Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Vintage Market Days of East Texas "Country Living"- Fall Market Returns to the Charming Town of Nacogdoches, Texas Featuring Social Media Star, Melissa Radke Vintage Market Days© promises a weekend of slowing down, sweet tea, some really special music & the very best in Vintage shopping - in the oldest town in Texas. Special Guest, Melissa Radke will have a meet & greet, and book signing on 10/26, from 11am-1pm. - September 13, 2018 - Vintage Market Days of East Texas

The Outlier Foundation Presents Outlier at Grace: Faith, Fault, & Freedom Come experience the power of disclosure at Outlier's weekend conference event happening at Grace Community in Shreveport, featuring an Artist Talk and Panel Discussion facilitated by Artist Advocate Photographer Survivor Mollie Corbett; an open-to-the-public #metoo/#churchtoo Reading, and an exclusive viewing of the Outlier docu-series Pilot Episode. - September 13, 2018 - The Outlier Foundation

Crime Fighter by Day, Entrepreneur at Night – LA Area Police Officer Releases New Book on How to be Successful Author and Fitness Guru, Cleon (CJ) Joseph, gives insight into his entrepreneurial journey to inspire personal growth to all in his new book called, "Navigating Through the Valleys of Success – A Perspective in the Thick of it." "Navigating Through the Valleys of Success –... - November 23, 2017 - CJ's Functiomal Fitness

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

New Children's Book Sparks Curiosity and Encourages Interest in STEAM Subjects "Ms. Pearl Makes a Discovery" is a new children’s book designed to encourage curiosity and get children excited about learning! Readers will witness the adventures of Ms. Pearl and her animal friends, who all have a special interest in either science, technology, engineering, arts or math. Together, they explore the fascinating world of STEAM while inspiring the reader to recreate some of the amazing experiments performed in the book. - October 24, 2016 - Christina Washington

Back-to-School Shopping in Style with NorthPark Center and The Fairmont Dallas Savvy shoppers are invited to experience a fashionable back-to-school getaway at The Fairmont Dallas just in time for Texas’ Tax Free Weekend, which takes place August 5-7, 2016. Shop at Dallas’ premier shopping destination, NorthPark Center, with over 230 unique retailers, restaurants and... - August 01, 2016 - The Fairmont Dallas

Remarkably Renee Helps Launch Advanced Cancer Awareness Campaign, “Gonna BEAT This Thing” Local jewelry designer, Renee Howard of Remarkably Renee, creates unique punk-retro fashion jewelry line to support and benefit YES, and raises awareness for those diagnosed with terminal cancer. - January 02, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Throw a Bachelor Party New Orleans Style at the Revamped The Penthouse Club The Penthouse Club is a venue like no other, a special oasis for New Orleans’ most established gentlemen. New and improved features and a recent remodeling of the space makes The Penthouse Club the prime locale to celebrate a bachelor party New Orleans Style. - June 17, 2014 - The Penthouse Club

Hair Stylist Offers New Highlighting Technique for Summer Salon Du Beau Monde adds a new method of highlighting hair to its line of products and services. A hair stylist can provide you with a fun and multidimensional look for the coming season. - April 08, 2014 - Salon Du Beau Monde

Louisiana Jewelry Designer at "Night of 100 Stars," Beverly Hills Renée by Renée™, (Formerly Uniquely Designed Jewelry) by Renee Howard, designed 17 unique handmade jewelry sets to be worn by cancer survivors from the Non-Profit organization, “BeatLiverTumors.org,” during the Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, March 2, 2014. - March 10, 2014 - Renee by Renee

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Local Jewelry Designer's Debut in New York, Plitzs Fashion Week, 2013 By invitation only, Uniquely Designed Jewelry, by Renee Howard, debut at Plitzs Fashion Week, New York City, Feb. 7, 8, & 9th, 2013, at the W-Hotel, in Manhattan. - February 15, 2013 - Uniquely Designed Jewelry

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

ZweigWhite Recognizes SRP Environmental LLC as One of Nation's Fastest-Growing Environmental, Health and Safety Firms Management consulting and research firm ZweigWhite, has named SRP Environmental LLC, an environmental services company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, as one of the 200 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada for its annual ranking. - November 29, 2011 - SRP Environmental LLC

