanding domestic manufacturing environment. The agenda features industry leader presentations, group discussions, and numerous networking opportunities. - April 10, 2015 - SEAMS Association
Tiece Presents
Tiece Presents "It's Either Me Or Her," Written by National Bestseller Authors, Tiece and Tonii
"It's Either Me Or Her," is an African American Urban Fiction Novel that is filled with unbelievable twists and unexpected events. - February 09, 2015 - Tiece Presents
Tiece Presents
National Bestseller Author, Tiece, Has Done It Again with Scarlett IV. According to the Reviews, This 5 Star, Urban Fiction Bestseller is a Phenomenal Read.
Scarlett IV is an African American Romance novel that is filled with unbelievable twists and unexpected events. - December 04, 2014 - Tiece Presents
WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
Trey Wingate Selected as "Engineer of the Year" by the Georgia Engineering Alliance
WK Dickson & Co., Inc. announced that William ‘Trey’ Wingate III, PE has been selected as the 2014 Engineer of the Year in Private Practice by the Georgia Engineering Alliance (GEA) and the 2014 Georgia Engineers Week Planning Committee (E-Week). His nomination entry was selected by engineers... - February 20, 2014 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
Createyourself.com
Kickstarter Accepts Get Cranking Made-for-TV Pilot Campaign; Media Mogal Nyhl Henson Joins Advisory
The Createyourself.com team is creating a made-for-TV pilot that will take the everyday person with an extraordinary idea through the Customer Development process created by Steve Blank and his exposure to thousands of experienced startups from all over the world. Combined with the Customer Development process, they also use Eric Ries’ The Lean Startup model to build upon vetting the idea and the Business Model Canvas of Alex Osterwalder and Yves Pigenur. - October 10, 2013 - Createyourself.com
Naaraa.com / Naaraa LLC.
Next Generation Social Media Platform Sweeping the Globe - Naaraa.com
It's all in one architecture (Family/Friends, Social, Professional), private, separation, secure, user profit sharing and with over 5 million hits and thousands of users registered in the month of September alone, Naaraa.com is very quickly becoming a powerful force in Social Media. - September 30, 2013 - Naaraa.com / Naaraa LLC.
Sage School Doubles in Size and Moves Onto Larger Campus
Suwanee-based school for children with dyslexia is seeing raising enrollments. - February 27, 2013 - Sage School
CareSouth Homecare Professionals Rank Among Top Agencies in Home Care Elite
CareSouth Homecare Professionals, a leading provider of Medicare home health services across the Southeastern and Mid-atlantic states, announces home health agencies ranked among top agencies in the country by Home Care Elite. - November 29, 2012 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
ReMax Alliance
Richard Simpson Earns Real Estate's (CDPE) Short Sale Designation to Help Homeowners in Danger of Foreclosure
Short sales allow the distressed homeowner to repay the mortgage at the price that the home sells for, even if it is lower than what is owed on the property. With plummeting property values, this can save many people from foreclosure and even bankruptcy. More and more lenders are willing to consider short sales because they are much less costly than foreclosures. - October 07, 2012 - ReMax Alliance
DOW Networks Announces Name Change to AVOXI
DOW Networks is providing its employees and customers a bright and inspiring recharge by changing its name to AVOXI. - October 01, 2012 - AVOXI
Trinity Street Capital Partners
Terrace Capital, Inc. – Non-Recourse Senior Debt Financing- $13.7MM - Sheraton Hotel & Resorts - Augusta, GA.
Terrace Capital announced today that it has secured $13.7MM in non-recourse financing for a 152-room, Class A, full-service Sheraton hotel in Augusta, Georgia. - July 14, 2012 - Trinity Street Capital Partners
Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Montlick & Associates Founder, David Montlick, Receives Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army
David R. Montlick, CEO and Founder of the well-regarded Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm Montlick & Associates, has been awarded the 2012 Southeast Patriotism Award from the Association of the United States Army. In addition to receiving the award, Mr. Montlick was the keynote speaker at the Atlanta... - June 29, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Earl Stewart, Jr.
New Poetry Book Sheds Light on Christian Living
Medical Student Announces the Publication of His First Book to Encourage Fellow Christians through Poetic Verse. - June 06, 2012 - Earl Stewart, Jr.
Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, Releases Free iPhone & Android Mobile Accident App
Georgia Accident Attorneys, Montlick & Associates, announced today the release of Montlick Mobile, a new application designed to help smart phone users in the aftermath of an accident. The free App gives iPhone and Droid users a checklist of actions to take, and makes it easy for them to collect information right on their mobile devices at the scene of the accident. - January 13, 2012 - Montlick & Associates, Attorneys at Law
Best Lawyers, LLC
Best Lawyers to Self-Publish Local Lawyers Publications in Over 30 Major Metropolitan Areas Across the United States
Best Lawyers, LLC, publisher of the oldest and most highly-respected peer review guide to the legal profession worldwide announced that it will self-publish its local listings in stand-alone magazines in over 30 different cities nationwide. These stand-alone publications will appear in some of the top... - January 05, 2012 - Best Lawyers, LLC
CareSouth Health System Acquires Family Care Inc of Virginia
CareSouth Health System Inc., the largest privately held home health services provider in Georgia, announced today that it has purchased Family Care, Incorporated of Virginia. The company is a Medicare certified provider of home health and personal care services with locations in Richmond and Colonial... - November 03, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
Eleven CareSouth Homecare Professionals Agencies Named to 2011 HomeCare Elite
CareSouth Homecare Professionals today announced that 11 of its home health care divisions encompassing 33 locations and three of its managed agencies have been named to the 2011 HomeCare Elite™, a compilation of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. CareSouth agencies have... - October 21, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Homecare Professionals Names Bryant Stamps Regional Vice President of Business Development
Bryant Stamps has been named Regional Vice President of Business Development for CareSouth Homecare Professionals' Georgia and Alabama locations. - September 22, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Tags Dean Alverson as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales
CareSouth Health System, Inc., the largest privately held home health services company in Georgia, announced today that Dean Alverson has joined CareSouth as Senior Vice-President of Business Development and Sales. The announcement was made today by CareSouth President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick... - August 10, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Announces Exclusive Partnership with Low Vision Works
CareSouth Homecare Professionals announces partnership with Low Vision Works, providing a uniquely effective treatment for patients who suffer from low vision disabilities. The separate division is doing business as Low Vision Works by CareSouth and is now serving the Greensboro, Lexington and Asheboro areas of North Carolina. - August 03, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Health System, Inc.
CareSouth Homecare Professionals Sells California Agencies to Kindred Healthcare
CareSouth to Focus on Expansion in Southeast, Southwest, Gulf Coast and Mid-Atlantic Areas. CareSouth Homecare Professionals today announced that it has sold its four California home healthcare agencies to Kindred Healthcare, Inc. The agencies are located in Southern California and the San Jose area. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. - April 04, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
LegalNichePro
LegalNichePros.com Launches Website for Lawyers to Build Successful Online Practices
Founded by attorneys Michael Waddington and Alexandra Gonzalez-Waddington, LegalNichePros.com specializes in online marketing and reputation management for attorneys and law firms across the U.S. - March 21, 2011 - LegalNichePro
The Quill Guild
The Quill Guild Announces Swimming With Wings, the Debut Novel from American Author Lee Libro
Amazon’s CreateSpace has published "Swimming With Wings" by Lee Libro, the author’s debut novel. The 5 x 8 Paperback in the Literary Fiction and New Age Fiction categories is available retail via online via Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble (Bn.com), CreateSpace and in eBook format from Amazon Kindle. Wholesale purchases can be made through Ingram, Baker’s & Taylor and The Quill Guild. Webpages were launched simultaneously with the book’s publication. - March 16, 2010 - The Quill Guild
Military Appreciation in Challenge Coin Fashion
U.S. Challenge Coins fashions gift giving to organizations that support the military this holiday season. When they give, people often forget the work that goes into support such a system that is the Armed Forces. Giving away a full order of challenge coins is a big way to give back and you can choose which organization receives the offering by voting on Facebook. - December 25, 2009 - U.S. Challenge Coins
Terra med Alliance News; U of M Develops Long-Awaited Mouse Model for Infant Leukemia
Terra med Alliance News:The model opens the door to further investigation into a rare and often fatal blood cancer. Terra med Alliance News: Researchers at the University of Minnesota Cancer Center have produced the first genetically-engineered mouse that provides a model of infant acute lymphoblastic... - October 14, 2009 - Terramed Alliance
Men's Health & Wellness, Inc.
Nonprofit Launches Online Health Resource Just for Men
Atlanta-based nonprofit, The Men’s Health & Wellness Center, is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive and interactive website devoted exclusively to the gender-specific health and wellness issues of men as they age. Visitors to www.menshealthandwellness.org will find exclusive... - September 04, 2009 - Men's Health & Wellness, Inc.
Automobile Protection Corporation/EasyCare
APCO/EasyCare Named to Georgia’s Top Privately Held Businesses List for 2009
In recognition of the economic power of privately held companies, DiversityBusiness.com today honored APCO as one of the top privately held businesses in Georgia. This is the 9th annual listing of Georgia’s top businesses by DiversityBusiness.com. The companies listed on the Top Business Lists... - May 02, 2009 - Automobile Protection Corporation/EasyCare
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
George Tisdale
George Tisdale: Innovator of Urban Retro Rock Signs with Murray Media Music and Gains International Distribution with Crownn Recordings
Murray Media Music and George Tisdale, Innovator of Urban Retro Rock are breaking new ground with the Born Free Movement, by releasing the first phase of Tisdale's highly anticipated album "Liberation” in the spring of 2008. George Tisdale recently signed with Murray Media Music of Atlanta, GA, which completed a deal with Crownn Recording Group of Munich, Germany, for the international release of all four phases of the Born Free Movement. - March 05, 2008 - George Tisdale
Track Chic, Inc.
NASCAR Drivers and Country Music Stars Inaugurate Track Chic TV
Track Chic TV inaugurates coverage of the 3rd Annual Celebration of Sound and Speed in Nashville: Where the Best of Country Music Meets the Boys of NASCAR. - January 21, 2008 - Track Chic, Inc.
Track Chic, Inc.
Track Chic: from Quarter Midgets to NASCAR Race Team Management
Shawn Burger, a Quarter Midget racer, and her family are featured in Track Chic’s Women Behind the Wheels, www.TrackChic.com/wbw, section this month. - December 03, 2007 - Track Chic, Inc.
PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
