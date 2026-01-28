Illinois: Joliet News
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
Luxury Without Compromise: the Ravinia Team Rewrites the American Dream
The New Standard of Living: Why Manufactured Homes Are Becoming the Most Desired Residences in America - December 08, 2025 - Ravinia Communities
Infinity Transportation Management Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market
Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the... - October 31, 2025 - Infinity Transportation Management
New Hermie the HR Hermit Crab Book Launches
Hermie Returns in “Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry”: A Satirical Look at Leadership, Culture, and the Cost of Excluding HR. - October 15, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Rick Jaken’s New Book, “This One Time at the Bar...: True Stories from a Bouncer,” is a Fascinating Anthology of Tales from a Bar Through a Bouncer’s Perspective
Fulton Books author Rick Jaken, a dedicated dog enthusiast with a love for literature, Dungeons & Dragons, and bourbon, has recently completed his first book, “This One Time at the Bar...: True Stories from a Bouncer”: a captivating compilation of tales that traverse the spectrum of... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Savor Japanese Wagyu Hot Pot in Schaumburg, Naperville, and Vernon Hills
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu in Schaumburg and Naperville, with a new Vernon Hills location opening in fall 2025. Shabu-Yo offers a unique dining experience featuring premium Wagyu beef, fresh vegetables, and customizable sauces, bringing authentic Japanese hot pot dining to the Chicagoland area. - January 15, 2025 - Skylark Holdings
Singer and Actress Ann Nesby Returns with Soulful R&B Anthem "My Man," a Celebration of Love, Devotion, and Timeless Artistry
Ann Nesby, two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, returns with “My Man,” a soulful R&B love anthem releasing January 24, 2025. Written by R.L. of Next, Brian Cook, and Nesby, the single celebrates enduring love. Supported by SiriusXM, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia, “My Man” bridges Nesby’s iconic legacy with modern R&B. A celebrated artist, Nesby continues to inspire with her timeless voice and heartfelt music. - January 14, 2025 - Ann Nesby
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Author Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s New Book, “God-Man And It Just Had to Be,” Reveals the Significance of Christ's Death and Resurrection for Mankind’s Spiritual Journey
Recent release “God-Man And It Just Had to Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tony G. Minyard is a transformative journey of faith and self-discovery that tackles the fundamental tenets of the Christian faith with unwavering clarity and conviction. Through meticulous research and personal reflection, Dr. Minyard sheds light on the timeless truth that lies at the heart of Christianity. - September 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National Shunt Service’s Shuntware YMS Shakes Up the Yard Management Game
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007. - September 26, 2023 - National Shunt Service
Local Church Donates Two Million Dollars During Pandemic
The Lighthouse Church of All Nations, based in southwest suburban Alsip, Illinois, has reached the milestone of $2,000,000 given away to the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. - June 30, 2023 - The Lighthouse Church
Mokena Family Donates Emergency Response Kits to All Lincoln-Way Area Schools
Who: Brandon and Jennifer Wilson, of Mokena, are donating one LiveSafer or LiveSafer XL modular public access first aid cabinet to each school building in the Lincoln-Way High School District and all of its feeder elementary schools in Mokena, New Lenox, Manhattan, Frankfort, and Frankfort Square,... - April 05, 2023 - Illinois Supply Company
Chicago Home and Green Living Event Returns to the Schaumburg Conv. Ctr. on April 1 & 2 with Free Admission & Parking
The Chicago Home & Green Living Show returns on April 1 and 2 to the Schaumburg Convention Center for its largest event ever with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes. - March 29, 2023 - Chicago Home Shows
Author Cassandra Taylor’s New Book, "Why I Serve," Highlights the Powerful and Impactful Stories of Women Veterans of the United States Military
Recent release “Why I Serve,” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Taylor, is a powerful introduction to sixty-eight of America’s most brave and beautiful women and their stories about why they serve. - March 02, 2023 - Covenant Books
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s New Book, "God-Man Run to God," Encourages All Readers to Reach Out to God in Their Times of Need to Receive His Love
Recent release “God-Man Run to God,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tony G. Minyard, discusses the healing power of a supernatural God and inspires readers to receive His love. - January 20, 2023 - Covenant Books
25N Coworking to Open Sixth "Workplace-as-a-Service" Location in Rolling Meadows, IL in January 2023
25N Coworking is opening its seventh location in Rolling Meadows, IL on January 1. This will be 25N’s fourth location in the Chicago suburbs. The coworking brand has designed and operated productive and collaborative flex offices since 2014. 25N Coworking serves individual professionals, small teams, and enterprise corporations. - December 23, 2022 - 25N Coworking
LHG Meat-A-Thon Challenges Participants to Eat 26 Ounces of Meat
The Heritage Corridor Business Alliance announced the inaugural LHG Meat-A-Thon, taking place on Sunday, November 13. The event is an eating challenge, where participants will visit 13 different stations (restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups) in Downtown Lemont, IL that are each serving a different two-ounce sampling of meat – including a hamburger slider, pulled pork, chili, a taco, and more. - September 30, 2022 - Heritage Corridor Business Alliance