Centenary College Professor Named "Jack London Man of the Year" Earle Labor, Emeritus Professor of American Literature and Director of the Jack London Research Center at Centenary College, has been honored as the "Jack London Man of the Year 2011" by the Jack London Foundation. The award was recently presented to Dr. Labor at the 41st Annual Jack London... - March 23, 2011 - Centenary College of Louisiana

4G Cell Phone Computer Company Zamboola Names New CEO Zamboola today announced that it has named Andrew E. Gomes to serve as the company’s new chief executive officer. Michael Harold, a co-founder of Zamboola, said, “We could not be more pleased to have Andrew as Zamboola’s CEO. He has both the experience and the vision to lead this company. He understands the value and the future of cell phone computing.” - March 21, 2011 - zamboola, LLC

Training Classes in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale Plays There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure. - December 20, 2010 - American Right of Way Academy

Huey Long's Contemporary and Law Partner's Lost Political Papers Discovered. Now Published in New Book. Harvey G. Fields died in 1961 and for over forty-five years his political papers were hidden away waiting to be discovered. Two years ago the papers came to light and gave new insight into the Huey Long years and the political scenes of the deep south and nation from the early 1920s through the mid 40s. These papers have now been archived at LSU but not before a book was written about Fields and the political history of the nation. "I Called Him Grand Dad" is now published and available. - September 13, 2010 - Thomas T Fields

Putting Students First: Centenary College Scholarship Challenge Continues with 2:1 Match Up to $1 Million Through a series of significant changes at Centenary College this year, from a shift to Division III athletics to a consolidation and repositioning of the academic program, many alumni and friends have continued to be generous supporters of the 185-year-old liberal arts college. “The importance... - June 12, 2010 - Centenary College of Louisiana

IFAI Provides Specialty Fabrics for Urgently Needed GOM Oil Cleanup Go-to list posted with supplier/manufacturers of oil containment products and the components to make them on www.ifai.com - May 28, 2010 - Industrial Fabrics Association International

ArcMail Releases Software Version 4.0 with Enterprise Level Performance ArcMail Technology, Inc. a leading provider of email archiving and email management appliances announced today the release of version 4.0 of the company’s award winning email archiving appliance. With the completion of this development phase, ArcMail continues to set the standard for delivering... - May 01, 2010 - ArcMail Technology, Inc.

Centenary College of Louisiana Announces Co-Founder of Kiva.org Jessica Jackley to Speak at Commencement Jessica Jackley, co-founder of Kiva.org, the world's first peer-to-peer online microlending website, will speak at Centenary College of Louisiana's 2010 commencement ceremonies, Saturday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. - April 24, 2010 - Centenary College of Louisiana

mumms® Hospice Software Increases Staff Efficiency with Third Party Interface Capabilities One of the many benefits of mumms® Software, the leading electronic health record (EHR) provider for hospice and palliative care, is its capability and corporate will to interface with any program that can import or export data. This means, if information that is already in the mumms® program... - April 16, 2010 - mumms Software

Document Management System Incorporated Into mumms® Hospice Software Programs mumms® Software, the leading electronic health record (EHR) provider for hospice and palliative care, has incorporated its longstanding document management program, mumms® Attachments, into the mumms® Hospice Software System. mumms® Attachments is a document management system that allows... - April 09, 2010 - mumms Software

Zamboola Announces Breakthrough 3G Cell Phone Technology Zamboola today announced a new technology that connects a monitor, keyboard, mouse and other terminal devices as well as HDTV/IPTV monitors and speaker systems to the Internet using a 3G cell phone. - April 06, 2010 - zamboola, LLC

Toyota of Bastrop Achieves Toyota’s President Award Toyota of Bastrop LA is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award. - March 30, 2010 - Toyota of Bastrop

"Haynesville" the Movie Now Available on GoHaynesvilleShale.com "Haynesville," a documentary about shale gas production is now exclusively available on GoHaynesvilleShale.com. - January 04, 2010 - Shaleforum.com

Texas Right of Way Associates Announces: We Are a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Texas Right of Way Associates/TRWA, Inc. announced today they are doing business as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). “I am pleased to announce TRWA, Inc. is the only Hispanic Minority Business Enterprise Right of Way Acquisitions and Land Survey company doing business in the Barnett Shale... - November 24, 2009 - TRWA, Inc.

Centenary Announces New Financial Aid Initiative Centenary Affordibility program guarantees financial assistance to families with incomes under $200,000. - November 19, 2009 - Centenary College of Louisiana

American Right of Way Associates Will Have Exhibitor Booth at Haynesville Shale Expo ARWA (American Right of Way Associates) announced today that they will have an exhibitor booth at the Haynesville Shale EXPO November 13, 2009. American Right of Way Associates (ARWA) is the subsidiary company of Texas Right of Way Associates (TRWA, Inc.) headquartered out of Fort Worth, Texas. ARWA... - November 10, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class August 29th, 2009 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport located in the Mid South American Right of Way Associates (ARWA, Inc.) will hold a training class Saturday, Towers building in Downtown Shreveport on the corner of Travis Street and Edwards Street. The class is titled Right... - August 21, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

Petrohawk; The Producer of Choice in the Haynesville Shale Play It appears that Petrohawk’s ability to deliver the monster well has paid off according to poll results released today. GoHaynesvilleShale.com has released its results from a poll which asked the question, “Taking into account all considerations, which producer would you rather see Drill... - May 21, 2009 - Shaleforum.com

American Right of Way Associates Holds Right of Way Training Program American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class May 23rd, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in and... - May 20, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Land Title Training Class There is a need for trained land title abstractors. It is anticipated the development of the Haynesville Shale will continue for the next two decades. According to local professionals, land title abstractors working in the area of the Haynesville Shale typically earn between $45,000 to $90,000 annually,... - April 21, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class March 21st, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in and... - March 16, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds First Haynesville Shale Training Class American Right of Way Associates will hold it first training class January 24th, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in... - January 22, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Has Booth at The Haynesville Shale Expo ARWA (American Right of Way Associates) announced today that they will have an exhibitor booth at the Haynesville Shale EXPO November 21st, 2008. American Right of Way Associates (ARWA) is the subsidiary company of Texas Right of Way Associates (TRWA, Inc) based out of Fort Worth, Texas. ARWA now has... - November 18, 2008 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Opens Haynesville Shale Office ARWA (American Right of Way Associates) announced today that they opened their Haynesville Shale office in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. American Right of Way Associates is the subsidiary company of Texas Right of Way Associates (TRWA, Inc) based out of Fort Worth, Texas. ARWA, a right of way acquisitions... - October 21, 2008 - American Right of Way Academy

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

DirectBuy Opens New Shreveport Members-Only Design Showroom DirectBuy of Shreveport will be a low cost, one-stop shopping destination for home improvement. - June 05, 2007 - DirectBuy

2007 ArenaCup Returns to Bossier-Shreveport on Sportexe Synthetic CenturyTel Center in Bossier City to Host af2 Championship Game, for the second time in the past three seasons, the CenturyTel Center, home to arenafootball2’s Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings will host the af2’s league championship game. ArenaCup8, presented by Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, will be played on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Bossier City, La. - May 08, 2007 - Sportexe

WSI Internet Consulting and Education Enters Northwest Louisiana’s Website Design Field Jacqueline High, WSI Internet Consultant, to provide effective Internet solutions to businesses in Benton. - January 22, 2007 - WSI Internet

Shreveport, LA Man Combines Health & Fitness with Faith Shreveport, Louisiana resident Jeff Consiglio is on a mission. A syndicated health & fitness writer, Consiglio describes his passion as, "Helping the Christian community become leaner, healthier and happier.” Jeff shares, “Too many ‘Church Folk’ are fat, sick and... - December 14, 2006 - HealthandFitnessEdge.com

Singles Event in Shreveport All single adults are invited to this fun gathering. - October 08, 2006 - Singles Ministry at FUMC Shreveport

eHDMI.com Announces a Price Drop in their 5x1 HDMI Switcher eHDMI.com, one of the internet's fastest growing HDTV destininations, is pleased to announce even further savings on their fast selling, 5X1 Enhanced HDMI Switch with built-in Equalizer (REV.2.0). - September 07, 2006 - eBuyHD.com