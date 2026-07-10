This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.