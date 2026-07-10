Texas: Beaumont-Port Arthur News
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level. - May 16, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
The All New "Diamond Jim's Pineforest Jewelry Experience," Coming Soon
Pineforest Jewelry is excited to announce construction of its brand new 8,000 sq. ft. one-of-a-kind themed jewelry store located on the east side of Houston, Texas. “Diamond Jim's Pineforest Jewelry Experience” is based on an 1800s working gold mine, complete with ore cart, rail tracks,... - May 08, 2024 - Pineforest Jewelry, Inc.
Deana McClain’s New Book, "Promises Kept," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Incredible Gifts That the Creator Grants to Those Willing to Receive Them
Fulton Books author Deana McClain has completed her most recent book, “Promises Kept”: a real life collection of wisdom based on the author’s own lived experiences detailing the incredible, everlasting love that the Creator grants to those willing to open their hearts and minds to... - January 17, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Exceptional Emergency Center’s Golden Triangle Locations to Accept Medicare Starting July 24, 2023
Locations in Orange, Beaumont, and Port Arthur, TX, to become satellite locations for Altus Lumberton Hospital. - July 24, 2023 - Altus Community Health
mJobTime Partners with Teletrac Navman to Provide Market Leading Telematics Solution to the Construction Industry
The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction-based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time. - April 27, 2023 - mJobTime
mJobTime and Preferred Strategies Forge Strategic Partnership to Enable Construction Industry Companies to Maximize Mobile Time Tracking Data
The leader in workforce management solutions for the construction industry partners with the top provider of analytics for construction. - April 13, 2023 - mJobTime
Keaton Williams’s New Book, "Layman’s Transformation of String Theory," Seeks to Explain One's Understanding of String Theory and Its Changes to Technology
Fulton Books author Keaton Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who earned an associate of science degree at Parkland College, Champagne, Illinois, has completed his most recent book, “Layman’s Transformation of String Theory: Plotting the Arcanum in Spreadsheets”: a comprehensive... - February 07, 2023 - Fulton Books
Donna Hatton’s New Book, "Dream," Centers Around the Death of a Young Woman Whose Death is Ruled a Heart Attack and the Investigations That Reveals It to be a Murder
Fulton Books author Donna Hatton, who lived on a produce farm in Southeast Texas with her husband and their black cocker spaniel, Kissi, and majored in English and creative writing in college, has completed her most recent book, “Dream”: a stirring tale that follows a quick-witted... - February 03, 2023 - Fulton Books
Baron NDT Expands to Gulf Coast Region with New Office in Beaumont, Texas
Baron NDT, a well-respected provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services, has recently announced the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. This expansion will allow the company to support the industrial NDT needs of Southeast Texas and South Louisiana, as well as the rest of the Gulf Coast region. - January 02, 2023 - Baron NDT, LLC
Supporting Your Child's Social, Educational, and Behavioral Well-Being
Moore Business Services, LLC today announced the opening of Take My Hand Girl Corporation, a non-profit which offers a new way for mentoring youth girls. Take My Hand Girl is focused on facilitating peer-to-peer mentorship to promote leadership capabilities and personal development across students... - November 14, 2022 - Take My Hand Girl
Connect Realty Announces Quail Valley's "Trunk or Treat" Sponsorship
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Quail Valley is holding its annual "Trunk or Treat" to celebrate Halloween. This year, The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty, is sponsoring a green-screen photo booth! The event will also include a costume contest and prizes! - October 22, 2022 - Connect Realty
Mobiloil Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its 72,000 Members
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. - September 13, 2022 - iGrad
SK Tech Ventures Acquires Masonry to Expand Its SaaS Rapid Inspection Product
Mobile Workforce Management veterans seek to enter PropTech with Masonry's flexible and automated inspection system. - May 20, 2022 - SK Tech Ventures
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in TreeCon Resources, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,100,000 Shares of TreeCon Resources, Inc., an amount equal to approximately 4.9% of the total issued Shares at a price of $0.31. The Purchase Price represents a premium to the most recent trading price as of the date of the Offer. - December 03, 2021 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister. - October 29, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Iron Horse Services Announces Rail Car Cleaning and Maintenance Facility
Iron Horse Services announces construction of its new rail car cleaning and maintenance facility at Iron Horse Terminals located in Beaumont, TX. - September 22, 2021 - Iron Horse Terminals
Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is Now Accepting Patients
This all-new addiction treatment center outside of Austin, Texas, is part of the Signature Healthcare family of behavioral health hospitals. - July 19, 2021 - Plum Creek Recovery Ranch
Antea Expands Into Houston, Texas with New Office
Antea, software company headquartered out of Padova, Italy, is releasing news on its expansion of its Houston Texas Office in the United States. - June 03, 2021 - Antea Canada
Continuing to Support Energy Innovation, US Department of Commerce Provides Advocacy for Delta Offshore Energy Project
Houston-based Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) announced today that the US Department of Commerce will continue to provide official commercial advocacy for their Vietnam Bac Lieu project. DOE is the lead company and owner of a $3 billion project to develop a revolutionary LNG-to-Power (LNG2P) plant in... - March 03, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Mark Vise New COO of Burrow Global
Mark Vise, current CFO of Burrow Global, will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), in addition to continuing in his CFO capacity. Mike Burrow, Chairman and CEO, stated, “In his new role Mark will focus on 'excellence in operations' with an emphasis on... - September 28, 2020 - Burrow Global
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Support for Team Members
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, to help support Tyson team members during the COVID-19 crisis. Tyson Foods has already put in place a host of safeguards and... - May 08, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Releases “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses.” The... - April 27, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Successfully Impacts Thousands of Lives with Expansion of Workplace Coronavirus Management Program
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the tremendous impact their Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Program is making in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace. - April 01, 2020 - Axiom Medical
United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding
A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners
Local Business Leader Completes Specialized Training to Build Better Workplaces
Wiley welcomed Elizabeth Anne Ruiz, Strategic Business Consultant at EAR Enterprises of Houston, TX to the Authorized Partner network of talented trainers, consultants, facilitators, and coaches who bring Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ to organizations worldwide. As an Authorized Partner, Elizabeth will use this advanced knowledge to help clients improve workplace relationships and achieve organizational effectiveness with these proven workplace solutions. - July 23, 2019 - EAR Enterprises
Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty,... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
ISM-Houston February 12th, 2019 - Expo 2019 & Professional Dinner Meeting
Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.
ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time
This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
United Capital Partners Successfully Places $10MM Venture Equipment Lease Line for Fast Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Entity
United Capital Partners places $10MM in funding for venture backed start-up customer, in need of non-dilutive growth capital. - November 05, 2018 - United Capital Partners
Burrow Global Grows Business Development Team
A Midstream-focused sales professional has been added to the Burrow Global team to help expand their newest division: Burrow Global Midstream. - March 20, 2018 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year
CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global
American Receivable Corporation Continues Relief Efforts
American Receivable Corporation is continuing relief efforts by offering special rates to businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey and extending those rates to those affected by Hurricane Irma. American Receivable has already aided eight Houston area small businesses in their recovery efforts in the... - October 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Burrow Global Midstream Announces Leadership Team
The new BGM, an organization focused on the midstream industry with the capability to provide superior engineering services, has announced their leadership team. - August 03, 2017 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing
All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century;... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.
Nigel James Named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Burrow Global, LLC
Increased Focus on Key Customer Initiatives and Growth Strategies Mike Burrow, founder and CEO of Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), has named current Burrow Global Automation President, Nigel James, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Mr. James is... - October 05, 2016 - Burrow Global
Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow
Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016
High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global