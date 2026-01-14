Texas: Tyler News
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Tenisha M. Bullock Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenisha M. Bullock of Tyler, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. - November 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
Keeping It in the Family: TS Fasteners Welcomes Next Generation of Leadership and Support
TS Fasteners, a trusted supplier of high-quality fasteners serving Texas and beyond, is excited to welcome two new members to its team, both with deep family roots in the company. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to trust, reliability, and lasting customer relationships, TS Fasteners proudly introduces Hunter and Skylar — the son and niece of Ryan George, Partner and Vice President. - September 30, 2025 - TS Fasteners
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Ross Grahmann’s Newly Released "Writing Poems for God" is a Heartfelt Poetic Journey Inspired by Faith and Perseverance
“Writing Poems for God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ross Grahmann is a touching collection of poems that reflect the author’s deep faith and desire to share God’s love and salvation with others through accessible and spirit-filled reflections. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jan L. Preston’s New Book, "Searching for Sarah," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Woman’s Quest to Find Herself Following a Whirlwind Romance
Recent release “Searching for Sarah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jan L. Preston is a compelling tale that follows Sarah, a young woman who finds herself falling for the handsome, rich Robert Benet. But upon their arrival at his family’s estate in the South of France, Sarah begins questioning their entire relationship and must find a way to discover who she truly is once more. - August 08, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Wayne A. Shaw’s New Book, "Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?" Explores the Importance of Believing in Christ for Those Seeking to Achieve Eternal Life
Fulton Books author Wayne A. Shaw, a Christian whose vocation in life was as a salesman, has completed his most recent book, “Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?”: a fascinating read that invites readers to ponder their path after life, and how building a relationship with... - June 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
JU Miner Launches New 2025 Cloud Mining Plans Amid Crypto Market Boom
As Bitcoin (BTC) goes past the $105,000 mark and crypto markets ride a powerful 2025 rally, JU Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has officially announced the rollout of its latest mining plans. The update arrives at a pivotal moment, enabling both newcomers and seasoned investors to earn daily passive income from digital assets, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining hardware. - June 10, 2025 - JU Miner
Community Health Provider Aims to Make Health Care More Accessible
Affordable Behavioral Health Care is Hard to Find in Smaller, Underserved Communities. - May 23, 2025 - Total Point Healthcare
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
Author Sandra Zirkle’s New Book, “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God,” is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Break Free from the Bonds of Sin
Recent release “About Sin: 31 Days of Cleansing with the Word of God” from Covenant Books author Sandra Zirkle is a poignant and compelling series that provides the tools and advice readers need to cleanse themselves and be free of sin, all through the glory of God’s Holy Word and his promised salvation. - March 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
James Ray’s Newly Released “Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” is a Heartwarming Exploration of Family Heritage and Belonging
“Where Do I Come From, Daddy?” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Ray is an endearing father-son conversation that delves into family roots, life lessons, and the importance of understanding where we come from. - February 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Juanette Susan’s Newly Released "Many are Called, Few are Chosen" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of God’s Relationship with Humanity
“Many are Called, Few are Chosen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanette Susan offers a compelling examination of biblical themes, the relationship between God and His chosen people, and the enduring call for repentance and faithfulness. - January 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bud Page’s Newly Released “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” is an Inspiring Testament of Faith and Providence
“Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bud Page is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the incredible journey and divine blessings experienced by the author and his wife, Paulette, showcasing themes of faith, guidance, and gratitude. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Susan Linville Branin’s Newly Released “A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” is a Heartfelt Inspirational Memoir
“A Life’s Journey: Inspired By Life’s Memories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Linville Branin is a touching and motivational reflection on life’s peaks and valleys that explores personal experiences, loss, and the resilience needed to navigate life's challenges. - July 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Active Care Files Patent for Revolutionary Senior Healthcare Integration Platform
Active Care, a leader in senior care technology, has filed a patent for its "Unified Nursing and Rehabilitation Data Platform." Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, and developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the platform integrates multiple EMR systems into one interface, providing families of patients in skilled nursing facilities real-time access to health information. This technology enhances communication among healthcare providers, patients, and families, improving care outcomes. - July 16, 2024 - Active Therapy Management LLC