NAMI KDK 5K Run/Walk: The Race to End Stigma
NAMI KDK 5K Run/Walk The Race to End Stigma Saturday, October 8, 2022 9:00am Prairie Point Park in Oswego, IL Join NAMI KDK for a community event celebrating the efforts of The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall County to eradicate the stigma of mental illness. Come... - September 13, 2022 - NAMI-KDK
Former Indiana Pacer and 2004 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner, Fred Jones and Wework Co-Founder, Miguel McKelvey Announce Shoot 360 Naperville Opening
Join the team for a free demo and workout to unlock your game. - April 24, 2022 - Shoot 360 Naperville
Angela Jones Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois has been recognized as an honored member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of government service and finance. About Angela Jones Angela Jones is... - April 08, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
Nonprofit Releases 2020 Dog Bite Fatality Statistics - Attacks by Bull Breeds Increase and Trends from the 16 Year Data Set
In 2020, canines inflicted at least 46 deadly human attacks. Pit bulls contributed to 72% (33) of these deaths. Overall, fatal dog mauling statistics in 2020 were dominated by bull breeds and mastiff-type dogs. When breed was known, only 3 fatal dog attacks did not involve these breeds. - June 01, 2021 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
"The Path to Healing Show" Launches National Tour of Hope, Healing and Horses
"Healing Has Come Across America" The Cast of The Path to Healing Show is taking their show on the road and Presenting a three day event beginning in Cherry Valley, IL. Text Event to 303-646-6558 for more information and how to register. - April 13, 2021 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
STEM Entrepreneur Dr. Malcolm Adams Wars Against SocioEconomic Inequality
STEM entrepreneur Dr. Malcolm Adams is changing lives for minorities by waging war on socioeconomic inequality – even to the point of running for election for a seat in the GA State House of Representatives. He is an economist, educator, and entrepreneur who is committed to economic... - September 18, 2020 - Dr. Malcolm Adams
The Honorable Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch, L.L.C., is Recognized as the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year by Top 100 Registry, Inc.
Robowatch is an international non-profit group aiming to keep a watchful human eye on the fast-moving developments occurring in the fields of robotics, computing, and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) industries. - September 03, 2020 - Top100 Registry Inc.
IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators
With schools facing prolonged closures, educators are struggling to provide adequate online instruction, IDEA Illinois & eLuma have partnered and will provide a series of training webinars to ensure that special education administrators, teachers and clinicians can optimize the remote learning experience. - April 06, 2020 - eLuma Online Therapy
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer
Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers
Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling
Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps
DataRoad Reflect Available on Cloud Marketplaces
DataRoad Reflect, the platform for accelerating data movement to cloud databases, data warehouse and data lakes is available on both the Amazon Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Available as a one-click cloud virtual machine setup, Reflect automates movement of large data sets from on-premise to cloud systems in rapid time, with zero coding, no steep learning curve, and minimal effort. - June 22, 2019 - DataRoad Technologies LLC
Inspection Certification Associates Announce Free Add-on Bonus Courses
Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), the company training people to become home inspectors, announces bonus courses to add on to current classes for no additional cost. Students can add subjects like “Pool and Spa Inspection,” “Septic Inspection,” and “Thermal... - March 04, 2019 - Inspection Certification Associates
Local Dealership Shares No Involvement with Gun Violence Fundraiser
Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet
Generation Bee: On a Mission to Save the Bees
Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee
"Tasting for a Cause"
In the spirit of giving and helping others, Party at My Place Tastings & Events begins its new business venture with fundraising tasting parties as its primary focus. - September 04, 2017 - Party at My Place Tastings & Events
Honda of Joliet Donates $3000 to American Heart Association
Silent auction of Limited Edition 2017 Type R helps raise donation. - August 17, 2017 - Honda of Joliet
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
O-Ring 15800-359-8EH New PMA Part Release
Seginus Inc. is pleased to introduce 15800-359-8EH, O-Ring. - July 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
SENTRYMOBILE™ Bodyworn Cameras Debuted at ISC West 2016
Sentry360 innovator of advanced video surveillance solutions today announced its entrance into the emerging body-worn camera market debuting it’s new line of SENTRYMOBILE™ products at the International Security Conference in Las Vegas April 6-8th. Thomas Carnevale Founder and CEO of... - April 04, 2016 - Sentry 360 Security, Inc.
Online Retailer Safer Wholesale Offering Great Sports Related Equipment This Spring
With Spring finally here and after all the snow has melted, what better time to get your hands on the newest ATV and scooter at Safer Wholesale? With over 25,000 items available and many new items coming in this week, there is no better time to browse. - March 30, 2015 - SaferWholesale
Odyne Participated in All-Fuels Super Session at the 2014 Green Fleet Conference & Expo, October 29 in Schaumburg, IL
President and CEO Joe Dalum was one of six Fuel Ambassadors in discussion of fuel types. - October 30, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC