Georgia: Augusta-Aiken News
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports. - October 30, 2025 - The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition
Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Roof
Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo - Offering Free Head Checks for Teachers
Carolina Lice Center opens in Irmo, SC. Since 2013, Carolina Lice Center has been helping families overcome head lice. They offer the fastest & safest way to eliminate head lice in just 1 treatment using the exclusive "Airtek" heated-air device. A one-stop resource for head lice removal, Carolina Lice Center is the only licensed, insured and professional lice removal salon in the Irmo, Chapin, & Lexington area. - September 04, 2025 - Carolina Lice Center
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia for Cannabidiol Therapy in Glioblastoma
Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for cannabidiol (CBD) in treating severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This milestone, based on Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia’s preclinical research and collaborations with Augusta University, TGB, and CREAM, provides tax credits, fee reductions, and 7 years of exclusivity, accelerating development of innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs. - August 27, 2025 - Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia
Marilyn Lott’s Newly Released "The Road to Success is Paved with Righteousness" is a Heartfelt Guide to Living with Purpose and Alignment Through God’s Word
“The Road to Success Is Paved with Righteousness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Lott is an inspiring reflection on how spiritual growth and success are found through the intentional pursuit of righteousness and God’s guidance. - August 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Author Johnnie Marshall’s New Book, "The Healing Book," is a Thought-Provoking Overview of the World, as Told Through the Lens of the Bible and Its Divine Truths
Recent release “The Healing Book: It Will Heal Your Mind, Soul, and Body. The Full Understanding About the World From the Beginning to the End According to the Bible” from Covenant Books author Johnnie Marshall is a unique look at the history of the world, relating the divine truths from the Bible to help readers gain insight into God’s designs for mankind. - July 03, 2025 - Covenant Books
Thomas M. Blanchard, Jr. Honored at Columbia County Chamber’s 20th Anniversary Banquet
Lynda Blanchard and Tom Blanchard, III Accept the Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Behalf of Thomas Blanchard, Jr. - February 14, 2025 - Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate Co.
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Bryan Pearson’s New Book, "Groggy Froggy," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Frog Who Comes to Learn That He is Nocturnal and Has More Energy During the Nighttime
Fulton Books author Bryan Pearson, a Florida native with a love for spinning stories about embracing one another and spreading happiness, has completed his most recent book, “Groggy Froggy”: a captivating story that follows a frog who, confused as to why he is always tired during the... - December 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Destini Robes’s New Book, “Daddy Is Coming Home,” is a Heartwarming Tale That Celebrates the Joy of a Family Reunion When a Soldier and Father Finally Returns Home
Fulton Books author Destini Robes, a military mother and wife, has completed her most recent book, “Daddy Is Coming Home”: a charming and uplifting tale that follows a young boy who eagerly awaits the return of his father, serving as a tribute to the strength of family connections and... - December 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
Plaza Las Americas and Telemundo Present Día de Muertos Fest: A Multisensory Celebration Honoring the Dead and Living in Lilburn, Georgia
Plaza Las Americas is bringing the heart of Mexican culture to life with a vibrant Día de Muertos Fest, running from November 1 to November 3, 2024. In partnership with Telemundo, this three-day celebration invites visitors to explore the rich traditions of Día de Muertos, one of... - October 15, 2024 - Plaza Las Americas
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "Demonic Manipulation in Dreams" is an Enlightening Guide to Understanding and Overcoming Spiritual Deception in Sleep
“Demonic Manipulation in Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a profound exploration into the spiritual significance of dreams, focusing on how demonic forces can influence and manipulate one’s subconscious mind. The book outlines the sources of dreams and offers practical guidance for discerning and overcoming negative spiritual influences. - August 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Thomas Kennedy Announces the Black Biz Challenge Block Party
Atlanta, College Park, and East Point Celebrate Black-Owned Businesses for National Black Business Month - August 19, 2024 - Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Author Geraline Thomas’ New Book, “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story,” is a Candid Memoir of Her Journey from Childhood Through the Present
Recent release “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story” from Page Publishing author Geraline Thomas is a deeply personal reflection on the choices, relationships, and spiritual revelations that have both challenged and enriched her life. - April 02, 2024 - Page Publishing
Meares Property Advisors Announces Liquidation of Charleston Lamp Company
Meares Property Advisors, Inc. (formerly Meares Auctions, Inc.) has been entrusted with the task of liquidating the assets of Charleston Lamp Company. The renowned auction house is set to conduct a series of auctions to give customers an opportunity to acquire these unique and timeless lighting pieces. - December 21, 2023 - Meares Property Advisors, Inc.
