Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps

DataRoad Reflect Available on Cloud Marketplaces DataRoad Reflect, the platform for accelerating data movement to cloud databases, data warehouse and data lakes is available on both the Amazon Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Available as a one-click cloud virtual machine setup, Reflect automates movement of large data sets from on-premise to cloud systems in rapid time, with zero coding, no steep learning curve, and minimal effort. - June 22, 2019 - DataRoad Technologies LLC

Inspection Certification Associates Announce Free Add-on Bonus Courses Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), the company training people to become home inspectors, announces bonus courses to add on to current classes for no additional cost. Students can add subjects like “Pool and Spa Inspection,” “Septic Inspection,” and “Thermal Imaging,”... - March 04, 2019 - Inspection Certification Associates

Local Dealership Shares No Involvement with Gun Violence Fundraiser Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet

Generation Bee: On a Mission to Save the Bees Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee

"Tasting for a Cause" In the spirit of giving and helping others, Party at My Place Tastings & Events begins its new business venture with fundraising tasting parties as its primary focus. - September 04, 2017 - Party at My Place Tastings & Events

Honda of Joliet Donates $3000 to American Heart Association Silent auction of Limited Edition 2017 Type R helps raise donation. - August 17, 2017 - Honda of Joliet

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

O-Ring 15800-359-8EH New PMA Part Release Seginus Inc. is pleased to introduce 15800-359-8EH, O-Ring. - July 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

SENTRYMOBILE™ Bodyworn Cameras Debuted at ISC West 2016 Sentry360 innovator of advanced video surveillance solutions today announced its entrance into the emerging body-worn camera market debuting it’s new line of SENTRYMOBILE™ products at the International Security Conference in Las Vegas April 6-8th. Thomas Carnevale Founder and CEO of Sentry360... - April 04, 2016 - Sentry 360 Security, Inc.

Online Retailer Safer Wholesale Offering Great Sports Related Equipment This Spring With Spring finally here and after all the snow has melted, what better time to get your hands on the newest ATV and scooter at Safer Wholesale? With over 25,000 items available and many new items coming in this week, there is no better time to browse. - March 30, 2015 - SaferWholesale

Chicago Will be a Stop for a First Class Cuban Orchestra Alexander Abreu and Havana D' Primera Show in Chicago Announced! August 8th at Logan Square Auditorium; Tickets on Sale Today! Caramelo Entertainment presents Caramelo Timba Party with Cuba's most popular band. - July 23, 2014 - Caramelo Entertainment

Sizzling and Mellow, Chicago Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble Heads to Freedom Hall Chicago Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble (CALJE) will perform at Freedom Hall in Park Forest on Saturday, February 22. Jazz guitarist, Neal Algar joins CALJE and will contribute original Latin Jazz compositions. - February 13, 2014 - Freedom Hall

MyReviewsNow.net Features Veterans Day Sale: 20% Off Regular, Sale and Clearance Merchandise at Lord & Taylor For a limited time, MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Lord & Taylor is offering shoppers 20% on all merchandise storewide. People who shop online now will also enjoy free shipping on orders over $99. Shoppers must enter promo code VETSDAY to enjoy their special 20% savings. - November 08, 2012 - Retail Solutions Advisors

America's Greatest Game Shows "Premier" Starring Bob Eubanks Set to Launch Its National Touring Show in Chicago America's Greatest Game Shows starring Bob Eubanks, Chuck Woolery and Jamie Farr is set to launch its National Touring Show in Chicago. America's Greatest Game Shows is inviting would be contestants to the "Premier" launch Wednesday, March 21 at the Mother McAuley High School Auditorium/Theatre. This show is an interactive blend of our versions of America's Greatest Game Shows such as Let's Make a Deal, Love Connection, The Newlywed Game, The Gong Show, Name That Tune and many more. - March 16, 2012 - America's Greatest Game Shows

FII’s Sites Provide More Tools and Integration First Impression Interactive, a lead generation company recently named for its success in Inc 500, began revamping its education and employment websites for the New Year, adding new interactive tools and social media facets. In just a short while, the new tools and updated information have created a... - January 10, 2012 - First Impression Interactive

Stick-e's New Yoga Block Addresses Wrist Pain Resulting in the Perfect PlankTM Stick-e® Products LLC recently started shipping one of its newest, patent pending, problem solving fitness accessories, the Wrist Saver® Block. Orthopedic surgeon approved and recommended, the Stick-e® Wrist Saver® Block is a 2-in-1 product combining the traditional foam yoga block with... - January 09, 2012 - Stick-e Products LLC