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Pumps For America Debuts in the United States
Pumps For America, an innovative American-made company, has made their debut in the United States. They have released their first custom-made pump for women. - October 31, 2023 - Pumps For America, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Leading Edge Connections Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary: Revolutionizing the BPO Industry
Leading Edge Connections (LEC) celebrates its 5th year anniversary, revolutionizing the BPO industry. Founders Jon Juliano and Eric Sims started with an idea and no clients, now serving 11 industries with top-notch outsourced contact center solutions. LEC thanks their team, clients, vendors, and partners for their support. The past five years have been exciting, but the next five hold even greater promise as LEC continues to innovate and shape the future of the BPO space. - May 19, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections LLC
Texas Nuclear Caucus Aims to Position Texas as the Leader in Nuclear Technology
Seven Texas legislators today announced the establishment of the Texas Nuclear Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers focused on the full value chain of the nuclear industry, from energy and technology to medicine and waste, and positioning Texas as the leader in all aspects of the peaceful and... - April 12, 2023 - Texas Blockchain Council
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
New Artificial Intelligence Software Targets Western Lifestyle Sports, Livestock, Broadcast, and Much More - Gwynifer Cyber Referee
The company's first target is western lifestyle sports. Currently designed to score bull rides they are also targeting animal athletes’ performance and boast the ability to track performance as a digital performance fingerprint for breeding and livestock auctions. There are also dashboards graphics designed for broadcast graphic statistics in real-time. - October 23, 2022 - Gwynifer A.I. Systems
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
LTI Mortgage and HybridAgentHomes.com Introduces Their Hybrid Agent Program
Micheal Price, President of LTI Mortgage has created "The Hybrid Agent Program" to help homebuyers save thousands of dollars when buying a home to get "The Best Deal In Real Estate." - August 26, 2022 - LTI Enterprises LLC
22 Year Breast Cancer Survivor Shines on the Catwalk to Bring Awareness to Genetic Testing
Crediting genetic testing and a persistent oncologist who kept recommending the testing at every checkup, Kathy is passionate about sharing the importance of genetic testing and how it saved her life. - April 01, 2022 - Say YES to Hope
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
2020 SportsCon Officially Launches
SportsCon is the ultimate experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, and sports challenges, and so much more. SportsCon will be held at the Dallas Convention Center on July 10-12, 2020. Fans can expect to meet players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Boxing, and even the UFC is the most action-packed and interactive environment that a sports fan can experience. Find out more at GoSportsCon.com. - February 11, 2020 - SportsCon
Vintage Market Days of East Texas "Country Living"- Fall Market Returns to the Charming Town of Nacogdoches, Texas Featuring Social Media Star, Melissa Radke
Vintage Market Days© promises a weekend of slowing down, sweet tea, some really special music & the very best in Vintage shopping - in the oldest town in Texas. Special Guest, Melissa Radke will have a meet & greet, and book signing on 10/26, from 11am-1pm. - September 13, 2018 - Vintage Market Days of East Texas
The 2018 Severe Storm Season Could be the Worst Ever According to Storm Warrior Shelters
Millions are at risk, but “No One Should Die From A Tornado”®. Bill Ford, a veteran storm tracker and certified first responder, has pulled many people out of the rubble. He has also witnessed the best and worst storm shelters in real life disasters. He has taken his extensive experiences and is announcing the launch of Storm Warrior Shelters just in time for spring 2018 severe weather. - March 14, 2018 - Storm Warrior Shelters, LLC
GDT, First in Nation to Gain Cisco Master Service Provider Specialization
GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
Max Alley Announces New Vice President of Real Estate
Max Alley Real Estate Services, LLC, a top regional developer and general contractor, is proud to announce the promotion of Clint Herrington to Vice President of Real Estate. - July 05, 2017 - Max Alley Construction
Author Trey Watson Announces the Release of New Gardening Book
Texas-based garden, writer Trey Watson released new gardening book focused on easy-to-grow edible plants. - March 05, 2017 - Mac The Fire Truck
Max Alley Delivers 3 Family Dollar Stores for Simultaneous Grand Openings
Fast Track process and great people deliver record breaking development and construction activity for July 2016. - August 04, 2016 - Max Alley Construction
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Clay Thrash Helps YES! Beat Liver Tumors Launch Awareness Campaign for Advanced Cancer
East Texas Native Country Singer and Songwriter, Clay Thrash, Composes “Gonna BEAT This Thing” to Emphasize Awareness Campaign and to Inspire Those Living with Terminal Cancer. - December 19, 2014 - Say YES to Hope
Local Developer Turns Burned Building Into 120-Foot Art Mural for the City of Nacogdoches
Local property owners of Three Skies No Limits gift the city with a hand painted mural by SFA students depicting the rich history of Nacogdoches. - September 17, 2014 - Three Skies No Limits
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
National Equestrian Teams Unite at Texas Rose Horse Park to Compete for Super Ride XI World Title
Family Friendly Event That Brings Together Drill Teams and Mounted Color Guard Units to Entertain Crowd as they Perform in “The Greatest Show on Dirt” - June 12, 2013 - Super Ride XI
Toad Teaches Youth with Autism and ADD to Learn; Children and Teens Smile as They Learn and Frustrated Parents Breathe a Sigh of Relief
Children with ADD, ADHD, Gifted Students, and Autistic children now have a place to go for Academic Tutoring and Social Skills services. - February 05, 2013 - Academia Center 4 Tutoring
American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates