Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Rivkin Radler Expands Practices in Banking & Tax In the face of banking deregulation and tax-code overhaul, and in response to the sophisticated needs of our clients in responding to this changing landscape, Rivkin Radler has expanded its practices to include specialized groups in Banking and Tax. The firm has long represented clients in banking and... - November 14, 2017 - Rivkin Radler LLP

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

The Law Office of Andre Sedlak Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak

The Pavillion Agency Launches New Website Relaunch of newly designed Website - September 10, 2015 - Pavillion Agency Inc

Builders Break Ground for Groundbreaking Apartment Complex, The Falls, Near Hudson, NY JMS Construction announced today the official groundbreaking ceremony at “The Falls,” its new, forward-looking rental apartment complex in Greenport, NY. Located minutes from historic downtown Hudson, the privately-developed apartment complex will comprise of 2 buildings with a total of 20,000 square feet of indoor common area space, 190,780 residential living space all set on a 22 acre parcel with extensive walking trails. - June 19, 2015 - JMS Collective

LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations

Modern Media Group Officially Opens Doors to Local Businesses After over a decade of helping local businesses generate buzz by creating captivating marketing material, Modern Media Group NY, LLC has opened its new office at 95 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel, NY. Rebecca Bertoldi, the owner of Modern Media, began helping local entrepreneurs to brand, market and grow their businesses in 2001, when she launched her home-based design and marketing business. - August 03, 2013 - Modern Media Group NY, LLC

Free Adoption Workshop for Members of the LGBT Community in Orange County, NY, on March 2, 2013 Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, NY will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 2, for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community who are considering starting a family through adoption. Facilitating the workshop will be staff members from Friends in Adoption... - February 18, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

New York Debut of "Wiesenthal" One-Man Play at 92nd Street Y - 4/10/13 - During Holocaust National Days of Remembrance Marking its New York premiere, playwright, actor and Drama Critics Circle Award Winner Tom Dugan will present “Wiesenthal,” a one-man play that portrays the famed concentration camp survivor Simon Wiesenthal’s life pursuit for bringing Nazi criminals to justice, at 92nd Street Y on... - February 11, 2013 - Tom Dugan Plays

Surprise Lake Camp’s Bar and Bat Mitzvah Program Sets New Record The best story about Surprise Lake Camp this year may not be that it is celebrating its 110th Anniversary. The best story may be that a record 25 campers and staff will celebrate their bar or bat mitzvahs at the camp over the course of the summer. For 110 years Surprise Lake Camp has been providing... - July 27, 2012 - Surprise Lake Camp

Group-Coup Launches in Dutchess County Group-Coup, a shopping website that offers a daily deal on the best local goods, services and events in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Fairfield counties, expanded into Dutchess County on February 1, 2011. - February 01, 2011 - Group-Coup

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Mama Theresa's Second Annual Meat Ball Eating Contest to Benefit The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department Mama Theresa’s welcomes everyone to join them on Sunday, October 10 , 2010 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York for their Second Annual Meatball Eating Contest to benefit the The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department. The Meatball Eating Contest... - October 04, 2010 - Mama Theresa's

SecureOnCampus.com Presents the Other Dorm Essentials Shopping List. After You’ve Matched the Pillows with the Comforter and the Rug, Move on to What Really Matters. SecureOnCampus.com, the only online store that offers comprehensive dorm and study abroad safety solutions, presents the ideal dorm safety shopping list for women. Most traditional dorm shopping lists will never address what really matters when it comes to having a safe and secure four years on campus... - August 21, 2010 - SecureOnCampus.com

First of Its Kind Culinary Club Opens in Putnam and Westchester For the growing number of people who watch cooking shows and enjoy learning new dishes from exciting local chefs, there is a first of its kind culinary club in Putnam and Westchester Counties in New York. The club partners with chefs to offer hands on cooking classes and cooking demonstrations in local restaurants offering private event invitations to its members. - August 07, 2010 - Culinary Collaboration

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

CMA Announces Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) Market Data and Trading with Casa de Bolsa Finamex CMA the leading market data, order management and connectivity provider of Latin American exchange trading announces deployment of CMA Series 4 market data and order management system deployed at Mexican Exchange Brokerage, Casa de Bolsa Finamex. - March 04, 2010 - CMA

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

Central Hudson Propane Plant Utilizes New Thermablok Aerogel® Insulation, Saving Money and Surpassing Government Regulated Fire Codes Faced with a failing fire protection system at eight, 30,000-gallon above-ground propane storage tanks, Central Hudson engineers have designed a new system using Thermablok aerogel insulating material to restore safety features to the tanks that actually surpass the National Fire Protection Association... - January 20, 2010 - Acoustiblok, Inc.

