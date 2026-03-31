New York: Dutchess County News
Hope’s Door Announces New Corporate Sponsorship with Maid Brigade of Westchester County
Maid Brigade to Provide Ongoing Cleaning Services for Hope’s Door Domestic Violence Shelter - March 31, 2026 - Hope's Door
Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles - February 14, 2026 - OCARE NZ
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Marcie Manfredonia Joins Forces with American Cancer Society at Annual Fundraiser
Driven by a personal mission to honor and support women facing breast cancer, P.O.W.E.R. member Marcie Manfredonia, will join the American Cancer Society (ACS) in hosting its annual fundraising gala on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Surf Club on The Sound in New Rochelle, New... - August 22, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Columbia County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Columbia County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 12, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Award-Winning Soulful Prosperity Coach, Launches Fractional Leadership to Help Businesses Thrive
Prosperous Jenn, Soulful Prosperity Coach, and Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 (New York), has rebranded to reflect her journey of clarity and alignment. She’s launching Fractional Leadership, a service helping business owners scale with clarity, accountability, and freedom—without the need for a full-time executive. With a mission to help leaders align their vision with strategy, Jenn’s work empowers purpose-driven businesses to thrive. - January 14, 2025 - Prosperous Jenn
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Derech Shalom Center Inc. Announces Resignation of Former President, Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan
The Derech Shalom Center Inc. today announced that Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan has resigned from his role as President of the organization, effective August 14, 2024. Rabbi Kahan has chosen to step down from his position in order to pursue other endeavors. Rabbi Kahan has played a significant role... - August 23, 2024 - The Derech Shalom Center Inc.
Author Jonathan Anderson’s New Book, "Gannentaha," Explores the 17th-Century French Jesuit Mission Located in the Middle of the Onondaga Nation of the Iroquois
Recent release “Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Anderson presents a fascinating and eye-opening look at the Ste. Marie mission in use from 1656 to 1658 and built at the invitation of the Onondaga nation of the Iroquois Confederation. - May 07, 2024 - Page Publishing
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
New, Curated Wine and Spirits Store Opens in Ancram, NY. Owned and Operated by Rachel Merriam, Culinary Institute of America Graduate and Sommelier.
Fulton and Forbes Wines, Spirits and Wares in Ancram, NY - April 08, 2024 - Fulton and Forbes
New Book "Black Lives, American Love," Tells Stories from the Frontlines of America’s Racial Conflicts
Right on time for Black History month, comes a new book of essays, Black Lives, American Love, by cultural anthropologist D.B. Maroon. Black Lives, American Love is a powerful first-person account of how racial conflicts and rising white nationalism play out in the lives of individuals and... - February 04, 2024 - DB Maroon
Lauralee Ulrich’s Newly Released "X, Y, or Z...?" is a Compassionate Message of the Need to be as God Made Us
“X, Y, or Z...?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauralee Ulrich is a helpful narrative that explores the challenges of modern culture and the concept of how one identifies. - January 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SHADOWLAND STAGES Presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" – a Holiday Classic
SHADOWLAND STAGES, a Hudson Valley-based theatre company celebrating its 38th season, invites audiences to indulge in the holiday spirit with the hit comedy "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The family-friendly romance will run from December 1 to December 17. - November 27, 2023 - Shadowland Stages
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Joins Forces with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Present a Spectacular Culinary Experience with Celebrity Chefs
The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is excited to announce a collaboration with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, This year's highly anticipated event will feature the culinary brilliance of not one but two celebrated celebrity chefs - Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guiliano - as they take center... - August 02, 2023 - Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
The Capital Area Urban League 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference
Join the Capital Area Urban League at its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:30am-4pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany, NY 12205. For tickets and more information, visit urbanleague3v.com. - July 27, 2023 - CAUL
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
Advance Discount Ticket Sales for Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Launch on April 1
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, now in its 23rd year, one of the largest in the northeast, is a two-day event featuring some of New York State’s best wineries, craft beers, spirits, gourmet foods, and food trucks from throughout New York and beyond. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with more than 200 vendors showcasing their products. - March 22, 2023 - Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
Eastdale Village Welcomes Fine-Dining Asian Restaurant, Tomo Asian Fusion
Award-Winning Orange County Restaurant to Open This Spring at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY - January 27, 2023 - Eastdale Village Town Center
Independent Living, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years Serving People with Disabilities in the Mid-Hudson Valley
On Saturday, October 1, Independent Living, Inc. (ILI) celebrated its 35th Anniversary Gala: “Onward 2022!” at Newburgh’s hottest new venue, the Silk Factory. Attended by over 225 guests including area dignitaries, disability advocates, donors and friends. The event honored three... - November 05, 2022 - Independent Living Inc
Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers
Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual, outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. - November 01, 2022 - Wholeview Wellness
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York. Tom... - October 14, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda Jr., Ed. Sec. Cardona Honor First Winners of Full-Tuition Posse Arts Scholarships to Bard, CalArts, and UNCSA at Awards Ceremony
Twenty-seven high school seniors have learned they will be attending college on full-tuition art scholarships totaling $5.2 million as participants in the new Posse Arts Program. Selected from public high schools in New York, Puerto Rico and cities across the country, the program’s inaugural... - January 27, 2022 - The Posse Foundation
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda Jr., Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Celebrate Inaugural Class of Posse Arts Scholarship Winners at Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Posse Arts Awards Ceremony will honor the Posse Arts Program’s inaugural class, recipients of $5.2 million in full-tuition college scholarships from Bard College, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). Conceived in collaboration with Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family Fund, the Posse Arts initiative connects young artists from public high schools across the country to top arts-oriented colleges and universities. - January 21, 2022 - The Posse Foundation
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Posse Foundation, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Launch Arts Leadership Scholarship in Puerto Rico; Bard College Offers Full-Tuition Posse Scholarships to Students from Puerto Rico
The Posse Foundation is expanding to recruit art students in Puerto Rico through a new project launched in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund and Bard College. Beginning this fall, the college success and youth leadership development organization will identify, select... - May 25, 2021 - The Posse Foundation
Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Varicose Veins Doctors Helps Hundreds of Seniors in New York Struggling with Varicose Veins Through Minimally-Invasive Procedures
Varicose Veins Doctors is one of the leading clinics in New York City. The center provides treatment for vein-related health conditions and works with a highly expert team coupled with state-of-the-art equipment. - December 23, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT
Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls
K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Rivkin Radler Expands Practices in Banking & Tax
In the face of banking deregulation and tax-code overhaul, and in response to the sophisticated needs of our clients in responding to this changing landscape, Rivkin Radler has expanded its practices to include specialized groups in Banking and Tax. The firm has long represented clients in banking... - November 14, 2017 - Rivkin Radler LLP
Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response
On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.
The Law Office of Andre Sedlak Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary
Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak
The Pavillion Agency Launches New Website
Relaunch of newly designed Website - September 10, 2015 - Pavillion Agency Inc
Builders Break Ground for Groundbreaking Apartment Complex, The Falls, Near Hudson, NY
JMS Construction announced today the official groundbreaking ceremony at “The Falls,” its new, forward-looking rental apartment complex in Greenport, NY. Located minutes from historic downtown Hudson, the privately-developed apartment complex will comprise of 2 buildings with a total of 20,000 square feet of indoor common area space, 190,780 residential living space all set on a 22 acre parcel with extensive walking trails. - June 19, 2015 - JMS Collective
The Khader Center Celebrates Dina Khader's 25 Years Offering Outstanding Nutrition Consultation in Mt. Kisco, NY, USA
Commitment to Individualized, Integrated Nutrition has Helped Thousands to Better Health - May 01, 2015 - The Khader Group, Inc.
LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm
Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations
Modern Media Group Officially Opens Doors to Local Businesses
After over a decade of helping local businesses generate buzz by creating captivating marketing material, Modern Media Group NY, LLC has opened its new office at 95 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel, NY. Rebecca Bertoldi, the owner of Modern Media, began helping local entrepreneurs to brand, market and grow their businesses in 2001, when she launched her home-based design and marketing business. - August 03, 2013 - Modern Media Group NY, LLC
Free Adoption Workshop for Members of the LGBT Community in Orange County, NY, on March 2, 2013
Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, NY will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 2, for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community who are considering starting a family through adoption. Facilitating the workshop will be staff members from Friends in... - February 18, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
New York Debut of "Wiesenthal" One-Man Play at 92nd Street Y - 4/10/13 - During Holocaust National Days of Remembrance
Marking its New York premiere, playwright, actor and Drama Critics Circle Award Winner Tom Dugan will present “Wiesenthal,” a one-man play that portrays the famed concentration camp survivor Simon Wiesenthal’s life pursuit for bringing Nazi criminals to justice, at 92nd Street Y... - February 11, 2013 - Tom Dugan Plays
Surprise Lake Camp’s Bar and Bat Mitzvah Program Sets New Record
The best story about Surprise Lake Camp this year may not be that it is celebrating its 110th Anniversary. The best story may be that a record 25 campers and staff will celebrate their bar or bat mitzvahs at the camp over the course of the summer. For 110 years Surprise Lake Camp has been... - July 27, 2012 - Surprise Lake Camp