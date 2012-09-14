PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Axiom Medical Releases “3 Ways to Avoid the Physical Therapy Trap” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “3 Ways to Avoid the Physical Therapy Trap.” More than 50 percent of lost time workers’ compensation costs involve physical... - April 17, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Releases “3 Questions to Ask About CBD Oil in the Workplace” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “3 Questions to Ask About CBD Oil in the Workplace.” CBD oil, which comes from the marijuana plant (but doesn’t contain... - March 21, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Midland Winery Opening for Business Texas Sun Winery will open its doors on August 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 3415 North Loop 250 West, Suite 305, Midland TX 79707. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made at Texas Sun Winery using grapes grown around the world. The proprietors... - August 01, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC Operating... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Medical Spa of Midland Announces New Ownership and Strategic Vision Medical Spa of Midland recently announced a change in ownership. Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, a seasoned cosmetic surgeon, will now overlook the operations of the leading med-spa of Midland, TX. - August 04, 2017 - Medical Spa of Midland

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

Steven D. Rea, MD Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Steven D. Rea, MD of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional Of The Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Steven D. Rea, MD Dr. Rea has almost 30 years experience in the healthcare... - June 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Evanger’s Voluntarily Recalls Hunk of Beef Due to Pentobarbital Exposure in One Batch of Food Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, IL is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly... - February 03, 2017 - Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Co.

Mission Reality Presents the Golden Ticket: Join Them for a Chocolate Filled Evening Benefiting Orphans, Widows and Leprous People of India Mission Reality Event in Odessa, TX on November 12, 2015 at 6:30 PM. - October 28, 2015 - Mission Reality

Michael R. Black Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael R. Black of Midland, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the oil and gas field. About Michael R. Black Mr. Black has 3 years experience in the oil and gas field and has 25 years experience in... - July 01, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donna K. Neal as Professional of the Year Donna K. Neal, of Midland, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Development and Banking. - January 14, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Oaktree’s Power Opportunities Group Launches Hydroexcavation Platform Vac One Services, LLC with Acquisition of Texas ReExcavation, LC Vac One Services, LLC formed to acquire, integrate, and grow companies in the North American hydro-excavation markets. T-Rex Services is the platform’s first acquisition. - September 29, 2014 - Vac One Services, LLC

Mark Holland Joins ProOne Inc. as Vice President, Sales ProOne Inc., announces today that Mark Holland has joined the ProOne management team as Vice President, Sales. Holland will be based in ProOne’s Houston office and will head up sales for the USA and Canada. Mark Holland is an oil & gas industry veteran with over 30 years’ experience... - August 15, 2014 - ProOne

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Linda C. Lindell as a Professional of the Year Linda C. Lindell, of Big Spring, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Music Education. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

10,000th Military Housing Unit Completed by Balfour Beatty Construction 10,000th Military Housing unit completed by Balfour Beatty Construction. Celebrated unit represents one out of 1,861 new homes built for military service men and women and their families at Ft. Bliss since 2005. - June 08, 2013 - Balfour Beatty Construction

A Controversial Nasdaq Proposal to the SEC Suggests that Internal Audits at America’s Public Companies May Minimize the Risk for Economic Instability As law makers, federal regulators and industry leaders seek solutions to avert future economic meltdowns, public companies face increasing scrutiny. One rule currently under consideration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would require Nasdaq-listed companies to establish an ongoing internal... - May 08, 2013 - Weaver

Parks Legado Town Center Opens The Sewell Family of Companies and Epperson Company announced the opening of Parks Legado Town Center this month. Parks Legado is a 65 acre mixed use development located on State Highway 191 in east Odessa. Collin Sewell, owner of the town center, is President of the 100 year old Sewell Family of Companies... - April 16, 2013 - Parks Legado

SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow

American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Workshops for Summer 2012 in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 26, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Academy Offering Workshops for New Oil & Gas Agents in The Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that more training is needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 30, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Summit Power Launches Front End Engineering Design Study for Texas Clean Energy Project The Summit Power Group has reached a major milestone towards commencing construction by launching the pre-construction FEED study for its Texas Clean Energy Project (TCEP), expected to be the world’s cleanest coal-fueled power plant located in Penwell,Texas, 15 miles west of Odessa. - July 21, 2010 - Texas Clean Energy Project

Willow Creek Association’s Leadership Summit 2009 — CCN Edition Via Satellite. Summit Faculty to Include Tony Blair and Bono. On August 14 and 15 leaders throughout North America will have an unprecedented opportunity to hear a world class line-up of global leaders at the Willow Creek Leadership Summit 2009 — via satellite on CCN. Willow Creek Association (WCA) has partnered with Church Communication Network (CCN) to... - July 28, 2009 - Live Oak Community Church

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Moblize Launches Web Portal to Monitor, Track and Control Virtually Any Fixed and Mobile Asset in Real Time for Any Industry Like Mining, Oil Gas and Commercial Fleet Etc Moblize, an innovator in providing real time surveillance technologies solutions to enable Smart Services for industries like oil and gas, commercial fleet, construction, power generation and mining, today announced the official release of the Megs1.5 web portal to monitor any remote fixed and mobile... - September 26, 2007 - moblize.com