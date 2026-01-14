SportsCon is the ultimate experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, and sports challenges, and so much more. SportsCon will be held at the Dallas Convention Center on July 10-12, 2020. Fans can expect to meet players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Boxing, and even the UFC is the most action-packed and interactive environment that a sports fan can experience. Find out more at GoSportsCon.com. - February 11, 2020 - SportsCon