Author Wanda Cronic Coats’s New Book, "Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises," is a Powerful Collection of Faith-Based Poems and Accompanying Biblical Passages
Recent release “Seasons of Scripture, Poems, and Praises” from Covenant Books author Wanda Cronic Coats is a brilliant series of poems inspired by the author’s own experiences and relationship with the Lord to help readers grow in their relationship with God and their understanding of his Holy Word. - December 15, 2023 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Atlanta Celebrates Photography Marks 25th Anniversary with a Celebration of Hip-Hop Artistry and Signature ACP Festival Events
Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is marking 25 years of cultivating opportunities for lens-based artists throughout the Southeast, starting with its September 23 ACP Auction Gala, followed by refined ACP Festival programming including the ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition and a Rich Frishman Artist Talk in partnership with the CDC. - September 21, 2023 - Atlanta Celebrates Photography
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Author Dorian Lester’s New Book, "My Journey Throughout Life," Tells the Story of the Author’s Profound and Inspiring Life, Spreading the Truth Through Love and Music
Recent release “My Journey Throughout Life,” from Page Publishing author Dorian Lester, expresses the heartfelt truth with real-life experiences through the author’s own solution and circumstances, which she overcame by writing music and pouring out love to everyone she came across. - March 08, 2023 - Page Publishing
Warren W. Burnham’s Newly Released “How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You” is an Uplifting Selection of Key Memories and Relevant Scripture
“How to Be Wise and Successful: That It May Be Well with You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Warren W. Burnham, is a collection of helpful advice for upcoming generations that encourages an overall sense of fulfillment and success. - March 03, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
VA Approves New Rifle Scope Clip-on as Adaptive Recreational Equipment for Visually Disabled Veterans
Providers of innovative adaptive hunting and shooting products Digital FOV, LLC announces the approval of their Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on by the Veterans Administration Blind Rehabilitation Center for issuance to eligible blind and low-vision veterans as adaptive recreational equipment. Henry... - January 03, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
Dia de Muertos Fest 2022 at Plaza Las Americas, an Immersive Cultural Experience
When the passageway between the living and dead opens, Plaza Las Americas becomes the portal for Souls to commune with their loved ones. - October 21, 2022 - Plaza Las Americas
Homeinc Announces Expansion Into Georgia
A company that has helped many Florida homeowners sell their properties more quickly and profitably has announced its plans to expand its service area to Georgia, with an official effective date of June 25th. The company, Homeinc, purchases homes as-is, eliminating the need for sellers to make... - July 22, 2022 - Homeinc
IBEX’s Tracey Grace Selected for Competitive EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021
EY announced today that Tracey Grace, Pres. & CEO of IBEX It Business Experts, an award-winning Professional Services firm specializing in Training, Certification, Consulting, and IT Solutions, is one of the women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America... - December 04, 2021 - IBEX IT Business Experts
"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster
“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr. - December 02, 2021 - The FSE Company
Local Waste Management Company Launches New Website to Serve Customers
Your Local Trashman, Inc., metro Atlanta’s premier waste management provider, today announced the launch of its new website. The new domain, yourlocaltrashman.com, will create a seamless, user-friendly experience to best serve its customer base. “We are thrilled to be launching our new... - September 28, 2021 - Your Local Trashman
Giving Health Partners with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health to Study Delivery of Telemedicine Services to Low-Income, Uninsured Chronic Patients
Unique cooperative study being undertaken by Emory University and Giving Health to advance the reach and power of Telehealth for underserved communities. - June 05, 2021 - Giving Health Inc.
