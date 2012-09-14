PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

Local Business Leader Completes Specialized Training to Build Better Workplaces Wiley welcomed Elizabeth Anne Ruiz, Strategic Business Consultant at EAR Enterprises of Houston, TX to the Authorized Partner network of talented trainers, consultants, facilitators, and coaches who bring Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ to organizations worldwide. As an Authorized Partner, Elizabeth will use this advanced knowledge to help clients improve workplace relationships and achieve organizational effectiveness with these proven workplace solutions. - July 23, 2019 - EAR Enterprises

Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

ISM-Houston February 12th, 2019 - Expo 2019 & Professional Dinner Meeting Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

United Capital Partners Successfully Places $10MM Venture Equipment Lease Line for Fast Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Entity United Capital Partners places $10MM in funding for venture backed start-up customer, in need of non-dilutive growth capital. - November 05, 2018 - United Capital Partners

Burrow Global Grows Business Development Team A Midstream-focused sales professional has been added to the Burrow Global team to help expand their newest division: Burrow Global Midstream. - March 20, 2018 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global

American Receivable Corporation Continues Relief Efforts American Receivable Corporation is continuing relief efforts by offering special rates to businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey and extending those rates to those affected by Hurricane Irma. American Receivable has already aided eight Houston area small businesses in their recovery efforts in the last... - October 17, 2017 - American Receivable Corporation

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Burrow Global Midstream Announces Leadership Team The new BGM, an organization focused on the midstream industry with the capability to provide superior engineering services, has announced their leadership team. - August 03, 2017 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century; therefore... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.

Nigel James Named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Burrow Global, LLC Increased Focus on Key Customer Initiatives and Growth Strategies Mike Burrow, founder and CEO of Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), has named current Burrow Global Automation President, Nigel James, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Mr. James is responsible... - October 05, 2016 - Burrow Global

Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016 High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global

Judy Jandl and Jerry Jandl Retiring Sigma Fasteners, Inc., a manufacturer, and distributor of engineered and high-pressure bolting products, announced today that founding President, Judy Jandl and Vice President, Jerry Jandl are retiring. Cris Baker new President of Sigma Fasteners, with over 25 years of fastener experience steps to the plate with a talented group of industry veterans ready to carry Sigma Fasteners into the future. - July 01, 2016 - Sigma Fasteners, Inc

Free Wheelchair Mission Announces New Regional Advisory Council Chairman J. Downey Bridgwater, President of Comerica Bank’s Houston market, will chair Free Wheelchair Mission’s new Regional Advisory Council overseeing the states of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. Mr. Bridgwater brings nearly 40 years of banking experience as well as tremendous... - June 14, 2016 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Sure-Shot Game Calls Upgrades the Yentzen ONE The Yentzen ONE by Sure-Shot Game Calls becomes a new Rendition with an Upgrade. - December 18, 2015 - Sure-Shot Game Calls

Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global, LLC Awarded $60MM Gulf Coast EPC Project Texas Specialty Chemical Plant Values Burrow Global’s Process Design Knowledge and Operational Familiarity. - June 02, 2015 - Burrow Global, LLC

MULTI SEAL Tire Sealants Launching New Brand in 2015 New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL

Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio

Chupacabra on Display at Kingdom Zoo: Education Center A unique project uses the popular mystery animal to reach kids. - September 19, 2014 - Children's Kingdom Ministries

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

United Paper Chasers Ent. and Imso2coldinc. Set to Release Lil Daddy's: Modified Hustler Mixtape Rapper Lil Daddy of 2 Cold Click is set to release his 1st solo mixtape "Modified Hustler" through independent label United Paper Chasers Entertainment. The mix-tape "Modified Hustler" paints a picture of the trials and tribulations of a young man coming up in the gritty streets of... - May 13, 2013 - United Paper Chasers Ent.

Office Technology Center is Awarded as an Allworx A.P.E.X. Partner of Excellence Office Technology Center has been awarded Allworx's APEX Partner of Excellence Award for 2011. Of the more than 1000 Allworx Partners throughout the entire US, the APEX Partner of Excellence Award signifies the top 100 partners who have performed the highest level of customer support and satisfaction... - August 30, 2011 - Office Technology Center

Certified Business Brokers Represents Houston Manufacturer, Paty, Inc., in Sale of Business Paty, Inc., founded in 1955, was sold by owners, Ruth and Faride Abugattas, to local Houston entrepreneurs, Derrick and Caren Veillon. The company, headquartered in Houston, manufactures baby clothing using only materials made in the U.S. and distributes its products to specialty stores throughout the United States. - December 17, 2010 - Certified Business Brokers

Blog Services Directory Announced at BlogServices.org A new spin on an old idea is launched today as BlogServices.org opens its doors. Offering 100% free business listings to both companies and freelancers, Blog Services hopes to become a one stop blog building resource. - February 24, 2009 - Blog Services

Harry Reid Holds Hearing on FLDS Sen. Harry Reid is holding a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FLDS . Find out who is invited to testify and who is not. At 3 PM E.T., Thursday, July 24, 2008, Jerri Ward will be discussing this on "I Object! Justice Examined" at Right Talk Radio with a panel of writers,... - July 23, 2008 - "I Object! Justice Examined"

InSylePatio.com Reveals Elegant & Comfortable Outdoor Patio Furniture Decorating Tips InStylePatio, an established outdoor patio furniture supplier and renowned for its comfortable patio furniture design that boast its own style and elegance, stepped up to reveal professional patio furniture decoration guide. - April 11, 2008 - In Style Patio

There’s a New Adventurer on the Block: Darcy The Daydreamer, a New Book by Ann M. Ciarico American author and illustrator, Ann M. Ciarico introduces her new paperback book, Darcy The Daydreamer. Darcy is an adorable red-headed little girl, whose everyday observation of life inevitably catapults her into exciting daydream adventures. This 40 page, colorful paperback picture book is published by Daydream Enterprizes. It can be found everywhere in bookstores as well as online including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and Lulu.com. - February 25, 2008 - Daydream Enterprizes

R2 HINGE Cuts Door Repair Cost in 1/2 with Fully Adjustable VARYX™ Continuous Hinge Vertical and lateral adjustability and one-man installation make VARYX™ the fastest, most economical way to restore better-than-new life to the heaviest doors. Designed by the inventor of the continuous aluminum geared hinge, VARYX™ crowns forty years of engineering and field experience, setting new benchmarks for high security, outstanding performance and error-free door repair. - January 30, 2008 - R2 HINGE LLC

Falcon Trading Systems Receives 2007 Manufacturer Award of Excellence from Computer Warranty Services, LLC Falcon Trading Systems Honored in the "quality built" Category for 2007 - January 24, 2008 - Computer Warranty Services, LLC

Mortgage Applications Decline Despite Drop in Interest Rates Lonestar Financing, based out of Austin Texas, continued to stay steady in wake of national mortgage downturn. While the national mortgage application declined, Mortgage Broker Houston applications for Lonestarfinancing.com reported a 12% online application increase in September over August. Strong online tactical marketing techniques has helped the Texas based online mortgage company stay ahead of the competition. - October 12, 2007 - LoneStar Financing

RepairMyCreditNow.com Video with Doug Parker and Peggy Sue Skipper. This is a video about credit repair for clients with bad credit with Doug Parker the founder and CEO of RMCN Credit Services, Inc. and Peggy Sue Skipper. It was filmed in Dallas at the Magnolia Hotel. There are over 300 million people in the United States. Statistically 74% of those have inaccuracies... - September 16, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

Habitude Launches New 'Antisurgical™ Lipo Kit' Cosmetic Surgery Alternative Alternative to cosmetic surgery that doesn't involve doctors, scars or recovery time. This new home treatment has given consumers a painless alternative to going under the knife. - September 15, 2007 - Habitude LLC