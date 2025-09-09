Texas: Odessa-Midland News
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes the New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women... - August 08, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Haley Keen’s New Book, “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places,” Inspires and Encourages Readers to Embrace Their Faith
Recent release “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places” from Covenant Books author Haley Keen details her encounter with God through visions and the interpretation of those visions through her writing. - March 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Texas Nuclear Alliance Applauds Legislation Filed to Unleash Nuclear Energy Renaissance
House Bill 14 (Rep. Cody Harris) would create the Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Office and establish the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program, as a subprogram to the Texas Energy Fund. Once established, the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Program will directly incentivize the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in the state of Texas. - March 06, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Davy Crockett Execution Story Debunked, According to New Book "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It"
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 18, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 11, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Natura Resources Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Natura Resources, driven by a west Texas oil and gas mentality, has quickly become a leader in the advanced reactor industry in less than five years. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - August 28, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com. - June 11, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Author Mica Boyd Johnston’s New Book, "Brownie," is a Compelling Tale That Documents the Author’s Relationship with Her Childhood Dog and His Unexpected, Tragic Ending
Recent release “Brownie” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mica Boyd Johnston is a deeply personal story that centers around the author’s relationship with her pet dog Brownie, and how he provided her with stability and friendship during a tumultuous period in her childhood but left her before his time in an accident that still remains with her to this day. - April 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Robin Navarro Montgomery’s Newly Released "Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America" is a Compelling Sociohistorical Study
“Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Navarro Montgomery is a thought-provoking examination of a fundamental component of America’s history and what it could mean going forward. - January 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
EX Industries, LLC Opens in Houston, TX
Hazardous Area Distribution Company adds a new location increasing presence in the GoM. - September 27, 2023 - Ex Industries, LLC
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
House Appropriations Subcommittee Slashes Education Funding for FY24
Learning Forward President & CEO Frederick Brown issued a statement on the devastating effects from the proposed FY24 budget bill to Title II-A program, Every Student Succeeds Act. - July 17, 2023 - Learning Forward
Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education Partner to Deliver Tech Bootcamp Programs
Southeast New Mexico College (Carlsbad, NM) will aim to provide opportunities for its workforce to rapidly transition into tech careers with partnership through Upright Education, as leading provider in online technology bootcamps. Enrollment is open today. - July 12, 2023 - Upright Education
MUDLABS™ Announces Rebrand
The state of art drilling fluid services measurement technology to the drilling industry reducing your non-productive time - MUDLabs™ is now NPTLabs™. - January 30, 2023 - NPTLabs
Texas Bitcoin Miners Curtail Power in Advance of Arctic Blast
As Texas and much of the U.S. confronts the challenges of this winter storm, the bitcoin mining industry in Texas is playing a part in supporting the Texas grid during this challenging time by proactively curtailing power. Bitcoin miners in Texas and the Texas Blockchain Council are working with... - December 23, 2022 - Texas Blockchain Council
New Capabilities, New Name: Quest Automated Services Now Quest EPC
Quest Automated Services, LLC, an industry-leading provider of oil field production solutions, is now Quest EPC. The Tulsa-based company recently changed its name to better reflect its turnkey solutions. Established in 2013, Quest EPC (“EPC” stands for “engineering, procurement... - May 11, 2021 - Quest EPC
Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia
FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
Right of Way Brothers Join Forces Again
Oil & gas brothers Don Valden, CEO of American Right Of Way Acquisitions & Survey and Ted Valdez, Founder of ONWARD Land & Design have joined forces again under their new company ONWARD Land Services. The brothers were one of the first elite Right of Way & Land Survey companies in... - June 06, 2020 - American Right of Way Associates
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology
Leases can receive a 50% Severance tax break and production increase worth millions through use of AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments - May 13, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Axiom Medical Releases “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses.” The... - April 27, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Successfully Impacts Thousands of Lives with Expansion of Workplace Coronavirus Management Program
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the tremendous impact their Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Program is making in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace. - April 01, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, is pleased to announce Chad Winkle has been appointed Executive Vice President of Sales. Chad’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Axiom’s... - January 30, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical to Launch Improved Client Portal, Providing Up to the Minute Access to Information for a More Efficient Client-Centric Experience
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the launch of its updated and improved client portal. The solution provides up to the minute access to information for a more efficient client-centric experience. “In... - January 20, 2020 - Axiom Medical
The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium
Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium
Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count
Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision
Axiom Medical Releases “3 Ways to Avoid the Physical Therapy Trap” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “3 Ways to Avoid the Physical Therapy Trap.” More than 50 percent of lost time workers’ compensation costs involve... - April 17, 2019 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Releases “3 Questions to Ask About CBD Oil in the Workplace” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “3 Questions to Ask About CBD Oil in the Workplace.” CBD oil, which comes from the marijuana plant (but doesn’t... - March 21, 2019 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical
Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Midland Winery Opening for Business
Texas Sun Winery will open its doors on August 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 3415 North Loop 250 West, Suite 305, Midland TX 79707. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made at Texas Sun Winery using grapes grown around the world. The... - August 01, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services
TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.
EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi
EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,”... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
Steven D. Rea, MD Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Steven D. Rea, MD of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional Of The Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Steven D. Rea, MD Dr. Rea has almost 30 years experience in the... - June 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Evanger’s Voluntarily Recalls Hunk of Beef Due to Pentobarbital Exposure in One Batch of Food
Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, IL is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and... - February 03, 2017 - Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Co.
Changes for Texas Survey Business - Frank Surveying Company, Inc. is Now FSC, Inc.
46th Year Brings New Name, Expanded Services and Changing Management. - July 28, 2016 - FSC Inc.
Mission Reality Presents the Golden Ticket: Join Them for a Chocolate Filled Evening Benefiting Orphans, Widows and Leprous People of India
Mission Reality Event in Odessa, TX on November 12, 2015 at 6:30 PM. - October 28, 2015 - Mission Reality
Michael R. Black Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael R. Black of Midland, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the oil and gas field. About Michael R. Black Mr. Black has 3 years experience in the oil and gas field and has 25 years experience... - July 01, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Michael R. Black Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael R. Black of Midland, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the oil and gas field. About Michael R. Black Mr. Black has 3 years experience in the oil and gas field and has 25 years experience... - March 28, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donna K. Neal as Professional of the Year
Donna K. Neal, of Midland, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Development and Banking. - January 14, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Oaktree’s Power Opportunities Group Launches Hydroexcavation Platform Vac One Services, LLC with Acquisition of Texas ReExcavation, LC
Vac One Services, LLC formed to acquire, integrate, and grow companies in the North American hydro-excavation markets. T-Rex Services is the platform’s first acquisition. - September 29, 2014 - Vac One Services, LLC