Reach Out and Read Georgia Selected for AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partner Program
Reach Out and Read Georgia is one of nine non-profit organizations that serve Atlantans selected as the first-ever AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partners. Reach Out and Read Georgia will have 25 guaranteed entries into the 52nd Running of the Peachtree, which will take place on July 3 and 4 in... - March 17, 2021 - Reach Out and Read Georgia
SuccessFluent Gains Ground as a Financial Service Firm in USA, Representatives Claim
SuccessFluent, a growing financial service and accounting firm in the USA, recently showcased, at its annual conference, its mounting portfolio of clientele, along with the plethora of positive reviews the firm received for its operations. - February 16, 2021 - SuccessFluent
Local Businesses "Skyrocket" Sales with Increased Online Reviews from Get Iconic
Google is putting more weight than ever on reviews. How often a business comes up in local search results, depends heavily on their online reviews. Many business owners know they need more reviews, but are either too busy, or don't have a proper system in place - that consistently works - to ask customers for a review. SkyRocket, from Get Iconic, helps businesses with a streamlined platform that makes it easy for their staff to generate more and better online reviews from customers. - December 23, 2020 - Get Iconic
Netizen Ranks No. 184 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies with 2,222% Growth
Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified Veteran Owned provider of cyber security and related solutions, was named for the second year in a row to the highest tiers of the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Founded in 2013 and led by CEO Michael Hawkins, Netizen is an award-winning company that develops and leverages innovative solutions to enable a more secure cyberspace for clients in government, defense, and commercial markets. - August 14, 2020 - Netizen Corporation
Sale of Ameristor Self Storage, Thomson, Georgia
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the Sale of Ameristor Self Storage, located in Thomson, Georgia. - May 28, 2020 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Recent Advances in U.S Telemedicine Are Keys to Healthcare’s Pandemic Fight
Telemedicine a Foundation in Fighting Coronavirus - April 08, 2020 - KaZee Inc.
Westplan Investors Announce Opening of Accent 2050 Apartment Homes in Atlanta, GA
Westplan Investors has opened Accent 2050, a Class-A Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Accent 2050. Pegasus will manage day-to-day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - April 07, 2020 - Pegasus Residential
Topgolf and Culinary Tee Off Partner to Host Fundraising Event at New Topgolf Augusta Venue
Celebrity chefs to join "Tuesday for the Troops" event benefiting Veterans Golfers Association. - March 06, 2020 - Veterans Golf Association
Eagle Environmental Services, LLC, Announces Merger with Press Rentals, LLC, Forming Eagle Dynamic
Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Extensive Service Offering Line; The combination delivers over 50 years of combined experience offering integrated and innovative services for facility challenges. New service lines to include: hydraulic dredging, liquid solids separation, beneficial reuse, raw material sales, in-plant services, transportation, & disposal. - March 04, 2020 - Eagle Dynamic Solutions
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia
United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - United Energy Trading
Health Gorilla, Inc. Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification
Health Gorilla (https://www.healthgorilla.com), provider of a nationwide Clinical Network that enables clinical interoperability under the Trusted Exchange Framework Common Agreement (TEFCA) announced today they have completed a Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 Audit. The SOC 2 Type 1... - September 04, 2018 - Health Gorilla
Author to Bring Endometriosis Awareness & Education Home at Local Book Signing
Center for Endometriosis Care Staff to join Author Samantha Bowick, MPH at Hometown Book Signing for “Living with Endometriosis” - April 27, 2018 - Center for Endometriosis Care
A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met
Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery