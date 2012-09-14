PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Lynne Koplitz at Stitches Comedy Club April 13 Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz. Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Robothon 2018 - Impacting Our Community Through Technology Robothon is a 30-hour "hackathon," inspired by and focused on the advancement and innovation of collaborative robots (robots designed to work alongside and augment humans, not replace them). Most "hackathons" attract top-technology talent from local universities and the community. Participants compete and learn for the thrive of personal advancement, with the intention of introducing the average person to the capabilities of collaborative robots. - March 15, 2018 - York Exponential

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Custom STEM/STEAM Classroom Kits Now Available for Teachers STEM Discovery Boxes announces new customized STEAM Classroom Kits making it easier for teachers to build a personalized curriculum for their students. - September 14, 2017 - STEM Discovery Boxes

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Tribal Mama Artisan Products Website Officially Launched Tribal Mama Artisan Products launches a brand new website to further reach out to it customers across the nation. The new website helps potential customers learn about the products and ingredients and why they are important. The website is fully safe and secure with 256 bit encryption across the entire site. - April 20, 2017 - Tribal Mama

National Park Service at Gettysburg National Military Park Hosting First Virtual Reality Artist in Residence Gettysburg National Military Park, in cooperation with the non-profit National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF) and the Gettysburg Foundation, announced today that Lathan Mastellar will be the first artist whose “paintbrush” is Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Gettysburg NMP. He will... - February 05, 2017 - National Parks Arts Foundation

Topflight Announces Craig McClenachan as New President Top quality printing and converting will continue under new leadership at Topflight. - June 10, 2016 - Topflight Corporation

PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC

Michael Baugher Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael Baugher of Glenville, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the solar power field. About Michael Baugher Mr. Baugher is the Owner of Photoelectric Manufacturing Consultant Co. He specializes... - August 04, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sparta Digital Print, Inc. Announces the Sparta National Online Print Portal - www.SpartaDigitalPrint.net The Sparta National Print Portal comprises just about everything a customer would need in Printing, Finishing & Delivery Options from its Four Production Facilities across the USA. Sparta offers these services from major production facilities located in Commerce, California, Louisville, Kentucky,... - September 22, 2014 - Sparta Digital Print.com

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Business Scholarships - Entrepreneurial Start Up Scholarships Deb Bixler, host of the Cash Flow Show - Direct Sales Radio announces the Cash Flow Show college and entrepreneur business scholarships for direct sellers and college bound students. Beginning in 2014, Deb Bixler and the Cash Flow Show will offer three scholarships to direct sellers and business college students who demonstrate financial need. - January 03, 2014 - CashFlowShow.com

Jaffe & Asher LLP Announces Expansion Into Connecticut and Pennsylvania Prominent New York law firm, Jaffe & Asher LLP, has announced the opening of two new branch offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and York, Pennsylvania as part of the company's continued geographic expansion to increase its presence in key growth markets and to accommodate the firm’s current and... - December 03, 2013 - Jaffe & Asher LLP

DUECO, Inc. Earns Business of the Year Award Utility Equipment and Service Provider Recognized with the 2013 Waukesha County Executive’s Business of the Year Award. - October 10, 2013 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Expands Support with New Facility at Thomasville, PA, a New Service Manager and Aftermarket Sales Specialist Mike Charles to Oversee DUECO Service Centers in Thomasville, Pennsylvania and Medina, Ohio, as Greg Adler Assumes a New Position to Expand the DUECO Aftermarket Business. - September 06, 2013 - Dueco, Inc.

Dr. Julia Chicken Sends a Soldier in Afghanistan a Message from His Bride Thanks to Dr. Julia Chicken, a young bride sends a heart warming and funny poem to her husband stationed in Afghanistan. - August 05, 2010 - Advice With Dr. Julia Chicken

Rutter's Launches Rutter's Rewards Card Powered by FuelLinks® Rutter’s Farm Stores offers cents-off savings using FuelLinks Platform from MetroSplash System Group Inc. - September 21, 2009 - MetroSplash Systems Group, Inc.

ToolRage.com Expands Product Offering for Automotive Repair Tools and Paint and Body Supplies ToolRage.com, a leading online seller of automotive repair tools and equipment, expands product offering to include automotive tools from additional manufacturers as well as paint and body supplies. - February 01, 2009 - ToolRage.com

Stop Smoking Now Smokers are being offered two group sessions with a Licensed Psychologist to kick the habit. Dr. Hart has 28 yrs experience in the US and UK using CBT and hypnosis with addictions. - September 15, 2008 - Barry B. Hart, Ph.D.

SportsRec.com Now Offers Free Sports and Recreation Classifieds SportsRec.com now offers free sports and recreation classifieds and sports forum. - April 30, 2008 - Sports Marketing Administrators

