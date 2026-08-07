Texas: Galveston-Texas City News
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
Mint Miner Launches XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App
Mint Miner, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining technology company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application designed to make digital asset mining more accessible and energy-efficient. The app allows users to monitor mining activity, manage contracts, and track performance data from... - October 13, 2025 - Mint Miner
Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX
Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy Edwards, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course. - September 24, 2025 - Lost Light Films
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right. - July 18, 2025 - JAT Creative
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level. - May 16, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Davy Crockett Execution Story Debunked, According to New Book "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It"
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 18, 2025 - Richard L. Range
The Nirvana Experience Unplugged Grunge Show Announces Long-Awaited Return with Live Performance at Sawyer Park Icehouse
After a four-year hiatus, The Nirvana Experience is making a triumphant return to the stage with a highly anticipated live performance at Sawyer Park Icehouse in Spring, Texas, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This special event marks the band’s first show back and promises an electrifying night... - February 14, 2025 - The Nirvana Experience
2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser - United and Standing Strong for Immigrant Justice
The Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP) is pleased to announce the 2025 GHIRP Spring Festival Fundraiser, set for Saturday, April 26, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dan Electro's. This vibrant, family-friendly event will bring the community together to celebrate, raise... - February 13, 2025 - Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project (GHIRP)
Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 11, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Raymond Avalos’s Newly Released "The Little Lamb" is a Heartwarming Story of Adventure, Faith, and the Journey of Redemption
“The Little Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond Avalos is an engaging and inspirational tale that follows a little lamb’s journey of separation and reunion with the Good Shepherd, emphasizing themes of faith and unconditional love. - February 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
Author George A. Brooks’s New Book, “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind: From Nothingness to Modern Era, a Western Civilization Perspective,” is Released
Recent release “A Timeline of the Journey of Humankind” from Covenant Books author George A. Brooks provides an expansive overview of human history from the universe’s inception to the modern era. Tracing the evolution from primordial beginnings to contemporary civilization, Brooks delves into the rise and fall of cultures, the spread of Christianity, and the impact of colonialism and world wars. - October 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Houston Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Oct. 19 event will feature rare, original photos – some 150+ years old. - October 03, 2024 - The Daguerreian Society
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Panamera Holdings to Acquire AusTex Aggregates
Panamera Holdings Corporation (OTC: PHCI) proudly announces the execution of a binding Letter of Intent to acquire AusTex Aggregates, an established and growing aggregates company nestled in the thriving landscape of greater Austin, specializing in Aggregate/Soils and Spoils Remediation Solutions,... - June 17, 2024 - Panamera Holdings Corporation
Houston’s Most Famous Indian Restaurant "Himalaya" Does It Again
"Himalaya," owner / chef Kaiser slated to start filming a cooking show soon. Which will include recipes that are named after Bourdain himself, and have been on the menu for years. - June 12, 2024 - MKLB Partners
Platinum Copier Solutions of Humble, TX, Receives Highest Honor from Sharp for Outstanding Achievement
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) recently recognized Platinum Copier Solutions as a Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer. Sharp awards Hyakuman Kai Elite status to those dealers that have achieved $5 million plus in sales over the past year and embody the qualities of an exemplary... - April 19, 2024 - Platinum Copier Solutions
NCG Experience Announces Expansion of All-Inclusive Getaways for 2024
NCG Experience, a leading destination management company and luxury travel agent, is excited to announce its plans for expansion in 2024. With a portfolio of over 3000 family-friendly villas in the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe, NCG is dedicated to providing the best all-inclusive holiday experiences for its clients. - January 08, 2024 - NCG Experience
Author Garret D. Onderdonk III’s New Book, "Lance’s Follies," Shares a Baby Boomer’s Coming-of-Age Story Set During the Sexual Revolution
Recent release “Lance’s Follies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garret D. Onderdonk III shares the remarkable story of a unique baby boomer coming of age during the sexual revolution, eventually being a leading player in the movement. - December 13, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Free Gaming Event in Houston
GameVana Hosts a Free Event to promote their future Gaming Lounge and asks for help. - December 05, 2023 - GameVana, LLC
Dufresne Spencer Group to Launch New Luxury Retail Brand on October 28, 2023
Nestled in Houston's upscale River Oaks District, Worth & Co. transcends the conventional lifestyle store, evolving into a premium destination where luxury and artistry harmoniously blend. Savor a delightful cup of coffee at their in-house café as you immerse yourself in the art of living lavishly and appreciating life's finer aspects at Worth & Co. - October 27, 2023 - Worth & Co.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Eyesite Surveillance, Inc. Sponsored the 36th AIA Sandcastle Competition
Eyesite, a pioneering leader in innovative construction site security solutions, was proud to be part of such an exciting and monumental competition. This highly anticipated event, a cornerstone of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of architecture and construction, brings together a diverse array of industry professionals, including Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and vendors. - August 22, 2023 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Albert Burney Conducting a 2,700± Acre Land Auction
Rocky Creek Land Auction, 2,700± Acres offered in parcels at live auction on August 26 by Albert Burney. - July 15, 2023 - Albert Burney
Andrea P. Sunseri Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Andrea P. Sunseri of Galveston, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Andrea P. Sunseri Andrea P. Sunseri is a... - July 07, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Celebrate the King's Coronation at Houston Jewelry
Celebrate the King's Coronation by visiting Houston Jewelry and seeing the only life sized replicas of the Crown Jewels in Texas. - May 06, 2023 - Houston Jewelry
New Book "The Chimes of Westminster" Follows Author Jim Haigler as He Sets Off Across the Country to Fulfill His Need to Travel & Experience the World
Fulton Books author Jim Haigler, a veteran of the Air Force, has completed his most recent book, “The Chimes of Westminster”: a gripping account that follows the author as he sets off across the country to fulfill his need to travel and experience all the world has to offer. Raised in... - May 02, 2023 - Jim Haigler
LowTides Ocean Products Latest Artist Series, FishFlops® x LowTides, Celebrates Female Entrepreneurship
Sustainable Beach Chair Company Releases New Children’s Chairs Featuring Texas Designer, Madison Robinson. - April 20, 2023 - LowTides Ocean Products
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
Dr. Patrick Hsu Named One of Texas Super Doctors 2022
For the seventh consecutive year, Dr. Patrick Hsu has been named one of the Texas Super Doctors. - January 27, 2023 - Memorial Plastic Surgery
Showcase Concert at the Hobby Center, Presented by the International Music Academy
Music lovers in the Houston area are invited to the International Music Academy's Showcase Concert. Held at the Hobby Center on January 21 at 7:00 PM, this concert features world-class musicians performing alongside their prize-winning students. Come and witness, in one evening, the journey from young musician to professional artist. - January 18, 2023 - International Music Academy
Eminent Spine's ALIF Stand-Alone System Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance in October 2022
Eminent Spine's ALIF Stand-Alone System includes PEEK and 3D Printed Titanium footprints. The implants are offered as non-sterile. - November 08, 2022 - Eminent Spine
Social Beer Garden Gears Up for the World Cup
Social Beer Garden is family-owned by British Expats that want Houston to feel the love of the game as much as they do. In hopes of drawing the fan crowd, they are doing everything in their power to ensure that guests have the best viewing experience possible. - November 08, 2022 - Social Beer Garden HTX
Connect Realty Announces Quail Valley's "Trunk or Treat" Sponsorship
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Quail Valley is holding its annual "Trunk or Treat" to celebrate Halloween. This year, The Hubble Team, powered by Connect Realty, is sponsoring a green-screen photo booth! The event will also include a costume contest and prizes! - October 22, 2022 - Connect Realty
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
Nanostructured Zinc Nickel Coating System for Oil and Gas Industries Designed to Replace Cadmium, PTFE & Ceramic-Metallic Coatings
ZNnGard™ (`zen·gärd), a Zinc-Nickel nanostructured electroplating system that is considered part of an overall strategy to replace cadmium, PTFE, ceramic metallic, and fluoropolymer processes, eliminate environmental and worker safety issues while significantly improving performance and reducing life-cycle costs. - June 22, 2022 - Sigma Fasteners, Inc.
Shalon Morris is VP of Runway Houston and a Houstonian Wonder Woman
Meet Houstonian Shalon Morris who is nothing shorter than a wonder woman. This 10-year Air Force veteran has been the Vice President of Runway Houston for the last six years, working alongside Omar Marcos as his right-hand woman. As the Production Director, she has created some of the most amazing fashion show productions any Houstonian has ever seen. - June 02, 2022 - Hloyal Management And PR
Knight in Shining Armor Sweeps Onto the Catwalk to Escort Stage 4 Cancer Survivor
Clay Thrash, country musician, took to the catwalk to gallantly escort one of the courageous stage 4 models, JoAnna Huoni, down the runway. - March 29, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
Texas-Based Wholesale Horsepower to Offer US Distribution of Verkline Suspension Products
Wholesale Horsepower is bringing North American distribution and warehousing to the entire line of Verkline performance chassis & suspension components including subframes, control arms, suspension links, top mounts, bushings, and transmission mounts for many popular performance platforms. - November 24, 2021 - Wholesale Horsepower
Warm Up This Winter at Tropical Tempo, Junior League of Galveston County's 2021 Holiday Ball
The Junior League of Galveston Count, Inc. (JLGC) announced Maureen Patton as its Holiday Ball Honoree. This event will take place at the Galveston Convention Center on December 11, 2021. - November 09, 2021 - Junior League of Galveston County