Gleedo Partners with Leading Business School to Reward Innovation Gleedo™ today announced the launch of the College Innovation Awards. Offered in conjunction with The School of Business at the State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz, the Gleedo College Innovation Awards program rewards students and alumni for their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial... - October 16, 2009 - Gleedo

Convert Your PDF’s to ePub eBooks in Minutes Using the New ‘PDF to ePub’ Software Wizard DNAML, an eBook technology house has announced the release of a software called ‘PDF to ePub’. Publishers, authors, conversion and design houses can now convert an unlimited number of PDF eBooks into the industry standard ePub format in just six simple steps. - September 15, 2009 - DNAML Pty Ltd

Insured Travelers Trigger Worldwide Donations Travelers register their favorite Cause, Charity or Non-Profit, purchase travel medical or trip insurance or international medical coverage and a donation will be made by Lifeline Plus Inc. The contribution will generally be a tithing and therefore equal to 10% of the insurance cost; it will be paid directly to the charitable organization. - July 04, 2009 - Lifeline Plus Inc

Social Psychologist and Author Launches Major Research Program on Couples and Finances Premier state of the art Research Program on couples and the way they handle finances. - June 18, 2009 - Marriage and Family Therapists of New York

The EMS Professional Launches “Turbo Medic MX” for 2009 "Paramedics take advantage of enhanced user interface and navigation." Some of the enhancements highlighted in Turbo Medic MX include the new Windows based navigation, which gives users the comfort of a web browser experience, greater flexibility in navigating between modules and screens within the program, continuously improving their knowledge and confidence. - February 16, 2009 - The EMS Professional

Deepetch.com Has Launched an Online Version of Its Photoshop® Clipping Path and Masking Service Targeting Ad Agencies, Graphic Designers & Photography Businesses Deepetch.com has launched an online version of its Photoshop® Clipping Path & Masking service. The service is specifically aimed at small to medium photographers, imaging professionals and advertising agencies who want to remove backgrounds from their photos for an advert they have due, a retail catalogue or even for online retailers. Previously, services like this were only available to large corporations & publishers however, you can now access the same service at the same competitive prices. - February 04, 2009 - Deepetch.com

Cybert Tire Corporation Announces Its Large Purchase of Winter Snow Tires from a Liquidation Sale in New York City to Assist Customers During Tough Economic Times Cybert Tire Corporation has purchased a large quantity of winter snow tires from another vendor forced to liquidate. This is a tremendous buying opportunity for customers in the New York City area. These snow tires include major brands such as Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Firestone, General and... - December 09, 2008 - Cybert Tire & Car Care

DirectBuy Helps Family Host for the Holidays DirectBuy awards Barryville family $50,000 to complete kitchen renovations in time for Thanksgiving. - October 15, 2008 - DirectBuy

New Estate Planning Guide Demystifies Process Today’s seniors are often confused and overwhelmed by the estate planning process. "Of course those 60 and over know they need to plan for their eventual death or disability," says New York elder law attorney Mike Ettinger, "but they find it difficult to get the correct advice and... - September 16, 2008 - Ettinger Law Firm

Next Time a Storm is Coming, Say Goodbye to Sandbags. Nation’s Leading Flood Protection Manufacturer Unveils HydroLogs™ For Larger Openings. Nations leading flood protection manufacturer introduces HydroLogs for consumer and small business market. Sandbags and plywood require too much time when a flood is in the forecast. HydroLogs protect large opening, can be deployed by one person in minutes and are reusable. - September 16, 2008 - HydroLogs

DNV Certifies Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. to ISO 9001:2000 Det Norske Veritas Certification, Inc. is pleased to announce the ISO 9001:2000 certification of Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. Spectrum Thin Films is one of a few companies to meet the new ISO certification requirements. By achieving ISO certification, Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. demonstrates its commitment to quality for the design and manufacture of high quality optics and optical coatings products for it U.S. Manufacturing operations. - August 21, 2008 - Spectrum Thin Films, Inc.

World Model Association Opens New Agency Portal The World Model Association, a public service organisation with registered headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, represents the international model sector, including more than 60,000 agencies and 500,000 professional models around the globe. - July 13, 2008 - World Model Association

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Cellhut’s Drive Safe Campaign Continues for One More Week The e-commerce site Cellhut and its drive safe campaign which gives away from headsets will end in one week - April 24, 2008 - Cellhut

iUniverse Publishes "Neo-Modernist" Novel by Robert Crooke iUniverse called Sunrise “an entertaining, literate, moving, and witty tale…a clever re-imagining of The Great Gatsby.” - December 29, 2007 - Robert Crooke

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Don't Touch My Tostones™. Well, Not on TV. Tostobueno® LLC Takes the Latin French Fry Mainstream and It's Cause to Celebrate During Nat'l Hispanic Heritage Month Tostobueno® LLC is the first company to manufacture high-end ethnic kitchenware in eco-friendly bamboo, and the company is currently adding The Sexto, in eco-friendly bamboo, to its The Ultimate Tostonera® line. With The Sexto the chef can make six plantain cups or toston chips at once. And Tostobueno® is not the only company with Hispanic on the brain; mainstream TV seems to be jumping on the Hispanic bandwagon. And this is good for all things Hispanic. But first -- a little Plantain knowledge. - August 20, 2007 - Tostobueno LLC

PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com

AgencyLogic Chosen as the Official "Single-Property Website" Sponsor in the Real Estate Webographer™ Certification Cutting edge certification will teach real estate agents how to market more effectively and win more listings by creating unique property Websites for their clients. - December 13, 2006 - AgencyLogic PowerSites