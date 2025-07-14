Ohio: Lima News
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is proud to announce that Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O., will join the practice as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. Dr. Goubeaux brings advanced surgical... - July 14, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Patti Neri’s New Book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland,” Follows a Woman’s Return to Find a White Stone Cottage That Touched Her Soul
Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving grandmother who currently resides in the quaint small college town of Oxford, Ohio, has completed her most recent book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 1: The Return to Ireland”: a compelling novel that centers around Ella, a widow who... - February 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Maverick Manning’s New Book, "The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren," is an Exhilarating Tale of Survival and Resilience Following Five Rabbits Navigating the World
Recent release “The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maverick Manning is a gripping tale that centers around five rabbits who, following tragedy, are thrust into an unforgiving landscape where danger lurks at every turn. Forced to leave behind the safety and comfort of their home, the rabbits must rely on their wits and each other to build a new home of their own. - June 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Trucent Renewable Chemicals Welcomes Local STEM Students and Educators with Ohio’s Lt. Governor
In June 2024, Trucent Renewable Chemicals hosted local STEM students and Ohio’s “Educators on Location” program with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. Part of Ohio's Teacher Bootcamp, the program helps educators understand local industries and job opportunities for students. Guests learned about Trucent’s biocatalytic splitting technology and diverse career paths in renewable chemicals. The event aligns educational outcomes with workforce needs, fostering community knowledge. - June 18, 2024 - Trucent
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Interventional Pain Management Specialist, Dustin Reynolds, MD, to Join OrthoNeuro in November
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, announced today that Dustin Reynolds, MD, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice starting November 1. Dr. Reynolds is a board-eligible anesthesiologist specializing in interventional pain management. - October 12, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in October 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in October of 2021. Dr. Shetgeri is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Neurosurgeon specializing in... - September 21, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Wins Columbus CEO Best of Business in Two Categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, in conjunction with Columbus CEO Magazine, announced today that OrthoNeuro won Best of Business in two categories: Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy. In the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine category, OrthoNeuro took the win... - July 28, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Orthopedic Surgeon and Total Joints Specialist, Mark Kolich, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Mark Kolich, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in August of 2021. Dr. Kolich is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in outpatient total joints, including minimally invasive anterior approach total hips, less invasive total knees, and complex hip and knee revision cases. - July 14, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Ohio Deferred Compensation Now Offering Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired Participants
The Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program, a supplemental 457(b) retirement plan for all Ohio public employees, is offering the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 243,000 Ohio DC participants. - June 30, 2021 - iGrad
OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic. - February 03, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Strengthens C-Suite Executive Team with Two Promotions
OrthoNeuro, a multi-disciplinary practice of board-certified physicians has announced the promotion of Jacqueline Petty to Chief Administrative Officer and Brian Hart to Chief Operating Officer. Both Hart and Petty join Dr. Larry Todd, President of OrthoNeuro, and newly elected Senior Vice... - January 11, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020. Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including... - October 09, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Names Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, New President
OrthoNeuro announced today that Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, has been named its new President. He was selected by the OrthoNeuro Board of Physicians and assumed the role on August 1. Dr. Todd replaces Carl Berasi, DO, who has been President since 2012. “Dr. Todd has distinguished himself as an... - August 04, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins is One of Three Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide to Utilize New Handheld Robotics Platform
Last week, OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins, D.O. FAOAO became one of just three orthopedic surgeons worldwide to use Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its new generation handheld robotics platform - the CORI Surgical System. Dr. Gittins... - July 23, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Spine Division Recognized at 2020 Arthritis Foundation Crystal Ball Gala
The Central Ohio Arthritis Foundation recognized the OrthoNeuro Spine Division as its recipient of the 2020 Norman O. Rothermich, Pioneer in Medicine Award. OrthoNeuro Drs. Paul Eichenseer, David Kim, Daryl Sybert, Larry Todd, Jr., Donald Rohl, Mark White, and Ying Chen were honored at last... - March 11, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital
Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro
Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Paul Eichenseer, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2018
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Paul Eichenseer would join their multi-specialty physician group practice August 1st, 2018. Dr. Eichenseer is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon who specializes in adult deformity and scoliosis utilizing the latest open and minimally invasive... - June 26, 2018 - OrthoNeuro
Yoga Warrior Crate Now on Indiegogo to Bring More Inspiration, Power & Intention to Each Yoga Practice
The Yoga Warrior Crate is a monthly subscription box full of inspirational, yoga themed items and includes an online community of people that want to talk about yoga. The crate helps bring extra inspiration and creativity to each yoga practice keeping it fresh, empowering and fun. - October 15, 2017 - Yoga Warrior Gear
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Local Online Business Opens Retail Store
The owner of the popular warehouse book sale, One Dollar Bookswap and Amazon retailer, Murfbooks, is offering the Dayton area another opportunity to find the books and media they seek at affordable prices. Greg Murphy, Owner of the One Dollar Bookswap and Murfbooks, will be opening the... - May 17, 2017 - Murphy's Used Books & Media
Orthopedic Surgeon, Ryan Palmer, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2015
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ryan Palmer will join their multi-specialty physician practice August 10th, 2015. Dr. Palmer is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in adult total joint reconstruction. He will offer a full spectrum of hip and knee replacement surgery, from primary replacement to complex revision including anterior and mini-posterior approach total hip replacement, and CT-free robotic assisted unicompartmental knee replacements. - July 06, 2015 - OrthoNeuro
James Gerdeman Writes “Jimmy’s Favorite Christmas Stories II” for Nostalgic Recall
Mr. Gerdeman loves the Christmas season and knows Americans need to reflect on our lives. Share the love of the holidays through stories. He believes his stories will trigger wonders of the season and the passion of family and friends. This work completes a two book set suitable for decorating your coffee table during the season. James Gerdeman wants everyone to capture the spirit of Christmas. - October 02, 2014 - JDGerdeman
Gordon Food Service® Goes Green with Greensleeves’ GeoModule™
“Gordon Food Service wanted to select a green alternative to meet the building’s heating and cooling load. The GeoModule offered a more advanced option to do so while reducing our impact on the environment,” said Kirk Mortenson, Director of Real Estate and Facilities at Gordon Food Service. - October 28, 2011 - Greensleeves LLC
Greensleeves’ Energy Exchange™ to be Part of University of Findlay’s Davis Street Addition
Greensleeves’ Energy Exchange™ was selected because it is estimated to reduce long term energy cost by more than 50%. - September 13, 2011 - Greensleeves LLC
Greensleeves Increases Control Software Depth
Shane Mason has joined the Greensleeves team as part of the Controls Development Group. He will drive advanced energy modeling used by the company to increase the efficiency of HVAC systems. - September 01, 2011 - Greensleeves LLC
James Gerdeman Authors New Book Aiming to Entertain All with "Jimmy Goes Hunting" in Time for the Holidays
James Gerdeman has the audacity to think little boys can go hunting and it is good for them. He thinks time spent with grandpa, dad and uncles is priceless. The time spent with nature adds another wonderful dimension. Hunting is more than a sport. It teaches survival and respect for each other as well as nature. Gerdeman’s brother Dave said, “Read Jimmy Goes Hunting.” - November 16, 2010 - JDGerdeman
Touchstone CPM and Greensleeves LLC Join Forces
Touchstone CPM and Greensleeves LLC Join Forces to provide Green options that can save 35%-50% on energy. This breakthrough technology for building energy efficient buildings that are cost competitive with conventional construction. - March 11, 2010 - Greensleeves LLC
Zeebabee Designs Captures the Attention of Mommies & Babies Everywhere
Company launches their first two “visually stimulating” infant products last July. - February 19, 2009 - Zeebabee Designs LLC
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Jimmy by James D. Gerdeman Reviewed by Ms. Georgia Hart
Jimmy a story of young boys growing up in a small town in Ohio, by James Gerdeman, is reviewed by Ms. Georgia Hart. She has a degree in Criminal Justice and Communications from Ohio Dominican University, and, like Gerdeman, is a child of the 50’s. This is the real thing. See www.jdgerdeman.com. - November 27, 2007 - JDGerdeman
Jimmy New Book About Four Brothers in Kalida
James Gerdeman paints the story of young brothers creating memories with freedom to explore their world. - September 07, 2007 - JDGerdeman