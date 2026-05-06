California: Stockton-Lodi News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
actAVA.ai Launches CHRYSO AI Compliance Solution
actAVA.ai, the leading AI orchestration platform for healthcare, has announced the launch of CHRYSO, a definitive enterprise governance suite designed to accelerate AI deployment in regulated industries. Serving as a companion to the KORA agent-building platform, CHRYSO automates the complex web of regulatory requirements—including NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, CMS HEI, and ONC HT1—to mitigate legal and ethical risks. - April 23, 2026 - actAVA.ai
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Author Brenda J. Jamison’s New Book, "Thinking Out Loud," is a Beautiful Collection of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories That Reveals God’s Presence in Life
Recent release “Thinking Out Loud: A Book of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories About Life” from Covenant Books author Brenda J. Jamison is a stirring and heartfelt collection designed to uplift and encourage readers, revealing how God is ever present and always by one’s side, no matter what they may be facing in life. - March 31, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Tracy
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Tracy which prepares to open on March 21. Owners Mandakini Saranu and Vijaya Durga Sridhara have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to... - March 05, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Author David Stull’s New Book, “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God,” is a Poignant Memoir Revealing How Faith Can Guide One’s Life
Recent release “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God” from Covenant Books author David Stull is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the various trials and triumphs throughout the author’s life, exploring how God has always remained as a guiding light through every step of the way. - February 17, 2025 - Covenant Books
J. A. Segura’s Newly Released "Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos" is a Gripping and Thrilling Tale of Redemption and Spiritual Warfare
“Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. A. Segura is a riveting conclusion to a powerful trilogy that explores themes of faith, redemption, and the battle between light and darkness. - January 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Author Jose F. Cantu’s New Book, "Bitter Fields of Dust," Offers a Poignant and Compelling Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Author’s Struggles and Resilience
Recent release “Bitter Fields of Dust” from Covenant Books author Jose f. Cantu chronicles the harsh realities and enduring spirit of those who labored under grueling conditions and faced societal prejudice. From his early days in San Antonio to the migrant fields, Cantu’s poems vividly capture the experiences of Mexican descent workers, offering a poignant narrative of passion and resilience. - October 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Be the Page SEO Launches as All-In-One Digital Marketing Solution
Be the Page SEO, a leading digital marketing agency, announces its launch as a comprehensive online marketing solution for businesses of all sizes, proudly showcasing its Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce certification. Expanded Services and Google Certification Be the Page SEO offers a full... - October 03, 2024 - Be the Page SEO
Michelle Berdahl’s New Book, "Silent Echoes," is a Heart-Pounding Thriller That Follows a Detective Who Must Hunt Down a Serial Killer Before She Becomes His Next Victim
Fulton Books author Michelle Berdahl, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked as a substance abuse professional for twenty-one years and has a passion for helping people, has completed her most recent book, “Silent Echoes”: a gripping novel that follows homicide detective Belen... - August 28, 2024 - Fulton Books
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Steve Foppiano’s Newly Released "Time Tells" is an Imaginative and Thought-Provoking Story of Spiritual Awakening
“Time Tells” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Foppiano is an engaging story of a man’s journey from anger and distrust to faith and hope in God’s grace. - April 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Linda M. Beltran’s Newly Released “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” is a Refreshing Beacon of Hope
“The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda M. Beltran offers a collection of uplifting messages designed to encourage and empower women of all ages. Inspired by personal experiences and a deep spiritual connection, Beltran's book serves as a guiding light through life's challenges, reminding readers of their inherent value and the unwavering love of a faithful God. - April 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Micronoc Inc. Announces CSR Clean Energy Event at RE+ in Las Vegas, Showcasing Innovative Partnerships and Commitment to Social Responsibility
Micronoc Inc., a leading pioneer in clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming CSR Clean Energy event, scheduled for September 15, 2023, at the prestigious Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building upon the success of their December 2022 event in Palm Springs, this year's... - September 05, 2023 - MicroNOC Inc.
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them. - April 26, 2023 - Optimized Cycling Solutions
"This is so Needed!": Almost Two Years in, Non-Profit HomeShare American River Celebrates Dozens of Happy Housemates
Since launching in July 2021, HomeShare American River, a non-profit housemate-matching and support service has provided screening, matchmaking, and active support for dozens of happy housemates from North Auburn to Elk Grove. And being grant-funded, all of this service is free of charge to both host and guest, so HSAR is beholden to neither… just to its social mission to serve both of them equally for as long as they live together. - February 18, 2023 - HomeShare American River
Blue Moon Fabrics Elevates Spandex Fabric Shopping Experience with New User-Friendly E-Commerce Platform
Blue Moon Fabrics announces a significant step toward digital transformation with the launch of their new e-commerce platform. The new platform provides customers with a streamlined and user-friendly shopping experience, making it easier to purchase their high-quality spandex fabrics. The platform includes features such as real-time inventory, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews, enabling customers to make informed purchasing decisions. - February 16, 2023 - Blue Moon Fabrics
Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book, "Jiggles and Wiggles," Follows Charlie, a Puppy Who Learns to Overcome an Important Issue with the Help of a Special Friend
Recent release “Jiggles and Wiggles” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT is an adorable tale that follows a young puppy named Charlie who has issues staying focused in class and feels different because of it. With the help of the Jiggle Monster, Charlie will discover a unique way to help pay attention when necessary to help improve his performance at school. - December 14, 2022 - Covenant Books
Star Trek Voyager’s Tim Russ Delivers Something New for Horror Fans to Sink Their Teeth Into This Summer, "The Slayer Chronicles Volume I," by Mega Reel Entertainment
Her fate dictated by birth. Her destiny, to fight, "The Slayer Chronicles, Volume I" starring Kindergarten Cop's Richard Tyson and Candy Corn's Madison Russ, is now available in the US with UK release planned for August 18, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - Mega Reel Entertainment
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA
A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Maui Author Toby Neal Releases Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii
Toby (Wilson) Neal, a resident of Makawao, HI, author of the USA Today bestselling Lei Crime Series and spin-off Paradise Crime series, is releasing her first memoir, Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii, on December 30, 2018. The memoir will be available in ebook and print through all... - December 06, 2018 - Neal Enterprises Incorporated
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
Participate in the Brain Health to Beat Stroke 5K, Aug. 11, 2018 at McLeod Lake Park in Stockton, CA
San Joaquin County residents unite to kick stroke to the curb, the third leading cause of death in the Central Valley, and to ignite a passion to increase stroke awareness - led by all area hospital stroke coordinators. - August 03, 2018 - Healings in Motion
Windsor Diamonds Selected as Newest Member of the Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Folsom, California-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales