Pennsylvania: York News
Author Cory Baker’s New Book, "Modern-Day Job," is an Autobiographical Work That Shares the Author’s Journey Through Addiction with the Help of His Faith
Recent release “Modern-Day Job” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cory Baker offers a unique look into the author’s firsthand experience dealing with addiction and navigating recovery led by his ultimate faith in God. - June 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Joyce Blessing’s Newly Released "Inspiring Reflections of the Heart: God’s Tablet" is a Heartfelt Collection That Offer Spiritual Insights and Encouragement
“Inspiring Reflections of the Heart: God’s Tablet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Blessing is an uplifting and thought-provoking compilation of personal reflections and poems that invite readers to explore spiritual growth and the transformative power of faith. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lian Peach Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Lian Peach of York, Pennsylvania, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community. Peach is a 2023 initiate of the Salisbury University O∆K Circle. She graduated in May 2025 with a 3.95 GPA and a bachelor of arts in political science... - June 12, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Jean Tomassacci’s Newly Released "Ponderings" is a Thoughtful Collection of Reflections on Faith and Life
“Ponderings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Tomassacci is an inspiring collection of reflections and personal insights designed to encourage deeper faith and a more positive outlook on life. - March 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Shaelyn R. W. Smith’s New Book, "The Star of Tiris," is an Epic Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Former Knight Who is Called Upon to Investigate a Looming Threat
Fulton Books author Shaelyn R. W. Smith, an aspiring novelist, has completed her most recent book, “The Star of Tiris”: a thrilling tale that follows the adventures of Targos Longshot, an orphan who rises to become a legendary figure in the city of Tiris. Now a ranger in search of his... - November 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Central PA Distillery Gains Success with New Delicious Canned Cocktails
Mason Dixon Distillery in Gettysburg has released a variety of delicious new Ready To Drink Canned Cocktails, using their own distilled Spirits. These cocktails are only 8% alcohol, making them a refreshing choice for picnics, parties, and fun events. The flavors available are Iced Tea & Lemonade, Bourbon & Ginger Ale, Jalapeno Mule, Strawberry Bees Knees, Lavender Lemonade, and Transfusion. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at Mason Dixon Distillery. - July 31, 2024 - Mason Dixon Distillery
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Neumann University Announces Innovative Partnership with Upright Education to Offer Cutting-Edge Online Technology Bootcamp Programs
Neumann University is thrilled to unveil its exciting collaboration with Upright Education, a renowned leader in online professional development, to deliver an array of dynamic and comprehensive non-credit technology bootcamp programs. This strategic partnership will empower individuals with the... - August 31, 2023 - Upright Education
Elizabethtown College Collaborates with Upright to Introduce Online Tech Bootcamps for Career Advancement
Elizabethtown College's School of Graduate and Professional Studies will begin enrolling adult learners interested in direct-to-career trainings in technology in any of Upright's online technology bootcamps. - July 18, 2023 - Upright Education
PrivacyCheq Partners with Privately to Solve COPPA’s Age Estimation Conundrum with AI
PrivacyCheq adds artificial age estimation intelligence to its COPPA compliance service, which is used by top game publishers to comply with child privacy regulations. Child privacy compliance hinges on identifying children without violating their privacy. - April 19, 2023 - PrivacyCheq
Robert Strayer’s Newly Released "Gettysburg Romance" is a Delightfully Crafted Paranormal Romance That Will Excite the Imagination
“Gettysburg Romance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Strayer, is a captivating tale of unexpected love and a series of mysterious encounters that set Robert Lucas on a shocking path. - March 17, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Teri Cole’s New Book, "Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About How Everybody Has Special Gifts They Can Use to Help Others
Fulton Books author Teri Cole, a medical technologist who also works as a reading interventionist for kids, has completed her most recent book “Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo”: a charming and delightful tale about a sweet old dog who is struggling to see how she is... - February 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets. - September 27, 2022 - Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
PrivacyCheq and Dropp Partner to Streamline Consumer Microearnings from Private Data Usage
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered a partnership agreement with micropayment service Dropp to enable Dropp users to receive and manage payments from ad networks for the use of their private data. PrivacyCheq’s Consentive consent management service offers advertising networks a clear solution to the problem of very low user consent uptake by including users in the economic flow created by their private data. - August 16, 2022 - PrivacyCheq
House Rx Partners with Two Leading Oncology Clinics to Enhance Medically Integrated Dispensing of Cancer Therapies
House Rx, the platform for medically integrated dispensing of specialty medications for cancer care, rheumatoid arthritis and other complex medical conditions, announced, today, it has partnered with two leading oncology clinics — Cancer Care Associates of York and Pacific Cancer Care —... - July 18, 2022 - House Rx
PrivacyCheq Signs SecureB4 as Exclusive GCC Rep for PDPL Privacy Compliance Solutions
Privacy compliance services vendor PrivacyCheq announces SecureB4 as its exclusive distributor in the Gulf Coast Cooperative region of the middle east. - June 09, 2022 - PrivacyCheq
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Rev. Dr. Dawson Taylor to Give Address for Lancaster Seminary's 196th Commencement
The Rev. Dr. Dawson B. Taylor, Senior Pastor of Naples United Church of Christ, Naples, Fla., will deliver the commencement address to Lancaster Theological Seminary’s Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Apostles in Lancaster. Naples United Church of Christ is... - March 22, 2021 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Internationally Known Professor, Author on End-of-Life Ministry Dies at 98 The Rev. Dr. Paul E. Irion Championed Hospice, Pastoral Care for Dying and Bereaved
Lancaster Theological Seminary Professor Emeritus of Pastoral Theology, the Rev. Dr. Paul E. Irion, who died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 98, was an early champion of hospice care and an internationally recognized author of numerous books and articles on death and dying. A revered professor... - February 10, 2021 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
iGrad Launches Debt Letter Initiative as Part of Student Financial Wellness Program
Dickinson College becomes the first school to use iGrad's new student loan debt letter service in conjunction with the interactive student financial wellness platform. - January 26, 2021 - iGrad
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) Announces the Passing of President William B. Robinson, Jr.
It is with profound sadness that Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) announces the passing of William B. Robinson, Jr., 10th President of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. Mr. Robinson was hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19 in late November before succumbing on... - January 13, 2021 - Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches National Search for President
Lancaster Theological Seminary has launched a national search to find its 12th president to succeed the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch. Lytch retired at the end of June after nine years as president of the 195-year-old graduate school of theology. The Seminary’s Board of Trustees is looking for an... - November 06, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Lancaster Theological Seminary Hires the Reverend Diane A. Bogues as Director of Admissions & Financial Aid
Lancaster Theological Seminary, a 195-year-old graduate school of theology associated with the United Church of Christ, hires the Rev. Diane A. Bogues of Chicago to be director of admissions and financial aid. - September 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Neuro Diverse Living to Develop Lifelong Housing & Job Opportunities for Those with Autism and Other Neuro-Diversities
Neuro Diverse Living, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded to empower and elevate people with autism and other neuro-diversities, this week announced they are seeking out partners and corporate sponsors to establish their first sustainable personal care home community. Considering the cost of caring for... - June 15, 2020 - Neuro Diverse Living, Inc.
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Medical and Dental Billing Company Offers Free Medical Coding Services
Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC would like to offer free coding services limited to the first 200 medical charts to the first 5 practices new and existing practices that signs up with Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC to receive full practice management and billing services. Offer valid from 4/24/2020 to 6/6/2020. Not valid with any other offer and subject to change. - April 24, 2020 - Revenu Billing & Practice Management Consultants, LLC
Making Holistic Wellness Accessible to the Community
Local nonprofit, The Community for Holistic Integration, furthers its mission of bringing holistic wellness to Central PA through connection, education, and integration by releasing its first book offering tools and techniques for creating positive change. - April 16, 2020 - P.A.V.E. Press
Genesis Acquisitions Takes Philadelphia
Genesis Acquisition Sends Top Talent to a Business Development Seminar - January 30, 2020 - Genesis Acquisitions
P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma
A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press
True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy
True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises
Lynne Koplitz at Stitches Comedy Club April 13
Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz. Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions
Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program
Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Combat Motors LLC
Robothon 2018 - Impacting Our Community Through Technology
Robothon is a 30-hour "hackathon," inspired by and focused on the advancement and innovation of collaborative robots (robots designed to work alongside and augment humans, not replace them). Most "hackathons" attract top-technology talent from local universities and the community. Participants compete and learn for the thrive of personal advancement, with the intention of introducing the average person to the capabilities of collaborative robots. - March 15, 2018 - York Exponential
Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents
In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency
Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric
Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc
Custom STEM/STEAM Classroom Kits Now Available for Teachers
STEM Discovery Boxes announces new customized STEAM Classroom Kits making it easier for teachers to build a personalized curriculum for their students. - September 14, 2017 - STEM Discovery Boxes
HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Tribal Mama Artisan Products Website Officially Launched
Tribal Mama Artisan Products launches a brand new website to further reach out to it customers across the nation. The new website helps potential customers learn about the products and ingredients and why they are important. The website is fully safe and secure with 256 bit encryption across the entire site. - April 20, 2017 - Tribal Mama
National Park Service at Gettysburg National Military Park Hosting First Virtual Reality Artist in Residence
Gettysburg National Military Park, in cooperation with the non-profit National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF) and the Gettysburg Foundation, announced today that Lathan Mastellar will be the first artist whose “paintbrush” is Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Gettysburg NMP. He... - February 05, 2017 - National Parks Arts Foundation
Topflight Announces Craig McClenachan as New President
Top quality printing and converting will continue under new leadership at Topflight. - June 10, 2016 - Topflight Corporation
PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America
PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC
Michael Baugher Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael Baugher of Glenville, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the solar power field. About Michael Baugher Mr. Baugher is the Owner of Photoelectric Manufacturing Consultant Co. He... - August 04, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Sparta Digital Print, Inc. Announces the Sparta National Online Print Portal - www.SpartaDigitalPrint.net
The Sparta National Print Portal comprises just about everything a customer would need in Printing, Finishing & Delivery Options from its Four Production Facilities across the USA. Sparta offers these services from major production facilities located in Commerce, California, Louisville,... - September 22, 2014 - Sparta Digital Print.com
"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com