The BSC Group Named 2011 Best of Business, Finance, by Readers of Inside Self-Storage Magazine The BSC Group Announces It Was Named 2011 Best of Business, Finance, by the Readers of Inside Self-Storage Magazine. - October 06, 2011 - The BSC Group, LLC

Designer & TV Personality Cary Weldy Performs Energy Makeover (tm) on Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs increases their winning percentage by 50% after Weldy performs energy work on the team and Wrigley Field - August 25, 2011 - Cary Weldy LLC

Indie Filmmaker Launches Contest for Film Composers A nationwide search will give a composer the opportunity to score a feature film. The winner will receive $500 and a $3000 contract to create music for the feature film "The Storm Within." - August 05, 2011 - The Storm Within LLC

Caregiverlist Senior Caregiver Certification Training Online training for senior caregivers delivers quality standards and safety along with skills approved by licensing boards for non-medical caregivers. The 10-hour training for caregivers allows senior caregivers to learn and take the test at their own pace. - July 07, 2011 - Caregiverlist, Inc.

Innovative Home Concepts, Inc. is Voted Best Roofing and Siding Contractor in Mchenry County Innovative Home Concepts, Inc., a remodeling company specializing in windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, and decks, is the proud recipient of the 2011 Best of the Fox Reader's Choice Award for Best Siding and Roofing Contractor in Mchenry County. Innovative also received recognition for being the best employer with less than 40 employees as well as one of the best handyman service, deck builder, and home remodeler in Mchenry County. - June 15, 2011 - Innovative Home Concepts, Inc

Learjet DC Generator Bearings Seginus Inc, a leading manufacturer of FAA PMA replacement aircraft parts announced today the approval of their latest PMA parts submission. Erik Hatch, President of Seginus Inc. stated, "We developed our product as an alternative to what is currently available on the market. The biggest issue we... - May 18, 2011 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc. Announces FAA Approval of Their Latest PMA Part Seginus Inc. announces FAA approval of their latest PMA parts - April 14, 2011 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Healthware Systems and Surgical Directions Form Partnership Firms announce partnership to jointly market products and services to improve hospital’s surgical department operational and financial performance. HealthWare Systems, a provider of innovative software solutions to improve workflow processes within the revenue cycle, and Surgical Directions, a... - March 18, 2011 - Surgical Directions, LLC

Chicago Auto Insurance Quotes Leader "Insurance Navy" Continues to Expand Its Low Cost Car-SR22 Insurance Operations in Illinois and Indiana For the fourth year, Insurance Navy continues its success by expanding its operation of providing the most affordable auto insurance quotes to Chicago Heights IL, just near the State of Indiana. The agency's success is attributed to its representation of over 20 national and Chicago car insurance companies which allow customers to compare auto and SR22. - February 23, 2011 - Insurance Navy

New Hang 10 Trade Show Display - Evo Exhibits The Hang 10 display is a new low cost, portable hybrid exhibit with big style points. It’s Wave shape forms a concave backwall. - February 18, 2011 - Evo Exhibits

Excalibur Technology Named to Top 100 Managed Service Provider Companies in the World by MSPmentor Scott Cummings, founder and CEO of Excalibur Technology formally announced that Excalibur Technology was named one of the top 100 Managed Services Provider (MSP) companies in the world by MSPmentor, a company that is an expert in grading the services that computer support companies provide. Managed... - February 17, 2011 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

MyAfricanPlan.com Releases Report, 52 Reasons to Invest in Africa MyAfricanPlan.com has released a report on the 52 Reasons to Invest in Africa. The report is based on a principle that realizing a return on investment in Africa can be good for different types of foreign investors and at the same time good for Africans. - February 08, 2011 - My African Plan

Entrepreneurs Raise Significant Capital Under SCOR Most start-up, early stage and later stage privately held companies could use an extra $1,000,000 in equity capital. If this is the case for you, consider registering the securities at the state level under the Small Company Offering Registration (SCOR) to attract and build a pool of individual investors. - November 22, 2010 - Commonwealth Capital Advisors

Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open. After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar

Secretary of State Jesse White Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of the Will County Boxing Gym Along with Best Place to Live Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar and Others Will County Boxing Gym celebrated their 1-year anniversary along with Secretary of State Jesse White, Mayor Roger C Claar - Bolingbrook, Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Bertino and many more. Will County Boxing Gym is committed to bettering the lives of Will County residents. Programs provided include mentoring, tutoring, anger management, computer resource labs. - October 01, 2010 - Will County Boxing Gym

New, Protect Your Gym Floors Better, and Faster, with All Court Fabrics Gym Floor Cover Power Winder With a Universal 115v Motor, heavy duty paddle type switch with safe lock-off switch, and separate forward/reverse switch, the All Court Fabrics Power Winder quickly and easily winds up gym floor cover sections to store on mobile rack. Now anyone can take up the gym floor cover with this powered winder. - September 28, 2010 - All Court Fabrics

Give Children the Gift of Anxiety Coping Skills with My Worry Box People with anxiety disorders who receive treatment are more likely to lead more productive, healthier lives, according to clinical research. With more than 9.6 million children (13 percent) in the United States afflicted with anxiety disorders, parents and caregivers would be remiss not to teach children anxiety coping skills while they are young. Parents now have an affordable self-help therapy tool called My Worry Box. - September 28, 2010 - Whitney Development Group, Inc.

The Buzz on Sustainable Green Trade Show Displays - Evo Exhibits If you're like many exhibitors, you may be hearing the buzz on 2010 trade show floors regarding the gaining popularity of sustainable green trade show booths - June 05, 2010 - Evo Exhibits

Excalibur Technology Announces Opening of Miami, FL Franchise Excalibur Technology, national provider of IT support services to small and mid-sized businesses, opens another franchise location in Miami, FL today. - June 02, 2010 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

Portable Hybrid Trade Show Displays - Evo Exhibits The sleek and popular Sacagawea trade show display, has received a great functional upgrade allowing exhibitors to assembly the trade show booth - without tools. - June 02, 2010 - Evo Exhibits

Innovative Gas Vapor Mitigation Systems for Protection Against Vapor Intrusion in Brownfield Redevelopment Projects CETCO announces the availability of an innovative multi-system Gas Vapor Mitigation program. With vapor intrusion becoming more of a significant environmental issue for regulators, industry leaders, and concerned residents nationwide, CETCO has developed, with the support of their world-class research and development team, a multi-system approach that provides four customized solutions for mitigating gas vapors generated from a wide variety of contaminants. - May 24, 2010 - CETCO

Chicago Screenwriter, Marcia L. Sinclair is One Step Closer to the Production of Lemon Tea: the Emancipation of Liberty with the Release of the Screenplay Video Synopsis Coffee, Tea and Me Productions, Inc., in association with, Michael K. Ross of Chosen Generation Studio and Films presents the Video Synopsis, Based on the Screenplay, "Lemon Tea: The Emancipation of Liberty" written by Marcia L. Sinclair. - May 16, 2010 - Coffee, Tea and Me Incorporated

Trade Show Exhibit Design Tips - Evo Exhibits For effective 20×20 display designs, plan and partner with a creative team that is not only experienced with exhibit design, but takes the time to learn the product or service, and what separates you from the competition. - April 28, 2010 - Evo Exhibits

Joseph Awinongya Presents Will County Boxing Show Fight Night I Will County Boxing Gym will hold Show Fight Night I April 17, 2010. Featuring Ten of WCB’s Hottest Fighters. - March 20, 2010 - Will County Boxing Gym

NuU Medspa Support Local Chicago Theatre, Infusion Theatre Co. NuU Medspa help support Infusion Theatre Co. for their third consecutive year, kick off season 2010-2011, with silent auction donations that will benefit theatre infused with many facets of entertainment. Now in their fourth year, Infusion Theatre has already made a name for themselves in Chicago. The... - March 10, 2010 - NuU Unlimited

QuickBooks 1099 Tax Forms: Use W2 Mate W2 1099 Software to Print and E-file QuickBooks 1099-MISC, QuickBooks 1099-INT, QuickBooks 1099-DIV and QuickBooks 1099-R W2 Mate, W2 1099 electronic filing software, gives QB users an affordable solution for paper print & IRS electronic reporting of QuickBooks 1099 and W-2 tax forms. W2 Mate can e-file QuickBooks 1099's with IRS FIRE System & W2's through SSA EFW2 format. - March 05, 2010 - Real Business Solutions