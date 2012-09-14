PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Exdion Solutions Launches Cutting Edge Insurtech Solution Exclusively for Small Agencies Exdion Solutions announced launching of ExdionPOD LITE making it easy for small Insurance brokers to smartly manage policy checking. - September 23, 2019 - Exdion Solutions, Inc.

In Response to Mentium USA Reviews, Mentium USA Has Upgraded Their Range of Gun Accessories Mentium USA is a purveyor of firearm products and accessories, located in the Houston suburbs in Texas. - August 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

The Largest Teacher Job Fair in the Gulf Coast Region to be Held June 10-11 in Houston, TX Region 4 Education Service Center will host the 2019 Annual Gulf Coast Teacher Job Fair June 10-11, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at M.O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, Texas 77032. Registration is available at www.esc4.net/jobfair. - May 16, 2019 - Region 4 Education Service Center

ISM-Houston Golf Tournament This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Local Businesses Help Texas Self Storage Association Spread the Love by Raising a Total of $1.4 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston Several key, locally-owned self-storage businesses, which are members of Texas Self Storage Association, participated in raising $1.4 M for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Fundraising efforts continue in 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association

TSSA Raises Total of $1.4 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston For 18 years, Texas Self Storage Association, a state-wide organization headquartered in Round Rock, TX, has spearheaded fundraising efforts for Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston at its annual Big Ideas in Storage conference and trade show. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Shriners in Galveston. Donations to date total $1.4 million. - February 13, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association

Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

ISM-Houston February 12th, 2019 - Expo 2019 & Professional Dinner Meeting Supplier Expo 2019 is the biggest event of the year for ISM-Houston. Exhibitors get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston area supply chain and procurement professionals. Members come from a wide range of industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, construction, transportation, utilities, trade, education, healthcare, and government. - January 28, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Breakfast Brunch Café Announces 2019 Franchise Opportunity with a Family (Franchisee) First Strategy Pay royalty fee of 6.0% for the first 5 years, then 4.0% after for the life of the partnership (compare to industry 6.5%). - December 05, 2018 - Breakfast Brunch Cafe

Persistence is The Key Celebrates the Holidays with Giveaways Houston nonprofit celebrates the holiday season by making charitable donations to those in need. - December 03, 2018 - Persistence is The Key!

United Capital Partners Successfully Places $10MM Venture Equipment Lease Line for Fast Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Entity United Capital Partners places $10MM in funding for venture backed start-up customer, in need of non-dilutive growth capital. - November 05, 2018 - United Capital Partners

Sam’s Safety Equipment Announces Launch of Performance Focused Workwear for Women Designed by Women Sam’s Safety Equipment announces the retail launch of SeeHerWork. SeeHerWork designs and manufactures workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are smaller male patterns... - October 18, 2018 - Sam's Safety Equipment

United Capital Partners Places $165,000.00 Equipment Lease for a Pre-Revenue Customer A real estate developer in need of equipment financing closes on $165,00.00 equipment lease to install fixtures into the development to complete the project build. - April 13, 2018 - United Capital Partners

United Capital Partners Places a $1MM Lease Line of Credit for Digital Publisher Customer Customer needed equipment and build out financing to complete a new build out facility as part of their growth. United was able to place and close the $1MM equipment lease line with a strategic equipment lease finance investor. - April 13, 2018 - United Capital Partners

March 2018 is Supply Management Month ISM-Houston, Inc. Joins Other Supply Management Associations Worldwide To Recognize March 2018 as Supply Management Month. - March 07, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The First Global Disaster Emergency Response Integrated Network, ERIN Global Corporation Emergency Response Integrated Network (ERIN) Global, Corporation., (www.ERINGLOBAL.com) the first privately held Emergency Response Integrated Network (E.R.I.N) internet based network initiative, releases its proven “Cloud” based PAAS collaborative transactions and business process technology... - December 29, 2017 - ERIN Global

Cellenkos Inc. Enters Regulatory T-Cell Platform Research Collaboration with MD Anderson Cellenkos Inc. has announced a multi-year collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on development of cord blood regulatory T cell (CB TREG) therapeutics for treatment of autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders. As part of this collaboration, Cellenkos Inc. will... - November 15, 2017 - Cellenkos Inc.

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Leadership Simulcast Live2Lead Coming to the Seabrook, La Porte, League City, TX Area Live2Lead, a half-day leadership, and personal growth event hosted locally and simulcast from Atlanta, GA on October 6, 2017. This event is an annual leadership gathering developed by The John Maxwell Company. For almost a decade, Live2Lead has shared leadership and personal growth principles to a live audience and over 300 simulcast locations around the world. - September 16, 2017 - The Discipline Coach

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

Maxx Builders Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies Maxx Builders Ranks No. 1,800 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 215% - August 28, 2017 - Maxx Builders

Burrow Global Midstream Announces Leadership Team The new BGM, an organization focused on the midstream industry with the capability to provide superior engineering services, has announced their leadership team. - August 03, 2017 - Burrow Global

Xcelsior Productions Present Unijamz Music Fest Back to School Edition The 1st Annual Unijamz Music Festival (UMF) in the Greater Houston Area is a 3-part charity concert series kicking off on August 26,2017 at Xcelsior Sports Athletic Grounds (the Home of the Houston Dynamo – Houston Dash Youth (South) Soccer Academy), 14503 Fondren Road, Missouri City, TX 77489. - July 31, 2017 - Xcelsior Productions, LLC.

