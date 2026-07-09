Google is putting more weight than ever on reviews. How often a business comes up in local search results, depends heavily on their online reviews. Many business owners know they need more reviews, but are either too busy, or don't have a proper system in place - that consistently works - to ask customers for a review. SkyRocket, from Get Iconic, helps businesses with a streamlined platform that makes it easy for their staff to generate more and better online reviews from customers. - December 23, 2020 - Get Iconic