Louisiana: Shreveport News
Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jessica Santana Heyward Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human... - May 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Sydney Williams Parker Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sydney Williams Parker of Many, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in business services. - December 03, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Kelli Maggio’s Newly Released "The Story of the Easter Bunny" is a Heartwarming Tale That Connects Faith, Love, and the True Meaning of Easter
“The Story of the Easter Bunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelli Maggio is a beautifully crafted story that takes readers on an inspiring journey of faith, friendship, and the deeper significance of Easter through the eyes of an endearing character. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Author Samuel Marino’s New Book, "One Minute to Judgment," is an Eye-Opening Exploration of the Impending Moral Destruction of America, and What Can be Done to Stop It
Recent release “One Minute to Judgment” from Covenant Books author Samuel Marino is a warning of the disastrous events that will occur if America’s current path is not corrected, and the country is not returned to being a nation of God. Impassioned and stirring, “One Minute to Judgement” presents readers with the evidence and tools they need to save America from its ultimate destruction. - January 17, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Vernon Atkins’s Newly Released "The Hidden Keys in the Bible 2" Unveils Profound Insights for Spiritual Seekers
“The Hidden Keys in the Bible 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon Atkins is a thought-provoking and insightful guide that addresses the challenges many face in understanding and connecting with God. - June 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author J.D. Freeman Sr.’s New Book, "Use Your Words," is an Adorable Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns the Value and Importance of Using Words in Order to be Heard
Recent release “Use Your Words” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.D. Freeman Sr. is a captivating story that centers around Clarinda, a young girl who goes to visit Doctor Jingle for her yearly check-up. When she answers all his questions by only nodding her head, the doctor and her mother help Clarinda understand why she should be using her words to talk and ensure others listen to her. - April 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Digital Logic Named a 2024 Google Premier Partner
Digital Logic, a Shreveport-based digital agency, has been named a 2024 Google Premier Partner, placing them in the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. They specialize in SEO, PPC, and digital marketing for Law Firms and Home Services across 38 states. This status provides them with exclusive Google Ads benefits and recognition on the Google Partners directory, emphasizing their expertise and commitment to client growth. - February 28, 2024 - Digital Logic
Farmland Auction 960± Acres Concordia Parish, LA
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding. - October 09, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Lexie Scriber’s New Book, "1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Beloved Substitute Teacher with a True Passion for Education
Recent release “1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lexie Scriber, is an adorable children’s book about a classroom being surprised with their favorite substitute teacher, Mr. Lee. He takes the students on a lively journey of learning, and they discover that school isn’t so bad when Mr. Lee is there. - February 23, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Beverly Player’s New Book, "Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember," is a Captivating Story of the Author and Her Life's Pursuit of Knowing God Personally
Recent release “Memoirs—The Beginning of Life as I Remember,” from Covenant Books author Beverly Player, follows the author's upbringing and adolescence as she navigates the world around her in her quest to grow closer to God, all while making everlasting memories with loved ones. Through her journey, Player hopes to inspire others to also seek out the Lord and ask for Christ's forgiveness. - January 27, 2023 - Covenant Books
Skate Buds Fitness Camp Drastically Improves Youth Fitness Levels Through Innovative & Engaging Programming
In October 2021, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta contracted the consulting services of Aaron Johnson, a self-proclaimed kids’ fitness guru, to improve their students' results on the National Youth Fitness Assessment. Participants were organized into three groups according... - June 16, 2022 - Aaron Johnson Fitness Club International
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
"The Police Are Not Your Friends," Thomas B. Fitzgerald Warns in New Book
Thomas B. Fitzgerald blends guidance, cautionary tales in guide to surviving police encounters. - January 26, 2022 - iTs Complicated LLC
SouthEast Innovation Institute Aligned for Success to Assist Tech Companies
The SouthEast Innovation Institute (SEII), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 research institute, is uniquely aligned through their partnerships and personnel to help companies identify and acquire government funding. The organization is rapidly growing across the Southeast U.S. to expand technology commercialization for small businesses and align military innovative needs with private commercial interests. - August 06, 2021 - SouthEast Innovation Institute (SEII)
Rev. Dr. Dawson Taylor to Give Address for Lancaster Seminary's 196th Commencement
The Rev. Dr. Dawson B. Taylor, Senior Pastor of Naples United Church of Christ, Naples, Fla., will deliver the commencement address to Lancaster Theological Seminary’s Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Apostles in Lancaster. Naples United Church of Christ is... - March 22, 2021 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Vintage Market Days of East Texas "Country Living"- Fall Market Returns to the Charming Town of Nacogdoches, Texas Featuring Social Media Star, Melissa Radke
Vintage Market Days© promises a weekend of slowing down, sweet tea, some really special music & the very best in Vintage shopping - in the oldest town in Texas. Special Guest, Melissa Radke will have a meet & greet, and book signing on 10/26, from 11am-1pm. - September 13, 2018 - Vintage Market Days of East Texas
The Outlier Foundation Presents Outlier at Grace: Faith, Fault, & Freedom
Come experience the power of disclosure at Outlier's weekend conference event happening at Grace Community in Shreveport, featuring an Artist Talk and Panel Discussion facilitated by Artist Advocate Photographer Survivor Mollie Corbett; an open-to-the-public #metoo/#churchtoo Reading, and an exclusive viewing of the Outlier docu-series Pilot Episode. - September 13, 2018 - The Outlier Foundation
Crime Fighter by Day, Entrepreneur at Night – LA Area Police Officer Releases New Book on How to be Successful
Author and Fitness Guru, Cleon (CJ) Joseph, gives insight into his entrepreneurial journey to inspire personal growth to all in his new book called, "Navigating Through the Valleys of Success – A Perspective in the Thick of it." "Navigating Through the Valleys of Success... - November 23, 2017 - CJ's Functiomal Fitness
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
New Children's Book Sparks Curiosity and Encourages Interest in STEAM Subjects
"Ms. Pearl Makes a Discovery" is a new children’s book designed to encourage curiosity and get children excited about learning! Readers will witness the adventures of Ms. Pearl and her animal friends, who all have a special interest in either science, technology, engineering, arts or math. Together, they explore the fascinating world of STEAM while inspiring the reader to recreate some of the amazing experiments performed in the book. - October 24, 2016 - Christina Washington
Back-to-School Shopping in Style with NorthPark Center and The Fairmont Dallas
Savvy shoppers are invited to experience a fashionable back-to-school getaway at The Fairmont Dallas just in time for Texas’ Tax Free Weekend, which takes place August 5-7, 2016. Shop at Dallas’ premier shopping destination, NorthPark Center, with over 230 unique retailers, restaurants... - August 01, 2016 - The Fairmont Dallas
Remarkably Renee Helps Launch Advanced Cancer Awareness Campaign, “Gonna BEAT This Thing”
Local jewelry designer, Renee Howard of Remarkably Renee, creates unique punk-retro fashion jewelry line to support and benefit YES, and raises awareness for those diagnosed with terminal cancer. - January 02, 2015 - Say YES to Hope
Throw a Bachelor Party New Orleans Style at the Revamped The Penthouse Club
The Penthouse Club is a venue like no other, a special oasis for New Orleans’ most established gentlemen. New and improved features and a recent remodeling of the space makes The Penthouse Club the prime locale to celebrate a bachelor party New Orleans Style. - June 17, 2014 - The Penthouse Club
Hair Stylist Offers New Highlighting Technique for Summer
Salon Du Beau Monde adds a new method of highlighting hair to its line of products and services. A hair stylist can provide you with a fun and multidimensional look for the coming season. - April 08, 2014 - Salon Du Beau Monde
Louisiana Jewelry Designer at "Night of 100 Stars," Beverly Hills
Renée by Renée™, (Formerly Uniquely Designed Jewelry) by Renee Howard, designed 17 unique handmade jewelry sets to be worn by cancer survivors from the Non-Profit organization, “BeatLiverTumors.org,” during the Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, March 2, 2014. - March 10, 2014 - Renee by Renee
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Local Jewelry Designer's Debut in New York, Plitzs Fashion Week, 2013
By invitation only, Uniquely Designed Jewelry, by Renee Howard, debut at Plitzs Fashion Week, New York City, Feb. 7, 8, & 9th, 2013, at the W-Hotel, in Manhattan. - February 15, 2013 - Uniquely Designed Jewelry
Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays
American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
ZweigWhite Recognizes SRP Environmental LLC as One of Nation's Fastest-Growing Environmental, Health and Safety Firms
Management consulting and research firm ZweigWhite, has named SRP Environmental LLC, an environmental services company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, as one of the 200 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada for its annual ranking. - November 29, 2011 - SRP Environmental LLC
Centenary College Professor Named "Jack London Man of the Year"
Earle Labor, Emeritus Professor of American Literature and Director of the Jack London Research Center at Centenary College, has been honored as the "Jack London Man of the Year 2011" by the Jack London Foundation. The award was recently presented to Dr. Labor at the 41st Annual Jack... - March 23, 2011 - Centenary College of Louisiana
4G Cell Phone Computer Company Zamboola Names New CEO
Zamboola today announced that it has named Andrew E. Gomes to serve as the company’s new chief executive officer. Michael Harold, a co-founder of Zamboola, said, “We could not be more pleased to have Andrew as Zamboola’s CEO. He has both the experience and the vision to lead this company. He understands the value and the future of cell phone computing.” - March 21, 2011 - zamboola, LLC
Training Classes in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale Plays
There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure. - December 20, 2010 - American Right of Way Associates
Huey Long's Contemporary and Law Partner's Lost Political Papers Discovered. Now Published in New Book.
Harvey G. Fields died in 1961 and for over forty-five years his political papers were hidden away waiting to be discovered. Two years ago the papers came to light and gave new insight into the Huey Long years and the political scenes of the deep south and nation from the early 1920s through the mid 40s. These papers have now been archived at LSU but not before a book was written about Fields and the political history of the nation. "I Called Him Grand Dad" is now published and available. - September 13, 2010 - Thomas T Fields
Putting Students First: Centenary College Scholarship Challenge Continues with 2:1 Match Up to $1 Million
Through a series of significant changes at Centenary College this year, from a shift to Division III athletics to a consolidation and repositioning of the academic program, many alumni and friends have continued to be generous supporters of the 185-year-old liberal arts college. “The... - June 12, 2010 - Centenary College of Louisiana
IFAI Provides Specialty Fabrics for Urgently Needed GOM Oil Cleanup
Go-to list posted with supplier/manufacturers of oil containment products and the components to make them on www.ifai.com - May 28, 2010 - Industrial Fabrics Association International
American Right of Way Associates Announces: CEO Don Valden Will Hold a Haynesville Shale Training Class
Haynesville Shale Training Class Shreveport Louisiana - May 12, 2010 - American Right of Way Associates