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

Dr. Stanley J. Pool Joins Village Family Practice Village Family Practice is opening its eighth location to better serve its patients. This expansion comes with the addition of Dr. Stanley J. Pool and his established practice. Dr. Pool has been serving the Southeast Houston community for more than 40 years. Dr. Pool will continue to see patients at his current location (8951 Ruthby St, Houston, TX 77061) with the support of a new physician, Dr. Theodore Lawler Jr. - April 03, 2017 - Village Family Practice

Haute Mommies and Bella Babies Relocates from Clear Lake to Seabrook Houston's number one rated Maternity and Children's Boutique has relocated to the quaint historic Seabrook business district. At its new location, Haute Mommies will be adding new product offerings and will be partnering with Royal Parties and Events to offer all-inclusive private parties. - February 26, 2017 - Haute Mommies and Bella Babies

Texas Self Storage Association Surpasses $1 Million Lifetime Giving Amount for Shriners Children’s Hospital - Galveston Members of the Texas Self Storage Association (TSSA) reached a significant milestone in their lifetime giving total of $1 million by raising more than $188,000 this year for the Shriners Children’s Hospital - Galveston. TSSA has raised funds for the hospital for the past 15 years. This is the largest... - February 16, 2017 - Texas Self Storage Association

Creekside Integrative Medical Center Announced Today That They Are Now Taking an Integrative Approach to Health Care Dr. Gabor Farkas DC of Creekside Integrative Medical Center announced that those looking for an integrated approach to health care have a new option in Friendswood. Get that integrated approach at Creekside Integrative Medical Center - officially accepting new patients. - January 21, 2017 - Creekside Integrative Medical Center

Creekside Integrative Medical Center Announces the Addition of ChiroThin™ to Their Office Creekside Integrative Medical Center announced today that it has added the Doctor Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss Program to their office. - January 20, 2017 - Creekside Integrative Medical Center

Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress

Danna M. Leonard Honored as a Professional of the Year for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Danna M. Leonard of Texas City, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for three consecutive years, 2015, 2016 and early admission for 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 12 years in the field of education. About... - December 23, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project "Our Horizon." - September 22, 2016 - Contechnix LLC

Grand Opening of First "Bike Thru" Restaurant in Houston, TX Raspado Xperts opens Houston's first bike thru restaurant, a smoothie and raspa shop along the White Oak bike trail at White Oak Bayou Village shopping center. - July 28, 2016 - White Oak Bayou Village

Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016 High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global

Judy Jandl and Jerry Jandl Retiring Sigma Fasteners, Inc., a manufacturer, and distributor of engineered and high-pressure bolting products, announced today that founding President, Judy Jandl and Vice President, Jerry Jandl are retiring. Cris Baker new President of Sigma Fasteners, with over 25 years of fastener experience steps to the plate with a talented group of industry veterans ready to carry Sigma Fasteners into the future. - July 01, 2016 - Sigma Fasteners, Inc

Free Wheelchair Mission Announces New Regional Advisory Council Chairman J. Downey Bridgwater, President of Comerica Bank’s Houston market, will chair Free Wheelchair Mission’s new Regional Advisory Council overseeing the states of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. Mr. Bridgwater brings nearly 40 years of banking experience as well as tremendous... - June 14, 2016 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Integrate Online Tools Into Your Business by Paperless Expert Sensible solutions to integrate online tools into your business. An affordable solution for small businesses to increase profits and continue growth. - April 06, 2016 - Paperless Experts

Matches By Design, LLC-TM Opens for Business on St. Patrick's Day Matches By Design, LLC, a premier Matchmaking and Singles Relationship coaching firm, is pleased to announce its official opening. Matches By Design specializes in helping quality singles find love. Professional Matchmaker and Expert Dating and Relationship Coach, Shirl Hooper, works closely with clients... - March 18, 2016 - Matches By Design, LLC- TM

TheGameCon Announces Gaming Convention in Galveston, Texas TheGameCon is returning to Galveston, Texas for the second year in a row. Offering Texans a family friendly oriented gaming convention where the whole family an immerse themselves into the world of video games together. - March 13, 2016 - Snaju LLC

Danna M. Leonard Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Danna M. Leonard of Texas City, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Danna M. Leonard Ms. Leonard has over 12 years experience in the... - March 10, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lucrecia Waggoner Inside Out - Laura Rathe Fine Art Presents New Ceramic Works by Lucrecia Waggoner in Houston, TX Acclaimed Houston gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art announces an exhibition of new works by contemporary ceramic artist, Lucrecia Waggoner, in a solo show, Inside Out, with an opening reception on Saturday, December 5 from 6 - 9pm at 2707 Colquitt Street. The Inside Out collection will be on display through January 9, 2016. - November 07, 2015 - Laura Rathe Fine Art

Danna M Leonard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Danna M. Leonard of Texas City, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Danna M. Leonard Ms. Leonard has 12 years experience in the education field. She is a Teacher at Our... - September 22, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Leading Bariatric Surgery Group Opens New Office in the Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX The North Houston Surgical Associates – A surgical practice dedicated to increasing health and improving quality of life through general and weight loss surgery – are now bringing their thorough, customized, comprehensive, and technology driven care to the greater Houston area. - September 17, 2015 - SpineVue